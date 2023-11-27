Queen Camilla thanked Piers Morgan for his attacks on the Duchess of Sussex

Piers Morgan has been obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex for years. Morgan is a rancid bigot and a deranged stalker, and for years he used his platform as co-host of Good Morning Britain to smear and disrespect Meghan. Everything came to a head in March 2021, following the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. Piers lost his everloving mind on air, and when he was called out on air, Piers stormed off in a huffy tantrum. He lost his job at GMB, but for a while, he still had a Daily Mail column, one which he used to denigrate and attack Meghan. Piers also bragged (around the same time) about members of the royal family “thanking” him for what he said about Meghan. Now Omid Scobie has revealed the royal who thanked him.

Queen Camilla reached out to Piers Morgan to thank him for calling Meghan Markle a “Pinocchio Princess,” a royal expert has alleged. Author Omid Scobie claims in his new book, “Endgame,” that Camilla appreciated the former “Good Morning Britain” host questioning whether Markle, 42, really experienced suicidal thoughts before she and Prince Harry stepped down from the royal family in 2020. Back in March 2021, Morgan, 58, tweeted that he “wouldn’t believe [Meghan] if she read me a weather report.” Morgan left “GMB” that same month after viewers — including Markle herself — complained over the coverage. Morgan then referred to Markle as “Princess Pinocchio” in a column for the Daily Mail. According to Scobie, Camilla approved of Markle’s nickname and sent a message to Morgan to thank him for “defending the Firm.” Scobie claims a royal palace aide then told him that Camilla would never publicly address the matter or “speak ill of others,” but said there was was “gratitude” that “somebody was standing up” to Markle’s claims.

This is really disgusting. I remember this era of Piers’ rants and they were indefensible, just the most bigoted, nasty, misogynistic bloviating ever. He was so disgusting, his post-Oprah-interview comments received some of the highest number of complaints in ITV history. The fact that Camilla was like “no, he’s a bold truth-teller, not an unhinged bigot” speaks volumes about her character and world-view.

Also, as the Telegraph reported, Scobie also included details about how close-minded Camilla is about food. A former aide told Scobie: “Even gluten-free or dairy-free options on a restaurant menu irk her.” Like… does Camilla not realize that those are just options? She doesn’t have to eat gluten-free?