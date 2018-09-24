Duchess Meghan wears Altuzarra trousers, de la Renta top for Coach Core event

Ugh, I completely forgot that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were doing an event today. In my defense, I thought that since this event was called the “Coach CORE Awards” that it would be in the evening, GMT, and that we would be getting the photos a lot later in the day. Meghan and Harry arrived at Loughborough University this afternoon to start this event, which is affiliated with Heads Together and all of the umbrella sporting/mental health issues.
For this sporty event, Meghan chose… TROUSERS! Yas! Meghan wore Altuzarra trousers in either navy or black (they look different colors in different photos) and a navy Oscar de la Renta top which is interesting – there seems to be some feminine detailing and a flared waist. She also seems to be wearing high heels, as opposed to flats or sneakers. Kate also gets into that kind of footwear quandary often enough – it’s a sporty event, so do you wear sneakers? But it’s also a real “royal event,” so should you go for a dressier look? No one is sure what to do, so Meghan just wore heels.
It also looks like Meghan had a fresh blowout? My theory is that Harry didn’t explain the event clearly enough and she thought she needed to be a lot dressier.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
I think she looks perfect and matches Harry’s style in a suit. Love the top!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The top is gorgeous!!!! The colour is beautiful. She is so elegant and yet vivacious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Top is pretty, but NOT for this event, or paired with those pants. Gotta wonder… what the HELL happened to her “style” after “I Do”??? She looked GREAT during the engagement period, but YIKES… this top does NOT go with those pants, and those heels do NOT work on a gym floor. (Also, a ponytail would’ve been better today) And I’m a fan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh … I think that top goes with those pants? Personally I would’ve done a skinner pant but it still works. It’s boss lady chic, but I don’t blame her for that.
That’s the interesting thing about “style”. I think she looks great yet you hate it. It’s subjective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole look = goals to me. It always amuses me when people slam the looks I would love to have in my closet or actually have in my closet. Reminds me that it is impossible to please everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone has their own opinion of what’s stylish and attractive. If we all went around wearing the exact same style, eating the same food, listening to the same music, etc, this would be a very boring world. Impossible to please everyone, because we’re all different people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate always looks the part at sporting events. Great outfit but wrong for this event. Put your hair up (ponytail, bun, French twist….)wear a more casual top, and at least wear flats. And she’s always had a bump at her midsection for those on the bumpwatch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those shoes on that wood floor?? I was cringing. Totally wrong look and can damage the floor. The pants are nice, but that top is dreadful. I also think her hair looks stringy in some pics and very damaged. I thought she had thick hair, but it looks pretty thin here.
What happened to her style since she got married?? I really liked it before the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a paralegal, this is not cute for this event. Nice top though but maybe she could’ve worn a different color. God I hope she wears color in Australia. I don’t know how many more of these dark colored outfits i can take.
I tried very hard to lower my expectations but even then i was disappointed.
Between her and plantation wedding Blake Lively i literally want to deface the next power pant suit i see. Too much of a good thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That hair wants to curl so bad… She is going to destroy her curls no? My curly/afro hair friends tell me that straightening your curls destroys them. I have very dry, wavy/curly hair (a mess, basically) and I noticed that my hair was loosing its shape when I took to straightening it too.
Of course, she is not going to listen to me or emulate my desires but I would love the see other hairdos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so secretly wanting her to wear her hair naturally curly at the wedding, but of course it is her hair and I obviously don’t know what her natural texture is like now. Even without procedures, hair texture can change. Mine got a lot frizzier as I gold older, and one of my cousins went from stick-straight hair to having super-tight curls (which runs in the family, but it took having babies for that to kick in, apparently!). This looks like she blow dried her hair upside down and then ran a brush through it. Not my favorite look. Then again, “not my favorite look” of Meghan’s is still something I fan girl wildly over, since I love her.
As for what she wore…. eh. It is quite cute, and despite being dressy, it’s totally appropriate for moving about. She’s good in heals (I used to live in them! Took my driver’s test in them, would literally run around in my heels. People could have tried to rob me and I’d have let them take anything, even my clothes, but they sure as sh*t weren’t gonna get me out of my heeled boots!), and the blazer is a bit frilly but not in the way. I love it. I just secretly wish she’d rock some natural curls. That’s all I want for Christmas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she doesn’t wear her hair curly, I don’t think it would suit her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also not-so-secretly wish she would rock her curls. I’m a curly gal and the message us curlies always get from society is that straight is is better, straight hair is more professional…it’s infuriating to me. she can do what she wants of course, but I’d love to see more women wear their natural texture (wavy, curly etc)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mims – you took your driver’s test in heels?! My hat is off to you. I was so petrified of losing control of the car that I wore sneakers with a tweed skirt and cashmere sweater. The instructor guffawed when he saw me, which didn’t help my nerves (thankfully I passed).
To add to this discussion, my father had stick straight hair all his life, until he joined the service and was sent overseas by ship. By the time he got to the other side of the Atlantic, his hair swept back from his forehead and up in beautiful waves, and it never went back to straight. He swears the salty ocean air did it.
I really like the different lengths around her face, it’s a change from bun and tendrils, gives the interest without the tendril look which I think was getting old. Perhaps she can’t quite make up her mind herself, yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have fine hair that curls / frizzes and I love getting a blow-out, but I don’t do it too often (heat styling in general tends to damage my hair, which already has a tendency to fall out if I sneeze too hard). I’ll admit to loving how it looks when it is straight, and it is so much easier to style. Wake up, run a brush through my hair and boom, done, lol.
As for Meghan, I think she looks gorgeous no matter what, even if I can’t ever remember seeing her at an event with her hair really curly. I will say, though, that for this event it might have been more practical if she’d worn in back in a ponytail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s already said in an interview that she doesn’t have curls anymore after all the treatments so you’re not likely to see her with natural hair
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would imagine her new growth would have a curl pattern. It’s pretty rare for straight hair to start growing curly or vice versa at Meghan’s age. Although it happened to a friend after she lost her hair to chemo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her photos as teen with long curls are beautiful. Again, this is a personal thing but as someone who has dry wavy/curly hair, I m in awe with “real” curls or afro hair. And it also pains me that although I don’t have the later, my hair is still seen as “messy” to the point where I was once told off at work for having it natural. So, yes, it would be inspiring to see her rock her natural curls. But again, she does whatever she wants with her hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stubbornly refuse to ever straighten my curls because I want to rebel against the culture of “straight is better” – esp in work environments! I found that finding a curly hair stylist and getting my curls in tip top shape helped alot. People no longer “applaud” me for wearing my hair naturally, now they just comment on how nice my curls are
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may be one of those women whose hair is “in between,” so more wavy than truly curly or straight. I have the same issue, and I can get why she flat irons it if that’s the issue. It’s a giant pain to maintain it all day without frizzing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@OriginalLala
Yes! Same here. To my shame it was my daughter and my son’s girlfriend who showed me the products and how to handle my hair.
@Veronica S. That is what I used to say about mine until I knew how to deal with it. Also the advantage is that our kind of hair is great for updos and other kinds of experimental styles!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I’m an “in-between” at this age. I had very straight hair when I was younger. So straight that it couldn’t hold a curl without a lot of Aqua Net or L’Oreal Studio Line hair spray (showing my age). But as I’ve aged it’s become thinner and much wavier. In some places it’s downright curly. I tried to work with it for years because I love curly hair. I love textured hair. Big hair. Hair Hair Hair.
Alas, despite using all of the right products, I tended to look like Phil Spector in his court photos or a wet dog. Very little in between. Sometimes a strong wind could blow the natural curl into a messy frizz. Let’s not even talk about humidity. Many days I looked like I had a Christmas tree placed on top of my head.
I’ve been told that it’s common for women after child birth and as we creep into our 40′s to experience this change. Blame the hormones and genetics. It doesn’t help that the color faded to a dull 5N, but the oily scalp didn’t disappear with age.
Now I get a very (very) light keratin treatment every 6-8 weeks when I have my color done. It’s been life changing. I can blow it out in 8 minutes and it stays decent looking unless faced with the most egregious of humid conditions. The color (highlights) add some depth and color to my hair as well as providing some volume to fight the oiliness. Since I’m not abusing it with a lot of products or long term heat tools anymore, it looks pretty good.
So who knows what Meghan is facing with her hair. The humidity is a huge factor as is the time it takes to style moderately to highly textured hair. It may also be easier to have the straight hair if she struggles to find the right team to take care of her hair. We all know that women of color and mixed race women (anyone other than white, western women) don’t get the love and attention they deserve from mainstream hair companies and stylists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same for me I have very curly hair in the back and underneath,smooth top and sides that are face framing.My hair is super thick and pretty long-past shoulders.It takes FOREVER to air dry, so I blow dry and quickly run a flat iron through ,but I’m toying with the idea of cutting it too wear curly and buying all the products meant for curly hair.If any of you read Drew Barrymore ‘s post from a few days ago-her hair in those photos is what mine looks like when I try to go curly 😂I’m open to any and all advice!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan could play volleyball in heels…and I think she knows that folks expect the Royals to be “Extra” and she delivers what they want with style….and I’ma NEED that top!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she would have looked great in a ponytail and dressy type of flat (maybe ballet) shoes.
The heels look really odd and strange to me on a basketball court and it can damage the flooring.
Heels are not the only dressy type of shoe available and she has pretty much unlimited access to various shoe and clothing choices = sky is the limit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe some nice, feminine oxfords.
They are really versatile – smart, but comfortable. Perfect for engagements where she’s going to do some kind of physical activity, but where actual gym clothes would be overkill.
They look good with cigarette pants that are slightly cropped at the ankle. They’re also very quintessentially British.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co-Sign to this–including the top! Gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have seen her in flats before with jeans. I’d have to guess here that her trousers are all hemmed for high heels ( and we know how often she gets called out on the length with heels even) She needs some sportier go-to slacks and shoes — the equivalent of Kate’s wedges….. but not wedges `:) Her ankle trouser and a trendy flat would have been my vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her, hate most of her clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Hate to say it but it’s true. They’ve gotten worse instead of better post marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the top too.
I noticed in the Fail when it has a section titled The Royal Family Doria is included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love, love, love this look!!😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great, she has such a lovely skin tone, wonderful bone structure and nice hair.
I think that she could wear less high and thin heeled shoes for these sporty type of events.
Meghan looks amazing in pants, much, much better than skirts above the knee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great! As for the heels, the video shows her passing the ball, but not running, jumping, playing defense, so heels were fine. Also, this was an awards ceremony and her outfit is on the same level dressy as Harry’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right…she probably could have done more if she weren’t wearing heels!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, you’re saying she was expected to do more and didn’t dress appropriately? Or are you just shading her for wearing heels?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DeeDee – I really think you might be reading too much into peoples’ comments here. It’s just a bit of a logicf*ck to say that it’s not as if Meghan were shooting, running, etc., when all of those things are more difficult to do in heels. I’m not saying she should have been doing those things, just that the fact that she wasn’t doesn’t prove heels were a great choice. For all I know, she had no idea she’d be down on the court. I literally haven’t had an actual problem with a thing she or Kate has ever worn. I seriously can’t be here for picking apart women’s appearances like this, even if it is part of their job. I was just commenting that it’s odd to see heels on a basketball court, although I see in one of your other billionty comments on this post, you’ve pointed out Coach Muffet McGee. Maybe NCAA courts are made of better wood, IDK why the coach wears them, it looks ridiculous to me, but obviously its not as big of an issue as I’ve been taught.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, she’s on the same dressy-level as Harry’s jacket. And she’s beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Deedee :
I don’t think that heels look good on that court. She could have worn a nice pair of black ballet flats with more straight legged pants and a ponytail.
Would have been still dressy, classy, but a bit more appropriate.
Heels are not the only type of shoes out there that are for dressier occasions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How are heels not appropriate? She was standing in one spot, tossing a ball. That’s what most women who are NCAA coaches do. They wear dresses, suits and pants, and (ahem) heels. She was part of an awards ceremony and dressing to the equivalent of Harry’s suit. If she had worn some flats and a ponytail she would’ve been “too casual” and “not taking her royal work seriously” and “she doesn’t even look like she and Harry are at the same event.” If she was going to jump into the game, I guess she should’ve put on the uniform or a track suit. But what she wore is fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Lisbon, I don’t know why a lovely pair of designer black ballet flats with straight legged pants would not look dressy.
And a ponytail would have been fun for a bit of a sporty event.
I’ve seen women with ponytails in evening gowns and it looked great and appropriate.
It all depends on how it’s done, a sloppy ponytail certainly wouldn’t look good, but execution very much matters.
This strange notion that somehow only high heels work for a dressier occasion is so very much outdated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Deedee, nobody is saying heels are inappropriate or not allowed, we’re saying that she would have looked better in a different style shoe at this event. Why are you so defensive about heels? They’re just shoes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks great and her outfit is appropriate with Harry’s.
The thought of wearing high spike heels on a basketball court gives me second hand anxiety! I’d slip and fall within seconds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey Deedee, why so aggressive, please let people politely express their opinion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Outfit looks fine to me. They aren’t there to participate in the program but to support it and meet the honorees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear pics can be deceptive. When you watch the vid, it gives an entirely different story. I love this look and I love it very much. And I still stand by my conviction that Meg is hiding a bump. I know, I know, but that’s my story and Im sticking to it, LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks great, and matches Harry, but heels do *not* belong on a basketball court – the could damage the court! I wish she could go full fashion-girl at something like this and pop on the dad-sneakers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The heels are so out of place. Did she know where she was going today??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree ” homeslice “, the heels look out of place on that court and her hair is always in her face.
She has such lovely bone structure, clear skin and wonderful skin tone, WHY HIDE IT?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many NCAA basketball coaches wear heels on the court. I don’t know where you get the idea that they are not allowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
School. They drill it into you from the first moment you step onto the gym floor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Deedee :
Where did I say that heels are not allowed on the court?
I’m saying that her heels look out of place to me on the court.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I played basketball?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan was not going to play basketball, so heels are perfectly okay if that’s what she wanted. Gosh, how many male coaches attend basketball games in suits and $9000 dress shoes and never get called out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the top and hair/makeup is perfection. Just not feeling the black/navy bootleg pant. I think a straight leg would look great. But I guess that would mean no high heels or like a kitten heel maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her hair looks funny. and yes-she looks too dressed up. there has to be a middle ground. even her face-she looks uncomfortable IMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has she a new hairdo? She lokks so beautiful and they’re so cute together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but heels on the basketball court looks really weird to me. Yes, it’s some award show type of event, but it still about sports and she is on a basketball court. It’s not right.
There is a lot of options between sneakers and high spikey heels.
Otherwise she looks wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell that to Muffet McGraw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And many other coaches who wear suits and heels on the court, just for regular season games.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not care what Muffet McGraw does or doesn’t wear, but I do care what Meghan wears!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like black and navy blue together, but I do like her outfit. Heels make her look a little too dressy, akward and out of place in the gym, and flats would’ve been better shoes for this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the looks. Duchess Meghan looks wonderful in blue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks really nice if she would have dress down like people are suggesting people would have ripped apart and say she not taking her role as royal seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Vanessa
I think she would really benefit from tiny fine tuning.
A nice ponytail and black ballet flats would have looked great and more appropriate for this sporty type of event.
Also a nice crispy white shirt with rolled up sleeves would have looked great.
Heels are not the only option out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Kate gets constantly criticised for not wearing appropriate outfits for the occasion- this is clearly the case here.
I like the outfit but if she was going to be on a court she should have worn flats. She looks kinda ridiculous throwing that ball.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the top but it doesn’t go with the pants and the heels don’t work in this setting. She’s beautiful always but this wasn’t her best look. The photos look a bit silly. She’s 50/50 with the hits/misses for me. I do prefer her aesthetic to Kate’s. Diana’s fashion only got really good in her later years. She wore a lot of dreadful nonsense in the ’80s.
Oh, and shade is such an overused expression and it’s often not used correctly. Direct criticism is not shade! Shade is subtle!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The top was sold out in less than an hour. Impressive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like Meghan added pieces to her hair or went with a wig and it’s not properly blended.
This look would have been so much better if she wore a simple top tucked into her pants.
It really does look like someone did not fully describe the event because I would have been dressier for an official awards ceremony on the royal calendar. It’s too bad no one passed along the memo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah I think she has stopped her keratin treatments because of reasons…we will see it in less than 9 months *if you know what I mean*, and she’s been straightening her hair using a flat iron instead. Lol.
Be prepared for a lot more of these creative tops in the coming weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a reformed blowout connoisseur and it looks like she added in other synthetic pieces AND flat ironed. She may have done her hair herself or has a different hair stylist.
On top of that she **could** be pregnant but I don’t like speculating on women’s pregnancies/fertility and the like…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITAWY Mae. I still am convinced that she is creatively hiding a bump. Way too frequent pleats, and folds and stuff to her front mid section. And there distraction game she is playing? Hmmmmm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the look, but heels aren’t right for the event, especially those stilettos. A pair of patent black loafers or ballet flats might have been nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Belluga – oh you mentioned one of my guilty weaknesses: ballet flats! I just think they are the best and combine elegance with comfort in a sneaky way, and they go with so many things if they are the right textures – suits, trousers, dresses, jeans. I have like six pairs. I think they would look fabulous on Meghan, but she’s so tiny perhaps she just doesn’t want to look any smaller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could not agree with you more, I love ballet flats.
Such a lovely change from heels.
They are classy and elegant and work with many different types of outfits.
So under appreciated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are y’all familiar with Rothy’s? I started buying them earlier this year as I was burning through all of my expensive leather ballet flats with my wide, flat feet and very hard foot strike. I love the Rothy’s so much more than most of my ballet flats. They have a pointed toe flat, a rounded toe flat, and a loafer. They just added an athleisure sneaker last week. I have a couple pairs of the loafers because my feet are so wide and the pointed toe and rounded toe options didn’t provide me with enough coverage.
Everyone loves my shoes when I’m out and about. Several friends have bought pairs and love them. The loafer style looks chic AF with skinny jeans, straight leg trousers, and cigarette pants. They are machine washable in cold water , lay flat to dry, and are light weight. I don’t work for them or know anyone that works for them. I just love these shoes and I’m grateful to have a more durable and easier option available.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh me too Violet! The easiest way to look elegant and professional while avoiding heels in a corporate office, which I am absolutely for. Love heels, don’t love them for a whole day!
Rothys look interesting, love me some colour options! And machine washable?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was at least smart enough not to run or jump on the court.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duchess Megan and her well concealed bump both look beautiful. And I see she has stopped doing the keratin treatments temporarily too..dead giveaway lol. Anyway lovely candid shots : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! You also think there’s a bump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the thought that this is a great top for concealing a little bump, whether that’s a baby or big lunch. I have a similar body shape to Meghan and, at least for me, the first place I gain weight is my midsection.
I did think her hair looked a little off today, but I wasn’t even thinking it could be a wig or hair pieces to disguise her lack of keratin treatments. Interesting!
I’m not sure this was the best outfit for this event and I’m kind of shocked that top apparently costs $2000+. I guess that’s why she repeated the pants and shoes! I think she’s smart to stick with separates and I can’t wait to see this top down the line with a pencil skirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she and Harry would have conceived prior to the wedding, and that would make her max four month pregnant. At most she’d have a gentle swell, not really a bump yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is pregnant, look at her mid section. I see a baby bump..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Midsection bumps don’t always mean there’s a baby in there. I hope she is pregnant, or gets pregnant soon, because everyone staring at her belly and saying she looks pregnant must be annoying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely and i covet that top. The colour really suits her.
On a downer of a note, Scammy is apparently flying to the UK to ‘confront’ her over Evil Papa Smurf’s health. She apparently posted an image of herself at an airport – whether she was going anywhere or just there for the pap opportunity is unclear. Good luck getting past palace security sweetheart – these guys are highly trained and are one of the few cops in the UK who are legally allowed to carry hand guns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a YouTube video, claiming that KP is not letting the Duchess know, Scammy is trying to get in touch with her to discuss Thomas health.
Superman is out there saving meth addicts, what health problem?
She posted pictures at a German airport on her way to Italy for the interview on Saunday, two night stay and she out of the country already, budget talk show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scammy is going to get arrested if she starts to make threats. She’s probably just going to hang about KP with cameras for attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just LOVE her silhouette!!! That skinny frame (a la Angelina Jolie) is so beautiful and graceful. BEAUTY DEFINED!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the outfit, hate the hair. The bangs/front looks all wonky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sparkly – no accounting for taste! Love the hair, hate the outfit (colors that is, not shape).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I think the colors are muddy – I have always disliked navy and black together, neither color does anything for the other one except cancel it out, so I just don’t know why anyone wears it – and while I like the overall silhouette, I still think this kind of outfit makes her look tubby in the middle. Her hair looks beautiful and fresh, though! And the cost of the top is exorbitant, and again a foreign luxury label.
I thought Meghan was making her first solo visit to an art gallery this week? Did I get that wrong? Must keep track!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tomorrow, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the heels and I don’t like her pretty face being covered with her hair, but otherwise she looks great. I love navy and black together.
I kind of like that she hasn’t found her uniform yet? It means we get more variations on styles. Kate has pretty much settled into her clothing style and there’s not much surprise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like such a lovely woman, inside and out, but I really don’t understand heels on the court.
There are so many options available in shoes these days, especially with her resources.
It doesn’t have to be always heels for every event or sneakers for more causal or sporty events.
Sooooo much room in the middle!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great outfit, wrong occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is one beautiful top/sweater she is wearing. A little too long for my taste but she rocks it. I don’t mind her wearing long pants and heels on a basketball court. I think she will eventually learn she is allowed to dress down a little at sporting events.
My only criticism is her hair. Usually I think it’s fine, messy bun and all. But the early 2000s flatiron look she gave herself reminds me so much of middle/high school when I felt like the odd one out with my thick, wavy hair. It wasn’t a good look on girls back then and it’s not a good look on Meghan now. Stay way from the flat iron Meghan! Or whatever blowout technique was used here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever we all think recedes into the background
You see Harry looking at her and they’re the only two people in the world …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do that a lot, like they forget other people are around. They are both affectionate but, PH is on another level.
The next time someone say Meghan is clingy, there is a video on YouTube of him rubbing her back, while talking to one of the children at that Wellness Awards, honestly I know if he was aware he was doing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you saying she’s cold compared to him??
Jk, made the mistake of reading Daily Fail comments. Love to see the lovebirds together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No I’m not saying that, she is darn hot also, but when he stands and watch her doing anything, you get the idea, that she is the most important thing to him.
Meghan does her own gazing too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm…I think she may have a fresh keratin treatment. Depending on her natural hair texture, she may still get the treatment that prevents you from washing it for several days or putting it up in any way lest you create a bump or bend in the hair. Honestly, it’s a torturous process and I hated every minute of it. It looked and felt gross on my already oily scalp. I had to keep flat ironing it in the morning and at night to smooth out any bumps or accidental tucks behind the ear. This was before dry shampoo was readily available, but a friend sent me a can from Europe. So I would spray it on and then venture out in to the world. I was a mess. Ha!
It wasn’t until after I was able to wash my hair (4 days?) that my ends didn’t look flat and fried. I could use the curling iron or hot rollers to give it some wave and texture.
This could explain why she has what looks like awkward attachments in the front. The oily, keratin covered scalp mixed with the flat ironing means that the hair will move in whatever direction it wants in that track looking way.
God bless her. I was miserable going to the grocery store on those days. I can’t imagine going to an event like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks sexy and beautiful here but it’s hard to see a bump because the colour of her clothes doesn’t stand out enough. If that basketball court can’t handle her walking on it they have a problem…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the top, hate the heels – they look so out of place at a sports event. AJ is wearing black flats / ballerinas a lot and looks super-elegant. IMO they would also look good on Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stilettos and a £+2,000 Oscar De La Renta blouse for THIS event? lol They both should care to learn what the event they’re attending is about. It’s the bare minimum required.
Report this comment as spam or abuse