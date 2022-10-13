Princess Kate wore vintage Chanel & too-long trousers for a Coach Core event

An hour ago, I was truly sitting here, thinking about how we hadn’t seen Prince William and Kate at any events this week and how their “we’re stepping up” narrative had died a swift death. But here they are, at their first public event of the week (it’s Thursday). William and Kate stepped out in London to visit the Copper Box Arena, which was part of London’s build-up for the 2012 Olympic Games. William and Kate were made some kind of Olympic ambassadors that year and they attended various Olympic events. The event today was for Coach Core, which was launched through the Royal Foundation. Coach Core basically has experienced coaches going into disadvantaged communities and mentoring kids to be coaches themselves.
As for fashion, Kate wore a vintage Chanel blazer which… is not really the vintage Chanel piece I would have chosen for Kate, but I get why she picked it. It does have a very “Kate” vibe and it’s blue, so it matches her sapphire jewelry. What’s most interesting to me is the length on Kate’s trousers. First of all, she’s been wearing a lot of pants as Princess of Wales, likely because (you guessed it) she’s still copykeening Meghan. Usually, Kate puts her own keen stink on Meghan’s style by going with a shorter, ankle-revealing inseam. But look at this, Kate is wearing too-long trousers which “puddle” at her feet… just like Meghan. I hope all of the Derangers who cried about Meghan’s pant-length are also very concern-trolly about Kate’s pants.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Catherine celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Coach Core visiting the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.
She again is trying for the Meghan style wide trousers look but the top of the trousers are too fitted. It looks bad IMO.
This outfit is very reminiscent of the one meghan wore to the same event a little over 4 years ago. She isn’t even trying to be subtle
maybe if the pant had kind of a wide cuff? I’m guessing the wide cuff at the bottom of wide leg pants is super out but I always loooooved that look in the early 00’s
That blazer doesn’t go with the pants. The blazer is meant to go with a pencil skirt, not wideleg trousers. She should have worn a nice longer cardigan with a fitted blouse.
Styling issues! This is what happens when people who are paid to take care of you don’t like you. Ugh, ugh, stop with the shoulder pads, they’re horrible. Get a stylist. Get a better stylist
I am sorry, but that Wiglette is so obvious and distracting.
It’s like half a head’s worth of hair stuck on the back. It must be so annoying to wear and I’d be embarrassed because it’s become so obvious.
After Lady Esther explained last week how to spot a wiglet, I now cannot un-see them!!! And the difference in colour in this one (it’s too light?) versus her actual hair is bad… Can’t stand the B, but will concede she looks good in this shade of blue.
It’s really bad today. It’s so much longer than it was at the event they were at yesterday. It’s so obvious.
That’s what I said below! It’s SO obvious today.
The wiglet has got to go. It’s looking worse and worse, and is never blended and makes her hair look fried and fake.
And that outfit looks horrendous on her. It’s a super fitted jacket with baggy trousers that completely engulf her tiny frame.
If she only wants to be known for her appearance and clothes, then she needs to step it the hell up.
And, yeah right, she is NEVA going to step it up in terms of work. She and Prince William just want to slap their name on something, take a few photos and then dip out of the event after 20 minutes. They are lazy, entitled, racist assholes, and they are content to be just that.
No, no, no, people — that is a childhood scar, remember? It just moved to the back of her head.
@MrsKrabapple Exactly! A childhood scar from a mystery surgery, that will not be discussed due to privacy reasons, but which was somehow non-existent/invisible during her uni years 🤷🏼♀️ The fact that it’s not just the wiglet, but also combined with extensions…no wonder it’s not possible to do more than max two engagements per week with that upkeep/prep…
I have Kate’s body type so no shade from me, but this outfit makes her waist look longer and her legs short, in spite of the heels + width combo. It’s really bad…
A classic Chanel jacket – short and square- would have fit much better.
The pants also don’t go with the blazer in terms of fabric, they’re too flowy…
imagine her hair up and bold earrings; shorter blazer with no waist line; thicker pants, keeping the width. Much better!
She’s cosplaying Diana here imho and it’s not working.
Her shoulders are giving me rich lady linebacker in that Chanel blazer.
Never saw someone who could make a classic piece like a Chanel blazer look cheap and terrible until today. Kudos to Kate on that I guess 🙄🙄
Thank you because I was thinking exactly the same. How does anyone make a gorgeous Chanel jacket look like something you picked up at a jumble sale?
The jacket isn’t gorgeous. It isn’t giving vintage vibes, it’s giving bad 1980’s vibes.
Tacky is right. I’ll amend my previous post to say, K has to actually listen to the expert stylists she pays, if she pays any. They can’t wear the clothes and accessories for her
On the bright side, the jacket has lots of buttons.
I sign on to all of these comments! One site maintained she looks “like a supermodel” in this getup. The embiggening of KM on a lot of sites is on full throttle and it’s completely vomitocious.
She’s such a poser.
@Brassy Rebel My brain had apparently filtered out the buttons until you pointed them out! 😂 Too distracted by the hair situation.
I don’t remember seeing a chanel that’s fitted like this, although I’m not exactly a historian. Although I guess if it was more of their classic fit she’d look exactly like a Dallas realtor standing out by being the agency’s brunette.
I noticed the fit too Lucy. It seems that someone altered the classic Chanel fit to accentuate Cannot’s nonexistent waist. Sacrilege! She looks ill here. And no purse?
No, I think you’re right Lucy – It’s vintage, classic fit on top, and then she had it way over-tailored throughout the bodice. And I agree with Kaiser, the pants are way too fitted up top.
The traditional fit is short and boxy, but Kate favors skin-tight tailoring with bulky shoulder pads. She looks like Chanel Barbie.
The awful tailoring makes the jacket look like a knockoff. Just how many shoulder pads are in that thing anyway?
Probably because she is standing next to William (Mr. Burns from the Simpson) who looks like he rolled out of bed and put the same clothes he had on the day prior. His pants look dirty and the shirt……uh he looks AWFUL!
cheap and dated and stuffy.
Sorry Tacky and Carrot I think we’re going to have to agree to disagree. I really like the jacket but, would (as others have said) have worn it with a nice slim fitting skirt and a blouse.
As others have also said Kate either hasn’t a stylist or plain doesn’t listen to them. I strongly suspect her mother is the person who gives her fashion advice which is why Kate’s look often seems dated. I’ve often felt that Kate’s lack of fashion sense comes from a lack of “girlfriends” in her life. How many of us when we were growing up used to go shopping (window or otherwise) with our friends on a Saturday afternoon? On these trips we would tell us each other what looked good/bad on each other and we would gradually develop your own sense of style.
I would also add that imho I think Kate (and her mother’s) style is look at the label and the price tag. It’s expensive, a “name” and because Kate it is slim she will look FAB-U-LOUS. Neither of them have a bliddy clue. Style is often ignoring the label and looking at YOU! Far too often the opposite is true with Kate she, lets the clothes wear her rather than the other way around.
Laura D!! You’re making my sides hurt! I’m laughing so hard! My mum did most of my clothes shopping until I was 21. The shopping made her so happy and I always had plenty of friends who borrowed (stole) and showed off for my mum. It was like she had an extra set of appreciative daughters who weren’t perpetually in overalls
K is a 40 yr old grown ass woman with enormous resources. She looks like sh*t. She has no sense of how to wear clothes, even less stuffy stuff — Vampire’s Wife case in point. K makes clothes look bad. She is almost always in costume, or the clothes wear her or both.
Even if she’s someone who needs help to know what’s good on her (and for when and where and how and why) I don’t understand why she doesn’t get it? Is she so awful that no one will work with her? Is she so awful that stylists let her go out looking terrible on purpose? Is she so awful she won’t listen to advice? Does anyone know what the deal is? I’m genuinely asking. I don’t understand it
@Carrot I honestly think the issue is what LauraD said. Its a combo of her mom shopping for her (notice how Carole M’s outfits often look similar to Kate’s, but better bc Carole knows how to dress her body) and Kate just looking at designer tags and nothing more. She had a stylist a while ago (was that Archer or Deacon?) and it did not really help.
I honestly think Kate is a lot like me, clothes wise. I “want” to be more up to date on trends and more chic, but I am nervous about looking silly in newer trends, it makes me feel very self conscious, I’m not sure how to wear them, etc. But, my default is basics and classics, and then i’ll join in on a trend a few years in, lol, usually with jewelry or shoes. So I wear a lot of tshirts and jeans with a cardigan or blazer and then fun shoes or a pretty necklace. I’ve always been like this. I see people who are just sort of effortlessly trendy and i don’t know how they do it (the girl across the street from me is like this. Okay fine she’s 30 lol. But still, she will wear the latest trends and never looks like she’s wearing a costume or trying too hard or whatever.)
I think just so much of it boils down to self-confidence (which I lack) and an innate sense of style (also lack.) I think Kate also lacks those things, but the difference is that she doesn’t pivot to the classics and do the equivalent of jeans and a cardigan like I do. A nice pair of black trousers and a Chanel blazer should be a very classic look. I happen to think she looks nice today, but a lot of people disagree (which is fine.) but such an ultimately basic look (5k blazer aside) shouldn’t be so divisive. It should be perfectly fine. But its not bc Kate can rarely pull off what she’s wearing, she always tries just a little too hard (or way too hard.)
@Becks1, Owwie, her mum gets her the drag queen dresses? Her mum dresses her up like 80s tv time? If Kate was nicer I’d feel sorry.
I think I’m not your neighbor but if she also has a large protection dog and eats life, I’ll just say to your face, you always look so comfy in the best way! I love the way you wear a jacket with jeans. Is the one you wore the other day Rebecca Taylor? I think it looks cool *smile*
There is not being trendy and learning what works for your body. She’s 40 and hasn’t figured that out yet. And considering she’s very skinny she can wear a lot more than the average woman especially with her access to free clothes from designers. If she had a proper seamstress she could be properly fitted for her body type. She clearly doesn’t understand that concept decades into this.
@Carrot she does have a large protection dog LOL! M, is that you??
First things I thought when I saw the jackets was “omg the shoulder pads,” send was “shiny buttons!” That is not a good looking jacket on her. Amazing that it’s Chanel.
Nice things:
1) wow, she is working again! She’s going to need a vacation stat.
2) I actually like the outfit. I think the proportions actually work, and often that’s where she goes wrong. Vintage Chanel, huh? I hope there is not only concern trolling over the length of her trousers but also her escalating wardrobe costs…..
not nice things:
1) the wiglet is really evident again today, along with the extensions, right? it seems so obvious in that last picture.
2) she looks tired, like she has black circles under her eyes, or is that her makeup or just shadows?
anyway still a garbage person.
Never mind, based on Layla’s comment below, I’m taking back my comment about liking the outfit. the SWF is too strong.
Is she in trousers now that the queen died? Like, was she waiting for her to die to copy keen to the final degree?
I also like the outfit, minus the too long pants. I’m obsessed with that blazer tbh.
Kate doesn’t wear Chanel that often, so it feels very Let Them Eat Cake to wear it to visit disadvantaged kids in a gym setting. Today would have been the day for a more affordable look like Zara.
Harper, I’m torn on that point. It’s irksome to me that in this economy Kate didn’t wear a Commonwealth designer. Even if I don’t like her taste, and I really don’t, I know she moves product. It would have been a nice thing to do. A passive, easy to do nice thing
I think that’s a really valid point, and I think it wouldn’t have been an issue if she regularly wore Chanel or the equivalent. DM has this blazer at 5k. We don’t usually see Kate in 5k blazers, even though she has gotten more into the blazer game recently. So it feels like a very deliberate “I’ve got duchy of cornwall money now” choice to wear this to this event. Usually to these kinds of sportier events Kate dresses more casual.
The jacket maybe is between 1-2k vintage. And if worn with jeans not so in your face with money spent. K could’ve worn some Commonwealth designed jeans and sold a million of them. That jacket would’ve worked with jeans and casual shoes. Kate looks natural and happier in jeans and sportier things.
She rarely wears repeats anymore and especially since the queen has passed. It’s way too obvious she has some Duchy money for her wardrobe now.
Hi Becks1. She does look tired but I think she has always looked tired under the eyes. She hasn’t got good skin. Strangely, we seem to seeing less touched up photos of Kate at the minute. A bit more natural looking. They’re still edited but not the usual high gloss finish. Things like her eye bags are getting thru.
That jacket doesn’t look vintage, just elderly. I could see Jane Fonda wearing it to be interviewed on a morning talk show.
OMG! That’s EXACTLY who I pictured in that blazer lmao! Why does she go for such an elderly style? And you can’t go mature with the top and youthful with the pants, what is her fashion sense?! Can nobody help her?!?!
Jane Fonda never looks elderly. This would look way better on Jane, who would have a better understanding of proportions.
Not Jane Fonda – Nancy Reagan.
It’s only missing a little black satin quilted chain-strap purse.
She’s wearing almost exactly what Meghan wore when she attended a coach core event at Loughborough university. A dark blue top (although Meghan’s was peplum) a dark blue pendant and too long trousers.
My God why aren’t more people recognising this. This is wayyyy too creepy noW. Wth goes on in her brain?!
Oh.My.God. I just looked up that visit and you’re right. Woooooooow.
@Layla: I just said the same thing below. I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who thought the same thing.
It’s very obvious she’s copying Meghan’s look from this same event. She looks a little less pulled together than she usually does. The hair looks too big and that old bouclé jacket is giving ratty bathrobe vibes, regardless of the brand. The color doesn’t suit her. At least her eyebrows have settled. Anyway, this is what they’re paid to do and hope it benefits the organization.
Yep very much similar look. The small pendant necklace really sealed it. Maybe the press will call it her paying a tribute or something to Meghan the way they did last week when she wore earrings from designer Meghan had championed. Also the way she’s looking at William & patting him on back seems like they have been told to study H&M’s PDA. It’s beyond creepy to be copying someone’s style & interactions with her husband especially when you despise them.
The funny thing is I remember royalists complaining about Meghan wearing heels for that coach core event because they played netball. I’m sure it’s all good now Kate is doing the same.
@AbritGuest, yes, the necklace too! I continue to be floored when she so blatantly rips off Meghan’s looks. This one is particular creepy.
@L4FRIMAIRE If you zoom in on slides #28 & 49 in the DM pic carousel, there is still definitely something weird going on with Khate’s left eyebrow…
According to one rag she is paying tribute to a Princess Diana look, but the jacket/blazer Princess Diana wore was a boxier oversized light blue blazer/jacket. It definitely is a Duchess of Sussex look. Either way this is extremely creepy behavior. I saw someone commenting on her not looking healthy either, eventually her health issues will come to light because there has been a very noticeable decline in her appearance in the past few years. (I don’t know if it’s drinking or an eating disorder (maybe both) but she looks very unhealthy).
Good Lord, her imitation game is creepy.
She looks good compared to her usual Sister Wife crap. But this color is not her color she needs to stop trying to make Diana Blue her thing.
Wear warm pinks, corals, warm greens, copper and chocolate brown Kathy! This is not hard! Skin color, eye color, hair color, done.
Kate does usually look good in pink colours. It definitely looks better on her than blue
She hasn’t any moxie in order to truly pull this look off.
It’s all WRONG.
The jacket isn’t to be worn before 6:00 pm, unlike other Chanel classic, daywear jackets, and the jacket is for a teenager, which is to be worn with skin tight leather or faux leather leggings, bold earrings, hair pulled back, and some stunning, black ankle boots or basic, muted black ankle boots.
Ugh!
Oooh this sounds like a great night out look!
Now I’m more disappointed than ever in the life this blazer is forced to lead instead.
Thank you! I was trying to put my finger on why exactly this doesn’t work and you nailed it.
This Chanel is a piece that needs to be worn with updated “cool” clothes to creat an old/new contrast. The outfit you described is exactly as it should be worn.
And if Kate wanted to wear it with these pants she should have styled it to be worn open and definitely put her hair up.
This is just so boring and the Chanel cannot shine.
You nailed it. I was thinking of all the ways to style this jacket–and none of them are what Kate did here. Slim black ankle pants with hair pulled back would have looked 100x better than this, Kate. This woman has no much money and does not understand proportion or vision.
The fabrics (jacket/pants) don’t work together either. It’s an all-around miss. Thus, right on brand.
ThatsNotOkay, now that you said it, I’ll agree with you. I thought I was being picky. I studied the fabric of the jacket and decided it’s to make her look bigger or fuller above the waist. It doesn’t go with the fabric of the slacks. She needs something with more weight. The shoulder pads are much too big because it makes her look like a linebacker with really broad shoulders. The jacket would look better with very small shoulder pads if she wants them.
I wonder if besides copying Meghan she is using the very long length of these slacks to balance above and below her waist. Perhaps she didn’t even think of that.
I looked carefully at the pictures, and she has really dark circles around her eyes. She doesn’t look like she’s sleeping at all, and she looks unhealthy.
Kate ought to hire Acclaim as her stylist. But Kate likely wouldn’t listen anyway.
I hate the pant puddling. I hate it on Meghan and i hate it on Kate. The jacket is cool and reminds me of 90’s supermodel times with Linda evangelista. Together with the pants it doesn’t work well though. The fabric of the pants seems too thin/drapey with the super thick jacket
Agreed. I absolutely hate these trousers on anyone. The bottoms must be dragging thru dirt and the whole silhouette is horrible, too. They have been fashionable for quite a few years now. I don’t get it.
The only excuse for trousers that long is if you’re 5’1″ me in an emergency where there are no Scotch tape, stapler or small twigs to stick the hems up where they belong until I can get my hands on a needle and thread.
Anyone with a dresser and/or stylist has no excuse.
Agreed. Both of these women have too much money for pooled pants. You have pants tailored to a specific pair of heels so you have a slight break, but the pants never pool.
Agree on the pooled pants! Hate that look on everyone. I just keep thinking how dirty the hems must get.
In the solid color, the tweed blazer looks less tweedy and more Muppet-y.
That’s what I was thinking, that she looks like a Muppet. But, having said that, I would wear it. It looks cozy.
It may be vintage Chanel but it’s terrible, makes her dowdy and it doesn’t go with the pants. I hate doing this but I can’t help it when it’s so obvious. It seems Kate consulted her Meghan lookbook again. When Meghan visited coach core she wore a navy blue top and black wide length pants.
The trousers are not only too long, but they’re also too fitted in the thigh area. They also do not go with the proportions of this jacket. Sigh. For someone who seemingly only cares about the most superficial things, how hard would it be to hire an actual stylist so that she’s dressed impeccably??
I went back to take a look and you are totally right. That is a funny fitting pair of trousers and a bad match with the jacket – it looks like she lost a bag of luggage somewhere and has put together an outfit on the hoof. I think she has a stylist who hates her or pretty clueless, perhaps a first step on the career.
Hmm, you’re right, the trousers are very snug above the knee – they’re pulling across her fulcrum. They’re either leggings with very wide bottoms or trousers taken in to a ridiculously tight fit, but either way, my inner Tim Gunn is very puzzled.
I agree. Everything khate wears looks like it’s been altered to within an inch of its life, even wide trousers. I do wish she would try some looser silhouettes, which would look great on her.
That’s a no for me. I love the jacket, especially the color, but a) the trousers don’t go with it and b) the entire outfit is NOT flattering at all. I think it would actually look really cool with a matching pencil skirt and maybe a blouse underneath (don’t close the jacket or maybe shorten it).
Agree. It’s a terrible look. I also have a thing about navy and black together; it really sucks the light out of the day. However, it can look really good when done well, but her dresser never does “well”.
Yeah, it very much depends on the shade of blue/navy but mostly I would say no to the navy/black combo when done in separates like this. IF you try, maybe not for daytime because black on blue will always make the black look a little cheap imo.
Now is the time for Kate to cosplay her late mother-in-law.
She should wear more dresses, a feminine touch.
She needs a softer look, all I see is granite and steel, reminds me of Wallis Simpson.
She wouldn’t see this, not to worry.
I’m clearly low-classy but I just don’t get the allure of classic Chanel like that blazer – it’s fug. I feel the same when I see the Monaco royals wear Chanel. IMO it ages people and makes everyone look old-fashioned rather than classy.
I agree with you completely. I think these Chanel jackets always look dated. I’d go so far as to say they look like they’ve been brought down from the loft after decades of neglect. Appropriately, they only seem to look nice on old people, such as my neighbour who is in her 80s.
The allure is that its classic Chanel and $$$, basically. It’s a status symbol I guess.
OK. I am going to try and say something nice about Kate, which is – I hope someone in that family is helping her with what is clearly disordered eating. They are a sham lot if they can’t see what is happening to her.
Honestly, her eating disorder is all I see at her appearances now. How anyone can see past it is beyond me. In the first photo near the car, she is practically swimming in those pants. I am not into shaming people for their body type, and if I believed for a second this was Kate’s natural body type I wouldn’t say a word….but, pictures of her from her early courtship with William indicate her shrunken frame as she ages and after 3 kids owes to something unhealthy.
Exactly, MoonRiver. See my comment downthread. I went back to look at the longer article in the DM. There is a photo of William standing with her just after they arrive. They are together by the car. And she looks ill, like Karen Carpenter ill. Why isn’t someone helping her, or is she refusing. She must be so tired.
@Sparrow I went back and looked and you’re right, there are some pictures that are…..not good, and I don’t just meant hat she looks tired in them or whatever (although she does.) Some of the angles really show how thin she is and its not healthy.
My guess is the Firm thinks all is fine and dandy as long as she’s not complaining, and she’s not complaining as long as she gets the houses and the clothes and the jewels. But her mom? Pippa? they don’t see this?
I don’t think anyone with eye balls can deny the presence of disordered eating going on with Khate. Given the displays of micro manic behaviour in her expressions/interactions at public engagements – likely some abuse of uppers that may also contribute to the gauntness that we see (i.e. appetite suppression as a common side effect).
HOWEVER – really beginning to wonder if an additional explanation for her ill health could be very bad symptoms of peri-menopause or even early onset menopause? The thin, dry skin. Brittle hair and possibly increased hair loss? Poor and interrupted sleep contributing to the recent appearance of bags/dark under eye. I don’t know.
Combine that with Billy Wails clearly pivoting to new serious (Balmoral) side piece who is presumably in better shape than K. This would *almost* make me feel some sympathy for her. Almost.
@Sparrow OMG Slide 7 of the DM picks 😂 Where Khate is attempting fake back PDA but William appears to be slapping her hand away with an expression that says ‘stop touching me you crazy woman’.
I hate the too-long trouser look on everyone not just Kate. I’m always waiting on people standing on the hem and falling flat on their faces. I like the jacket but I’m not sure if works on Kate. The whole outfit seems a bit off.
Hey at least she doesn’t use a stylist! How annoying would it be if she was her awful self but looked flawless all the time? (Although I would feel triumphant if she would just try a pencil skirt. Maybe her hips are too wide for that, but I always thought would look good with her slimness and height)
Pencil skirts ARE her friend as she doesn’t *have* any hips. She has a classic “V” shaped body: broad shoulders, narrow/long waisted torso, and boy hips (with short legs comparative to her height).
She has Angelina Jolie, who is also has an inverted triangle shape, right there to pull some style tips from yet she continues to wear things that don’t flatter her.
She has some dresses with the pencil skirt silhouette and they look a lot better on her (she has one Stella McCartney in a really pretty blue that I like.) The only pencil skirt by itself I can recall her wearing is her McQueen one with the buttons, obviously.
It’s a good silhouette for her so I’m not sure why she rejects it so much.
Sigh, still trying to copy Meghan. The pants are way too tight on top. Also, why does she always look so dowdy and dated?
Kkkhate can’t help herself. Her deep insecurities won’t allow her the confidence to forge her own style. It’s pathetic how she keeps copying a woman she absolutely hates.
Poor dear Kate. She’ll never be even half the woman Duchess Meghan is.
I think the mental health podcast was recorded on Monday, making this their second appearance of the week. I don’t know how a jacket can look too tight in some spots and lumpy and bulky in others, but Kate managed it. This is a bad look and bad color combo on her, IMO. I think bright blue and black doesn’t work.
It amazes me that this woman can make Chanel look cheap. Also, the fact that these P’sOS flaunt their wealth in their positions as royals makes me sick.
No matter who I see these trousers on, I can only think of the frayed hem that results.
No more Zara knock off jackets, huh. It’s full on Chanel now that she’s got her hands on the duchy of Cornwall or whatever. Lol, look for Carol and Pippa in Dior and Prada, honey. Lol
Shamelessly flaunting all that Duchy cash is obscene in a time of austerity in Britland. They should be called out, but won’t be. SMH
To quote Bunny the talking dog… Ugh…
The person who altered that Chanel jacket needs to be sent to sit on the naughty step for quite a long time. It would have probably fitted nicely but then the buttons were moved over so they now pull and sit crooked. I also suspect the shoulder pads have been swapped for bigger shoulder pads or maybe extra pads where added on each side and that’s why the sleeves bunch. Chanel jackets are known for beautifully fitted sleeves. Sigh, how is it possible to take a classic jacket and make it look like something from C&A circa 1985? It’s a special skill that only Kate seems to have?
…@ Cathy…because she is Kate aka Catherine. Jacket is tailored incorrectly, knee length skirt in a weight than is suitable with the jacket, navy 10 denier tights, navy pumps, hair up, large round (blue, of course ’cause!) earrings and shoulders back! Done.
She’s become a cartoon at this point, right? Imitating Meghan, adding more extensions, subjecting a vintage Chanel to terrible styling.
It would have been great to see her step on her own pants and stumble into a mudpuddle.
It would have , with any luck she’d break a neck, you know her bones are brittle from lack of food .
Amazing how disgusting the comments are on this site. “Break her neck”??? And above, calling her menopausal and accusing her of abusing drugs? Literally swearing at her? How are these comments any better than those about Meghan on other sites???
Strawberry, thanks for speaking up, Wishing broken bones on people sucks
Calling someone peri menopausal is not an insult. It is something all women will experience in their lives. And kate is as the age where peri menopause can start. I give you the other things cross a line, but let’s not shame a natural part of life.
She looks great in that blazer. I love that color blue. I am not a huge fan of the longer hems but it does make for legs look longer. I just think it would dirty up the hems.
Judging by the look on William face and the not looking at her , he is still not into this marriage. Something’s never change
Nice to see that she doesn’t look like a laughing hyena in every picture. She looks good and I like the outfit!
I’m sure she will go on vacation soon after this *crazy* grueling schedule
The only thing I thought scrolling through the pix: TOO. MUCH. HAIR.
It looks unprofessional, and her hair doesn’t even look particularly pretty imo.
But Kate’s hair is the source of her whole identity and appeal. It’s the main (only?) thing she has going for her. It’s why her fans love her.
I’ve just taken a look at the DM header article on this and there are photos of lots of touching between the two of them, mainly Kate putting her hand on his back (where did she get this behaviour from, we wonder).
Thing is, there is a photo of the two of them arriving, standing just outside the car, and she looks ill. There is something wrong with this woman, either disordered eating or she’s on something. Could be both. He looks like he’s taking her to a clinic.
sparrow, I saw the video of this appearance and noticed how all of the touching was coming from Kate, as William largely ignored her. He seemed to only look at her when the circumstance required him to do so.
And, as I responded to your comment above, I completely agree that something is wrong with her, disordered eating or a chronic stress that she is dealing with in an unhealthy way. Your assessment that William looks as if he is dropping her off at a clinic initially made me laugh out loud, but when I went back to look at both the still photos and video I realized that is EXACTLY what their arrival looked like; Kate greeting the new caretakers who are going to make her well.
That rapunzel-like wiglet is ridiculous and I don’t like the outfit. Chanel Schmanel, it looks cheap, the shoulder padding is wrong and the trousers don’t fit properly. Maybe if she’d worn the jacket with a black pencil skirt it would have looked better but something is as off with the look as her marriage.
I like the jacket but she tailored it too severely to show off her waist size. It would have looked infinitely better if she wore it with a cooler, slouchy vibe. Swing and a miss.
This is all terrible. The jacket only highlights her broad shoulders and makes her look like a linebacker. The length also doesn’t work for her long torso. The pants look sloppy and the wiglet is tragic.
Ameerah, I posted above before reading your post, and agree with the linebacker comment.
Wiglet question:
Why doesn’t she put the wiglet UNDER her hair instead of on top? Wouldn’t that make it blend more?
the tailoring she had done to that Chanel jacket is a travesty. it really ruins the clean Chanel tailored look and makes the jacket look like a cheap knockoff that was sewn at a cheap fast fashion brand. It’s bunching up bad places and looks so awful…
Agree. And it’s so fitted and fussy. It doesn’t go with the more modern pants, which I actually like.
I think she looks ridiculous. The jacket and pants do not go well together. The pants are too long and too tight at the top. Her hair is absurd. It looks like straw with a fake piece piled on top. Does she have any idea what she looks like or is she still so caught up in the “Kate’s gorgeous mane is the envy of women all over the world” narrative? I read some criticism of Meghan’s hair; the person thought she had extensions and how bad it looked and no one is fooled, etc. But Kate’s hair is amazing? Yikes…
I hate that shade of blue on anyone. Even Diana when she wore it. That’s all I have to say about this.
Kate seems much happier since the Queen died. The new titles and budget really seem to have enthused her, as long as she’s not near the Sussexes. Charles, Camilla and Will too. “Ah, my time in the sun has come.”
The monarchy won’t end this month, can it be pencilled into next month?
Sorry, but she just makes most things she wears look dowdy and dated. It’s the hair, the posture, the mean girl vibe…
As so many have said, this look is styled terribly. If she wants to copy Meghan then at least do it properly FFS! When M wore those long, wide beige pants to the event in Germany right before The Queen died, she paired it with a sleek, tucked in white top. IMO, pants like this need a cropped/tucked in top OR an oversized, boxy blazer OR at if you’re going to wear a skin tight blazer at least unbutton the damn thing! Aside from that, the fit of the pants is, as always, off.
I honestly think she can’t commit to the look because the thought of wearing something oversized is not something she could do due to her body dysmorphia.
And lastly, at the end of the day one can wear all the vintage Chanel one wants, but if you are experiencing inner turmoil, it won’t matter what you wear. I don’t love all of Meghan’s clothes BUT she always looks amazing because of what she exudes. I really wish Kate all the best with whatever she is going through because it clearly is something horrendous.
My god, is this woman copying something Meghan unintentionally did, the puddling hem, because she thinks it’s a style? How pathetic is this? I really didn’t think the copying could get any worse, yikes.
Seems like Kate is trying to put together a Crown Princess Mary look and it is not working (see CP Mary’s latest events). I hate the dragging pants on anyone. I don’t care who it is. Hem them up or wear higher heels.
The hair is getting tired and it is all over the place most of the time.
The jacket is not bad but it needs to be styled properly.
The issue with Kate is that yes, she has access to fashion but she is NOT fashionable. The clothes wear her most of the time. Her posture is like nails on a chalkboard. She never looks confident. There is always an air of being unsure, uncomfortable, hesitant, self-conscious, etc.
Kate has absolutely destroyed that Chanel 5k jacket, even de buttons are wrong, but seriously besides that wig, this woman.needs some sort if help, it’s like de Elephant in de room, her thinness is now extreme and worrying although she is as pleased as punch here glazing at William all for de cameras of course ,.kinda feel sorry for William !!.
Didn’t she wear that jacket in red the other day, minus the black pipping? Or is it just the same material?
Imitation may be the greatest form of flattery, but it sure is damn creepy coming from KKKate.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness – Oscar Wilde
It’s the second part of that pithy turn of phrase that exemplifies Catherine Cambridge Cornwall née Middleton and her husband.
@tealief This full Wilde quote is chef’s kiss. Thank you!
The pants look really cheap paired with that jacket. It just does not go together at all.
Will is so happy that he’s now Prince of Wales and has the Duchy money that he’s even gone so far as to LOOK at his wife in I don’t know how many years. NOW, he can finally pretend to do his job (whatever that is) by preening around in public and making appearances, but never actually helping anyone at all. Her outfit is HIDEOUS.
Her style make her look 50.
In 10 years she will get it right.
Despite having an Etsy shop and being a champ at finding vintage items that other people – family members and buyers – love, I am actually pretty terrible at dressing myself for any special occasion. So I feel weird judging her. That said, she’s a Princess and she has a stylist, or at least can afford one. So why hasn’t she found a good one?
I like that jacket a lot. I love vintage Couture things. But as others have said, it doesn’t go with the trousers. And yes, it can look dated with the wrong combination. Here, it reminds me of a St. John’s Knit. St. John’s Knit is very well made and can be beautiful, but it’s “Over 50” wear so you have to mix it up or you’ll look dowdy. Or just like a well-dressed rich woman at church or something.
I still can’t spot the wig! How do you do that? And why does she need them?! There’s nothing wrong with having less hair. I actually think Kate would look nice with a stylish bob or shoulder-length cut. Just for a change of pace. She’s sooooo afraid of looking older that she ends up looking older. It’s just like her weight thing. She thinks she’ll look older if she lets herself fill out a bit, but honestly, I think she’d look younger.
Yes, it’s St. John vibes. I love St. John but I tend to wear the tighter and shorter jackets often with jeans,as the long ones can look drippy and dowdy. I am long waisted like Kate but not nearly as tall. I still think an excellent cut pair of paper bag high waisted pants with a short tight jacket would be a good look on her.
Trousers just happen to have come very much into fashion in the UK. Maybe this is the reason Kate is wearing them.
So you’re saying no one in the UK wore trousers before Meghan did? (Which is when Kate started wearing them).
K’s one thousandth time copying another woman – either her deceased mother in law (whom she never met) or the SIL she clearly hates – is completely creepy and weird every single time.