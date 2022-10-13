Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye’s hate speech, bullying & conspiracies

In May 2018, in the midst of yet another manic episode featuring delusions of grandeur, Kanye West stopped by the TMZ office and ranted on camera for some length of time. TMZ dutifully published an edited version of Kanye’s rant, where he said sh-t like “slavery was a choice.” In the wake of Kanye’s more recent anti-Semitic comments, former TMZ employee Van Lathan told the Higher Learning podcast this week that Kanye’s 2018 TMZ rant also included anti-Semitic hatred too, stuff about how much Kanye “loved Hitler”. Lathan says that TMZ higher ups decided to edit out the anti-Semitic stuff. It turns out that Tucker Carlson’s producers also edited out some of Kanye’s anti-Semitic hate speech in the interview he did last week.
All of that leads me to wonder how long people have been covering for Kanye. I’ve always believed his hate speech and racist bullsh-t was a lot worse than we even knew, and there’s now evidence that yes, that’s exactly what was happening. How long did Kim Kardashian sit by and listen to Kanye spew that kind of hatred before she had enough? According to Page Six’s sources, Kim is completely over it, even though she’s probably heard it all before.
Kanye West has crossed the line with Kim Kardashian. The Skims mogul is so fed up with Ye’s behavior that she doesn’t even talk to him about their kids’ schedules anymore without a third party, sources familiar with the situation tell Page Six.
“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” a source told Page Six.
We’re told Kardashian was repulsed by Ye’s “White Live Matters” shirts, his subsequent interview with Tucker Carlson, and his anti-Semitic tweets, which “she is very upset by” according to the source.
“She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric,” the source said. The couple were married for seven years, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. Another insider told us of Ye’s behavior that, “everyone is now seeing for themselves, was the catalyst for the divorce.”
The source added: “In the past, when Kanye would spiral and destroy everything in his path, Kim would be the person everyone would call to get him help or be the only one who could get him to snap out of his dark mental state.”
Kardashian “felt it was best to end the marriage when she realized she could no longer help someone that didn’t want to be helped,” they added.
Now it seems Kanye has found a new shoulder to lean on in pal Candace Owens, the conservative Blexit founder, who accompanied him at his Paris Fashion Week show donning the “WLM” t-shirt. Kardashian and Ye were said to be in a cordial place just four weeks ago — but, “things took a turn when Kanye started alienating himself by hanging around Candace,” the first source said.
Sources close to West confirmed he is firing “anyone who has disagreed with him” on his team in an effort to build a political team, which includes Owens, to help launch a 2024 presidential campaign. “She’s calling around on his behalf and working for him. It’s like she’s his publicist and advisor,” our insider believes.
“Everyone is now seeing for themselves, was the catalyst for the divorce.” Yeah but Kim repeatedly emphasized that Kanye’s mental health issues were not the reason. I know she’s in a tough place and she also never wanted to look like she was dumping Kanye over his bipolar disorder. I’ve never blamed Kim for getting out, I’ve never blamed her for saying “enough,” and I respect the fact that her focus is on her children and making sure that she maintains some kind of civility with Kanye for the sake of their kids. But it’s genuinely upsetting to think about all of the vile, hateful rhetoric Kanye has spewed for YEARS, and how much of it could have been in front of the kids too. In the end, I wonder what took Kim so long to get out.
Some photos of Kanye and Candace Owens last night:
The saddest thing in all this is his kids reading his comments in 10 years.
His kids know he’s mentally unstable. They will have heard all of this and more long before they read about it in the news.
They probably hear worse just being around dear old dad. Can you imagine what he rants about to them when he has custody?!
I don’t think she cares that much about what he’s saying. She doesn’t take a stand on anything important, makes her money from keeping women insecure, is a culture-vulture, and I suspect that she’s a republican.
I think she cares that he’s making her look bad and her top priority is always to protect the brand, so the distance is important. And I do think she cares about protecting her kids, although it’s hard to balance that with the fact that she married him in the first place and continued having kids with him. He’s been problematic for a long, long time but she managed to overlook that to get what she wanted. Hopefully she can do what it takes now.
I agree! Though went I said this in the past, I got called out for victim blaming. Nevertheless, I stand by it.
Josephine, you said it correctly. I agree.
Lynn, I understand as I posted yesterday on a different article about this subject and had my comment removed. I don’t get it. I virtually said the same thing too.
Agree. I think Kaiser nailed it, she didn’t really care about the racism and anti-semitism. That’s not what caused the divide, which is obvious because she has never taken a stand against anything except to defend her brand.
And yeah, her whole family (parents) is Republican.
No one is saying she deserved his stalking creepy dangerous crap later or that he wasn’t really hard to deal with. It’s just that THESE bigoted based outbursts weren’t the problems for Kim.
I’m applauding your bold take. This is a very complicated issue. It’s absolutely horrifying how difficult it is for a woman with all the resources in the world to separate herself from an abuser. On a separate point, ITA that she’s not concerned about his racism and that isn’t new information to her.
I don’t even mean to be bold! I just don’t think she cares about what he said. I think she and the kids deserve every protection available to them. We all make horrile mistakes but I remember how absolutely horrific he was to Rose Amber and that should have been Kim’s wake-up call. You don’t date a man who calls an ex every name in the book and slut-shames her (for basically being with him). He has made clear that he doesn’t value women and he’s held other problematic views for a very long time. Her number 1 priority has to be those kids now.
@ Josephine
To be fair, it was Kim who slut-shammed Amber. Kim told Kanye he had to take “a thousand showers” before she’d let him touch her after he’d been with a woman like Amber.
The Khartrashians do not care this is a blow to her brand when he was calling Amber Rose filth they all joined in and laughed. When Kanye was calling chattel Slavery a choice and disrespecting Black icons they were fine with that too. Anti-blackness particularly hostility and disrespect for BW is on brand for the Khartrashians. See how Khloe went after Jordyn Woods but never Tristan’s white baby mamma. The minute he crossed over into Anti-semitism Kim speaks up because she know that will hurt them .
Yeah, Kim Kardashian strikes me as someone who can never see a bandwagon pass by without wanting to hop on it. Now that she sees Kanye getting kicked off Twitter and some people are campaigning to get Kanye’s shoe company (who knew, right?) to end their contract with him, now Kim has rediscovered her ethics all of a sudden. So sincere.
Josephine, well said. I just wanted to add that I’m so sick of his (alleged) mental illness being used as an excuse for racist, disgusting behavior. I cared for a family member for decades with a severe mental illness and he was problematic well before he became symptomatic, he was just incapable of hiding it when he had an episode/went off his meds. I really wish we could just ignore this idiot and stop giving him the attention he desperately wants.
This is the correct take. That family stands for nothing except what makes their family look good or bad.
I agree completely. He’s been a “bully” forever, even before he was with her. It’s just not as profitable for her now.
This just isn’t true. She’s been fighting for prison reform for years now. It’s why she’s pursuing a law degree. I don’t know how conservative she is but she’s not a Trump supporter (Caitlyn tried to convince the sisters to vote for Trump but Kim said that couldn’t get past his views on abortion rights and voted for HRC.). She only put up with him to get that woman out of prison.
We know that Kim spent those years trying to help Kanye. It’s common for spouses to do so. You all are blaming her for trying to be a good wife to him; for trying to help her children’s father. Kim would defend him publicly if she thought he was right but understandably didn’t drag him publicly when and if she disagreed with him. That doesn’t mean she agreed with him. It means she wasn’t willing to fight with him in public.
1. I’m not sure she cared.
2. Any other Celebitches half white? You’ve got those racist ass family members but you still love em? She might have been in that situation. Don’t bring em out in public. But I at least check em every time.
Despite her constant appropriation of other cultures, she is a white person.
I think Steph was referring to the children
I love how Kim K. and her family have people convinced that Armenians are not white. They are , she is not a POC. Kim sat by and co-signed Kanye’s “free-thinking” until it was getting them ostracized from the circles she wanted to be in and when it was getting problematic for the family bottom line. Look I felt bad for her for his stalking of her but she was quite okay with his behavior when it was directed at someone else. The only people I feel for in this situation is those kids. I believe that Kim loves her kids, but her fame comes first and she makes them part of her fame game. Kanye is just lost, I hope that they all get the help they’re going to need as they grow older.
Look up the location of Armenia, particularly which countries it shares borders with. If Armenians are white, then Iranians, Turks, Syrians, and Iraqis are also white. You may well view that to be the case, but we should be consistent.
There are people of all of those heritages that identify as white and those who don’t identify as white, but you can’t say that every nation surrounding Armenia for 1000 miles consists of POC but Armenia doesn’t.
Armenians are Middle Eastern. How could you say that every nation that surrounds Armenia is a Middle Eastern nation but Armenia somehow isn’t? Whether or not you view Middle Eastern peoples as “white” is a different question but there’s nothing singular about Armenia.
Well, considering how he’s acted toward her since the divorce I understand why she did her best to make it work. Honestly, this is the man who stalked and threatened her, stalked and threatened her new partner and sicced his fans on both. I don’t like her, but in this I’m team Kim all the way.
Yup. She has more control over what the kids hear when she is with him than separated.
*This* is the correct take. You don’t have to like a victim of domestic abuse (in fact, they can be a problematic person themselves – see: Kardashian, Kim) but that does not make them less of a victim or more deserving of blame or indifference. The internalized misogyny of it all…
It is a good point to mention that he’s one of those guys who gets vicious when you leave him. Also, four kids is probably a good reason to try to make it work as long as you can.
I know women who stayed married just because they didn’t want to leave their kids alone with their husbands until they could build a case for full custody. It can be really tricky if you’re in a state with a strong 50/50 bias. A friend was basically told that her evidence of her ex’s abuse wasn’t relevant because he wasn’t hitting the kids, just her.
But Kim isn’t making any moves for full custody. She’s insisting that Kanye keeps to his visitation schedule which allows him to see the kids quite frequently.
To be fair, we really don’t know what steps she is taking privately to build a case for full custody.
They have said from the start they intend to have joint custody and given that it’s not like she is restricting access in any way I believe that’s still the case; he himself basically implied they had come to an 80/20 arrangement last month. She didn’t even seek a formal custody arrangement till recently. Those are all her choices but this is not the type of situation described above.
I wouldn’t be surprised if part of that is beacuse, in the past, Kanye (by choice) has basically done whatever he wanted to do and that often included going months without being around his family (including his kids).
Just asking for full custody can be used against you if you don’t have your ducks in a row. Sometimes it’s better to let the narcissist save face when the stakes are high.
I really don’t think it’s fair to ask an obviously abused woman why it took her so long to leave. This is clearly a very frightening man. I’m sure she’s doing what she needs to to keep herself and her kids safe.
But just imagine if she was a “regular” woman and not one with the profile, resources, wealth, and support that she has. Like, I’m certainly not saying that rich, privileged women can’t be victims of abuse–we know that they can–but just pointing out that she’s in a far better position than your average woman to get out of an abusive relationship. Good for her.
I think a lot of people sympathize with how long she stayed as a way to manage him, especially since it isn’t clear that they were ever living together.
Also, let’s recognize how hard it is to overcome the overwhelming guilt involved in leaving someone who is Clearly mentally unwell and whom all the people close to the both of you are telling you that you are the only person who can bring them out of their mental health issues. it takes women a long time to recognize that they are not the person who is going to be able to save that partner. I have a friend who went through this situation and it took her much longer than it “should have” to leave because of the overwhelming guilt and fear of what he would do to himself (no kids involved) if she wasn’t there to protect him. I can’t imagine how much harder it would be to feel like you could have done something to prevent your kids’ father from spiraling and maybe hurting themselves. Kim gets a full pass on however she deals with this situation because there is NO HANDBOOK out there for this.
@SJ, As a survivor of DV, yours is the most insightful comment I’ve read on this thread.
Kim doesn’t actually care. She allows her kids to go to his unaccredited Donda academy after their real school for choir practice. She had 4 kids with him. She never calls him out. She will not release a statement directly saying she does not support his anti-semitic remarks. For some reason she never wants to actually take a stand against him. A lot of people feel she still wants to stay in his vicinity and continue to get some Fame off of him. I don’t believe she cares about any of the hateful things he says.
This, I love how Kim is suddenly getting the ‘victim’ edit. I think people are forgetting that Kim is not like us. For most of their marriage they never even occupied the same space. In the beginning, she lived with her mother for years, he lived elsewhere. When they eventually moved in together, they were almost almost always traveling separately. Then he went off to Idaho (?) by himself. I doubt they’ve ever spent more than a few days in each others’ company and over the whole marriage, 2 or 3 months in all. I’m sure he’s extremely difficult to tolerate, but I don’t think Kim is the long suffering wife she wants everyone to think. Regarding his threats to her, those are definitely awful but she’s got tons of security and is more or less inaccessible to the general public unless she wants to be.
As for Owens, she’s clearly clout chasing.
Owens has a very high option of herself and undoubtedly thinks she is legitimizing Kanye’s anti-Blackness. It’s truly pathetic that Kanye’s only ally is someone who rages against rap and hip hop as problematic Black culture.
People keep projecting this victimhood onto Kim Kardashian, but she is not a victim. She is a very wealthy and powerful woman who has yet to legally or publicly take a stand against Kanye’s behavior. She could have gotten Kanye kicked off Instagram when he was harassing her boyfriend but didn’t; she can go back to court for full custody and she doesn’t.
Her association with him bought her entry into the (once) rarefied fashion world and she’s moving carefully to protect that interest. That’s why she took so long to leave. She doesn’t care about the anti-semitism, the anti-black remarks.
I have to respectfully disagree. You can dislike Kim. However, pretending being a rich, white woman will magically make your shitty, abusive ex get kicked off of platforms and you’ll get full custody is naive. Look at Angelina Jolie, she had the FBI involved and Brad still had access to their minor kids, despite being abusive. Misogyny is still alive and well.
Kanye is a piece of trash but let’s remember that Brad is white and will always have an easier time because of that. We don’t know if Kanye would have been kicked off if she’d tried to take a stand because she hasn’t. That’s up to her and doesn’t mean this is her fault but there are layers here.
She is paying for security for her kids to go to school out of concern of his behavior, and yet they are still working towards joint custody and she’s allowing them to go to his school after their own. She’s still wearing his brand. There’s a problem here.
@Claire Exactly. Thank you for saying it so plainly.
@claire Im breaking this down because I want to be clear that I am not implying wealthy, influential white women are immune to the negative aspects of family court. My thoughts about this are about Power:
Kim Kardashian is a wealthy and powerful woman and so she is in a strong position to use the very expensive tools as her disposal to fight Kanye. The power dynamic here is different than if she was a middle-class reality show performer. She is not using those tools instead choosing to remain passive.
The Kardashian-Jenners do have a direct relationship with Meta executives. Adam Mosseri posted a response to Kylie complaining about the platform’s features for example.
As for custody I wrote that “she can go back to court for full custody”. I did not write “win”.
Lastly, Kanye has yet to do what Brad Pitt, Woody Allen and other horrible wealthy men do which is use the legal system to torture their former partners. Kanye rants on Instagram. Brad Pitt pays off family court judges. See the difference? Kanye is twiddling his anti-Semitic racist fingers, Brad Pitt is using his power. Kim could easily use her millions to mount a case against Kanye and she doesn’t. And I believe it’s not because she is scared of Kanye but because she doesn’t want to completely disentangle herself from his lucrative connections.
I understand why people find Kim frustrating. If Kanye was saying stuff about loving Hitler(!!!!) in 2018 and she *still* went ahead and decided to have another child with him (note: a planned, organized pregnancy!), that is… extremely problematic. Two things can be true: Kim and their children DO NOT DESERVE to worry about their safety, and simultaneously it’s pretty gross that Kim didn’t bail after Kanye’s antisemitism, comments about Amber Rose, and, of course, his “Slavery was a choice” statement. Either Kanye is a real asshole or he has a poorly controlled mental illness (or–imo–both); either way, I wish Kim had tapped out earlier and more publicly.
Julia, I completely agree with what you wrote. He was horrible before and during their time together. Why didn’t she care about these issues then? At the same time, no one deserves to be abused and threatened.
Every time she tries to take control or date anyone, he’s publicly threatened to kill the person she’s with or goes into a rant about how he was kept from the children he barely sees anyway, or attacks her/her family. And that’s his public behavior. Who knows what he does in private. When one of the kids had their birthday and he wasn’t invited ( because they’re separated), he went on a multi-day rant about her keeping the kids away and ranted about it just this past week. Having all the money in the world doesn’t prevent abuse.
Eh…choir practice probably won’t cause too much in the way of harm. It’s singing, not learning god only knows what in that “school.” I’d probably let Kanye have that one as a sop if nothing else.
Racism is not a mental health disorder.
And I’m so sick of people purposefully conflating the two. He’s a mentally ill person who is also racist. It’s possible that his mental illness exacerbates that hateful part of his personality but nobody here is in a position to make that connection–we aren’t his doctor, we aren’t treating his illness, and we aren’t privy to the details of his condition. The racism has likely always been there, far before his condition worsened.
Exactly. And neither is being an assailed Kanye is mentally ill AND racist, AND and asshole.
I am divorced from a man that is so much like Kanye that these articles are triggering. Staying with an abusive narcissist with an antisocial personality disorder is not co-signing his beliefs. They are manipulative and abusive. They break down people and terrorize them. Kim is a victim of domestic abuse. She sees people in actual prison, people who shouldn’t be there, and uses her power to get them released from prison. For a v very long time she couldn’t do it for herself, so she did it for them.
No. She wants us to believe she is so benevolent that she is working on jail reform but no, she has someone else doing that. She just takes the credit for the folks whove done the work, like the folks at the Innocence Project, for example. She is using her groupies as influence and a gateway to this prison reform, which for her is another vanity project. When are they not?
@ohey&French hen
What a great debate! I can see both things as being true.
Candace Owens gets a lot of flak and yet it isn’t nearly as much as she deserves. What a ghoul.
It must be so very painful to hate yourself as much as Candace Owens does.
I agree Kim didn’t care she was fine when Kanye behavior wasn’t directed at her, the moment it was then she had a problem. Kim wasn’t going to leave Kanye until she had all the kids she wanted from him. She would have been out as soon as baby number 4 was born, but was afraid of the backlash her brand would get if she left her husband struggling with mental health issues .
I remember watching her do an interview. I’m thinking it was Jimmy Kimmel but not sure. It was less than 2 years ago. She bragged about Kanye being the “richest Black man in America”. I think that’s all she cared about. Then she denied he even had a mental illness and that he’s just a “genius” and is misunderstood. She covered for him for years. It benefitted her to do so. I think she knew she’d never stay married to him, but needed to push through just a little bit longer. I doubt it had to do with fear. It had to do with money and fame. Some people just want to believe the Kardashian lies. They are good at manipulating/switching the narrative to benefit themselves.
Trevor Noah gave a great talk about how you don’t need to like Kim to realize that she is a victim of Kanye. It’s on YouTube. H
His mother was shot in the head by his stepfather and somehow lived. He knows a lot about this topic.
Ohhey, unless people have been in it, which you are, they can’t understand. I tell people, “you aren’t a narcissistic sociopath, so you cannot understand what I have seen.” I don’t try to explain. My permanent restraining order always shocks people, and they STILL don’t get it.
We are now free. People STILL don’t understand how dangerous he is. He NEVER HIT ME, but he ATTEMPTED TO KILL OUR CHILD.
Ohhey, everyone has a right to their opinion, but you can’t focus on what people who haven’t been hunted like an animal think, because that is what the Kanyes and Pitts and Depps do: they manipulate and will do whatever it takes to feel superior, even if they lose. And they humiliate, assault and kill in the name of their egos. You and your children are prey. Kim and her children are prey. Angie and her children are prey. Amber Heard is prey. I was prey, and my child was prey to manipulate me.
Ok I wasn’t going to comment but once again so many blame Kim for his behavior. She is not, was not and will not be. Yes it would have been very satisfying to hear her go against him all the times he’s been hateful and plain nuts, but she has stated multiple times that it was always a principle for her to back up her man in public and criticize in private. I wish we would just for once give her the benefit of the doubt that behind the scenes she did what she could, what was best for her kids and if that was appeasing him- well, then that’s what she did. If y’all hate her so much can’t we at least agree that being tied to him like that is punishment enough? She hasn’t remotely offended like he has yet who is the one being booed? Not Kanye. It’s misogyny in my opinion.
No one is blaming Kim for Kanye behavior that’s all on him and him alone. People are calling out the fact that Kim didn’t/doesn’t care as long as that behavior wasn’t aimed at her.
You don’t know that. She wouldn’t have disagreed with him publicly out of principle. stop making me defend Kim! None of us know what it was like with him, but my guess is, well, volatile to say the least.
Well she was happy to imply she did agree with him publicly, by saying she was wrong for asking him to take his Trump hat off.
Kim has said and done racist things and she and her family have made/ done nasty derogatory thing and made comments against other women what makes you think Kim had a problem with Kanye and doing the same.
once again, you don’t have to like or agree with her to understand that she has been victimized by him. there are no perfect victims.
those of us who have experienced abusive relationships with manipulators are attempting to explain this. it’s not like a regular relationship. when someone is delusional, it is dangerous to argue with them.
all of these rich and powerful abusers do everything to control their partners/family and the narrative. Angelina is one of the most powerful women around and look how hard it is for her to get away from Brad’s toxic behavior.
Kim not being a good person doesn’t mean that she wasn’t abused.
I would take Kim more seriously if she hadn’t still been hawking Kanye’s Yeezy products until very, very recently. Like, last week recently.
Despite their seperation, she continued to enable him.
Look, I love my partner. And he says some messed up stuff sometimes. (“I can call Jews that because I’m Jewish!”) I call him out every. single. time. And point out the impact he’s having on our child, who is also Jewish/middle eastern/etc. Does that mean I co-sign his behavior because I don’t leave him? We don’t know what Kim said to Kanye or her kids behind closed doors. Let’s judge her on her own behavior.
I mean, Jew is not a dirty word or a slur any more than Muslim or any other descriptor. People can use the word in hate speech but it doesn’t make *that word* hate speech by itself.
We are judging her on her own behavior. She never distanced herself after he made publicly racist remakes FOR YEARS.
The anti semitism is not her problem with him.
She and her mother used a mentally I’ll man for ratings and are now complaining because they can’t control him. Is she really that scared for her kids? Maybe. I wouldn’t be surprised if she were more scared for her brand. They don’t care about his anti-semitism, just how it reflects on them in Hollywood.
He PURSUED HER FOR YEARS. He WANTED to be there! He’s not a damn infant! Stop infantilizing these men who WANT to be seen with a long hair-light-skinned woman! They are grownups! They know what the Kardashians are, and THEY LIKE IT. The men are JUST as shallow.
The Kardashians are monetizing for themselves what MEN have monetized using women’s bodies for years. They may be shallow and greedy, but they keep the money instead of being naked for men who get it all. They are the modern day Gabor Sisters.
Do I want that for me? No. Do lots of women seem to admire that? Yes. The ratings and money make it clear that people love to hate them, and love to look at them.
Your first paragraph was fine but the rest of it I vehemently disagree with. The Kardashians have built their empire on a healthy base of exploitation of other women, appropriation and misogynoir both direct and indirect. Them being women instead of men for a change doesn’t make it admirable even if others don’t want to connect those dots.
Kim doesn’t deserve abuse but she is one of the wealthiest and most powerful women in the world. That does not prevent someone being abusive, but she has enough resources she could be doing more for her own and her childrens’ safety, her family members are backing her up with Kanye so there’s no alienation there. From my view (and yes, I was in an abusive relationship, which I suppose influences what I say) frankly, she gives off a sense that she considers it an annoyance not a threat. She has enough wealth that she can afford to do so. And yes, I think her brand is part of that.
He’s a loose cannon, and they liked it when they felt like they could control it because they got a lot of attention for it. Actually they still do. More than anything I guess I’m put off by how low they will sink for the attention. They can monetize total crap all they want – they won’t get any sympathy from me. It’s in the same league as Candace Owen.
Whatever she says, whether it’s for or against him, she will always open her mouth for ATTENTION since she is an ATTENTION WHORE like Craz-Nye (and Take-A-💩).
No. She wants us to believe she is so benevolent that she is working on jail reform but no, she has someone else doing that. She just takes the credit for the folks who’ve done the work, like the folks at the Innocence Project, for example. She is using her groupies as influence and a gateway to this prison reform, which for her is another vanity project. When are they not?
How is it that in 2022, there are still liberals who think victim= virtuous, poor woman who married and reproduced for love only? Abuse is still abuse, even if one of the targets is a money/fame first kind of person.
Thanks, Otaku Fairy. You see so clearly.
The differences between the Kim and Angelina discussions is really disappointing.
I don’t think anyone is arguing that abuse is ever ok. Or even that Kim deserves it. I think the point people are trying to get across is that we can put away the violins for her. As someone aptly stated above. It’s probably more of an inconvenience/annoyance for her than a threat.
“She knew who he was…” really smacks of “so she deserves it” to me. It’s just not sitting right.
he could still do something to the kids. he is not safe to be around. calling it an inconvenience is super cold, and not really fair. anything she says or does could set him off. you have to walk on eggshells around delusional individuals, even if they’re not also rage monsters – which he clearly is.
no one is calling for violins. just asking that antipathy towards Kim not be used to blow off the seriousness of this kind of situation. because it is serious. drag her all you like for literally anything else. this is different. downplaying abuse is not cool.
Abusive men don’t start that way. They often change after you’re locked down with kids and get worse. Women hang on because they remember the good times, they don’t want to break up the family, not all times are bad and we have hope they will get help and change. It’s quite possible this was Kims situation. It’s very easy to get blinded by the love bombing.
They don’t change: they manipulate.
They reveal their real selves after they have enough over their partner to abuse them and manipulate them into staying.
He harassed and slut-shamed Amber Rose ruthlessly while Kim encouraged it. She may be forgiven for not thinking that this kind of behavior would turn on her, but it’s not like it’s a side of him that was never seen.
Well she waited a long time to “get out” because she needed to use him as much as possible. You’re telling me he never said anything racist, sexist, or homophobic during their marriage or when they dated? Yeah right. She didn’t care as long as he was serving a purpose to her and her family.
It makes me cringe to see North paraded in public. She’s too young to process the attention it’s so toxic.
Well they’re getting the next generation ready. Kim and her family will try anything and everything to keep the money and fame.
Everyone here is (naturally–gossip site) speculating about what Kim and Kanye’s marriage was like behind closed doors while in the next breath criticizing others for doing the same lol. We don’t know if she called him out on his BS just like we don’t know that she didn’t. But I honestly cannot imagine anyone being able to contradict Kanye and him somehow backing down–not even Kim. Like, he’s actually firing staff as we speak because they don’t agree with him. So just to add my own speculation to the pile, I don’t see Kim lecturing Kanye every time he says something racist nor do I envision Kanye patiently and calmly listening to her point of view and showing some genuine humility. More likely she avoids it so that she doesn’t have to deal with the confrontation and ensuing belligerence. I suspect she takes the path of least resistance when it comes to him.
A lot of the commentary and reactions surrounding their divorce remind me of another famous interracial celebrity marriage, before the era of social media. it ended very very very badly.
So, when will all of social media STOP covering this hellish man? He needs to be muted because of his hate speech and advocacy of violence.
JP Morgan just banned him and Yeezy from using their banks, so that’s something.
Yes, C, I read that. First time I’ve ever heard of a BANK disassociating with anyone with billions because he’s a horrid person. This must be a first. And good. Maybe other banks will dump other horrible people, including Trump, Alex Jones, etc.
Cheers to Chase for making that move!
I really hate the look when she wears a body suit as her only article of clothing…especially when she is with her kids. She can do better, for example the pick of her at her kids soccer game wearing black cargo pants and black top…she looked good. For goodness sake woman wear some slothing
God, he’s such a toolbag.
Having bipolar does not make someone antisemetic, just like drinking alcohol does not make someone abusive. These are traits that are already there. Doesn’t sound like Kim divorced him for his mental health issues, rather for his beliefs and values.