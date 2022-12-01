Lady Susan Hussey, racist, is the one who said the Sussexes would ‘end in tears’

It’s actually a really big deal that Queen Camilla threw out Lady Susan Hussey. On Tuesday, Camilla hosted a reception for activists working on violence-against-women issues, and her new companion/lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey was part of the group. Hussey decided to take it upon herself to be a giant f–king racist to Ngozi Fulani, the CEO of Sistah Space. Fulani posted a transcript of their interaction on her Twitter, and within four or five hours, Hussey “resigned” and “apologized.”

Hussey, an aristocrat, has long worked for and around the Windsors, and Hussey was one of QEII’s most trusted aides and her “favorite lady-in-waiting.” Hussey had been associated with QEII since the 1960s, and it was probably a mark of honor and respect that Camilla chose Hussey as one of her “companions.” QEII sent Hussey to give advice to both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Sussex before their respective royal weddings. Hussey complained about both Diana and Meghan too – Hussey told people that Diana “didn’t want to be told anything” and that Diana only cared about music and dancing, that Diana “didn’t try.” But that’s not all – this was reported over the summer:

An aide to the royal family allegedly predicted that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle will “all end in tears,” an explosive new book says. Lady Susan Hussey, who has been a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s, allegedly made the comments during a lunch with theater executives months before the couple’s wedding in May 2018, according to a report. The comments from the longtime aide were revealed in investigative reporter Tom Bower’s “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” released earlier this month. “While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future,” Bower writes. “‘That will all end in tears,’ she is alleged to have said. ‘Mark my words.’” Lady Susan, 83, had been part of the team of palace courtiers asked to help Markle adjust to life inside the royal family, according to Bower.

[From Page Six via previous CB story]

So, let’s get this straight. Susan Hussey was QEII’s lady-in-waiting since the ‘60s, and she was QEII’s favorite. QEII sent Hussey out to “prepare” royal brides for their marriages. And what ended up happening was that Hussey met these royal brides and instead of giving Diana and Meghan advice, she was a giant a–hole to them and then bad-mouthed them for years. And of course she’s a racist see-you-next-Tuesday on top of everything else. I can only imagine how awful that meeting was between Hussey and Meghan.

Oh, and Hussey is Prince William’s godmother too. LMAO.