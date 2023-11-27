Scobie: Princess Anne advised King Charles to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore

In Endgame, Omid Scobie details how many times Prince Harry has simply tried to organize a sit-down with his father. Harry even tried to organize a post-Spare sitdown with Prince William too, but it went nowhere because William is obviously too incandescent. But the fact that Harry knows Charles is such a dogsh-t father and yet Harry still makes all of these efforts to at least try to get Charles to hear him… it’s sad. The whole thing reminds me of Harry’s Spare, where he was so achingly grateful for any acknowledgement from his father. According to Scobie, throughout 2022, several people within the family encouraged Charles to simply talk things out with Harry and even acknowledge Harry’s pain. After Harry called Charles around Christmas 2022 and their conversation was brief and icy, Princess Anne apparently gave her brother a different piece of advice: evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage.

The Princess Royal persuaded the King to evict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, according to a new book. Author Omid Scobie claims Princess Anne, 73, was the chief architect of the decision to evict Harry and Meghan from their Windsor home. In the book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, to be released next week, Princess Anne is described as being “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” taken with the Sussexes. She “is said to have persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage” from the couple, Scobie claims. Meanwhile, Prince Edward, 59, is described as the only member of the family who felt “uneasy” about his nephew and was concerned about his mental health. The Sussexes’ team received a letter from Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, who stated that because the Duke and Duchess were no longer working members of the Royal family and lived abroad, they should return the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the use of which was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Harry is said to have asked his father: “You don’t want to see your grandchildren any more?” Meanwhile, Scobie describes the ultimately unsuccessful plan to offer the property to the scandal-hit Duke of York, “the true pariah of the clan,” as “incomprehensible”.

[From The Telegraph]

In Endgame, there are more details about the Frogmore eviction and just how bad it looked generally, beyond the rabid, right-wing media machine in the UK. It was not a carefully considered move by Charles – it was done out of spite, it was a king’s temper tantrum more than anything else. The Telegraph’s coverage of Princess Anne “persuading” Charles is interesting, but Scobie basically said that Anne wanted it to be a package deal, that Charles should evict Andrew and the Sussexes at the same time. But we know what happened there – Andrew is still in Royal Lodge, and we still don’t know who’s living in Frogmore now.