Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries trailer is here & it’s amazing!!!

Salt Island: We’re going to take away your titles!!

The Sussexes: We’re calling our Netflix show ‘Harry & Meghan’.

Seriously though, that’s how good their brand is. Salt Island is constantly screaming, crying and throwing up about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be “nothing” without their titles, that they’re “trading” on their titles, that no one would care about them without their titles, and H&M are like “hey, that Netflix show you were so worried about? It’s just our first names.” Love that for them. Netflix has released the first trailer for Harry & Meghan. Shivers!!!

Just the fact that we’re getting so much never-before-seen Sussex content is amazing. I’m geeking out about all of the private photos, the photos from Meghan’s pregnancies, the loved-up pics from their marriage. Love that for them. I also love that the trailer dropped about 15 hours after Prince William and Kate arrived in Boston. Peg & Buttons were so keen to have the spotlight to themselves and the Sussexes were like “lol, here’s our trailer.” Peg and Buttons have a cameo in it too, which leads me to believe that there will be some discussion about what exactly went down between the two couples.

It also looks emotional, more like Harry’s The Me You Can’t See, where he was spitting truths about how the establishment wouldn’t stop until Meghan died. And yes, we needed to hear from them. That’s what the royals hate most of all, that H&M can tell their own story.