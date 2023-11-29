King Charles was accidentally named as ‘royal racist’ in a janky Dutch translation

Omid Scobie discusses the “royal racist” controversy in Endgame, and he does so through a conversation about the letters then-Prince Charles exchanged with the Duchess of Sussex. During the 2021 Oprah interview, Meghan spoke about conversations, while she was pregnant, about what Archie would look like, and what color skin their baby would have. Charles wrote a letter to Meghan following the interview and within the letters they exchanged, at least two “royal racists” were named. Scobie did not name them, although Scobie does note that both Prince William and Kate were “well aware” of the accusations before Meghan’s interview. Scobie also wrote that Charles “felt the Duchess of Sussex should discuss her feelings with the Waleses, too. Two years on, and neither Harry nor Meghan has received any word on the matter from William or Kate.” One former staff member told Scobie: “The last thing they wanted was for people to start pointing fingers at the bosses [William and Kate].”
In interviews to promote the book, Scobie has said that he knows the identities of the racists but for legal reasons, he won’t be the one to name them. My sense was that Scobie was very careful about how he wrote about all of this, but he also left some breadcrumbs. Of course, I’ve believed it was William for a while now and I’m sticking with that theory. Well, according to the Dutch translation of Endgame, Scobie suddenly declared that the royal racist was Charles all along! This is obviously a translation screw-up and the Dutch edition will be temporary pulled.
Omid Scobie’s controversial new book has been pulled in Holland after its Dutch translation appeared to name the ‘royal racist’. Publishers Xander have confirmed to the Daily Mail that it had received a last-minute request from the US to put sales of Endgame on hold and were ‘awaiting further instructions’.
Scobie does not name the member of the royal family said to have expressed ‘concern’ about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s future son, Archie, in his original edition of the book. He says libel laws prevented him naming them – although he has gone on to claim that a second person within the royal household also echoed the remarks.
But a page taken from a review copy of the book sent to Dutch journalists does seem to contain the person’s identity.
Referring to letters written between Meghan and the King discussing the issue, it reads: ‘But in those private letters [the identity] was confirmed: ….’ [the Mail has redacted the name concerned]
It is not clear why a foreign language version of the book would name an individual when other editions did not, or whether it was intentionally included or is a major publishing error. A spokesman for the Dutch publisher said: ‘You are right but I can’t talk about the details. We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold and that is what we have done.’
It’s really funny to me that the Mail redacted the name, especially since they’ve been frothing at the mouth for YEARS trying to “unmask” the racist. It was always a feint though – all of the royal journalists know exactly who said what. You think all of these people leak like sieves about everything except racism? Of course not – they’re just waiting for Harry, Meghan or Omid to do their dirty work for them. Anyway, I’m pretty confident that this is just a weird translation issue, but what do I know? It would be absolutely bizarre for Scobie to be like “no, Dutch speakers will get this information exclusively, you guys.” Scobie dismissed all of this too, saying he didn’t have anything to do with this translation drama.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
The Fail is reporting the second racist is named in this translation as well.
Charles and Camilla?
She sure is, my Dutch friend read de book already !!!!
Yes they did .But its not Camilla,
Kate!
From the Belgian De Morgen website, the Dutch version names both KC3 and Kate.
And they reported that Omid Scobie told RTL that in no version he wrote in English were any names mentioned.
Very mysterious, at the very least because this level of fcuk-up is virtually impossible to make by accident if what Omid said is true. Someone added those names before some poor translator got hold of the manuscript or someone decided to just write them in. KC and Keen look even more terrible now.
From the website in Dutch: Het zou gaan om Charles, destijds nog kroonprins en intussen koning, en om ‘de prinses van Wales’. Dat is Kate, de vrouw van kroonprins William. “Waar iedereen maar de hele tijd zat te wachten op die twee namen, lazen wij die tot onze grote verbazing in dat boek”, zegt royaltywatcher Jeroen Snel in RTL Boulevard.
The second person was Kate Middleton! Here is the Dutch to Eng translation of the above Dutch website content: “It would be Charles, then crown prince and now king, and ‘the princess of Wales’. That’s Kate, Crown Prince William’s wife. “Where everyone was waiting for those two names all the time, we read them in that book, to our great surprise,” says royalty watcher Jeroen Snel in RTL Boulevard”
No. I got the Kindle Dutch version.
It ONLY speaks of 1 racist and ONLY named Charles as the racist.
By the way, a Dutch relative just texted me that the book is back for sales in Dutch bookshops this morning, with a note of correction in it. And the publisher stated that the next prints will make the correction. No big deal.
The UK gutters press and media are sensationalising and milking this big time. Stupid as they are, they only bring more worldwide attention to the Royals Family’s racism and their racist treatment of Meghan.
I read on reddit that the names are Charles and Princess Michael of Kent
Where does your Dutch relative live, Advisor2U? I went out to a few places, but I couldn’t find anyone selling Eindstrijd (Endgame) in the stores.
If I look at the way page 128 is written, it’s a sort of “more flowery” Dutch. I honestly don’t see that as a punctuation error unless the translator was very tired/ ill/ on something. And while recognizable as foreign speakers, the Dutch have one of the highest levels of English proficiency of non-native speakers in the world. I simply cannot imagine that the translator made that kind of mistake when translating into their own language.
What has been said here is that the publisher received an earlier draft. Endgame was supposed to come out earlier—could they have not informed the foreign publisher in time?
Elsewhere in the Dutch translation it names Kate as the 2nd racist royal who was concerned over the skin tone. Here is a translation from a Dutch website above into English: “It would be Charles, then crown prince and now king, and ‘the princess of Wales’. That’s Kate, Crown Prince William’s wife. “Where everyone was waiting for those two names all the time, we read them in that book, to our great surprise,” says royalty watcher Jeroen Snel in RTL Boulevard”
No, Chuck and Kate have been named, she’s referred to both as PoW and Kate
https://twitter.com/RickEversRoyal/status/1729779031103476093
“Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family, after it was revealed that the King and Princess of Wales took part in such conversations about Archie, Kate has avoided discussing the subject with her sister-in-law.”
The first sentence is oddly written and sounds like an off translation into English (from Dutch I presume).
Edit: Rick Evers is a Dutch “royal correspondent” and read yesterday the passage naming Charles.
Hell, it’s probably a longer list of who IS racist and a possibility compared to the opposite.
Speaking of ‘ol Chuckles the Clown, did any of you catch sight of this latest ripping by the Guardian?? Oh how I wish I could send them a fresh fruit basket!
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/23/revealed-king-charles-secretly-profiting-from-the-assets-of-dead-citizens
Enjoy!!
Christ.I am entirely sick of paying for these idiots and their sheltered,entitled existance….Please let me tick the box titled ” pay for hospital equipment instead” on my tax return….I work for a hospital,and My God,the amount of staff we could pay for instead of cushioning these aristocratic inbreds to carry on…….
Piers Morgan (ugh) seems to have announced that Charles and Kate are the two named. And poor Meghan is being blamed yet again.
Well, that is interesting. Piers, close friend and confidante of Camilla, decided to get Kate’s name out there. Hmmm.
Although we’ve seen Kate literally recoil from black people (on that disastrous Caribbean tour), so I suppose it’s not that surprising.
Oh for Pete’s sake it was all four of them. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. They probably spent months agonizing over what to do if the baby came out looking like Doria.
Maybe the breadcrumb was to ‘accidently’ name them in a foreign translation? Weirder things have happened!
Haha, who knows? Another possibility is that there was another English version and that the translator got that copy to translate from. If so, that would make this very interesting.
The Netherlands has the highest percentage of English speakers in a country where English is not the native language. There should be plenty of people who can do perfect translations from one language into the other. I find it very strange that out of all languages, this is this one where it went wrong. English and Dutch are quite close to each other. It’s much harder to learn English if your native language is much more distantly related or not related at all. English grammar is simple to understand for us, so it’s not like it’s easy to make mistakes because it is so wildly different.
I could translate a passage like that without adding such a big mistake to it. So can my mother and even my grandmother. Most of my friends can too. Not saying this to brag, but to make clear how common it is to know enough English to not make a mistake like that even for people who are not professional translators.
@flowerlake YES. I have travelled to the Netherlands for work and have always been struck by how perfect everyone’s English is. I was also told while I was there that they rarely translate young adult fiction from English to Dutch because most teenagers can just read the book in English.
FlowerLake, Sorry, I’m short of time today and didn’t read your comment.
I completely agree with you on the level of English here in the NLs, plus this translation went from English into Dutch, which makes the likelihood of this kind of a mistake even smaller.
I read that the publisher, Xander, believes that they had an earlier draft, but are checking to see what went wrong.
@Iris, thank you for your kind words. Yes, I used to read books in English too when I was a teen. Mostly because there were books that I wanted to read that were not translated into Dutch. I think it helps that the country is so small, so when I was little, cartoons were subbed not dubbed. We played video games in English too. So, by the time I was 12, I could have a conversation in English, even though it wasn’t perfect (still isn’t 😉 ).
@ML that is okay. No reason to apologize 🙂
Didn’t know that about Xander. The plot thickens.
Yeah, I’m wondering whether maybe he DID name them in one draft, and then the lawyers were like “Absolutely do not name them,” he took it out, but somehow the version the Dutch translators were sent was an older, pre-legal draft?
Otherwise of course, someone somewhere along the line made it up entirely so it doesn’t mean anything – there’s not necessarily any real intel behind it.
{The other thing I’m curious about is Meghan successfully sued the DM? The Sun? One of those rags over illegally publishing her private letter to her father, even though her father gave them the letter. So…how did Scobie get access to these letters? Surely Meghan wouldn’t have handed over her own letters to C3, nor C3’s letters the same way her dad did to her. Yet if he came upon them any other way, the publisher’s legal team would have considered how Meghan sued and won previously regarding disclosing her private letters so…. There’s a lot more to this story!)
DK, According to Rick Evers, yes, that is the most likely explanation. Evers believes that when the edition had to be updated due to legal issues, someone forgot to either inform the Dutch publisher, or a mistake was made by not getting the memo to the right person. If you read the snippet on Charles in both Dutch and then the translated from Dutch version, you realize that it can’t be a punctuation error because Charles (he) wants to clear up what Charles (he) said.
https://news.sky.com/story/amp/endgame-publisher-of-book-that-appeared-to-name-royal-as-racist-called-journalist-within-one-hour-of-his-writing-about-it-13019039
I was briefly an in patient at a Dutch rehabilitation center and everyone there, staff and patients, spoke perfect English. I think it’s required in schools now? Or at least commonly offered as a second language like Spanish is in the US.
At this point I don’t think it matters because they have all proven to be racist by their actions and behaviors. I think Meg and Harry were very gracious in not naming the very person/people who made their lives miserable. Naming isn’t going to change anything because they are still and always will be in their colonizing racist mentality. They believe they were ordained by god and can do no wrong.
💯 truth
@Susan Collins: I’ve just the same thing down post.
@AmyBee great minds think alike this morning 😉.
And the church said Amen!
Yes. Nobody can definitively defend any of them by saying “so-and-so would NEVER say anything like that.” because it is believable that any of them would.
this is my take also. Meghan didn’t want to name names because it would be “very damaging.” that means it’s either Charles, William, Camilla, or Kate. any of them would be believable, and all of them were probably thinking it/commenting among themselves.
William was very opposed to the marriage and tried to talk Harry out of it. and we’ve seen and heard racist shenanigans from all of them, and seen their blackamoor art displayed in their homes.
Charles told someone “you don’t look like you’re from Manchester.” Camilla and Kate are clearly uncomfortable around Black people who they are meeting at official events. Kate recoiled from LeBron! William joked about his security roughing up a delivery driver on that podcast.
so I say it’s all four of them. the main thing is it’s good to see this getting more air.
This story really confuses me. I don’t understand how something can be “revealed’ in one language and not the others if it wasn’t in the original English text. Also, I 100% expected it to be Philip.
H&M explicitly said it wasn’t Liz or Phil, didn’t they?
@equality: Yes, they did.
Harry previously said that it wasn’t Phillip or QE. They were the only people he cleared.
Ironic that the two oldest and theoretically less enlightened members of the family were apparently the only ones who treated Meghan with any kindness and consideration. Philip attended the wedding despite being ill and recently breaking his hip. They were the ones that kept in touch via zoom and were the most understanding towards their desire to leave. (Gyles Brandreth talks about this in his bio on Philip.) And they were the only ones we’ve seen in photos with Archie apart from the christening.
@FancyPants, The reason you’re confused is because “Charles as the royal racist” is the fourth version of this story.
If you look at the translated section that names Charles it makes more sense. The sentence is something like – “we finally know the name of the person: Charles. The king wrote to Meghan….”
so it sort of makes sense if it IS a mistake because you can also read it this way – “We finally know the name of the person. Charles, the King, wrote to Meghan….”
It seems to be a difference in punctuation, not whether the name was there or not.
I haven’t seen the specific translated passages that refer to Kate so not sure about those, some have said those were a lot more specific.
Later on in the Dutch version of the book it goes on to say that Kate, the current Princess of Wales, engaged in a convo about Archie’s skin color. This later segment (as the Dutch reporter, Egers, or whatever his name is says in his youtube video) makes it clear they obviously got a different draft translated than the other rather than just a punctuation error. (possibly a pre-legal team draft).
Well, we’re about to get real confirmation now, because king Chuckles isn’t about to let his name linger out there if it wasn’t him. His “palace sources” or “friends” will leak to his usual rat rota faves and lo and behold, the real royal racists will be named. Pegs and Katie Kkkeen better get ready, Chuckles and Camzilla are coming for you.
(The only way this disappears is if the royal racists are Chuckles and Camzilla. If it’s them, expect this story to vanish in a flash.)
My guess is he’s going to never explain, never complain. Charles is a racist so it doesn’t matter if he didn’t say it.
Completely agree. Either Charles will leak the info it absolves him or he will cry at H&M’s insensitivity if Camilla or himself are the ones but I don’t think Charles did it simply because Meghan called him “charming” and keeps communicating with him even simply on a superficial level.
Charles is not going to let a misplaced colon stain his reign. Omid wrote that handlers in the king’s office saw the contents of the letter and know the names. Expect an exclusive, anonymous interview with one of the staff claiming “I saw the contents of the letter and it did not name Charles”.
The rhyme in your first sentence @harper is perfection. And yeah, Charles will not be taken down by a punctuation error. The rota is foaming at the mouth for someone to reveal the letters’ contents. Honestly, they all need to just avoid writing letters.
Piers Morgan named them. In the Dutch translation it apparently refers to King Charles and ‘the Princess of Wales’. At the time these comments were made the Princess of Wales was Camilla. Although she didn’t use the title, but took the alternative Duchess of Cornwall, she was the wife of the Prince of Wales and legally the Princess of Wales. I can believe either Kate or Camilla was the second person referred to. They are both ignorant.
Morgan seemed to be blaming Meghan, however, the clip from the Oprah interview shows that none of these comments were made directly to Meghan. Harry confirmed the comments when he joined the discussion. The comments were made to him.
This is going to cause turmoil, as Piers Morgan clearly intends. However, I doubt if the outcome will be what he expects. Morgan is in the firing line with Harry’s forthcoming legal action against the Mirror Group newspapers. The allegation that he lied on oath to the Leveson Inquiry will resurface. Bring it on.
From what I’ve read it is a punctuation issue. Which as we have all experienced punctuation is important and getting it wrong can cause misunderstanding.
Exactly. That is the fact of the matter. The Dutch publisher will make the correction. It’s not that deep.
Actually it was not charles and just editing mistake but they named kate is one of them discussing concern over archie with Charles.
What a bitch!
I knew it Kate I bet she was influenced by her mother, and in turn influencing William to go down that path.
Well done Middletons getting rid of a prince of UK and his children! Well done! /s
From the comments at the telegraph:
“Now it is being reported the Italian version of the book has the same text as the Dutch version. If true, there goes the big lie about this being a translation error. “
It must really eat her up than none of her children look like Diana, they all have brown eyes and only George is blond!
Meanwhile the Sussex children are redheads and Lili has clear blue eyes.
100% I have always believed that Kate immediately hated Meghan because she also would be having Diana’s grandchildren. Kate always wanted to be the only one who had diana’s grandkids. Add on top her racism and laziness, it was a perfect storm.
Charlotte’s eyes are hazel, thus changeable under different light conditions. George and Louis have bown eyes.
I’ve come to conclusion that it doesn’t matter who’s the royal racist. The foundations of the Royal Family are white supremacy and racial purity and the family profited from slavery and colonialism so the entire family is racist. Heck, Harry was racist at one time and Princess Michael wore a blackamoor brooch to that Christmas lunch that Meghan was attending for the first time so it should be no surprise the rest of the family is racist and that Meghan suffered their microaggressions and outright racism.
The answer to the question – “who is the royal racist?” is very simple. Its all of them.
Yeah, I think the only reason they are clamouring for names of the “royal racists” is so they can claim the rest of the family are not racist. I know, the thought of the royal family scapegoating someone is shocking …
This is probably the only time they can’t blame it in Harry.
They’ll need to find a new scapegoat.
I’ve seen claims online that page 334 of the Dutch version also names Kate as a Royal Racist but I can’t find any screenshots or translations anywhere. Are there any Dutch people around who can check?
I have heard it’s Chuck & Keen, but haven’t confirmed yet.
I have seen that too. It says princess of wales instead of kate in the translated paragraph posted.
Chuck and Kate have been named, she’s referred to both as PoW and Kate
https://twitter.com/RickEversRoyal/status/1729779031103476093
“Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family, after it was revealed that the King and Princess of Wales took part in such conversations about Archie, Kate has avoided discussing the subject with her sister-in-law.”
The first sentence is oddly written and sounds like an off translation into English (from Dutch I presume).
Anyone who doubts Kate was one of the RRs, don’t forget, SHE Is the one who insisted upon the “recollections may vary” verbiage. She took any curiosity about skin color and turned it into “concerns,“ inserting her worthless opinion and weaponized whiteness where it didn’t belong. Oh, and I believe William jumped on—if not led—that bandwagon too.
Absolutely.
And personally I think/ speculate that this was shemed with ma Middleton because I dont think Kate has the courage to make such a controversial move without consulting with her “momager”.
And we also cant forget the role white women have played in upholding white supremacy. That’s completely in line with Kate wanting to gatekeep the ultimate symbol of white supremacy – the British royal family.
(I’m a white woman, so don’t @ me, its true.)
@Becks1, say it again!
I’ve plugged in my tablet and here’s my afternoon sorted, because the coverage of how this plays out is gonna be LIT…
This just seems like such a weird mistake and I do think it is likely a translation error. which makes sense because those happen – if Omid is trying to describe a letter Meghan wrote that he hasn’t actually seen but knows the contents and Charles’ response kind of dances around the subject etc.
But WHAT a mistake!
I do think its what we all speculated years ago – it was obviously William (and now Kate? why else would charles tell her to speak to the Waleses? and remember all the nonsense after the interview about how William couldn’t believe M attacked Kate that way?) – but I think they all made varying degree of racist remarks and Charles probably wanted to make sure that Meghan wasn’t outing any of “those” remarks from him.
Who knows at this point??
It seems like a different version was used for translation because in the English version there is a specific reference to two people named in the letter. And then it states under UK law he won’t name them.
The Dutch version seems to be translated from a sentence composed entirely differently.
Again I would have thought the final lawyered up English version would be the one sent to translators.
Someone messed up here. But it’s not Omid even though he will get the blame for this.
I should add that Omid seems to have told a Dutch TV outlet that no version he’s produced has a name in it. I haven’t seen that report directly, but if Omid did say this, then someone is having fun with the Dutch translation.
I read the English translation of the Dutch translation that supposedly names Charles and it really does seem like a punctuation error more than anything.
My copy arrives today so I’m going to read that section for myself because this is giving me a headache, lol.
No way was Kate going to Charles with concerns about Archie’s skin color if William wasn’t also doing the same thing.
As per comments in the telegraph, the same error occurs in the italian translation. I dont know if this is correct but they say so over there.
As I understand it, the “naming” of Charles is a punctuation error, but the naming of Kate is the one who is really named.Not sure though. Others say its the princess of Kent, but I dont know why anyone would be up in arms over such a peripher figure.
dunno
@zinjazin Princess Michael said some things, I’m sure, but it wouldnt be damaging to her if it was out since she is such a well known racist.
I have my copy, in English, and Princess Michael’s racism is discussed but nothing in conjecture with Archie.
I read this part in the book and it says that Charles suggested Meghan talks to the person to clear the air. As such, I think Camilla is part of the “named racists”. In the Dutch translation, something is said regarding talking to W&K about these rumors so I wonder if both William and Kate talked about Archie’s skin colour. Scobie says that 2 racists are named but that doesn’t mean Meghan had to face racism solely from 2 people, as we well know here.
I still think it was Kate and Camilla egging this on. They’re both that type of patriarchal woman, they know how to incite the rage and “concern” of the powerful male patriarch. It’s also classic mean girl stuff.
“Omg honey what about the babies skin color, that could destroy the bloodline” — of course they pretend their bloodline is divine, ignoring Kate is middle class and Camilla not royal, but then that is exactly the kind of snob who seems to most try to keep others from achieving their own social success.
I commented on another link on this site last night that KC3 was in my bottom 5
FWIW: I had
1. W
2. K
3. Camilla
4. Sophie
5. Charles
6. Anne
7. Mike Tindall
8. Andrew
9. Princess Michael of Kent
10. Zara
Today, I realise, I no longer care. Because it’s so blatantly obvious — it’s all of them. Whether it was thought, written, discussed … whatever. Their actions spoke louder than words
As I understand it the way book translations work is the (in this case) Dutch language publisher buys the rights and publishes it in Dutch. So I don’t think Scobie is lying or equivocating here when he says he has nothing to do with the translation; that’s what I’ve seen other authors say about their translated books too — it’s a completely different publisher and out of their control; there’s no “secret” manuscript he would have sold separately to a Dutch publisher. I’m with Kaiser on this one.
This is it. How can Omid control foreign translations? He can’t. And sometimes even English versions have different publishing houses in the Uk and U.S. usually they are branches of the same company, but not always for the smaller companies.
So was it actually Charles and Kate? Has anyone been able to confirm?
Chuck and Kate have been named, she’s referred to both as PoW and Kate
https://twitter.com/RickEversRoyal/status/1729779031103476093
“Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family, after it was revealed that the King and Princess of Wales took part in such conversations about Archie, Kate has avoided discussing the subject with her sister-in-law.”
The first sentence is oddly written and sounds like an off translation into English (from Dutch I presume).
Rick Evers is a Dutch “royal correspondent” and read yesterday the passage naming Charles.
Honestly, I hate this for Meghan (and Harry). Once again due to no fault of her own, this idiotic “which of these global figureheads of white supremacy is a racist?!” whodunnit is raging and of course it’s all blamed on Meghan. This is such a disgusting, painful sentiment that’s flung around almost gleefully as people try to deduce which family member rejected Archie. I just hate it. And spoiler, if someone said that Archie might be too dark to be on the balcony and the rest of the family didn’t immediately shame them into oblivion then the whole family is guilty.
FWIW, I think this was a poor translation of Omid’s tiptoeing around attribution in that passage. Obviously the bridge has never been completely burned with Charles and it’s charred to ashes with William and to me that says it all.
@Sunday. This x💯
At this point, it would be easier to identify someone who is not racist in the royal family, and that includes the cousins of all three four generations. The Queen Mother was known to be very much a racist. That being said, I don’t think it was Charles. I would believe Camilla, William, and Kate. It has to be the immediate family.
Show me a Windsor and this includes the married ins, the white ones I mean that isn’t racist and I will sell you a bridge. Thank goodness Harry put in the work to become a decent man who is no longer racist
Charles and William wanted Meghan gone from the beginning and QE2 allowed it bc they told the Sussexes before the marriage there was no money for her. That was okay as long as Harry and Meghan had no children. Meghan had more than enough to support herself. However when she became pregnant Charle’s staff made clear that her children’s security, education and overall maintenance would be their responsibility and no additional funds would be provided despite the increased threat level her children would face. Paying for security alone would eat into the Sussexes combined principle income. Add private school, elite colleges and universities and it’s clear the Sussexes had no choice but to strike out on their own. This is what happened to Andrew who was also forced to pay security for his own children and led to his association with Epstein. H and M tried to stay within the Firm suggesting a part time solution. I think the Sussexes took one look at Andrew also Edward and Ann and decided that staying within the Firm as full time royals would make them and their children paupers and completely dependent on Will and Kate who had no love loss for Meghan, Harry let alone their children.
@GD I agree with most of your thoughts here.
Although…the ONLY thing that led Andrew to Epstein was the fact that he is a PEDO…not because he was forced to pay for security. Let’s not confuse that
I don’t speak Dutch but I suspect the error might be some sort of puntuaction mistake since it’s Charles name the one that is all over those paragraphs. There’s no way Scobie would put the name of the “royal racist” in the book because he would be sued immediately.
Same reason why nobody in the press will say the name and keep goading M&H to say it so they can print it and use it in a million articles.
I expect the clown show that is the BRF will be the ones telling on themselves (more than they already have). My money is still on Egg and if there’s another one, the mention of the Wails in the book points to Keen being involved too. She might have just shuddered and giggled though, we know she does that.
Also want to add that racism made it easier for Charles to other his dil and not pay her for her work. However the real problem is exactly what Charles said there was no money for Meghan between Charle’s own bloated support staff, aging, crumbling palaces with extensive private gardens, Camilla, her ex and their children, and assorted grand children’s expenses and Kate, her wigs, botox treatments, new designer clothes and William’s global statesman ambitions, there was nothing for a melenated American. The entire system of maintaining these people just like Harry said is just not financially sustainable. They are all fighting for a share of a dwindling piece of the pie while attempting maintain a lifestyle they can no longer afford.
For the Charles bit I can understand the mistake in the translation and I don’t think he’s being named there. The Kate part however is so detailed that it doesn’t look like a translation mistake. I could definitely see her being racist about her future nephew in a conversation with either William (as we know that their shared hate for Meghan and Harry is the only thing keeping them together lol) or Camilla.
Sorry, but I stand by what I have said a few times now, it’s Kate and camzilla!, keen, because, one, she IS a racist and all those pictures of her with people /children of colour are performative!! She knew sooner or later her name would leak and this was her way of trying to get ahead of it and say “no not me”,
Two, Camzilla, because she knew it would get back to Megan and she knew it would hurt her enough to drive her away, or as she hopped to a breakdown. Their biggest mistake was in thinking Harry was weak, and would take it, as he had taken every put down during his life. But Harry has a spine, and told them all to do one.
Of course it was Dogsh*t Charlie! He considers his grandbabies’ Black heritage a stain on his precious white family – a stain on his LEGACY – and he wrote Meghan that letter with the intent to convince (or threaten) her not to reveal his name.
As for Kkkhate, no surprise at all. She can barely mask her disdain and contempt for Black people. Any sensible person who realize that with 3 white grandparents, the Sussex children would more than likely have fair complexions, but of course Kkkhate ruminated about her pure white children having to call children with Black heritage their “cousins”.
As badly as Kkkhate didn’t want the smoke from this, she really couldn’t help herself.
Oh well, play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Now the whole world has confirmed that in the Year of our Lord Beyoncé 2023, feckless white folks (specifically the spineless king and vacuous POW) are STILL tripping over mixed race people.
I really hope Omid doesn’t get dragged into a very long, very costly lawsuit from this.
Can they sue for a book published in another country? I am not sure. Omid doesn’t even live in UK, as far as I know. The libel laws they are referring to are very specific to UK.
Just spitballing here but Scobie is stating that the two names did not appear in any of his drafts or the completed version of the book prior to translation so I would think it would be difficult to show standing to sue Scobie as opposed to, for example, the Dutch publisher or Morgan. I’m thinking that they would need to prove it was Scobie who disseminated the information. I’m also guessing that any suit would not be for libel but rather privacy under English law, to which of course there are exceptions, such as public interest. Also, we don’t know if the two names released by Morgan are actually the two names that Scobie has in mind. Also while the Tories were very pro brexit one European set of laws that they seem to have retained are the very restrictive and protectivr privacy laws. However, while I don’t think they would have a good case against Scobie it is the UK and I think certain courts / judges would favor arguments on behalf of the royals. Shame.
I’m confused about the letter or at least not clear about the sequence of the letter writing. Who wrote a letter first? Did Meghan write to Charles or Charles wrote to Meghan? Some “reports” imply that Meghan wrote to Charles and some “reports” seem to say that Charles wrote to Meghan after the interview. Did Charles write to Meghan to ask her who made the comment and she replied? I can’t see Meghan initiating a letter to Charles about this.
The reporting from BM sometimes hides the fact that Charles wrote to Meghan after Oprah interview and basically complained about why they would choose to make their issues public. Meghan, then, wrote back and according to the reporting, refer to the person(s) who made the baby’s skin tone comments. We don’t know what else they discussed in the letters, but it is made clear by British media who made the first reporting on it after the palace leak, Meghan wrote the names of the royal racist(s) in the letter.
Yes. Charles wrote to Meghan first after the Oprah interview.
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a43685011/meghan-markle-reaction-king-charles-leaked-letter-archie-skin-color/
The shorter discussion is: Who ISN’T the royal racist?
Kate seems entirely plausible, though, as a specific offender.
Right! It’s a matter of which one of them is the least offensive. They all are offensive. Will & Kate are supposed to be a team. If it’s him-it’s her. If it’s her-it’s him. Same with the C’s.
It might have been “accidental” (ha!), but it isn’t untrue. 🤷♂️
Of course it’s Kate. Remember in Spare, when Harry talks about Kate being horrified at Meghan asking her if she could borrow her lip gloss?
In fairness, there are a lot of people, including myself, that don’t let other women use my lipstick/lip gloss if it is applied directly to the lips. If it is a pot of lip gloss where you just apply it with your finger that’s okay but not one applied directly to the lips. The two times I remember letting someone use my lipstick I just gave it to them and the second time I just tossed the tube of lipstick! But then, I have been asked very few times because a lot of women would not want to use someone else’s lipstick / lip gloss!
@May, Meghan asked her if she could put some on her finger, so not the one directly applied to the lips, which would be gross. Meghan is probably not good at reading people or don’t treat people based on the vibe they give. Kate is a cold person, you can see in the way she carries herself. I would never treat someone like Kate as one of my girlfriends. She just doesn’t give that vibe, no matter how much media pushes that she is the Diana 2.0.
Page Six just reported that Piers Morgan identified the racists as Charles and Kate. Why would the palace leak that?
Morgan’s supposedly got the information from the initially published Dutch version. However, I can’t see Morgan releasing this without the okay by senior Royals. I’m thinking they would do this if one or both of the names released are not the names that Scobie had in mind and, blaming the release on Scobie, could try to say, see Scobie is a liar! But who knows, it is a bizarre situation. Putting on my tin foil tiara, I’m wondering if the Dutch translator or someone else in the Dutch publishing company dd this at someone’s behest to try to get Scobie (and the Sussexes) in trouble.
I dont know Mollie, but Piers would not name them useless he got de go ahead from BP. I honestly dont believe it is Charles, he is very open about cultures and religions maybe BP knew KC was going to be named in the book as last week the letter between Charles and Megan sbout Archie skin colour was in the press ???
Tell.you one thing Charles isnt going down for this l noticed , it was all Charles Charles Charles online yesterday not a mention really of Kate but she was named on TV last nite !
This will not end well for Morgan. His own mouth will be his down fall among all the bad things he has done. Maybe bully boy and mistress wife sent him to throw both Charles and Kate under the bus.
The Kate’s out of the bag. I knew she was going to take the fall for Sussexit, bit I didn’t think this way.
If it wasn’t for Charles also being accidentally named I would attribute this to Camilla.
But it makes moving forward with a divorce much easier. Should be interesting to see how she acts at the royal variety concert with this new revelation out there.
I wonder if the letter naming Kate caused the friction between her and Willy. Their marriage was not good, but there was an obvious breaking point around time after Oprah interview. Charles wrote the letter after interview and Meghan wrote back with the names. Did Willy not know that Kate was discussing it in a way Meghan would hear about it, which pissed him off and started to see her as liability?
Again, a private letter written by Meghan has been leaked. How else would Scobie know?
I can’t believe for one moment that it’s Charles, he’s the least likely of any of them.
I’ll always believe him to have been genuinely fond of Meg (possibly still is?) and, in any event, too well-mannered with any expectant lady to be so crass as to make any comment about the baby. His concern would have been how she was feeling at the time.
Scobie says he never wrote the culprit’s name, and it’s clear he didn’t, so God knows how the Dutch translator screwed up.