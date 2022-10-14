“Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez went to the LA Ralph Lauren show” links
  • October 14, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez came out for Ralph Lauren’s LA show. [Just Jared]
Why everyone has been obsessed with the drink “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.” (It’s because of Emma D’Arcy.) [Buzzfeed]
All of Tom Brady & Gisele’s friends are on her side. [Gawker]
Bette Midler breaks down 13 iconic looks. [OMG Blog]
Before this week, I didn’t know M.I.A. is an anti-vaxxer. [Dlisted]
Analyzing Brad Pitt’s financial situation. [LaineyGossip]
Julia Roberts wore Thom Browne on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [RCFA]
Chloe Grace Moretz’s good red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]
What’s going with the USWNT? [Pajiba]
Vote for Raphael Warnock, please, I’m begging you. [Towleroad]
Would you dress up as Patrick Bateman for Halloween? [Egotastic]
The youths want to be dumb. It’s their fantasy. [Jezebel]

36 Responses to ““Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez went to the LA Ralph Lauren show” links”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    I *love* JLo’s outfit. But I’m big on pin stripes and hats. Recently rewatched Selena, though, and it’s a bit surprising how
    much JLo has altered her look since then. Not surprising. It’s Hollywood but her work is relatively natural looking so I forget.

    • Zan Bee says:
      October 14, 2022 at 8:02 pm

      Agreed. JLo looks gorgeous!!!

      • Bettyrose says:
        October 14, 2022 at 10:40 pm

        No lie. She makes me wonder why there’s so much awful tweaking out there. The KarJenners are younger and richer than her. Why don’t they look this good?!

    • The Old Chick says:
      October 14, 2022 at 10:18 pm

      I think they both look good. No way is Jlo high, she’s very clean (daughter of my friend has worked for her for years). Ben honestly looks better than ever. Not saying he’s sober, I don’t know about that, but he looks great.

      Mindy looks amazing at same event. I’m struggling why she thought she was ugly? She’s absolutely gorgeous. Interesting how we all see ourselves.

  2. Gertrude says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Jennifer L. looks on the brink of tears in these photos.

  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    They look ridiculous lmao.

    • DiegoInSF says:
      October 14, 2022 at 1:24 pm

      It’s the hat messing up her eyebrows or something, she kinda looks like Renee Zellweger in these pics. I saw other pics from when they were seated and she looks normal. lol

      This was for Gertrude, my replies always go to the person below for some reason!!

    • FFS says:
      October 14, 2022 at 1:33 pm

      They look smug and or miserable.

    • Jan90067 says:
      October 14, 2022 at 1:55 pm

      The fact that they have the *same*exact*pose/head tilt in the first pic is HYSTERICAL!

  4. girl_ninja says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    They look good. I’d have left the hat at home but otherwise, very sexy.

  5. Ramona says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    They look really good together ❤️ and she is clearly head over heels for him.Blessings

  6. Concern Fae says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    Interested in swapping out Prosecco for the gin in some other drinks and see how it goes. Problem is, I like gin. Also, I live alone and the Prosecco would go flat before I drank even a half the bottle.

  7. Karisma says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    They look good!
    Jlo’s facial expressions though she’s trying so hard to perfect that sultry look it’s making her look a bit ridiculous 😂

  8. Busybody says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    I love that dress. Pinstripes! If my boobs looked like that, I would wear nothing but low cut wraps but on me, it would be all sternum and ribs. I don’t care very much about these two, but the photo of them looking sideways at the camera in unison makes me think they have a sense of humor about it all!

  9. Lucía says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    The M.I.A. thing depresses me.
    EDIT: Robbie Coltrane has passed away 🙁

    • Casey says:
      October 14, 2022 at 2:34 pm

      I am heartbroken! I have loved Hagrid since I was 8 years old! Robbie was such a big part of my childhood with Harry Potter ❤️

    • Fifee says:
      October 14, 2022 at 5:42 pm

      I was stunned when I read about Robbie Coltrane. He’s been part of my tv life since my early teens and is the only celeb that I’ve encountered: some school holiday, walking down Byres Rd in Glasgow with friends, he was walking up the road and probably going to the BBC studios which were still on Queen Margaret Drive at the time or to the pub? I said “Good evening Mr Coltrane”, he looked at me like I was a loon but replied “Good evening young lady”. Could’ve just as easily walked on ignoring me but chose not to. This was well before he was truly famous and Im thinking it was probably ’87 just after Tutti Frutti was shown on the BBC 1 Scotland.

  10. ME says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Did J.Lo finally stop smizing? Seriously, she looks her best when she’s giving us a nice big smile. She’s beautiful !

  11. L4Frimaire says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    I watched the livestream of the show and they were there front and center in the audience, next to Diane Keaton. Ben looked very cleaned up.

  12. Beech says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    Are they paid to appear there?

  13. Chaine says:
    October 14, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    I love how they’re holding hands, maybe this time it will stick!

  14. rawiya says:
    October 14, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    My (really should be our) favourite Chris was also at the Ralph Lauren show. He shaved his beard into a goatee, which I admit to not liking, BUT the fit was fitting, so all is forgiven.

  15. Casey says:
    October 14, 2022 at 2:33 pm

    She’s so pretty when she has a natural smile! That fake smize or whatever drives me insane. I think she looks amaze here

  16. Lens says:
    October 14, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    She looks really off. I don’t know if it’s the hat being too small so crushing her forehead down or her makeup artist just overdoing it because her eyebrows look pushed down and her eyes look too heavy with the spider eyelashes. Or maybe she’s just looking her age.

    • Lurker25 says:
      October 14, 2022 at 4:27 pm

      She’s starting to look like her friend, the ex-scientologist, can’t remember the name.. Leah Remini? At some angles it’s almost disorienting.

      But then she smiles that j.lo smile and pow! As others above said, it’s so much better when she stops smizing and just smiles. Total star power.

  17. Acclaim says:
    October 15, 2022 at 2:28 am

    Wow, this is either a woman on fertility hormones/IFV, or these pictures portray a profoundly unhappy woman.

    Perhaps, both.

