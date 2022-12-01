Prince William & Kate got booed at the Celtics game, chants of ‘USA!’ rang out

Surprisingly, Prince William and Kate ended up doing THREE events on Wednesday. You could tell that they were delineating between their three events because Kate did three full costume changes. First off, the McQueen suit, then a Burberry dress (which she mostly covered with a coat) and then the Waleses were off to see a Celtics game, but not before Kate changed into a repeat look: a vintage Chanel jacket, which we saw back in October (when she copykeened Meghan). I’ve already seen people claiming that Kate is theme-dressing because she’s wearing a lot of blue, and the American flag is red, white and blue? Yeah… this isn’t flag-dressing or theme-dressing yet. She always wears a lot of blue, she thinks it’s her signature color.
Anyway, we don’t have many photos of William and Kate from the Celtics game, but from what I’ve seen, they looked bored. They’re not basketball fans, they should stop trying to pretend they are. Hilariously, when they were put on the jumbotron, Boston’s finest booed the crap out of them and chants of “USA! USA!” rang out. Even the royal reporters covering the game had to admit that the Keens’ reception at the game wasn’t great.
These two are so out of touch. Not a surprise they were booed.
But I thought the Mayflower crowd would make an exception
That’s not Mayflower crowd. Boston has long ceased to be a WASP city. It is an Irish city through and through. And when it comes to Irish and the British royal, well, you just witnessed. But of course, the Waleses chose Boston exactly because they want to spite them, because the Kennedys had chosen to set the Sussexes against the Waleses by awarding the Sussexes a Robert F Kennedy award in October and even invoked the alleged structural racist accusation in the British royal family. And so the Wales chose to visit the Kennedy Library and Museum in their schedule and ensured that Caroline Kennedy would have to play the hostess and receive them on the Kennedy turf.
I don’t even think the boos were really spontaneous, to be honest. I actually believe the Irish establishment in Boston arranged this crowd reception exactly for the counterattack for the Wales’ counter-manoeveur on the Kennedys.
The Mayflower crowd were never welcome in Boston, too odd and unsophisticated for the Brahmins who established the City, and there aren’t many of them left either. The Irish took over the place at the beginning of the 1900s and have only started letting go over the past 2 decades as the City becomes more diverse with immigrants from Asia, South Asia, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East.
That Kennedys didn’t pit the Cambridges against the Sussexes, W&K did that all on their own! And Caroline Kennedy didn’t show, nor did John Kerry.
The people on the Mayflower left England for a reason.
If only you can search google BeannieBean.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11491459/Caroline-Kennedy-met-Wills-Kate-Boston-Celtics-game-missing-Earthshot-event.html
Damn right, with that “protect the crotch” pose. At least they were ready for that reception.
Boston is no longer an Irish Catholic city—that’s just the cinematic stereotyping a la Departed. The Catholic schools keep closing and the churches get converted into expensive condos. The blue collar working class schtick is a thing of the past. Boston is now more expensive than NYC and Seaport is more about million dollar condos and biopharma labs than the fishing industry. Celtic tickets are very pricey and fans are more likely to be privileged Harvard, BC, Tufts students or investment/wealth managers.
Church condos??? Do the condos have 200 ft ceilings and stone walls? Do you have any links to pics?
Most of the old school Irish have moved out to the suburbs. If they have the money they have Celtics or Bruins season tickets. Lots of business owners buy them and then take clients. Very American gentry, AKA the USA shouting crowd.
But seriously, who thought going to a CELTICS game was a good idea. The team with Lucky the effin Leprechaun, who looks like he’s up for a fight, in their logo. It was actually written up in the papers how surprising it was that Charles came here in the 90s and how much extra security was required because of the IRA threat. That may have died down, but the cock up that is Brexit, that just sort of pretended the Good Friday Accord never happened, wound it right back up again.
Fools.
@HamsterJam
Here’s a link to an article Boston Mag did in 2016 about converting churches into condos with examples of ones that were done (if links are allowed)
https://www.bostonmagazine.com/property/2016/06/14/church-condos-boston/
speaking of out of touch I found her outfit for the game so awkward. it’s a game, loosen up a bit and wear something more appropriate. trouser jeans and a cute blazer (no buttons!) would have been so much nicer.
She even busted out the prom curls. Who puts their hair up in rollers for a basketball game?
@tolly – totally agree!!
She did the same thing when they went to the Nets game! She looked so overheated and uncomfortable and refused to take off her jacket the whole time.
It’s funny because Kate is so “sporty”. Almost like she going for upper crust New Englander cosplay.
I agree. It drove me crazy. William looked much more casual even a sweater and jeans or casual pants. I felt so uptight looking at them or even on behalf of them. Cringe.
I mean, I didn’t expect her to wear a vintage Larry Bird jersey ( although, it can’t hurt if you want to avoid being booed in Boston) but yeah, the heavy coat dress and sausage curls feel very out of place.
She could even have busted out a Harvard sweatshirt to try to link to both Diana (who we know she loves to copy) and her upcoming visit to the school.
I’m shocked she didn’t wear green! Our girl lives a theme so it would have been appropriate to wear a bottle green turtleneck or sweater.
Green would be seen as supporting the Irish. Kate will never do that. She’s an old school Little Englander racist.
I actually like her dress- the plaid. It is cute and appropriate.
Me too, I like that dress on her!!!
I actually do too, but why did she need to change after the McQueen arrival suit? She just could have worn one outfit for the day events and then switched at night (if she wanted.)
It’s so all the tabloids/paps have a better variety of pics of her.
Daniel Radcliffe used to wear the same outfit over and over to make photos worthless. This is the opposite. “That outfit isn’t appropriate for the story? How about this one! Or this one!”
@Becks1 She had to keep changing clothes because that’s all she brings to the table. Clothes and jewelry.
Easier to justify the counting of ‘events’ for which she gets credit. She had to change for this! It’s completely different, meeting the mayor than meeting the governor! And way different from going to a b-ball game!
Agreed! It’s an interesting construction and it fits nicely.
Me too but she has an ability to make anything nice she wears look ultra middle aged. I think it is how she accessorises.
She looks best dressed down
It’s one she should definitely rewear.
The dress is nice, and the hair looks especially good. Stick straight doesn’t work for her so a relaxed blowout is the answer. There, that’s probably the nicest thing I’ll say about that.
Its theme dressing. They hear Boston, they think Irish plaid.
Plaid is Scottish, not Irish.
@ConcernFae, I still don’t think Kara’s wrong in their thought process 🤣🤣
@Concern Fae — The Irish national tartan was introduced as a symbol of Gaelic tradition during the rise of Irish nationalism and as a response to the ongoing anglicization of Ireland. The traditional kilt which is associated with Ireland is the Saffron Kilt. It’s mustard yellow in colour, often with shamrock appliques down the pleat.
@ConcernFae, there are plenty of Irish plaids. I came back from Ireland with 5 plaid skirts.
Agree. I would wear that dress. The tailoring is great, and it’s appropriate without being dowdy.
Kate used to wear cute boots, which would have been perfect for the weather. She also has a good jeans game. Wish she’d lighten up.
I really hate the ridiculous photos of them mingling with the peons in first class and pretending they always fly commercial. Give me a break. They prob helicoptered to airport from separate palaces.
That’s the first dress I’ve seen on her in a long time that I actually like. For myself, I’d want it at knee length, but it’s really nice. I bet her feet were cold, though; I noticed the mayor was wearing really cute boots. And that dumb statement of mine reminds me of the patronizing & sexist question that reporter had the other day for the prime ministers of New Zealand & Finland (apologies if I thread jack): same age, same sex, must have lots in common, right?
I like it too. Love what the designer has done with the ruching – usually, ruching a plaid/striped fabric would look weird, but here the folds are obviously carefully placed for a really cool geometrical effect.
Me too. But she’s definitely copykeening Meghan with the bag. Looks very similar to the green Demellier bag that Meghan wore… With a plaid coat?
OMG, need to find that pic to double check the coat.
I’m getting the feeling that many many outfits in Boston will be versions of something Meghan wore… Sad
Edit- plaid coat with strathberry bag. Very similar plaid to the dress!
Not me. That dress looks like a busted jigsaw puzzle. When you put tucks in a plaid dress it throws the whole pattern out of whack. And for God’s sake, why is she always slouching? She’s got the worst posture.
I’ll give her props for the navy pant suit. She looked good in that.
Yeah I would wear that plaid dress in a heartbeat!
It’s been about seven years since I could get behind the idea of chanting USA proudly (during sports), but bye God I could do it for them. Keep it up, Boston.
Watch the video of who was cheering USA.
Drunken sports fans? At a basketball game? Consider my pearls clutched. Too bad they aren’t as good at sports fanning as the football hooligans, I believe that’s been England’s biggest sports accomplishment for many years.
@Lucy – dang, Lucy, you’re on fire today with that English sports accomplishment comment!!
Oh look it’s Tacky, our resident Kate-apologist/Kate-defender.
We can always count on Tacky to (attempt to) put a shine on the turd that is Kate.
Americans? Celts fans? Bostonians? They’re not welcome.
The only way this could have been better is if they’d put them on the kiss cam!
Not even when the US Mens soccer team is playing?
Bless you Bostonians.
Still “intrigued”, Do-Nothings?
Huge thank you to all the Americans making your feelings about the royals known loudly and clearly. Bravo.
As for her outfit, did they have a different event in the diary as none of this says sports to me, from the wigs down. Weird.
Update, the (UK) commercial radio station I have on in my office has about a minute of news on every hour and THIS was one of the headlines they shared. I couldn’t be happier for the Wails.
OMG that was everything – they looked mortified as they should. After all the embiggening it all went to sh!t in under 5 mins.
This is their 2nd disastrous tour/international visit – I suspect they won’t be going on any more for a while. Their home engagements are not particularly well received but this is on a whole new level.
I guess there goes their dream of taking the US away from the Sussex’s.
They should be shoring up support at home and in wales. This whole trip has been a major misstep in priorities. They could have had the award in the UK again.
@Jais – absolutely. 🙂
If they did a LOT more work reaching out to the people at home they would have more to offer when they go aboard. Instead they turn up and expect the peasants to be grateful they’re there. As much as I dislike how Charles has treated H&M at least when he turns up anywhere we know he has credentials. He can converse about his work with the Princes Trust and give examples of how it’s helped turn people’s lives around and how it might fit in to whatever event he’s attending. William and Kate have absolutely nothing like it to fall back on. Yes, they’re patrons of a number of worthy charities but, we very rarely (if ever) hear them talk about what those charities mean to them and how they benefit society in general.
W&K are now P&P of Wales and cannot even speak the language. Even though William is patron for Welsh rugby I doubt he’s ever joined in the singing of the Welsh national anthem at a match. Part of me blames the system for allowing them to carry on with this ridiculous belief that they’re special just because William was born first. However, they have to take some sort of responsibility. It’s not as if W&K didn’t know he was going to inherit the throne and would eventually be seen as the Head of State. If both of them had met more “ordinary” people, visited more out of the way places, really listened to the stories people were told, put their heads above the parapet and fought on behalf of a voiceless group they wouldn’t appear as vacuous as they do now.
All this ill-will and bad publicity could have been avoided if W&K had just let H&M go off and live in “Overseas”, and they used their positions to concentrate on helping the disadvantaged in the UK. Instead, they chose to hide their laziness behind a calculated smear campaign against his brother and his wife. If W&K didn’t realise the Caribbean tour, they must surely know by now that even if you’re a FK and a FQC actions have consequences. To repeatedly ignore the ordinary folk of their kingdom while being seen to be strongly aligned with unpalatable right wing views has offended a lot of people; hence the luke warm reception in Boston.
There is a global disdain for institutions and the status quo right now. The royals need to read the moment and act accordingly.
THIS. And unfortunately, their entitlement will be their undoing – as we see here.
I LOVED hearing the lack luster reception at the basketball game. Nicley done Boston. I stand and applaud you.
so much chatter on twitter saying that there was a conspiracy to subject Ngozi Fulani to a racist assault from “Lady” William’s godmother in order to damage this “tour”. OMG
Nigel Farage has waded in and made a tweet saying Ms Fulani was looking for trouble and posted screen grabs of tweets she made of calling out the treatment of the Sussex’s. She’s being accused of making this up as she’s a Meghan supporter.
I truly despair of my fellow humans 🙁
Yeah, she deliberately put her hair over her nametag so the woman would HAVE to move it instead of politely introducing herself.
susan, I’m always surprised how the racism is so ingrained in a large part of the British culture that they think racism is always something else, but not what they did or are doing. This is a classic example. I’ve read twitter comments that I find so absurd, and I can’t figure out why they don’t know that. Anyway, it doesn’t matter what they think. They need to be looking at what people are seeing globally. It’s not a good look. If the bm and brf keep it up, they will together completely ruin any standing the UK has in the world as anything but racist. Doesn’t it ever occur to them that they need to look further than the end of their nose? You know what would be the icing on the cake? For C-Rex to take Archie and Lili’s titles away from them.
I’m a basketball fan so i was watching the game on tv last night and while i didn’t hear the boos initially i did notice when the USA chants broke out. I was very confused until i realized they were doing it because W&W were there lol. It happened a few times over the course if the game; not sure why the arena kept putting them on the jumbotron with the reaction they were getting but Boston sports fans are ruthless. Also not sure why anyone thought them going to this game was a good idea. Boston Tea Party, anyone?
Sports fans are ruthless. Hell yeah, they are. I secretly think Biden wants to meet up with William just to bring up the fact that England couldn’t score against us in the world cup (not that we scored against them but still lol)
It’s a good thing they didn’t go to Philadelphia then. I think they make Boston sports fans look like pacifists.
As a Boston sports fan and Celtics season ticket holder and former Red Sox season ticket holder, I humbly concede to and acknowledge Philadelphia’s higher place in the pantheon of unwelcoming sports crowds and that among that group Flyers fans hold the top spot and have held it since the days of Bobby Clark.
Considering Philly fans threw beer cans at Santa, and the Flyers were known as the Broad St Bullies….W&K world have been torn to pieces there. Please send them to Philly. I’d fly there to see that.
Boston? Well, you would think they would fit right in. Boston is racist as f***!
I would KILL to see them visit Philadelphia! Omg Philly fans would eat their lunch! I’m from Pittsburgh and I love Philadelphians…such a cool group of people that don’t take no crap from no one
Philly fans (I am one) boo people who deserve to be be booed and so, yeah, W&K wouldn’t fare well.
But for the honor of my city, I must point out that it was snowballs that were thrown at Santa and it was not an official Santa — it was just some dude wearing a bad Santa suit.
I love my fellow Philly fans but today, I’m a Boston fan. Well done, Celtics fans.
Josephine–yeah, boy. W&K wouldn’t have lasted five minutes in The City Of Gritty. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Heck, Philly folk killed a peaceful robot. 🤣🤣
Watching them keep while they booed ALMOST made me feel bad.
Oof, the second-hand embarrassment is real, I can’t help it!! I actually grimaced and squinted – I would be *so* mortified…
It made me feel bad, too. And then bad for feeling bad. They are stupid people.
The videos of the basketball players answering the questions about W&K are hysterical. No interest at all.
The Jesus, Mary and Joseph response took me OUT!! 😂😇
I know right? It’s the “Irish” in ‘im.
LOL anyone have a link to this? I HAVE to see it!!
Kitten, here you go, https://twitter.com/CelticsGRD/status/1598168378535202817
Love that tartan dress. Hate the ever- present matching barbie accessories obvs.
Is this the third sporting event Wills has been booed at this year? It will never get old.
the cut is nice but I hate it-the pattern is overwhelming and distracting, with too many directional lines. It’s a “look at me” dress. Diana could have pulled it off in the 80s with some big shoulder pads, but the look is so dated, like much of what Kate wears.
If she’d worn some black boots with it, it would have been so much better. She’s devoted to the twee theme dressing instead of looking like a current day working woman and it shows.
So a green tartan for a Celtics game, cosplay box checked for Kate. The boos and USA chants are truly perfect.
No she changed before the celtics game LOL. She had three outfits yesterday.
I actually think Meghan did a red white and blue UK flag cosplay for her farewell tour, in the wrong order (not by design but by default of the running order of events). Blue (turquoise) for their first night with that wonderful under umbrella photo. Red for the military service. White jacket for her school tour, which was my favourite in a casual way. And green at the commonwealth, which was a nod to Ireland. I thought that she did it with such grace and subtlety, as a kind of respectful clothing goodbye, that it went by almost under the sartorial radar. I’m not going to call Kate out therefore for trying to dress with equal awareness of her locality, but she does it so badly and blatantly. It’s almost as if she is trying to communicate via her clothing rather than her personality and intellect, and it ends up looking like dress up and rather offensive. I think this dress is OK and I like the structural differences. She wears this shape so often, tho, and it makes her look trussed up and middle aged. Factor in that she does look badly middle aged and it’s a miss.
Between Ted Cruz getting the Bronx cheer earlier this year, and Peggington and Of William being greeted in Boston, this feels good.
Actually, somebody should have read the room: most basketball fans I know tend to be Democrats. And left-leaning people are simply less likely to support W&K over, say, Meghan and Harry. This choice of sports events was unwise from a royal perspective.
I would definitely not classify most American sports fans as liberal. Basketball are probably the most liberal of all American sports i and especially in comparison to football or Nascar but Boston fans are notoriously racist so i very highly doubt this was about how conservative or racist the royal family is.
It was most likely about the fact that it is insane for British royals to show up to a sporting event in the home of the Boston Tea Party and in an incredibly Irish city and expect a red carpet be rolled out for them.
I’ll still take it 🙂
And for a team named the *Celtics* lol.
The folks watching at home may skew liberal, but the people in the arena tend to be the American gentry, local business owners who buy season tickets and take clients to the game. I would suspect that a very small percentage of the crowd actually live in Boston. All their money is going to the very expensive cost of living. It’s the suburban crowd that needs strong sports team enthusiasm to feel tied to the city.
The USA cheer doesn’t surprise me. All it would take is someone to start it and the rest of the ex-frat boys in the crowd would pick it up without knowing what is going on.
@ConcernFae, while the seats down near the floor and the lower loge tend to fit the description you are giving, those holding the upper loges and the balcony don’t. A half season package for 2 tickets in the balcony can go for about $2,000. That’s 22 nights of entertainment over 6 months for, on average, $50 a person. The balcony is full of school groups and families. My family and those sitting around us aren’t “gentry.” The seats they were parked in, for that game alone, cost more than our half season package.
It really is so hard to afford decent tickets for any sporting event in Boston and yes, I tend to think that most of the folks there were part the bridge-and-tunnel crowd.
My lucky fiance gets paid to watch the Celtics games because the ambulance company he works for has a contract with the them. He always has a great seat and is one of the biggest Cs fans I know.
Ha ha, “Of William”! Excellent, ML!
LOL. They looked bored and uncomfortable especially Kate.
Next to them on the Page Six pic is governor-elect Maura Healy, who was the first open LGBTQ person elected as a state attorney general and one of the 2 first openly lesbian governor (of any state). Very excited for her election!
Maura’s the current Attorney General and is also a former professional basketball player. She was clearly explaining the game to Will at several points. Behind them in that picture is Celtics legend Satch Sanders, a basketball hall of famer, 8 time NBA champion, the first Black head coach of any Ivy League sports team, and a charming gentleman. He later changed places with Maura. Mayor Michelle Wu was in the group too
Light, all great points!!!
I knew something like this would happen but it’s interesting that it’s the British media that are really running with the boo angle. This is especially interesting since they are supposed to be in love with Will and Kate. They love their drama lol
Probably an attempt to portray them as sympathetic victims.
Yeah. Those uncouth Americans booed them.
I feel like the BM has been surprisingly shady to W&K over the past few weeks. They’ve been posting unflattering pictures of Kate on their front pages, they made sure to have images of Kate decked out at the state dinner next to critical headlines about Mick Lynch, and then so many headlines about Lady SH were framed around her being William’s godmother. I feel like this is probably because W&K haven’t delivered the content they hoped for, and maybe these two aren’t holding up their end of the invisible contract in general.
@BeachDreams I was thinking the same thing about them not holding up their end of the contract. Do the RRs want more pictures of the kids? (I mean I imagine they only sell so many papers at this point in time). Are they ticked the Keens can no longer provide them Sussex dirt?
It feels like something shifted post funeral. I wonder if the BP wants something big from W&K in exchange for keeping quiet on other big stories, but W&K have nothing else to offer so the RRs are starting to twist the screws a little bit (turn the screws? whatever that expression is LOL.)
the British press is always more critical of W&K when they think the world is watching.
True. And I think the press are finding it difficult to find much impressive about the RF in general, esp now that we are flailing around in a cost of living crisis. People are eating pet food here. Kate wearing £1000 plus coat dresses isn’t going down so well.
Palmolive actually confirmed there were boos despite derangers trying to say otherwise. I also think he is still salty from having the revise what he “heard” when William made that dumb comment about no wars in Europe last year.
Yeah, I knew it wouldn’t take long before the Cambridge fans would “Boo-urns” what happened. Let them keep trying.
The fixed, strained smile (which became even more pronounced post-booing), the worse than usual clapping, the clear discomfort (because there’s too many POC around her or she’s watching a sport she doesn’t like? Take your pick)…Kate clearly hates being here and is probably counting down to whenever she and Will scamper back to their side of the pond 🤣
She also does not know how to clap. There is a clip and it just looks while especially because William looks normal with his clapping.
Cue the Dropkick Murphys.
“For Boston”
Lol… “I’m a sailor peg / And I lost my leg”
Emphasis on peg.. 🤣
Damnnnn. But hey, if they’re going to attend a sporting event each time, maybe send them to Philly for next year’s ceremony…
LOL! I thought the exact same thing. You think Boston fans can be harsh? Philly fans are next-level brutal. I want to see them at a Flyers game and have Gritty go after them. I would laugh for days.
It ain’t just the sports fans. One of my all-time favorite real-time events was watching Twitter Philly-folk feeds as Trump lost Pennsyvania. Talk about feckin’ brutal…🤣🤣🤣🤣
YES!! I thought the same thing – send them to Philly. Now those sports fans would truly make ’em feel “welcome” and at the same time create an international incident. OMG – I would pay to watch the footage.
Of course they got booed…so proud to be Massachusetts born & bred!
Kate is so overdressed for a basketball game; those sausage curls look ridiculous. And William’s threadbare jacket & too small denim shirt are awful. Surprised that Charles hasn’t done a clothes intervention
I thought it was time to retire that jacket, too. It’s really looking past its prime.
If she wanted to wear that jacket, she could have worn it unbuttoned with a plain Tee, jeans and really simple jewelry.
She’s clueless.
The aide who thought a Celtics game would be a safe (boo free) space is probably looking for work this morning. And the aide who sat William next to a Black man is getting a promotion! I saw on twitter that someone said, “This trip is about saving the monarchy, not the planet.” That’s about right. 👍
William needs to button his shirt. No one wants to see his hairy chest.
Who was the Black man?
I saw a pic somewhere and can’t find it now. It must have been taken after the Governor-elect left. He was identified as a former Celtics player, Thomas “Satch” Sanders.
Celtics legend, 8 time NBA champion, first Black head coach of any Ivy League sports team, and an absolutely darling man, Satch Sanders. My 90+ great aunt has been madly in love with him for decades and hurls herself at him whenever we share an elevator with him in the Garden and he is always charming and delightful.
@Lightpurple, that’s hilarious. Your great aunt sounds adorable!
Check light purple comments above!
That quote was from a Boston University professor of British history. I think it was included on a NY Times article.
Was it more obvious in other clips or on tv that they were booed and USA was chanted? Because I don’t hear either in that clip. I did bust out laughing when I read the headline though lol
There were two clips according to Palmer, in the first one the booing was predominant.
I listened to the boos and loved EVERY one of them! it was glorious. I’m just so happy to see that Bostonians/New Englanders just weren’t sucked in by “Royalty.” They saw them as the boring colonialist that they are and acted accordingly.
The local news tried desperately to make their visit a thing around here and nobody cared lol.
Yes, the local new should be ashamed of their fawning, it was out of control. And the residents could not care less and are mostly just bitching about the impending traffic nightmare, lol. We watched the game last night and it was insane how often the camera cut away to W&K after every shot or break in the action. Embarrassing.
What is up with Williams buttoned down shirt? Was it really hot in there or is he trying to look sexy?
Why does she look so over the top at the Celtics game? If ever there was a moment for a sleek ponytail and a casually cool outfit, that was it. But instead, mega-sausage curls, chunky gold jewelry, and Chanel with buttons. Kate, you’re at a basketball game, come on, girl.
I thought the same. Like, WTF are you wearing to a basketball game?
Same. Why is she so stunted in her ability to dress? Chanel blazer to a basketball game? If she’d managed to Kristen Stewart her Chanel, it could have been cool. but she looks like Emily Gilmore.
I did like the Burberry dress on her, the waist detail bunching helped her.
lol, just once I’d like to see Kate wear a Chanel jacket over a torn crop top and a micro mini skirt. I’d laugh for days.
She looks so out of place, and I don’t know why exactly. the governor-elect (is that who is in the white blazer?) is wearing a white blazer. It’s something about the trousers and the Chanel and the heels…its just very off. Maybe she thinks bc she last wore that outfit to a sporting charity, she should wear it to this event?
I’ve got the same question Becks1 about who is the woman in the white blazer? I don’t think it’s the governor-elect. Thinking the gov elect is next to William.
The woman in white is Emilia Fazzalieri, wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousbec. Attorney General Maura Healey, the governor elect and former basketball player was in blue. Mayor Michelle Wu was in a lavender color.
Thank you, lightpurple.
She’s used to going to tennis matches. I think she just has no clue how to dress for non-posh sporting events where she has to rub shoulders with the plebes.
That dress is lovely its very Irish looking so maybe it’s a nod to the Boston-Irish?
Plaids are more associated with Scotland (there are county tartans in Ireland, but not family tartans).
She should have worn something yellow in her cosplay — the Saffron kilt is the standard colour of the Irish tartan.
HAHAHAHAHA. Like I said in the other post, I LOVE THIS FOR THEM.
I love that Richard Palmer came out and said they were booed and it was definitely boos and you can’t really pretend otherwise. I think its safe to say if the monarchy is depending on these two to save its reputation in the US, its probably in danger, lol.
The responses to Palmer’s tweet(s) are everything.
It feels like Christmas today!
He’s making up for when he had to “correct” the nonsense William said about no wars in Europe. But he was holding fast to boo confirmation.
And yet, the stans and/or paid bots on social media first tried to deny there was any booing. Then when video surfaced, they said there was only a “little” booing, and that was for the opposing team. Why would fans chant “USA” at the opposing team just because William and Kate were on jumbotron? The paid shills have yet to explain that part. This was humiliating for the Cambridges, but even more humiliating was. being stood up by Kennedy and Kerry
This feels like deja vu to when the Sussexes went to the jubilee. Did the crowd boo or not? Imo, there was way more booing at the Celtics game than the jubilee. If we’re gonna get petty about it…
LOL @Mrs.Krabapple. Considering the stans/paid bots are not the sharpest tools in the shed-they probably don’t realize Miami is in the USA too.
The USA chants were clearly a response to seeing British royalty on the jumbotron and they were louder than whatever might have happened at the jubilee. (The boos for Boris were very obvious. Anything for the Sussexes wasn’t captured on the broadcast and only reported on by people with agendas)
Well I can’t say I’m surprised. I imagine a Celtics game attracted a lot of Irish-Americans who, for a lot of great reasons, aren’t fan of royalty in general.
Ha! I guess Boston isn’t intrigued by the Wales!
I want to know the behind-the-scenes conversations at the offices of John Kerry and Caroline Kennedy. We’re they appearing as a favor to Bloomberg and then decided no favor was worth appearing with the RF?
Something nice: I do like that dress and she looks good in it.
I do think bad weather is a genuine reason for Caroline’s non appearance. As for John Kerry, his office didn’t say anything beyond “he can’t make it sorry” so if he’s still feeling the effects of covid or tested positive, I feel like his office would have that, right? So it’s either 1) he decided at the last moment that he really didn’t want to meet W&K 2) or something else came up like a meeting, family emergency etc that he couldn’t miss. Or at least miss for the sake of meeting those two.
Or like Caroline, it’s bad weather but didn’t say that for whatever reason.
I think it has everything to do with the racism storm from Cam’s event.
It was windy as hell yesterday and stormy last night. My windows were rattling most of the day.
Also, flights can be disrupted because of storms elsewhere. I had a boss who traveled a great deal and we’d have to cancel stuff because weather at the place she was going to afterwards meant she couldn’t do both. Sometimes the first event lost out because of bad weather in a different time zone.
Wonder if British royalty operatives and media got the message? We heard your racist attacks on Meghan for being “American” and we remain unimpressed. You are not popular here. You will never be popular here again unless the monarchy fundamentally changes. K thx bye!
If we’re going to look at this from a historical standpoint, Boston has a large Irish population. Most of whom’s families had to escape genocide from the British Monarchy. There is no love there. And worse yet, these two people are worse than oatmeal. I’ve never seen “celebrities” with so little charisma or charm. This is what happens when you become a celebrity without earning it.
Boston is home for many Irish Americans, right? So in waltzes Kate wearing tartan?
She does know Ireland and Scotland are completely different countries? Right?
The plaid dress is great. The wiglet of doom is not. Why?! That thing has a life of it own and it was tired.
I lol’d when I heard about the boos. I had Bostonians on my Twitter feed bitching about the street shutdowns. This was so ill -advised.
The shade in “she thinks it’s her color” is hilarious.
The waist of the green dress doesn’t work with the pattern IMO. I like the construction bc it gives the illusion of a waist (I don’t have one either) but it doesn’t work here.
It was the f around of times, it was the find out of times
😆😆😆@Layla!! OMG your comment is everything!
Oh Layla 😂 too good 🔥 😝
💕 🖖
Oh, Layla you’re *slaying* me with that comment!! 🤣🤣🤟🤭
There was also a video clip of them standing there quite awkard. People were walking by them and no one was even looking over at them. A black man walked by a couple of times and then bulliam did his awkward finger point at him as he walked by unphased and wouldn’t even look at them. He might have been one of the players but it was extremely obvious he didn’t want anything to do with them. You could read their expressions and see the tension that they were astonished nobody was fawning over them.
Their outfits do not strike me as sports appropriate whatsoever.
Her blazer costs upwards of $4000???? Holy shiplap. I’m glad they were booed. And I am sure they kept putting them on the jumbotron to drive home that sentiment. Asshats.
Honestly, I think this is the best reception they will get, they clearly don’t realize that their racism and stupidity doesn’t go down well outside of British tabloids.
From a New Yorker, proud of ya, Boston! Give them a good dose of those baked beans.
Same! The only thing that would make me happier is if they chanted “Meghan” and/or “Harry” or went full “Prince of Pegging” but I’ll take USA.
Kate looks exhausted and uninterested and overdressed. This whole “let’s go to a Celtics game” after a long flight was a poor choice. We’re they set up?
I think it’s something that months in advance sounds do-able. Like inviting the in laws for a week at Christmas rather than two days. Once you’re in it, you realise that you shouldn’t have done it! She does look exhausted. She always looks knackered, but even more so here. Like you say, Julia K, it’s a poor choice.
I honestly can’t Imagine why they thought they would have a warm reception in Boston. They should’ve had that event in Palm Beach if they wanted to be cheered for.
I think they got as warm a reception as they could expect from anywhere in the US. The governor met them at the airport, they were and will be greeted by local politicians, a good sized crowd stood in the gale-force wind to get a glimpse of them. They’re doing various Boston-y things. What were they expecting – people weeping in the streets and fainting at the sight of them?
It’s not like they’re the Pope or won the World Series. They don’t represent anything for the US and they can’t do anything for the US. They should be grateful for what they get.
It’s a nicer reception than New York would have given them, for sure. 🤪🤪🤣😈😈
She brought back the Chanel blazer. It’s better than that ugly Burberry dress. I wonder what she rewears on Friday. I want to see one of the McQueen dresses she wore in her birthday pictures. Full length. I bet those were expensive.
I think I might be in a minority in disliking the tartan dress. It looks as if it’s been made out of a hotel carpet.
from a design perspective, that dress is one of the better things she’s worn. the design is clever and the pattern matching is excellent. the fit is on point. it’s a nice piece. but with the coat buttoned it gives that weird white cross effect, so points off for that.
Princess you are in America now. Lean in to the land of the gauche. Bust out those jeggings and get a studded collar and a pair of docs for pegs.
These two 🤦♀️
Gosh K it’s so funny to me when you peggington him up – your twitter joke yesterday had me rotfl, I literally couldn’t stop laughing 😂, first belly laugh in so long and I needed it so dang much ok lady. Thanks for the chuckles 🤭 re son of Chuckles I can’t 😂 😆
I really don’t know what they are doing. Their disaster tour was based on some kind of outdated and mythical idea of the commonwealth, complete with a nostalgic open-top range rover ride. That backfired: far from showing them capable of inter-racial relationships, it made them look like white supremacists. I think for this tour they imagined dressing Kate in Meghan’s clothes would be enough to put her and her husband on the world stage as modern royals. Oh, dear.
The thing is, the one thing W&K have got right is that their UK power isn’t based on British admiration of their charisma or ability; it’s based on the hatred of a biracial woman. I would also say it’s equally based on a backward view of Americans amongst the age bracket that calls Americans “yanks” and a distrust of anything done by H&M that shows modern command, empathy and a world view. Factor in the UK dislike of too much charisma and intellect amongst the royal supporters.. What W&K have therefore is a form of negative power based in opposition to a positive one. Their USP is UK hatred of another couple rather than an admiration for themselves; it makes them look weaker rather than stronger. They know this. And it hurts. They are floundering around in an effort to make themselves appeal in their own capacity and on their own merits. It’s failing, badly.
It doesn’t help that being genuine and open are traits that most Americans appreciate and these two are the most artificial people out there. Showing up dressed like fancy office workers at a basketball game also doesn’t scream relatable.
They should have worn a Celtic jersey and then they wouldn’t have been booed.
I like the dress and I rarely like anything she wears but it wasn’t a good choice for a basketball game. She should have worn pants/jeans and a blazer. They are wasting their time here , they have nothing to gain.
I do like the plaid dress, it reminds me of a jumper I had in elementary school, lol. Anyway, glad the “Non-tour” is off to a rip roaring start! Keep up the good work Wails!
The biggest mistake was whomever seated them courtside. They looked sooooo uncomfortable there! Plush corporate box seats up above the plebes is more their style.
Bostonian here that goes to multiple celtics games a year, I think they may have been slightly more accepted if they wore comfortable clothing and didn’t look/act so stuffy. If they had actually enjoyed themselves we probably would have been a little nicer
Were there even pictures of them accepting Celtics gear for the kids from some players? That’s a standard photo op. If they didn’t do it with the (Black) basketball players, it’s a bad look. Ridiculous.
How could you NOT enjoy watching this team?!?! They’re so amazing and so freaking fun to watch. These people are effin robots smdh..
And last night’s game was tense right up until the last few minutes when Tatum just went wild.
What a disaster. George III would have received a better reception. CNN did a report on Boo-gate on its live air. William was grinning during the boos; Kate was grimacing. You might as well call this Hell Tour.
I’m sorry but, the saying don’t start none, there won’t be none, comes to mind. I am thinking about the alleged booing of the Sussexes at the jubbly. But the rudeness really did start on salt Island. To willy and k8, how do you like it now?.
There are a LOT of Irish Americans in Boston.
The way this has me cackling like a super villain rn. Welcome to Boston!
Just popped over to the DM. Why do I do it, and every day?? They are calling it their LANDMARK tour of the USA!!!!! Landmark.
So I found a picture of her standing with the Chanel blazer (when the national anthem played before the game started) and I guess she’s wearing the pants she wore in the morning when she got off the plane. These fitted pants go with the Chanel MUCH better than the wide legged trousers she wore the first time, I thought that outfit was so bad. But I still don’t think she manages to pull off vintage Chanel. And I love that Bostonians booed them hahaha.
I hate that ratty blue blazer. Why would she wear that fugly thing again? Looks itchy. The boos weren’t that big a deal, Wills been booed worse at UK games. I feel like Earthshot is so centered on the Cambridges/Wales and getting them to hobnob with VIPs/Celebs that it stifles the actual point of it. Are glorifying Will and Kate the actual point? There is no in depth focus on the orgs being honored, no clips highlighting them or their goals, or what impact it’s supposed to make. Who are these people?They have all those palaces,estates and lands they could showcase in the UK , so why would they want to highlight their pet project in Boston at some venue? Even those who don’t like royalty love to see the pomp and trappings of it. This trip was about their grudge with the Sussexes and feels like everyone involved is secondary to that.
Dunkin donuts…excuse me, its now called Dunkins, needs to have some sort of ‘dunk the royalty’ promotion. i would love to have one of those cups.
So the keen Superbowl is going well, I see.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-Y2R01k4SXI this is soo prince william
Those boos are on tape.
Boo the hell out of them, Boston!! If you see them drinking tea, grab their tea cups and throw them at the nearest body of water (to quasi-represent the Boston Tea Party). “Them” in the last sentence can mean either the tea cups OR the Middletons. Give them no quarter, Bostonians!!
Proving once again how much the royal family needs H&M, not the other way around. Good grief! The working royals should just stay in England and wave from balconies. Outside of that setting, no one wants to see them.
I just saw this. I didn’t realize they held hands at the game. No Lebron James like picture this time huh.
LOL. Caroline Kennedy met the Wails after the basketball game. Caroline is dressed as one should be at a basketball game — in sneakers, exercise pants and a bright hoodie. And she still looks more royal than Kate.
https://twitter.com/JFKLibrary/status/1598339475423248385
Why does that picture look so awkward?
Shoot–one suspects Caroline Kennedy travels so much that she got off the plane wearing this.🙃🙃
There is an irony of them going to a city, that still has a notorious semi-ghetto known as South Boston, that was created because of the massive influx of Irish people trying to escape the British attempt at ethnic cleansing known as the “Irish Potato Famine.” The Kennedys’ ancestors among them.
MicMac 🤕! Great point
Love the boos! And I am not generally a fan of yelling USA! at sporting events (especially at international events when there are so many of us that it seems more like bragging/bullying than patriotic) but this time it didn’t bother me at all! 😂
Wasn’t the Kennedy patriarch American ambassador to the UK prior to WWII?