Donald Trump thinks Kavanaugh’s accusers are ‘totally political’ & ‘unfair, unjust’

Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination has been shambolic, to say the least. As many have noted though, this isn’t a “prosecution” or a “persecution.” Kavanaugh is applying for one of the most powerful jobs in the world, and a job with a lifetime appointment. There is zero need to fast-track his nomination with only partial information, nor is there a need to ignore pertinent information, or refuse to ask the hard questions. Questions like “did you sexually assault women in high school and college?” and “did you coordinate with men in the private sector to smear your victims and other classmates?” and “how many women do you remember assaulting?”

Even though I think *any* Trump nominee should have to face a grueling nomination process, I think it’s time to cut this one loose. Kavanaugh needs to go. He’s lied under oath, his finances are shady and we really don’t know how many women he assaulted. But at this very moment, Trump and the Republican party is sticking with the Doughy Predator. Because… abortion, and executive authority, or something. Donald Trump is still saying words about him.

President Donald Trump said Monday that sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are “totally political.”

“For people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and — never mentioned it, all of a sudden it happens — in my opinion, it’s totally political. It’s totally political,” the president said. “There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”

I mean… what else is going to say? What else are the Republicans going to say about this? They’ve realized that they can’t just simply say “never happened!” because more and more people are coming out to say “oh, I remember that” or “I heard about it” or “Kavanaugh’s BFF Mark Judge told me he gang raped an unconscious woman.” Their only argument at this point is that it’s all “political.” Welcome to Washington, Dorothy. Trump is shocked to find that his political appointments are going to be judged politically!!

A lot of senators – Democrats – are just calling on Kavanaugh to step down entirely. Enough is enough. I think that will probably happen – my guess is either Tuesday or Wednesday.

United States President Donald J. Trump participates in a briefing on Hurricane Florence at The White House

Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

39 Responses to “Donald Trump thinks Kavanaugh’s accusers are ‘totally political’ & ‘unfair, unjust’”

  1. minx says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Shocked, shocked he would say that 🙄

    Reply
  2. Dlflygurl says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Chyle…….that’s all I got

    Reply
  3. Berry says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:04 am

    If Dr. Ford is lying about the incident, why would she want the FBI to open an investigation?

    Reply
  4. Mere says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Let it drag out. I’m sure they’ve got a line of psychos being prepped in the wings. Are we sure they can’t find someone else to ram down our throats in six weeks before midterms?

    Reply
  5. Juls says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:14 am

    “There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”
    I’m sure Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama might have something to say about that, a**hole.

    Reply
  6. CheckThatPrivilege says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Just saw Celebitchy’s side-by-side photos of Trump and Joaquin Phoenix in full Joker makeup. It’s pretty sad that out of that pairing, our scumbag president’s the one who looks more absurd and vile.

    Reply
  7. Cay says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Anyone else think he might have a drinking problem? All stories seem to have a common thread and that’s large alcohol consumption.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      September 24, 2018 at 10:40 am

      Kavanaugh has a lot of problems that he and the Republican Party are desperate to cover up. Start with his drinking, which I believe is still an issue. His history of abuse and uncomprehending disrespect towards women–that he exploited the young girls for a photo op is creepy. Wouldn’t you want to protect a group of young people you mentor from the media glare? His gambling debts. His obvious indebtedness to wealthy Republican donors. He is a mess.

      Reply
  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Drump boasted about being a bully for the last two years. Slowly he started acting the victim. Both are all about him.

    Reply
  9. Amelie says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:36 am

    That header picture you keep using Kaiser, that picture is the picture that should be Trump’s official portrait, if he ever gets one in the National Portrait Gallery in DC. That picture encompasses his entire presidency.

    Reply
  10. Myrtle says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:36 am

    So now “political” is a dirty word? GMAB—This is politics! What shouldn’t be political about it? As I said on the other thread, Trump would have already renamed this guy Creepy Kavanaugh if we were looking at a democratic nominee. Meanwhile, how many POTUS-assualted women are waiting to come out of the woodwork? It might be hard to count that high.

    Reply
  11. Darla says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:41 am

    It looks like there is now a fourth accuser. Floodgates.

    My heart goes out to all of the women who are experiencing trauma due to this ongoing horror.

    Reply
  12. Swack says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Let’s see how much havoc Trump will cause this week at the UN. That would be one way to get the focus off Kavanaugh (although that focus is going no where fast).

    Reply
  13. Darla says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Axios reporting Rosenstein is out.

    Buckle up everyone.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:11 am

      God save us all 🤦🏽‍♀️

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:21 am

      MSNBC is saying that Rosenstein is not resigning. Speculation is that the White House leaked the idea that he “verbally resigned” to Kelly in hopes they could push him to do it – then the Vacancy Act would kick in (but not if he is fired).

      I hope MSNBC has the correct story. I would expect Rosenstein to not just resign because he thought he would be fired, but rather to make Trump fire him.

      Reply
      • Fluffy Princess says:
        September 24, 2018 at 12:35 pm

        @jwoolman — OOOooohhhh! Rosenstein won’t resign. They have been pressuring him and brought him into testify before the Senate and he would not bend to them then. They will have to fire him, I believe to get him out.

        Hold Strong Rosenstein, Hold Strong!!

    • Fluffy Princess says:
      September 24, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      That’s why Mueller spread out his investigation to state AG’s as well. He knows the kind of political creeps he’s working against. But, even if RR is fired, that doesn’t stop the guilty pleas and the jail time that has already been handled through the courts. Manafort, Gates, etc., STILL gonna go to jail and Manafort is still gonna forfeit his property and cash–those things will not change. Cohen still gave up that information and he’s still testifying to both the state and Feds. . .there’s still a modicum of hope.

      Reply
  14. Cheche says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Sure, Donnie, whatever. Have a cheeseburger, jerk.

    Reply
  15. Tw says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Lindsay Graham had the huevos to lecture us all on comittee procedure today. GFY Graham. We remember Merick Garland you POS. My dream is for this to be delayed further, until after the midterms. For the Fat Nazi to nominate someone else and for Dems to say they cannot hold a hearing until after the Mueller investigation is complete.

    Reply
  16. Tw says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Lindsay Graham had the huevos to lecture us all on comittee procedure today. GFY Graham. We remember Merick Garland you POS. My dream is for this to be delayed further, until after the midterms, for the Fat Nazi to nominate someone else, and for Dems to say they cannot hold a hearing until after the Mueller investigation is complete.

    Reply

