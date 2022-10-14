Princess Kate wants to ‘extend an olive branch’ to Meghan while visiting Boston

Us Weekly’s royal stories frequently read like keen, sugary, royalist fan-fiction. I have no idea if anyone from any royal court is actually leaking sh-t to Us Weekly in the same way certain coverage is “organized” in a publication like People Magazine. One of the most bizarre narratives pushed by Us Weekly is that Kate, the new Princess of Wales, has been consistently “reaching out” to the Duchess of Sussex. Last year, sources even claimed that Kate called Meghan during her pregnancy with Lili, and that Kate sent a baby gift (which I assume was a box of buttons). From where I sit, in the cheap seats, any narrative about Meghan and Kate secretly reaching out or having some kind of reconciliation was dead the second Meghan and Harry arrived back in the UK in September. Kate’s irritation at having to share the same space with Meghan during several outings was visible to all. Kate’s body language even seemed aggressive towards Meghan at one point.
When you think about it, QEII’s passing actually would have been the moment to bury the hatchet and simply start a new page. But that didn’t happen, so I’m not sure how much anyone will believe this:
A fresh start. Princess Kate plans to work through her issues with Meghan Markle during her upcoming trip to Boston with Prince William.
“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ December visit to America.
The insider notes that Kate’s attempt to squash her feud with Meghan, 41, is inspired by what the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” for them.
“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source adds.
[From Us Weekly]
So you’re telling me that after Kate’s Mean Girl antics in person in the UK, suddenly Kate and Meghan are planning something in America? Yeah, no. I can only imagine that William and Kate are changing their plans given that Harry and Meghan will likely be in New York on December 6th for the RFK Ripple of Hope Award. The last thing Peggington and Buttons want is to compete with the Sussexes on the Sussexes’ “home turf” in America. It does bring up some thoughts we’ve had about what kinds of questions the American media will ask of William and Kate when they’re in Boston.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657210, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
(Left to right) the Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.,Image: 722718638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jacob King / Avalon
-
-
Westminster, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal family King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla arrive with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
TRANSLATION: Kate us desperate to ride Meghan’s coat tails while in the US so she can get some free publicity because she know she can’t compete and will be largely ignored if the Sussex’s are in town at the same time.
You’re hired. I would agree. Or … it’s probably complete BS to make her look good, again using Meghan’s name.
Yes, Kellybelle, I do think she is that desperate and petty.
Absolutely, it’s pure BS from Keen yet again. This woman has no identity of her own, so she tries to handpick traits from women who threaten her (Meghan, Diana, The Queen, William’s mistresses) to try and build a persona for herself. I’m embarrassed for her.
Re the walkabout, I think Khate was desperate for more coverage like she got at Phillip’s funeral, about her keen peacemaking, brilliant strategic skills, self-effacing smarts, glue that reunites the brothers etc etc vomit…. by walking by the brothers then falling back. Those 10-15 steps got her the most glowing press since her wedding, it seemed.
I think she wanted to pull the same walking then falling back stunt at the walkabout (copyCopyCOPYKWEEN! So BONE lazy! If it worked once!) but couldn’t bc Meghan was a gravitational force for Harry this time. I think that’s what Khate was trying to do when everyone noticed how far apart she and pegs were – she was trying to circle around to find a position between them. But Harry didn’t budge from Megan and positioned himself away, so it backfired spectacularly lollll forever.
I think that’s why she couldn’t contain her animosity to Meghan – Ms presence was RUiNinG “reUniTiNg tHe BrOTherS anD hEaLiNG thE riFT”!!! How DARE Meghan get in the way of that photo op!!!!!!
So trying again in Boston. Or at least starting the same narrative
💯👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
At least y’all are telling it like it is. Kate is trying to use Meghan for the success of her US trip, nothing more. K&W are the couple that stands to benefit from any so-called olive branch. They need the Sussexes and they are willing to pretend to come in peace, after they treated Meghan like a pariah at QEII’s funeral. I hope they mise them
I am all in on your theory, Lurker.
I agree with all of this. Except one small point: at the time, I thought Kate’s falling back was deliberate, but we’ve seen William walk away swiftly from Kate on many other occasions, and now I think William and Harry didn’t want her with them, and either naturally or deliberately, walked quickly and Kate couldn’t keep up. I re-watched the video, and it sure looked like Kate was trying to keep pace — William and Harry are walking side-by-side on the sidewalk, with no room for Kate, and she walks on the street next to them. William, Harry, and Kate are behind Sophie and Louise at that point. But a few seconds later, W and H over-take S and L, and Kate, who is now BEHIND W and H, is seen dabbing her eyes while Sophie or Louise says something to her. So now, I think Kate *wanted* to be with William and Harry, but they were walking too quickly for her to keep up in her high heels. But because it was being filmed, she had to turn it around and claim she WANTED to fall back. But I don’t believe that, based on re-view of the video and on the way William frequently walks away from Kate.
Seeing how Harry froze kate out at the service himself, I suspect he isn’t any more tolerant of kate and her antics than William. So Harry being ok with blowing off kate after Philips funeral as he was walking with William seems to suggest that Harry and William are able to be cordial to each other and that kate is the problem.
@Mrs.Krabapple – I believe the consensus here at the time was that Kate was trying to do her previously publicized “peacemaker” routine by walking with Will and Harry – but one or both of them either told her directly to get lost, or simply ignored her completely and walked away.
Throwing this out there as well: Kate may be keenly aware that she is being sidelined into irrelevance, and cozying up to Megs/Harry may be her best shot at asserting herself in the conversation — heck, even assuring her spot as future Queen. Thoughts? I mean, if it’s at all true. Mean girl may just stick to her guns and continue shooting herself in the foot.
Kate’s whole *job* is to sit still and look pretty. Anything more is not in her job description. She’s too lazy to actually have to converse on a world stage. So fine……
All this other drivel is monkeycrap tossed out of the cage by her family etc. Her family knows she is not up to any job.
SquiddusMaximus, well, it takes two to cozy, doesn’t it? She is never going to be cozying up to Meghan, and Harry will never cozy up to her.
A lot of this is fan fiction for sales and clicks. Readers want lovely Elizabeth Bennet getting her Mr. Darcy. The narrative is much less enticing when it turns out Prince Not-So-Charming actually married Caroline Bingley, a nasty, social-climbing snob.
Why does this sound familiar?
I remember after Prince Philip’s funeral. I guess, it is back to that.
At least Harry and Meghan know what to expect.
she openly glared at her at the funeral. that image isn’t going away. she can’t hide her true nature or true feelings so this latest PR attempt is such a joke
Let’s not forget her public bitch display at the 2020 Commonwealth Service where she couldn’t even be civil in a house of God.
And the real question is, what red, white and blue catastrophe are we going to be “gifted” with??
She may extend an olive branch, but I guarantee there will be a venomous snake on it.
The commonwealth service was a situation where you could argue that emotions were still high and the Keens crappy public behaviour was a regretable one off. But Kate was absolutely disgusting towards Meghan from the walk about and onwards. She is a mean girl with no poker face and no diplomacy with the whole world watching. Even Wills tried his best,she is a lost cause.
Khate’s Windsor home is literally walking distance from Meghan’s, so if Khate wanted to bury the hatchet that is where she would have done it during the 10 days of mourning after the queen’s death. Khate has her nose in the air most of the time but especially when Meghan is around.
Imagine! The picture outside the Church at the Queen’ s burial speaks a lot. Wasn’t Meghan standing alone,behind the 3 ‘Sisters’, ? They meant to ostracise her,but she presented a more regal figure.
Do these people have even the slightest idea of the size of the United States? Have any of the RRs ever been here— or so much as looked at a map??
Someone in Boston doesn’t just make lunch or dinner plans with someone in California, for the love of Christ.
I cannot with this stupidity
Dupsy, that was a brilliant picture. The three Witches of Windsor versus the Vogue cover shot of Meghan standing alone, dignified, beautiful and glamourous, grace under pressure personified.
NOPE.
Kkkeen is just hoping to get some intel on what M might wear so she can put buttons on it. They also want people to see them and know no one likes keen and peen
Anyone with eyes knows this story is total crap. From the funeral, to the Commonwealth Service, back to when Meghan had just had Archie at a polo match-Kate can’t even fake being kind or “extending an olive branch.”
She ain’t fooling nobody…
You can see right thru “buttons and the Pegger” like the holes and tears in a cheap suit.
…box of buttons and My First Wiglet as a baby gift
My first wiglet….dying!
What gave the impression, her blatant copykeening this year?
I hope and think I speak for everyone (hopefully Meghan included) when I say “oh f*ck off Kate”
@Layla
Seconded 🙋
🙋🏻♀️Thirded.
🙋🏻♀️ Fourthded
fifthed
Yup, speaking for me.
After the way Khate acted during the funeral? GTFO, nope nope nope. They can take that peacemaker narrative and shove it.
Pure bunk. It’s a set-up to say Kate tried but the Sussexes either weren’t available or rebuffed her.
👆🏻This.
That is why they put the disclaimer “Harry and Meghan’s hectic schedule ” and “if dates don’t clash”. We all know this is just another lie the press and put out, but they are making sure to cover their but when it doesn’t happen.
Is this an attempt to have attention in Boston to get people watching their show to see if H&M attend or something? Or PR to say “don’t believe your eyes, Will is the one who won’t make peace not Kate”.
It is a bit late for this. There is mistrust of her and peace when she’s not around.
Think about the olive trees Kate, they need their branches to bear fruit.
Meghan is good.
Just stop the leaking.
Sounds to me like a story planted by KP to ensure people tune in when Peggy and Bones are here hoping to see the drama of the couples interacting. They’re trying to ensure that they’re not ignored. The story is BS.
We have a winner, no more entries! Yeah, it’s definitely a way to associate themselves with the Sussexes and try to ensure interest in the Cabridge Wails.
yeah sorry we all saw her behavior during the funeral. no one expected laughing and fun and games but if Kate wanted to “heal the rift,” she could have reached out to Meghan literally. I mean even freaking William did it.
There is a photo under the Twitter thread for this post and it clearly shows kate looking at Meghan during the funeral procession with a very mean look. This woman has no intention of ever making peace.
And here we go again! Keen peacemaker strategist is back to work.
Just like she was before/after lili was born until we learned from the Jill Biden visit that she actually hadn’t even talked to Meghan at all lol.
Or like when she was helping the cousins “Skype” to keep in contact but couldn’t be bothered to send her kids to lilis bday party.
Sureeee Kate.
So it’s finally dawning on Kate that her shunning of Meghan hasn’t played as well outside of the UK, ie in the commonwealth. She’s seeking to turn this PR ship around while she still can.
Yep. She wants to look like less of a mean girl before she comes to the states. We’ve seen her mask slip too many times.
I still remember/laugh at the US Weekly story from last August that was full of it. The one where it was claimed Meghan wanted to collaborate with Kate on a documentary about Kate’s charity work. lolz for days.
Absurd quote from that story (re Kate), Meghan wanted to ‘spotlight Kate’s charity work and the high impact she’s made with her philanthropy’.
I know that even though the two countries share the same language, some words and expressions are not used in the same way, like “truck” and “lorry” or “apartment” and “flat.” So, in that same vein, does “extend an olive branch” mean “Get a look at Meghan’s closet?” Just asking.
” So, in that same vein, does “extend an olive branch” mean “Get a look at Meghan’s closet?”
Tee-hee!
Please. Kate knows the world saw her nastiness to Meghan during the queen’s funeral and national mourning because #kkkate trended on Twitter for days. If this story were true it’s damage control and fear that Meghan will release Kate’s written apology for Cry-gate, proving Kate let a lie stand for years and contributed to the smearing of Meghan.
It might also ential what she said to Meghan, which was the reason why she felt she had to write that apology letter in the first place. Kate must have either cursed or blurted something out she shouldn’t have said…
We all saw her at the walk about she was bullying Meghan right in front of everyone, cameras included. She was very aggressive and physically intimidating toward Meghan when she got right in Meghans personal space, Meghan actually looked terrified as she backed away in total “flight” mode. As far as I’m concerned Meghan is not safe to be alone with this woman ever. As for the olive branch crap they love to spew, actions speak louder than words. Start with cleaning up the unforgivably cruel comments all over the social media accounts they run and stop briefing against the Sussex’s then maybe someone might believe this crap.
Agree. Megan’s not safe around her. Not just alone, either. If there was ANY was to ensure Meghan is publicly embarrassed/shamed (tripping, vomiting, etc) without it tracing back to her, she would do it in a heartbeat.
She would absolutely send stooges so Ms not safe from any of them.
Anyone remember that video of Khate showing up to some event def feeling herself… and on camera, next to the camera and away from the public, you could hear a female voice saying something like “eat your heart out Meghan!!”? Like, it was clearly a Khate staffer boosting Khate a bit too loudly?
Katty can’t hide her hostility towards Meghan long enough to say boo. By her physically menacing Meghan at that walkabout, Katty broadcast her feelings loud and clear. This is just another magnanimous Kate and mean Meghan bs narrative with another opportunity to slam Meghan if she doesn’t accept this imaginary peace offering. Meghan should tell her to kiss her Black ass (she won’t but let me dream!)
Interesting that they never mention Katty reaching out to Harry, you know, her actual brother-in-law and (in her eyes) previous work husband…
they’re only planting this story now because they know it won’t happen, and then they can blame meghan and harry for not reconciling.
We need mainstream media to keep calling out Kate’s bullshit mean girl behavior before she sets foot in the US again.
The open shunning of Meghan during the various church services, and the funeral walkabout
Ignoring Meghan with baby Archie at the polo match, and apparently keeping her children away from Meghan as well
Not correcting the crying story when she could have
Not speaking to Meghan after her children were born
Allowing the vicious racist diatribes against Meghan to stay up on Instagram accounts that represent her.
Kate isn’t to be trusted, ever.
Ianne, perhaps someone will ask her if she’s met Lili yet? That should be enough to send a message how absurd this olive branch is.
Is it possible that this hasn’t anything to do with the Mids and instead it’s US Weekly throwing some shade on Wails?
Back to the peacemaker stories already, huh?
It’s very easy for her team to float this out there, make her look like the kind and generous one, and put Meghan in a position where either the story stands, or Meghan’s team refutes it and she ends up looking like the cold one who wants to continue the estrangement.
Also why are they acting like her coming to Boston means she’ll even see them? They’ll either be home in California or in NYC for the award, not Boston.
Don’t forget W&K are tagging on visits to Washington and NYC after Boston. I still think they’re angling for an invite to the RFK gala. Kate would crawl over hot coals to try and get photographed at such a prestigious event.
Evidently Us Weekly thinks people believe Boston is a suburb of NYC instead of four hours away in a different state, lol. I mean the four of them rode in a car together and didn’t reconcile, why would being in the same geographic region make a difference? More Keen fiction as usual.
Welp maybe W&K can check in on the markle clan and ask why they have been so ghost lately?
Aren’t markle, sr. and the rest of the clan spoke pieces for the RR and RF? Or did the paychecks stop coming?
(not trying to threadjack, just curious)
Didn’t Meghan gently rub Kate’s hand as she and William stood up to let Harry and Meghan into in aisle? I wonder if that is part of the funeral footage that is no longer available?
No, she didn’t. And W&K hadn’t even sat down yet, they simply stood back.
Yes, she did. Meghan gently touched Kate’s hand as a way of saying thanks for stepping aside to let them into their seats. Kate ignored her & instead she voted her eyes into the side of Harry’s head, willing him to look at her. He didn’t! 🙂
Meghan touched Kate’s hand for a second. I think Meghan feels super sorry for her. For one thing, she knows Kate desperately wants Harry. Also Meghan is just way too nice, like Serena Williams (I think) said. And it’s hard for a rational person, like Meghan, to truly take in that no kind gesture will help when dealing with a completely irrational person steeped in jealousy and hate, like Kate.
Really, no one should be *touching* anyone in a situation that has so many negative undercurrents.
More bs from the usual sources. Will-not and Cannot helped to push Harry and Meghan out. At every opportunity, they have shown themselves pathetic, stupid, unoriginal, cruel, racist, and lazy. They don’t want to make up with Harry and Meghan- they want positive press as they head to America. Plus diplomacy requires work and skill and we all know Kate has neither of these things.
Yeah, no. I wish them the same success they enjoyed on the Caribbean tour.
If Kate wants to make amends with Meghan then she should go on Archetypes. The topic could be “Press Manipulation”. Kate could say how sorry she was for letting the “tights” story get out of hand and if she had her time again she would go against the usual palace protocol and nip the story in the bud.
If Kate did go on the show then I would accept that she is a good person and not Meghan being VERY VERY generous.
Erm..the topic would be “the Repercussions of Rivalry”… 🤭
Kate on Archetypes??? No!! The thought of her mumbling for an hour is like nails scrapping on a chalkboard. I have headache just thinking about that.
@ LAURA D
That would be the one episode of archtypes I wouldn’t listen to. I have no Interest in k8 at all, or anything she has to say, as her actions have spoken loudly. She has shown who she is, and I believe her.
Whoever wrote this doesn’t know anything about geography. M&H don’t live anywhere near Boston. It’s ridiculous to try to throw people together socially just because they happen to be on the same continent.
Also, this is the digital age. People can make phone calls to the international space station IN SPACE. If W&K and M&H aren’t communicating because of *checks notes* the Atlantic Ocean, then it’s because they don’t want to talk.
However H&M were literally walking distance from W&K for 10 days in September. A simple text ‘are you free if I walk over’ could have started the process. Didn’t happen then, won’t happen now.
The Atlantic Ocean and the entire continent of North America, don’t forget. 😉
Seems more PR bull from the royal firm.
This may be a hot take, but I had been starting to wonder if Kate and Meghan were more civil to each other behind closed doors than the media has been trying to make it seem. All of these “moments” at the funeral are like split second frames being dissected and extrapolated in honestly kind of absurd ways.
What I personally noticed about the funeral was how their wardrobes and hair were nearly identical for almost every event, which had to have been a deliberate choice to try and keep the press from comparing them. That kind of coordination doesn’t happen between people who hate each other.
To my knowledge, the ONE thing we know for certain about Kate is what Meghan said in the Oprah interview, which frankly I thought was pretty kind to Kate. We had a disagreement, she made it right, we moved on, everyone stop acting like it’s one or the other.
Sometimes the comments regarding Kate on this site are really pretty surprising because of how nasty they are when they’re based on just as flimsy tabloid reporting as so much of the stuff about Meghan.
I’m not defending Kate necessarily but is it really so out of left field to imagine these two women (in their singularly unique positions and experiences married to those two) have a completely different relationship behind closed doors? The story of their conflict accomplishes nothing but selling papers so why not start trying to figure out a way forward?
What else is to be done? Are we to expect them to live in constant hatred and conflict forever? That seems silly, I for one hope they are secretly more friendly than the media knows and that they are working on a functional relationship.
The only word we have is from Meghan – but that’s the problem, isn’t it? Kate could have easily said a similar word at any time. Just a positive sentence, but she hasn’t done it. So, because no one has heard from Kate and the tabloids have dubbed Meghan a liar, the story will continue that there is no good relationship between them.
I think your kind heart is helping you see something that a lot of the rest of us aren’t seeing. Year after year, incident after incident, these split second photos & video clips show us just how awful K&W are toward M&H. That’s what I’m seeing, at least. I don’t think there’s any behind the scenes friendliness or coordinating of outfits or anything else. Nor do I think at this point that it’s even necessary. Separate lives & all.
So Bananarama, do you ever venture on to other sites, making the observation that the comments about Meghan are very nasty and based on flimsy tabloid reporting? Or is your criticism reserved solely for Meghan supporters?
I never see anyone on the deranger side standing up for Meghan. Ever. But they sure have opinions on how horrible, American, and black Meghan is. Yet here you are, wishing we wouldn’t say such negative (true) things about Kkkhate.
Double standards abound, don’t they?
“their wardrobes and hair were nearly identical for almost every event,” Kate has had years and years to perfect her ability to copy.
*this was a reply to bananrama
It had to be said, @Beverley. Some people venture on here and try to polish Kate’s image. They’re essentially saying, “Are you going to believe your own eyes, or will you just take my word that Kate is not a witch?” In doing so, they usually say, “I’m not defending Kate BUT…” and “Remember what Meghan said about Kate during the Oprah interview?” Are you kidding me?
KP could, at the least, allow no replies on SM when they post any BD wishes to the Sussexes and don’t do so and neither did CH. Instead they allow all these posts comparing how “classy” W&K or C&C are to wish family a happy BD and making nasty comments about Meghan. That wouldn’t take much effort and would be the least somebody who claims to be concerned about SM trolling could do. Even if Kate is silenced from correcting something like the crying story (which I doubt since KP managed to correct more trivial matters involving botox and wiglets) she could see to it that much is done in controlling SM. Also if there is no beef why doesn’t Kate pull her mom and uncle off of making aspersions about H&M?
There is video of kate snubbing Meghan at the commonwealth service as well as her obviously cold behaviour during the walkabout at Windsor. These aren’t just screen shots of a brief second but observable interactions in motion. Why does this keep getting downplayed?
Besides if a false story making your own sister in law was out in public wouldn’t you correct it? Kate has said nothing to correct it and it’s been years. Instead there has been a doubling down and suggestion that Meghan was bullying Charlotte. There is no way someone is getting along in secret when such public accusations.
And the reality is that Meghan isn’t the one stewing in hate. She’s living her own life in California with a loving husband and children. All this goes to show the enormous benefit of the doubt that so many want to ascribe to a white woman, despite years and years of actions that show she really isn’t a nice person.
So you know, sometimes I do play this out in my mind. What if we’re all wrong? What if Kate and William have a fantastic marriage and he’s never cheated on her? What if Kate and Meghan are BFFs that talk all the time and are constantly facetiming with the kids?
then I see things like Kate blatantly ignoring Meghan in public (from commonwealth forward), and that’s from watching it live, not based on photographs. I hear things like Kate snapping at a child “what else” when they ask about Meghan. I hear Kate not being able to answer a question coherently about whether she’s met Lili yet. I see Kate glaring at Meghan in full view of the cameras at the walkabout in Windsor.
And I think nah…..we have kate’s number. If they were working towards a functional relationship, we would see signs of it on social media, when they’ve been together in person, etc. And we just don’t.
I think Louis would have been at Lili’s 1st birthday party, if there was any semblance of a positive relationship between the two couples. IIRC, Cannot and Willnot took George and Charlotte to an event that day, but Louis was absent.
@Bananarama Kate left that crying story out there for years, lets family go after Meghan in the press and doesn’t utter so much as a squeak in support of Meghan. So no , Kate gets no f-cks here.
I believe the world saw with their own eyes Kate’s attitude / behaviour towards Meghan, both at the Jubilee when she turned round, saw the Sussexes enter, turned back and muttered something under her breath with a sour expression on her face. And that was a happy occasion! Again at the funeral, her coldness towards Meghan was blatantly obvious. Not even the merest HINT of a smile or acknowledgment. She cold-shouldered Meghan at every turn, safe in the knowledge she had Camilla as backup. It was truly shocking. As someone said above, Kate just can’t do poker face.
It’s not “flimsy tabloid reporting”, it’s there in the public eye for everyone to see. Kate has been nothing but cold and rude to Meghan. The only time I can recall them looking friendly was at a tennis match before the wedding. The rest of the time Kate treated Meghan like a pariah, and showed her anger and jealousy publicly numerous times. She’s simply not a nice person and overwhelmed with jealousy and spite.
@Bananarama It’s a nice thought but, Kate has done very little to change opinions on how much she dislikes Meghan. Let’s not forget that there was ample opportunity to offer an olive branch during the Jubilee. Lili’s birthday would have been a major step forward. We know how busy W&K were but, if she had allowed Louis over to the party it would have been great PR for Kate. Instead she (and her husband) allowed press release after press release about how they “snubbed” the birthday party of a little girl. That wasn’t “flimsy tabloid reporting” that was KP allowing an orchestrated hit job on a little girl.
As for coordinating their clothes? Seriously? It was a frigging state funeral EVERYONE was expected to wear black. If (and it’s a big IF) there was any coordination it probably went through their respective dressers. In truth I doubt very much they had much contact with each other because as sure as eggs are eggs we would have had another “Meghan made Kate cry” story over what tights she should/could wear!
A good way forward would be for Kate (and William) to remove all the nasty posts about Meghan on their social media page. Another would be to acknowledge some of the great work H&M have done since leaving the “firm”. An even better one would be to shut down the likes of Angela Levin, Dan Wooton, Ingrid Seward, Tom Bower et el. Until Kate does some or all of the above. I for one will keep coming back to this site to defend Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lili against “flimsy tabloid reporting” which somehow masquerades as truth.
Eh…I dunno on deliberate coordination. They’re brunettes wearing black outfits and normally wear their hair down. I’m not going to go into the whole “Kate copies Meghan” thing since god knows other pages here do that, but it’s not like you couldn’t come up with similar outfits/looks even if they totally shunned each other.
“Are we to expect them to live in constant hatred and conflict forever?”
In all honesty, I do think the majority of the BRF are going to hate H&M forever now. Lots of lines both sides consider unforgivable were crossed. If the Queen’s death didn’t cause anyone to want to make amends, what would?
It would be nice if anyone was trying to make amends behind closed doors, I agree, but the public behavior that we know of isn’t lining up with that. Kate also had years to say something about the stupid wedding tights fight story, too, so….eh…..
Jennifer, I agree with what you said and add in the video out there where Wails actually seems to make the point of letting the world know her feelings about Meghan (and they aren’t good), we can forego any discussions about olive branches.
I think a misconception here is that H&M spend their time hating anyone. I believe they are living their lives, building their Foundation and their businesses. I doubt they spend time hating or even thinking about the brf. This is the misconception that the bm and the brf make. I think the bm and brf spend an interesting amount of time thinking of H&M. If they can get that under control, perhaps everyone can peacefully coexist.
Folks, banana is a known Meghan hater and pro-Kate troll. Just keep that in mind before responding next time.
That makes a lot of sense. Anytime someone says that “the ONE thing we know” is what Meghan said in the Oprah interview, which was “pretty kind” to Kate, that’s a bit suspect. As I recall, Meghan also said that Kate actually made HER cry. That true story was never corrected by Kate. Yet, some people don’t want to remember that part of what Meghan said. They only want to remember the “pretty kind” part and choose to dismiss the rest.
And she conveniently forgets Kate’s documented history of being mean to other women in Wills life like the York sisters.
I don’t know which bothers me more; that the media consistently lies and knowingly peddles disinformation, or the fact that so many gullible people believe those lies . Both are dangerous.
Yeah, this — if there’s any grain of truth to it, which is doubtful — is just Kate trying to borrow some of Meghan’s luster.
Kate would turn that olive branch into a weapon against Meghan if she could.
Right? It would have been such a short reach to extend that alleged branch when all four were in the car together. Had Kate had a stick in her hand she would have used it.
Hahahahaha!
Hahahahaha!
Sure she does . And if you believe that …
Yeah, this is BS.
Kate is going to work through her issues – how very “mental health” of her. But the d-listers have such a hectic schedule that there may not be time for peacemaking. Right.
Do these people not grasp the size of America? Boston is 3000 miles from California. That’s like expecting the Sussexes to reach out to Kate because they happen to be in Iran.
The Sussexes will be in NY – that’s only 220 miles or so away. They could meet, if either side wanted to.
Driving from New York to Boston. For lunch. No, that would be bonkers. A train would be less terrible, and that takes four and a half hours. It’s not happening.
@Emily C – I’ve done it before – fly to NY for a meeting and come back later in the day.
But I thought the story was that W&K are dying to revisit NYC (the site of their earlier “triumph” in 2014) and go skating at Rockefeller Center, or some such gibberish. The general idea being that both couples will be in NYC at the same time. Of course, as others have pointed out, not even being a 10 minute walk from each other prompted a meeting, so there’s no reason being in NYC would do it. It’s all wishful thinking – imagine the money the paparazzi would make on reunion photos.
I think I know what any reunion photos would look like anyway. Kate glaring “die die die die die” at Meghan, Will looking all “aw shucks this is awkward” like he’s not at least as bad, Meghan shrinking into herself, and Harry looking like he’s keeping his rage under wraps through massive effort while trying to protect Meghan. It’s what they always seem to look like when they’re together. Except when Kate is trying desperately to get Harry’s attention and he’s pointedly ignoring her.
@Emily C – lol, I see the photos a little differently. Harry and Meghan will be on their own turf and getting an award from people who admire them. So, Meghan will be looking the height of NY American Style – all cool, unfussy chic – and Harry will have his usual “Isn’t she wonderful!’ face. William will have his toddler “don’t make me eat broccoli” face and Kate will be gaping and guffawing, while kopykeening Meghan’s outfits from 2 seasons ago.
@Eurydice — Will’s toddler face, omg. Yes, all the time. But I can’t see Kate guffawing around Meghan. Any time Kate glances at Meghan, Kate’s inner evil queen wanting to shove a poisoned apple down the innocent princess’s throat will come out.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Alexa,replay video of Wails’ icy stare towards Meghan where Meg actually took a step back and fixed her hair in reflex….
The only reason k8 would want to extend a olive branch to meghan, is to get near to harry. Bottom line, full stop.
Do these idiots ever look at a MAP? She’s going to… what? Give her a call from Boston, which is literally on the other side of the entire country from where Meghan lives? She can just as easily call her from Salt Island. What a load of BS.
Sure…Cruella de Cambridge wants to bury the hatchet…in Meghan’s back. Her facial expression and body language at the Commonwealth church service and walkabout is all you have to know about Khate, that she has an obsessive and sick jealousy/hatred of Meghan that she can’t control. In fact I’d say she’s completely intolerant of most women and sees them as nothing more than competition. Her faux-friendship with Rose Hanbury was just that, a performative way to get in with the aristo crowd, but that back-fired spectacularly and they now shun her. What a bitter, lonely life she must live.
I don’t think this “rumour” came from KP/Carole MIddleton’s camp nor the Sussexes. I think the media (esp British media and American celeb/tabloid media) are forcing KP to make a public “reunion” happen between the Sussexes and The Wales. They will be sprinkling hints of a possible reunion b/c they’re making it known that’s what they want to see b/c its what sells and gets ppl’s attention.
Once the coronation is done, we will see very little interaction between senior royals and the Sussexes at public events in the next few years/decades. The media wants this feud b/c it sells but also the possible moments they are seen together are that much more valuable (money wise). They can’t force the Sussexes to play the game but they can with The Wales and that’s what they’re doing here.
I don’t think this is Kate’s pr. Maybe her mother, but idk. I think Kate hates Meghan far too much to ever want anyone to consider that she might feel anything for her other than hatred. I’ve gotten that look and body language that Kate threw at Meghan during the walkabout. Someone that insanely jealous is not going to want to pretend they don’t want you to die for even a second.
If princess ice block couldn’t be warm and welcoming at a funeral. I don’t know why she would want to when California is so far away from Boston .
Why would Meghan want to be anywhere near Kkkhate after the way she was treated during the Queen’s funeral? The Wails tried to play at extending goodwill and grace in person (at least Will made a lukewarm attempt at the walkabout) but behind the scenes, they continued to be instrumental in excluding, snubbing and briefing against Meghan. It would be ridiculous to take this “olive branch” pablum seriously in light of recent events.
My money’s on W&K are beginning to realize that their American vacation isn’t going to be as successful as they hope and some good press involving H&M is necessary. They’re hoping the Sussexes will play along…then the Wails will go right back to their rabid, envious behavior.
@squared Would you be happier if they said they lived “Overseas” and Meghan denied her American heritage? You can say what you want but, America is her home turf. She was born and raised there, and voted in the last presidential election. It’s pretty scary how the anti-Meghan brigade are still trying to dehumanize the poor woman by attempting to remove any semblance of identity from her.
KC3 and the BRF might not want to remind people but, it is the truth. H&M are living in America with their two children (one of which was born there.) America may (or may not) have chosen a side in this conflict but, the royals do when they refuse to acknowledge that simple reality.
H&M don’t need their titles to represent their charities. I’m sure the titles were useful initially but, now people across the globe have seen how hard they work and their commitment to causes and will pick up the phone to answer their calls. Let’s not kid ourselves the BRF would love for H&M to be representing them again. Instead of using gentle persuasion to bring them back, the firm insist on taking pot shots at them and deny they’re doing a bliddy good job representing themselves and their interests.
If KC3 did bow down to the rabid Fail readers and took away their titles, it still doesn’t stop Harry being the son/brother/uncle to kings. Whether de-rangers like it or not, Harry has royal blood. No matter how the de-rangers and the RRs try to spin it, or whether Harry is in the UK or the US absolutely nothing is going to change that fact.
More importantly and impressive, he can’t stop PH from being the son of Diana.
I don’t care about Harry’s “royal blood.” He married up when he landed Meghan. I do care that Harry, with Meghan’s help, extricated himself from a historically awful and massively powerful family, and is using his power to talk about trauma and help people. That’s impressive and fascinating.
Ah yes, the “Saint Kate saves the day and mends the fences” PR comes out again? How many times have we heard that?
The fanfic is real! Lol. People either want to read drama or ‘make up’. Anyone with eyes saw Kkkkate and her bullying postures, anger issues with her hate-filled looks. It’s hilarious anyone would call her a peacemaker 🤣🤣🤣
Quick link to pictures of the burial for reference https://metro.co.uk/2022/09/19/kate-middleton-and-meghan-lead-the-windsor-women-at-queens-funeral-17405084/amp/