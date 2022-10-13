Prince William & Kate are keen to make a stop in NYC after their Boston visit

The new Prince and Princess of Wales will be in America in early December. The Earthshot Awards in Boston will be held on December 2, although William and Kate will likely arrive days beforehand, I would assume. It’s more than likely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York on December 6th, as they’re being honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. Anyway, we’ve known for a while that William and Kate are especially keen to be embraced by Americans. The problem is that they were short-sighted, nasty and anti-American and they complained loudly about how Meghan was simply “too American” to ever be accepted in the royal system. But sure, NOW William and Kate are desperate for a big splash in America.
Party in the USA! Prince William and Princess Kate are “excited” to be coming to America for the first time in eight years, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. The trip, which is planned for later this year, follows “an emotional few months” for the couple who have been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.
The Prince of Wales and his wife, both 40, are “hoping to boost their royal profile across the pond” with their visit to Boston in early December for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, the insider says. The royal couple, —who share three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — are planning to “pay homage” to the late monarch as well on the trip since the queen was known as a “keen environmentalist” during her time on the throne.
“Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.,” the source explains, noting, “They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously visited the States in 2014 and had an “absolute blast” when they traveled throughout both New York and Washington, the insider tells Us. During their last tour, the duo were spotted “visiting museums, attending an NBA basketball game, meeting up with Beyoncé and more,” the source says, explaining that their December stops will be much more “work focused.”
The pair, however, are still “looking forward to squeezing in some personal time and reliving a similar experience,” per the insider. While William and Kate will only be in Boston “for a few days” surrounding the Friday, December 2, Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, they are planning on taking a “quick trip to New York, where they can enjoy the festivities in the build-up to Christmas,” the source tells Us. Kate, especially, is “dying to go ice-skating at the Rockefeller [Center] and shopping for fun souvenirs for George, Charlotte and Louis,” the insider adds.
I’m sorry, what? They’re going to tag on a trip to New York as well, after Boston? It will be hysterically funny if that jaunt to New York overlaps with a Sussex trip to the city too. And I remember William and Kate’s 2014 trip to New York and they were dull as hell. Kate looked pained when LeBron James put his hand on her back (we knew, even then), then there was the hot pink coat at the 9/11 Memorial, and don’t forget her eyerolling at the Christmas-gift wrapping station. Anyway, the Peggingtons are making such an effort to claim that they’re micromanaging this visit because they don’t want a repeat of the Flop Tour. Too bad, it’s going to be another Flop Tour, this time with the international and American media paying close attention.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Karens will embrace them wherever they go and I suspect they will be extremelly picky with the american reporters that will come near them, so even if there will be no adoring crowds or pretsigious media apperances, that brit editor of People Magazine and the Royal Rota will scream to everyone the visit was a success , that KKkate is the new Diana and that William made sure to snub Harry.
On Twitter they will be torn to pieces because they will behave like they always do.
Well, if they go to certain touristy places where there is already a crowd they can claim it was for them.
Except they can’t control our press like they do in commonwealth countries or in England. They were outed about hiring crowds in the UAE. Kkkate was not liked by the Danish press for her trying to prevent them from asking questions and cutting pics for not photoshopping her. They thought the flop tour was bad? This one will be way worse. They’re boring copycats and don’t have the depth to do anything resembling work. Can’t wait for south Bostonians to throw ish at them for messing up traffic and for new yorkers to yell ish at them walking. Lololol
I had not heard of them hiring crowds before. That’s hilarious.
What do you mean? Nobody goes to Rockefeller Center in December. The crowds will be there for just Will and Kate. lol
Will and KKKate is the jokes of this century. They need to get a personality and a life. These two are so used to doing nothing for the last 25 years and now is trying to look relevant today is a loss cause. They just don’t get it, no one is interested in them and their racist attitudes. Please stay in Britian, because here in the United States of America you cannot control the media.
Good Lord, I am looking at that laughing hyena in the first photo and I am just cringing. That is a sign of a seriously disturbed woman. Now, I suppose I should have a bit more sympathy for her but I’m finding it difficult. You reap what you sow Kate.
Kaiser, you sure know how to pick the photos. Keep it up.
Well, they’re marked safe from being told “we’re dumping the monarchy” since that’s already been done. Maybe that’s all they want in their (tax-payer?) paid vacation. (Or will ES foot the bill?)
I sooooo hope there’s a Boston Tea Party kind of demonstration while they’re burdening Bostonians (“hello, we’re here for a tiresome work event, but bugging out immediately to the more exciting NYC for our shopping and photo ops”).
C-Shell I’m thinking a full on Tea Party reenactment would be a good way to signal our country’s contempt for their visit.
@C-Shell, LOL! I’m sure Bostonians will LOVE to hear that William and Kate are leaving them to visit the better, more exciting New York City! The cherry on top would be to tell Boston what big Yankees fans they are.
I have a small dream of them being somewhere near the water and someone says I brought you a gift, goes to hand them a tea bag and ‘accidentally’ drops it in the water.
Man, I still can’t get over the pink coat at the 911 memorial. It still makes me cringe – did NO ONE tell her it was not the time or place for bright colour??
She wore black everywhere *except* the 911 memorial.
That was what made it so bad. Almost everything else she wore on that trip, as far as I can recall, would have been better than a hot pink coat. She went out of her way to change into it. Imagine if Meghan had worn hot pink during a remembrance event??
That makes it even dumber.
I just don’t get these kinds of mistakes. I think most of us would have understood that an official visit to a memorial means no bright colors even when we were like 12 or something.
Even if it wasn’t black, there would have been a lot of other options that were not this bright and cheerful: blue, brown, dark green, even off-white would have been better than this.
Hahaha! The tickets didn’t sell well for Earthflop, now it’s invited guess. Stay tuned for where you can watch it. I bet it’s going to only be broadcast on YouTube. How embarrassing.
@flowerlake – I don’t like to assume the worst of people, I really, really don’t. That said, there does seem to be ONE reason to deliberately choose a hot pink coat: So that a photographer can easily pick her out of a crowd from a distance. It takes my breath away with how weird and truly hungry it is, so I actually hope this wasn’t her reasoning.
She wrote that coat too let us know she was having a girl. Had nothing to do with the memorial. It was her last chance to let the world know she was expecting Diana’s first granddaughter. That was much more important than honoring the dead of 9-11.
The pink coat screams look at me! Look at me!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Someone should tell these two idiots that there was a whole war fought to ensure that they wouldn’t have to put up with this kind of nonsense.
Unfortunately Americans (especially the upper crust) are swooned by royalty. During the Gilded Age American heiresses were being married to impoverished English aristocrats for the prestige. Do William and Kate really like America? I don’t think so. God only knows what they say about us behind closed doors.
Most Americans are indifferent. But we have lots of Brit expats in NY who may show up and other Americans who enjoy the novelty act. That doesn’t mean we’re swooning. Literally have never known anybody who felt that way.
Lolo86lf, I think media communications is much better than it was when the American heiresses were marrying English aristocrats. There will always be people who think royalty is swoon worthy. I also think that social media has been keeping track of the brf in relation to H&M. American media, except for Murdoch’s media, won’t give them a pass. There are plenty of people who are not impressed with royalty generally and the brf especially. It will be interesting just how big of a splash that they present. They won’t get the crowds that they want or expect.
My biggest issue is about the amount of money that the taxpayers in those cities/states will be paying for police presence. Since this is not a formal state visit, I hope that federal tax dollars will not be spent for security. I think that would be an interesting fact for the media to report, don’t you?
Including William and Harry’s great great grandmother Frances Work, grandmother of Diana’s mother Frances. (She’s also Oliver Platt’s great great grandmother) That marriage, like many, was unhappy and ended in divorce. She returned to the US and their children were raised in the US and were naturalized citizens—daughter Cynthia never returned to the UK and son James did as an adult because he was heir to his father’s barony.
Re: swooning, Reese Witherspoon and Miles Teller (and Catherine Zeta Jones, although she’s not American-born) were on record talking about how amazing it was to meet William and Kate. I get they must’ve met the Wails as their best selves, but it was still gross to hear them gush. I get that just because you like someone doesn’t mean you’re against the other, as Meghan herself said, but it’s very hard not to see those who compliment to the Dullards as being dull (at best) themselves. And for the record, I consider “ambiguous vax status” Miles and “Draper James/I’m an American Citizen!” Reese to exactly the type of persons to be charmed by the Lamebridges. Those will be the (less obviously right-leaning) Hollywood types who’ll show up.
We aren’t in the Gilded Age any more.
Pre insulting Americans and Meghan a lot of American celebrities viewed the royals as extensions of Diana. But William and Kate have been assholes to their American sister in law and basically implying Meghan was a tramp because she was an actress. Not a whole lot of American actors are going to be impressed with their snobbery now, even if they ignore the racism and xenophobia. So while they may be polite to them to their face, they know the real feelings about Americans. That’s a huge difference from the last time they came to the US.
Maybe they think if they are charming enough, we’ll ask to rejoin ?
Maybe royal authors like Jobson told them Americans were planning a “Year of Reconciliation,” just like they claim Meghan & Harry were planning…
/s
After years of saying, “No, we don’t hate Meghan because she’s too black, we hate her because she’s too American!” they’re now saying, “Americans, please worship us!”
They’re trying to tack a holiday on to the end of their visit because the poor lambs will be so tired after a few days in Boston.
They “share” children? Ok…
They’re also trying to paint the Queen as a “keen environmentalist”. Lol since when?
Instead of squeezing a tacky holiday how about they go visit their nephew and niece in Cali.
I also found the holiday thing incredibly tacky and quite tone deaf. 1 out of 3 children in the UK is struggling but by all means go on holiday on what is essentially a work trip on taxpayer dime. No problem at all!
Inflation is bad now so bad that there is serious need to cut back on holiday spending. Seeing two overpriveliged and super wealthy Kate and william in the US would not be a good look. Kate will wear expensive outfits and some of the deceased queens jewels
It’s better for the nephew and niece in Cali not to be exposed to them. Ever.
@Gabby: Someone had to say it. I mean, the Keens weren’t invited.
I laughed out loud when I read the part about the Queen being a “keen environmentalist.” And also the bit that made it sound like William & Kate did more than travel to Manhattan and Brooklyn. William made a day trip to DC to see Obama while Kate spent her day doing menial labor with small children. Beyonce and Jay-Z approached them, not the other way around. The highlight for William & Catherine was probably the big, fancy party at the Met Museum, where they could hang out with rich, white people who paid through the nose to meet them.
And the party at the Met Museum wasn’t really the same thing as actually visiting a museum, you know? But what’s funny is this article makes it sound like they were just here before as tourists, which is basically what their trips are – just tourist trips for them.
@Elizabeth … I agree about the Queen being described as an environmentalist. To take such a stand would have been too politically radical for Her Majesty. Moreover, it was always Charles’s passion. When was it ever the Queen’s?
William went to DC to see Jecca, that’s why Kate inserted herself in to trip later when at first she wasn’t supposed to go. Keen wrapped gifts for less than an hour, canceled an event so she could stay at the hotel and eat pizza. Managed to be ‘just fine’ for the celebrity event that night. That was also the trip their appearance at a St Andrews fund raiser was a flop. More money was raised at the lunch event without them than the dinner event with them. And they had themselves cordoned off so only a handful of people were allowed to approach and speak to them.
@Belli … This isn’t the first time in the past week or two that an article has described William and Kate as ‘sharing’ children. The wording popped out at me in the other article because I’ve never heard or read about a couple ‘sharing’ children unless they had chosen to remain unmarried, were separated, or were divorced.
When I commented on this the first time, I suggested it might simply be the reporter’s writing style, but this is extremely interesting wording. Perhaps it was gleaned from the other article?
they actually started using that wording last summer, in the context of their house hunting in berkshire. The Duchess of Cambridge, who shares three children with her husband Prince William, etc.
It was a very pointed shift IMO. Usually someone would just write “Kate and William, who have three children together” or something. The wording was interesting and pointed especially in that context.
Belli, agree. I also think yesterday’s article about their move to Windsor and something about missing their Norfolk swimming pool where they and their friends used to hang out with their kids was meant to be a clap back to the articles saying how nice it must be for M&H in the Californian sun and their pool. Someone should tell Kate that having a pool and going on a US tour does not make you Mr and Mrs American.
I kind of assume the Sussexes will be in NY all week too, to reschedule any postponed podcast/book promo to align with their appearance at the awards. It’s very like them to maximise their time.
Hopefully it leaves them too booked and busy to allow the Wales’ to glom onto their coattails for some free good press via a dinner or something. But that’s just me being petty.
I wonder if they’ll try and get an invite to the gala to look as if they’re very supportive of H&M’s philanthropy. I honestly wouldn’t put it past the loathsome pair to try and upstage H&M’s big night.
Please! Peggs and Jeggs were upstaged by Megs shoulder at the jubbly. They can’t upstage anyone bc they’re so void of all personality. Two dullards trying to pretend to be important. I hope they do try something dumb so they get laughed out of the room. I hope our press posts real unretouched pics of them and shows them fighting and being racist. It will be glorious
I doubt they’ll even try to score an invite. Neither of them can stand even the thought of attending an event at which they’re not the main attraction. No way they’d set themselves up as second (or really, seventh or eighth) bananas. If President Zelenskyy attends, even in a Zoom presentation, no one will give a good goddam about the Wails.
@SAS I don’t think they have Harry’s contact info to set a meet up like dinner. And as dumb as these two are, I don’t believe they’re dumb with to think H&M will spend and casual time with them.
Meghan and Harry wouldn’t have dinner with them if they were offered a million bucks to do it. At the walkabout William was barely friendly and Khate had daggers coming out of her eyes. At the funeral service Khate wouldn’t even acknowledge Meghan and William had to push her back to let Harry and Meghan get to their chairs.
Idk🤔I could totally see William going solo having negotiated an appearance to “attempt” to mend fences for the positive publicity
Make no mistake, the Wales’ intend to grab a hold of Harry and Meghan’s coat tails on this trip and ride them for dear life. There is already wall to wall reporting of Kate extending that now withered olive branch to Meghan on her trip to NYC. They want to be associated with Harry and Meghan to boost their popularity while stealing the Sussexes’ thunder. If I were Harry and Meghan, I would give them the swerve.
According to the British press William and Kate are planning to tag on a trip to Washington not NY. But anyway this tour is going to flop again
Washington would make more sense. You can’t leave Boston early because you want to go to NYC, but going to DC would be acceptable.
They are probably trying to score time at the White House. Hanging with the president and staying the night there would make them feel superior to Megan and Harry ( in their minds only)
It’s going to be all about an activity for Kate (ice skating) and shopping huh?
Oh and that first photo would fit perfectly into an ad for turkey teeth…
More “work focused” because Beyonce doesn’t have time for you anymore, or because you don’t want to get booed by American sports fans as well? While they’re in NYC, I hope they walk past every single massive Archetypes billboard in the city, and people point them out to them every time.
The Wails and their spokespeople need to remove Beyonce’s name from their mouths.
Anyone else feeling that Gossip Christmas is just around the corner? That feel of things brewing is ramping up. Get ALL the popcorn ready.
Yup! I feel like we are at the beginning of a gossip advent calendar that will build up to a huge reveal.
I’m pretty sure there will be no meeting with Beyoncé this time.
Right? They wish they could be blessed by Beyoncé!
There is always kid rock if they want a celebrity for white supremecy.
I would pay money to see Beyonce meet with Kate now. Beyonce and Jay-Z have made their feelings clear about their high regard for Meghan (that photo of Bey & Jay standing in front of a portrait of Meghan as queen — fire).
Game recognizes game, and M&H have it. W&K don’t even know what it is.
They can’t even find their way to the ballpark 🤭
They are supposed to be there for work, not holiday. As the next in line, America will have to contribute to their security so I doubt a detour jaunt to go ice skating and souvenir shopping will go down well with taxpayers.
Also, they are so virulently anti-American, I hope all the things they said suddenly pop back up when they are there.
i hope New Yorkers give them a hard time and ask them if them to congratulate Harry and Meghan on the award that they will be receiving! Hope they do so on live tv so we can see Waity get all angry and glaring when Meghan’s name is brought up! 😆
Translation: we have to work soooo hard by attending an evening of work at the Earthshit gala that Keen needs to be bribed with a shopping trip to NY afterward (while SirPeggington stews in the hotel room hate watching his brother and sister-in-law being loved and celebrated).
Jay and Bey are firmly Team Sussex now lol. I love when they won their Brit award amid the media and family abusing Meg they had her pic in the background.
Sorry, Noki, I said much the same thing — should have read your comment first.
What part of these two couples don’t like each other that people don’t get? They didn’t hang out when they all was in the UK for two weeks. Why would being in the US be any different?
Who’s paying for this side trip to NYC? US and UK taxpayers are going to pay for security and I think Boston would be offended that the Wailes don’t want to spend their downtime there. The trip to Washington, trying to shoehorn a visit to the White House? These two are so thirsty.
I don’t think they’ll go to DC, charles is going to want to meet with Biden officially (besides the funeral) before Charles does, but I could be wrong.
Also, remember when the idea of moving Earthshot to the US came up last year, it was all about NYC NYC NYC. This makes me wonder if something fell through with the NYC idea, and so they “settled” on Boston? (no offense to Boston, its a fantastic city, but I feel like W&K would prefer NYC. Even in this article, they’re talking about how after boston they’ll go to NYC to go ice skating and shopping….bc you can’t do that in Boston?)
NYC is a bigger media market than Boston. If you want to be seen in this country, you have to make yourself seen in either NYC or LA. Boston (a fine city) just isn’t going to cut it. Of course they want a trip to NYC.
Omg, I wish they would stay home. I don’t want them here. Why would they want to be around Americans? Are we not the people they can’t stand.
So they have planned the Earthshot fakakta around a vacation in NYC in December. I can’t wait to see them fall flat. I hope the US press skewers them.
They should stay on the UK. No need for them to make an impression in the US. Just more attention that kate wants
I think this is a ploy to try to loop in the Sussexes, so reporters will get excited about the possibility of the Wails “meeting up with” their much more popular in-laws. Pathetic.
But can we talk about the usual keening that’s going on here? “They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.” As if it’s notable that the principals are going to be involved with choosing the events they do. And speeches, plural? They are going to be sorely disappointed if their taking back America plan consists of a few underwhelming speeches and getting papped amongst millions of tourists at the Rockefeller centre. I don’t see them willing to do any of the NY-based talk shows, do you?
Jay that stood out to me as well
“They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”
So they haven’t done that in the past is what I’m learning. They’re working so hard at what is essentially a performance. M&H are the real deal and these two are actors. What a shallow existence
Dear God: Please let the book drop on December 1st.
Thank you and Amen
Yessss!
It’s really all I want for Christmas.
Is it bad to say I can’t wait?! I’m going to buy a few copies, not just one for me. I am still ordering Meghan’s community cook book for presents even now.
Dear Publisher..release the book…take my $$ I will give copies to everyone.
“The Queen was known as a keen environmentalist during her time on the throne.” Say what? This is ridiculous. No one thought of her that way.
The royals tend to think that if you like being outside, you’re an environmentalist.
…. while she’s heating five castles when nobody’s there!
That must be it, she liked being outside, riding horses & um, right, shooting deer. Oh, and she made sure to turn the lights off when leaving the room. Wait a minute, didn’t I read somewhere that TQ made sure to have Balmoral exempt from Scotland’s environmental protection laws? That’s some keen environmentalism right there.
“Kate and William … have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.,”
Not much material to work with on either side of that equation. I could “brainstorm” for weeks about the origins of the universe but that doesn’t mean that I would produce results because I have no education, experience or inclination towards astrophysics.
They’ll still blame everyone else when this tour flops.
Interesting that K&W have a “brainstorming” about having a positive impact in the U.S. But, Charles absolutely refuses to acknowledge that America is where H&M now live. In his speech he insisted they lived “overseas”, rather than remind people they were now based in America. It bugged me and it irks me still. I now wonder if it has something to do with “fund raising” drying up if Americans realise they already have a royal they can call on who is the son/brother/uncle to kings no less!
That’s an interesting point! A piece of the royal family has chipped off towards America and now people who seek engagement with the royals have a go-to person in Harry while avoiding all of the negative optics of directly engaging with an increasingly unpopular institution that is coming under scrutiny for their practices. Maybe that’s why Charles seems so keen to keep beating them down. He has to rob them of all appeal so the deference keeps coming his way.
What “positive impact” could they realistically have in the US? Are they freeing us from ourselves? Are they bringing gifts? That sentence is just dumb and offensive, so in tune with these two.
“…brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the US”
Dear Wails – We will save you the brainstorming and give this simple, effective, guaranteed positive impact plan for free.
LEAVE THE SUSSEXES and your delightful nephew and niece in peace. Stop briefing against them to the Murdoch and Rothermere owned press. Stop using them as your shield. Just back off and leave them the heck alone.
Done. Guaranteed positive impact for you in the US (not to mention the Commonwealth).
You’re welcome.
This is code for they want to do a fundraiser to get American money for their “foundations.” They did this the last time they were in NYC. Anne did as well on her recent trip to NYC. They don’t like Americans, but they do like their money.
Maybe there will be a big snowstorm in Boston and they’ll be stuck in their hotel rooms for a week.
Kate will just spend the whole time ordering crack babies.
I still cannot believe she drinks a cocktail with that name. She’s the worst.
We don’t want them here in Boston, thank you very much.
We don’t want them in NYC, either!
They don’t need to make an impact in the US. We have our own philanthropists, our own representatives, and now our very own royals in Harry and Meghan. They can just do their little awards show and then go home.
Funny how this is being reported after the announcement that the Sussex’s are receiving the ROH award on Dec 6 so the timing is very suspicious imo. They think that they can piggyback on the Sussex’s media and popularity. They are in for a rude awakening especially after we saw how she bullied Meghan at the walk about and funeral. Her very aggressive intimidation and the traumatized fear on Meghans face at the walk about is not easily forgotten.
@Cessily
Did the U.S. media comment on Kate’s behaviour towards Meghan? Here in the UK it was mostly ignored so, it would be good to know the U.S media called out Kate’s nastiness on the walk-about.
@Laura D
I saw a couple of reports where they mentioned she looked traumatized and how difficult it must have been for her to return there not knowing what to expect, but not that incident in particular. (I also do not have cable news or news stations and actually have to look up news reports) social media was flooded with the clips though and it was very disturbing and obvious, I suffer with severe anxiety and ptsd it was very triggering. Her eyes had that out of focus look when you mentally retreat at the funeral also. ( A survival technique called Grey rock) How they treated her was noticed by so many American blue check and verified accounts which was a change and they commented on it, these people are not Royal watchers or Sussex squad.
Thanks Cessily. It’s good to know it was reported on in the US. I saw countless tweets calling out Kate’s nastiness but, I didn’t see anything in the UK mainstream media.
It was truly sad to see Meghan, who is usually so self-assured and smiling, look uncertain and diffident to the point that she looked like she didn’t know what to do with her hands or where to stand. I felt so bad for her.
Kate and William will totes try to score an invite to the NYC gala for their RFK award. The ONLY reason the “olive branch” story that Kate wants to mend fences w/Meghan is bc they want an invite to the Kennedy bash.
I still do not understand why the keen environmentalists want to make Earthshot a Circque du Soleil event! Why not stay in the UK, not travel anywhere (esp. by plane & esp. privately), & maximise your awareness opportunities there? You can do round tables, hold discussions, show the impact previous honorees have had, show how climate change has affected communities everywhere via exhbitions & interactive experiences, in general promote the sh$t out of this event you are in charge of! Instead you’re choosing to do what? This year the States, then what? Next year Canada? Australia? smh
Canada doesn’t want them either.
@jaded: seconded
Our outgoing premier on AB is a staunch monarchist/Dominion and made a point of advertising that he was ditching one of his last weeks in office to join the QEII Queue. Did not go over well with most Albertans.
Yay for Alberta.
Let’s be perfectly frank. Peggings and Jeggings are planning a trip to New York. Gayle King is a newscaster in New York. Gayle King’s best friend is Oprah. William and his ilk have attacked Oprah for being close friends with the Sussexes and their mouthpieces call Gayle a Sussex mouthpiece. Ergo, I wish these bitches would.
They are literally saying they are coming to NY just for fun. I can’t believe Brits don’t hate them. This is what their tax dollars are paying for instead of making sure everyone has heat and food this winter. There should be outrage.
Boston ice rinks aren’t good enough for Cathy Wails?
Steph. The hatred is building here. The DM article about their mental health talk for Newsbeat, which was something like two days ago, was shouted down by readers, with almost complete negativity aimed at their hypocrisy; their lack of awareness of cash strapped NHS funding for mental health services; even some of it about their treatment of Meghan. I thought there was going to be a longer honeymoon for these two following the queen’s death, with Brits grateful for their mere existence, but the anger is already creeping in, probably because the country is in a mess financially. I wonder what reception they would get in New York?
Yup. They had a blast don’t you know
@steph right? I live in Britain and it absolutely baffles me the way these lot are being excused constantly. The cost of living crisis is rising exponentially, we’re being warned the electricity could turn off for 3 hours every day in December, leaving low income earning families, pensioners, hospitals and so forth in really dire circumstances but all the British media can talk about is: let’s be excited for a stupid party where an old man will wear a crown of stolen jewels and ooooh, Kate’s £4000 “tributes” to Diana as if that’s going to feed the country, and How dare Harry and Meghan exist 🙄
Are they just supposed to shut down Rockefeller Center so her photographer can get a pic of Keen skating, her jaws agape? We know she wouldn’t dare skate with the unwashed Americans who might touch her brand new coatdress and fur muff (!). What did Peggy (!) Fleming wear the last time we saw her skate? I bet her staff is researching for an homage.
Americans don’t want you here, Kate and Peggy Windsor.
I can’t help it, I’m desperate to see how she ice skates while holding her hand out at that really weird angle to showcase big blue. I’m already laughing at the image.
LOL what a visual – can’t wait!
Have we EVER seen her ice skate??
The first photo looks like a promotional still from a cheesy sitcom called: The Keens!
Wasn’t Mustard Day the visit to the suicide prevention organization? The gawping, gaping mouth is definitely on brand for KKKHate, but it’s ubiquitously offensive and inappropriate. Kaiser’s photo game is 🔥🔥.
Skating at Rockefeller Center? LMAO. The most basic fantasy, watched too many movies? It’s small, crowded, expensive, and right in the middle of the NBC broadcasting facilities. An intentional media circus.
If she wanted to go to the rink in Central Park (thankfully no longer run by the Trumps) I might be a bit impressed. Outdoors, beautiful scenery, lovely setting, and large sheet of ice with curved edges, like a frozen pond.
Heh. As well, even the kids who skate at Rock Center are near-expert. It’s kinda hard to get a good run there unless you can really bring it. 😉😉
Photos of Kate skating and shopping will be so out of keeping with the reality of Britain at the moment and more so when she’s planning on doing it. This winter is shaping up to be one of the most difficult in recent history, with warnings of power cuts and higher prices across the board. Who advises them? Or is she so ignorant that she demands this kind of stuff?
Will Kate go skating in hot pink? That’s the real question.
This whole “tack on a NYC trip” thing is ridiculous. It’ll be interesting to see how this backfires. It’s no longer a question of if or when the Keens mess up. It’s only a question of how or how badly.
I’m envisioning a red outfit with holly in her hair.
This is more than optics, they are expected to deliver.
Now that brexit has been openly declared an economic disaster.
There are at least 20% to 30% shortage in trade and Lizz Truss tried to give unfunded tax cuts and energy relief, but banned wind farms.
This has resulted in financial instability.
The US made it clear before brexit that trade with the EU is its priority.
But here we are again, the new Wales on a fool’s errand or it is simply a desperate need to glow, to shine.
If all else fails, their staff will take the hit or Meghan will be the distraction.
It’s a desperate need to glow, to shine. That’s all.
Brexit was a plot line in a ROMANCE NOVEL I just read. Fake country and fake royal family make the decision not to send their children to Eton, because it makes a bad statement since they are a (albeit fake) EU member. In a romance novel.
The U.K. is in real trouble if beach reads are inserting Brexit with condemnation.
@Christine, yikes!!
Well Wisher, the last thing I knew about UK and US trade was first after Biden won the election and before he took office, when Biden made it VERY clear that Johnson needed to leave the Good Friday Agreement alone and not breech it. The next thing I read was that Biden said that trade agreements would go to the bigger countries/blocks of countries (EU) before agreements with the UK. I will post a link which was written on August 31, 2022 (ForeignPolicy.com) and I think gives a pretty good description of what’s going on. I don’t know whether Kaiser will allow it, but I think it’s informative. What has happened since Aug 31, I don’t know.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/08/31/us-uk-trade-special-relationship-progressive-agreement/
Well I for one can’t wait!! For the life of me, I cannot think why they’d want it known they’re being hands-on in the planning of this trip. If it all turns to custard, the egg will be on their faces totally.
I completely agree with everyone thinking the NYC trip add-on has everything to do with the Sussexes being there around the same time. But I fear for them, the direct comparison is going to be painful. But also hilarious, bring it on.
As for them wanting to go to NYC as opposed to staying in Boston for skating and shopping… not sure what the question is. Why wouldn’t you want a trip to NYC? No offence Boston, you’re cool too but there’s something about NY and Kate is after some “iconic” shots. The Today show seems to be pretty kind to them (unless I’ve missed something) so skating essentially outside their building sounds standard. I wonder if they’ll do a carriage ride. But for that visual to work they’d have to to employ some acting skills they don’t have. They certainly don’t have the balls to attempt anything Diana managed to do in New York.
The duke and duchess of karenton are going to have to find other black people to make them look very much not a racist family. I think Candice and Kanye are more suited for their needs.After all these four feel the same way about black people.
Holy fresh big botox shine, Batman! Wow.
Is anyone else surprised that William is even bringing Waity along on this trip? I would think he’d rather travel without her. It seems easy for him to cut her out of the Earthshot thing altogether, as she isn’t really a part of it. Neither is he, but details.
I just watched the video of them at the BBC radio mental health thing, and the look on each of their faces as the other one is speaking is a sight to behold.
I’m not even a little bit surprised, the media doesn’t show up to see Willnot, they want to see what Kitty is wearing.
@Gabby, I heard from another forum that the trip to the UN or wherever he had made in September to NYC was supposed to coincide with M’s trip/ speech but of course all of ot was cancelled when the queen died. Anyhow it was made up by him and his folks anyway, no one was gonna show up, he must have found out when M was gonna be there. So it looks like Kan’t is not the only one slick stalking Meg.. but you know it was for different reasons…🤔
Well if they do visit nyc, you guys might want to keep an extra eye out on everything Meghan has worn so far in nyc, because as was evident today, the single white remaking is long from over
Oh my, I had never heard about the Lebron James episode. I went to check the video and I’m totally in shock.
She’s even more than PAINED she’s litterally dying, suffocating because he put his hand on her shoulder. I can’t believe what I saw. What is wrong with her?
And they should be so lucky as to be in HIS presence. Incredible talent and discipline and accomplishments in his profession. Generous philanthropy. He’s probably given much more to charities in one year than these two idiots in their lifetimes.
Went to you tube to see this video with LeBron James. She was laughing and looked okay to me. I don’t understand ” pained, dying, suffocating”. Neither she nor William appear offended. He was just being friendly and she seemed ok with that.
Wouldn’t a side-trip to NYC with no expressed purpose have to be posited as a “private trip?” Now with the Sussexes due to receive an award, that would keep the RR in caviar for the month.
Maybe they’ll get tickets to ‘Hamilton’ on Broadway 🙂
I thought they’d already seen it. Oops sorry no that was H&M! 😉 I doubt if those two no-marks even know what Hamilton is.
I still am not 100% convinced that this Boston trip will go, honestly. I feel like we might get a convenient “weather related travel issues” excuse for Will and Kate canceling last minute. I think there’s contingency plans to back out if press is bad enough due to Harry’s book, for example.
I truly thought they were going to read the room on how unpopular a U.S. visit would be, and use the queen’s death to mumble their way out of it.
I don’t think they realize how much Meghan is supported here. Like at all. They’re in for a rude awakening when they show up and no one cares. It’s mind-blowing that it didn’t occur to them to embrace her if they wanted to come here and be popular or something. A lot has changed since 2014. For lack of a better comparison, because this movie is highly problematic and I don’t want to compare Meghan to the main character, but it reminds me of that scene in Pretty Woman at the shop on Rodeo. BIG MISTAKE. HUGE.
They had better wear extra warm coats because their reception will be CHILLY. Would be super satisfying if people actually protested them. I’ll keep my fingers crossed. They would deserve it.
Don’t do it! If you try to take a bite out of the Big Apple, it might bite you back. New Yorkers don’t like lazy, entitled, vicious racists. Neither does Boston for that matter. Stay in your own lane, merry old England in your 5 tax-payer gifted mansions.
I think they will receive positive press coverage and they will get a very good reception at their event. Don’t forget this involves the winners of Earthshot and they don’t deserve to be booed. I imagine they will have to be met by either the ambassador or consul. I wonder if they will take private flight. Can’t imagine those two flyling commercial. They will probably be asked to do an interview on a morning show. I wonder how they will handle that? It just may not be the event of the day. One thing I’m not clear on- are they flying in all the winners to Boston? Otherwise, there is not reason for Kate and William to go there either. Big carbon footprint.
They need to give more press to the actual winners. I don’t think anybody has mentioned the nominees or their projects since Keenshot became a thing. The people involved should be pushed front and center into the spotlight, since it is their work that is going towards saving the planet. With what little press this initiative even gets, the only people mentioned are W&K. It’s asinine. Besides, a traveling environmental award show doesn’t even make sense.
Yeah, the finalists aren’t named yet, and even when they (eventually) are named, it will still be all about William and Kate. The prize money they give out is just a “fee” for their public relations stunt. Because that is what this is all about. PR for William. The subject matter and nominees are just props for him to use.
Instead of planning how to extend their vacation, maybe they should be working on actual Earthshot stuff? Like, figuring out who the finalists are? They don’t even have finalists identified yet, but they’re really keen to plan their tourist stop in NYC? Do they not realize how bad these stories make them look?
I read this article & thought, seriously? Since when was TQ known as a keen environmentalist? When did Willy Boy & Katie Keen visit museums on their last vacay to NYC? They’re not culture hounds. They made an official visit to the 9-11 Memorial, yes, none of us can forget that hot pink coat, but they weren’t they on a keenly vacay. Wasn’t it supposed to be a work trip? Didn’t they rack up some event counts for their annual total? And why would they pretend the people of GB would want to read that these two are going to have a fun little side trip to NYC after their official Boston trip? And I bet Boston has some lovely Christmas-y displays & events & etc.; there’s no need to pop over to NYC. I cannot believe the gall of these two, I really can’t.
Didn’t the queen get a special pass so she didn’t have to follow environmental rules for her many properties? Environmentalist my ass 😹
At least Balmoral, I think, was given a pass on Scotland’s environmental protection laws. Not sure about the others (and I swear I made an edit to my post, but I’m guessing I didn’t save it or something).
I spat my tea out when I read that bit. Of all the qualities Elizabeth has been credited as having, I have never before read that she was a keen environmentalist. Keen for populations of animals to be maintained so she and her family and friends had plenty of things to shoot, maybe, but not a concern for the environment in general.
The best way for me to deal with the others’ US visit is to set low expectations, which in this case means to expect a media and public splash for W&K in Dec. They have enough supporters among royal fans, conservatives & the elite to garner notable attention. And their new NBC affiliated communications lead will call in some favors. BUT, if folks ignore them, that will be fine with me. It’s just better for me not to count on it.
I can’t believe that any American taxpayer has to pay money just because Khate Middleton wants to fly over here and show us her tonsils in person.