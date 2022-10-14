“Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez went to the LA Ralph Lauren show” links

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez came out for Ralph Lauren’s LA show. [Just Jared]
Why everyone has been obsessed with the drink “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.” (It’s because of Emma D’Arcy.) [Buzzfeed]
All of Tom Brady & Gisele’s friends are on her side. [Gawker]
Bette Midler breaks down 13 iconic looks. [OMG Blog]
Before this week, I didn’t know M.I.A. is an anti-vaxxer. [Dlisted]
Analyzing Brad Pitt’s financial situation. [LaineyGossip]
Julia Roberts wore Thom Browne on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [RCFA]
Chloe Grace Moretz’s good red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]
What’s going with the USWNT? [Pajiba]
Vote for Raphael Warnock, please, I’m begging you. [Towleroad]
Would you dress up as Patrick Bateman for Halloween? [Egotastic]
The youths want to be dumb. It’s their fantasy. [Jezebel]
I *love* JLo’s outfit. But I’m big on pin stripes and hats. Recently rewatched Selena, though, and it’s a bit surprising how
much JLo has altered her look since then. Not surprising. It’s Hollywood but her work is relatively natural looking so I forget.
Agreed. JLo looks gorgeous!!!
No lie. She makes me wonder why there’s so much awful tweaking out there. The KarJenners are younger and richer than her. Why don’t they look this good?!
I think they both look good. No way is Jlo high, she’s very clean (daughter of my friend has worked for her for years). Ben honestly looks better than ever. Not saying he’s sober, I don’t know about that, but he looks great.
Mindy looks amazing at same event. I’m struggling why she thought she was ugly? She’s absolutely gorgeous. Interesting how we all see ourselves.
Jennifer L. looks on the brink of tears in these photos.
…she looks high to me, but your way makes more sense!
I saw a few others on different sites where they’re both smiling, and one where they’re looking at each other lovingly.
they both look great here, too.
They both clearly look really good and in love. I wish them the best.
They look ridiculous lmao.
It’s the hat messing up her eyebrows or something, she kinda looks like Renee Zellweger in these pics. I saw other pics from when they were seated and she looks normal. lol
This was for Gertrude, my replies always go to the person below for some reason!!
They look smug and or miserable.
The fact that they have the *same*exact*pose/head tilt in the first pic is HYSTERICAL!
Lmfao words mean something! Miserable? lol projection much?
Jlo obsessed much? Talk about projecting lmfao.
Jan I thinks it’s that they’re being called by the paps so stopping, looking together and pausing. They’ve done a million pap strolls, they know the routine
They look good. I’d have left the hat at home but otherwise, very sexy.
They look really good together ❤️ and she is clearly head over heels for him.Blessings
Interested in swapping out Prosecco for the gin in some other drinks and see how it goes. Problem is, I like gin. Also, I live alone and the Prosecco would go flat before I drank even a half the bottle.
We have a bottle stopper for champagne, there are a ton on amazon but this is ours, and it works really well. I love it bc we used to drink too much champagne or prosecco in “well its open anyway” kind of way and now we just seal it up and it keeps really well. Not as perfect as if it wasn’t opened, but pretty close.
https://www.amazon.com/Rabbit-Champagne-Sealer-Velvet-Black/dp/B0000TF4AM/ref=sr_1_10?crid=2L7UTIR4MDBCG&keywords=champagne+stoppers&qid=1665777477&qu=eyJxc2MiOiI0LjkyIiwicXNhIjoiNC41NiIsInFzcCI6IjQuNDQifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=champagne+%2Caps%2C487&sr=8-10
They look good!
Jlo’s facial expressions though she’s trying so hard to perfect that sultry look it’s making her look a bit ridiculous 😂
I love that dress. Pinstripes! If my boobs looked like that, I would wear nothing but low cut wraps but on me, it would be all sternum and ribs. I don’t care very much about these two, but the photo of them looking sideways at the camera in unison makes me think they have a sense of humor about it all!
If money’s no object, you can have boobs like that too.
The M.I.A. thing depresses me.
EDIT: Robbie Coltrane has passed away 🙁
I am heartbroken! I have loved Hagrid since I was 8 years old! Robbie was such a big part of my childhood with Harry Potter ❤️
I was stunned when I read about Robbie Coltrane. He’s been part of my tv life since my early teens and is the only celeb that I’ve encountered: some school holiday, walking down Byres Rd in Glasgow with friends, he was walking up the road and probably going to the BBC studios which were still on Queen Margaret Drive at the time or to the pub? I said “Good evening Mr Coltrane”, he looked at me like I was a loon but replied “Good evening young lady”. Could’ve just as easily walked on ignoring me but chose not to. This was well before he was truly famous and Im thinking it was probably ’87 just after Tutti Frutti was shown on the BBC 1 Scotland.
Did J.Lo finally stop smizing? Seriously, she looks her best when she’s giving us a nice big smile. She’s beautiful !
I watched the livestream of the show and they were there front and center in the audience, next to Diane Keaton. Ben looked very cleaned up.
Are they paid to appear there?
No why would they be? The show had a whole bunch of Celebrities their and JLO wedding dress was by Ralph.
I love how they’re holding hands, maybe this time it will stick!
My (really should be our) favourite Chris was also at the Ralph Lauren show. He shaved his beard into a goatee, which I admit to not liking, BUT the fit was fitting, so all is forgiven.
Chris Pine is so stylish and swag❤️
She’s so pretty when she has a natural smile! That fake smize or whatever drives me insane. I think she looks amaze here
She looks really off. I don’t know if it’s the hat being too small so crushing her forehead down or her makeup artist just overdoing it because her eyebrows look pushed down and her eyes look too heavy with the spider eyelashes. Or maybe she’s just looking her age.
She’s starting to look like her friend, the ex-scientologist, can’t remember the name.. Leah Remini? At some angles it’s almost disorienting.
But then she smiles that j.lo smile and pow! As others above said, it’s so much better when she stops smizing and just smiles. Total star power.
Wow, this is either a woman on fertility hormones/IFV, or these pictures portray a profoundly unhappy woman.
Perhaps, both.