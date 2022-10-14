Princess Kate wants to ‘extend an olive branch’ to Meghan while visiting Boston

Us Weekly’s royal stories frequently read like keen, sugary, royalist fan-fiction. I have no idea if anyone from any royal court is actually leaking sh-t to Us Weekly in the same way certain coverage is “organized” in a publication like People Magazine. One of the most bizarre narratives pushed by Us Weekly is that Kate, the new Princess of Wales, has been consistently “reaching out” to the Duchess of Sussex. Last year, sources even claimed that Kate called Meghan during her pregnancy with Lili, and that Kate sent a baby gift (which I assume was a box of buttons). From where I sit, in the cheap seats, any narrative about Meghan and Kate secretly reaching out or having some kind of reconciliation was dead the second Meghan and Harry arrived back in the UK in September. Kate’s irritation at having to share the same space with Meghan during several outings was visible to all. Kate’s body language even seemed aggressive towards Meghan at one point.

When you think about it, QEII’s passing actually would have been the moment to bury the hatchet and simply start a new page. But that didn’t happen, so I’m not sure how much anyone will believe this:

A fresh start. Princess Kate plans to work through her issues with Meghan Markle during her upcoming trip to Boston with Prince William. “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ December visit to America. The insider notes that Kate’s attempt to squash her feud with Meghan, 41, is inspired by what the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” for them. “[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source adds.

So you’re telling me that after Kate’s Mean Girl antics in person in the UK, suddenly Kate and Meghan are planning something in America? Yeah, no. I can only imagine that William and Kate are changing their plans given that Harry and Meghan will likely be in New York on December 6th for the RFK Ripple of Hope Award. The last thing Peggington and Buttons want is to compete with the Sussexes on the Sussexes’ “home turf” in America. It does bring up some thoughts we’ve had about what kinds of questions the American media will ask of William and Kate when they’re in Boston.