Princess Kate truly copied Duchess Meghan’s 2018 Coach Core event look

In September 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did an appearance to highlight the work of Coach Core. Meghan wore a navy blue Oscar de la Renta jacket and black Altuzarra trousers. It didn’t even occur to me to double-check the event, the date and the outfit, I just knew that the new Princess of Wales was copying Meghan yesterday. As it turns out, Kate decided to “copykeen” Meghan’s look down to the NECKLACE. I can’t even say “this is getting creepy.” It’s been creepy for a long time and it’s gotten much, much worse this year – remember all of this earlier in the year?
So, again, in 2018, Meghan paired an interesting navy blazer/top with black trousers and a very simple, small sapphire pendant. Kate went out of her way to wear a new-to-us vintage Chanel blazer in navy, black trousers with the exact same cut as Meghan’s, and paired the look with a small sapphire pendant necklace. Kate wore her hair down like Meghan too. I’ve said for years now that Kate truly has a Meghan Look Book. But to style-stalk Meghan so blatantly at an event for the same charity FOUR YEARS LATER? An unreal level of creepy style-stalking.
Hilariously, Kate and William were trying to vibe-stalk Harry and Meghan too. Y’all know that Harry and Meghan always like to be physically connected, holding hands or putting a supportive hand on each other’s backs? Yeah, Kate tried to put her hand on William and he looked shocked and appalled.
Love love love Meghan’s jacket.
Right? Me too! I want that!
It’ s a blazer and pants, I think we’re really reaching with claims it’s copying.
I’ve been copying both of them for years then.
Having said that, I LOVE Meghan’s blazer. The cut is so interesting and the color looks great on her.
Kkkate even copied the necklace too 😁 boy O boy, she’s not missing a thing 😁
I’m with you MMC… I love this website for its intelligent, insightful commentary. It’s feeling like this ‘hate on Kate’ is definitely jumping the shark.
A blue blazer and black pants does not copy-cat make.
I agree MMC. A blue blazer and black pants do not equal a not a copy. Even with the necklace.
It’s almost the exact same outfit that Meghan wore to the EXACT SAME CHARITY, right down to the necklace.
Blazer and pants, as an outfit, is not something Kate ever wore before Meghan came on the scene. Look at the other post that Kaiser linked to get an idea of how bad the copying is.
Look sometimes I roll my eyes at this blog’s claims of “copy Keening” but this time it is obvious and unmistakeable, I mean, down to the necklace! I have to believe this was a purposeful attempt by either Mrs. Wails or her stylist to troll Megan by duplicating her outfit for the identical event.
Yup. It’s not even the same shade of blue, and the cut of the blazer is totally different.
Come on guys, there’s events where a blazer and black trousers are the most appropriate choice, and this is obviously one of them.
And M looks 100% better in this general look than K does, so no-one in their right mind would deliberately invite the comparison.
What, omg, it’s a freaky copy style stalking by a sil, she does it so people will comment, otherwise no one cares.
MMC – You know, I was about to post the same exact thing until I read about the necklace and scrolled back up and WHOA, come on, that’s just creepy weird.
It’s like, any given claim here that Kate copied Meghan you could roll your eyes at. Sometimes it’s a stretch. HOWEVER, in the entirety of Kate’s look since M came on the scene it absolutely shows how much she copies M.
The same could be said about all of the Di cos-play. Many of the claims could be a stretch, but when you look back over 10 years, there is no way that anyone could not acknowledge the level of SWFing that she does.
Do you know how many times Kate has worn a blazer and black pants, period? And then how many times she wore one before Meghan came on the scene (hint: never.) Those of us who are saying this is blatant copying aren’t making it up. she copied the necklace!!
Kate’s usual outfit for this kind of event is either straight athleisure, or something where she can be active – think a striped top or sweater, maybe with her blue blazer, with jeggings and fashion sneakers or ballet flats. This is not Kate’s go-to look for anything involving any kind of activity.
@Swaz: You say that Kate’s even copying the necklace? That’s not all, she seemed really determined to do a Sussex impression on that day because she kept touching William’s back repeatedly. Even though, it seemed to me, that he looked at her as if to say “Do I know you?” or as the English say in the movies, “What’s all this, then?” Still, Kate was determined to look at the camera, touch William’s back and pose, regardless of how her touch was received by him. That is one. odd. chick.
I agree with you, MMC. A blue blazer and black pants is not an unusual combo. The two blazers are TOTALLY different. And that type of necklace is in right now. This copying claim is a little over the top.
I agree. Kate’s is a structured blazer…it doesn’t compare to a belted asymmetrical one with flow anyway.
A lot of overreach here.
Enough. It’s a blazer & pants, both blue & black. Meghan’s blazer is quite original & Kate’s is classic. They both look great. I wore blue & black yesterday, blazer & pants, although my pants were blue & blazer black. Who did I copy?
Under most circumstances, a blue blazer and black pants wouldn’t mean anything. But when it’s the same charity, and the previous Duchess wore almost the same exact outfit–and jewelry–and Kate shows up wearing practically the same thing to the same place down to the necklace, when she has been known to duplicate Meghan’s clothes, style, and even hairstyles, it means something. Kate is a known serial copykeener, and numerous examples can be given to prove it. We’re not making this up.
I agree. The necklace? Yes. The rest of the outfit, I think it’s a stretch to call it a copy. The tops/jackets are so different, and black pants are incredibly common.
@L84Tea exactly. We’re not making it up. People need to look back at the other post Kaiser linked where the copying is also next level.
I honestly can’t believe that people can’t see these two pictures side by side and think Kate was blatantly copying Meghan, especially given Kate’s history of copying Diana, Jecca, and Meghan.
ETA and I’ll add that I also do think some of the claims of copying are overreach. People sometimes act like if Kate wears a pair of Manolos she’s copying Meghan. That’s not what this is though.
But still, why black pants and blue blazer? Of all the colors and all the different things she could’ve chosen to wear that day, the fact that she chose black pants and a blue blazer and a similar necklace is what’s giving us pause. Even if she wore black pants and a blazer, it could’ve been any color under the sun. But she specifically chose blue. Come on now. The only reach I see here is the pretzel twisting to explain this look away. This is what Kate does and we all know it.
AGREE! Was totally coming here to say this seems like reaching… It’s not like Meg was wearing a unique outfit. It’s just a blazer and pants people!
Blue blazer and black pants is not in and of itself a copy. The necklace itself is not necessarily copy.
But there’s a lot of coincidence here.
1. The blazer, pants and necklace are all together.
2. She’s wearing the same type of black pants which she never wore before.
3. It’s for the same charity.
4. She’s been known to copy Meg and others.
All of that’s just too much coincidence. This is intentional. No way all those above things are all just coincidentally happening.
I am also with you,MMC.
My sons ex was forever trying to copy my daughter. In everything. If that’s where she had stopped it would have been fine. But no, she lied, manipulated, gaslighted, and caused unbelievable heartbreak in our family. 12 years later we are finally starting to get back to how we were, even though my son would rake her back, but she’s a nutcase so…
I find the last of these photos hilarious! Bill looks absolutely disgusted that Cassie has put her hand on him: “Eeek! Ewww! Get away! Girl germs, girl germs! Get away!” I bet he gave her a lecture when they got away from there. Those pics are priceless!
Kate copied M’s style – again, there is no doubt about it. Kate’s repeated creepy copying behavior over the past 11+ years is her trademark look.
Also, Will being repulsed by her creepy copying touch-and-pose behavior does make him relatable here, lol.
When people compared them yesterday I was like, really? I don’t think so.
And then today, I saw the necklace. It’s beyond laziness at this point; she really does relish the comparisons. I remember there was a D-list celebrity a few years back who purposely wore the exact same gowns as much more famous women, just so she could be featured on those “Who wore it better?” segments. THAT is what Khate is reducing herself to.
Nah. Same color, meh. Same necklace, meh. Both at the SAME FREAKING EVENT? Blatant copying. I usually think the copying claims are overdone, but not this time at all.
I agree, the copying claims are a stretch. Meghan’s jacket is such a unique cut, and Kate’s is clearly classic Chanel. A jacket and pants is something that is sooooo common for people to wear, and these aren’t even the same color or style. Adding a necklace to an open neck is pretty common too.
I agree wholeheartedly – it’s quite a stretch when black pants in that cut (pretty basic) and a blazer are deemed copying (and the hair is not similar just because it’s down). The blazers are nothing alike. While I’m no fan of the Royal family, this site (once a favourite to visit) has simply become a Royal gossip site no better than the UK tabloids with an exhausting lean toward Meghan and Harry (who are also no angels). Disappointing as it used to cover a more diverse look at pop culture and celebrity. I visit far less frequently as a result.
It is absolutely copying. It’s the same style outfit at the same event( with the same necklace) . This isn’t just a coincidence. A lot of outlets even talk about the copying.
No doubt Harry got Meghan out of the UK because Kate is so damn creepy.
It’s interesting, but a lot of Wails bots are commenting on posts on my twitter feed to say that wearing a blue blazer and flaired black pants and almost identical necklace at the same freaking event isn’t copying because the blazer is cut differently. An abnormal amount of them. There’s usually one or two bots defending the Wails on the H&M posts on my feed, if that many. Today they’re everywhere. They absolutely realize it’s copying because there’s so many commenting, and they’re using the same talking points.
I didn’t buy it as “copying” until I took a look at the necklace and hair. She is 1000% googling photos of her sister-in-law for style cues and then attempting to put her own stamp on it. “This structured blazer communicates dignity and restraint!” Hmm, it looks a bit like one of those Us Weekly “how to get the look for less!” fashion spreads when you put them side by side.
Don’t get me wrong, Kate looks super cute here! I love her loose hair, her genuine and carefree smile, and the confidence of “yessss I just knocked this look out of the park!” It’s nice!
Here’s my thing about copying/not copying…at this point, Kate (or her dresser) MUST be aware of the chatter that she is SWFing Meghan. If they want to dispel that rumor, they can easily keep tabs on what Meghan has worn to events and pick something more noticeably different (like a different color blazer and slim cut trousers, which she seems to favor more anyway). Also, these athletic events are one place where I would say Kate DOES have a signature “look”: jeggings, an open blazer or jacket, and then either a striped top or maybe a fair isle sweater. She is usually NOT this “formal” for these kinds of events.
I agree. Not the same. Chill
@tigermcqueen- bots and so many new commenters on this thread saying to chill and there’s no copy keening. Look, the evidence over the last few years of Kate copy keening Meghan is substantial and irrefutable. My guess is the duchy money is being put to use with all these comments across SM denying the blatant w evidence we all see with our own eyes.
Kate NEVER wore pants outside of sporting engagements before Meghan. NEVER.
I just came to say I usually hate asymmetrical stuff, but I looooove this jacket.
I don’t mind that she allegedly copied – I actually like both looks for different reasons. Kate’s blazer is beautiful too.
Just, wow. They can’t be that ignorant, can they?
Nevermind, forget I asked.
Meghan, I am soooo sorry you are getting SWF by Kate.
Bless KopyKhate. It’s the only way she can get attention or her team really hate her.
bunny boiling in 3…..2…..1……
Keep trying, Kkkhate! You try so hard and still can’t get it right. Pathetic!
Kate is vacuous enough to believe that if she copies someone’s outer appearance, Meghan, Pippa, Jecca Craig, the ghost of side chicks past, she’ll receive the same love, liking, admiration etc. as the original. I doubt, given her upbringing and naturally incurious disposition, that it has ever occurred to her to even consider her own interests or preferences.
When did Kate wear aquazarra heels before Meghan? Google when Kate started wearing pants to official events. When have you seen Kate wear Vega sneakers before Meghan came? When did Kate ever wear her coats over outfits before Meghan and as long as Meghan wears her? She never did they was always coat dresses. When have you seen Kate roll up her sleeves before Meghan? I will continue if you would like me to.
When have you ever seen will pose the way he did in the painting before Meghans Time magazine pic? Do your own research and take the Rose colored glasses off. Kate can only copy another woman cause she can’t offer anything else EVEN while being in the royal family almost for 20 years.
Even Camilla has the same green purse that Meghan has. With even Zara now wearing aquazarra heels
Peggy be like “Bitch, affection wasn’t part of the deal! Hands off me wench!”
LOL! The look on his face n that one pic!
Ha, ha, “Eeew, don’t touch me!”
That’s exactly what I was going to write, Lisbeth!!
Haha his face omg.
Wills: That touch was not agreed upon in our pre-event meeting. Do it again and I will out you as the concerned party over Archie’s skin color and then announce we are separated.
I think Will is ‘a mans’ man’ so to speak,,,
He does not look happy with her touching him at all.. that scene from that lifetime movie comes to mind when I see this. The writer of that movie was absolutely correct about these two.
HAHAHAHAH i love these pics
I know he looks like — “What is this I didn’t say you could touch me”
Yes, isn’t that the real story here? A picture is worth 1000 words indeed.
So very glad Kaiser included these pics – they are HILARIOUS!! 😂 He is literally swatting Kate out of his personal space with that absolutely baffled look on his face.
I’m now imagining an inaugural Celebitchy end-of-year event. It would involve us voting on our preferred Billy and Khate Wails Christmas card photograph for 2022 – as carefully selected from their ten most wacktastic images of the past year (just these two – not the kids). Put to a popular vote to determine the winner.
Unfortunately, copyright would probably prevent the next step of printing it as an actual Christmas card, for us to buy and send to family and friends as a gag. With all proceeds donated to a worthy but undisclosed charity (to avoid Derangers mobbing it).
I love this idea! So many “festive” pictures to choose from!
This is an awesome idea
The look on his face of disdain, makes me rather sad for her. Doesn’t mean I like her but I do feel a bit sorry for her. It really must burn her to look at Harry and Meghan and see how they look at each other with such love and devotion.
Meghan looked spectacular on that occasion, they rode the train on that occasion.
It seem so much fun on that day.
Someone did the boxing comparison video of the two brothers. It’s hilarious.
He looks like he’s thinking “NOW you’re wanting to do that?”
If you take my meaning.
She looks ridiculous in this outfit. She doesn’t have the charisma for clothes, other than athletic gear. And I hate her stupid hair.
I do indeed get your meaning. Love it.
😂😂😂
Her hair annoys me to no end. She needs to ditch the wiglets & extensions & get a decent cut
It’s not even a lack of charisma. It’s that she doesn’t understand fundamental concepts in fashion. For instance, the proportions in this outfit are terrible. The outfit is completely unbalanced and it emphasizes her extra long torso.
@MF, mhm, I fully agree, although I do think she DID study the proportions in the photos of Meghan. To be sure, Kate is so thin that this heavy woolen or boucle blazer adds a bit of bulk, bringing her closer to Meghan’s actual silhouette.
But the delicate necklace she is wearing really does need the gauzy weightlessness of Meghan’s belted handkerchief-hem blouse to “work” — Kate needed a heavier piece of jewelry, perhaps a thick or boxy gold chain — and then, to offset the bulk on top, a pair of slim black or brown cigarette pants, maybe cropped just above the ankle. She would look incredible in pegged paper-bag trousers, too, but sadly there’s no one to tell her so.
The photos of Pegginton reacting to Keen attempting to touch him are absolutely hilarious. Brilliant job posting those!
The Meghan cosplay is beyond creepy. Yesterday, I felt K looked fairly well put together, BUT it isn’t her style. I don’t want to comment when she dresses like that, because of the SWF vibe it got ves off. Plus Meghan does it better!
Correction: SWF vibe it gives off
William couldn’t have been more shocked. That was planned! Hahaha. I am utterly shocked and creeped out by the copying. Down to the necklace? Are this serious, Kate?! I thought she looked ridiculous yesterday, but to know she tried so hard to copy Meghan, well now I just feel sad for her. She has nothing and everything at once. Will the real Kate Middleton please stand up.
I do not feel sorry for her after her behavior to Meghan
Same, I never feel bad for her…she copies Meghan shamelessly, it’s continued bullying behavior. I see it as targeted harassment because she just won’t leave Meghan alone, even from afar. Evil witch
Maybe Kate did that as a spoof…..
Not one ounce of sympathy. The SWFing is still her trying to get under Meghan’s skin. I will NEVER forget the look Meghan had on her face during the walkabout and I will never feel sorry for this mean girl for one second.
But why would Kate want to copy MEGAN ????? She must be losing her marbles…..Personally I think Kate is very unhappy & in a strange marriage,,,,,,btw- those overly long trousers look awful on anyone….
In Nene’s voice: It’s getting weird 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This isn’t doing what you think it’s doing, Kate. Just ew.
It is imo, she does that cos she has no style so copies other fashionable women she knows but most importantly she does that so we talk about her and here we are doing that
Meghan looked amazing and I love that blue top. Wow.
Now if she could only copy Meghan’s work ethic and accomplishments!
@Caitlin, Exactly. Or develop a work ethic period.
Kate is surely obsessed with the Duchess. Still trying to catch Harry’s eye? She seems to have mad envy and respect for the woman she’s trying to destroy. Sad that the love of her life is her husband’s brother. No pity for her, of course. The brothers can’t be collected like mansions or clothes. Harry will never mistake you for the love of his life. Pathetic woman, always getting it wrong.
Creepy kate strikes again but unfortunately for her she looks awful when she does that cos she doesn’t have Meghan’s charisma and grace to pull those clothes off
Their body types are opposite too. Kate has an extra long torso and short legs, and Meghan has a fairly short torso and long legs. They cannot and should not wear the same styles because each simply does not flatter the other’s figure. Kate looks awful here. Truly awful. And cheap. And stuffy. And creepy. She just doesn’t get it.
Well, I think that’s why Kate tries to compensate by wearing a jacket with extra trim along all its edges, and shiny buttons. Surely that will make up for whatever else she’s lacking — or so she thinks.
Oh please ! That’s crazy…..Maybe Kate shouls have put a truckoad of bronzer on…
Ok just when I thought my YOU CAN’T BE SERIOUS reaction to the outfits couldn’t be topped you have the photos of Kate laying hands on William. They are SO bad at this.
In that first photo of her touching Wills, Kate clearly doesn’t know what to do with the other hand. It’s like she activated “MM” mode in both hands and then just glitched.
She’s a horrible racist woman but this is giving mental unwellness.
Do these idiots realize the internet has receipts and Kate will be called out on social media? This announces to the world the new Princess of Wales is weak and insecure and no upgrade in title, no greater access to the jewel vault and no further embiggening by the BM will change that.
Does not kate know it is against protocol to put her hand on het husbands back or take his hand in public.lol
OMG the necklace!?! even if you want to give KKKhate plausible deniability the necklace is unreal. I gasped out loud to see those two side by side. what a freaking weirdo.
she is beyond crazy and to be ok that people will out her for this and she STILL knows her (bought and paid for trolls) will come to her defense. sick sick sick.
Between her aggressive bullying behavior towards Meghan at the events after the queens death and the creepy SWF stalking of Meghans look she needs some serious therapy. I am left speechless really. At the walk about she was very visibly physically aggressive towards a very scared and traumatized Meghan but she continues to copy her it is beyond creepy, it must fall under some category of mental illness because none of this is normal.
Yes! I thought Kaiser was reaching a bit but then she put up the necklace picture and it was just…wow, just wow.
I too thought it was a reach until I saw the necklace — and the pants, actually. Kate usually wears slimmer pants. Then I was like, damn. I’d pity her for having no identity except she’s such a terrible person that I’m like, “nope.”
I keep thinking about that long ago Lainey blind where she totally blew Meghan off going shopping. Things were shady from the beginning.
Ok it was always creepy but the necklace really pushes it over the top. Wow.
Where’s Emily Andrews? I know she reads this site – what is a Kate defender take on this? Because we’ve gone beyond coincidence.
Kate defender’s will just say it’s not copying even though:
Hair down-check
Same necklace-check
Same color combination-check
Same event-check
Kate is totally pulling a Hedy.
Same charisma – NO CHECK
Megan looks modern and stylish and is wearing the ‘right’ shade of dark blue to wear with black and make it look chic. Kate just looks like she’s in the 1980s and not in a good way. I’m sure Carole is her stylist – the 80s would have been her fashion hey day and she hasn’t moved on. Kate’s fashion just hurts my eyes every time.
Kate definitely consulted her Meghan lookbook for yesterday’s event.
And went on to peruse her wardrobe with a printout of Meg’s outfit in hand. I wonder if she even has a glam squad or stylist. Were they just sitting there stealing freaked out glances at each other while Keen was preening in front of the mirror with the printout tacked on it?
I’ll say. And I would also add that at least in the movie Single White Female Jennifer Jason Leigh befriended Bridget Fonda’s character first before she started to obsessively copy her. Kate didn’t even do that much.
It’s weird that Kate cosplaying Meghan gets so little media attention. Yet TMZ had an article comparing Meghan’s red outfit to something Wallis Simpson wore.
I always get annoyed at the comparisons to Wallis. Harry was never a king who abdicated. Wallis is more imo like Camilla but Camilla got to be queen consort.
Just like they’ll never mention the obvious marital issues that they are having but try to always find some way to imply Harry is miserable and looking for a way to go back to the UK. One is because Harry and Meghan are obviously more interesting, but two I think they know this is the wad they have on the Wales’ to keep them in line. They won’t blow it.
The only thing Wallis and Meghan have in common is that they are/were both Americans and are/were divorced.
The difference between them is even more stark when pictures are put side by side like that. Meghan looked relaxed, modern and comfortable. Kate just doesn’t have the first idea how to do that.
Let’s not forget Diana’s blue Chanel jacket, same color. She copies both in one outfit. Creepy AF.
I know a photo is a split second in time, but man I wouldn’t want to be married to William.
After someone pointed this out yesterday, I was just aghast. I know that she copies Meghan all the time (either Meghan or Diana) but this was just SO specific, SUCH a blatant copy down to the necklace! It was appalling and so so obvious, especially bc the only way to get Kate to stop copying someone else is to get her to theme dress, and she usually loves to dress in athletic gear for these kinds of events, or at least jeggings with fashion sneakers or something. This is just a different level.
the touching of William was also so strained and clearly no one told him about it, lol.
Kate is surely obsessed with the Duchess. Still trying to catch Harry’s eye? She seems to have mad envy and respect for the woman she’s trying to destroy. Sad that the love of her life is her husband’s brother. No pity for her, of course. The brothers can’t be collected like mansions or clothes. Harry will never mistake you for the love of his life. Pathetic woman, always getting it wrong.
Super weird and I recall she started to dress like miss Craig and the two went to the same wedding in lookalike outfits
I never realized until recently that Kate has really long fingers.
I know the consensus is often that Kate does this so she can be talked about next to Meghan but this just seems such a failed strategy. Meghan always looks modern and youthful in her dressing and how she carries herself while on the other hand, Kate comes across as unstylish.
When I saw the jacket yesterday I’ll I could think was the front buttons are lopsided ( I still can’t un-see that, especially the bottom left one).
Now as well as lopsided button, I see is a desperate woman who thinks cosplaying other women (Diana, Meghan) will bring her an iota of the love and support those women have from the public and from Harry.
I noticed that lopsided button yesterday. I think it’s a result of someone’s poor tailoring in tightening up the silhouette for Kate.
See, that’s why I don’t buy it. Cosplaying Diana yes, I do think Kate does that intentionally and agree that it’s kind of pathetic. But my impression is that Meghan isn’t widely beloved in the UK the way Diana was. And look, I’m not saying the DM’s commentariat is representative or the entire country is racist or anything like that. I’m saying there’s a bunch of old white people over there who dislike her, and a much larger bunch of younger and diverse people who just don’t spend much time thinking about her (or any of the royals) one way or another. So it doesn’t make sense that Kate would try to get love or attention by SWF-ing Meghan, because in Kate’s world Meghan doesn’t get love or positive attention either.
What I think is happening is that she’s jealous of Meghan, for all the reasons, and that she has an implicit memory of Meghan’s style and of begrudgingly, jealously thinking Meghan looked good at this or that event. So she’s got this Coach event, and she’s looking through her closet, and unconsciously she gravitates towards blue and black because she has an implicit (meaning unconscious) positive association with those colors and that style at that event, and she’s not confident enough to overcome it with a style of her own. I know it’s fun to imagine Kate with her Meghan lookbook and all that, but I do not believe it’s being done consciously. At all. Kate hates Meghan, that seems abundantly clear. And Meghan’s style blows Kate’s out of the water every single time. There’s no reason I can think of that intentionally copying Meghan’s clothing makes sense for Kate.
I agree. I think she pays attention to Meghan’s style but the direct copying is not as planned as her Diana and Elizabeth referenced outfits. Why would you consciously try to copy someone when you are going to lose the whole “who wore it better” comparison every single time?
This woman is beyond creepy. She has no identity whatsoever. Her stalking Meghan is gone overboard. The sad thing is she failed miserably 😂
The picture that was taken when she went out of the car. Trigged me. Remember during the walkway to see the flowers after the queen died. Kate looks like she want to hit meghan before she turn around and smile maniacally to the photoghraphers.
This picture now look like she want to off someone.
I know the event you’re referring to. I couldn’t believe it at first, but when I saw it for myself, I was very startled, and Meghan’s reaction was chilling and sad.
Willy is like , lady I am a no touch zone to you. Hands off and back at least 4 feet up
Is Kate trying to force Who Wore it Better articles?
@Shawna Yes, I think so. I think this is also, primarily, another form of erasure along the lines of removing Meghan’s name from her own child’s birth certificate.
I think Kate’s fashion stalking, of — everyone — is her intentional, self-reflective pentimento: Someone wore it first, Kate copied over it x way and she wore it last, therefore, she’s the picture that remains in most recent memory
1000% agree with you, Carrot.
It feels like a deranged form of dominance and erasure.
Kate is not well.
Yes, I’ve always felt this is an erasure of Meghan’s style, which is in turn an erasure of who she is. Meghan is someone with a style pov but Kate is erasing that by copying her looks so the photos can be paired together, as in look both duchesses wore this. Most people won’t realize Meghan wore it first, which is a deliberate erasure of Meghan’s style, and Kate thinks she wins the thinnest of them all competition that only exists in her head.
Kate seems to take Meghan’s modern style and turn it into an 80’s nightmare throwback. It’s like she’s trying to take Meghan’s style as a base and throw a little Diana 80’s flair on it to come up with some magic formula to make her “stylish”. And it fails. Every time. Why doesn’t Kate just hire an actual stylist? Someone who could help her develop her own signature look? She’s PoW now – the money shouldn’t be an issue.
Also, I love the confused look on W’s face as Kate touches him. He looks like, “Hey, that’s not in the contract!”
That’s the perfect description for what Katty’s doing! It also explains why she usually looks a hot ass mess. The awful tailoring adds to this tragedy. At this point, sadly, I think her copy stalking is ingrained and is a major personality trait. OTOH Wills expression is hilarious!
The other day I came across a photo of Diana with her children and she was wearing something quite familiar, from the dress to the shoes! Same outfit Kate wore to some event this year, with one of her kids. She literally grabbed that photo of Diana and sent someone to purchase the same outfit. Is William amnesiac? Because that’s the only sane explanation as to why he puts up with his wife dressing exactly like his deceased mother.
I sometimes feel that Meghan’s years in the BRF and in close proximity to Kkkhate seems taken out of GET OUT!
i don’t see it? She’s wearing wide legged pants, which yes shes started to wear more after Meghan, but that jacket is VERY different than Meghan’s. Meghan’s is modern structural jacket and Kate’s is a play on Chanel tweed. Think there are better examples of copying and this is not a carbon copy….
This is a copy, it would not be a copy if it was just the pants and the jacket. However, Kate is wearing the same necklace…come on!
Kate has a Meghan look book or picture board of every outfit Meghan has worn!
It’s also the same color scheme (blue and black), and a blazer or jacket and wide-legged trousers for what appears to be a sporty or athletic event. There are many elements that were inspired by Meghan’s look at an event for the same charity.
Exactly.
And heels. Don’t forget the heels.
The pic where he moves away from her is killing me.
He’s the male version of Melania.
Those photos are interesting, aren’t they? In fact, the second photo of W & K where he raises the arm between them but Kate keeps touching him reminds me of then-president Geo. Bush trying to give a forcible massage to former German Chancellor Angela Merkle. While seated, A. Merkle raised her shoulders stiffly in that same defensive way that says, “It’s my body, don’t touch.”
OMG IT IS LIKE MELANIA. Nailed it.
The bots and shills on social media are GUSHING about how sweet they are together, how they are so obviously in love by the way Kate put her hand on William’s back. Their casual body language shows what genuine affection they have for each other, while still being very, very, classy. Really, the sugar was so thick it made me want to barf. I don’t know how people — even those who get paid — can write that stuff with a straight face.
If Meghan goes out one day and happens to lose an earring, will Kate appear in public next time with one earring on? What is happening with this woman? What kind of psychosis is this?
It’s arrogant appropriation on the part of Kate. She doesn’t possess Meghan’s style, beauty or charisma but she “outranks” her so she thinks repeating Meghan’s looks for herself is her royal right or something. It makes her look even more pathetic and yes, quite scary!
Meghan looks young and stylish, Kate looks like she wearing an outfit from the 1990s. The outfit is very vintage Ann Taylor.
“Why is this peasant touching me?!”
“It’s just me, dear.”
…. (Horrified look doesn’t change)
So right! He’s looking at her like she’s a mad fan who’s run out of the crowd and dared to touch the hem of his coat; one step closer and he’ll call security. Apparently, the Kate fans have gone mad about a photo where she is looking up and they’re so in love! He doesn’t even notice her.
Kate took that from Meghan
She’s never looked at William posed with her head slightly turned before Meghan did that with Harry
@what: yes!!! Meghan gives Harry that look all the time bc he’s much taller than her and she’s usually pivoting between looking at him and the other person. Kate decides to do it bc why not, it works for Meghan. But she’s too tall and also can’t replicate the warmth in Meghan’s eyes because William isn’t as emotionally available as Harry is and she can only fake it so much. I sometimes feel bad for her. She’s surrounded exclusively by people who see her as a bland conduit for their own more “special” ambitions, but she had a potential ally that could have helped her fight for her own voice. Instead she chose to allow her Svengalis convince her Meghan was her mortal enemy secretly plotting her doom. I hope Carole is happy with all she accomplished.
Agree. I don’t see it either. Radically different shaded of blues, fabrics, cut, and overall design. Late has a tweed Channel-style jacket in a boxy cut. Even the dit of her wide-leg pants is different. Her clue is more pronounced and looks horrible with the black. Megan’s jacket is a different shade of blue, more of a faded deep grey blue and the cut was asymmetrical with a belt so the flat of the jacket was closer to a blouse and her wide leg is slightly more like a flare. Seriously not visually the same. More like Kate was trying to go for a Lady Di look but paired it with a necklace similar to the style Megan wears. So I agree the jewelry was similar but not the look at all.
Same hair, same color scheme, same necklace, same heels, to the same event. The big difference is Kate’s lack of style and the absence of warmth from her husband.
Eh….I disagree. The blues are completely different color wheel, as with the shape, cut, and fit. One blue is jewel tone and the other is muted washed out blue. In my opinion, the overall look doesn’t hit the same AT ALL.
Wearing the same outfit to the same event is just unbelievable. It’s not just Kate either. Liz trus is also dressing in knock off Meghan’s outfit from years ago. It’s a sickness.
Yeah, the necklace is the clincher.
I sometimes wonder if Kate does have a stylist, but the stylist is sabotaging her.
I also wonder about this stylist. Is it a person on the first rung of their career, or perhaps someone related to Kate?
I thought what Kate used to wear to sports engagements was good. It was appropriate, wasn’t designer and what she wore didn’t stand out. And she usually wore sneakers. This looked a little too formal. On the occasion, I thought Meghan was a little overdressed and gym floors don’t appreciate people wearing heels. I see everyone’s point of the copying here, but the outfit has a completely different sensibility to Meghan’s styling. Kate’s combo somehow doesn’t look right either. It feels like the jacket is tamping down the trousers. I think perhaps a short Chanel jacket would be what is needed here.
MF commented something similar! Yes, I agree: She would look really nice in a *cropped* boxy boucle jacket, especially if she wants to surf this wide-legged trouser trend.
I really don’t understand why she copy keens people. All it does is invite comparison and for the most part Kate does not “wear it better”.
Kate lacks charisma and the natural joie de vivre that Meghan displays during occasions like this. The clothes never wear Meghan. They are ancillary to her expressions and engagement. And I think that’s what Kate doesn’t get. Her formula seems to be clothes + smile + physically be present and is somehow surprised it doesn’t equal Meghan’s style. Meghan always appears to glow with genuine happiness and interest. Kate rarely does.
I agree with you 100%!
Kate doesn’t have the same build as the women she copies either. I know she tries to be as tall as Diana was, but she’s not. And Diana was blond and chose colors that suited her complexion. While Kate is taller than Meghan, Kate’s proportions are different, so what looks good on Meghan won’t look good on Kate. This look right here is an example. Kate’s torso is unusually long compared to the length of her legs, and her look here emphasizes that. If you subtract the 5-in heels that she’s undoubtedly wearing, this look makes her legs look comically short. But Meghan’s proportions are different, so this look does not have the same effect on her. Someone needs to tell Kate that what looks good on another woman won’t necessarily look good on *her.*
Sidestepping the copy argument for a sec to focus on what’s really important: eyeliner.
Specifically, the fact that 15+ years into royal makeup help in the year of our Lord 2022, she STILL does a heavy line under her eye, under the water line, like this is 1983.
Is this some makeup thing British women can’t let go of? It’s so bad. It’s so aging!! Whatever is going on with her, Photoshop or not, the eyeliner makes her eyes look haggard.
Look at Meghan. She’s actually got rather small eyes – nice almond shape but naturally small if she’s not wearing the right eye makeup. You can see her figuring it out in pre-Suits red carpet photos. So by now she does a smashing job making her eyes look fantastic with layers, shadow, liner, adjusting amount to occasion… And she gets into the water line so you can’t tell where the makeup starts. It’s not hard!
Sorry, looks aren’t the focus etc. But to me, this lower eyeliner problem is a sign that there is no hope, never was, for this women to get it together for anything.
(Also, yes she copies. No pass here)
I notice this a lot, too. I have small eyes. I have to line them because, despite what people say about not lining small eyes, they will disappear completely if I don’t. But I waterline and blend. Kate seems to line below, as you say. Thing is, she has droopy eyes and where she lines accentuates the downward curve in the middle. Her mother and sister have the same drooped eyes. I always remember Bobbi Brown was going to do Kate’s wedding make up but Kate decided to do it herself. There is no way Kate couldn’t recruit the best stylists and MUAs going, but perhaps she is directing them to do this? Heavens knows with this woman, but I don’t think it is a British thing, I think it is a Kate thing plus Middleton genetics.
Sparrow, I see your point. I don’t even like Kate but I’m not hating on her use of eyeliner. I have almond-shaped eyes that look better with the wing tip. I know it’s not “in” anymore but my eyes stand out better with that outline.
She said no to Bobbi Brown??!! And did it HERSELF??? Shut up!!NO!!
She can’t seriously be that stupid…. Right? Right…?
Her wedding makeup looked ok though.. trying to remember. Didn’t look like she did those awful eye liner circles around her eyes. Maybe some one else did the makeup and they said it was all her… I mean assuming that she would she have let such a falsehood go uncorrected? 🤔
Anyway, @sparrow, I have small eyes too. Deepset AND hooded. But nice shape, so Meghan’s my eye makeup inspo. I read some list of holy grail products from her (interview from Suits days. I caught the show on Hulu around 2013 and was STUNNED when she appeared. She’s…ok…as an actress, but God the camera LOVES her and if she’s even more beautiful in real life as everyone says 🤯)… Sorry I digressed. She listed Mac khol eyeliner in “Teddy” as her hg, and I squeeeeeed for days bc it’s mine too. I’ve been buying it in bulk since it cost $11.50. I already loved so many things on her list that any recommendation from Meghan is always worth checking out now. (The jcrew parka from the Oprah interview is in constant rotation so useful can’t believe it.)
Thing is, Meghan got the exact shade of blue that can work with black. Kate went with a deep royal blue against black and it is horrible.
Agree. Megan’s overall look works better.
Meghan’s blazer is just SO different though.
The thing that strikes me as most different between M & K is that Kate is looking ill and very thin and on something. She isn’t quite with it somehow, you can see it in her eyes. Meds, perhaps, or just extreme unhappiness. Like someone commented upthread, when you see her with William, who’d want to be married to someone who treats you like you’re a freak for touching them? There is something wrong in their relationship and it’s affecting her more than him, which makes me think he’s happy going elsewhere for that touching.
It’s her copy-keening Meghan’s necklace for me. Good grief.
Otherwise one might say it was a similar coincidence.
Yes – the necklace is the clincher.
I was kinda like, “hmmm… is a blue blazer and black trousers not a basic enough template that this is copying?” but the necklace kinda seals it. More typical of Kate would have been her diamond framed tanzanite pendant or her diamond framed sapphire pendant.
I love the pic where Kate familiarly touches William’s hip and he looks all sorts of up in arms to such a wonderful degree. Like he was about to call security. Glorious! Even better, in the next picture it reveals she didn’t touch his hip, but the hem of his jacket. Even THAT was unacceptable. They are so clearly not living together or in anything resembling a marriage.
It’s on purpose, she’s copying the style. Remember from the exchanges between Meghan and Jason K there was one where Meghan claimed that the only thing she had left was her style? Well, Kate is trying to take it away from her.
Lots of people here missing the fact that Kate wore the exact same NECKLACE Meghan wore for the SAME charity four years ago. Truly weird.
She does this deliberately to garner attention and so far, it’s working.
To me, the necklace looks like a copy, and the rest does not. Copying the necklace is weird enough though.
Is Kate pretending to go for Will’s butt? And what’s he looking at? It seems to me that he’s looking at her crooked buttons. And why is he holding his hand that weird way?
Cause he is in the closet….
I’m not getting all the discussion of the necklace. Are they wearing the exact same necklace, or similar ones? i’ve never read or seen anywhere that Kate and Meghan ever owned exact same pieces?
Similar ones, but really close in style. A delicate necklace like that with that neckline isn’t really Kate’s style. One of her Mappin and Webb pieces would be her usual or something.
i dunno. I can see where people are coming from on the copying, and at the same time IT’S A BORING BLUE BLAZER, BORING BLACK PANTS AND A BORING SMALL NECKLACE. It’s generic “classic” boring business woman wear clothing. It’s a boring uniform for a family that’s supposed to dress boring. I’m amazed anyone remembers this in anyone’s wardrobe because it’s so generic. I cannot be arsed to care if they dress similarly when it’s this dull. It’s not like Meghan wore a dead swan dress and then Kate showed up in the same thing the next week.
Meghan’s top at the time was far more interesting and actually stands out. That’s all I got on the fashion of this.
Assuming the copying Is intentional, can I just point out the extra level of f*ckery that was choosing a coat from a fashion house that was built on coco chanel’s very literal Nazi collaboration and the seizing of Jewish wealth during the second world war.
It’s owned by a Jewish family. Coco Chanel tried to use the fact that they were Jewish to get the company transferred to her during WWII, but they had foreseen something like that and temporarily transferred it to a proxy. The Wertheimers fully own it again now.
Sometimes I genuinely wonder if Kate is struggling with mental illness. She does not seem okay.
If it is copying, she is getting better at it, because the color and type of top is so different.
That said, how does Meghan look like her legs are 8 feet long in that top photo? I mean I know she has the short body long legs thing going on, but never saw a photo with her legs looking that long. And yes, I know high heels, but she almost always wears hight heels
It’s not enough for Kate that her and William Successful got Meghan and Harry out of the U.K. . Kate wants to erase every trace of Meghan for the history book she going out of her way to copy every look Meghan wore as a working royal to make sure she is seen in identical outfits to make seem like she was the original of the outfit. Kate has the title the press is literally in her back pocket she never criticize by the press yet she the only young woman in the royal family yet she can’t let go of her obsession of Meghan . Even when there evidence of Kate copying there always a couple of cheerleaders who swear up and down its all innocent .
EXACTLY.
To me, another indication that this is copy kerning (albeit maybe not Kate’s BEST effort), is the fact that we never see her repeating these clothing items. Kate is known for recycling outfits, which does NOT mean she doesn’t shop CP Mary of Denmark-style, but regardless, she repeats a lot. The stuff she has worn when copykeening, she never repeats. The infamous camel coat? Has she worn that since? I guarantee we won’t see these black flared pants again anytime soon.
The photos of her touching/attempting to touch him are but a moment in time but he clearly looks unhappy that she’s doing this.
The necklace may not be exactly but I don’t recall seeing her in anything similar..
I’m curious about why there are so many wails supporters using almost identical language btw (try harder bots 🙄) all over sm about this event and kopy keen? It’s a weird choice to really double down on and gaslight us on? BTW Kate rarely wore delicate jewellery before meghan either. We know, we’re not blind.
BTW her tailor ruined that classic Chanel jacket. Sorry those of you who think she’s classy, she ain’t. You don’t wear that style of jacket like that or with those pants. Personally I’ve never been fond of those type of Chanel jackets (too old lady, bouffant hair, lots of hair spray, huge gold jewellery and big makeup) and I’m an old lady. But that kinda is Kate’s vibe I guess.
Previous Kate would probably have worn jeggings which we haven’t seen for a long time?
Both women look good. I love Megan’s jacket but enough with the blue. Megan should wear more green as she looks sensational in it. I think Kate might too…
Kreepy kopy by kkkhate