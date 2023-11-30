“Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable in a brunette wig on the set of ‘Eden'” links

Sydney Sweeney is unrecognizable in this wig! She’s in character for a movie called Eden, which is filming in Brisbane. [JustJared]
I feel like Sydney has absolutely nailed some really great roles, from White Lotus to Euphoria to Handmaid. Is she a great actress or has she just been paired really well with scripts that play to her range? I’m interested to see more of her.
Great question! I actually believe it is the latter, but she isn’t a bad actress regardless.
Not a Sydney Sweeney fan based on White Lotus and watching her interviews. It seems like she was playing herself in White Lotus….snarky comment here… Sydney in a brunette wig reminds me of how some people you just stick blonde hair on them, and they instantly become more attractive. She’s one of them. Total “but her face”.
I am not a regular bachelor viewer and somehow Gerry sucked me into watching the Golden bachelor and I’ve been enjoying it. I’m disappointed if everything his ex is saying is true. Ugh!
I did NOT like Sweeney on White Lotus. I thought she was snarky and monotone and just one-note. BUT maybe that’s her character, because she was just a rebellious bratty teenager. She looks like she is able to disappear into her roles though .. a great quality for an actor to have. I wouldn’t have recognized her here. She was really good in The Handmaid’s Tale. I didn’t know that was her until a few months ago.
And Margot Robbie’s suit is laughable. Why do they want someone to look puffy? No one BUT Margot or someone with her body could wear that and why would they want to? LOL
I thought the character was written that way, and I found it believable, the rich college girl who indulges in privilege and lacks all self awareness. But that’s why I’m not sure if I think Sweeney is a strong actress or that she’s been well paired with the right scripts.
As for Taylor Swift- I’m sorry but how much money does a person need? It’s gross. Capitalism needs to go extinct.
That suit. My god, why?
As the mother of an 11 year old daughter, Taylor Swift has gotten a lot of my money this year.
I don’t understand the Taylor swift bilk thing. She’s just making lots of versions of the same album available? It looked like the same albums with different artwork on the cover? Buy your favorite one and move on, or be sad you missed out on one. I dunno, I guess I’m just one of those terrible people who’s like I didn’t get everything I ever wanted so everyone else should suffer the same! Bilking implies they’re getting scammed, and other than the different colors of vinyl albums being unannounced and short availability, I don’t see the scam. I see folks who aren’t making mature decisions and keep rewarding the marketing exercises her team is running.