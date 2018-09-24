Dakota Johnson in pink Gucci at the LA ‘El Royale’ premiere: twee or lovely?

Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

I was going to make a big deal about Chris Hemsworth’s absence at the big premiere of Bad Times at the El Royale in LA this weekend, but I think it was beyond his control. I think Hemsworth was called away to Atlanta to work on Avengers 4 or Men in Black or something. The point is that he was working, and the big premiere wasn’t so big. Incidentally, I just watched the trailer to see if Hemsworth’s role was more than a glorified cameo, and he does seem to have a major part in the ensemble. So it is notable that he wasn’t there.

In Hemsworth’s absence, Dakota Johnson was “the star” of the carpet. Dakota wore this pink Gucci gown which… eh. I’m not feeling. She’s very loyal to Gucci – she’s the face of Gucci fragrance Bloom – and I don’t really care for the collaboration. Here’s a question: do you think Dakota sometimes forgets that she’s a brunette? Or do you think she understands her coloring and what looks good with her coloring? Sometimes I get the feeling that she still thinks she’s a honey-blonde. As it is, I think this pink looks too twee on her.

…And I really cannot even start with her bangs at this point. I gave her a pass when I thought she was contractually required to have them for the Fifty Shades franchise, but she’s done filming that mess. She has these bangs because she LIKES them. Ugh.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Times at the El Royale'

40 Responses to “Dakota Johnson in pink Gucci at the LA ‘El Royale’ premiere: twee or lovely?”

  1. Shijel says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:09 am

    I’ll give her all the passes in the world for her bangs and I envy that she can have them while my cowlick-ridden hairline makes bangs a massive hassle on the best of days.

    Because she’s got a very tall forehead.
    And I’ve got a very tall forehead.

    And you can’t win: without bangs people will point out your forehead. With bangs, people who don’t like bangs will give you lip. Eh.

    • KLO says:
      September 24, 2018 at 7:25 am

      I think she has a cute and unique look. I don`t mind her forehead or her bangs. But the one thing I can`t get over is how much she looks like her dad when she is blonde.

    • Gretchen says:
      September 24, 2018 at 7:36 am

      Yeah, when she doesn’t have them people snark about her forehead so I don’t blame her for keeping them. I have a high forehead too and if I could deal with the maintenance and my hair didn’t go wild in humidity, I’d do bangs too.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 24, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Am with you on the bangs and high forehead as that’s me – some people get away with it but alas am not one of them.

    • lle01 says:
      September 24, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Yes, absolutely agree regarding the bangs/high forehead issue (another high forehead owner here). Her bangs often look very good and suit her face.

    • Nibbi says:
      September 24, 2018 at 10:47 am

      Exactly this. High forehead here too, cowlicks not cool, also lazy for styling & maintenance.
      Also, let’s be frank, she looks so much better with bangs: it puts the emphasis on her pretty eyes.

    • Alyssa Calloway says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:16 am

      Agreed. I think some people automatically see someone with bangs and just dislike the look, which is fine. But imho there are good bangs and bad bangs and these are not bad bangs or “bangs trauma” as was the in vogue phrase for a while.

      I had those brow sweeping bangs for a while and while I loved how I looked with them when I could get them to behave, it was not always a battle I won. Also, in the summer in Charleston it was hard to keep them looking fresh and not sweaty/stringy/greasy. So I ended up growing them out, which was miserable and awkward for me. But other people seem to cope with having them and growing them out way better than I did.

      She looks lovely to me. And I have similar coloring (brown hair, on the fair side) and I have never heard in my life that I shouldn’t wear lighter pinks. But maybe that’s because I haven’t paid attention? I’ve never “had my colors done.” Couldn’t tell you if I was an autumn/winter/summer/spring or whatever combination thereof.

  2. Tanguerita says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:10 am

    she has a big forehead. I think she is trying to hide it.

  3. Mariposa says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:10 am

    I just LOVE the dress, but her hair color and makeup don’t match the ethereal quality of the dress (and neither does the back drop!). I would love to see it on someone with different coloring (Elle Fanning?).

  4. dlc says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I think Dakota looks better with bangs. she has a rather large forehead.

  5. Sara says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I find her so fresh looking. She’s a good actor too in A Bigger Splash,. She’s obviously a product of nepotism but apart from Fifty Shades picks interesting projects imho.

  6. Alexandria says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:21 am

    It’s very princessy. I can also see Asian brides choosing this as their second outfit.

  7. KLO says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:24 am

    THis is a great dress

  8. Beth says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:26 am

    I had bangs for half of my life, and I think Dakota, and anyone with a high forehead look better with bangs than without. The dress would look a million times better in a darker color instead of this pale, blah color

  9. Maum says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:35 am

    She’s one of those few people who really suits a fringe.

    I like her look here.

  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I like the look and dress which is has a vintage feel about it. She seems like a nice person but i find it difficult to watch her as she seems bland and a boring actress. Good luck to her thou but I think if she didn’t have her family biz connections she wouldn’t have had the success she has.

  11. Mego says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Love everything except the harsh lip colour which doesn’t compliment her dress.

  12. Nikki says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:41 am

    It’s not my cup of tea, but I think she looks good and seems happy. She’s one of the few who look good in bangs, IMO.

  13. SWP says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I suppose it is intentional but have you noticed she never looks fully “done”? Like she’s going for the messy, “I just hopped out of bed and threw on a gown” look. Maybe it’s a fashion thing, I dunno. I think she’s very pretty but yeah, something is always “off.”

  14. Alix says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I think the dress is lovely. Dakota herself, unfortunately, is the dullest part of any outfit.

  15. Leigh-Klein says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Gorgeous, and nice to not see ridiculous cleavage showing through. I think it’s perfect.

  16. Starkiller says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I actually think this might be the best she’s ever looked. She tends to wear stuff that doesn’t suit her and/or doesn’t fit, or is just plain ugly. This does both, and is a lovely dress besides.

  17. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Dakota has a very large forehead. The bangs help balance her face out. I get why she kept them and I think she is one of the few people who look better with bangs than without. I’m not anti-bangs. I think some people simply rock them better than others. And I think certain types of bangs are better than others. I like Dakota’s. They work for her. And I like the dress too.

  18. Desolee says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Love love love the dress and she looks fine but yeah those bangs are kinda meh

  19. Sleanne says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:42 am

    My mother was a bridesmaid in the 70s in a dress rather similar to this. I used to put it on and dance around my room and hunt for dragons. I like it – reminds me of that childish, fairy princess idea of beauty.

  20. Other Renee says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:17 am

    The dress is lovely but doesn’t suit her coloring. A different color might have looked better.

    Big forehead and bangs here too. I look easily ten years older without them. A person with a high forehead can get away without bangs if the shape of the hairline is really oval. My daughter has this and you just don’t notice how high her forehead is. My hairline is more square on the sides and looks just awful without bangs.

  21. tina says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    She looks lovely. Agree that another colour would have been even better for her skin tone.

