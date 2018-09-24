Donald Trump thinks Kavanaugh’s accusers are ‘totally political’ & ‘unfair, unjust’

Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination has been shambolic, to say the least. As many have noted though, this isn’t a “prosecution” or a “persecution.” Kavanaugh is applying for one of the most powerful jobs in the world, and a job with a lifetime appointment. There is zero need to fast-track his nomination with only partial information, nor is there a need to ignore pertinent information, or refuse to ask the hard questions. Questions like “did you sexually assault women in high school and college?” and “did you coordinate with men in the private sector to smear your victims and other classmates?” and “how many women do you remember assaulting?”

Even though I think *any* Trump nominee should have to face a grueling nomination process, I think it’s time to cut this one loose. Kavanaugh needs to go. He’s lied under oath, his finances are shady and we really don’t know how many women he assaulted. But at this very moment, Trump and the Republican party is sticking with the Doughy Predator. Because… abortion, and executive authority, or something. Donald Trump is still saying words about him.

President Donald Trump said Monday that sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are “totally political.” “For people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and — never mentioned it, all of a sudden it happens — in my opinion, it’s totally political. It’s totally political,” the president said. “There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”

[From Politico]

I mean… what else is going to say? What else are the Republicans going to say about this? They’ve realized that they can’t just simply say “never happened!” because more and more people are coming out to say “oh, I remember that” or “I heard about it” or “Kavanaugh’s BFF Mark Judge told me he gang raped an unconscious woman.” Their only argument at this point is that it’s all “political.” Welcome to Washington, Dorothy. Trump is shocked to find that his political appointments are going to be judged politically!!

A lot of senators – Democrats – are just calling on Kavanaugh to step down entirely. Enough is enough. I think that will probably happen – my guess is either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Enough is enough. One credible sexual assault claim should have been too many to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and make decisions that will affect millions of women’s lives for generations. Two is an embarrassment. It’s time for a new nominee. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2018

If Brett Kavanaugh refuses to withdraw, then at the very least we cannot move forward until there is a complete and thorough investigation of what appears to be a disturbing pattern of behavior by this nominee. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 24, 2018