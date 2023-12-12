Princess Kate is ‘punishing’ the Sussexes ‘in a classy way’ by getting good press?

Two weeks ago, Piers Morgan “revealed” the names of the royal racists which were named in a “mistranslation” of Omid Scobie’s Endgame (which were originally named by the Duchess of Sussex in a letter to King Charles). The names are: King Charles and the Princess of Wales. After a lot of performative pearl-clutching and “demands” that Prince Harry and Meghan speak up in defense of the Windsors (lmao), nothing much happened. There was a crisis meeting between Charles, William and Kate, and they apparently decided to say nothing and just keep doing photo-ops with diversity props. It’s also clear that Kate was in a panic and she reached out to dumbasses like Camilla Tominey to defend her honor (Tominey made Kate sound even more unhinged though). So, what is Kate’s larger plan? Just keep style-stalking Meghan and lean into her “simpering white supremacist Karen” vibe? Pretty much.

Kate Middleton is yet to publicly comment on allegations in Omid Scobie’s new book that she was one of two royals who questioned Prince Archie’s skin colour. But according to one expert, that doesn’t mean she is going to take the “absurd accusations” lying down – and will “punish” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “in her own classy way”. Brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies exclusively told Fabulous: “The accusations made in the book are utterly absurd, but they will still ultimately have hurt Kate. She won’t let that show though – she is a strong, powerful woman and she will keep calm and carry on. Responding to the claims only gives them attention, so Kate is carrying on with her life as normal. She is much like the Queen in that respect, stoic, she won’t show how upset she really is. She put on a brave face at the Royal Variety show and at her Together at Christmas carol concert. “I don’t doubt that those close to Harry and Meghan would want all this to take off her shine – but far from it. In fact, Kate remains popular, she has the public’s support and while she is on the front pages of all the newspapers, it is all positive press, like her Strictly visit. It’s like she is unintentionally punishing them in her own classy way.” Kate’s name being dragged into the racism row will only further deepen the rift between her, Harry and Meghan. “I didn’t think there would be a way back for Kate and William and Harry and Meghan, but there absolutely won’t be now,” Denise said. “I can imagine William is furious. It is attack after attack – it’s just relentless. I can’t see Kate – or William – ever forgiving them for this. Even though Meghan and Harry haven’t directly named her themselves, someone associated with them apparently has, and the fact they haven’t come out and defended her speaks volumes. It’s a huge betrayal and totally unforgivable.”

[From The Sun]

“The fact they haven’t come out and defended her speaks volumes” – so you agree that it speaks volumes when royals don’t step up and defend someone who is being unfairly maligned and denigrated? You agree that it’s an unforgivable betrayal when a royal briefs racist lies to a royal reporter? Gee, I wonder why Meghan was suicidal in the first place? Could it be that Kate, William and their people were openly targeting her maliciously and that’s the whole reason why the Sussexes left? Besides, it’s now clear that Kate *was* one of the many royals openly discussing her “concerns” about how dark Meghan’s children would be. Why the f–k would Meghan and Harry defend her? As for Kate’s “classy” punishment… I mean, creepily style-stalking the Black woman she hates is certainly a lot of things, but “classy” isn’t one of them.