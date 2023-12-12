Prince Edward shook peasants’ hands at an event, take that, Omid Scobie!

Omid Scobie’s Endgame includes many stories about the left-behind Windsors’ awkwardness in general, and their specific awkwardness at showing racial sensitivity, empathy or humanity. One minor point is Scobie quoting a “royal source,” who said that Prince Edward is “a massive germaphobe” and that’s why he rarely shakes people’s hands while he’s doing walkabouts or events. This was not something made up out of nowhere by Scobie – there have been conversations for a while about Edward’s refusal to shake hands, including right after his mother’s death, when he refused to shake mourners’ hands on a grief walkabout.
Well, the Windsors are still bizarrely showing that they’re obsessed with Scobie and Endgame, because Edward was out this week and he put on a big show of shaking peasants’ hands. The way the Telegraph’s Victoria Ward framed this specifically with Scobie’s words is so…
It’s the fact that he only shook a few hands and then mostly avoided touching the people of color…? This is also smoothly edited so we don’t see him obsessively using industrial-grade hand sanitizer after he shook a few hands. I mean, I’m not going to shame him for being a germaphobe, but if that’s the case, just own it and have your people say “no handshakes.”
Even if Omid Scobie’s book isn’t selling like hotcakes, it’s clear that Buckingham Palace picked up twenty copies and they’re going to keep doing these kinds of stunts to “push back” on Endgame. Such weird people.
Well Opposite Day came early. Yes get out there and try to prove everyone wrong. Racist= take pictures with people of color. Elitist= take pictures of shaking hands with the peasants. There now all fixed.
Opposite Day is exactly what it is. It reminds me of when Meghan said in the Netflix documentary that she felt compelled to dress in muted colours (beige, black, white, navy, etc) so as to not wear the same colours as the more senior royal women, and days later KKKate rallied herself, Zara, Pippa and even her own young daughter Charlotte all decked out in burgundy for her made up Christmas Carol service/piano recital to “prove” that she has no problem with people wearing the same colour as her, so naturally Meghan must be lying, which the papers immediately highlighted. Whenever they go out of their way to push back on petty things with public stunts, just know that they want to cast doubt wherever they can, so that the more serious allegations that are being made about them aren’t believed.
See, if I knew they were going to be like this, I don’t think I could resist the urge to mess with them. I’d be putting BS out there like, “Camilla says that drinking bleach is the Queen Consort’s prerogative”, just to see if Kate would be like ,”try and stop me!”
Eh, I’m kind of a germaphobe too so I can’t fault him if he is. He does look a little healthier than he was looking for a while there.
Yeah, he does look better here. You know what I realized the other day? Almost all the left-behind members of the royal family look better in video clips than still photography.
You know that meme where a stick figure stands looking puzzled while the words: “The Point” flies over its head? Yeah……that meme came to mind on reading this post.
He does look thin. It makes me wonder how quickly he’s losing weight if the royal tailors can’t keep up with it.
It’s harder to hide the weightloss and frailty as a man — clothing options are limited, a wig would be obvious in his case, padded bras and make up not an option…..
He really doesn’t look well. Is he ill?
His refusal to shake hands makes me think he really has been ill and immune-compromised. Maybe he’s on the mend now?
He has always been like this though. It’s not even a bad thing. He can just say that is his preference and people would understand, especially after covid years. I don’t understand why they are insisting on the worst possible option to everything.
What bothered me most were the clips of him being around a large group of people, ALL wearing masks, just not him. What a dick.
Exactly. Being a germaphobe isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But if you are, wouldn’t it extend to wearing a mask? Especially since here in the US, the CDC is recommending it?
All the people there were probably instructed beforehand to wear masks. That way he doesn’t have to. The courtiers want us all to see his handsome face. (Sarcasm 😏)
Love the nudes in the paintings in the background! 🫣
Okay. I just watched the video. Nobody is wearing a mask in that. So I don’t know. 🤔
The nudes are still an interesting touch though! And that’s probably a different event.
If Omid was wrong, wouldn’t it be more logical to show past engagements where he was shaking hands with public? You can’t do the opposite of what someone said to prove them wrong. I see the IQs in that family are really really low. After the doc, Kate started to hug all the family members with the same stupid logic. I don’t see any Kate hugs anymore. Started to believe, they have peas for brains.
“I see the IQs in that family are really really low” – Because that is what happens when cousins marry
I suspect that he may have been treated for some type of cancer and is thus immunocompromised. I can’t blame him for not wanting to shake hands.
There’s nothing wrong with being a germaphobe in this day and age. COVID is still a thing! I would’ve owned it instead of going out of my way to prove an apparently “irrelevant” reporter wrong.
Really. Owning it would have generated more sympathy. I’m sure a lot of people feel the same and would understand.
Ah but if they acknowledge one thing as being true we might start getting ideas about everything else that Omid wrote.
I thought the Palace was going to ignore the book and maintain a dignified silence. As I said on the other post, the Royal Family are very reactionary. Look, I don’t care if he’s a germophobe, I care that he and his family are racist. Let’s not forget him being rude and aggressive to a black train worker who was showing his mother how to buy a train ticket when she opened the Elizabeth line last year and his tone-deafness and rudeness when he meet with the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda when he was talking to him about becoming a Republic in the future.
Why even push back on this? Just to prove Scobie lied? This circus is so exhausting.
Them being reactionary to everything always just proves the point instead of the opposite. They can never show where the person in question did this thing before it’s always after something that said in an interview or an article, which shows that you’re reacting to what was said. If they did a reel instead of him shaking hands and hugging people from the late ’90s on that would be different, this just shows they got under your skin. Also absolutely nothing wrong with not wanting to shake hands plenty of people and cultures find such touchiness to be too much with strangers.
Yep, that’s what I’ve never understood. It’s all so obvious.
Well, I don’t like shaking hands either, so I’m not going to fault him for this. On the health front he’s looking slightly less like death warmed over, but still terribly thin and it is hard to believe this is a person still in his 50s. And I can never get over how awful the older royal family members’ teeth are…
I don’t shake hands because I have arthritis in my hands. Even when shaking an older woman’s hand some men don’t modulate their grip. I quit shaking hands after a man absolutely crushed my hand. It hurt so much that I immediately yelled “Have you lost your mind? That hurt!” He just looked bored and like I was crazy, so now I just hold my hands up, smile and say that my arthritis is acting up. After that Bozo crushed my hand it ached for a couple of weeks. Jackass! Also, in that first picture Edward resembles pictures I’ve seen of bats!
Again something they’re being extremely weird about. There’s nothing bad about being germaphobe but those PR people don’t know how to deal with anything.
Question from someone who hasn’t read Endgame yet : Is there much said about Edward in it or is he barely mentioned as it is often the case ?
He looks better in a single breasted jacket. The double breasted suits were doing him no favors.
Totally agree that the single breasted jacket is a better look since he’s lost so much weight.
These reactions put the lie to their claims of not reading the books or watching the series. Of course they’re consuming everything they can. how stupid they think we all are it’s insulting
Can we make not shaking hands more popular, please?
Germs, covid, flu on and on.
I glad to see Edward out, it’s been rumored he is ill.
Covid is still sending people to the hospital in my area.
If he’s a germophobe that’s a not a lifelong thing. I shook his hand in a receiving line in 1994: cold, moist, limp.