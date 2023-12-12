Jennifer Aniston didn’t want an intimacy coordinator on ‘TMS’: ‘I’m from the olden days’

One of the best things to come out of #MeToo and the larger movement for accountability within Hollywood is that nowadays, there’s an intimacy coordinator on every set where there are sex scenes or nudity. It’s no longer just a scantily-clad woman surrounded by an all-male crew, trying to navigate the situation by herself. In recent years, so many actors (male and female) have praised the use of intimacy coordinators and talked about how much safer it feels for everyone, to have someone acting as a neutral third party, helping actors talk about what they will and won’t do on screen and helping to choreograph what happens on-screen. Well, Jennifer Aniston is not one of those actors praising the use of intimacy coordinators. Aniston had a chance to film sex scenes with Jon Hamm in The Morning Show and she was like “I can do this myself!”
Variety: Alex and Paul’s love scene was more explicit than we’re used to seeing on the show. How did you guys prepare for that with director Mimi Leder?
Aniston: Having Mimi there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, “You OK?” It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare. They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, “What does that mean?” They said, “Where someone asks you if you’re OK,” and I’m like, “Please, this is awkward enough!” We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.
[From Variety]
The intimacy coordinator should have been there, I don’t care if Aniston is “from the olden days.” Harvey Weinstein was from the olden days too. Yes, it’s probably a lot different when you’re working with a female director and you’ve known your costar for many years (as Aniston has known Hamm for decades). But still: it should be a given, at this point, that any f–king time any actor takes off their clothes or has to do a love scene, there’s a coordinator on set. Aniston is so antiquated.
such a cool girl! pick her!
She’s the ultimate PickMe, and I’m starting to understand why she and Brad Pitt connected. 🙄
Why did Brad and Angelina connect? Just because she’s annoying doesn’t mean she wasn’t hurt by Pitt.
You took the words out of my mouth… she always has to be the cool girl 🤮
Came here to say the same thing – I can hear Rosamund Pike’s “cool girl” speech every time she opens her mouth…
Oh, that is perfect! As time has gone on, I dislike Aniston more and more.
She’s a twit
I remember reading an anecdote from Emilia Clarke re: Game of Thrones season 1, and her scenes with Jason Momoa. *He* was the one who called for a robe in between takes for his naked costar. That’s one reason why intimacy coordinators are so necessary, Emilia was so new I don’t think she felt confident enough to ask for one herself, and she lucked out that Jason did for her. An IC would hopefully have been attentive enough to preserve some dignity and comfort in between takes.
Not gonna lie. I try not to pay too much attention to her. But this is really offensive. And harmful. As someone considered a big name in the industry, denigrating the job of an intimacy coordinator helps no one. Sounds like she trusts her female director. Good for her. That’s not always the case. Especially with young new actors. I’m sorry but what an asshole.
It doesn’t seem like she’s denigrating the role of an intimacy coordinator, just that they didn’t need one in that particular situation for specific reasons.
Eh, I’d argue that describing the IC as someone who is merely just asking people if they’re okay is not the full job description. Not saying she meant to diminish the job but in effect that’s what she did.
I didn’t think she was denigrating the intimacy coordinator either. I thought she was simply saying “I’m old and I needed someone to explain what one is.” It sounded kind of self-deprecating. And in this instance it sounded like she trusted the people she was working with. I thought that was what she was implying at least.
Anyway, I thought she was speaking only for herself. I didn’t think she was saying that intimacy coordinators need to be discarded across the board. Basically, I just thought she was making a joke about her age.
I just finished three months of intimacy director training from one of the organizations approved by SAG-AFTRA. It is very much *not* just asking if everyone is okay. Many have said it on this thread, but an established actor saying that they don’t need an ID can discourage actors with less clout from requesting one and/or the set just providing one, the latter of which should be the case where there are scenes involving any variety of intimacy.
This statement about IC’s is not doing Jen any favors. I’ve always found her tough to like and this just adds to the negative pile.
I agree, I perceive her to be completely emotionally and intellectually stunted. She should be encouraging an IC to be the norm for all parties involved to feel comfortable. I just find her to be so tedious…
She keeps opening her mouth…
I’ve seen nothing but praise for the addition of intimacy coordinators on sets. Actors who’ve previously worked without them tend to be even more happy to have them.
And frankly? They work. You can see when an intimacy coordinator was at work in a scene. (Or at least, it was clear to me in Red White and Royal Blue.)
I like Jen A more than most here, but this is a really bad look. It should be pointed out that she is not in the position of most actresses.
1. She became a star surrounded by supportive cast on a hit TV show, had family in the business and godfather was quite famous actor, so was always protected more than most
2. You don’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator when the director is a non predatory woman and the partner is an old friend. That has nothing to do with being old school and in fact I don’t recall her younger career being full of nude intimacy scenes.
3. Many actresses choose to exploit being hit on and worse to further their career (I watched plenty of this and it’s not relegated just to actresses, production etc). The problem comes when you are not okay with it, and it becomes sexual assault and harassment. she doesn’t seem to have any empathy for that. Of course it shouldn’t be allowed because choosing to go along with it isn’t done from a free will point of view, either.
Co-signing all of this. But also, she is antiquated to assume that the IC is just for the female actor’s safety. Male actors can be harassed and feel uncomfortable too. She should know, she played a female harasser TWICE in Horrible Bosses and its sequel.
This is very true. Chris Hemsworth said that when he filmed the nude scenes in Rush, he felt exposed and uncomfortable and alone because, while Olivia Wilde was getting support, nobody was offering him a robe or asking if he was ok
I co-sign this. She should understand that just because she’s used to something that doesn’t mean it’s still healthy way of doing things. I think we should also take into account that she and Hamm are pretty good friends, so there is a comfortability there.
the OG pick-me and forever stuck in the 90s.
I don’t think its about the old days as much as a power differential and I wish she had mentioned that. The big difference here is that she is an established star working with an established star. If she is not comfortable with something, she can say “stop” and her career is not over. She can ask for a robe to be ready for her as soon as the scene is over.
An actress just starting out (or even an actress who has some work and success under her belt but still isnt fully established like Jennifer Aniston) isn’t going to be able to say “you know what? No, that’s not working for me” without there being pushback, potential career impact, etc. And that’s where an intimacy coordinator can be really really useful. (I’m not saying that an IC can’t be useful for someone like Meryl Streep and that they have no value beyond a beginning actress, just that JA can say “no” without any career implications and someone else can’t.)
She comes across as a woman who doesn’t get it and is very self-centered. Aniston’s status, privilege and star billing protects her in a way it won’t a less well known or experienced actor. She really is a bit off putting.
The headline is a hot take, for sure. I get what she’s saying though. She’s been acting for so long, she’s known her costar for so long, she feels comfortable and protected with this particular female director that she would have felt less comfortable and acting in the moment with an IC there. All of these points were the opposite for Emilia Clarke in GoT – she was new to acting, didn’t know the male director, didn’t know her costar – so an IC would have made a world of difference for her. Thank goodness Jason Momoa was a stand up guy for her.
Yeah exactly. Like, two things are true: 1) Aniston was speaking about her very distinct experience as a seasoned and connected actress on a set with a female director that she very much trusts, and 2) that very distinct experience definitely doesn’t apply to most young actresses.
Would it be nice if she phrased her answer more in terms of “I choose not to, but I fully support the use of intimacy coordinators if they make other actors feel safe?” Yeah that would have been cool, but people need to stop having unrealistic expectations for Aniston. This is who she has always been and at some point the incessant criticism just feels superfluous and pointless. She’s not gonna change, guys.
She’s starting to get that lion look – too many fillers. Affects her voice as well, like she can’t move her lips.
She just doesn’t get it. She’s speaking from a place of such privilege! Zero empathy.
Lion look! That’s what she reminds me of. Well put. Watching the Friends Reunion and seeing the differences between Jen, Courtney, and the much less-filled Lisa was shocking. I don’t think they see what they’re doing to themselves.
Her obsession with always bringing up the olden days in every interview is odd. I get what she’s saying but she talks with a sense of superiority.
You would think the studios would insist on intimacy coordinators on all sets that include intimate scenes if only to help avoid problems and lawsuits. Don’t leave it up to the actors, just include ICs on all sets.
I agree, I’m kind of surprised it’s not a requirement, to cover the production’s butt, so to speak.
I don’t take issue with her and Jon not wanting one, to me it’s up to the actors and should always be available if they want one, if all parties say no thanks, no big deal. Chalking it up to being “old school” was not the best way to phrase it, the reality is she’s experienced, established, comfortable with her costar, and a producer on the show so she has power.
Part of the new SAG-AFTRA contract strongly encourages producers to have an IC on set for any intimate scenes.
All that Botox must have gone to her brain. 🙄
I would think studios would require Intimacy Coordinators to be on set for insurance purposes, or at the very least, CYA, like how you’re never in the room alone with your gynecologist anymore (nurse or assistant is always present). Good for Jennifer if she is at a point where she feels powerful enough to protect herself, but it’s a really insensitive remark to everyone else in that position who doesn’t have the same voice.
Some days JA makes me so tired. Man she is a privileged, wealthy woman.
I enjoy Friends, rewatch it if it pops up. But, honestly all 6 of them hit the jackpot with that show. Right place, right time, great contract/residual wins. They are all still getting close to $20M yearly. Each net worth well over $80M+, I’ve read.
The IC teams are a step in the right direction for the industry. Support that progress, please.
It amazes me when I learn that often, the talent meets and is filming nude scenes on day one.
Maybe, maybe try less nudity. Could we try better writing and just have implied sex, like the “old days?”
I was really surprised at GoT amount of nudity when I started watching.
I wanted FX and dragons!
Honestly, tell the story with less sex and also less graphic on screen violence.
If not, certainly improve the working conditions for the Talent.
I thought I read as part of the new SAG-AFTRA contract that intimacy coordinator would now be a requirement on sets. I certainly hope that’s true.
I think you’re right actually. And listen, it sounds like she’s comfortable with the director and scene partner so fine. But the IC can still be there There’s just a weird bragging tone, like I’m old-school and don’t need that. Hmm, was this interview done after the new sag contract? Weird. Maybe the contract is that a IC must now be offered but actors can say no. Which is awkward if one says yes and the other says no.
Not my thing. However, shouldn’t we support people to make their own choices? I haven’t been in that situation before, but shouldn’t a woman have a right to do what’s comfortable, especially in a vulnerable situation? However, not a good choice at all to include it in an interview. I don’t know how much influence she still has, but hopefully other actors would not take her words as advice.
I don’t really agree. It’s like saying you don’t have to follow health and safety rules at work, or wear a seatbelt because you’re uncomfortable.
AFAIK, intimacy coordinators are not required on acting sets,
Esp for many actors who just started in the industry, I’ve heard they feel more comfortable with ICs. They are there if one ever needs it on set. I don’t know how they were able to do it during Jen’s “old” days as it seems uncomfortable- I’ve heard interviews of a variety of actors who said the same. There was a survey done just recently where more of the younger generation (Gen Z)prefers less sex scenes on screen (I’ve also noticed many of the novels which turned into current movies/shows have less of it) .
Even Penn Badgley had asked for less of it on his show.
There’s consensus from many viewers that the actors amazing on-sceeen chemistry (without the need for a sex scene), is actually more interesting.
Yikes, this is setting a dangerous precedent. I kinda thought ICs were *required* to be on set when needed. If not and the message gets out that they can be dismissed, I can see male directors/producers guilt-tripping a less seasoned actress into doing something she doesn’t want. “Oh, gee, our intimacy coordinator is all the way across town. I could call them to come but it’d set our shooting back for the day. If you think it’s worth getting behind schedule and using more of the budget, then I guess I can call them to drive all the way over here for a really pretty simple scene.”
“The olden days” as in Leprechaun to a 90’s sitcom to goofy rom-coms back to tv series that she produces? Did any of those meaty projects require sex scenes that she didn’t have to write in herself? The bravado she has in interviews never matches her acting portfolio. I get reminiscing but it’s like she’s constantly speaking about this movie star that she’s never been from a time that’s never even existed for her.
She’s like those women who say they “don’t believe in feminism” because “we already have equal rights”. *eye roll*
Jennifer Aniston would like nothing more than the world to go back to 1940’s Movie Star ways. Where they were hidden behind giant walls. Safe and hidden, and they basically could do whatever they wanted with the protection of the studio.
If Jennier A. could end the internet tomorrow she would in a heartbeat.
Also, kudos to Jon Hamm in Fargo he is fantastic in it!
Maybe because the PR tricks that made her famous no longer work and mainly because of the internet.
Isn’t Jennifer also producer in this show? So, would other actors on set be comfortable enough to ask for intimacy coordinator after she put this out to the public? That’s very irresponsible message from a powerful woman in the industry. We have read old male actors’ saying they would just do whatever they want during intimate scenes and the coordinators were killing the spontaneity. Is that the olden days she is talking about?
I have always disliked her intensely and the more she talks the more she proves why I dislike her.
I read somewhere JA Dad, John had a net worth of $10M.
John was on Days of our Lives for decades.
I did not realize soap actors could make that kind of money.
But this proves my thought that JA has always had money.
She has never gone without a day in her life, and she just bothers me so, so much!
I don’t care what y’all say this is just another way for people to police women’s bodies. If she, the one doing the scene, says she doesn’t need an intimate coordinator then she doesn’t need one. She didn’t say they were terrible or even criticized them. She said she was good and she was. This is dumb backlash but not surprising coming from an anti Jennifer Aniston website.
I don’t believe anything she says. She went on all the talk shows About We’re the Millers about her strip scene, and they hires a double for her, and then spoke on shows about doing full frontal on Wanderlust, and that never happened. There’s now way she was nude on TMS. She is so full of it. On the Daily Fail, she looks drunk and haggard in the mini skirt for a desperate need to go potty. She’s always got her straggly hair in her face trying to hide her face now, or getting her face blurred. I take her with the same grain of thought as George Santos.
After reading the comment, I came away thinking that she was praising the female director. Maybe the stuff about the intimacy coordinator came out awkwardly, but her aim seemed to be to praise the skills of the female director.