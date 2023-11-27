Scobie: Princess Anne advised King Charles to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore

In Endgame, Omid Scobie details how many times Prince Harry has simply tried to organize a sit-down with his father. Harry even tried to organize a post-Spare sitdown with Prince William too, but it went nowhere because William is obviously too incandescent. But the fact that Harry knows Charles is such a dogsh-t father and yet Harry still makes all of these efforts to at least try to get Charles to hear him… it’s sad. The whole thing reminds me of Harry’s Spare, where he was so achingly grateful for any acknowledgement from his father. According to Scobie, throughout 2022, several people within the family encouraged Charles to simply talk things out with Harry and even acknowledge Harry’s pain. After Harry called Charles around Christmas 2022 and their conversation was brief and icy, Princess Anne apparently gave her brother a different piece of advice: evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage.
The Princess Royal persuaded the King to evict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, according to a new book. Author Omid Scobie claims Princess Anne, 73, was the chief architect of the decision to evict Harry and Meghan from their Windsor home.
In the book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, to be released next week, Princess Anne is described as being “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” taken with the Sussexes.
She “is said to have persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage” from the couple, Scobie claims.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward, 59, is described as the only member of the family who felt “uneasy” about his nephew and was concerned about his mental health.
The Sussexes’ team received a letter from Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, who stated that because the Duke and Duchess were no longer working members of the Royal family and lived abroad, they should return the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the use of which was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Harry is said to have asked his father: “You don’t want to see your grandchildren any more?”
Meanwhile, Scobie describes the ultimately unsuccessful plan to offer the property to the scandal-hit Duke of York, “the true pariah of the clan,” as “incomprehensible”.
In Endgame, there are more details about the Frogmore eviction and just how bad it looked generally, beyond the rabid, right-wing media machine in the UK. It was not a carefully considered move by Charles – it was done out of spite, it was a king’s temper tantrum more than anything else. The Telegraph’s coverage of Princess Anne “persuading” Charles is interesting, but Scobie basically said that Anne wanted it to be a package deal, that Charles should evict Andrew and the Sussexes at the same time. But we know what happened there – Andrew is still in Royal Lodge, and we still don’t know who’s living in Frogmore now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Princess Royal attends a service at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Thousands turned up to watch as The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster followed byHis Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022.
Thousands turned up to watch as The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transported from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service on its journey to its final resting place in Windsor, London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence ahead of the Committal Service of Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
The Prince of Wales, Lord Linley, Prince Harry and Princess Anne await the arrival of the coffin containing HM The Queen.
This is foul regarding the Sussexes. But Andrew getting kicked to the curb would have been a right call. At the end the buck stops with Charles. Andrew must have a ton of dirt on the Windsors to be able to keep Royal Lodge.
I was hoping you’d write about this, because WTF? I didn’t see that coming. I never would have thought Anne was the one to suggest that.
I think Ann still speaks with Harry. And William knows it. So he demanded the press put a wedge between Ann and Harry. Which William will regret. Ann doesn’t seem to do drama. But I bet she knows how to.
If this is true, it’s a bit rich for Anne to be pushing for Harry to be evicted when her chidlren live on her property. It was clear from Spare that Harry is not ready to give up on his father but a time may come when he will have to.
Lets get some real celebrity gossip going for once!
Yeah Anne is a seemingly practical woman. Charles probably complained about Will wanting Royal Lodge and was like, “but what do I do to get Andrew out?” and Anne probably went, “well, Harry’s settled in CA, right? You talked to him and he seems unlikely to come back, so give Andrew Frogmore. It’s renovated so he can move in quickly.”
Likely no indication of how Anne feels towards Harry, just a pragmatic solution which fit Charles’ temper towards Harry.
“You don’t want to see your grandchildren anymore?”
The exact right gut reaction.
If true, this sort of throws the whole “Anne is nice to Harry” narrative in the rubbish bin. She’s always seemed shady to me.
The whole thing makes no sense. Andrew has a legal lease. There was talk that he wasn’t upkeeping RL which would be breaking the lease, but no proof offered. Unless he just agreed to leave, legal action would be necessary. If PH had a written lease and didn’t just agree to pay rent, it must have been shorter term and not renewed or he just said okay and left. Kicking out H&M, who were paying tenants, to do nothing with the property was just stupid. So is Anne as stupid and petty as the rest or is someone spreading tales about her?
That family sure knows how to f-up a situation. This whole scenario shows how inadequate Charles is a leader. He can’t make a decision on his own and takes bad advice from his sister. Now look? They’ve backed themselves into a corner and now they all look mean and petty af. Not giving Afro Annie a pass either.
Not surprised. Ann gets a pass from a lot of people because she’s quiet and the press describes her as hard-working (as though any of them know the meaning of hard work) but that doesn’t mean she isn’t one of them. She seems like a big snob to me.
Andrew and Harry not on the same level, or position, and I’m doubtful of anyone who proposes they receive the same treatment.
It’s going to take years to deprogram Harry, he is a loving person always looking for the best in his family.
I know a guy that is 54 years old and still looks to his father for validation.
Don’t be fooled all the Windsors including Anne are terrible people.
Wow I did not have Anne on my bingo card of the pusher of the frogmore eviction. Still it was Chuckles the father who went along with it though. Mire proof that Chuckles is easily manipulated. I’m sad for Harry that he was still trying to have some sort of relationship with his father. Seems like Edward has some kind of morals but doesn’t have much of a say.
so it sounds to me like Anne was the one behind the idea of “Move Andrew into Frogmore” and that didn’t happen so now FC is just sitting there empty.
but why such a push to get andrew out of royal lodge? for appearance’s sake? or because William wanted it? I dont see Anne going to bat for William.
Why am I not surprised? Anne seems like a hard bitch, and probably every bit as racist as any other member of her family. Harry had to be punished for marrying that biracial American and having the audacity to leave with her.
Anne strikes me as a very black and white person. I wonder if this was not specifically personal against H&M, but rather like “you don’t work here anymore, hand over your keys to the office”
We can disagree with her conclusion, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it was done out of personal malice.
I’d say wait til we’ve had a chance to read this book and take that comment in context. There may be other stuff that explains it.
I think it’s important to also acknowledge that while it appears sometimes like it should be easy for Harry to cut off his father completely, this has been his ONLY parent since he was 12 years old. We can all see that Charles has been a terrible father since the get-go, but he’s still the only living parent that Harry has-and it makes it even more complicated for him emotionally.
So I’m not a huge Anne fan, especially since she did that interview last year. Idk, she came across as an arrogant snob to me. That said, she and Harry had that one cute moment at the coronation and she did actually greet him at balmoral when the queen died. Which is more than his dad did. As for this story, it’s either true or someone wants us to think it’s true. I could see either.