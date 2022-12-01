Lady Susan Hussey, racist, is the one who said the Sussexes would ‘end in tears’

It’s actually a really big deal that Queen Camilla threw out Lady Susan Hussey. On Tuesday, Camilla hosted a reception for activists working on violence-against-women issues, and her new companion/lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey was part of the group. Hussey decided to take it upon herself to be a giant f–king racist to Ngozi Fulani, the CEO of Sistah Space. Fulani posted a transcript of their interaction on her Twitter, and within four or five hours, Hussey “resigned” and “apologized.”
Hussey, an aristocrat, has long worked for and around the Windsors, and Hussey was one of QEII’s most trusted aides and her “favorite lady-in-waiting.” Hussey had been associated with QEII since the 1960s, and it was probably a mark of honor and respect that Camilla chose Hussey as one of her “companions.” QEII sent Hussey to give advice to both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Sussex before their respective royal weddings. Hussey complained about both Diana and Meghan too – Hussey told people that Diana “didn’t want to be told anything” and that Diana only cared about music and dancing, that Diana “didn’t try.” But that’s not all – this was reported over the summer:
An aide to the royal family allegedly predicted that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle will “all end in tears,” an explosive new book says. Lady Susan Hussey, who has been a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s, allegedly made the comments during a lunch with theater executives months before the couple’s wedding in May 2018, according to a report.
The comments from the longtime aide were revealed in investigative reporter Tom Bower’s “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” released earlier this month.
“While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future,” Bower writes. “‘That will all end in tears,’ she is alleged to have said. ‘Mark my words.’”
Lady Susan, 83, had been part of the team of palace courtiers asked to help Markle adjust to life inside the royal family, according to Bower.
[From Page Six via previous CB story]
So, let’s get this straight. Susan Hussey was QEII’s lady-in-waiting since the ‘60s, and she was QEII’s favorite. QEII sent Hussey out to “prepare” royal brides for their marriages. And what ended up happening was that Hussey met these royal brides and instead of giving Diana and Meghan advice, she was a giant a–hole to them and then bad-mouthed them for years. And of course she’s a racist see-you-next-Tuesday on top of everything else. I can only imagine how awful that meeting was between Hussey and Meghan.
Oh, and Hussey is Prince William’s godmother too. LMAO.
Camilla Queen Consort Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace
Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, the Queen Consort, Queen Rania of Jordan and Danish Crown Princess Mary during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 29 Nov 2022
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Camilla Queen Consort Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace
Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, the Queen Consort, Queen Rania of Jordan and Danish Crown Princess Mary during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 29 Nov 2022
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Camilla Queen Consort Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace
Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, the Queen Consort, Queen Rania of Jordan and Danish Crown Princess Mary during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 29 Nov 2022
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Harry and Meghan being vindicated by doing nothing, lol. Karma came fast and swiftly. William and Kate’s jealously has been their downfall.
I bet Diana didn’t want to be told anything by this woman. Can only imagine the kind of advice she would give.
Apparently Diana couldn’t stand her. The same was probably true for Harry and Meghan.
“Let me tell you how to live you life to please me”, “no, thanks”, “why don’t you want to listen to any advice?!”. Pretty classic in toxic environments.
Diana was an aristocrat in her own right. The Spencer family probably outranks ‘Brazen Hussey’s’.
Diana hated the courtiers. She felt more comfortable with the downstairs, working staff, asking about their lives and families (which was something she always did at Althorp) much to the chagrin of Lady Susan. That’s why they didn’t get along.
…And then there were comments from the same downstairs people. Some of all those people love their “system”.
She’s practically a Man in Gray, or one of their enforcers. I’m sure she’s in the background of hundreds of pictures, lurking. Ugh.
I just envisioned a climactic scene where an investigator or historian is ruffling through photos. Grabs a magnifying glass and the with increasing speed and clumsiness grabs photo after photo.
There she is in the background, talking to Putin.
There she is in the background, handing lee Harvey Oswald a bag of cash.
She’s Forrest Gump!
What a complete bitch
She’s the type of person who is categorized to be in the same group as these cretins: Piers Morgan, Elon “Musky” Musk, Sarah Palin, Karie Lake, and last but not least: Take-A-💩 Trump! This bwitch is part of a long line of HATERS! 🤬
Whelp, it did. Hers. Bahahahahahaha
I was thinking the same thing as you (I think) about Ms. This-Will-End-In-Tears. Well, who’s crying now?
Yikes- just realized how that comment could be read. For sure Lady Racist and not our Meg.
#meghanwasright
You cannot hide or cover the smoke. The truth will always come out. And with H&M’s Netflix documentary release, the Wales’ Boston tour, this is a perfect storm.
Btw, there’s a clip trending in twitter and it’s lollls: https://mobile.twitter.com/Namaste_40/status/1598308732538159104
LMAO
OMG! Perfect!
Duck Twitter.
Who’s crying now, b!tch?
Lolz Izzy, I love you so much right now…
It’s just a whole mood right now, isn’t it? The comments practically write themselves.
hahahahahhaha
😂
Of course they are racist (and classist). If they do not consider themselves better than other people, their titles and the aristocracy has no point or logic. Racism and classism are the bedrocks of aristocracy. It simply can’t exist with out it because they aren’t simply better by birth right.
That’s why my dad was so against the whole thing. His family was part of the whole system by birth and one of them in a similar position pulled a Harry generations ago, left it all to come to America because they had the money and skills and smarts and were just appalled by the “logic” of it all. It’s offensive.
I suppose it would maybe be one thing to retain a “figurehead” family that follows a bloodline, because it’s already in place. But a whole system? Maybe that’s what Charles realizes and why he’s so adamant about “slimming down”. I mean don’t get me wrong, I still don’t agree with it at all.
It’s interesting that it was confirmed yesterday after the racism scandal that Hussey made the “it will end in tears” comment. That was timed for a certain impact and along with her being called “William’s godmother” I have to wonder if someone at BP never liked her and was biding their time for this moment.
Calling her William’s godmother also moves the focus more to William than Camilla.
That reveal was no coincidence.
Obviously her comments were hateful and I am sure she wasn’t the only one like that.
The emphasis on her being William’s godmother was VERY interesting. Not only was it making it very clear that she is well-connected in the royal family (not just The Firm), and that she’s not REALLY going anywhere, but it was also making it clear that she is connected to WILLIAM – not Camilla, not Charles, but William.
Definitely no coincidence.
Charles picked her as godmother (against Diana’s wishes, presumably) and then asked her to stay on. Camilla appointed her daughter.
Identifying Lady Susan as William’s godmother looks like a deflection – I wouldn’t want to be held responsible for the remarks of all the old ladies in my parents/grandparents circle.
William and Kate should definitely be held accountable for their own actions, and there’s plenty to be unpacked there, but not for this. Let’s hold Charles’ feet to the fire – he has the top job, the bucket should stop with him.
I actually really don’t give a damn if the remaining members of the royals take turns throwing each other under the bus, or stabbing one another in the back, at this time. So, whether William or Charles (as the parent) or Betty and Camilla (for keeping this witch on and elevating her) are under the spotlight. It really doesn’t matter to me. Backstabbing to save themselves is what they do best, and nobody deserves it more than William.
@Esmerelda but that’s exactly the point. It’s a deflection. It’s putting the emphasis on William, not charles and camilla. That’s VERY deliberate and the press is either doing it as payback for something re: the Waleses or bc they were told to do that from Charles’ team.
@Debbie and that’s why I don’t care that Charles is throwing William under the bus here. They’re going to destroy themselves faster than we thought at this rate.
I kinda wondered if she’s been a longtime palace “source” aka leaker.
They confirmed she was a source for the Bower book, which was one of the more hateful books out there. Obviously she wasn’t the only one leaking.
If she got along well with AK47, she could have been the one to leak the tiara story (having heard it from AK.)
@Becks1 — I came here to say the exact same thing. I have no doubt that she’s chummy-wummy with AK47, they seem cut from the same racist, elitist, underhanded cloth. I can imagine them drinking sherry and snickering nastily together like a couple of old harpies.
Yes, that was a very interesting point, especially when we consider that these royal babies have 8 -10 godparents. Can anyone name any other of Williams godparents? I certainly can’t.
Laurens van der Post, is another one, the writer and serial rapist, whose youngest victim was just 14. She had a child from this rape that he refused to acknowledge though he was forced to pay for it. And yes, this happened long before his close friendship with Charles, so yeah.
Camilla did not have a choice but to fire her. The backlash on this incident was swift, and they are being called out all over the web for this. Meghan continues to be vindicated and I am so here for it. I hope this overshadows the clown show that is about to descend to the US by those two idiots coming over from the UK. I am sure there will be more screw ups to see in the upcoming days.
And damn she has thick neck!
She’s also featured in this season of “The Crown,” as she’s the widow of the head of the BBC – don’t remember the episode, but it’s the one with the Bashir interview.
Yep. Of all the wild twists to this story, the fact that this very woman is featured in the current season of the Crown is the wildest in my opinion. It’s just too good to be true.
The stuffy, stuck-in-the-past husband whose nickname was “Dukie” (short for Marmaduke, which to me is a dog’s name). Marmaduke Hussey. What a name.
I’m shocked at how quickly Chuck’s reign has gone south. Lets hope that this is a catalyst moment for both the RF and the institution but am not going to hold my breath.
Let’s hope it continues to go south until it’s circling the drain.
If he was Prime Minister instead of king his reign would’ve been shorter than Truss.
She did this right when the American tour was about to start. You can’t make this up.
She really made things bad for them and herself.
She really did, lol. Also the Queen truly was the only thing keeping things together and with the media starting to not coddle the Cambridge’s like they used to and seeing Harry and Meghan getting richer and thriving, it’s a mess.
A glorious mess.
This all reinforces how clueless, biased and insulated Betty was. Sure some people just “love ” the old gal, but she really was not an admirable person. It’s easy to smile & wave for public showings when those are all pre-arranged by self-entitled sycophants. Did old Betsy ever have a really original or creative thought? She expected her subjects to automatically tug forelocks & bow to her because of her genetic lineage. Unfortunately, there’s no indication of much intelligence in that tree.
@Blue: It had to be said.
Yep. The buck stopped with her. I don’t think she really ostriched as much as people think — I think she just liked other people to take the fall for her. She strikes me as a “Who will rid me of this meddlesome priest?” type of monarch.
This hideous monstrous woman has been terrorizing people for decades. I cannot image the nastiness that old crow threw at Meghan. And it tells me everything about QEII that THIS racist hag was her favorite person to hang with. What a messy, disgusting lot.
Every word of this.
@girl_ninja I agree 💯 👏👌
Camilla doesn’t get any brownie points, she had no choice. Her biographer only recently had some remarks on how ‘white’ Meghan’s skin is.
Various media outlets reported that she was assigned to “prepare” then newcomers Diana, Sarah & Meghan for royal life. No mention of her being assigned Kate. You would think William would want his godmother to “train” his new wife. Interesting.
Oh, I would assume she was sent to help Kate. But it’d look bad to report that Kate got on smashingly with this outed racist so they’re just not mentioning it. Imagine what Kate and Lady Hussy talked about when no one was listening.
Yes, I’m guessing she headed up Kate’s “princess lessons.” In the lead up to William & Kate’s wedding, there was an odd story about Kate being left upset after “aides” told her to expect William to keep having affairs after the wedding. If true, I wouldn’t be surprised if this old battleax delivered the news.
You don’t need a racist mean girl to train another racist mean girl.
Birds of a feather.
I remember stories of her being a close friend of the queen’s who was vetting potential girlfriends for Charles back in his most eligible bachelor days. She’s been around a long time.
The only tears Harry and Meghan are now shedding are tears of laughter as the royal family and their toadies are exposed as racist, lying a**holes.
What’s interesting is that the BM has really shifted to referring to her as William’s godmother and Elizabeth’s long time lady in waiting. All true, but they’re really avoiding mentioning Charles at all in this. Did he not appoint her as godmother and is that not worse? It was Camilla’s event so that’s going to look bad no matter what but it still feels like so much of the focus has moved to William. The bad luck of this happening when he’s in Boston is real, but I swear KC3 is having his people let the press know to keep his name out of their mouths and use William’s instead.
This is such a good point. There has been absolutely no mention of Charles in this, and Camilla is getting distanced as well (“She’s an old staffer, we inherited her, Cams didn’t really choose her!). Better to throw the heir and his dead mom under the bus, I guess.
oh centering her as william’s godmother is very intentional imo. c&c have almost faded to the background in this. W’s “very much not racist” family comment was very stupid as we’re seeing time and time again.
Yes yes yes. He picked her as godmother! Camilla’s event! They keep saying Harry and Meghan are going to harm Camilla when they speak their truth, which could only happen if she is a racist POS who treated Meghan like she treated Diana, but worse.
Charles is a sick person who deserves no respect, Cam is the same mean girl she always was.
How did Diana die and why didn’t she have security? That’s really all I can think about the more that comes out about this sick institution. And I’m usually not one for conspiracy theories. It’s just impossible not to ask when faced with all of this power and control being used to manage the image of the “institution” – much of it circling around Charles, the Saudi cash money laundering buddy.
Jais, thank you for bringing this up. C the t’ird IS a major part of Susan Hussey’s involvement with the royals and now that you mention it, it IS weird that he’s distanced himself (and Camzilla—thanks Jamzsqared) from her. Also, as stated, Katherine Brooke is SH’s daughter, and she’s one of Camzilla’s close companions.
Yup, they’re even downplaying that it happened at Camilla’s event, and it seems as though every royal rota member has been given the signal to empty the oppo bags on Hussay, which given that she has been at the palace since the 1960’s, is likely a lot.
I think we’re going to be told that it’s been Susan All Along! doing all the racism at Buckingham palace.
Who said H and M would end in tears? Who asked about Archie’s skin colour? Who threw a colonialist theme party and FORCED William to dress up in a racist costume? Who had the idea for the Colonialist Jeep parade in the Caribbean? Well, it was Susan, of course, and now that she’s gone, there’s no more racism to worry about. Problem solved!
I think they’ve mentioned the “William’s godmother” thing in every British article and now in all of the American articles as well. Nice to see King Charles throwing William under the bus as much as he does his Harry.
Yes, and this is one thing that is completely not William’s fault. You can’t choose your godparents. My godfather is a bonafide sociopath! I will blame my parents for that choice, though. Will’s done plenty of horrid things, but trying to pin something on him that happened when he was a baby is — well, it’s very Charles.
Apparently she also had a great deal of power in choosing household staff, and is responsible for bringing in Angela Kelly and Tiggy, per Insider:
“ The 81-year-old has influence over who joins the royal household.
She interviewed the Queen’s dressmaker Angela Kelly for the role of assistant dresser in 1994… Hussey also recommended Prince William and Prince Harry’s longtime nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, for the job, Tatler reports.”
https://www.insider.com/queen-lady-in-waiting-doesnt-get-paid-salary-2021-10
Angela Kelly. Really.., We know how AK treated Meghan and exploded tiaragate: did SH help her out there as well?
True about Hussey interviewing AK for that position, AK says so herself in her most recent book. The other lady in waiting with Hussey at that interview was Mary Morrison. Charles kept on three women as Ladies of the Household after TQ died; these two, and Annabele Whitehead.
These British aristos are all giant, gaping a–holes. Every one, as far as I can tell. They are spoiled, pampered, and entitled all their lives and expect everyone else to bow and scrape to them. The ones like Hussey who become royal adjacent are probably even worse. Just reading how she approached Ms. Fulani is sickening. Just walked up to her, no introduction, moved her hair, and began grilling her as if she was a gate crasher. Appalling arrogance, rudeness, and, yes, racism. If someone interrogated a member of the Firm about where they are “really from”, would they say Germany? Fat chance. They would have the rude person removed. Both Diana and Meghan deserved better than to be subjected to this person in any way.
Btw, the queen is often praised for not being racist. But this proves she certainly tolerated racists and gave them important positions. So that made her a racist too.
She had a rule (or maybe something stronger) made to make sure no POC worked for her. She’s a racist herself, too.
QEII had legislation created to exempt the royal workplace from adhering to equality in the workplace regulations. Tell me the Queen is racist without telling me the Queen is racist.
Brassy Rebel, you have it right. The way she moved Ms. Fulani’s hair aside to read her name tag is just so infuriating. Talk about objectification!
Well, people are in tears, but it’s just not Harry and Meghan. I imagine there’s lots of incandescent tears flowing through the streets of Boston right about now and lots of tears over in England…salty, salty tears.
Also, this is why I cannot give the queen a pass, as “granny” – she was sending these vipers to Harry and Meghan! Maybe she was just the best of the worst(?), but I remain confused about the Sussexes loyalty to her.
When your whole family sucks, the bare minimum seems like deep support and love. ESP if you can rationalize it with her being controlled from the background.
My grandma was a truly awful woman in many many ways. But she also helped and supported me through some really hard things. She wasn’t the queen though and I won’t get death threats for saying she was an a-hole but in many ways she was also good to me.
Family is complicated. And when most of the family is running rampant with personality disorders, racism, sexism, deep misogyny, favoritism, enabling sexual assault and abuse within the family …. Ans that’s just my family. We aren’t famous. And my mother didn’t die in a potentially staged car crash / wasn’t offed by my father.
Considering how close Hussey was to the Queen, I’m thinking she thought she was doing Meghan a great favour by appointing this woman to “tutor” her. After all she sent her to help Diana, who would become Princess of Wales upon marriage to Charles.
That should have been a clue that a racist snob was not a good choice.
While I’m glad she’s gone, this woman did a lot of damage working for the royals. And, being fired at 83 years of age, is sort of ridiculous: she shouldn’t still be in that position as an octogenarian. Her daughter, Katherine Brooke, is one of Camzilla’s 6 companions, a “nepo baby” as it were. There needs to be a white-hot spotlight shone upon who gets to work and have close access to the royals.
What a nasty, bitter, witch!
At 83-84? Yes, you bet she is judgmental, do as I say, must keep up appearances, God Save the Monarchy but keep the commoners in their place. That was always the The Firms way. No surprise that QE used her as her hatchet man, did the dirty, up close, keep the new ones in their place work.
That phrase “It will all end in tears” and Phillips “One does not marry an actress”
Geez. Bunch of awful, cold blooded creatures.
I like to picture H&M in sunny CA, happily together w/their kids.
Lady Hussey is not one of Camilla’s companions. She and the remaining ladies in waiting were promoted to Ladies of the Household by Charles. She will be probably be brought back to help with the coronation.
And nothing speaks of modernization that the title “Ladies of the Household.”
I read that she isn’t, but her daughter is one of Camzilla’s newly appointed companions. Not sure if that’s true though.
This woman knows where all the bodies are buried. The queens right hand since 1960?!?!
Let’s hope she doesn’t have a fall down a flight of stairs or (Russian style) out a window.
If she’s not coddled…. She has a lot to say I’m sure.
Charles does have a history with women in his life falling out windows. Just fyi.
There is a reason the Palace keeps worrying about what Harry’s book is going to say about Camilla and I think it has nothing to do with Diana. You are who you keep company with.
So Camilla is getting the blame for Hussey, and I am not a Camilla fan.
However.
Let’s not blame women for the evil of men.
Going all the way back to the first book written by Charles’s first valet, Stephan Berry, Hussey is noted as being exceptionally close to Charles. Barry describes her as one of Charles’s surrogate mothers, basically.
Hussey was there because K3 WANTED HER THERE.
For sure it’s Chuck’s fault but Camilla made her daughter one of her ‘companions’ so that’s telling enough.
Hussey is one of three holdovers from TQ that Charles kept on with the title Ladies of the Household. Have read their purpose is to help out with palace events – they’re not the same as Camilla’s “companions”, formerly ladies in waiting. Chances are the other two women were also at the event but didn’t cause a stir.
It doesn’t matter whether Charles wanted Hussey at this event or not (I doubt he cared). The thing is, this was a major function around one of Camilla’s signature interests. It was totally on her to make sure Ms. Fulani was contacted and received an apology, etc. Even if she delegated the actual contact to a subordinate, it was up to her to make certain it happened. And everything indicates, she didn’t. The action removing Hussey from the position is irrelevant. It does nothing to mitigate the pain Ms. Fulani felt over the incident.
Also, really bad PR as per usual with this bunch of clowns. If they had actually contacted her, likely Ms. Fulani/the other witnesses there would have discussed that in their interviews, and the palace would have come across better. Instead, we see the usual – distract, deflect blame elsewhere, have the media devalue the meaning of the incident.
It would be interesting if as a result of this obvious failure to take proper remedial steps and lack of respect for what Ms. Fulani was put through, other women of color decline to be part of Camilla’s future events.
Hussey was the one who apparently had a massive crush on Charles. They all suck.
If that’s true, gross. She started working for his mother when he was 11 and probably met him when he was even younger.
Imagine how embarrassed you would be if this were the person whom your family chose to represent them for decades. Then again, this lot doesn’t have the good sense to be ashamed of their bad behaviour. I feel fontrum for them.
Not surprised that she looks like the very definition of a “battle ax.” Ugh! I know she found every subtle way to undermine Diana and Meghan and put them in their places. Utterly gross human!
Susan Hussey’s maternal grandfather was Field Marshall Francis Grenfell who fought several colonial wars in Africa. He fought in the Anglo-Zulu War and the Anglo-Egyptian War, to name a few. He was also Commander of Ireland before the creation of the Republic of Ireland. We can just imagine the “amusing” stories Susan Hussey heard about the ‘natives’ in the colonies while growing up. I doubt she understands what she did wrong, she probably sees herself as a victim here and I can just imagine Camilla commiserating with her on this. This is the mindset of the people who surrounds the new King and Queen. This is the woman who had the late queen’s ear. The Royal family needs to clean house but that is never going to happen.
I think her husband is the person in the Crown who held some high office in the BBC and tried to control content about the Queen/Royals? He lost a leg in a war?
They tried to make the Diana interview look like she was so mean to do it when it was the Queen’s anniversary etc etc etc and how it was bad for William (no mention of Harry) and even Treason! Looking forward to the docuseries and Meghan and Harry’s turn to influence the viewer with their side of the story!
I got a peak into how some of the English feel about their new monarch last night.
My husband and I are in Jamaica to celebrate the end of his treatment for prostate cancer. Three months of hormone therapy followed by seven weeks of radiation. It was caught early and his prognosis is excellent, thank goodness. But he wanted to celebrate with a trip so here we are.
Our resort has been here since the early 60s and is quite Old School. There are lots of pictures on the wall of famous visitors, including QE II and also Prince Harry! He’s about 28 in the pictures. Looks charming as always.
Anyway, we were talking to an English couple in their late 60s, both White, low-key and very nice from what I could tell. They said they were from Norfolk and were surprised I knew where it was. I said yes, I knew Kate and William had a place there, and the wife sort of grimaced. Her husband said she’s not a fan of the Royals, certainly “not the current ones.” She respected Elizabeth well enough despite not liking the Monarchy in general.. She does NOT like Charles. I offered my condolences.
I hope things keep going well for your husband!
That’s interesting about the English tourists. Not too surprising though. The people old enough to remember Diana, especially the women, hate him for how he treated Diana. And younger people don’t like the monarchy at all, and hate him for how he treated Meghan and Harry. And Charles hasn’t got the charm or intelligence to smooth anything over — not that he really tries.
There is an interesting online article in today Dec. 1th The Daily Beast, by Clive Irving (other tone than that of royal sycophant T. Sykes), regarding the racism in the UK’s royal family, households and media. It addresses how the UK tabloids started the racist attracts on Meghan from the get do, with in it a quote from an article from the MOS, written by ex-PM Johnson’s sitter, published within DAYS after Harry and Meghan’s courtship was revealed by another tabloid in November 2016. Her racist remarks about Meghan were just shocking.
I cannot get over the alignment of all these happenings, it’s all spilling out. Hussey is a Mrs. Danvers, in love with Rebecca, like Hussey with C3, surrogate mother, my ass! I don’t follow sports at all but Mazzulla is my hero and I’m in love because he made me laugh! Oh the shade, the perfect deadpan. If this was a script, a screenplay, no one would believe it. And the BRF, the cannibalization of it all, eating their young, smh.
I swear to God, if Hollywood were casting for a British racist, they couldn’t do better than that profile of that bitch. Also, it could serve as a mug shot for doing something criminal to a Black person.
I thought “female Scrooge” when I saw the pics.