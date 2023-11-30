Piers Morgan named the alleged ‘royal racists’: King Charles & Princess Kate

This week, the British media has been obsessed with the Dutch edition of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. Dutch journalists pointed out, on the very day Endgame was published, that their copies seemed to “name” one of the “royal racists.” In the English-language edition, Scobie wrote that in King Charles and the Duchess of Sussex’s letters to one another in 2021, they had openly discussed the identities of two royals who had said racist sh-t and/or voiced “concerns” about a Sussex baby’s skin color. The Dutch edition, seemingly out of nowhere, claimed that Charles was one of the racists named by Meghan. Scobie blamed the whole mess on a mistranslation issue, and he told the Dutch TV show RTL Boulevard: “There’s never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it. Unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, so if there have been any translation errors I’m sure the publisher’s got it under control.”

That should have been the end of it, surely. A janky translation, Scobie doesn’t even speak Dutch, and it’s absurd to think that Scobie or the publisher would want Dutch speakers to have this mega-exclusive information. Well, the British media has used the entire drama to show their hand and tell on themselves. As I’ve said many times before, everyone in the royalist media knows exactly who said what. They’ve been sitting on all of that information, hoping that Omid, Meghan or Harry would reveal it so they could all openly report what they’ve known for years. Piers Morgan was apparently tired of waiting. On his Piers Morgan Uncensored show on Wednesday, he decided to name the “two royals” he claims are named in the Dutch edition of Endgame. He named King Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Piers Morgan just named the Royals who had concerns. pic.twitter.com/k0oc4f2x2v — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 29, 2023

Did we even get confirmation that the Dutch mistranslation even named Kate? I saw the stuff about Charles (which honestly seemed like it was just a poorly constructed sentence more than a big reveal) but I’ve yet to see a translation which suddenly outed Kate. Anyway, the royalist media is panicked and so is the palace. It’s quite audacious for Morgan to just come out and say Kate’s name. It makes me wonder if his bestie, the queen consort, gave him a nudge. But of course, the palace’s stance is that they’re utterly dismayed by Piers’ words!

The monarchy is understood to be ‘utterly dismayed’ after Piers Morgan named the two senior royals who Omid Scobie claimed had ‘concerns’ over Prince Archie’s skin colour on UK television last night. Meghan Markle first made the claim in the Sussexes’ infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview when she revealed there were ‘several conversations’ between herself, Harry and Royal Family members about ‘how dark’ Archie’s skin would be. While the Duchess of Sussex chose not to name them amid fears it would ‘damage’ their reputation, Morgan last night identified the royals accused on his Talk TV show – and he followed the claim up by posting it to his 8.7million social media followers. On Tuesday it emerged that a Dutch translation of Scobie’s book containing the names had gone on sale in the Netherlands. Its publisher was forced to withdraw and pulp copies amid much-mocked claims that it was an error in translation. The two senior royals accused had not been publicly named here until Morgan’s move last night. The Royal Family is understood to be ‘considering all options’, including legal action – as royal sources told The Mirror there was ‘utter dismay’ at Buckingham Palace after the names quickly went viral on social media.

[From The Daily Mail]

Watching this performative ass-covering and pearl-clutching from afar is fascinating, especially because I’m absolutely sure that Camilla and William are the ones being protected here. But let’s just stand back and watch it all play out. Good times.