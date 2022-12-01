The Waleses’ Boston Flop Tour commences with mentions of racism, colonialism

It felt like too much to hope for, that we would get a repeat of the absolute shambles of Prince William and Kate’s Caribbean Flop Tour from March. But all of the signs were there that this Boston trip was going to turn into a big, fat mess. First off, all of the palace-approved previews couldn’t hide the creeping sense of panic that the Boston trip was make-or-break, and that the Keens absolutely needed to do a flawless job, and we know they’re incapable of anything resembling flawless. Then, as William and Kate were in the air, flying to Boston, William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigned from her emeritus position at Buckingham Palace after she was a racist a–hole to Ngozi Fulani, the CEO of Sistah Space. The fact that it was amateur hour at the palace for hours as they lied and obfuscated didn’t help. As the Keens were IN THE AIR, they had to release a statement about Susan Hussey, who is (again) William’s godmother. This is what William’s spokesperson said on the plane:
“I want to address the story relating to a guest attending a reception at Buckingham Palace last night,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said before the start of the Boston visit. “This is a matter for Buckingham Palace but as the Prince of Wales’ spokesperson I appreciate you’re all here and understand you’ll want to ask about it. So let me address it head on.
I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”
“Obviously, I wasn’t there.” LOL. Hear no evil, see no evil, peg no evil. Yeah, so all of the headlines were “Prince William’s godmother resigns in racist row” and it was a pretty awful way to start the big, all-important, make-or-break Boston trip. Then this happened at their first event in Boston:
A black reverend ambushed the Prince and Princess of Wales at their Earthshot launch event today by making a lecture about the ‘legacy of colonialism and racism’ – just hours after Buckingham Palace became embroiled in a furious race row when William’s godmother was accused of making racist remarks at an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla.
Just minutes before William and Kate took to the stage at the Boston launch event of the Prince’s Earthshot Prize, Reverend Mariama White-Hammond – the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space – gave a strong speech in which she told the crowd to ‘consider the legacy of colonialism and racism’.
As the Prince and Princess Wales watched on from the wings, Reverend Hammond, who founded a youth organization focused on ‘teaching the history of the Civil Rights Movement’, said: ‘On this day, I invite us all to consider the legacy of colonialism and racism. The ways it has impacted people across the world and its connection, its deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all seeking to reverse. The stories lost, the species made extinct, but also the persistence of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all of our relations.’
Although no mention was made about Lady Susan Hussey – former lady-in-waiting to the Queen and William’s own godmother – who was accused of making racist comments at a Buckingham Palace event on Tuesday night, few could fail to connect the controversy with Reverend White-Hammond’s remarks.
Well done to William and Kate, they’ve positioned themselves so precariously that if anyone around them mentions the words “racism” or “colonialism,” it’s taken as a personal attack on Will and Kate. Welcome to America, where regular people of all races have conversations every day about white privilege, racism, oppression, colonialism and class. Were Rev. White-Hammond’s comments particularly pointed or was she just expressing a general sentiment that we cannot do the work of dismantling systems of oppression without understanding those systems and how we got here? Peg said “I has earthshot!!” Oh, and Caroline Kennedy skipped Wednesday’s event? LMAO!!!!
A little off topic but i wonder if Kate has some sort of neurological condition. I say this because I saw the video of her supposedly “clapping” at the Celtics game and for the life of me, I could not understand what she was doing! There were even people wondering if she was drunk! And apparently, this is not the first time she was seen clapping like that! Add that to the fact that she’s unable to communicate properly, even at the most basic level. I’m not going soft on Kate Middleton as I know she’s still a mean girl who seems to derive pleasure in making other peoples’ lives hell so she can come across as a white savior! However, if she has a medical problem, one would think that’s something the palace would own up to, instead of putting out countless puff pieces heralding her as some great mind and expert in matters that are clearly too advanced for her! I dare say it would even make her somewhat likeable. Not that I think a medical condition should be used as a PR gimmick but if there’s something wrong, wouldn’t that be a more believable explanation for the way she acts? I know the Windsors see any human shortcoming as a failure but in this instance, ‘embiggening’ Kate, if she’s hiding a medical issue is doing more harm than good. Joe Biden stutters…he’s not shy about letting people know that, and he’s become a role model to so many kids who stutter, too. Fetterman’s handling of his stroke recovery certainly humanized him a lot in the eye of the electorate. If there’s a problem, wouldn’t Kate be better suited to making that her “cause”? She keeps harping on about brains and how she’s so interested in them and I’m starting to wonder if it’s because she’s battling something related to that! Anyway, all this is just conjecture…maybe there’s nothing wrong with her and she’s just…well, the way she is!
I think she just can’t be a**ed to clap properly if she’s uninterested.
If this woman has a “condition,” she has spend an awful lot of her “condition” time hating on a woman who has done nothing to her. President Biden uses his stuttering as a teachable moment whereas this woman uses the full force of the institution and courtiers to try to destroy another woman who is a mother as well. I continue to wish the Sussexes well.
You’re exactly right. A medical condition will never excuse the atrocious way she treated Meghan…never! I’m just wondering if that may be a reason for the way she interacts in public.
Nah, she’s just trying to clap in a way that Big Blue will be visible at all times. She’s always clapped like that. If anything it’s one more sign that she’s never had a job and doesn’t know how to behave like a grown woman in professional spaces and that she refuses to learn. She claps like she just can’t be bothered…and that sums her up. She can’t be bothered about doing anything better or working hard at her “job.”
I notice how she pushes her hair back so the earrings show
I’m thinking it’s more past her bedtime. By the time of a basketball game it would be after midnight gmt I would think. I mean, hey some coffee and red bull. Every yawn and slow blink will be analyzed.
Bubs, could be the consequences of being too thin—look at her swollen feet in the earlier post. Disordered eating leads to a number of health issues, and nerve damage is one of them.
Makes sense…
Her feet were probably swollen because she just got off a plane after a long flight.
As someone who had a rampant ED years ago, I would say this. If Kate has disordered eating there could be various factors at play. She is at an evening event. She has probably had barely anything to eat thru the day, and may have taken on too much water or liquid to beat the hunger pangs. Therefore she may be feeling light headed. I remember that as the day went by I felt more and more unable to focus or look engaged. Her sports events etc are held higher up in the day when you don’t feel so crap with an ED. And/or she is just totally uninterested and can’t be bothered to pretend, which the queen, her mentor, would have done.
As others have said she’s always clapped like that – to be its a sign of boredom and disdain, that she can’t even be bothered to make the effort to clap properly.
When it comes to kHate – the dimmer lights are on but there’s no one home to adjust the setting.
Rex Chapman on Twitter has a tweet saying “i really do love her but is this her first time clapping?” 😂😂😂
(he’s getting dragged for the first part btw lol.)
It’s wild that she’s an alleged pianist but can’t clap on a beat if her life depended on it. Even young kids learn how to clap on a beat when they learn piano because rhythm is one of the basic skills you need to play a song properly.
Her condition is called Racism. That’s the condition.
She manages coordination when playing sports that she likes. More so than Will.
Yep. There is no condition there other than racism, elitism, etc.
[Intended formatting was farther down the thread] “Want to see America? ” Ok, let’s talk about colonialism and racism! 🤣🤣
Life comes at you fast some days. One day you’re getting ridiculously inappropriate titles over a land and a people that don’t want you and now your heritage of racism and colonial thievery is called out. Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry “missing” is the chef’s kiss. Between them and the Reverend, it really met the moment, Brava!
Yes she has several “conditions”: xenophobic condition, racist condition, jealousy condition, copy keen condition, lazy condition and so much more!
If Kate had a medical condition which might gain her some sympathy, rest assured we’d have heard about it. We heard plenty about her morning sickness for all three pregnancies, which I’m not attacking her for; anyone who’s had it knows it’s debilitating. But much was said about her “suffering” and nothing was said about the palaceful of servants so she didn’t have to lift a finger during this time, or the engagements that were cancelled at short notice because she “simply wasn’t up to it” on the day. So no, if there was something wrong with her medically, we’d have been told.
Bubs- the palace wasn’t exactly forthcoming about queen Elizabeth’s medical conditions.
I knew this visit was going to be bad but never in my wildest dreams did I expect it to go wrong in every way possible on the first day 😂😂😂😂😂😂
It’s giving me life! 🤣
It’s so wonderful, I’m thoroughly enjoying them getting dragged everywhere they go!
What I don’t understand is why they chose a city filled with proud yankees and many of Irish descent. Two groups that hate the English. On the other hand, lot of racists.
There’s a 5 letter word that comes to mind… starts with k.
And it’s pronounced “HA!!!”
Can someone explain why I keep reading/hearing about their busy, jam-packed schedule? I fit more in a morning then they are doing in three days! What a joke.
So true!!!
@Kaiser, John Kerry skipped out too 😂
Was John Kerry supposed to be at the event yesterday? I just thought he was supposed to be at Earthshot tomorrow night.
I could be fully ignorant, but I heard he tested positive for COVID? Not that I’d be surprised if he skipped out on this non-event. He has an actually important job that he actually cares about. Love me some JK 🙂
John Kerry tested positive for Covid-19 at the COP summit. It was mentioned on a Pod Save America podcast ( I think) earlier this week.
He and Caroline Kennedy canceled. Totally. Lolol I bet at least 2 musical performers back out too.
He was listed in the communications from the palace along with Caroline Kennedy.
Mimsy — That’s exactly where I heard it! Pod Save America and Pod Save the World are my two fave news analysis podcasts. I laugh, I cry…
Yes he and Caroline were supposed to be at the opening ceremony. Im curious as to why if the issue with Kerry was COVID they didnt just say that and his team waited to the last minute to cancel. I’m really curious now to see if Biden will show; nothing was confirmed but given that the possibility has been talked about so publicly I’d imagine it’d be viewed as a diplomatic slight if he didn’t show so he probably will.
A diplomatic slight would be missing a planned meeting, not falling for the UK tabloid idea that he should be there.
He was listed in a press release released two days ago so they expected him to be there. And he had Covid a week or so ago. If it was Covid then the palace didn’t check to see if he was still attending.
The royal reporters have been killing me because they all know these two are flops😂 Every picture I’ve seen, they all look crestfallen and depressed. They see Harry and Meghan’s success and growth and are probably thinking, “We really fumbled that bag”? The RF and British Media are a modern day lesson in hubris, delusion and buyers remorse, lol. I love this for them. Jealousy and racism will do that to a person.
I’m sorry, did this black woman ‘ambush’ them or was she invited to make a speech?
I’m not sure why I’m bothering to call out the DM on their racist rhetoric but here we are.
Also, they can try and pin it to the days events all they want, but I can see that being the exact speech she’d planned to give based on the excerpt here. They are going to be called out on their families history of racism and colonialism everywhere they go, with or without members of staff shouting their racism out loud at events.
Yeah, I had the same question. Reading it at first, it sounded like this random black reverend in the crowd started giving a speech, shouting over the mayor or something. But no…..it turns out she was an invited speaker who is the city’s Chief of Environment!
I agree. you know that speech was written in advance. and ofc she was invited! they sure do try to make it sound like she jumped out of the bushes. they want to see America? here ya go!
Colonialism and slavery are the foundations of climate change. You can’t have a conversation about environmental justice without acknowledging their role.
I’ll see your comment and raise it to this: The US military-industrial complex which colonialism and slavery spawned is the foundation of climate change.
The use of “furious…race row” also seemed deliberately chosen. The victim was nothing but classy and calm in relating her story, but if you aren’t reading closely and believe in Angry Black Woman tropes, you might have the impression she dared to have emotions or yell or argue.
I’m surprised the tabloids didn’t refer to her as “uppity”. She was the personification of an intelligent, diplomatic and dignified woman speaking truth to the very people responsible for the horrors of colonialism, slavery and racism.
She was invited as part of the program and her speech was written in advance and had nothing to do with the racist drama the royals have embroiled themselves in back in Britain. She wasn’t going to rewrite it just because his godmother was revealed to be a monster
The racist bullhorn is loud and clear. A Black woman intelligently speaks on the effect racism has on the environment and she is described as ambushing the nice white royals.
#Team Reverend Mariama White-Hammond
A speech not pre approved by KP, not overly complimentary and not fawning about the royals = ambushed. Surely everyone was sent the memo about William being “bored of racism”…/s
Go Reverend!
This Boston Ego Trip has all kinds of metaphorical b*tch slapping lol. FAFO and karma are in the house!
Hahahaha! Please have this be a repeat of the Caribbean flop tour …we need more! 😂
Now we see the reason Harry took his wife away from that toxic household
Looking at the sulk of these two because they haven’t been treated like the second coming and their own P. R team are having to run around putting out another racist fire. Everything Harry and Megan said has been proven right! From the deputy commissioner of terrorism speaking out 2 days ago about sick racist threats of violence towards meghan and harry, death threats towards them, 2 met police officers sacked because of what they had messaged to other people, and STILL they won’t give them protections in the UK. Now we have this again from within the Palace walls. Sod off back to the UK William, take your insipid wife with you, and by the way, please tell her that, YES we know she has Diana’s ring, because HARRY swapped his mother’s watch with you because YOU wanted her to have it. So all she is doing, every time she flaps her hands to show it, reminds us what a kind soul Harry is. Likewise we also know that she is flashing Diana’s other jewelry, but that does not, and never will, make her Diana
Very well said, Mary. Those two are so delusional, it’s scary. The chickens are coming home to roost and the floodgates are opening. Chuck must be livid with this whole situation.
This is feeling like the beginning of the end. So little American coverage and care truly.
I imagine the House of Windsor becoming like any other former ruling crown family. They’ll quietly fade away until formally written out of “power” and then just become one of those European titled families.
Oh, that was a line pointed directly at the Waleses. You can’t spell colonialism without colon. And William likes his colon pegged.
John Kerry dipped out and didn’t even bother to come up with a reason 😂
He had to wash his hair.
He has Covid.
He did test positive about 2 weeks ago but was slated to be at the event yesterday. So I’m guessing he’s now negative. But he didn’t give a reason besides “can’t make it” so if it’s covid he’s tested positive for it *again* or he’s got some other plans.
I was sick for two weeks after testing negative for Covid.
@Tacky: Once again: he was slated to be there which meant he felt fine enough. If he was still feeling sick, he would have cancelled much sooner rather than a few hours before.
And i think his office would have said “he’s not coming because he’s still feeling the effects of Covid”
@tacky; coughing and fatigue and brain fog can last up to 6 weeks post covid and a negative test. Hoping you start feeling better soon. It’s a sneaky virus.
And the weather was disgusting
Insert Mean Girls gif: *hem hem* I’m sick
I hope the Wailses continue to have this luck.
And it’s all about to get worse… Sussex doc trailer just dropped! 🔥
I imagine that William would not be a delight to be around at the moment.
I keep having visions of his face turning the same shade of purple as Kates first outfit at the news of this trailer dropping.
Wow wow wow. TOB is not going to be happy the trailer dropped today. I doubt it was intentional, though I’m sure their fans will think so. Kegs and Pegs going to fall off the front page in 3…2…1…
We’re they on the front page to begin with?
After TQ’s funeral and all the pettiness? Perhaps it was intentional.
I know and its clear that they are going to address what went on behind the scene’s – sh!t about to get real for the Keens and Chucky.
Americans DGAF look I love it. The way they were about to crack their jaws smiling amidst the boos.
And John Kerry also backed out with a flimsy excuse.
As far as the reverend goes, I doubt she was trying to make a pointed dig. She was just stating facts. Unfortunately for Prince William, the history of colonialism and racism play a HUGE part in environmental problems for POCs who are disproportionately more affected by it. But I doubt William want to hear it or be reminded of those facts as it doesn’t embiggen him.
I LOVE THIS FOR THEM!!!
Actually, what I really love is how she tied colonialism into the environment. Oh now you want to save it? Now you’re concerned about those disappearing species? That’s not what you all were saying a century or two ago as you were leading the charge to wipe out natural habitats for profit.
And if he was serious about his messaging, he would make a commitment to work to return stolen jewels and artifacts so countries can display them/generate revenue from displaying them and work to get that revenue dedicated to conservation.
Yup. Her speech was a thing of beauty. A masterclass in shade and accountability. More, please!
Caroline Kennedy “disrupted travel schedule”. What did that mean?
@chica71
It means Caroline Kennedy had her driver hook a u-turn so she could go back home and miss this f*ckery.
LMFAO, nailed it!
Isn’t Caroline the UU Ambassador to Japan? Maybe’s she delayed enroute. Or just doesn’t want to be involved in this sh$tshow?
She was Obama’s ambassador to Japan. She is Biden’s ambassador to Australia.
Australia, but I think she was already back in the States.
To be fair, the weather in Boston was hella bad last night – lots of people lost power. And Caroline gave weather disrupting her travel as the reason so it could be true. In which case, she may yet make an appearance.
She is scheduled to have a business lunch with William on Friday at the library and to attend the ceremony that night.
Yup, both Caroline Kennedy (and son Jack) and John Kerry pulled out of attending. No one wants to be seen with these two racists and I love that for them. Their racist chickens are coming home to roost!
Do we have photos of the Wailses’ faces during the reverend’s speech? I need to see their faces.
And Kaiser, please make a separate post about the Wailses getting booed and chants of USA when they were shown on the Jumbotron at the Celtics game. And also the response about Jesus, Mary and Joseph from Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics coach. Oh my word. I need a whole separate thread to laugh and laugh about that. This tour is giving comedy, it’s giving shade, it’s giving (me) life. And it’s only day 1!
It’s coming up shortly. I am begging all of you to stop threadjacking.
Thank you and sorry. Not another word about it in this thread ❤️🤐
That scandal breaking as they touched down here is HILARIOUS 😭 those 2 will never know peace, karma is making sure of that.
Maybe they’ll wake up, see the light and experience a flop tour conversion. Imagine if Will and Kate made combating racism their mission! What if they freely released all unwilling Commonwealth nations from the grip of the crown? And offered reparations where due? *sigh* A girl can dream.
The start has been fantastic in a bad way. The DM being the dog whistler as usual pointing out a black reverend when she’s actually in charge of environment for the city. Her speech wasn’t an attack on the royals but a statement about how racism and colonialism have contributed to climate change.
When I read the first sentence I assumed that their reporter wasn’t competent enough to come up with the person’s name. Then it turned out she was a featured speaker. All around poor reporting skills.
Intentional, not “poor reporting”. They can dismiss and mock her as a “black reverend” rather than identifying her correctly as the City of Boston’s Chief of Environment, Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space.
The Tea Party for the Wailses is going to be so good.
Would it have been too much for whoever put out that statement in Bulliam’s name to mention Ngozi Fulani’s name instead of writing “the guest”?
Good to see that Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry suddenly had prior commitments.
And the boos when the Wailses were shown on the jumbotron at TD Garden were Chef’s kiss 👨🍳.
Gonna throw this out there: If these two nobs had any degree of insight, initiative, or awareness, they would see THIS as their opportunity to fucking shine. Take the goddamned reins of opportunity and be the first British royals to own up to its racist, colonialist legacy; acknowledge the harms done; and fully commit to evolving the institution for the better.
Jesus Tapdancing Christ, could they be handed a more obvious opportunity? Everything after this would be softballs: set up a couple foundations, award a couple grants, finger-paint a new pie chart, and the media would lap it all up. Especially if they started this new campaign now, in Boston — just heard on NPR this morning that my fellow Bostonians are making strides acknowledging its own slave-owning legacy. Why not join forces??!!
*sigh* You know who could make the most positivity of this moment? Say it with me: H&M.
I’m clapping at your comment (on the inside)
It will never occur to them because they don’t believe any of it was wrong. They think they are better than other white people and they think white people are better than people of colour. Otherwise they’d do something substantial instead of mumbling about how bad racism is while privately thinking “all my poor godmother did was ask where the mean lady is from.”
Racist parasites.
The royal family does not apologize nor do they acknowledge their wrong doings.
Basically, they hit you in the face. You look at them, shocked. And they say- you deeply deserved that. How unfortunate for you. Oh and – Recollections may vary. God save the king.
And walk away.
@SquiddusMaximus I just had the same thought, and made a very similar comment upthread, but now I see you said it first. Yes! Love this idea! What if..? Wouldn’t it be loverly? xx
1) I think Rev. White-Hammond was likely always going to speak on colonialism and racism but the Karma Gods made the moment especially poignant by having it immediately follow Husseygate.
2) Shout out to the good people of Boston (and the Karma Gods again) for giving Will and Kate the same chilly reception that the Royal Family gave to Harry and Meghan on their last trip to the UK…
“few could fail to connect the controversy with Reverend White-Hammond’s remarks.”
Eyeroll. It’s not about one specific incident. That incident is emblematic of the larger problem that the Reverend was talking about. And there will always be incidents like that until we grapple with and dismantle the problems she was talking about.
As the face of the monarchy Kate and Will are also the face of colonialism with all that implies. Full stop.
Cry me a river about your poor hurt feelings then dry your tears with the the fortune your family made off of slavery and the artifacts they stole.
As someone mentioned in a previous post, the Kennedys are not like the Windsors. Caroline may have taken offense at the attacks on her cousin and attacks on the family’s Ripple of Hope award.
Ooh! Excellent point!
This was my thought too. You diss a member of the Kennedy family? That was just plain stupid. They allowed attacks on the Ripple of Hope award? Stupid, stupid, stupid.
The Boston Globe has photos and videos of yesterday’s events. There was a decent sized crowd at City Hall – decent, considering the rain and that W&K aren’t important to people’s lives. I think if the tour is a “flop” it’ll be because it was hyped up so much by the British press. W&K can’t possibly take the US by storm in Boston. I love the city, but it’s just too low key and it likes being low key.
I’m amazed anyone was there, it was absolutely pissing down rain and the wind was nuts. Anyone crazy enough to stand in that would have been soaked through in about five minutes. No thanks!
Not sure if we can quote newspapers here so apologies if it’s a troublesome copyright issue – but here’s some great shade from this AM’s Boston Herald:
“Prince William thanked “all the hearty Bostonians” who spent the Wednesday afternoon getting rained on as they waited for him to speak for a total of about 2 minutes and 20 seconds — and his wife Princess Kate to remain silent in the background.”
Silent in the background!
Omg. Local journalists telling it how it is.
Too funny, considering everyone has been expecting MAGA people to support the RF. The Herald endorsed Trump in 2020.
@ Eurydice – ah ok didn’t know that – just googled Boston and Royal! Makes it even funnier!
Big applause to Reverend White-Hammond from here in London!!!!
As others have said we knew it was going to be a flop but never did we expect just how much of a train wreck its going to be – its way way worse than the Caribbean tour. Much worse.
The fact that people are backing out – cherry on the cake and more will back out.
These 2 continue to prove that they are unable to do the job on their own – their blatant attempt at throwing BP under the bus ( and they do deserve to be there) to distance themselves should not shock anyone. Am glad that the US media are backing up the Sussex’s and what they said – its only a matter of time before the Keens themselves are outed for racist behaviour.
The Daily Fail had quite extensive coverage of the no show by Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry. I didn’t realise until I read it upthread that Caroline’s son, John was also a no show.
it really is Eartsh!t. Becoming just as big a disaster as their Carribean tour.
You.Love.to.see.it.
She looked so bored/ confused last night at the Celtics game. My five year old told me “ shes not a princess she is t wearing a dress or a crown”
Reverend Mariama is my hero. I hate that I had to read three paragraphs before understanding she was THE INVITED OPENING SPEAKER!! Brilliant and ballsy of her, her care and passion are evident.
I’m loving imagining the alternate reality without the security+racism headlines that erupted on their journey over, after all the silly embiggening articles that THIS speech would have been the opening remarks of their US-not-tour. I love this woman forever.
Yes, the fact that she was the invited expert asked to speak is *chef’s kiss*! Is it too much to hope for that this situation might repeat itself while W&K scuttle about Boston?
The racist wailses are finding out the American journos aren’t the RR. Lololol you love to see it.
It was the f*ck around of times, it was the find out of times…
+1
Ok but why are they even IN Boston instead of Toronto (or Montreal or Quebec or Ottawa or Halifax or…)? Does William know that his dad is king of Canada and NOT the US?
What I mean is that if *I* wanted to maintain my position as the next king of Canada, I would spend a LOT more time there…
@EE: aside from the even more obvious entanglement of environment, climate change, and colonialism in Canada (Land Back is a great place to start …), I think from the Wales’ perspective there’s simply not enough clout to chase in Ottawa or Montréal. Trudeau was a longtime friend of Granny Windsor, but I doubt he has much time for these two ATM either. And our other “political dynasty” has already shown their longtime loyalty to Meghan.
well yes, these are all good reasons, and obviously they would get booed anywhere i Quebec, but looking at that and deciding “Well, we’ll just avoid Canada then” seems like a decision that’s only going to hasten the process of Canada getting rid of the monarchy. Which would be great, and absolutely what I support as a Canadian, but it just seems like a bizarrely bad strategic decision on their part.
I feel like Toronto would have been too obvious, as Meghan is so closely associated with that city (as far as royal family members go, obviously there’s a lot more Toronto has to offer, LOL).
Vancouver was out, because that’s where the IG are being held after Germany.
Dunno about Ottawa or Montreal.
They’d get booed in Montreal or anywhere else in Quebec (less in Montreal but still likely)
I’m guessing it’s about money. The US has more of it and there are charitable organizations that raise money for the Royal family. Canadian citizens already pay for the RF, so I don’t know if there’s more money to be collected there.
(Looking for a legit reason to come to the US cause they hate H&M are so popular here) They are tying it to JFK’s Moonshot in his hometown.
They (and the royal family) aren’t that liked here. KIII is nowhere as popular as his mother. Plus they will be asked about their role in the treatment of First Nations peoples. And Black Canadians who were here before 1834 and those who migrated from other former colonies after that.
Plus, if we had to cover part of their trip, it would not be great optics for the government considering the impact of inflation on Canadians.
Plus they’re just really, really boring?
Ahahahahahahahahaha
On a more “serious” note I find if hilarious and incredibly telling that they don’t embrace their demographic. The Wales should have gone to TX and met up with Maga politicians. After all, their fan base and Magas are one and the same.
LOL. I’d suggest adding FLA to the itinerary! A bunch of old, dried-up racists who would prefer things being “the way they were.”
Well she’s right: you can’t talk about saving the environment without talking about the damages colonialism did to the environment. And they weren’t “ambushed”, she was an invited speaker. Not her fault that people think racism = William and Kate.
Katie doesn’t “clap.” She slaps her hands together instead. Does that mean I can correctly refer to her as a Slapper?
In the UK the term ‘slapper’ has another very unpleasant meaning and given the stories around their dating years both are true.
Yes.
Burger King must have had some speech coaching for this Super Bowl event. He was hilariously emphasizing parts of his speech with very determined finger-pointing gestures. So dramatic! I hope the crowd enjoyed both being rained on and being scolded about the environment by Prince Private Helicopter. Also, the Kennedys and Kerry ghosting him! They were definitely on the press release for yesterday. No pics then; Operation Photo-op with USA Bigwigs Day One — Fail!!
He is still looking down at the page for every other word, which is whatever and to be expected at this point. But clearly he thought his JFK quote was going to land bigger than it did. He paused so dramatically at the end of the “ask not what your country…” quote, but he clearly got that lone Woo Girl….
Even the jacket is bad. I actually expected a little better. This appears to have been a great idea. Great!
It did feel like too much to hope for, but OMG what a payoff! Seeing their faces up close as they have to just EAT IT on stage and on camera is priceless. It’s like all of their bullsh*t we’ve endured, the unchecked and consequence-free behavior, the racism, the treatment of Meghan, Harry, their kids — all of it — culminating into a cold, hard American-style reality check is so, so satisfying.
These two are a diplomatic disaster. After the Caribbean tour and now this, it’s probably best not to send them on any more overseas visits. They both lack charm and charisma, William seems uninterested and unprepared, and Kate looks bored out of her skull. I wonder what CIII is making of it.
This is likely the reason John Kerry and Caroline Kennedy were no shows at Earthflop. This requires a headline here all its own. Now for Biden. All Irish Americans, by the way.
This feels like a Saturday Night Live parody. What a disaster! Was this really supposed to establish the Keens’ status as royals extraordinaire in the United States? Did they expect to be treated like superstars? Did they think people would just fawn all over them? Scotland, the Caribbean and now this…. another flop tour by the Prince and Princess of Dull.
I wonder whether one of these two, rather than both of them, has pushed for this tour. Or is it Charles (previously Charles and the queen) coming up with ideas that have to be implemented by W&K? Because if it’s an unequal decision made by William dragging Kate along, or vice versa, it doesn’t bode well for their marriage. Two disaster tours, lots of anger from William no doubt. It would be enough to send most couples to the brink. there’s where my “intrigue” lies!
I dunno if anyone follows Elizabeth Holmes (not the Theranos lady) on Instagram but she’s an American woman who used to be a journalist and published a book about royal style. She is known for her “So Many Thoughts” series about Kate’s outfits, she isn’t anti Meghan but she also continues to cover Kate and William as if they are so interesting. She was in Boston last night for a scheduled book signing in Beacon Hill and stood outside to watch William speak in the rain and I was so underwhelmed by the crowd in her videos! It’s interesting watching people who aren’t anti Sussex try to cover the Wales and trying to appear neutral on everything, given everything that’s happened.
I do wonder if the reverend was approved to make the comments she did in her opening speech (as in William asked her to talk about racism after the incident with his godmother at Camilla’s event) or if she surprised the Wales with what she said. Either way, it was a powerful message.
Sigh, this entire trip is a “F*** around and find out” moment for them. They’re so busy trying to step to Harry and Meghan who aren’t even thinking about them that they aren’t even making the right moves for the monarchy. You shouldn’t be here wasting money when you have no skin in this game and Americans are not that interested in you, you should be sucking up to your Commonwealth countries at least trying to maintain good relationships once they boot you out. There’s nothing for you here.
At this rate the RF is going to have to bust out new-to-us, never before seen tiaras for Kate, Camilla and every royal and aristo lady they can get their hands on for the December annual diplomatic soiree and park all of them for photos next to every POC diplomat they can find! Anything to drive different news coverage….
Good grief, the SHADE in the NYTimes coverage. A single article about their arrival in the Style section — not the main “A” news section. The arrival was described as “somewhere between Kabuki and comic operetta.” The second paragraph was all about what Baldy and Khate wore, with nary a word about Earthsh!t or any accomplishments. And the rest of the article was about the Hussey mess and H&M.
These two can’t even have a news article to themselves without being buried in snark about something/someone else. And an article about Hussey was published on A8 — the actual NEWS section of the paper. The last sentence of the Style article says it all:
“The royal visit existed almost as an episode of time travel — as though the 19th century had hit the retrorockets to break into the 21st.”
Remember, it was in the NYTimes. Baldy and Khate are walking anachronisms.
To put this in American terms: in the US “paper of record”, the “gray lady” (even still, with all its flaws)…this is a code blue, all hands to the burn unit level of burn. WOW.
I guess NBC Guy, aka their new press guy should be workshopping his CV right about now…not to mention their private secretaries for failing to secure the Kennedys, Kerry etc…because they’re going to get thrown under the bus as soon as William and Kate get home!
Imo, W&K have nothing to give the U.S. They don’t donate to important organizations. They don’t promote anything well with their limp and brief and boring “speeches.” They don’t have any substantive ideas to offer. They don’t offer any “shine” in the way of fashion or glamor. They don’t even offer a sense of nostalgic connection to a bygone past, or a sense of figurehead authority, as The Queen did. They’re empty shells, that’s it and that’s all.
Did anyone else get massive acid reflux to hear that that guy was trying to associate himself with JFK?
Oh. No.
At first I thought I must be mis-reading it because it was so early in the morning.
Flop around and find out.
He looks more and more like Quagmire.
@Becks 1, I love this for them as well, but for me especially. KARMA. I looked up online for Kate clapping at the Celts game, thinking, how bad could clapping be. Oh, my goodness. That’s bad. But at the end of a Daily Fail article, where they meet a young environmentalist, Kate is clapping like a regular person. I am also struck by how much Will is talking to his wife. After they are booed and ill-received, oh, he’s talking to her now. Wouldn’t it be interesting if the focus slowly and inexorably got back to who it belongs to. I read an article on Lainey where she said that the British can’t even blame the Sussexes for this one.
This trip is going to be like all their other ones. It’s the equivalent of visiting for tea and leaving their calling cards, where they go to a few events, review people and orgs like they’re museum exhibits and take a few photos, then go home. They highlight themselves first and foremost but there isn’t much on offer. When the Sussexes travel, now it’s very business or org focused, whether it’s giving a talk to fundraiser for a women’s organization or the Invictus games, or an industry conference,partly because they have to really work and also it’s what they feel really passionate about. Even their last tour they sat down with and spent real time with the organizations. The Cambridge’s still are doing it the old way and it shows. It’s so lacking in energy and anachronistic.