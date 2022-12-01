Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries trailer is here & it’s amazing!!!

Salt Island: We’re going to take away your titles!!
The Sussexes: We’re calling our Netflix show ‘Harry & Meghan’.
Seriously though, that’s how good their brand is. Salt Island is constantly screaming, crying and throwing up about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be “nothing” without their titles, that they’re “trading” on their titles, that no one would care about them without their titles, and H&M are like “hey, that Netflix show you were so worried about? It’s just our first names.” Love that for them. Netflix has released the first trailer for Harry & Meghan. Shivers!!!
Just the fact that we’re getting so much never-before-seen Sussex content is amazing. I’m geeking out about all of the private photos, the photos from Meghan’s pregnancies, the loved-up pics from their marriage. Love that for them. I also love that the trailer dropped about 15 hours after Prince William and Kate arrived in Boston. Peg & Buttons were so keen to have the spotlight to themselves and the Sussexes were like “lol, here’s our trailer.” Peg and Buttons have a cameo in it too, which leads me to believe that there will be some discussion about what exactly went down between the two couples.
It also looks emotional, more like Harry’s The Me You Can’t See, where he was spitting truths about how the establishment wouldn’t stop until Meghan died. And yes, we needed to hear from them. That’s what the royals hate most of all, that H&M can tell their own story.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencap from Netflix.
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.,Image: 531581560, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris,Image: 563901013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
I can’t even handle how good this is.
CAN. NOT. HANDLE!
That trailer is genius. The timing so hilariously petty. The photo of mean Khate and angelic Meghan with the sound of broken glass so accusatory. I LOVE IT!!!!!!
I’ve already got a knot in my throat!
They are like teenagers in love and an old couple holding hands all at once!
I am intrigued by the content and somehow didn’t expect the tone of the documentary, or the title? I do like that it’ll be their definitive love story (never felt tempted to watch those hallmark iterations), but I was under the impression that it was focused on the Invictus games…or is that another project they have coming out?
Don’t get me wrong, for it to be this revealing (at least from the trailer) is a NICE surprise!
No same! I didn’t think they were coming right out with such a straightforward, head-on doc. I’m dying. As soon as I saw the title I was like, no WAY!
@Lux supposedly there is another documentary coming out called Heart of Invictus.
Someone made a joke a year or more ago, maybe after the Oprah interview or the Bench publication, when the BM was hammering Meghan really badly, that Harry was going to come out with a book called, “You Were So Worried About Her, You Forgot About Me” (this was before the announcement last July about his book). This seems like the follow up – “You Were So Worried About My Book, You Forgot About Our Movie.” Heads in the palaces will be exploding for weeks to come.
Meanwhile, the BM must be thrilled; so much new content to pore over…
@windyriver
“You Were So Worried About Her, You Forgot About Me”
Wasn’t this the rallying cry from this very board? I still lol at that one and thank you for adding:
“You Were So Worried About My Book, You Forgot About Our Movie.”
And look forward to:
“You Were So Worried About Us, You Forgot About Our American Royal-Born Kids.”
@ElleE – yes, someone here came up with that, I don’t remember who!
I’m sure I’m not the only one who watched it all the way through then went back & stopped & started on each & every photo. OK, NOW I’m going to pay up for Netflix. Early Christmas present for me!
People Mag has all the photos from the trailer in a story!
It is a MIC DROP.
I love it!
Meghan’s defiant expression in the closing “when the stakes are this high….” is everything I hoped this doc would be, but figured it wouldn’t.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!! So so much. It’s going to be soooooooo good!
OMG!! OMG!! OMG!! OMG!! OMG!!
As the youth say, I’m shook!!!
OMG!!! How can this day just keep getting better!?!?!
As the youths also say, they chose VIOLENCE!
Yassss. I need the release date so I can stop everything in my life to watch.
December 8
Can’t wait to see the smoke coming from Buckingham Palace, William and Catherine’s screams will be able to be heard in America
After the way they were trashed by the British rags and the way they were treated at the Queen’s funeral, ALL BETS ARE OF Hey Charlie, you reap what you sow
Love it!
I am personally beyond exhausted with the “they’re nobody without their titles” crowd, so the fact that the title is just their names…chef’s kiss!
Shooketh to my coreth!!
Love won! Love really won! *wipes away happy tears*
PS: Dear Universe, it’s me again. If the love is not like Harry and Meghan’s, I don’t want it. Thank you.
Preach @ BUBS I’m so excited and can’t wait to watch it! Netflix is killing me with that “coming soon”!!
I agree entirely, Bubs. I’m okay being single for the rest of my life, if I can’t have a love like this, I don’t want it.
This definitely looks like a continuation of Harry’s story in TMYCS in the best way possible. They are so beautiful together and I’m proud of them for telling their story!
If i am honest, the documentary first got me feeling a bit meh because we already had the oprah interview and TMYCS. I just didn’t want them to say the same things over and over again you see? But the trailer looks really good and has gotten me really excited. I do hope we also get a glimpse of things they’ve been doing with Archewell. Because we know they do a lot more behind the scenes that we haven’t got to see.
The images & soundtrack are really affecting, there’s no denying that. I similarly do wonder what this documentary is for? We got their Oprah interview, plus Harry on TMYCS, and his forthcoming memoir. My sense is that unless you are a Sussex fan you’re likely to be like “uh, didn’t you already tell your story?” I’m definitely intrigued, and would love any BRF tea they have to serve, and they’re good people who do good things in the world, but I’m not sure I need their ‘greatest love story every told’ brand in addition to that.
@naomi: i would love it if we get more stories from when they were dating because i am a nosey person and their love is truly beautiful. But as for the whole drama around the windsors … well that was kind of what the oprah interview was for. To lay it all out in the open and tell why they left. And they did. But i also get the feeling that they didn’t say everything they wanted to say which is a shame.
So i am hoping that we get cute stories from them dating, obviously they’ll dive into (again) why they left. But i also genuinely hope we get more behind the scenes from their time in America and what their life is like now. Show everyone the good they do. Netflix sure is a big enough platform to do that.
I think this is a different focus than TMYCS. That was specifically about Harry’s mental health and how he overcame his trauma; yes there was discussion about how bad things were for them in the Firm, and about how his mother’s death affected him, but there was a certain angle that documentary was going for. “This happened, here’s how it affected me, this is what people couldn’t see going on with me, here’s what I needed to do to get better, and now here I am.”
I think this is going to be more about how they met and fell in love, which I do think people will enjoy and find interesting. I think this will be about how their relationship helped them to survive their experience in the Firm and how their relationship is why they’re now thriving.
Also, my guess is that after this all their Netflix work will be fairly forward-facing – Archewell maybe, or focusing on smaller community organizations, etc.
^^ @Chloe, Since when have M&H said “the same thing over and over again”? Obviously, that’s the British tabloid media’s MO. The BM rota ratchets, online Sussex haters, and KP’s bots are the ones who claim that M&H complain, lie, and say the same things, when in fact, we rarely hear from M&H! It’s the despicable rota, gaslighting BM, and relentless raging palace courtiers who can’t keep M&H’s names out of their mouths. These Salty Isle nonces want the public to believe the worst about the Sussexes, which never ever matches reality.
We bout to get new details and the real inside skinny on the Meghan ❤️ Harry love story. I can’t wait! #LoveWins!!! ❤️🔥🌟
@naomi, you don’t have to watch it
@Becks!@
Spot! On!
This is exactly the angle of the docu. Its not even about Archewell because when M hinted that what people dont know is their love story, and after seeing the clips from this trailer, then its opbvious thats its a one-off docu that will show how their love began, grew and kept them together during their traumatic time in the RF.
A docu-SERIES on Archewell and aaaaaaaalllllllll that its been doing will be the NEXT media product. Perhaps AFTER the Invictus docu.
@Chloe: “i am hoping that we get cute stories from them dating, obviously they’ll dive into (again) why they left. But i also genuinely hope we get more behind the scenes from their time in America and what their life is like now. Show everyone the good they do.”
The good the Sussexes do is always apparent, and available to follow on Archewell.com. I think it’s pretty clear from what Meg has said discreetly in print interviews, and from this teaser trailer, that what you want to see @Chloe, is what we are going to see, and then some!
Frankly, Meghan & Harry have been surprising people with the power of their love and the tenacity of their passions and work ethic since the very beginning. These are the huge reasons why jealous firm members wanted to neutralize and control them (plus destroy Meghan), which led to Sussexit.
Let’s fasten our seatbelts and stock up on popcorn and Kleenex tissues! 🥰😃
There is a LOT that hasn’t been covered yet. Like their love story from THEIR perspective. As you can see we are getting tons of new pictures from that. How their friends and families feel about everything. Those who kept silent during that whole period at Harry and Meghan’s request but are free to speak now. Then the details of their escape in the middle of a pandemic and what went down when Charles yanked their security without warning and leaked their location. Tyler Perry coming to their rescue. Then them building their new lives and foundation in America. A tragic miscarriage and then being blessed with another pregnancy that led to Lili.
There is TONS of stuff we don’t know anything about yet.
I too was worried about the documentary- thought it might provide another cudgel for the toxic people to beat them with.
However after the news about their serious security threats by the Met police commissioner, it has acquired a rather poignant and worrying meaning.
I think they are trying to get their story out there, just like Diana did- for their children and well wishers as their own testament and legacy, should the worst happen (God forbid).
Rather their own words and visuals than history being rewritten or suppressed by others with an axe to grind.
I truly wish them a safe, secure and happy future.
Re: what’s it for, I wonder if this is where they’re really going to put out there a lot of dirt that wasn’t in the Oprah interview. I mean, that interview, at the time, was pretty shocking in some of the details that came out, but it also clearly wasn’t everything. With the release of Harry’s book cover/title and the way nobody’s come out to say “oh, Harry didn’t mean spare in as pointed a way as some are speculating” suggests to me that yes, there are bombs about to be dropped.
The video already has over 500k views on twitter(for reference the crown season 5 trailer has 1.2 million views) so there definitely is a lot of interest. With the Oprah interview and TMYCS you never really get a glimpse of what their life is like now or hear about how they fell in love and i think that’s the selling point. People love a good love story. And additionally the UK press has spent the last two years lying claiming that Harry regretted the Oprah interview and twisting what was said; this gives them the opportunity to set that record straight and give their account of how they fell together and survived all of that mess.
Yes but were 499,990 views by the royal fam tho
They’re so mad lol
At least 100K were from Piers Morgan as he repeatedly watches it while crying.
The fact that it’s dropped in the midst of another disastrous W & K tour is just chef’s kiss!
Netflix is like you claim The Crown is not a documentary, well we will give you the documentary b*tches !
First Susan Hussey acts really racist. Then Netflix drops the trailer. PERFECT.
My favourite part is how this is now all the DM can talk about – goodbye Bill and Cathy’s Superbowl tour!
The Sussexes just dropped their own half-time show smack dab in the middle of Whiny and Wiglet’s super bowl. I am so here for it.
There is a clip with Meghan crying and Harry upset, I want to know what they are talking about.
The pictures are lovely and you can see/feel their love.
Meghan looked so heartbroken, I wondered if it was after their miscarriage?
Her miscarriage took place around the time the rf and media were given them sh*t for finding freedom right? Another smear campaign?
Who’s in Boston?
Right?! The Other Brother…who?? 🤣
Meghan’s husband’s family.
Perfect, @Anna!
Red Coats.
ThatsNotOkay, you nailed it! LOL
Perfect @ThatsNotOkay. Excellent tie in with the Commonwealth Service photo which Kate is wearing a red coat with her villainous face.
Dumb and Dumber
Holy. SHIT. My body is READY. I really am so proud of Meghan and Harry and how they worked and work hard to protect themselves and their little family. Cannot wait for the doc and i’m looking for a viewing party. Maybe on Twitter Spaces?
OMG!!!! I MUST watch this the moment it drops.
I am watching the SHIT out of this!!!
Did Peg and Buttons intentionally plan their visit to coincide with HM schedule? I know that the book drop was predicted to fall in December originally. Was it because the Queen died in September? I’m really curious about this timing now
I wouldn’t be surprised if they did. Reminds me of the time during their flop tour when K deliberately wore orange (most likely because she thought Meghan would do flag cosplay like her for Netherlands) and she was wearing Dutch labels during a tour in the CARIBBEAN
I think KP thought that Harry and Meghan weren’t going to be active in December. I think they assumed that the book would be out by now.
Earthshot for December in Boston was confirmed before the Queen died, I can’t remember how far in advance though. At least definitely over the summer, maybe before that.
They and we all believed that Harry’s memoir would drop at the end of 2022. So yeah, earthshooot was planned to try to reduce its impact. But they forgot to plan for the unexpected from H&M. LMAO
Becks1, and what they didn’t know until it was announced was the award H&M would be getting or that the documentary would drop now. I think all of these things were planned in advance and Fails scheduled his “show” not guessing what is going to hit.
I’m going to make of point of making sure I watch Jimmy Fallon each night, because I have a feeling . . .
The E*arthshite location/date was announced July 20, 2022. And, yep, Harry’s memoir was slated for late 2022. The BM were the ones claiming a different timeline.
Love this trailer/teaser. Looking forward to hearing their story. The montage of pictures is amazing. Viewing them you go through so many emotions. Happiness, joy, fun and sadness. That pic of Meghan sitting on an extended chair/chair with an ottoman. Whoa. Love, love, love the photos.
@Becks1 – I can tell you exactly when it was announced for December, because I was paying attention to the other significant event related to JFK’s moonshot which occurred on the date. (My dad worked for an aerospace company and it’s still a habit to follow space related news. Nasa announced the time of the launch for its new moon rocket on the same day as the Earthshot announcement). It was announced on the anniversary of the moon landing, in July, as noted by the mayor in the article below. Note the date – July 20 was when Armstrong first walked on the moon.
Obviously the announcement date was no coincidence. I mentioned that here at the time but it received as much interest on CB as it did anyplace else – none! The Cambridge’s PR people must have thought it was such a clever tie in and been so disappointed that no one picked up on it.
What’s interesting about the article is it talks in great detail about the purpose of the Earthshot Prize – as far as I can tell, the last time any media concerning W&K and the event talked about the actual meaning of the project.
https://www.boston.gov/news/earthshot-prize-announces-boston-host-city-second-annual-awards-ceremony
The way it cuts from Meghan crying to the Keens at the Commonwealth ceremony.
and the way the soundtrack goes super villainy…
The music gave me chills.
right??? and the way they used that particular wicked witch shot of Kate.
That part made my jaw drop. DAMN.
I know! I was all “OMG they’re going there!”
Can I also say how much I love that they open with the iconic photo of them under the umbrella?
See and this is why Kate has played this so dumb. There is so much photographic evidence of her making evil villain faces when all she had to do was act pleasant in a church. The CW bitch face that the BM barely discusses but we can all see for ourselves. It’s all coming back to haunt her now. Was it worth it? Most recently, there was her behavior with Meghan at the walkabout. She could’ve played it smart and diplomatically but she couldn’t help herself. And now this trailer is just showing what her face really looked like on that day. Oh well.
This isn’t THE CW service, though- their last “working royal” appearance replete with tension and childish, asinine behavior by the other royals. The one where that awful Sophie helped Katty cut Meghan. The bitch face is similar, though. Did something go down at the CW service included in the documentary as well?
Yes. That shot, in black and white is even more effective. The photo is included in this post, but the way it is edited, your eye is drawn to the sharp look kate is giving.
They add what sounds like a knife being pulled out of a chopping block right at the commonwealth service photo appears. That’s great editing.
@nic919 I just remembered seeing that photo that that was the event at which camilla and Kate were seen gossiping about Meghan when they were waiting for the queen. There was a footage of camilla holding her stomachs mockingly after meeting Meghan right?
I am LOVING that they included a still from the commonwealth ceremony. I may be wrong but I think that was the point where it became obvious to everyone watching how bad things were and how terrible all the others were being to them.
I love the timing of the release to overshadow the Keens. Beautiful!!
I don’t think it’s intentional. The doc premieres in one week so the timing for the trailer being released now makes sense.
Respectfully disagree. There are many things HM have done that BP/KP scream “they did it on purpose!” that are nonsensical, but I think this was a direct, there-you-go, shot over the bow. After all the completely in-your-face moves from KP, this feels like a wholly deliberate “told you we’re done taking your crap” move. Given the subject of the series, it’s brilliant marketing.
They had complete control over when this dropped. Most trailers are dropped well in advance. Plus holding back the name, everything, until the day. And with the title just “Harry and Megan” – that headline showing alongside or above every.single WK story out there.
Priceless.
Totally totally intentional. Pulling NO PUNCHES!
I posted a reply on a thread below, but I’ll report it here too.
The tabloids were giddy to write about the so-called conflict between Netflix, Harry, and Meghan. According to those articles, Harry and Meghan wanted to delay the docu-series and Netflix said no. Now, the same people are asking why Netflix did not delay because of Boston.
@Petra I actually wonder if there is a SHRED of truth to that about H&M wanting to delay the docuseries, but not for the reasons mentioned. Look at the timing. Archetypes finished this week, Netflix series drops next week. I wonder if the Netflix series was supposed to drop two weeks ago maybe (so maybe a week or two after the Crown aired, and after Archetypes finished for the season) and bc Archetypes was delayed two weeks bc of the mourning period for the Queen, H&M asked Netflix to delay the docuseries release accordingly so it still dropped a week after Archetypes. So same timeline, just everything pushed back a bit.
so its true that it was “delayed” but not for any significant length of time and not for any of the reasons mentioned (regret for what they said, etc.)
@Becks1 I agree with your theory. Unfortunately, the tabloid found a way to use the delay as a weapon. Today’s release of the ad will be used as a weapon too.
Dont be ridiculous @Molly. H&M have long moved away from the days when they couldnt even take a shidt without clearing it with the goons running the palaces. They are living their lives on their own timeline. Do you think the royals in britain need to clear things with H&M before they do their own thing? Srsly, people need to let of of this mindset.
Your comment is the exact same comment I saw from one of the rotaRATS.
The temerity!
Molly, although it has become apparent that the bm an brf spend an inordinate amount of time thinking of H&M, I think it would be a good bet that H&M do not spend much time thinking of them. IMO, the roll out of everything here may have been delayed for two weeks, but that’s it. I seriously doubt that these dates were chosen a short time ago. I think it’s a great marketing campaign to keep their momentum going first with Archetypes, this documentary, and to finish with H’s memoir.
It’s been obvious that they’ve been spending their time working. We’ve seen some of what they’ve been doing and now we’re going to know more. This is how it’s going to be going forward; We’ll see the finished products.
Perhaps Fails should have really thought about coming to the US for his thing. It makes no sense unless you factor in jealousy. It’s time for him and his wife to place their attention on the UK and Commonwealth countries and stop trying to convince everyone that’s he’s the mostest, bestest whatever anywhere.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the preview drop was deliberate but, at the same time, it was better to put it out ahead of them getting their award. The problem was the UK media hyped this trip up so much to pit the Waleses against the Sussexes. They did it deliberately and with malice,then they put too much on it. This trailer and the news about the terrorist threats and the racist incident at Buckingham palace checked them real quick. The Sussexes are gonna do what they’re gonna do.
Right? :::chef’s kiss:::
I listen to BBC World Service news almost exclusively…throughout the day they’ve mentioned that this trailer had been released in their top and bottom-of-the-hour news bits, but no mention of W+K in Boston.
Cannot wait to watch this
Oh this looks really good! Am excited to watch it! I think it’s going to be mostly feel good stuff (which I think I need these days). They will of course talk about the strong difficulties they faced but then they’ll be like “and we’re stronger because of it”. Anyways, yeah excited for it. Especially for the pics haha.
I’ve watched the trailer so many times already. I can’t wait for this to come out. The royalists and the British press are screaming and crying right now. I love it.
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought 🎶
They look so genuinely happy and peaceful. They exude peace. It’s so calming to see them together, and reminds me of my relationship. My partner makes me feel so at peace with everything, and I can’t help but smile when I see others who are lucky enough to find that. I cannot wait to watch this and sob through it with happy tears 💕
IFORGET
Awwwwwe 🥰🥰🥰🥰
6 EPISODES YOU GUYS! 6!!!
This could not have come at a better time!
First of all the BT’s photos look amazing!!!! Signature b&w.
Second of all, hopefully this will be the tell all that H&M held back on on the Oprah interview.
I saw in the description that this will include insight from family, friends and historians which will be really interesting. I hope they call out the press by NAMES. I hope she clarifies the stupid cry hate story.
Also, those pictures and the behind the scene moments, it solidifies how real their trauma was. No more #moonbump bullsh*t thank God
Did you say historians??? Does that mean they’re looking at how this went down from a historical perspective as well, really placing “where” their love story happened and what they were up against?? I love that!!
Personally I love the trailer, BUT – and this is my fault, never read the comments – the comments underneath it are so discouraging. I’m really sensitive to gaslighting and it’s so demoralizing sometimes to see this really strong (incorrect) narrative follow them. I had kind of thought it was just the hate accounts and those are about 80 or something? But recently a family member made a comment when h+m came up and it could have been written by the daily mail! And they don’t read the daily mail, we’re not from the UK. It’s just so frustrating sometimes to see how ubiquitous this false narrative is. (Like, oh I thought they wanted privacy. I haaate hearing that one. They never said that, they just didn’t like being lied about. But “privacy” persists.)
And then, I know we knew the threats against them were credible, but with it confirmed how dangerous it was for them, plus their reliance on security and this very strong false narrative, plus the fact they need to continue to be successful to keep their security… It’s a lot. I know they’re amazing but they’re up against a lot. I hope some people watch this series and open their minds to the truth, but so many people nowadays can’t discern between truth and fiction. Or don’t want to.
I think there’s enough decent people supporting and following them that they’ll be okay, but it’s SO FRUSTRATING to watch the UK’s best gaslighters go to town and so many people swallowing it up.
They’re more a minority than it feels, ya? H+M will continue to thrive and leave this BS in the dust. Right??? I hate hate hate when gaslighters win.
Still very excited for the series!!!
Just ignore the gaslighters. They will always be there, wallowing in the coldness and darkness of their own misery. They thrive on your attention. Attention is their oxygen. The best thing you can do to haters is to ignore them. Starve them of the oxygen they need to exist.
@YOKOOHNO I thought the exact same as you when I started reading the comments on YouTube. I just decided that I didn’t need to read them, and who knows, a lot of those could be bought and paid for by the RF.
^^ Sadly, @YokoOhno, many of the vile comments are due to jealous haters or to bots who are being paid. The jealousy is simply off-the-hook! As well, there are unfortunately those people who aren’t really paying close attention and thus end up believing the BM’s false, gaslighting narratives.
The vast majority of the negativity toward M&H is about jealousy, racism, and ignorance. But why be jealous? Why not be inspired? Why not be hopeful to see this kind of love in the world? Why not simply be happy for M&H and see them for who they truly are?
I see M&H as two blessed and thankful young people with a passion for giving and for living life to the fullest. They are classy, courageous role models. M&H give me happy vibes. 🥰 They inspire me to work on my own life in ways that I can, and to give back in ways that I can.
Thank you Lanne!! A good reminder. Plus the comments here have been a balm for my soul. Feeling much more excited!
^^ 💯 👍 💞
I CANNOTTT WAITTTT!!!!!!
I absolutely love the pics….the wedding reception picture omg, her pregnancy shot yasss!!!
I’m glad they dropped it now..Meghan was trending yesterday with lots of people defending her as the royal family’s racism is being exposed.. perfect timing with an already captive audience!!
Also allowed the racism of the RF to have its day on the Uk morning shows since we know tom it will be all about Harry and Meghan.
They were already starting to try and discredit that poor woman so this is the perfect distraction.
I.CANNOT.WAIT. Netflix, take all my money, price hike be damned.
Yep me too, Netflix go chop ma moni, go chop ma moni–o
🎶 I don care, I don care 🎶
😉
William MUST regret the day he thought it was smart to try ruin their lives. Had he played nice, this would have boiled over.Now they helped make them megastars. Can’t wait to watch.
Exactly.
I think his only regret is that it didn’t work.
@Noki — I had the exact thought! They should have left H&M alone, the huge attention they got would have subside a bit; Meghan will always get it as she is such a contrast to the rest of them! W&K leaking and doing everything to destroy Meghan created an army of fans!!!! I for instance will always support her, no matter what!
M also has an advantage, she is from the US, we have the biggest microphone in the world!
Ditto, ditto, and ditto to your post.
I don’t think Will regrets anything he has ever done. I think he plays victim and just shits down in a rage fit.
THIS IS DELICIOUS. THEY LOOK WONDEFUL. YAY!
Whoot! Whoot!! Whoot!!! Now, we get the promotion of the docu-series people were lecturing a mega-media company on how to do.
The day this drops, Netflix gets my money. My self-control this month was on fire, and the world on the street says I didn’t miss much.
I’m basically hyperventilating right now. This looks so much more amazing than I was expecting. And the music that plays over the image of KKKeen at the Commonwealth Service. Lolol, my goodness. I cannot WAIT for this! One week, people, one week!!!
The behind the scenes photos are EVERYTHING ❤️
And I love that Netflix says friends will be talking, historians will be analyzing, and the relationship between the Royal “family” and the British press will be investigated. Yes, please. Spill that tea and shed that light on that invisible contract.
The dumbest thing the RF ever did was to turn down the Sussexes half-in, half-out proposal. But thank goodness Harry and Meghan are free to not only share their story but to live in peace and safety.
The part from historians and the press will definitely be interesting. I always felt that Brexit played a part in how badly Meghan was treated. Also, the royals relationship with the press and how they can censor news but get lead around by a leash at the same time. A lot is gonna come out, I think there will,also be criticism as well, and I hope they really dig into the online hate and what is behind it. I feel, especially with Will and Kate, their nasty leaks started off as the equivalent of playing with matches that caused a forest fire. They wanted to humble Meghan and put her in her place, dim her light, but it just kept ramping up, getting worse until they had to get the hell out of there. Want to see it but also don’t want to see it. Need a watch party.
Watch party! I’m in! How can we make this happen?
It is incredible to see H&M undimmed, with their light shining brightly for all to see. Remarkable how a 60 second trailer can show so much love. I cannot wait to watch this on repeat!
💯 Undimmed, and now they have a voice. Oprah’s question “Were you silent or silenced?” They have their voices now and it is glorious.
Jo posted screenshots of the tabloid reporter’s bitter ass tweets in regards to this 6 part docu-series, and I am loving it!
They know that once this project airs, no one will be going to them for any H&M news. They will officially become obsolete in all things Sussexes news related!!
I’m sorry but they are so hot together. I’m betting it was Netflix’s decision to drop the trailer today and those petty bitches knew what they were doing. Lolololol. The RF and BM has been coming for Netflix over this limp-ass season of the crown and they said yeah well here ya go. FAFO.
Well december 8th is 8 days away so it makes sense that they drop the trailer now. They can’t really leave it for the day before. If they are scared of being overshadowed, william and kate shouldn’t coincide their diaries when harry and meghan are doing things🤷🏽♀️. I don’t think Netflix did this to spite william. But they also have no reason to take him into consideration
The tabloids were giddy to write about the so-called conflict between Netflix, Harry, and Meghan. According to those articles, Harry and Meghan wanted to delay the docu-series and Netflix said no. Now, the same people are asking why Netflix did not delay because of Boston.
I can’t get over how PRETTY these two people are! The love and passion they clearly have for each other obviously helps, but they are just straight up very attractive.
Right! They just exude sex appeal in every photo, and they’re just hanging out, not even trying. It’s crazy how good they look together.
I’m sorry but I’m only just realizing how utterly cartoonish Kate looks in that hat from the CommonWealth service H and M attended as their last engagement. Was she auditioning for a role in a Peter Pan reboot? Meghan’s decorum is top notch because someone like me would have burst out laughing as I walked out of that church!
I have a list of things I want to watch. Huge list. So so many cool shows.
This easily just jumped to the front. I’m going to take off if I have to.
That’s the power of Meghan and Harry everyone.
there was an article from the Cut around that time about Kate’s behavior and the headline was something like “imagine being this rude in this ugly little hat” and its all I think of when I see pictures from the commonwealth.
Same becks1! That is literally one of my favorite titles for an article ever.
https://www.thecut.com/2020/03/meghan-markle-snubbed-by-women-in-dumb-hats.html
Netflix chose violence and love today. They are so amazing. Their love has to be real to survive everything that has happened to them, and through this documentary, we see that love for ourselves. I feel privileged.
Okay i am not going to lie. When i heard they were dropping a documentary about themselves i got a bit anxious. Mostly because i didn’t want their story to get repetitive(we already had the oprah interview followed by the TMYCS, followed by spare and a few revelations in between)
But seeing the trailer I am really excited! December 8th cannot come soon enough!!
^^ I believe you already said the same thing upthread @Chloe about ‘not wanting their story to get repetitive.’ 😉 It’s the incessant and false rota narrative that is the repetitive problem.
I never tire of hearing from M&H, nor do I second guess them. IMHO, there’s nothing repetitive about M&H’s love story. There’s a lot we don’t know. And even when this series drops, we ain’t gonna learn everything.
@Chloe: “… we already had the oprah interview followed by the TMYCS, followed by spare…”
^^ Unless you have copped an advance draft of Harry’s ‘Spare,’ none of us know what’s in it yet. 😉
Do you hear that?
Do you hear that?
In the disctance,
far away,
from across the pond…..
Someone seems to be incandescent with rage 😉
(seriously, this looks awesome, but I think I may need some tissues too!)
He’s in Boston! Hahaha and no one cares!
I LOVE THIS!!!!
The timing is just *chefs kiss* I don’t know if that was Netflix’s call or the Sussexes, but its perfect.
It looks like the emphasis is really going to be on the idea that Love Wins, so it will overall be a positive take, but in order to sell that Love Wins, it has to win over something, you know? So we are definitely going to get some more information about what happened behind the scenes. The picture from the Commonwealth Service confirms that it might not be great for the Keens, lol.
Seeing the CW photos gives me so much hope about this. I get that H&M probably can’t say everything they need to and want to, but damn, people NEED to hear it. There are so many instances and moments that Meghan alone needs to be vindicated on that I’ve lost count. I agree, this will likely be more positive and uplifting and not Tightsgate, but I am hoping for some piping hot tea.
Also, I think releasing Archetypes before this was a good move. The people that love to hate on Meghan and try to imply that she’s fake and phony would seize on this doc with their “she’s only acting” accusations. I think Archetypes gave the wider public a better and more personal taste of what kind of person she really is and will dampen potential claims of this doc being Oprah 2.0. Hope that makes sense.
Agree re: Archetypes. People got to know Meghan a bit, and she also really avoided talking about her experiences in the Firm. I feel like the most she talked about it was with Serena, and that was more about the press. but I think releasing that podcast first and now this docuseries takes away the criticism of “wow she can only talk about the royals.” She just spent 12 podcast episodes talking about almost everything EXCEPT the royals.
And of course it remains to be seen how much of this series is about royal life vs. just the two of them.
Still……that picture of Kate…….
Exactly!
Including that infamous CW picture is throwing down the gauntlet. I resisted subscribing to Netflix for the Crown, but I may have to do it for this documentary.
Including that CW picture is throwing down the gauntlet. I resisted subscribing to Netflix for the crown, but I may have to do it for this documentary.
Also, I just want to add that I LOVE how salty all the RRs are about this trailer, and I LOVE that they are all tweeting about it….and retweeting the trailer. I’m sure Netflix loves it too, LOL.
Very excited for this week’s podcast
(There will be a podcast this week right?)
No this weeks was the last for the season.
@amy bee Oh no I meant Celebitchy podcast (I’m sorry I should’ve been clear, I’m just too damn excited)
Chuckles and his toadies: The Crown, wa wa wa. Nasty Netflix has made things up.
Netflix: Oh you want facts. Here’s our Harry and Meghan doco.
Chuckles and his toadies: errrrrrr
Tbh I’ve been a bit conflicted about this series because i don’t want it to open Meghan up to more attacks but this trailer has me really excited. I’m glad that this is through the lense Meghan said it would be; about their love story. The director has done some really great documentaries in the past including about love stories and our shared humanity and this trailer looks like it’s gong to be in that vain.
On a superficial note: im dying w8th how cute they look in these behind the scenes photos. Not sure how i will survive this series(6 episodes!!!!)
Meghan (and Harry) need to just do and say what they want because we’ve already seen that Meghan will be attacked no matter what. She said herself that she hadn’t left NottCott in 3 months and the courtiers were telling her she was too overexposed and she should continue to stay inside and not even have lunch with friends.
They cannot live their lives based on fears of other people trashing them…because that happens no matter what. I saw derangers on twitter saying she was working with Ngozi Fulani to get Peggington’s godmother fired. I mean…you can’t work with that level of delusion. Harry and Meghan need to just live their lives and speak about their experiences.
@SussexWatcher, exactly!
Did the crazies say how Ngozi Fulani was able to take control of the godmother’s brain?
The attacks aren’t going to stop so they might as well talk. Look out for the Palace doing an oppo dumb before the doc comes out.
I’ve watched the trailer 4x. I can’t wait to see this. The photos are lovely and I hope they expose the RF for what they are. I also love that it was released after Will and Kate were booed. I wish we could gif here. 😂
Can’t wait! I’m so happy to see them so happy! It’s crazy how we are so invested in seeing this couple win and their love win… I guess when we see “amor del bueno” we root for it. Plus they went through so much BS with their respective families that this is so nice to see. Love wins after all. I just love seeing them !
Ohhhhhh snap!! As soon as this drops I giving Netflix my money. Been waiting for them to start dropping content so I can subscribe lol.
Anyways if you’re a Sussex supporter please share and retweet the original Netflix trailer on your Twitter or social media platform.
Oh I know they are MADDDTT over on that island and this morning in Boston. Eek lol
I’ve just seen Chris Ship do his report from Boston about the tour. He’s pissed that the trailer came out while the tour is going on. LOL
Ha! Cry more, Chris. Harry & Meghan have no control over stuff like this, but Netflix does. No one has to check with the royals to schedule stuff.
They really have to get over the fact that the rest of the world doesn’t stop because they are doing something in that family. Businesses release products on the same day, movies come out on the same day, politicians hold events the same day, Harry and Meghan do not have to live their lives trying not to “overshadow” what the BRF are doing. If people are interested in you someone else doing something does not mean they abandon you. They need to just admit that no one cares about the Wales’.
Insert Donald Glover’s gif here: GOOD! Let Chris and alllll the RRs cry into their white hoods 🤷🏽♀️
How many RRs did they send on this damn Boston trip LOL.
Does Chris not have any shame? It’s way past “Wednesday” already! Is he still supposed to be talking about Harry and Meghan?
The Invictus trailer. The Harry and Meghan trailer. An upcoming trip to NY. Harry’s book next year. Juxtaposed with Susan Hussey, Camzilla’s plucking a toddler’s sleeve, Pennington and the titles, this Boston trip. The difference in competence and class is amazing!
OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG (breathe)
OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG
LMAO! Ditto!!!
The contrast between how loose and free they are in the quiet moments contrasted with their public appearances says so much, and you can see what good friends they are. Love this.
I have been on the verge of cutting off netflix- like- there’s nothing i watch there anymore.
Now- between that 90s show and this doc- i’m marking my calendar for the day this comes out. I hope netflix is ready for the numbers!!
OH.MY.GOD. This is going to be incredible. The Oprah interview was a drop in the bucket. THIS is going to be it!!!
What if this docu includes the unaired portions of the Oprah interview?! That would be EPIC!!!
Wow. So, this trailer drops right after the last Archetype episode (we got the Invictus video with them this week too, tickets going on sale); the Netflix series should finish around the time Harry’s book comes out, and this happens just as Camilla personally and BP in general jump into racism with both feet. Oh, and while W&K are in the middle of trying to make a big splash in the US. It’s been a long time coming but boy that’s some pretty impressive karma…
We already know they have receipts. I hope they show some of them in the documentary. I can’t wait to watch this.
A blurry shot of the letter of apology would be a receipt I would like to see.
Here’s hoping that we get a crystal clear shot of that apology note that lingers on the screen long enough for the slowest reader to read it twice. I hope Kkkhate signed it too. I hope it’s unimpeachable evidence of Kkkhate’s lies.
Are you ready Kensington Palace? Let the crying, screaming, and puking begin!
OMG. Stunning. Meghan crying and Kate’s Commonwealth stink face were what stood out to me. Wowzer. Looks like the Duchess of Cambridge will be drawn into gossip after all. I would not want to be anywhere near the Keens when they see this trailer.
Good. Kkkeen deserves to be exposed. I hope the Sussexes share the truth and let the cards fall where they may. The Peggingtons deserve any and every karmic thing coming their way.
@harper @sussexwatch I guess they’d be more mindful now before they decide to copykeen
(Lol as I typed that out I realised that’s never gonna happen)
Priceless that Kate’s dour glare was in the trailer.
Seriously!
I can’t help but worry about the additional criticism this will open them up to — making a documentary about themselves just seems risky to me.
That said — I adore them and think their love/partnership is so beautiful and genuine, and so I’m excited to see a bit more about what they’re like behind the scenes when they’re comfortable and free.
Up until Oprah they weren’t allowed to fight back against the smears from the Palace and the press which have continued so look at this documentary as Harry and Meghan leveling the playing field.
This is exactly what all the salt is about. They were supposed to be quiet. The most dangerous thing for the palace is a woman with a platform. Watch the Diana documentary. She says it. ‘They want me to go quietly. I won’t ‘
I mean look at the Diana stuff. Had she not made her doc the palace would have the whole narrative on lock only from their evil perspective.
I totally understand the concerns though but I’m glad they are telling their story on record for themselves now but also for their kids in the future. Seems like they know the risk and thought it was worth it. There’s also clearly a market for stories about them..
But with this and Harry’s book no one can ever rewrite their story. I do think after this and Harry’s book we probably won’t hear much about their past journey until Meghan writes her own memoir.
i think by opening their private lives is 100% going to get criticism. they already are with the whole “but i thought they wanted privacy”. I think they will balance that in the documentary. I think it is fair to point out this is a tricky rope to walk with a documentary. Too much exposure on what they went through and it might read “axe to grind” or over-saturation of their story. The public is fickle and i think Meghan is smart enough to manage their brand/image with the right message. But i do think there is a risk with multiple interviews, book, documentary, then maybe also a docuseries? At some point, the criticism will grow louder and people will get sick of the past/their story. At this point, i think we haven’t see all of it yet and they get to tell it.
Disagree. What you & the OP have forgotten is that H&M get criticized no matter what they do. Her very existence gets criticized. They are living their lives as they see fit & that’s that.
But others have been writing books and articles about them incessantly. Why can’t Harry and Meghan talk as much as they want? Why must the journalists make money from them? Plus Harry and Meghan never said they wanted privacy what they didn’t want was press intrusion and the press demanding access to them.
hangonamin, there have been soooooo many books lying about the Sussexes. You know what I think will happen? Once this drops and Harry’s book, we’ll see all of the little rota rats telling everyone far and wide that they LIED. Yes, that’s what’s going to happen. Just wait and see. Perhaps the bm and the brf are the ones you need to be concerned about oversaturating H&M. People will get burned out on the lies an smears. Frankly, they probably already are. Then what do they do?
“BuT I tHouGhT thEy wAnTeD pRiVaCy,” is an absurd response from the low-IQ trolls. As a survivor of cult-like family abuse similar to what M&H have been through, I can say with 100% authority, that it doesn’t matter what M&H say or don’t say, do or don’t do. There is an entire mechanism in place, a machinery put in place to protect the institution, the power structure of the monarchy. Meghan crossed it when she dared breathe in its walls, and from that moment, the structure has been intent on destroying her. It doesn’t matter if she stays silent or speaks out, whether she hides away or appears in the world. The structure and its legion of minions and paid mouthpieces, will always hate her. M&H deserve to use their voice and share their story, as many times as they want, as into the future as they want, as loudly as they want. They have the right to not be silenced, including by the low-IQ minion trolls who think that by offering their abusive oPiNiOnS, that they are somehow making the world more level. Survivors have the right to speak out as often as they would like. There is no time limit on telling the truth. Silenced NEVER AGAIN.
no one is saying they shouldn’t and can’t do what they want. there’s a difference between doing what you want to do and being smart about how you do it. Meghan seems to have a good finger on the media game so i trust she knows what she’s doing. what i’m saying is opening their public lives more will give those that are looking to criticize them with fresh ammunition. does that mean they should be silent, no. but does that mean they could potentially have private details they haven’t revealed used against them, yes. just look at the cut article…they invited a journalist into their home and they wrote a snarky article about Meghan. this is the tight rope i’m talking about…and having more of their private lives to show means there’s more opportunities to get more personal in their attacks. i do think they have every right to set the record straight from their perspective, but like i said the public is fickle and depending on how much they reveal and how long, it could lend to them being vulnerable if the public attitude changes.
The haters don’t need fresh ammunition to keep hating, and it was Meghan who once said that, to her, criticism and praise both go down the same drain. Survivors don’t share their story in the hopes that it will silence the critics. You’re spending a lot of time advocating for the devil here.
@LK how am i advocating for the devil here? I literally said “I do think they should set the record straight.” if you actually take the time to read what i’m saying and not jump to conclusions, you would have read that. and as much as i love her optimism, that criticism did not go down the drain the same way as flattery for her in London clearly. the world is cruel, they’ve already known that, and even survivors are made into villains through warping in the media and public minds.
I personally don’t care anymore, and at this point I doubt they do either. They get criticism for literally existing, so they might as well share their truths, and I for one am more than ready to hear it!
Agree. The Sussexes enemies are not suddenly going to stop and become decent human beings. And all this “but they’ll open themselves up to criticism” sounds like victim blaming to me. Even when the Sussexes do charity work that has nothing to do with the Unroyals, there will be this barrage about “disrespect” or what have you. So no, the Sussexes should do just as they please and ignore those racist lunatics.
@Msiam, exactly. The “I’m worried about the criticism” rhetoric whenever H&M say anything gets on my nerves, because come now, where have we all been for the past five years? Being silent hasn’t protected them from criticism or abuse, if anything it made it easier for the abusers to set the narrative in public while carrying on with their evil behind closed doors. They deserve to tell their truth their way, in their own words, and let the chips fall as they may. And I’m ready to listen.
Oh blast… I’m going to HAVE to get Netflix now. Or do they sell box sets of Netflix documentaries?
I have been talking about cutting Netflix as part of our family’s drive to economise. But I am glad I stayed on.
sparrow, Netflix is the only streaming service that I pay for. The rest that I watch are all free. I got it specifically for the Crown and have stayed for some of the movies and because I knew H&M’s projects would be shown.
Between this and Cocaine Bear’s trailer, I am ready for entertainment again.
Truly! The timing of this has made my year! I can picture Kate Middleton glowering over the photos of her glowering.
That made me smile. Brilliant! Yes, she’ll be pulling hateful faces about her hateful face. I’m always amazed that she repeated her pathetic visual prank at the Windsor flowers. SO childish and not the least bit impactful.
Whew to include Harry saying he had to do everything to protect his family after the Met insider JUST confirmed the threats against them were real… I wonder if it’s just fortuitious timing, clearly the universe is on their side
Exactly. Anything Cathy Newman touches is too sophisticated to be part of anyone else’s planning, but it is indeed fortuitous timing and it resonates like hell seeing this trailer.
AHHHH this looks great!
OMG OMG: We are getting all of the photos Meghan would have posted on The Tig and Instagram if Harry was just a regular degular millionaire!!
Squee!!!
I wonder what promo they have planned for this.
I’m convinced that Meghan WILL end up doing Jimmy Fallon to make up for missing it in September. But I have a theory that they will cover all NBC morning and late night talk shows. So Today Show, Fallon, Seth Meyers. And MAYBE a cheeky SNL appearance. I would LOVE a pre-recorded “Real Housewives of Montecito” comedy skit.
If it’s coming out next week, when they’re in New York anyway, I bet there will be some promotional work done while they’re there. Meghan back on Fallon is a good bet. I never watch Fallon, I am not a fan lol, but I’ll watch for Meghan.
Love this but I wish they held it one day so the Boston Flop Tour/ BP Racism could shine bright.
I was thinking the same! The BP fiasco is really making the rounds internationally and people on social media are still talking about it and connecting the dots!
I also understand that a lot of planning goes it into scheduling these big pieces of content unfortunately, so postponing was not an option.
The racism stuff had already been talked about on all the news channels.. they were already moving towards trying to discredit the victims and explaining away the racism. Nothing exciting is happening today with Boston besides photops and tom is the big event so…This was perfect timing.
Yeah but no guarantee another lightning strike of disaster won’t hit tomorrow or the next around the BRF so Netflix is right to just do it’s thing regardless.
Pssst. Hey. King Charles and Other Brother. Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to try to drive The Spare’s wife and children into an early grave. Just a thought.
I can’t wait to see it!
LMAO Okay then! Netflix can do trailers like nobody else, this is excellent.
I already heard one of the Today Show hosts say “But I thought they wanted privacy.” Ugh. I’m going to have to avoid a lot of sites for a while, but I’m excited for the doc.
Not surprising. The Today Show are royalists.
Just wow! We talk about M&H so much on here that it feels like our admiration goes without saying, and our understanding of why they got out of here goes without need of explanation. But when you see the photos of Meghan crying and Kate’s face at the commonwealth, it just brings home why we carry the torch. I am not a total fan of anyone: I heard a public figure say that in most ways they’d rather meet someone neutral about them because fans are way too idealistic and obsessed and unrealistic. But seeing this trailer reaffirms my support of them.
❤️💯❤️
Sparrow, I feel the same and couldn’t say it better than you have. I am far from the fangirl type, but do like to follow good people doing good things.
Yessssss, keep telling your love story Harry & Meghan! Don’t let anyone else dull your shine!
Boom! That trailer is fantastic!
wow…this is gonna be ground breaking huh? I feel like lots of tea will be spilled and i bet the RF are shaking in their boots. happily surprised they are showing so many unseen pictures that’s never been shown. I wonder if this was in the works for a while now? how did they get a picture of Meghan crying…timeline wise was this while they were still in the UK and working as part of the RF?
Also…the release of the trailer timing was 1000000% a dig at W&K. LOL
All the BM angst over Harry’s book… this doco was sort of waved off as secondary (or maybe I wasn’t paying enough attention). Perhaps the debate over was the doco going to be them or more about Invictus didn’t allow for a focus of attack.
Anyway, this trailer has hit like a blindsiding tackle. It’s enough to make us feel like proud aunties right now.
I am actually in tears when I see the photos and trailer along with what they went through. What they continue to go through. As the Method Man and Mary J. Blige song says “A movement by myself, but I am force when we’re together”.
Revenge is a dish best served cold. For years KC3, Willy Wonka and his hate-filled Stepford wife have aided and abetted the rancid rota and tabloid racists to the point where Meghan contemplated suicide, and she and Harry literally had to run for their lives to Vancouver Island. Bring it on Sussexes, you’ve played the long game really well, now it’s time for payback.
LOL, excellent!
This thing is going to be served straight from the chiller.
Talk about impeccable timing! 😂
Can’t wait to watch this!! 😍
@jaded, I usually agree with much of what you post, but here I must disagree. Revenge and payback have been left in the dust long ago. They are over it and have moved on with help of counselling. What is coming out now is a couple who have survived the fire and come out the other side as strong and healthy with no more fcks to give. They seem comfortable now with showing us how they arrived at this place.
Completely agree.
^^ 💯 @Julia K! 🎯 👍 💓
JULIA K, Love it!
HOLY SHIT INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS!!! I cannot WAIT!!
The comments on this story in the Mirror are something to behold! Evil and nasty don’t do justice for the description of what is being said there plus, the comments came so damn fast. .. ….
Hi Renae. I never read The Mirror. I read The Guardian daily and pop over multiple times to The DM for balance and just to see how awful they are. Growing up in a leftie household I understood the mirror to be left wing – I took it for granted they’d be a bit more M&H than K&W. I’ve just been over to read the mirror comments on the trailer. It’s awful, like you say; really demoralising.
Its not normal! Criticism is one thing… but a lot of the comments are just petty. Comments like “Harry’s teeth are distracting”. ” Megs baby bump just looks like a wad of clothing “. Regular criticism is ok. I mean , I too have some qualms about some of the stuff w/Meghan but these people are unhinged!
You will rarely, if ever, see me chime in about someone’s dress or hair etc unless it is so over the top. I just feel icky about that (exception is HATS! Those ridiculous fascinators or whatever they call them. Those I will jump on.)
But the comments on their page are just unhinged. Is it something in the water?
Even some YouTube channels offer awful toxicity for simply speaking positively of Harry and Meghan. I have been attacked for simply offering nice comments. It’s disgusting.
But eh. Expecting kindness is too much most of the time in this day and age. You either conform to the media views or get force-fed earth, dust and dirt.
I even saw defense of Piers Morgan, my God, and got told that because I don’t want to elaborate about why I dislike him, my opinion is invalid! Made me sick to my stomach.
YouTube frustrates me with all the free toxicity. CB and Archewell are my havens when it comes to H and M.
Holy SH**!!!!!! Amazing, beautiful, moving, incredible. CANNOT. WAIT.
Please go leave positive comments under the video, the comments are full of haters and it’s driving me nuts.
Ohh I can’t see the comments ! Shall do I wasn’t particularly interested as I’m not a big modern documentary watched but this trailer is genuinely captivating
Looking forward to the release date, I love a good love story.
A tamely reminder that It takes courage for once to tell one’s story.
Kudos to the Sussexes.
Now for the whinging for being over shadowed by a clip while being on a tour in a city where the target audience is not interested.
At least, there is a feeling that the newly minted are leaning to the right.
Oh so exciting! I can’t wait to watch. So many new personal photos, wow! I wonder if we will finally hear from Doria or see her in any way in the background or from any friends of Harry and Meghan. And for this to drop during Kate and William’s Boston tour that isn’t a tour lol. Harry and Meghan have been criticized of doing things in the past to “steal” attention from the royal family and there was never any merit to those claims. But this was very much on purpose on Netflix’s part. This is what Kate and William get for trying to “conquer” America or whatever they were hoping to do.
I realize some people are expressing reservations from hearing from Harry and Meghan too much but every time they’ve spoken out, it’s been for different reasons. The Oprah interview was to explain why they left the UK and the House of Windsors, the Me You Can’t See documentary was Harry talking about his mental health journey (and it didn’t exclusively focus on him, just one episode I believe?), and I think Harry also did an interview on Dax Shepherd’s podcast was also about mental health. Meghan did her Variety interview for her podcast and The Cut was her opening up about her life in California. Harry and Meghan have never really opened up much about their relationship apart from some glimpses in their engagement interview.
Amazing! I wasn’t super interested but this looks great
Their love story is beautiful and I’m thrilled they’re telling their own story.
But that story doesn’t just have value to M&H and their fans: A bill to protect same-sex marriage and interracial marriage literally just passed in the U.S. Senate. Mitch McConnell, who’s actually in an interracial marriage, was among the Republicans who voted against it.
Meghan and Harry’s decision to tell their story is just so generous and powerful, especially at this moment in time. And it takes courage. It will be part of their ever-growing legacy and impact.
^^ 👍 💯 And thanks for sharing that info @QuiteContrary!
<3
Well. Damn.
Ohmygod ohmygod ohmygod ohmygod…
Guess I’m going to be cancelling all my plans for December 8!
After watching this 200 times (and pausing on each private photo) a couple things:
1. They mirror each other. They really are two trees connected at the roots. That body language says it all – they unconsciously mirror each other. The same smiles as each other. the stance, the expressions, the way their bodies fit into each other/create shapes in the space between. It’s the chemistry that’s palpable, exciting, unforgettable. It’s the magic that makes everyone else look stale, pale and muggle. We all want this for ourselves. What Tyler Perry said about not wanting love that isn’t like this make sense in a whole new way. It’s like a mind/body meld with another person. The most complete expression of the connection humans are hard wired to need. It’s breathtaking to see.
2. The trailer traces the narrative arc. Two dazzling people met, and even nature out on a show to celebrate. They fell madly in love, got married, got pregnant. Then the joy drains as royal protocol smothers and dims them. The poignant pause on Meghans brave little stoic face on remembrance day. Then the insane rush of who they really are (childhood pics) verses the tabloid frenzy of lies (hot off the printing press) as Meghan crumples, Harry does everything he can to protect her, her love is so strong she stays with him (that teary look through the car window!), the move, the frustration with his family that has Harry throwing his head back on the couch.. In this doc. This will cover eevveeerryytthhiinngggg….
3. The timing (H&M): They had their commitments and they stuck to the plan. I don’t think this wasc meant to sabotage the pegs and buttons Boston adventure. But h&m have clearly stopped giving a shit about timing *anything* to not overshadow the other royals. Given how often that was thrown at them -pregnancy overshadowed Eugenie wedding! The south Africa “thanks for asking if I’m ok” comments overshadowed someone else doing whatever!, etc etc – dropping this now is the biggest flex of their new freedom. And if it “overshadows”… Well, shrug.
4. The timing (Netflix): suddenly Netflix’s smirking reaction to #thecrownisnotadocumentary makes SO much sense. Wouldn’t you be like”heh, fine, blow your wad wailing when this actually puts a sympathetic filter on your sh*tty 90s shenanigans. You want reality? Just fvkkking wait.” Netflix played this so so so smart, my god. The royals used all their cards sending everyone from former PMs to Judi Dench after The Crown. They all look self-serving or dumb now. No one else (besides the usual sh*t stains like hagAngela and piersOrgan) will go to bat for them against Netflix again.
5. The timing (the universe):
From Camilla moving that child by her sleeve to the latest racist sh*tshow by the woman who is Camilla’s companion, OT godmother, KC advisor, QE buddy… The karmic hits are coming fast and furious. Truth will always out.
Great comment, Lurker25! Tremendous insights. Thank you. Agree 100%.
@Lurker25: “… It’s the chemistry that’s palpable, exciting, unforgettable. It’s the magic that makes everyone else look stale, pale and muggle. We all want this for ourselves. What Tyler Perry said about not wanting love that isn’t like this…”
💯 Exactly! M&H’s love and their soulmate union is fated. Legitimate, unbiased astrologers discussed M&H’s charts around the time of their engagement, and their charts confirm their fated connection. It’s not a coincidence either that they are 17th cousins. But it is how they managed and grew from the challenges they faced in their separate, early lives that actually made them ready for each other at a time when their coming together would present enormous, nearly insurmountable obstacles. They have some angels helping them too. 💞
Lurker25, I totally enjoyed your post. Great read.
Did I spy bogart???? I really hope so!
That b&w picture of Meghan with Bogart and Guy, is an old one that Meg had initially posted on her original Instagram. It’s not recent.
Yet again the Sussexes are doing the Cambridges a favor, ironically by what they are always being accused of. The trailer has taken the focus off how limp the Boston “royal” tour is so far. However, the Cambridge still have Friday to make a splash.
First thought: the timing! While W&K are in the states!
Second: OH MY GOD. I have such chills. I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS.
I am telling you that Disney needs to make their next fairy tale Harry and Meghan, forever after. These two make me swoon
Right!? It’s like Simba and Faline got married!
Whew the comments on YouTube are something else. I feel like there are two alternate universes going on.
So my hopes (and they aren’t too far fetched): Harry and Meghan go into very specific details about what his brother and his sister in law did. There is no other reason for that common wealth service pic to be in the trailer.
2nd. I think they did go back and edit the show bc they have a pic of Meghan from the funeral in it. I hope they go into detail about that whole experience and then tell us it was closing the door on that aspect of their life.
If you’re referring to the pic I’m thinking of, its from Remembrance Sunday a few years back, not the funeral.
The all black and wide brimmed hat? Crap. I think you’re right. I was really hoping they’d tell us that they’re completely done with the BRF.
That’s RS, Meghan wore the caped dress and dipped-brim hat for the funeral.
They ARE going to go into some detail…..how much we will just have to wait and see. But M’s answer to that question: “Why did you want to make this documentary;” and she said: “When the stakes are this high, doesnt it make more sense to hear our story from us” is carrying a lot of ominous weight which we’ll find out more about when we see the docu.
I believe the stakes are high because their very life is on the line.
With the trailer coming on the heels of what the outgoing police chief said in his exit interview, about M in particular, facing daily credible, high level threats to her life while in britain……….it makes sense that H&M would need this kind of documentation of what has been going on “behind closed doors,” from during their time in the RF until now.
Its in the same category, only more so, of Princess Diana’s sit-down interview with whatshisname; and her semi-autobiography. She might be dead now but she still managed to tell her tale.
Hope Netflix doesn’t crash next Thursday.
Buying all the good chocolates and booze and locking everyone out of the house.
I love this comment!
It is the Boston Tea Party all over again.
Lol sure seems like it!
Many unchallenged, mostly false ‘royal’ books and documentaries, hundreds and thousands of tabloids, news papers, magazines and online articles further, as well as thousands’ of TV shows & ‘experts” commentary about Harry and Meghan over the last 6 years (since November 2016) …., now it’s time for THEIR story.
Damn it!
l’m here for Harry&Meghan’s 6 part Netflix docuseries.
Nobody better ask me to go anywhere on December 8th. My calendar is fully booked for Harry and Meghan.
Wow. I have goosebumps. And that rarely happens. I imagine W&K staffers got less goosebumps and more tightened sphincters as they were watching that.
The shot they included of the CW event. Oh yeah, they’re going to be explaining a couple of things I think.
The pic of CW procession you included. I can’t help be struck by the “Fab Four” faces. Something went down. Kate is definitely in the shit with Harry especially but William isn’t happy and Kate knows it. Meghan looks content by the outcome lol.
^^ Meghan was simply doing her best to be calm, contained, and at peace with herself in the midst of a hostile environment at the 2020 CWS. Very reminiscent of how graceful and dignified she carried herself during the lengthy OTT funeral services this past September.
One of the best things on Twitter was Domino’s UK replying to Netflix UK with this:
‘Someone check on Piers Morgan’
🤣🤣😂
He’s not handling this well, to put it mildly LOL.
@Digital Unicorn: I actually laughed out loud at your comment.
@Becks1: Piss Morgan is “not handling this well,” you say? Funny, I’d have thought he would be more focused on the Wailes. Odd.
This feels like a continuation of the Oprah interview. What a fabulous surprise. The connection between the Commonwealth cruelty and isolating of Meghan at queen’s funeral is made clear. They couldn’t even fake civility for the cameras. Yet they all made nice for the Trumps and have no prob with Saudi tyrants.
They are SO good at this and the title is brilliant. Not only because the palace is always threatening to take a way their titles but also it is huge power move in America . Our interest in Dukes and duchesses in the US is limited, but if you are a first-name-only celebrity then you are at the top of the food chain.
I’m sure this has been said already but the RR is going to stroke out. “How dare they use their voice to tell their own story”. Their refusal to use their titles gifted to them by the late HMS is like spitting in her face….” It’s going to be hilarious the commentary once it’s released.
WOOOWWWW!
I didn’t really have the documentary on my mind. I pre-ordered “Spare” and was just waiting for that to arrive while preparing for the holidays and watching the racist s**tshow that is Camilla’s “reign” thus far.
Now I cannot wait. What a trailer! *Shivers*. And it comes out two days before my birthday. Thanks Netflix!
Screw the haters.
I want to be the millionth person to say I can’t wait for this to drop! I loved Diana and I adored little Harry back in those long ago days. My soul was crushed when he walked behind that casket & I always hoped he would find The Woman who made him The Man his mother knew he would be. Thank you, Netflix, for giving us this series!
GOOSEBUMPS…..tears in eyes…….increasing heartbeat…….CAN. NOT. WAIT!!!!!!!! These two are EVERYTHING!!!!! Fu@k off Salty Island!!
Harry must literally go down on his knees every night and thank God that he met Meghan, because she saved him from hell. I can’t WAIT to see this!
Y’all RRs and BRF were gnashing your teeth over Harry’s book and you.forgot.about.the.documentary.
I LOVE IT!! THIS IS LIKE CHRISTMAS BEFORE CHRISTMAS!!!
This is absolutely delicious!
(Kate’s side eye death stare is frightening.)
I just noticed that this video is a *TEASER* and not a *TRAILER*, and (at least for big premieres) Netflix usually releases both a teaser and a trailer before the air date. So…………………..
F-cking amazing trailer. I am blown away. They are just naturals. I cannot wait to see it.
Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals; therefore, synching their work and project schedules with the Prince of Wales and the King isn’t necessary. So the term “overshadowing” is not relevant. British media and other critics have forgotten that Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, Archie’s birthday. The Sussexes have a mortgage, children, a foundation to sustain, and staff to pay. In America, we work hard for money.
The final episode of Archetypes would have been on November 8 had the Queen not died. Meghan talked about the documentary during the Cut interview in October, and I’m confident it was complete then. The memoir will release in January, and their significant focus from that point on will most likely be Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. The trailer for the IG is also fantastic. There are no available tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies! Harry and Meghan do the work. Their money doesn’t come from cash in a suitcase or the coffers of poor taxpayers.
Robin Samuels, I had not heard that the opening closing ceremonies had been sold out. Didn’t they just start selling them yesterday or today? I’m so happy that this is going to another really great IG. The service member athletes deserve that!
*Chills* from watching this 💗
I feel like the message of this trailer is simply, “Love conquers all.”
I am so proud for two human beings to be able to live their lives wherever they choose-make a living however they choose-and the freedom to speak openly however they choose-all human beings royal or not deserve to have their own freedom in their own personal lives-God bless and keep the Sussex family safe