Britney Spears & Kevin Federline quietly came to an agreement on child support

For much of this year, I’ve been watching this Kevin Federline-Britney Spears drama. Back in February, K-Fed and his lawyers filed papers with the court asking for an increase in child support from Britney. The child support amount had been set back in 2008-09 and had been unchanged since then. But now Britney’s net worth has skyrocketed, mostly from her wildly lucrative Las Vegas residency. As many legal experts said, it was just simple math – most child support is calculated as a percentage of the support payer’s income anyway, regardless of whether an increase is “needed.” Plus, Kevin still has full, sole custody of Jayden and Sean – any time Britney gets with her sons is Kevin’s call entirely.
Kevin’s child support increase would have been a simple legal story, except that Britney’s father Jamie – who is still her conservator – threw an absolute fit and tried to smear Kevin in the press. Kevin stayed calm and he and his lawyer kept going – they were on their way to a complete audit of Britney’s finances, I believe. Which Jamie does not want at all. Quelle surprise, Team Spears and K-Fed have reached some kind of agreement.
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have finally worked out a new child support plan that makes everyone happy and ends the recent drama between the two parents. According to sources close to the negotiations, Britney agreed to pay Kevin thousands more a month in child support. There are several other items in the couple’s new agreement but the deal is confidential.
We are told K-Fed and his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan were spotted this week coming out of the office of Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser. Our sources say the famous lawyers hashed out the deal. The road to a settlement between Spears and K-Fed did not come easy. As The Blast previously reported, the “Toxic” star was paying her baby daddy $20,000 per month for their two sons, but he complained that the life he provided for the boys paled in comparison to their insanely rich mother.
Brit’s dad, Jamie Spears, offered Federline an extra $10,000 per month to call off the legal dogs, but K-Fed’s attorney, refused to let him take the offer. As we’ve reported, Britney is worth $56 million, and she is making TONS of money with her residency in Las Vegas. Federline felt the child support amount he receives should be based off his baby mama being such a big earner. The singer was also recently ordered to pay her baby daddy $100,000 to cover his legal fees and expenses during their negotiations.
I would be interested in knowing the size of the increase in monthly payments. If Jamie Spears offered $10K more a month and Federline’s lawyer rejected that… well, I guess it’s more than that. Maybe K-Fed’s child support just got doubled, to $40K a month? It would still be a drop in the bucket for what Britney is making, plus Britney doesn’t want this drama. She doesn’t care how much she’s paying Kevin, because I don’t think she has any real sense of how much money she’s making. This was always about something involving Jamie Spears as conservator.
I hope he saves as much of the money as he can. He has only a few years left.
pretty much. He doesn’t have much time left on that gravy train. then he’ll have to find another way to pay child support for his 2 oldest as well as support his two youngest kids and unemployed wife. From past events, he doesn’t seem like one who saves money for a rainy day, though
His oldest are older than his kids with Spears, so he won’t have child support obligations anymore once the younger kids age out. He’ll have to worry about his newest kids.
Actually, in California, if his two oldest continue to college, he still has to pay support (not college tuition, but child support ie: living expenses).
Britney is ‘only’ worth $56 mil…i thought that was what she made in Vegas last year?
Every time I see one of these stories I feel so sorry for Britney – I honestly hope her father is acting in her best interests, but I sadly don’t believe it.
She would be dead if her father hadn’t stepped in. He gets the benefit of the doubt from me.
Oh definitely, in the beginning for sure. But after all these years? I mean maybe you’re right and i’m just a cynic…
I’ve wondered what will happen when he gets older or passes. I hope there’s a plan B…
She looks happy and when compared to the fact that she is not in and out of rehab or overdosing like others, I would say her dad is doing ok. She has some serious issues. The courts agree which has caused the conservatorship to still be in place. There are no perfect families but I think her family does care.
I agree. I think her dad has done well by her. IMO his balking about paying more was less about greed than anger Britney’s money is supporting ALL KFeds kids since only 2 of his 6 came from their relationship. Yeah, hope he’s saving…isn’t the youngest Spears/Federline son a teenager now?
When it comes to her interests I’d say he was, her mother was one of the reason Brit went off the rails. Lynne Spears has a lot to answer for when it comes to Brit’s life. She controlled and enabled her – the ultimate pushy stage mother who lived through and off her daughter.
Brit has that IT factor and was clearly destined to be a star but she was pushed far too hard far too young. I think the marriages and the behaviour that lead to the breakdown was her trying to break free of her mother’s control, sadly Brit doesn’t know how to make decisions for herself as she was never allowed to growing up. Lynne made her the family breadwinner at a young age – she was the MBB of her generation. Jamie was from what I can recall a largely absent father (there were issues with him with alcohol) but I do recall that when Brit was admitted into hosp she asked for him, refusing to see or speak to her mother.
Every family has issues and it seems that the Spears family as a whole are now very supportive of Brit and each other.
Well, none of us can change our pasts but like you said they are are good family now. My son is 21 and there are a few things I would have done differently in hindsight.
It would be interesting to know too if she changed it from the current support of $20,000 a month plus another $15,000 she was paying for their house, school and extras – to some flat amount like $40,000 but no extras.
That’s what I wonder. She wasn’t JUST paying $20,000. She was paying for their home and schools and all of the other extras. The $20,000 was pocket money.
Whatever the increase was it was chump change compared to what Jamie milks out of Britney every month, he should be ashamed. Yeah he’s her manager and as such is entitled to 10% but how much would Britney just like to move home and retire?
I’m just astounded at the idea that $20,000 a month is a pitiful amount. I’m just trying to imagine all the amazing things I could provide for my two sons with $20k a month…
Especially since there’s no taxes on child support and alimony. That’s cash in hand.
It’s not about that though. 20K a month is a huge amount of money and can offer a more than comfortable life, but it’s nothing compared to the lifestyle of someone who makes as much as Britney. Child support is about making sure that life is just as nice when you live with your primary caregiver than when you go see your other parent who’ll be able to shower you with gifts because you they make 15 times more money.
When the 20K/mo was agreed upon, Spears was in a different state, she was making far less money, no one knew if she’d be able to work again and I’m sure that medical and legal fees to ensure that she stayed safe were eating up a lot of her incomes at the time. Things have changed for the best now and child support should reflect that.
I get Kevin has sole and physical custody and Britney is dependent on him letting her see the kids, but if he withheld them simply for more money, I would think he is disgusting. She’s paying what the court ordered, and to disrupt the kids relationship with her would be so greedy. She’s not a deadbeat and she’s already penalized for her mental health by not having any custody of her sons, so I feel like implying he could is gross.
I follow her on Instagram and I will say she doesn’t seem to have that extravagant a lifestyle. She mostly works out and hangs out with her boyfriend and kids. Her vacations are pretty simple. She probably never wears the same thing twice, but she also doesn’t have super expensive tastes.
All that is to say, I’m not worried about her financially unless her dad is taking advantage.
KFed is a mooch, but whatever. Have a kid with someone and that’s 18 years of financial commitment. If you don’t like, don’t have the kids.
To say she doesn’t live an extravagant lifestyle is just not accurate.
Yes, she seemingly likes cheap clothing and shoes, but that’s about it. We’re also just guessing because her $10 tube top might actually be a $600 Gucci tube top. How are we to know?
She has mansions for homes, staff for each, assistants, nannies, chefs, trainers, housekeepers, maids, etc.
She also has hair and makeup people on hand, stylists, and flys private everywhere. Don’t forget the 24/7 security.
Does Kevin make any financial contribution to his sons with Britney?
I don’t consider Kevin a mooch…he’s a full-time parent and that’s a full-time job that dosen’t lighten up when they become teens either (SERIOUSLY, IT DON’T)…and I don’t trip on the finances…because this is what equality is about….and I LOVE how they both have handled this situation…as Kevin IS part of her support system…he takes EXCELLENT care of their children…which allows her to focus on loving them and doing what she needs to do for herself…
Kevin Federline is a grifter of the worst kind, but this was inevitable. No judge was going to think it worth the fight given her net worth and his custodial power.
So, how does it work in the US?
Here in Mexico child support is paid until the child / children reach majority of age. Which is 18 years old. Payments are to continue as long as the child/children are studying and the parents have to pay all the way till they finish college. But if children reach majority of age without being students, they payment stops.
Majority age here, too, though they can negotiate to continue the payments through college (and may be required to depending on the state). This being said, I find it very unlikely the payments will continue to be funneled through KFed once the boys are eighteen. They money will likely then transfer to funds in their own name.
Sorry, I felt like this would not get to trial because there’s something Brits father and team don’t want exposed.
You can bet as soon as the oldest turns 18 in about 5 years, her team will get this cut in half and KFed will have to get a job.
I will say, those boys seem healthy and happy..
This will end up like Tiffany Trump’s mom – Marla Maples didn’t save anything and has been trying to cobble together a living since Tiffany is now in Law School. It’s kind of sad.
K-Fed and Wife-Fed have 4 years to get their sh** together. Hopefully they get some skill-based education and get started on internships or apprenticeships. Because it’s going to be a hard fall if they don’t start now.
His wife was a teacher and I bet Kfed is in a better place financially than most. Say what you want but I don’t think he is dumb or was ever dumb.
FWIW online listings say Marla Maples is worth $20-$30 million and Tiffany Trump worth $10 million.
