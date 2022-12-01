Princess Kate wore a McQueen suit for the Waleses’ first event in Boston

Here are some photos from Prince William and Kate’s first appearance in Boston on Wednesday afternoon. It appears that they were able to land in Boston without some big tarmac greeting, so they likely had the chance to check into a hotel and get cleaned up. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen pantsuit in a dark purple-navy (depending on the lighting, it could go either way). Kate has this exact suit in several colors, including white and pink. To be fair, it’s a good suit – I’m glad she has it in multiple colors, because it’s one of the most flattering and professional looks she’s worn in recent years. She paired the suit with some sapphire-and-diamond jewelry. Upon their arrival, William’s office released a “personal statement” about his first visit to America in eight years.
“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,” he said. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.”
“My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I,” he said. “That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet. To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead.”
The royal couple last came to the U.S. in 2014 for a visit to New York City. They also toured Los Angeles in 2011, their first joint trip to America after getting married in April of that year.
“This is a huge moment for the Prince and Princess — it’s their first visit to the U.S. since 2014, and they’re very excited to be here,” a spokesperson for the couple says.
“It’s fair to say, having spoken to them yesterday following the coverage here in the U.S., that the Prince and Princess were really struck by the warm response of the American people to the news of their trip this week,” the spokesperson continues. “And they’re really looking forward to meeting communities across Boston over the next few days and trying to meet as many folks as possible.”
“The warm response” was, from what I saw, a sparse crowd on a rainy Boston day in December, but sure. I also don’t really understand why William had to immediately invoke his dead grandmother as soon as he arrived. “This is our first time traveling since the Queen died!” My dude, you are 40 years old, you shouldn’t beg for a gold star for traveling like a big boy. Also: you took a three-week holiday and no one had any idea where you were. I’m just saying, I doubt this was his first flight since his granny died.
Don’t ask me what’s going on with Kate’s feet either.
Immediately called out on racism: ✅
Booed at Celtics game: ✅
“USA” chants when shown on Jumbotron at Celtics game (in my humble opinion is even worse than the straight booing lol): ✅
John Kerry backs out of Earth Shot with no reason given: ✅
Caroline Kennedy backs out of Earth Shot blaming weather even though there were barely any flights canceled due to weather yesterday: ✅
This tour is making the Caribbean tour look like an outstanding success and it’s only day one.
Hahahaha! I love this… hope they continue getting the “warm” welcome 😂
Ooooh tell me more about the booing!!
OMG. I see there’s another post titled “boston flop tour” so I”m going over there for more info, LOL.
“Paying tribute” to Diana through jewelry (sapphire and diamond earrings once belonging to a Diana) – check!
@Tom, WHY didn’t we set up a CB Flop Tour Bingo for these three days?!?!?!?!
I can’t with this “paying tribute”. I wear the same clothes as my MIL and borrow her things because I like them, she has an amazing style. I’m not paying constant tributes to her, Jesus… And what Kate is doing is actually just stalking and copying.
@SAS, I don’t think we predicted it would be this bad/entertaining!
Pink Flamingo, I want to thank you for this update! Most news sites here aren’t covering the negative details (or if they are, they aren’t covering the negative details in detail).
The shoes are bad and the hose look like figure skaters hosiery. What the hell. It looks like a copy of Duchess Meghan’s style when they visited NYC the first go round and it still falls short…per usual.
I told y’all that their asses would get booed and sure enough 🍅🍅🍅🍅 😂😂
The feet look like it’s a fake tan gone back or its ‘American Tan’ tights she’s wearing. Gotta compete with the sun kissed California royals.
Maybe thick hose because of the cold? I totally would have. My feet freeze.
Sure, but couldn’t she just have worn some nice pointed toe boots or something? Boston in November/ December!
Yeah, boots would have been a good idea.
I was thinking compression stockings to help with the swelling. she has had 3 kids, that takes a toll on the leg veins, particularly if you just got off a 6 hour flight.
Susan: pretty sure BA has those life-flat first class seats. I’ve lucked out a time or two with upgrades & there’s no swelling that way (getting up every so often & walking around helps, too). She’s got boots & booties more appropriate, so I don’t know why she didn’t wear them. Then again, she’s not going to be out in the weather the way most of us are.
What I’ve noticed is that right ankle seems to supinate & her left ankle seems to pronate. It’s a wonder she doesn’t get more sprains.
Do you have a video of this booing? I so want to see it!!!
Kaiser said she has a separate post coming up about it !
Kate’s feet: To me it looks like she has edema. Both long flights and disordered eating can cause swollen feet. My guess is that this hosery was chosen for function as opposed to style due to health problems. The fact that her [skin] by her head/ hands/ and feet are all different colors doesn’t look good.
Even in the land of the puffy coats and Dunkin’ – supposedly behind the fashion times Boston, orange panty hose / knee highs with 1980’s pumps have been a fashion don’t for a while.
Boots, ankle boots, there ARE fashionable footwear options.
The hose look like compression stockings. Although they now come in so many styles and colors.
She may be wearing them due to the long flight?
It’s doubtful she wears this on the even longer flight to Mustique.
The copy-keening continues unabated!
That is the exact same suit Meghan wore for one of her first events with Harry after their engagement was announced, perhaps the very first. Meghan’s was black and the trousers slightly more cropped. She wore it with a ruffled white top (which was actually a bodysuit), simple jewelry, and a Prada clutch, IIRC. Harry carried the umbrella.
ETA: Yep. https://www.celebitchy.com/565181/meghan_markle_subverts_expectations_wears_a_mcqueen_pantsuit_to_a_formal_event/
First, Meghan looks stunning in the pic (as per usual). Second, I was going to say Keen should have broken the look up w/ a white blouse lol.
@Terra, this remains my favourite Meghan look of all time. And the birth of a thousand copykeens!
Well, yeah, lol. But Kate has worn this suit before (post Meghan, so it was always copying, but the fact that it is a copy is old news.) Kate has this suit in at least two other colors as Kaiser mentions in the post.
^^ Welp, Kate’s turtleneck top with the suit is also a direct copy of Meg’s turtleneck look at the twin towers in NYC, September 2021. As is Kate’s insistence on copykeening Meg’s long hair styles. Meg does it better, always!
Looks like her “Suntan” hosiery came out of an egg.
Oh gad, I had some of those!!
It looks like she’s wearing stockings under her pants. Why I don’t know.
Protocol! <–sarcasm That shade of tights wouldn't be considered "nude" on anybody but Donald.
^^lol!
My guess is because it’s Boston cold. But yeah, no.
Yeah, the stockings are making her feet look like they’re orange. It’s a shame, because otherwise, this is actually a really good look on Kate. (Seriously, I despite but she looks appropriate and well dressed here.)
They look like compression stockings, they look thick and the color is weird.
Is she wearing cheerleader hose under her suit? Does she have eyes in her head? OMG that looks bad. For an instant, I thought she was wearing orange booties. To quote from the fuggirls, this is a scroll down fug
Although I guess, if I were her, I would always wear tights and tights would be the hill I would die on
She’s probably wearing ‘knee highs’ – basically hosiery socks but looks like she’s gone for a 30-40 denier when she should have gone for a 10 or 20. And in a far too orangey colour.
I for one disagree about the suit being flattering. The shoulders of that Jacket look tight- like if she raised her arms the back seam would split. The pants look way too narrow- either they are cut really narrow or she had them tailored to fit more like skinny jeans (we know she loves her jeggings!) and it throws the whole silhouette off. The pants really need some width to balance the jacket, but the jacket also looks two sizes too small, so the whole effect is “stuffed sausage.”
I think she’s wearing compression knee-highs because her feet probably are swollen from the long flight. The shoes look like they are old and probably not all that well cared for- this is what happens when the sole is worn through multiple times and then replaced- she probably chose them because the leather is all stretched out, which would accommodate her swollen feet.
nailed it 100% this
I just can’t understand why she wouldn’t wear a nice pair of boots in that case…If I need to wear socks, I typically make a choice to not wear heels. And if it’s cold, I’m probably going to go for boots or longer pants to avoid my feet being out in the open.
They’re really trying to make fetch happen. Lolol they’re social pariah no one wants to be around them. Lololol oh karma
Looks like she has those flight compression stockings on, the ones designed to stop blood clots.
That’s what they look like to me as well. Which makes sense for a long flight. But they make compression stockings in different shades. Her legs didn’t have to be orange.
Well, her face is slightly orange compared to her hand, maybe its a matchy thing?
Yes! I thought this as well – compression socks. She should have wore an ankle bootie. It would have looked sleeker and much more professional.
As someone who suffers from edema there is a whole RANGE of really trendy and lovely looking compression socks – you can get ones that also double as tights with a range of shades.
I don’t think these are compressions tights/socks – they are normal tights as she’s worn ones this colour before.
We’ve seen her get out of the plane from the Caribbean flight which was way longer. She wasn’t wearing these ugly things then.
The blazer is good but I’m sorry my 92year old grandma wear the same style trousers, I don’t know exactly what it is about them that looks so old fashioned? The waist is too high and the crotch too low?
Agree about the pants… it’s the cut plus her posture.
It’s something about the belt. It hits at the wrong spot on her body…slightly too high. She has a long torso, too, so the high belt throws off the proportions. I think the blazer is a smidge short, too, which is fine on its own but in conjunction with the slightly wonk belt, the effect is midsection disarray of nebulous origin.
Agreed. Pants are somehow terrible. I will never understand how much money she has vrs how much she dresses. Insane!
The jacket is a no for me. The shoulder pads are too much and the proportions of the whole thing are a bit off. The too yellow, too thick old lady compression hose with dated shoes complete the dowdy look. She always manages to look like a frump from the 80s no matter what she wears although this is still not as bad as other outfits I’ve ssen.
Every jacket she wears is tightened into oblivion. This one also looks like the button would pop if she tried to close it. What is the obsession with tight clothes?
Her princess of Wales wardrobe is all business, apparently.
So close. Everything looks good until the feet.
Agreed. The Oompa-Loompa feet are off-putting, but the rest is spot-on. She really is keen at cosplaying — now she’s Harvard Professor Barbie!
She reminds me of Violet Beauregard in that suit.
Firstly am sure it will give you all a cackle to know that their trip is getting little coverage here in the UK – even the Fail is focusing on the racism as someone else has come forward and said they had a similar experience at a Palace event. The BBC website has a short article on it buts is further down the page. They are NOT going to be pleased with the lack of coverage back home. How has it been in the US?
Her look is one of her better one – she also changed outfit 3 times from what I can tell, all in the same colour palette, purple. He hair here was good but it got worse as they day went on – the sausage curls made a come back.
As I predicted the trip coverage is mostly focused on her and what she’s wearing. Peggy is not going to be pleased with that.
The US coverage has been – Prince William’s racist godmother, Meghan was telling the truth, by the way Will and Kate are in town for Earthshot Prize.
I was just scrolling through CNN, and under the picture and article about their arrival (flying commercial!), there were articles directly underneath regarding the racist old lady and the threats against Meghan. So, mixed bag, but it’s not great for them.
I can believe, given yesterday’s weather on the east coast, that Kerry and Kennedy actually COULDN’T make the function. But it is hilarious nonetheless. And the boos at the Celtics game were manna.
Yeah, I don’t know where Caroline lives but if its anywhere between NYC and Boston, yesterday’s all day gale storm was pretty miserable to be in. I wouldn’t want to travel either, especially not for W&K.
I wonder if she’ll make it to the RFK awards though!
Well, Colbert had a segment the other night with lots of pics from the Caribbean flop tour, and lots of mocking of them, soooo……lol.
People is covering them positively, but that’s to be expected. I’m not seeing a whole else beyond that.
@Digital Unicorn I checked US news outlets last night because I was curious, too. Zero mentions on The NY Times. Washington Post had a single article about the racism at Buckingham Palace, and toward the end of the article made a throwaway mention that Prince William was currently in the US for an environmental award program. Didn’t even name it 😆. So, yeah, the coverage has been limited to People Magazine-style outlets and Boston local outlets.
Don’t know on televised news, since I don’t consume US news that way for the sake of my sanity. (Hurray for NHK World!)
“My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I” — well, I guess that’s one way to say “unemployed”. Bunch of ridiculous assholes
BWAHAHAHAHA! Oh, that must smart!
Entitled, leeching do-nothings.
I am surprised he did not also play the Diana card.
I’ve never, ever heard that word applied to the Queen before. What a load of bollocks. (American here, hope I used that term correctly!)
The way he introduced his speech, all about QEll, was a desperate Hail Mary pass to trade on her popularity. Like Megan “my father” McCain. Except he wasn’t that close to the Queen and he wasn’t grief stricken. We have eyes, you know. Harry’s speeches make us misty eyed and Will can’t copy keen that no matter how much “MY GRANDMOTHER” he repeats.
That is her most modern suit but please do something different with the turtleneck as it looks too heavy ot something, just not quite right. Wearing those earrings is ridiculous for what she’s wearing. and where she is and ditch the wiglets!
The earrings are way off. A nice pair of gold hoops would look more modern.
I’m not a fan of a turtleneck with this style of jacket either. A jewel-neck blouse would be so much better looking.
I’m glad someone mentioned the earrings! They don’t go with the attempted modern suit at all.
I think the Princess of Wales looks crisp and professional in her suit, but I’m not sure why she insisted on wearing jewelry that would look better with an evening gown or cocktail dress with a suit.
Neither she or her ‘stylist’ can accessorise for sh!t. Many a good look has been ruined by either the hair or the accessories.
I was thinking the same thing! What is the obsession with wearing diamonds and giant gemstones all the time? That jewelry doesn’t work with a suit. Are they trying to impress someone with their grandeur?
Just because she can. She sacrificed her whole life to finally get access to those gems. Was it worth it? I guess she should know by now.
As Kate Middleton hasn’t worked an honest day in her life, she has no concept of how to dress professionally. That’s why we’ve seen 10+ years of inappropriate, head-scratching clothing. Now she’s moved on to offensive levels of daytime bling in the midst of economic chaos in the UK.
I’ve seen this excuse a lot, but Kate’s interacted with plenty of professional women over the years. Her first clue is how they dressed. She just didn’t pay attention.
It’s a good suit, but if she typically wears designers from the country she’s visiting, why didn’t she use the opportunity to rock some Ralph Lauren?
Ralph Lauren was too busy with Biden’s granddaughter wedding dress.
DM made a big deal about her representing British design with her outfits the first day. Whatever fits their current narrative.
It’s a scroll-down horror. She looks quite nice until the ankles and feet. Why?????
Overall I think this suit is a nice look on her, something about the way the pants hit her ankles though I am not a fan of, I’m not sure what it is. Maybe different shoes would help? I also think she’s wearing hose underneath, which is why the pants seem like they have some static cling, lol.
Anyway nice suit or not, its another new outfit for her.
William has to mention his grandmother. That’s the only way he can keep coasting on her legacy/memory.
Considering it looked like she changed 3 times – she will have gone all out clothes shopping wise as she ain’t paying for any of it. It also looks like she has her personal stylist and makeup artist with her – her hair and makeup changed throughout the day as well.
From what I recall about these trips – the costs are split between the UK and the host country. Its why she goes all out with the high end designer wardrobe.
This is a private trip for them, Boston will provide security, but the way this trip is going, they may send BP a bill later.
OMG that’s so annoying if we have to pay for her clothes. This is a trip to promote Earthshot, they were not invited to come here by our government (or by theirs, for that matter.) WHY the hell are we paying for her clothes??? I want a reporter to ask that.
I don’t think it’s odd for him to mention his grandmother, though. She just passed away. To me it would have been weirder if he didn’t mention her.
It’s guessing it’s freezing cold in Boston, so I don’t mind the tights. I love the suit, I want one (but have no need), but I would have liked it more with a crew or v neck sweater. But again, I’m guessing for the weather it’s appropriate. That could be me projecting, it’s freezing here in Kentucky and we are going to see pretty woman, the musical tonight, so right now I’m sad I don’t have more nice warm clothes. Haha.
She’s not wearing tights, she’s wearing hose, which don’t really do a damn thing against the cold. I also am not sure how long she was outside in this outfit, if at all. this isn’t the outfit she wore when standing outside while William gave his speech.
They look like fleece lined tights in flesh tone tbh. Or more likely lined compression socks.
The idea is fine (it’s fucking cold out right now) but with those tiny pointy heel things… idk. Uncanny valley foot effect basically
Shes not wearing them for the cold. we’ve seen her walk to church on Christmas day for years, we’ve seen her do outdoors events/meets and greets in Scotland and Wales in the winter, we’ve seen her at appearances in freaking Scandinavia in the winter LOL. All without…..those.
It’s a fashion choice for some reason and I can’t figure out why.
I don’t get the stockings with pants and they’re not even her colour.
do I spy a festive glance?!
the suit is good, except for the orange socks.
I will admit I’m pleased to hear about the booing. good job, sportsfans.
this is absolutely the news I came here for.
LOL @SomeChick I was thinking the exact same thing. That was so posed, it’s not even funny. I literally can’t believe there’s still people who fall for their bullshit.
Also, I don’t think the suit looks that great on her. It’s a better look than what she normally has on, but still not great. Why did she wear a black shirt with a dark suit? Why is busting out diamonds and sapphires for a daytime look? I agree with the commenters saying that the pants are a weird fit. They look like grandma trousers. I also really don’t like that she wore heels instead of boots, I think boots would have looked so much more chic.
I just can’t with this couple anymore. It’s all so fake and performative and how they still have fans, I have no idea.
Peg is not a people person is he, he comes off as condescending, encouraging the peasants to solve the climate crisis while the Windsor family continues to destroy the environment with their lavish lifestyle. What a joke. Kate looks drab & dull.
Those ill-fitting pants yikes.
Lol, about the stockings. I think Boston was the last city in the US to give up on wearing nude hosiery. And, historically, the women of Boston used to pride themselves on not being concerned with fashion. So, Kate’s outfit was 100% Boston – looks good, with something ever so slightly wrong.
William’s speech – whatever. I think we can parse it when we see it in writing, but when it’s spoken nobody pays attention to every word. It’s just “Happy to be here…Thank you to Boston…the Queen…blah, blah…”
Her look was 100% Boston … in the 1990’s, early aughts. “Nude” stockings and pumps haven’t been a thing here for a while.
I live south of Boston. Honest question, what do you wear with flats or heels in the winter? I can’t go bare feet, I get too cold and my shoes end up stinking. Of course I have booties, etc., but I don’t wear those every day.
@Megs I’m farther south in the Mid-Atlantic but when I used to have to get dressed up for work, I would wear a lot of opaque tights or opaque knee highs under my work pants if I was wearing heels or flats. It was a better look IMO than hose like this, and kept me a little bit warmer. Hose don’t really do anything for me in terms of keeping me warm.
But also, I would wear Uggs when I was driving and walking to the office and then put on heels or flats in the office, LOL.
Yes, I know. But even in the early aughts other cities were abandoning “nude” stockings. And today, Meghan wears pumps with ankle length trousers. It’s just they’re cut differently – a bit shorter and wider.
I am fine with the suit (except the weird coloured nylons) the problem in my opinion is that they have changed her hair colour from a pretty cool medium/dark brown to a lighter golden warm brown that doesn’t suit her complexion. Her hair colour needs more ash.
This is another double Meghan dupe. The suit is one Meghan wore in black to an engagement before she and Harry were married, and the navy color/turtleneck is a NYC Sussex tour copy. She also did the same at the Celtics game with the blue blazer-copying a Meghan sports look from a UK engagement before the Sussex family left. Always copying this one. Not a single original thought in her head. Take note of her hair here and then at the Celtics game. The wiglets have arrived!
Wide feet crammed into narrow cut shoes.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2190187/Kate-Middletons-feet-Experts-advice-Duchess-Cambridge-toes.html
That article is scathing
God. Her feet. I have flat feet and love heels. I used to run around in them all the time. Thing is, my feet are narrow. And also I didn’t go that high and squash my feet in. She must be in pain. That’s 10 years ago. Now she must be in agony.
The suit really ages her. She needed a crisp white/lavender silk blouse and a patterned/embroidered stole covering her neck.
I’ll say something nice for once. That’s a gorgeous suit. I’d buy it if it probably didn’t cost four billion dollars (couldn’t maintain the niceness after all!)
I have a feeling that picture of them looking at each other was supposed to be for the front pages of the British tabloids today. Sadly, Lady Hussey didn’t get the memo!
Agreed, even if the blatant hostility between them has dropped this is nothing but a planned moment for the cameras.
He managed to return her loving look for the cameras.
Yes, that’s the “smile for the world” face my mum used to put on when she went to work after a huge argument with my dad the night before. Sad.
That orange hosiery looks ridiculous. If she couldn’t find a proper nude shade, I think she would probably have been better off wearing a dark shade like black or navy, if she had to wear hosiery on her feet at all.
Will comparing himself to the queen is a joke.
I thought this was their airport arrival?
The suit is nice but I think it would have looked better with a light shirt underneath.
It is, it just wasn’t on a tarmac because it was a commercial flight, so everyone came off the plane via the jetway (I think that’s what it’s called) then they were led downstairs to wherever the hallway in the airport was where the current governor greeted them.
Maybe it’s just me, but I dislike black tops under dark navy/purple/hunter green jackets. There isn’t enough contrast to show nicely tailored & shaped lapels, etc. Light grey, cream, or a mid-depth color look better to me.
Big no to the jumper under the suit, if it’s cold wear something else. Did no one on their team check the weather forecast for Boston in December?
I love the suit and wouldn’t object to having it my closet as well. The hosiery situation is perplexing and the earrings are completely inappropriate for the time and type of events she would be doing.
Kudos to the photog who managed to get a picture of Bill smiling at Cathy.
Nice suit and nice color. As for the feet, maybe it’s just tights.
Am I just showing my age or is it still a no-no to wear evening diamonds and sapphires to a daytime event? Pearl studs or gold hoop earrings with a simple suit like this would be more appropriate.
I don’t like this color at all or maybe it’s the turtleneck that throws it off. Meghan had the black Alexander McQueen one, but this one looks a bit different. I don’t like this one and that Burberry dress is fighting with that yellow and white Alexandra Rich for worst of the year by far. That’s an ugly dress. I like Princess Diana’s earrings. They don’t go with this pantsuit. It’s look at me I’m the POW too.
Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Wu greeted them at the airport.
The weather here was disgusting yesterday. I didn’t leave the house yesterday, it was such a mess, so I don’t blame John Kerry or Caroline Kennedy for staying home, especially as their parts are later. Let the Mayor have her day.
Elizabeth’s visit here for the Bicentennial was a huge deal, with President Ford giving her a tour of all the places involved in the start of the Revolution. All the local press has been running stories about it. It’s no surprise William invoked it.
Kate copying Meghan’s look, again. The earrings are too much; they’re best suited for a black tie event.
Nice suit, but she looks like a flight attendant, even more so walking down the steps of the plane.
Oh my, how original. *yawn*
I like this outfit on her, so much better than the dumb coatdresses or frilly things she usually wears on tours. Someone must have clued in Kate to Boston’s windy reputation since we didn’t have to endure a dress flapping in the wind. Seriously, that city has some serious wind tunnels in the winter! I just wish she had not changed into that Burberry dress, I find it bizarre she feels the need to change outfits after arriving. All they did was go meet the mayor and then stand outside while William gave a brief speech about Earthshot.
Mutton really needs to look to Queen Letitiza of Spain for styling and accessorising tips – she was at an event in Tenerife today looking gorgeous in an orange Zara dress. I do love me some Zara but they do need to sort their sizing out – too small and too long sometimes.