Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting: ‘I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired’



Sandra Bullock’s latest movie was The Lost City, which I really liked and apparently so did others because it pulled in $187.7 million worldwide. Sandra, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were all great in their roles. Sandra was approached by Paramount to produce and star in the movie and The Hollywood Reporter wrote a feature on what went into making the movie and its getting past the $100 million mark domestically. A lot of the article is a bit inside baseball, but it also dives into Sandra’s recent comments that she’s going to take a break from acting.

During interviews around the time of SXSW, Bullock revealed she was going to take a break from acting and producing to focus on her two children (she was working back-to-back on The Lost City and The Unforgivable). All told, the Oscar-winning actress has starred in 50 films. “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” Bullock says. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.” She won’t say how long this break might last. “I really don’t know.” Adds Bullock: “Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.’” Bullock says producing The Lost City with Chasin was a fabulous experience, as was working with Paramount, which allowed her the kind of creative freedom and respect she hasn’t always experienced. “I love working with artists, and that’s why Liza and I were very well-matched,” Bullock says. “If I’m going out with a bang, I want to go out with the right person.” Adds Chasin of their future, “Sandy and I are going to do something together. It might just be baking cookies. We don’t know what it is yet — it might be a movie — but it is going to be great.” So where does that leave the possibility of a Lost City sequel? Paramount sources say they’d love to find more treasure with Bullock and Chasin.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Sandra occupies the position of being both extremely prolific and well-regarded as an actress, so it makes sense that (a) she would be burned out and (b) that if she steps away she will be able to come back when she’s ready and pick and choose her projects. Julia Roberts scaling back her acting projects for a while comes to mind as well. After being everywhere from like 1995-2009, Sandra does sometimes take a few years between projects now. It sounds like she’s planning to do that again, but for an indefinite amount of time. Her comment about “going out with a bang” is interesting though. It really makes it sound like Sandra has no new projects planned for the foreseeable future and she’s not even thinking generally about when her break might end. If she’s tired and has the ability to step away from the thing burning her out, I can’t fault her for that. Sandra probably wants to spend more time with her kids and her partner. Sounds like Paramount would love for her break to be short though.