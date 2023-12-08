King Charles met Santa Claus, aka Keith, during a surprise visit to a crafts market

On Thursday, King Charles visited the Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre’s Christmas Market. It looks like a closed-roof arts-and-crafts market with independent vendors selling Christmas-themed tchotchkes and/or cute Christmas presents and stocking stuffers. He was there to speak to recipients of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, but he also seemed to be soaking up some Christmas cheer. The market was already quite busy, and people rushed over to say hello to the king and take photos of him. Charles seemed delighted with all of it – the local artisans, the Christmas cheer, children singing “Jingle Bells.” He also stopped by Santa’s Grotto and Santa lied about whether Charles’s name appears on his naughty list.

The King received some festive cheer when he met Father Christmas on Thursday afternoon and was told he was “at the very top of his good list”. Charles was mobbed by scores of shoppers who snapped pictures on their smartphones as he made an unannounced visit to a west London shopping centre. As he perused food and craft stalls, the King spotted Santa Claus’s grotto.

He smiled and waved before heading over for a brief chat with Father Christmas and some of his elves. Santa – who also goes by the name of Keith Flaherty – said afterwards: “I asked The King if he was at a Sandringham this year and he said he was. I asked him if he had enough room for the sleigh to park and he said yes. I remarked that he looked very well and the King said he had ‘never felt better’. I told him that he was at the top of Santa’s very good list and he said: ‘Really?’ and sounded delighted.”

The King is said to have responded: “Well you never know, you can try.”

Mr Flaherty, from Worthing, added: “What a lovely man he is. We really had no idea he was coming and it was such a shock that he came over to see us.”

Excuse me, Santa’s real name is Kris Kringle, not KEITH. “Keith Flaherty” is not a known alias of Santa Claus. Why isn’t the Daily Mail on top of this Santa conspiracy?? I’m sure Meghan was behind it! As for Santa telling the king that he’s on the “very good list,” that’s another lie. The man who spent the year evicting his son and grandchildren and smearing his daughter-in-law is on the naughty list. PS… I like how they’re trying to make it seem like Charles was mobbed because he’s so popular, not because he went to a high-traffic market when a lot of people were doing their Christmas shopping. Charles will end up going to a Rolling Stones concert and asking “are they all here for me?”

  1. Eurydice says:
    December 8, 2023 at 7:57 am

    That’s Charles – a Man of the People.

  2. Cassie says:
    December 8, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Dear lord he looks about 90 .
    Putting on a big act about what a great king he is when he treats his own son and family like shit .
    I hope he is not sleeping well at night ,
    He should be ashamed of himself .

  3. Roo says:
    December 8, 2023 at 8:02 am

    Oh look, he’s shaking hands with a woman of color. He can’t be racist! 🙄

    I’m sure many of the shoppers weren’t thrilled. I would be annoyed if I were trying to get my shopping done and he dropped by with all his security measures, slowing me down considerably.

  4. Cessily says:
    December 8, 2023 at 8:03 am

    So once again if the crowds won’t show up for them, they head to a busy shopping area right before the holidays to pretend like they all showed up just for them.. cue the popularity polls.

    • Eurydice says:
      December 8, 2023 at 8:15 am

      It’s like thar scene in Soapdish – Celeste goes to the mall in Paramus whenever she thinks she’s losing her fans – “Oh, look! It’s Celeste Talbert!!”

    • Becks1 says:
      December 8, 2023 at 10:00 am

      It’s not a bad strategy for photo ops lol – go to crowded places and just pretend the crowds are for you, lol.

      • SarahCS says:
        December 8, 2023 at 1:36 pm

        Exactly. If he turned up anywhere I was of course I’d rake a photo, it doesn;t make me any less #abolishthemonarchy

      • Lucky Charm says:
        December 8, 2023 at 6:57 pm

        My dad thought all the 4th of July parades and celebrations were for him because it was his birthday. But he had a good excuse – he was a toddler and too young to attend school yet.

  5. equality says:
    December 8, 2023 at 8:09 am

    “Really?” Indeed. KC should be surprised at being on any good list. Too bad someone with balls wasn’t playing Santa. Charles needs telling exactly why he is far from the good list.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    December 8, 2023 at 8:27 am

    BP taking KP’s public strategy of going to where the crowds and tourists are to show the King’s popular. If you want an example of press sycophancy, this piece is Exhibit A.

  7. Tessa says:
    December 8, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Charles should have met up with the Grinch.

  8. Tessa says:
    December 8, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Charles looks awful.

  9. Teagirl says:
    December 8, 2023 at 9:22 am

    This appears to be a different craft fair from the one that he is attending at a royal residence that stops him from attending Kate’s carol concert. Did he attend this one so he could bolster his excuse for non-attendance? See, Kate, as king I have to attend many fairs and exhibitions Running up to Christmas, I didn’t snub your concert, the fair on your concert day is just one of many …

  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 8, 2023 at 9:23 am

    I 💯 believe they checked Santa out before he and Charles had this “accidental” encounter. Totally staged. Good Santas don’t gush about bad kings.

  11. Mary Pester says:
    December 8, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Ooo look another PR op. Turning up at a busy Christmases market (which is busy for the whole of December) and pretending they are all there for him.
    Big crowd, smile, wave, meet woman of colour and shake her hand, then meet santa.
    A bad santa who lies by ommission, he said Charlie is on the top of his”good list “when he should have said the very top of his” good for NOTHING list “.
    Crap son, crap husband, crap king, crap father and crap grandfather.
    #NOT MY KING #

  12. kelleybelle says:
    December 8, 2023 at 10:18 am

    Gawd, what ugly people, inside and out.

  13. Lau says:
    December 8, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Continuing to take the money of dead people should also get you automatically on the naughty list.

  14. Saucy&Sassy says:
    December 8, 2023 at 3:55 pm

    The only thoughts I had when I read this and looked at the pictures was if he has a new suit. I also wondered why in the devil he didn’t wear a read tie and kerchief. What was he thinking with the grey? Harry can wear that combination because of his red hair and it looks really good on him.

