On Thursday, King Charles visited the Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre’s Christmas Market. It looks like a closed-roof arts-and-crafts market with independent vendors selling Christmas-themed tchotchkes and/or cute Christmas presents and stocking stuffers. He was there to speak to recipients of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, but he also seemed to be soaking up some Christmas cheer. The market was already quite busy, and people rushed over to say hello to the king and take photos of him. Charles seemed delighted with all of it – the local artisans, the Christmas cheer, children singing “Jingle Bells.” He also stopped by Santa’s Grotto and Santa lied about whether Charles’s name appears on his naughty list.

The King received some festive cheer when he met Father Christmas on Thursday afternoon and was told he was “at the very top of his good list”. Charles was mobbed by scores of shoppers who snapped pictures on their smartphones as he made an unannounced visit to a west London shopping centre. As he perused food and craft stalls, the King spotted Santa Claus’s grotto. He smiled and waved before heading over for a brief chat with Father Christmas and some of his elves. Santa – who also goes by the name of Keith Flaherty – said afterwards: “I asked The King if he was at a Sandringham this year and he said he was. I asked him if he had enough room for the sleigh to park and he said yes. I remarked that he looked very well and the King said he had ‘never felt better’. I told him that he was at the top of Santa’s very good list and he said: ‘Really?’ and sounded delighted.” The King is said to have responded: “Well you never know, you can try.” Mr Flaherty, from Worthing, added: “What a lovely man he is. We really had no idea he was coming and it was such a shock that he came over to see us.”

Excuse me, Santa’s real name is Kris Kringle, not KEITH. “Keith Flaherty” is not a known alias of Santa Claus. Why isn’t the Daily Mail on top of this Santa conspiracy?? I’m sure Meghan was behind it! As for Santa telling the king that he’s on the “very good list,” that’s another lie. The man who spent the year evicting his son and grandchildren and smearing his daughter-in-law is on the naughty list. PS… I like how they’re trying to make it seem like Charles was mobbed because he’s so popular, not because he went to a high-traffic market when a lot of people were doing their Christmas shopping. Charles will end up going to a Rolling Stones concert and asking “are they all here for me?”