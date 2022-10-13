“Angela Lansbury’s last film role was a cameo in ‘The Glass Onion'” links
Angela Lansbury filmed a cameo in The Glass Onion, omg!!! That was her last role, I love that it was for a murder mystery. [JustJared]
Trevor Noah’s last day of The Daily Show is Dec. 8th. [Seriously OMG]
I’m disappointed that Ryan Reynolds actually emailed TJ Miller after Miller ran his mouth about Reynolds in an interview. [Pajiba]
Kanye West’s episode of The Shop won’t air due to hate speech. [Dlisted]
Sydney Sweeney cast as the new Barbarella? [LaineyGossip]
Jamie Lee Curtis at the Halloween Ends premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The new McQueen collection has an eye motif. [GFY]
The Kardashians had a storyline about Kim Kardashian’s arrogant Variety interview from months ago. [Buzzfeed]
Oh, good, the Saudis are trying to interfere in the American election. [Towleroad]
Tom Brady bought a pickleball team. [Egotastic]
Teen Mom’s Zach Davis got 120 days in jail for a DUI. [Starcasm]
Does Joe Alwyn have that “it factor”? [Gawker]

  1. girl_ninja says:
    October 13, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    Tom Brady buying a pickleball team is peak Tom Brady.

    Reply
  2. Coco says:
    October 13, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    I hope more and more people/ companies drop Kayne and stop giving him a chance to spew out more hate speech.

    Reply
    • Delphine says:
      October 13, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      I hope someone steps in and convinces him to get the help he so obviously and desperately needs. I don’t think there’s a cure for being an @$$hole but at least he could work on his mental illness. If I were Kim I would get full custody immediately. Maybe losing his parental rights might finally get through to him. He is not fit to parent a goldfish. I wouldn’t even trust him with a houseplant, let a lone a child.

      Reply
      • Coco says:
        October 13, 2022 at 2:06 pm

        I don’t think Kanye has anyone close to him that he would listen to or is not their for the money, his mother seems to have been the only one .

        Yes Kim dose need to get full custody, I think Kanye sees the kids as accessory.

  3. Delphine says:
    October 13, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    TJ Miller is a tool. A straight up douche-bro and a rapist. Of COURSE Adam effing Corolla gave him a platform. Reading this quote from him where he tries to walk things back was the most pathetic thing I’ve ever read from a celeb. That’s saying a LOT.

    Reply
  4. Danbury says:
    October 13, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    OMG Angela Lansbury in the Glass Onion! I love this so much

    Reply
  5. barbie says:
    October 13, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Wasn’t Knives Out Christopher Plummer’s last role!? What’s Rian Johnson up to!?

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    October 13, 2022 at 1:57 pm

    Angela Lansbury actually looks fantastic in what must have been one of the last pictures of her. She was a very tall woman, too, I believe. Classy, talented, just everything in one package. You will forever be remembered and appreciated, Angela!

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      October 13, 2022 at 4:46 pm

      There was a clip from an 80s Tony show and she and Béa Arthur were the same height. It really shook me. Shows how much Hollywood “magic” goes on behind the scenes.

      Reply
  7. Concern Fae says:
    October 13, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    Joe Alwyn is a perfectly cromulent blond, British actor. Nothing wrong with that.

    But if he were going to have a breakout moment, it probably would have happened by now. Could be entirely wrong, of course. There are lots of actors who work steadily and then suddenly appear out of “nowhere” when they get to a different stage of life.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    October 13, 2022 at 7:09 pm

    Concern Fae: Thanks for teaching me a new word. “Cromulent” is humorous and means “perfectly adequate.” It originated in the Simpsons show and made the leap quickly to the dictionary. So cool!

    Reply
  9. jferber says:
    October 13, 2022 at 7:10 pm

    And Lansberry could literally play anything. I saw her in one film as a cunning murderess (Please Murder Me) and in another (Dorian Gray) as a vicious and common maid. Truly a loss.

    Reply
  10. MsGnomer says:
    October 13, 2022 at 7:31 pm

    Can’t wait for Glass Onion!! Always love a light hearted murder mystery. Will be delighted to catch Lansbury’s last role!! Legend!! <3

    Reply
  11. MsGnomer says:
    October 13, 2022 at 7:38 pm

    Orlando Bloom’s video in the link is worth watching. Grateful he is helping others open the door by speaking about mental health challenges. Wonderful.

    Reply

