“Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable in a brunette wig on the set of ‘Eden'” links

Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable in this wig! She’s in character for a movie called Eden, which is filming in Brisbane. [JustJared]

It’s hilarious to me that Taylor Swift’s fans are only just realizing, this year, that Taylor is going to bilk them for all of their money. [Buzzfeed]

Adam Brody isn’t proud of his behavior on The OC. [Socialite Life]

Keke Palmer did a lot of unpacking on her podcast. [LaineyGossip]

The Golden Bachelor was probably just some weird old man. [Pajiba]

This is a miss for me, Anne Hathaway. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Do you like Margot Robbie’s puffy suit? [GFY]

Is Larsa Pippen engaged? [Hollywood Life]

Alfonso Ribeiro talks about DWTS. [Seriously OMG]

Serena Williams talked about her mental health this week. [The Root]