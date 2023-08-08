Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall passed away after a three-year ALS battle

After all of the crap Sandra Bullock dealt with in her first and only marriage to Jesse James, she kept her romantic life out of the headlines. I didn’t even realize that she had been with Bryan Randall for the better part of eight years, that’s how low-key they were as a couple. They met in 2015 and they were together ever since. Last year, Sandra spoke about needing a break and being “burnt out.” Most of us didn’t blink an eye or think anything of it, but it turns out that she took this break to care for Bryan, who battled ALS in the last three years of his life. Bryan Randall passed away on Sunday.
Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall died over the weekend, his family revealed in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. He was 57.
“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”
“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded, signed, “His Loving Family.”
Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015. They took their relationship more public later that year, including an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding.
Bullock, who is mother to her son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10, addressed the topic of marriage during a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk.
“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said at the time. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she said, adding, “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”
This is so sad and so devastating for Sandra. There were photos, over the years, of Sandra and Bryan just doing normal-family things in LA, like going out for some ice cream or taking the kids somewhere. It was a real partnership and more of a marriage, frankly, then that Jesse James bullsh-t. He always sounded like such a solid guy. What an utter tragedy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
How incredibly sad. It seems like they had a great partnership.
💯 percent agree, @Becks1. And this disease is such a devastating and very cruel one, too.
So, so sad for his family and Sandra.
Brutal. A family friend battled ALS for 12 years, a real miracle that he had that long. But it’s such an incredibly tough road and I’m so sorry for Sandra and his broader family.
It’s so sad. Another one of those impossible diseases. My condolences to all his family.
I am confused about the articles printed late last week saying she and he had broken up. What was that?! Just misreporting (as usual) or was there truth to it?
As someone said below, tabloid sites will often publish breakup stories when a couple had not been seen together in public in awhile (taking their shot at a “scoop”, knowing the star likely won’t sue for something so small). Well now we all know why they hadn’t been seen together in awhile dont we?? I hope the publishers of those lies feel like absolutely garbage today!!! (I think a donation to an ALS charity would be in order).
So much respect and love to Sandra and his family. May he and they find peace.
This is so sad…. They looked really happy together.
To all of the families dealing with this illness, I sure hope a cure is found soon.
So brutal. Losing your partner to such a devastating illness. I’m so sad for Sandra and Bryan’s families.
Very sad. All the best to Sandra and her family.
This is so very sad. It really seemed when she met and started dating him that he really was the one for her and now it’s just so very sad that she has lost him. I wish her the best .
May his memory be for and may Sandra, their children and the rest of his family be comforted. It’s a cruel and terrible disease.
How sad for Sandra, and her kids, and Bryan’s daughter, who already lost her mother a few years ago.
Gesine, Sandy’s sister, made a cute post on Insta, it seems the whole family *really* cared for him, beyond his being so sick.
And to think that some US gossip rag (US, P6?) wrote something last week about a possible breakup, because the paps hadn’t seen them together for some time.
While he was dying.
That’s why I can’t stand all these awful rumors we get at times.
This is so, so tragic. My father in law passed away from ALS and it is the most devastating and cruel disease. I hope Sandra has lots of people to love and support her during this time.
I follow Bryan on instagram and you could see the difference once he started dating Sandra. He had to mostly stop posting his official photography photos and put them on a private website. Then he couldn’t really post anything without people looking for clues about Sandra. He went from completely free to do as he pleased to almost not posting at all. His last post was Oct 2020 when he went on a road trip and he’s listening to music with his mother. My heart goes out to his entire family as well as the kids and Sandra for making his last years sweet.
A friend’s husband passed from ALS in March and it’s devastating to witness. The only saving grace, if you can call it that, in their situation is it was under a year from diagnosis until he passed. Also fairly young, in his early 60’s.
I get it since she is the famous one but feel bad for his family that he’s only being known as Sandra Bullock’s partner and most of what I’ve read, after a cursory paragraph about his passing, is about her (how they met, her adopting kids, past marriage/relationships, etc.) than his life, accomplishments, story.
That’s because they know nothing about him other than being a model turned photographer. He was helping Sandra raise her kids and had 18 years of sobriety which are two major accomplishments. Other than that there isn’t much else to report on his life because he was a private citizen.
As I said, I totally get that but in his case, or anyone’s whose life story seems to be about being so and so’s partner (or victim, etc) I wonder how the family feels, their perspective as their loved one who passed seems to be secondary.
It’s a tragedy all-around, but I feel a personal kick thinking about the kids. I don’t know how old Bryan’s elder daughter is, but 13 and 10 are hard ages to lose a parent. My little brother was 11 when our father died. He’d been sick for years, as it seems Bryan was, and despite knowing it was coming it was still devastating for me, a 28-year-old, let alone a young boy. The balancing act of shouldering his grief and being there for him, all the while trying to bear my own was rough.
Thankfully, Sandra almost certainly has more people around to help her out and make sure she doesn’t burn out than I did, but I still wish her the best. You could have all the help in the world and still not be prepared for this – even when you know it’s coming. It’s just heartbreaking all-around.
Sad news.
Thoughts and prayers for all their family.
This is so sad.
This just confirms that we really don’t know what’s going on in other people’s lives.
So sad. May he rest in peace.
I am so sad for her. She’s always seemed like such a cool, down to earth person. Her kids have only ever known Bryan as well. How devastating for all of them.
I literally gasped when I saw this news. It is so incredibly sad.
Same Mrs. Smith. Same.
My dad died of ALS a month ago. It’s a really awful disease. I wish them all continued peace and strength.
This is so sad. I had no idea! ALS is a terrible disease. I am wishing comfort for Sandra and his kids.
He was so handsome too. I hope they had some sweet times together with their families.