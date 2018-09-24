Will Tom Hiddleston come back to play Loki for Marvel’s streaming miniseries?

I saw this news last week, but I seriously only read the headline and ignored it because I thought “wow, I guess Marvel is gonna recast Loki and Scarlet Witch huh.” That’s because Marvel contracts are tricky things, and once actors fulfill their Marvel contracts, they tend to run screaming from Marvel. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston have all fulfilled their multi-film Marvel contracts, I’m pretty sure. And yet… it’s looking like Hiddles will come back to play Loki? And he won’t be playing Loki in another film – he’s going to take part in Marvel’s new streaming service, so it will be like a Loki-centric miniseries.

Disney is enlisting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as the company prepares to launch its upcoming streaming service. The entertainment giant is in early development on an ambitious plan for a number of limited series centered on popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These series will likely include shows centered on Loki and the Scarlet Witch, along with other beloved superheroes who have yet to appear in their own standalone movies. Marvel and Disney had no comment. There’s an important distinction from other Marvel small screen efforts, however. The actors who portrayed these heroes and villains in the Avengers films and their spin-offs, such as Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, are expected to play them in the streaming shows. Moreover, though sources close to the production are staying mum on the cost of the programming, the budgets are expected to be hefty rivaling those of a major studio productions. Each series is expected to include six to eight episodes. Marvel Studios will produce the shows and Kevin Feige, the guru of all things MCU, is expected to take a hands-on role in their development. The pricey gamble with one of the crown jewels of the Disney film empire is a sign of how much the company has riding on its direct-to-consumer platform. As companies such as Netflix and Amazon continue to grow their user base, Disney is trying to find a way to establish a toehold in the streaming revolution upending Hollywood. The company has kept the details of the service close to the vest, beyond saying that it will likely cost less than Netflix and will launch at some point in late 2019.

[From Variety]

Variety goes on to say that this is all still being developed and it’s still in its early stages. I’m not even sure Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen have even signed on or signed new contracts. There’s talk that Marvel will be spending a lot of money on these multi-episode stand-alone stories, but I have to think… if Hiddleston’s contract is already completed, he would only do this if he was getting seriously PAID. So that would potentially jack up the costs even more. That being said, the Loki character is one of the most popular in the MCU, and he’s never had a stand-alone movie or anything, although Tom was out there hustling for Thor: The Dark World like he was the only star. Sources within Marvel are saying that if this goes through, the streaming miniseries wouldn’t have any of the big-name superheroes like Captain America or Black Panther or anything, which makes sense.