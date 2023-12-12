Jennifer Aniston didn’t want an intimacy coordinator on ‘TMS’: ‘I’m from the olden days’

One of the best things to come out of #MeToo and the larger movement for accountability within Hollywood is that nowadays, there’s an intimacy coordinator on every set where there are sex scenes or nudity. It’s no longer just a scantily-clad woman surrounded by an all-male crew, trying to navigate the situation by herself. In recent years, so many actors (male and female) have praised the use of intimacy coordinators and talked about how much safer it feels for everyone, to have someone acting as a neutral third party, helping actors talk about what they will and won’t do on screen and helping to choreograph what happens on-screen. Well, Jennifer Aniston is not one of those actors praising the use of intimacy coordinators. Aniston had a chance to film sex scenes with Jon Hamm in The Morning Show and she was like “I can do this myself!”

Variety: Alex and Paul’s love scene was more explicit than we’re used to seeing on the show. How did you guys prepare for that with director Mimi Leder? Aniston: Having Mimi there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, “You OK?” It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare. They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, “What does that mean?” They said, “Where someone asks you if you’re OK,” and I’m like, “Please, this is awkward enough!” We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.

[From Variety]

The intimacy coordinator should have been there, I don’t care if Aniston is “from the olden days.” Harvey Weinstein was from the olden days too. Yes, it’s probably a lot different when you’re working with a female director and you’ve known your costar for many years (as Aniston has known Hamm for decades). But still: it should be a given, at this point, that any f–king time any actor takes off their clothes or has to do a love scene, there’s a coordinator on set. Aniston is so antiquated.