Scobie: Prince Harry is prepared to take the stand in his lawsuit against the Mail

One week ago, Prince Harry, Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost and Doreen Lawrence sued Associated Newspapers, the parent company of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online. The lawsuit alleges that the Mail went a lot further than the Leveson Inquiry uncovered a decade ago. The Leveson Inquiry uncovered a lot of phone hacking and payoffs to police and hospitals. This new lawsuit alleges that the Mail was tapping phone lines and planting recording devices in homes, cars and businesses. There are allegations of bribery of police, government officials, medical professionals and more. There are allegations that the Mail accessed bank accounts, credit histories and more. This has been a long time coming, and many believed that Harry was and is uniquely positioned to take this kind of case all the way. Omid Scobie devoted his Yahoo UK column this week to Harry’s lawsuit. Some highlights:
Filing the lawsuit: The move was the result of many months of evidence preparation and careful coordination. Four other filings were made on the same day, seeing the Duke of Sussex listed as part of a wider group of six high-profile accusers including Elton John, actress Elizabeth Hurley and Dame Doreen Lawrence, campaigner and mother of murdered London teenager Stephen Lawrence. They all claim to be victims of “abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy”.
What the Mail is being accused of doing: The latest list of alleged crimes — shared by Harry’s lawyers at the London-based Hamlins firm — includes the recording of live phone calls, placing listening devices inside people’s cars and homes, and the use of private investigators to obtain information such as medical records. If proven true, the outcome is unknown – but it is worth bearing in mind that the original phone hacking scandal prompted the closure of the News of the World.
Prince Harry is clearly up for a fight. I understand that the fifth-in-line to the throne is “very aware” of how long and arduous this process could be, but is prepared to go the full distance – even if that may include taking to the stand and giving testimony. “There is a risk that this, like previous cases, could see retaliative press attacks against him and his family… but he sees a bigger cause here, one he hopes can bring positive change to the media landscape,” a source tells me. (A Sussex spokesperson and legal representative for the Duke of Sussex declined to comment.)
The Invisible Contract: News of Harry’s filing would have provided uncomfortable reading for King Charles, who recently hired a former Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday editor of 25 years to head up his media team, despite having no public relations experience. While there is no suggestion or allegation that Tobyn Andreae has been involved in any unlawful activities, his long-term stint at the publisher – which potentially covers the time of a number of the alleged crimes – could still prove problematic for the monarch.
Harry has wanted to sue the pants off everybody for a decade: But the prince’s latest legal action won’t have been a surprise to palace courtiers. I can recall several moments in the 2010s when aides actively dissuaded Harry from taking on certain British newspapers due to potential blowback that might be felt by other Royal Family members, including Camilla, now the Queen Consort.
Litigious Harry: Despite the risks, the Duke of Sussex clearly has no plans to slow down in his pursuit. Harry has taken on a number of publications in the past three years, including voicemail hacking cases against The Sun and Mirror owners in 2019, and more recently, libel action against Associated Newspapers relating to a Mail on Sunday article on his security arrangements. And he’s not alone. A group of eight led by actor Hugh Grant, and including David Beckham’s father and a 7/7 London bombings survivor, is currently seeing eight claims of phone hacking against The Sun making their way through the legal system. (A spokesperson says the publisher “has always maintained phone hacking did not take place on The Sun”.)
Harry is actually going to spend more time attacking the media, not his family: While it has long been (inaccurately) reported that a forthcoming Netflix docuseries and memoir will be the source of “attacks” against Royal Family members, the reality of both projects will actually see their harshest aims taken at the British press. Hardly a surprise given the role sections of the media have played throughout his life and relationships. But the fight, I was told earlier this year, extends far beyond Harry’s own experiences. The duke – who has previously spoken about the importance of “media freedom and objective, truthful reporting” – also hopes that his efforts will help the many ordinary people who have been targeted by newspapers over the years, often unknowingly.
Scobie also points out that “coverage of the duke’s latest media confrontation has been predictably light,” which is true. It also shows you that there’s something there. If Harry was just throwing out ridiculous, unprovable accusations, we would have already seen a wall-to-wall effort to discredit him swiftly and thoroughly. The Mail is scared because Harry isn’t doing this alone, and because there’s merit to the lawsuits, AND because they don’t know what Harry knows. The Mail’s editors know what they did, but they don’t know if Harry knows the extent of it. Schrodinger’s Hacking (Or Schrodinger’s Bugging.)
I appreciate that Scobie is trying to separate the institution of the monarchy from the British media, but the relationship is symbiotic/parasitic – if Harry is trying to fundamentally change the British media’s business-as-usual operations, that is a direct threat to the monarchy (and vice versa). King Charles and Queen Camilla have spent decades carefully nurturing their relationships with the Mail and the Murdoch press. Same with William and Kate. It’s gotten to the point where Harry’s attacks on the British media are seen as an attack on the monarchy. Similarly, Harry’s attacks (“attacks”) on the monarchy are seen as an attack on the media. They act as one and the same because they are, in fact, one and the same.
Make them pay Harry! Let them rue the day they took aim at your wife and you.
May the good man win and burn the Fail down to charcoal.
I’m interested in the bit about the retaliation from the Mail. I wonder whether even the Mail’s readership would be able to see how worsening attacks on H and M are simply retaliatory, and start to question the foundation of previous attacks. I wonder if the Mail is conscious of any need to not go too far. (Or if any such need exists.)
That’s probably why the Mail isn’t reporting much about the lawsuit. Because then people might make the connection.
The Daily Fail disciples (readership) will always be there, haters are gonna hate that’s what they do. When it comes to the Court System the fail knows that their keyboard Warriors can’t save them, just look at Trump and Alex Jones, the Maga supporters can’t do anything 😳
No, I predict the opposite. In America, we saw it with Trump. The more facts that come out, the more he is proven wrong/corrupt, the more his supporters dig their heels in and rabidly defend him. I don’t know if it’s a case of people refusing to admit they were wrong, or taking any attack on their idol as an attack on themselves, or what — but the end result is, all the facts that prove them wrong only make the fans support their idol MORE.
Yes, but each time there are fewer and fewer fans.
I mean… we all knew from jump that meghan was going to win her lawsuit because it revolved around a very simple question. And yet we got wall to wall coverage for that, until she officially won the suit.
In any case i hope this lawsuit is enough to put the mail into bankruptcy. It’s very unlikely but i am hoping for it regardless. I am harry that harry is pursuing this.
” I can recall several moments in the 2010s when aides actively dissuaded Harry from taking on certain British newspapers due to potential blowback that might be felt by other Royal Family members, including Camilla, now the Queen Consort.”
What has ol’ Camilla been doing? The palace seems really, really nervous about her behavior being revealed (and, no, I don’t think she’s the person H&M meant when they said someone had concerns about Archie’s skin color). If it’s worse than what’s publicly known, that’s something.
Good question, @TigerMcQueen. What has she done in the past prior to Meghan being on the scene? And is this just an indication that she’s the one being set up to take the fall because of her relative lack of popularity so KC and the rest can emerge unscathed? I also don’t believe her to be The royal racist (one of them, but not the one who questioned Archie’s skin tone). This is about what happened earlier in the past.
My interpretation of that was just in relation to her being QC. It’s been said for years that despite saying she would be Princess Consort, Charles’ goal re: Camilla has been for her to be Queen. The press helped him out with that a great deal in terms of its coverage of Camilla. If Harry had sued maybe 10 years ago, 8 years ago, the concern may have been that the press would have retaliated by attacking Camilla. Basically Charles wasn’t going to give Harry the go-ahead to sue because he was afraid the press would punish him (Charles) for allowing it by attacking Camilla.
You may be right, @Becks1. I thought after the firing of Michael Fawcett and the Saudi suitcase scandals this past summer, that Camilla might somehow be involved with whatever KC’s been up to. I could be entirely wrong with that though, it might be simple.
@ML oh I think Camilla might have been involved with quite a lot, lol. I just think when we’re talking about potential blowback in the 2010s, Camilla seems like the potential target that would make Charles say “nope, stand down” specifically as it related to her reputation and potential future as QC.
But, who knows with these people.
How do you tap a palace phone? Or some Royal’s car or home? Are the calls coming from inside the house? (I realize they tapped Charles and Di’s phones. I really don’t understand the mechanics here.) Seriously. But a lot of this will expose who among the Royals leaks to the tabloids. And it will prove who among them really is disloyal. This must be real source of tension among C&C Music Factory and the Sussexes. Maybe W&K too. Their dirty dealings will come to light.
Nice observation, @ThatsNotOkay! Considering how many people who have worked for the tabloids enter into service with the royals, this could be very interesting.
I also want to know HOW this is even possible,sounds like a damn spy movie. How many people were in their pockets is the scariest thing.
Part of the lawsuit includes bribing police officers. That has to be how they get listening/tracking devices on a royal’s car. It has to be, security would never allow someone under a royal’s vehicle, unless a healthy bribe was attached. As for the phones, I would assumed bribed and underpaid staff.
I’ve been wondering the same thing. How does the Fail get voice recordings of people’s phone calls/messages? Fox news allegedly got the voice message of Joe Biden telling Hunter Biden that he loved him from the Daily Fail. How?
That’s a good question. It also underscores the tight relationship between all the Murdoch outlets, including the American branch.
And the scandal in that Biden voice mail escapes me. 🤔
The most common method they use is to hack the voicemail. Most people don’t bother to change the preset password on their voicemail. If you have the phone number, you can dial in to voicemail, enter the phone number, then enter the general preset passcode. And since most voicemail passwords are 4 digits, it’s not hard to hack even if it’s been changed.
Same way Jennifer Lawrence’s photos got hacked from her iCloud account.
Edited to add this is why multi-factor authentication is your privacy friend.
I did a quick search for Camillagate cause I couldn’t remember when it was exactly. Apparently the tapes that were leaked of Diana and her then alledged lover came out a couple of months before Camillagate. Both tapes were said to have been accidentally recorded by amateur radio enthusiasts which seems unlikely to me. How would they be able to pick up a landline call? I read an article that said that in Dianas case it was most likely a phone bug alledgedly from the secret service who then broadcasted the call on a loop until someone picked it up but Camillas call was still believed to be from a radio amateur without any extra bugging going on. My first question is what interest the Secret Service would have in leaking the call? It was not a subtle way of resolving a situation that might be a risk to the nation so it makes more sense that they did someone a favour or got paid from outside sources (if it really was them). My second question is how Camillas call got picked up? If Dianas call led to the separation maybe another call was needed to seal the divorce since Diana alledgedly wanted to reconcile. Since the Palace and press have been in panic mode about Camilla and what Harry might say I wonder if she knew that her phone was bugged back then even before the call.
I always assumed that those calls were picked up on radio because they were made by old fashioned car phones. I think those operated over the radio waves and you could listen in if you were on the right frequency and distance to the phone. Like picture Charles has a chauffeur driving him around in his limo and he is on his car phone in the back gabbing to Camilla.
If your phone lines are outside, you can cut into them from there. All you have to do is climb the pole. Now that most are digital, it’s probably easier to do it if you have a person with the proper knowledge.
I bet Kate and William never use their mobiles much. Why take the risk? I think their group of friends is pretty much non existent because they can’t fully trust anyone, either. I suspect they make basic phone calls to Carole and the Middletons and that’s it. You could get paranoid in that family – who’s listening to your calls or even your face to face conversations; there are staff around them all the time.
Most people use cells these days. Just google ‘spy app cell phone’ and you’ll see just how much spyware is out there that can remotely turn on the microphone of a cell, decide the voicemail password, give gps location, install a key logger, access texts. It’s scary.
We’ve long known that the RR publishes positive stories about the RF and n exchange for access—Harry said as much during the Oprah interview. He also insinuated that the RF was being blackmailed (“He is trapped.”) by the media. So, yeah, an attack on the Daily Mail is absolutely going to cause consternation within the BRF. The DM will probably try to make the KC, et al feel their displeasure.
Yeah, this lawsuit is definitely causing some unrest in the royal households. The invisible contract at work – the royals aren’t holding up their part by “allowing” this lawsuit (Harry is a grown ass man with his own money, he doesnt need permission, but you know the press is going to look at it differently.) It will be interesting to see how the press reacts.
At this point what else can they do to Harry? What other story can they write about him in retaliation? Nothing, really. But they have things to write about the other royals and maybe they will if they don’t think Charles and William are doing enough to control Harry. (again, they can’t, but the press might take a different view.)
It was interesting to find out that Harry always wanted to sue the tabloids. The press and Palace blamed Meghan being American for Harry’s litigiousness but it’s clear that wasn’t true. If anyone wants confirmation that Harry’s not going back the Royal fold it’s the fact that he has the freedom to take the papers to court now.
Hopefully, all lawsuits result in shutdowns. It would be nice to see criminal investigations and prosecutions. Not really a big jump to say PH is prepared to take the stand, anybody might have to in a lawsuit.
Post funeral there has been daily snark in the tabloids about the Sussexes because they are more interesting than the remainders. Since the lawsuit became public the Daily Fail has scuttled away from multiple daily stories about Harry and Meghan. The wait and see approach is telling. If history serves true here the royals are probably in panic mode ,so the rota will be taking turns taking swipes at the Sussexes in non tabloid periodicals.
Anyone who questions if Harry understands the seriousness of this suit and “if he’s really ready” to hear the answers as to who higher up was involved in this harassment (or possibly worse with the Home Office) hasn’t been following him, I think. He’s absolutely ready to go. He’s a badass.
I’m not sure if Harry is going to be that surprised to find out who was involved in the harassment. I think he knows a lot (maybe most) of what goes on behind the scenes. I think he wants to make sure other people know too.
That’s what I think too. But now and then you see comments here about how “is he REALLY ready for what he’ll find/how explosive this will be?” Absolutely.
I won’t ever forget him saying, “If you knew what I know…”
Harry KNOWS. He wants everyone else to know, and to shut those MFs down.
Sienna Miller stated something similar about her case with The Sun. She saw the extent of the tabloids criminality in digging through her personal life. Unfortunately, she did not have the funds to pursue the case.
Harry rubbing his hands together and licking his lips:
HARRY: I’ve been waiting my WHOLE LIFE for this!
Bitch slaps the Mirror
HARRY: That’s for me!
Bitch slaps The Sun
HARRY: That’s for my wife and kids!
Kicks the Daily Mail in the nuts
HARRY: And that’s for my Mum!!!
LOL! I could not have said it better.
I said the other day when this story first broke — Harry has titanium balls. He’s been underestimated his whole life, we are now entering the Find Out Phase.
Dark Harry can shake hands with Dark Brandon 😊 I’m here for both!
HAHAHA I love this, both the visual I’m getting and because it’s so true.
@C-Shell. Yup. This is Harry unleashed, this is the Find Out phase.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
What more can be said.. The ancient institution of monarchy that depends on public support for survival and worse still depends on the tabloid to mediate that support with the public. The invisible contract made visible to all and sundry.
“Harry is actually going to spend more time attacking the media, not his family: ”
Prince Harry is not attacking the media, he’s holding unscrupulous media outlets accountable for their actions.
Also, Prince Harry was doing the same with his family,he was calling out the actions/attitudes he saw from them to his wife. He never attacked the BRF.
Bless Omid for making the point that the memoir (**memoir not tell-all**) and the docuseries are not aimed at attacking the BRF, but will likely go after the BM. Not that derangers or 🐀🐀🐀 will pick that up. No doubt the Fail, et al., have gotten away with, literally, murder and mayhem for so long because victims lacked the deep pockets to pursue their rights. Now that the likes of Elton John and Harry are joining forces, we might finally see some kind of reckoning.
Burn it to the ground, Harry! And if it also takes down the monarchy (as they are one and the same as the British press), then so be it. It’s their own fault for getting into bed with the tabloids. And they are so intertwined with them, from ‘Kate’s cuties’ to Cams’ exclusive interviews.
Can you imagine the sh!t the Fail has on the royals? I hope it all comes out. All of Harry’s mistakes and foibles (whether true or false) have already been aired as a distraction from the dirty deeds of the others but I imagine the newly elevated royals are pooping their pants.
Is it possible that the high ranking Mail editor hired by Charles to be his comms guy would not know about these practices that the lawsuit alleges? Seems impossible to me. This is going to get very messy for Charles as depositions move forward.
I don’t see how. An editors job in part is to verify sources.
I cannot see how he would not know. As such, I look forward to seeing his a*se dragged into the courtroom and the whole lot come out.
The fact that Charles MUST know what the tabloids get up to and yet hired him anyway speaks volumes.
A lawsuit of this magnitude, especially with these kinds of high-profile plaintiffs, would not have been filed unless they truly felt they had the evidence to make their case in court.
I hope they destroy that entire media empire. Literally destroy it.
“were victims of abhorrent criminal activity.” Does anyone know why this is a lawsuit instead of a criminal case?
I would assume that the government would have to bring a criminal case and they probably don’t/didn’t want to stir up the shit in the bucket.
Statute of limitations is my best guess.
Because the Tory government is in bed/owns the british media that is being sued.
Steph, from what I’ve read, there are real problems with the police in the UK. If they’ve been taking bribes that’s not something they wanted out in the world.
I’ve wondered if by taking down the (Rothmere?) media if Harry will actually make it better for the members of the brf. Is it possible that by taking down these tabloids (Murdoch, your turn is coming), it could help the brf? Just wondering.
I agree that these cases would not have been filed unless they had the evidence to back it up. The media have only themselves to blame. Ofcom? exists, but is absolutely meaningless as far as I can see. Well, when you let the media sink into the toilet, you have to expect someone to say enough is enough.
What I find curious is that some of the news agencies complained that some of the issues in the lawsuit happened thirty years ago, Prince Harry would have been 8, I wonder if this is going to cover what the DM did to his mother and then to him? I’m glad he is doing this with other high profile people, it makes it harder to target him solely for the lawsuit. I’m so curious to see exactly what is in the affidavits the private investigator who was hired by the DM, can’t wait till those are public.
That’s what I don’t understand, it sounds like all these lawsuits are about acts from decade or more ago, are there not statutes of limitation for lawsuits in the UK? Or is that just an American thing.
The statute of limitations can be extended in some cases in the US. Perhaps this one was due to recently discovered information linked to the PI’s getting a conscience.
for some causes of action here in the US, the statute of limitations starts running from when you found out about or when a reasonable person would have found out. so if Harry just found a year ago, he could still be within the SoL for that particular claim.
But also, I’m not sure that all these events happened 10-30 years ago. They might have still been engaging in these practices after Harry got together with Meghan or after they got married.
That’s probably why it’s civil and not criminal. AFAIK, civil suits don’t really have a time frame. Criminal does. That’s why Weinstein, et al, have many more civil suits than criminal ones. It’s also easier to prove your claim in a civil suit, at least here in the US. The standard for being found guilty is lower.
I hope they do eventually move to a criminal suit for the ones within the SOL. Burn it all down!
I think you’re forgetting people like Elton John, who HAS been around and in the public eye for “decades”, who are also bringing suit. So I would think it’d encompass them as well.
Frankly, I HOPE there can be some justice for Diana’s treatment through Harry. How the RR/BR’s treatment of her affected his life, even as a kid.
Guess we will see in the “Find Out” phase!
With all due respect to Harry, I think the most significant part of this suit is that Elton John is involved. He’s probably worth nearly a billion dollars and ran out of f-cks a long, long time ago. So, Associated can’t do what they did to Sienna Miller, for example, and drag it out until the plaintiffs have no more money. They won’t come close to bankrupting Elton. He’s banking more money right now with his stadium tour.
This is about mental health, the tabloid media’s malignancy is triggering towards Harry.
That is their default mode, it is about their wants and needs, it resulted in brexit.
Recently Valentine Low spoke openly about “accommodations”, enacting the invisible contract, they are not willing to concede that they behaviour is totally unacceptable, on every level.
Finally, this is about healing, being tired of feeling helpless.
All those feelings he had as a 12 year old, would’ve been resurfaced, as the fail’s familiar atrocities reemerged in the last six years.
Harry’s inner child needs to be at peace and feel secure.
Harry’s family is not a brand, nor part of a relic to be auctioned off, His beloved family of four is simply put, humans with all the flaws and vulnerabilities.
Let them be.
Although Baroness Lawrence’s is the one to watch, in general for all the litigants, this lawsuit is not about money per se nor stopping the ingrained behaviour.
Ultimately it is about accountability.
Sometimes one simply gets tired of feeling tired and helpless.
Stray thought: I wonder if, in the deepest recesses of their minds, KC3 & company are secretly hoping that Harry et al are successful and destroy a large part of the tabloid media. Currently the BRF are trapped in this invisible contract. It can’t sit easily on these tetchy arrogant royals that they have to dance to the tabloids’ strings. The lawsuit has the potential to set them free.
The problem is that the tabloids have a lot of info on the royals. They have the royals dancing on marionette strings. If Harry is successful, that likely means that all their dirty laundry (affairs, financial improprieties) get aired as well. They were perfectly willing to sacrifice Harry to the tabloids for their own safety and protection. Now that Harry’s gone rogue, they may feel they have no choice but to side with the tabloids. Harry was right about them being trapped, but they would rather stay trapped, I think, than side with Harry.
Ianne, is it possible that the way they got the “goods” on the br family members was obtained illegally? Would they use information that they obtained that way if Harry brings it into the light?
William has proved he will side with the tabloids over his brother when he allowed his PR to submit selective emails in Meghan case with the Fail.
Harry must be aware that his family has zero interest in his well-being. They are only interested in their own survival and maintaining the money and classism.
On point.
Once this litigation swings into full fear, the war will be on between the tabs and the BRF. The receipts that will start magically dropping will be glorious, and I like to fantasize about a Versaille-like march on BP with hoards of protesters. When you think about it, between Brexit and the mess Liz Truss is inflicting on the country, people are struggling to buy food, pay rent, heat, gas, etc., jobs are disappearing and the economy is going down the toilet. All while the BRF faff around in a sickening amount of luxury. For what? A bit of flaccid lip service about mental health, climate change, children going hungry? I’m all for dismantling the monarchy ASAP and maybe this lawsuit will be the turning point for it.
It’s amazing that the BM still have the nerve to swear up and down that H&M are broke. It takes deep pockets to bring this kind of suit, and I would imagine he’s putting his moms’ money to good use.
I am absolutely loving the find out phase, they should not have implemented the f—-ck around part to Harry and his wife and children.
Give ’em hell, Harry.