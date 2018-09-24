Justin Theroux on Jennifer Aniston: ‘Neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets’

people wedding

So many of the Jennifer Aniston defenders act like I was smoking crack because I dared to believe that Justin Theroux and Jennifer’s wedding was real and that it’s suspicious and shady AF that we haven’t heard one word about either of them filing for divorce. As many of us have pointed out, it’s looking more and more like the wedding was fake and that Jennifer had the good sense not to allow the Edgy Emotive Eyebrow anywhere near her finances. I get that. Then why all of the lying about the wedding? Why the People Magazine covers (see above) and why all of the repeated references to their marriage, complete with Justin repeatedly referring to Jennifer as his “wife” and “wifey”? Why was Justin talking about how “marriage” changed everything for him? And why is every media outlet now all too happy to downgrade the end of this fake marriage to a mere “break up” or “split”?

Well, Justin still isn’t addressing any of that. He does make vague statements about the “separation” and seems to purposely throw some shade on Brangelina’s messy divorce. From the NY Times via People:

He & Jennifer went their separate ways: “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity. Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”

They’re still friends: “It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

Actors are used to being with other actors: “[It’s] kind of a carny lifestyle. [A split] doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half.”

The media speculation: “How do you combat gossip and rumor? And it’s just on crack and steroids now. In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part. These are actually in reality small events that take place. But everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough.”

Whether he’s dating anyone else: “Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?”

[From People]

Part of the reason why there was “no animosity” is because he checked out of the fake marriage physically and emotionally for more than a year before they even announced their split. They were already living separate lives in separate cities, and yeah, they didn’t have kids or anything, so obviously their “split” was always going to be a lot smoother than some other couples. But really, he sounds like someone who got a generous exit package from Jennifer in exchange for an ironclad non-disclosure agreement.

The Critics Choice Awards 2016 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Justin Theroux on Jennifer Aniston: ‘Neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets’”

  1. Sara says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I feel he should not be commenting on this. JA’s reaction so far has been perfect: not caring, moving on, having fun.

    Reply
    • Wasabi says:
      September 24, 2018 at 8:19 am

      But how else is he supposed to generate public attention other than riding Jennifer’s and/or Brangelina’s coattails? Nobody cares about edgy Junsin for edgy Justin.

      Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      September 24, 2018 at 8:20 am

      I agree, better to just move on without comment, but I guess that’s impossible when you are in the public eye. I do think it’s interesting that when they split, his camp was pushing an angle, but when that didn’t work, he’s now all nicey nice about it.

      Reply
      • Carrie says:
        September 24, 2018 at 8:24 am

        Same. My impression of him now is that he’s a manipulator and liar. Jen is well rid of him and I expect she realized this about him too.

        Seeing Brad today, and now this guy, Jen was right all along. These guys say and pretend they’re one thing, when in reality they’re both fake.

        Both of them gaslit her and she survived both times. Good for her. It was smart of her to not truly marry this idiot.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        September 24, 2018 at 9:10 am

        “I do think it’s interesting that when they split, his camp was pushing an angle, but when that didn’t work, he’s now all nicey nice about it.”

        just what I was thinking. I guess the “I’m far too hip for the likes of boring ol’ JA” didn’t fly and wasn’t getting him gigs or (the right kind of) attention. I think most people were like “dude, she gave you a pretty big bump in recognition so SHUT. IT.”

        As for their “marriage”, as it’s be theorized many times (and I agree with this idea), it’s likely they their ceremony took place before they were able to agree on financials and, then, they were NEVER able to agree and in the meantime she discovered he was acting single and dumped him. he was not happy that he didn’t get his hands on any of her $ and that’s why he was (initially) trashing her.

      • Erinn says:
        September 24, 2018 at 10:00 am

        I think it’s a combo of image manipulation (honestly, all actors have a tiny bit of that tendency) and the dust having settled.

        I don’t care how amicable a break up is – there’s going to be SOMETHING that causes at least a tiny bit of hard feelings. Whether it’s dealing with who ‘gets’ the friends, the pets, the property, whatever. I just can’t see neither of them having at least a little bit of animosity towards the other over something. So it’s possible that now that it’s been a while it’s easier to put out the nicey-nice interview.

      • HappyFeetGladFeet says:
        September 24, 2018 at 10:26 am

        Carrie, Aniston gaslit Brad, she spent almost 10 years passive-aggressively attacking him and his wife and make herself out to be a victim and Pitt/Jolie the bad guys. And then what she did to Heidi Bivens? Please don’t act like Aniston is better, she is not. Theroux is only doing what she did to Brangelina. If he learnt how to manipulate and gaslight, he learned it from her.

  2. skipper says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I think it’s cool that he’s speaking about their divorce (or separation, depending on what you believe). He and Jennifer are in no way obligated to give us any details about their personal life, good or bad. At least he’s not smearing her to death like other celebrities would.

    Reply
  3. truthSF says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:08 am

    The real question is, were these 2 ever in an actual relationship? I’m leaning more towards a showmance to help his career.

    Aaand that’s all the time I have to think or care about these two!

    Reply
  4. abbi says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:14 am

    How the heck did he score a NYTimes interview? I read the entire interview and I want my time back. He comes off as a huge d-bag if you read the whole thing. And JA can’t seem to escape the word “boring”.

    Reply
  5. RspbryChelly says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Say what you want about him but I’ve always liked him as an actor. I always thought he had great potential & could really play a lead role in a tv show, ie, ala Friends. I also like JA well enough

    Reply
    • Snowslow says:
      September 24, 2018 at 8:27 am

      Me too. He is a great actor also because he does not have the HW type. We may critique him for his fashion and his legs (I mean people are really into tearing down physical appearance here for some reason) but he is different and his acting skills are super intense, a bit like Greg Kinnear.
      I could not care less if he was married or nor married or just went with the ceremony and never got around to dealing with the papers. I got married in the UK but still haven’t been to the consulate to declare my marriage in my country. It’s been 4 years (we’ve 22 together though).

      Reply
      • Starkiller says:
        September 24, 2018 at 9:18 am

        Comments “tearing down physical appearance” are VERY mild on this site compared to most others places on the internet. If you really want to see physical appearance being ripped into, read the comments on dlisted or the daily mail.

      • Snowslow says:
        September 24, 2018 at 9:27 am

        @Starkiller I don’t read those comments or the DM (I love the DListed writers). The fact that everyone is so sweet, knowledgeable and interesting here makes it even worse when physical appearance is mocked. The arguments loose their edge. See Lena Durham’s threads. For me it’s only allowed when the person is a fascist, i.e. promotes direct and unambiguous harm to others such as Trump.
        I mean, criticise people for what they choose to do, not what they are born with.

    • lucy2 says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:52 am

      I never saw the Leftovers but he was good in a few other things I saw him in.
      He sounds incredibly pretentious in this interview though. Blah.

      Reply
  6. Snowslow says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:18 am

    If you can read between the lines everything is here:
    ““[A split] doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half.””
    They were a HW couple, a lot into eacb other, stayed together while in different cities and grew apart.
    My husband was at this 1% super wealth guy’s house the other day and it was weird for him: the 19 year old daughter didn’t know where the mother was (e.e: in which country!) and ended up finding out she was travelling to the same country as the dad on the same day. He was stupefied. A completely off family dynamic for us, but super normal for them.

    Reply
  7. Miss M says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Hahhaa
    Is he promoting a movie? My cynical self says yes because he is saying positive things about the marriage. When they first split his sources were trashing JA and backfired.
    I see you JT…

    Reply
    • Jegede says:
      September 24, 2018 at 8:31 am

      Exactly.

      The split was boring and generated mostly mehs.

      Would have stayed that way if Justin and his pals couldn’t quite simpering to every entertainment outlet about how iconoclastic, hip. convention defying, anti -Hollywwod he is, while simultaneously dragging Aniston and LA life by a thousand cuts.

      No way would Theroux be getting attention from the NY Times about this programme without the Aniston connection.
      He’s third banana in a series that stars Emma Stone, Jonah Hill and Sally Field.

      (Hilarious how he’s sure to namecheck one of his ‘friends’ Jason Bateman.)

      Reply
    • anon89 says:
      September 24, 2018 at 9:29 am

      He’s promoting his Netflix show. His friendship with the Queer Eye dudes is old news, so he’s riding JA’s coattail again.

      Reply
  8. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:28 am

    It annoys me whenever Jen is called boring. Mature is the better word. She isn’t interested in publicly smearing people, even when a few have made a fool out of her and deserved to be called out. She just always keeps it moving and goes forward. She’s not someone who needs to be pitied.

    Reply
  9. cee says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Who cares? Once again throwing shade at Brad and Angie for attention. I still don’t believe they were ever really married.

    Reply
  10. SamC says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:42 am

    It takes two to make a relationship and, in most cases, two for it to fail. I don’t understand how suddenly Justin/Brad are the bad guys and Jen the sage wise woman when it wasn’t long ago on this site, amongst others, when Jen was the master PR manipulator, etc.
    They had a relationship, it didn’t work out. Seems his response, and hers, have been mature, no drama, and both have moved on.

    Reply
  11. Elena says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:22 am

    “Can I raise my eyebrow and not answer the question?” (about dating)

    Hatchet thrown! In his mind he is SEXAY and edgy and out there and wants everyone to know it; the irony is JA made him famous and now he’s mad at himself bc he can’t be edgy since he had margaritas in Cabo.

    Reply
  12. .... says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Why is he speaking?

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    September 24, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Don’t we have photo evidence of short-wearing? Isn’t that the origin of all the ridicule about jorts? Or does he not consider denim shorts to be shorts??

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment