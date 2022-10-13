“Angela Lansbury’s last film role was a cameo in ‘The Glass Onion'” links

Angela Lansbury filmed a cameo in The Glass Onion, omg!!! That was her last role, I love that it was for a murder mystery. [JustJared]

Trevor Noah’s last day of The Daily Show is Dec. 8th. [Seriously OMG]

I’m disappointed that Ryan Reynolds actually emailed TJ Miller after Miller ran his mouth about Reynolds in an interview. [Pajiba]

Kanye West’s episode of The Shop won’t air due to hate speech. [Dlisted]

Sydney Sweeney cast as the new Barbarella? [LaineyGossip]

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Halloween Ends premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The new McQueen collection has an eye motif. [GFY]

The Kardashians had a storyline about Kim Kardashian’s arrogant Variety interview from months ago. [Buzzfeed]

Oh, good, the Saudis are trying to interfere in the American election. [Towleroad]

Tom Brady bought a pickleball team. [Egotastic]

Teen Mom’s Zach Davis got 120 days in jail for a DUI. [Starcasm]

Does Joe Alwyn have that “it factor”? [Gawker]