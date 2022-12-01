“Danny Masterson’s rape case ended in mistrial, he’ll be retried in 2023” links

Danny Masterson’s rape trial ended in mistrial. The prosecution will retry the case next year. Apparently, a mistrial is just what Masterson’s lawyers were going for. [JustJared]

Hakeem Jeffries is the new leader of the House Democrats. [Buzzfeed]

Top Gun: Maverick is coming back to theaters. [LaineyGossip]

Camila Cabello brings some Quissmoss cheer. [Egotastic]

Laura Hasn’t Slept was the inspo for Smile. [OMG Blog]

Every cat is extremely picky about something. [Dlisted]

Tiffany & Co collabs with Andy Warhol for a holiday collection?? [Tom & Lorenzo]

I don’t think Timothee Chalamet should get “jacked” per se but I would like to see him fill out a little bit? He’s very slight. [Gawker]

A not-so-rave review of Netflix’s Wednesday. [Pajiba]

Zoey Deutch wore Tiffany-blue. [GFY]

What’s the menu at the Southern Hospitality restaurant? [Starcasm]

Election deniers are “on life support”? [Towleroad]