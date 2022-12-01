Princess Kate wore a McQueen suit for the Waleses’ first event in Boston

Here are some photos from Prince William and Kate’s first appearance in Boston on Wednesday afternoon. It appears that they were able to land in Boston without some big tarmac greeting, so they likely had the chance to check into a hotel and get cleaned up. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen pantsuit in a dark purple-navy (depending on the lighting, it could go either way). Kate has this exact suit in several colors, including white and pink. To be fair, it’s a good suit – I’m glad she has it in multiple colors, because it’s one of the most flattering and professional looks she’s worn in recent years. She paired the suit with some sapphire-and-diamond jewelry. Upon their arrival, William’s office released a “personal statement” about his first visit to America in eight years.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,” he said. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.” “My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I,” he said. “That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet. To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead.” The royal couple last came to the U.S. in 2014 for a visit to New York City. They also toured Los Angeles in 2011, their first joint trip to America after getting married in April of that year. “This is a huge moment for the Prince and Princess — it’s their first visit to the U.S. since 2014, and they’re very excited to be here,” a spokesperson for the couple says. “It’s fair to say, having spoken to them yesterday following the coverage here in the U.S., that the Prince and Princess were really struck by the warm response of the American people to the news of their trip this week,” the spokesperson continues. “And they’re really looking forward to meeting communities across Boston over the next few days and trying to meet as many folks as possible.”

[From People]

“The warm response” was, from what I saw, a sparse crowd on a rainy Boston day in December, but sure. I also don’t really understand why William had to immediately invoke his dead grandmother as soon as he arrived. “This is our first time traveling since the Queen died!” My dude, you are 40 years old, you shouldn’t beg for a gold star for traveling like a big boy. Also: you took a three-week holiday and no one had any idea where you were. I’m just saying, I doubt this was his first flight since his granny died.

