“Eric McCormack’s wife Janet filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage” links

Tiffany Haddish is a terrible person. I cannot with drunk drivers (google the Neville-Lake’s from Toronto for example).
Agree. This is her second DUI arrest too. She’s clearly got a drinking problem and maybe a trip to rehab is in order.
She is a terrible person even without the multiple DUIs. There is no excuse to be behind the wheel while drunk – especially of you are someone with her resources.
Zero zero zero justification for getting behind the wheel after drinking.
Instead of, if you can eat out, you can tip; if you can’t afford the uber, you can’t afford the drinks.
Literally hours later she JOKED ABOUT IT.
Not ok.
I’ve been disgusted by her since she berated an interviewer at an Oscars After Party. She was good in Haunted Mansion, but in her real life, she just seems so mean, arrogant, and now, dangerous.
I will pass on Napoleon and go see May December instead. It is getting a longer theatrical run in Europe than in the states and I want to support smaller films.
Eric McCormack is gorgeous and is aging like a fine wine and Will & Grace is one of my favorite shows of all time. That’s all I have to say about that.
2023 just out here continuing it’s war against celebrity marriage.
I think Eric McCormack and his wife look like siblings. Look at their features!
They do!
Yup, I was just thinking they look like siblings–even fraternal twins lol.
Honestly thought Beyoncé was Kylie Jenner……
Beyonce’s dress is lovely but I don’t like the blonde hair. I mean, it looks just fine on her… but that Barbie blonde seems too ordinary for someone as iconic as Beyonce.
I love the dress! I’d love to see it in motion! Not a fan of the blonde but I get it, she likes to experiment
I always thought Tiffany Haddish was deeply unfunny . Her other antics just make me cringe, can she go away now?
I’ve always thought Tiffany Haddish was funny, but the drunk driving is not okay. She needs help and a chauffeur. She can certainly afford it.
Regarding Haddish, I have a sweet spot for her. Her upbringing was so rough. I’d love to see her on the other side of this, refreshed from rehab, talking about her bad decisions in comedy in the past clouded by her own past. Sometimes all we can do to heal is make it funny but there’s a way to do that while still acknowledging the wrong. Traumatising or making laughs and putting a young actor in a deeply problematic position for comedy was wrong and it’s time to address it and grow. I wish her the best.
TurbanMa, you said it perfectly. Thank you. I wish her the best, too.
I loved Tiffany’s book when she told her Scientology story when she was homeless and was going to move in to one of their orgs. And she was yelling at them, she wouldn’t sleep in a bunk bed. I was laughing so hard. They were like you gotta go.
But there is no excuse for drunk driving when you have the means to hire a driver or just use an uber if you can’t drive. Just grateful she wasn’t hurt or hurt anyone. But next time she might not be so lucky – I hope she gets the help she needs so there never is a next time.