Donald Trump thinks Kavanaugh’s accusers are ‘totally political’ & ‘unfair, unjust’

Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination has been shambolic, to say the least. As many have noted though, this isn’t a “prosecution” or a “persecution.” Kavanaugh is applying for one of the most powerful jobs in the world, and a job with a lifetime appointment. There is zero need to fast-track his nomination with only partial information, nor is there a need to ignore pertinent information, or refuse to ask the hard questions. Questions like “did you sexually assault women in high school and college?” and “did you coordinate with men in the private sector to smear your victims and other classmates?” and “how many women do you remember assaulting?”
Even though I think *any* Trump nominee should have to face a grueling nomination process, I think it’s time to cut this one loose. Kavanaugh needs to go. He’s lied under oath, his finances are shady and we really don’t know how many women he assaulted. But at this very moment, Trump and the Republican party is sticking with the Doughy Predator. Because… abortion, and executive authority, or something. Donald Trump is still saying words about him.
President Donald Trump said Monday that sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are “totally political.”
“For people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and — never mentioned it, all of a sudden it happens — in my opinion, it’s totally political. It’s totally political,” the president said. “There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”
I mean… what else is going to say? What else are the Republicans going to say about this? They’ve realized that they can’t just simply say “never happened!” because more and more people are coming out to say “oh, I remember that” or “I heard about it” or “Kavanaugh’s BFF Mark Judge told me he gang raped an unconscious woman.” Their only argument at this point is that it’s all “political.” Welcome to Washington, Dorothy. Trump is shocked to find that his political appointments are going to be judged politically!!
A lot of senators – Democrats – are just calling on Kavanaugh to step down entirely. Enough is enough. I think that will probably happen – my guess is either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Enough is enough. One credible sexual assault claim should have been too many to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and make decisions that will affect millions of women’s lives for generations. Two is an embarrassment. It’s time for a new nominee.
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2018
If Brett Kavanaugh refuses to withdraw, then at the very least we cannot move forward until there is a complete and thorough investigation of what appears to be a disturbing pattern of behavior by this nominee.
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 24, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Shocked, shocked he would say that 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I guess it’s another staying off Twitter again for the next month to preserve what’s left of my sanity….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chyle…….that’s all I got
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Dr. Ford is lying about the incident, why would she want the FBI to open an investigation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And why would she be willing to subject herself to public questioning in the Senate? I think it must be true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and why did she tell her friends about it when it happened? and her husband and therapist years ago?
this whole “why now?” thing is backfiring for them, though. besides the fact that Ford DID tell people before now, a SH*T TON of people are speaking up using a hashtag of “why I didn’t report” (or something like that) to explain why they never said anything. the stories are heartbreaking. and there are SO MANY of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she knows there will never be an investigation so there’s no harm in ‘demanding’ one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no, there’s going to be an investigation. Kavanaugh is going to be very lucky if he doesn’t end up in prison before this is over. You don’t know what you are talking about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
brightdark, just to be clear, are you implying/insinuating that Dr. Ford is lying?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bright dark is confused. Does not know if it’s night/day according to his/her tag. I don’t believe Kav he will make it to the Supreme Court, stick a fork in him, he’s done, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let it drag out. I’m sure they’ve got a line of psychos being prepped in the wings. Are we sure they can’t find someone else to ram down our throats in six weeks before midterms?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, they should just slow down the whole process. Let it drift towards the midterms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But if the Republicans see that they are not going to get Kavanaugh through they will drop him or have him step down for some ridiculous reason that has nothing to do with the allegations against him because they want someone on the court before midterms. Believe they are scared that the House and Senate will turn blue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they are more scared of Mueller than anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”
I’m sure Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama might have something to say about that, a**hole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Trump has been saying that he himself is the most unfairly politically harassed person ever in the history of the USA? So many witch hunts, so little time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And John Kerry..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just saw Celebitchy’s side-by-side photos of Trump and Joaquin Phoenix in full Joker makeup. It’s pretty sad that out of that pairing, our scumbag president’s the one who looks more absurd and vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could someone PLEASE take that header picture and add Joker makeup to it (and I’m thinking more of the makeup Heath Ledger’s makeup. All I see is the Joker in that picture (very appropriate!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone else think he might have a drinking problem? All stories seem to have a common thread and that’s large alcohol consumption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kavanaugh has a lot of problems that he and the Republican Party are desperate to cover up. Start with his drinking, which I believe is still an issue. His history of abuse and uncomprehending disrespect towards women–that he exploited the young girls for a photo op is creepy. Wouldn’t you want to protect a group of young people you mentor from the media glare? His gambling debts. His obvious indebtedness to wealthy Republican donors. He is a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drump boasted about being a bully for the last two years. Slowly he started acting the victim. Both are all about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That header picture you keep using Kaiser, that picture is the picture that should be Trump’s official portrait, if he ever gets one in the National Portrait Gallery in DC. That picture encompasses his entire presidency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So now “political” is a dirty word? GMAB—This is politics! What shouldn’t be political about it? As I said on the other thread, Trump would have already renamed this guy Creepy Kavanaugh if we were looking at a democratic nominee. Meanwhile, how many POTUS-assualted women are waiting to come out of the woodwork? It might be hard to count that high.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like there is now a fourth accuser. Floodgates.
My heart goes out to all of the women who are experiencing trauma due to this ongoing horror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently these men drugged women and gang raped them as well.
Poor poor women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. We are in the worst of times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s see how much havoc Trump will cause this week at the UN. That would be one way to get the focus off Kavanaugh (although that focus is going no where fast).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Axios reporting Rosenstein is out.
Buckle up everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God save us all 🤦🏽♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MSNBC is saying that Rosenstein is not resigning. Speculation is that the White House leaked the idea that he “verbally resigned” to Kelly in hopes they could push him to do it – then the Vacancy Act would kick in (but not if he is fired).
I hope MSNBC has the correct story. I would expect Rosenstein to not just resign because he thought he would be fired, but rather to make Trump fire him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jwoolman — OOOooohhhh! Rosenstein won’t resign. They have been pressuring him and brought him into testify before the Senate and he would not bend to them then. They will have to fire him, I believe to get him out.
Hold Strong Rosenstein, Hold Strong!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why Mueller spread out his investigation to state AG’s as well. He knows the kind of political creeps he’s working against. But, even if RR is fired, that doesn’t stop the guilty pleas and the jail time that has already been handled through the courts. Manafort, Gates, etc., STILL gonna go to jail and Manafort is still gonna forfeit his property and cash–those things will not change. Cohen still gave up that information and he’s still testifying to both the state and Feds. . .there’s still a modicum of hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Donnie, whatever. Have a cheeseburger, jerk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay Graham had the huevos to lecture us all on comittee procedure today. GFY Graham. We remember Merick Garland you POS. My dream is for this to be delayed further, until after the midterms. For the Fat Nazi to nominate someone else and for Dems to say they cannot hold a hearing until after the Mueller investigation is complete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay Graham had the huevos to lecture us all on comittee procedure today. GFY Graham. We remember Merick Garland you POS. My dream is for this to be delayed further, until after the midterms, for the Fat Nazi to nominate someone else, and for Dems to say they cannot hold a hearing until after the Mueller investigation is complete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay Graham squawked about his email getting hacked right after the election — so we know that Russia has SOMETHING on him, because he’s just going overboard with this stuff. I don’t usually like or trust him, but in general, he’s more moderate than this. But, what’s the dirty-dirty that ol’ Lindsay was up to?? He’s sweating big time, because he knows the clock is ticking on everyone finding out. . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, he did a pretty swift and complete about-face when it comes to 45.
KOMPROMAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could not agree more. Graham, Rand Paul and Nunes are compromised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse