“Danny Masterson’s rape case ended in mistrial, he’ll be retried in 2023” links

Danny Masterson’s rape trial ended in mistrial. The prosecution will retry the case next year. Apparently, a mistrial is just what Masterson’s lawyers were going for. [JustJared]
Hakeem Jeffries is the new leader of the House Democrats. [Buzzfeed]
Top Gun: Maverick is coming back to theaters. [LaineyGossip]
Camila Cabello brings some Quissmoss cheer. [Egotastic]
Laura Hasn’t Slept was the inspo for Smile. [OMG Blog]
Every cat is extremely picky about something. [Dlisted]
Tiffany & Co collabs with Andy Warhol for a holiday collection?? [Tom & Lorenzo]
I don’t think Timothee Chalamet should get “jacked” per se but I would like to see him fill out a little bit? He’s very slight. [Gawker]
A not-so-rave review of Netflix’s Wednesday. [Pajiba]
Zoey Deutch wore Tiffany-blue. [GFY]
What’s the menu at the Southern Hospitality restaurant? [Starcasm]
Election deniers are “on life support”? [Towleroad]
Timothy Chalamet would look great going the Tom Hiddleston fitness route. Tom’s got that lithe runner’s frame, and never fought against it. He’s muscular, but looks very natural.
I do like Hakeem Jeffries.
Maverick’s coming back and Masterson’s apparently off the hook. Scientologist must be so happy right now.
Forget all this, the real tea today is Kanye’s interview with Alex Jones. My God. I only saw highlights of it and let me tell you it’s insane…abolutely insane. I’m disgusted by it all.
My mental wellbeing says no to this 😩 I’m tired.
He somehow made Alex Jones seem slightly decent.
I’m liking Zoe Deutch movies.
Pretty color dress 👗
DListed’s picky cat video has an easy answer: Cats whiskers are SUPER sensitive and they are really uncomfortable eating from small bowls where there whiskers touch the sides. No need to redo the food….just get a bigger and/or flat plate.
No article about Christine McVie’s death. I’m surprised. She was a prominent member of one of the most successful groups of all time. RIP Songbird.
Or Shanquella Robinson
I would like more coverage on shanquella Robinson. The story is heartbreaking and I would like to see if they finally got the rest of the so-called friends.
How come the GMA cheating scandal hasn’t been covered? It’s delicious gossip!
Apparently they both left their spouses in August. I wonder if that is true or just spin. And who had them under survellience. From gossip I had read years ago. Apparently Andrew wasn’t the most supportive through Amy’s cancer battles. Probably started a rift that never healed. I do feel bad for T J Holmes wife. She doesn’t deserve that publicly.
Nah. They were cheating. ABC is doing damage control.
What’s GMA? I’m assuming not Good Morning America?
That is suck bad news about DM’s trial – they better retry him. And yes, I want a post on the GMA scandal! Twitter was great for that today. As for KW, I’m trying not to give him any attention, although I don’t know if that’s the right way to treat such an awful, hateful bigot.