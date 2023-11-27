In her letters to Charles, Duchess Meghan ‘named’ two royal racists

Omid Scobie’s Endgame will be released tomorrow, but some outlets have gotten their hands on sanctioned excerpts or given special advanced access. I was lucky enough to read a copy over the holiday weekend, but I can’t use it as a source yet, which is why I’m going with reporting from other outlets. My “no spoiler” adherence to the NDA means that I’m going to try to give some context for this stuff, like the whole “Meghan named two racist individuals” story and “Meghan wants no part of the soap opera” story. Here are the secondary-source stories:
Meghan’s letters to Charles: Journalist Omid Scobie writes in “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” that the Duchess of Sussex wrote private letters to King Charles III, in which she named the two people who took part in those “conversations,” per an advance copy obtained by Page Six.
Prince Harry knows he’s not getting an apology: Scobie quotes the Duke as saying: “I’m ready to forget. Get an apology or explanation? At this point, who cares, right?” But Scobie claims that conversely, the Duchess of Sussex had moved on and would not be extending such olive branches. Meghan, 42, “refuses ‘to dive back into the soap opera’,” he writes in extracts published in Paris Match magazine.
Prince William took down Prince Andrew: He says it was Prince William, 41, who orchestrated the downfall of his uncle, the Duke of York, at the height of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and who was able to convince his grandmother, Elizabeth II, of punishing her “favourite son”. Meanwhile, the King could not bring himself to hurt his brother. “[He] was in tears because he was afraid for Andrew’s mental health,” Scobie writes. “Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder. He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way.”
[From The Telegraph & Page Six]
What’s crazy about reading the “leaks” and excerpts, having read the book, is how much of this stuff was cherrypicked and left context-free because the British media is still so focused on all things Sussex. The story about Meghan and Charles writing letters to each other after the Oprah interview was a story revealed this year, just weeks before the coronation. What was fascinating is the context for Scobie’s big reveal that Meghan “named” two people – the context being, that Charles’s operation leaks like a sieve and some leaks are designed to punish Charles, not the Sussexes (or the Sussexes are merely collateral damage). But news at seven, Meghan knows exactly who said what and she had no qualms about naming the individuals privately.
As for the stuff about Harry understanding that he won’t get an apology versus Meghan not wanting to be drawn into the soap opera… those are two sides of the same coin. Harry is resigned to the fact that his father cannot and will not navigate tricky interpersonal relationships, and Meghan simply doesn’t want to engage with her in-laws’ nonsense anymore.
The William sections of the book are fascinating though. That’s all I’ll say for now!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
How many versions of this story are they going to trot out?
@Overtired…thank you. Each time it varies just a bit.
@kaiser
“The William sections of the book are fascinating though”
FASCINATING is not good enough!! 😩
I want to know what his dirty little secret is that has the potential to destroy him!! 😱
But I really do love that you got a copy!!!
I believe that the 2 “royal racists” are married to each other. Take that as you will.
I think you might be right.
If this is all correct, it fully removes Charles as one of the suspects. She wouldn’t be writing letters to Charles naming people if he were one of them.
Never really thought he did it anyway. His involvement in his charities makes him at least more aware that racism is not a good look than certain other people in the firm who do less work (Charles at least puts in the engagement numbers). WILL we ever find out who it was? I AM thinking we might soon.
So if the two people named are William and Kate, then I could see the contents of the letter at some point possibly being leaked. But if the two people named are William and Camilla, then it likely wouldn’t be. But I lean towards it being William and Kate. Camilla may have just been smart enough not to say anything in front of Harry.
@Flowerlake: Charles told a woman of Pakistani descent in 2018 that she didn’t look like she came from Manchester. So he doesn’t get a pass. He used Meghan to project the perception that he was tolerant and not racist but he never accepted her as part of family.
That’s probably why he leaked about the letter so people would know it wasn’t him.
Well said, Equality!
William has to be one of the people. I’m not sure if he is married to the other person or if it’s someone he works with or is otherwise related to. During the Oprah interview, ONE person was mentioned, so that person is the one who caused the most pain. Interesting that KC doesn’t want to cover for these people anymore.
I know in my gut that one was KKKate. The other could have been Willie, Simon Case, Jason Knauff, etc.
Yep and they are currently close to the throne.
I mean, my guess is that the whole damn family is pretty racist, so for Meghan to have only named two is showing restraint on her part.
These are the 2 that mentioned skin color to Harry, others might have talked about it behind his back.
Yeah, I understand that……
Exactly, Meghan was just naming the two Royal racists who aren’t disciplined enough to keep their racism for behind the target’s back. Pretty sure most of that lot is racist… just more quietly
@Becks: So true.
Excellent comment with an excellent point, Becks1!
Imagine if the contents of that letter ever leaked. Am somewhat surprised it hasn’t yet. Love how Meghan is noping out of the psychodrama.
The fact that it hasn’t leaked is further proof that it was William who made the racist comments.. don’t forget the RR and the press in general, always protect the heir!!!Even camilla wouldn’t jeopardize the monarchy by leaking something like this…
I don’t know about that, First Comment. I’ll bet king Chuckles is holding on to the letter as a get out of front page headlines card. The minute something damaging comes out against him and he needs the press off his back he’s got a perfect distraction. With his usual scapegoat gone and no new info to be leaked about Harry, I think he’d throw Pegs to the wolves without thinking twice. The only person he protects is his mistress wife.
You know Meghan keeps copies, and the only reason Chucky didn’t leak the contents is because it would reveal the name.
That “Shhhh” image at the end is perfection. Well done.
We’re very lucky this isn’t the Middle Ages because if it was, when William becomes king, heads would be rolling. Literally. He sounds like a real piece of work.
He sounds like a modern richard the second and his big fans among the derangers want him to be monarch so bad that he will take Sussex titles away. Richard the third scheme d against his own brother the king and his family.
He sounds like everything except a global statesman.
So when they gave Katie credit for “recollections may vary” that is now backfiring on her? I do recall one of Meghan’s friends, Janina Gavankar, was interviewed on British television right after that statement was made and her response was, “while their recollections may vary ours don’t cause there are emails.” Now we know she was right.
That seems to be one of the points the royals just never fathomed, Meghan is organised and keeps receipts.
Two of them said aloud what the rest were probably thinking—upper class Britain is alive with prejudice. I’m curious about the assessment of W as a leader because he sounds like the sort of disordered person who ends up laying waste to everything around him.
This excerpt had the palace insisting there was only one royal racist. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. From “recollections may vary” to “but there was only one racist!” Clowns.
Odd hill to choose to die on.
And if push comes to shove that “single” racist will be Kate. There’s no way in hell they will allow William to take the fall. I don’t get that woman, there’s no title or access to pretty things on this planet that would make me trade my agency.
“In which she named the two people who took part in those conversations,” could mean Harry and the Racist, and the press is spinning it/interpreting it like it’s two separate racists who each had conversations with Harry. Just like they spun what Harry said about “moving on” and not waiting for an apology/explanation to be somehow the opposite of Meghan being done with it all.
The way they write their articles is always so confused. They’re always so poorly written and open to interpretation or just flat out full of inaccuracies (not just the lies, but like getting someone’s age or title wrong).
It’s either the Incandescent One and his wife Mumblina “Baby Brains” McButtons, counting as two individuals – or the Lamebridge-Wailses of Keensington Palace as one unit and the King Whorse of Ray Mill as #2.
But I don’t know if I believe that, as Meghan spoke of *one* individual to Oprah, making it Bulliam, who gave himself away with the quote for the ages “we’re very much not a racist family”.
So Charles is not one of the racists referred to, I guess. But then I always assumed it would be William. And possibly his vacuous wife for the other one?
I may be missing something but the way I read it he still could be. She may have written something like “I am aware of the conversation you and William had about the colour of our baby’s skin”.
I just get the impression that Charles is very concerned that Meghan has chosen to distance herself from the family, hence the initial leaking of the story about Meghan responding to his letter after the Oprah interview just before the coronation and the leaking that Charles spoke to Meghan during the birthday phone call. He doesn’t want people to think he’s the Royal racist or that he caused Meghan to leave the family. He wants the public to believe that he has a good relationship with her. We all know the opposite is true.
William + Kate = 2 ……. ?
So bottom line – is the book worth buying?
I feel like scobies last maybe gonna spill stuff book was super light on any hard truths or real drama.
So, how nice, that KC is supposedly worried about Andrew’s mental health, but totally unconcerned with H&M’s. I don’t buy it. KC would be happy to cut Andrew out. The true story is that Andrew knows too much.
And not at ALL concerned with the mental health of the young girl(s) Andrew had sex with?? That tracks 😳
I’d be more surprised if it was anyone other than William and/or Kate! I’ve never forgotten those photos of Kate looking uncomfortable meeting Lebron James. I’m not American but, even I know the guy is a BIG deal. He isn’t some wannabe rapper straight from the “hood.” He is a highly respected bona fide sports legend. Yet she made it seem as if he wasn’t worthy enough to be in her presence, even though the guy could buy and sell her family 1000 times over.
““Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder. He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way.”
I don’t believe this for one second.
Yeah, I am 100% certain that KC is exactly like that description of William there, S808. His treatment of his own son vs that of his brother is exhibit A.
As to “Prince William took down Prince Andrew…” being true, then wtf was William doing driving Paedrew to church with K earlier this year?
I’m guessing Will said something when Meg got pregnant with Archie, as that meant Meghan wasn’t going anywhere. It links with when the real hate campaign started around Eugenie’s wedding and the Oceania tour. That seems to be when the brothers really fell out.
And I’ve always believed Meg cried during the dress fitting thing because Kate said something about how Harry could never love her because she’s black.
I say this every time this story comes around again but the fact that you can make an argument for literally every adult in the family as the one who commented, is not a good look at all and the palace PR teams need to focus on that instead of crying about how Meghan walking her dog is overshadowing Charles 10th factory opening of the week or something.