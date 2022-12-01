Jennifer Lopez: ‘I felt like I was going to die’ after the 2004 Affleck split

Most heterosexual women have that guy in their past who just left us with a lot of regrets and unfinished business. Not necessarily “the one who got away,” although that might be the same guy for some of us. But maybe just the relationship we wish had gone differently, had ended up a different way, the one we wish we could revisit with a different perspective. For Jennifer Lopez, that guy was always Ben Affleck. He was the one who got away, for sure, but for J.Lo, you just got the sense that there was just so much unfinished business. Well, now that Ben and J.Lo have reunited and she finally got that man down the aisle, she’s releasing a new album, a follow-up or companion piece to her 2002 album This is Me… Then. The new album is called This is Me… Now. To promote the album, she spoke to Apple Music 1:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s road to marriage was not an easy one. In a new interview with Apple Music 1, the “Marry Me” singer reflected on her rekindled romance with the “Deep Water” actor and recalled the pain she felt after they ended their first engagement in 2004.
“It was so painful after we broke up,” Lopez, 53, told host Zane Lowe. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending.”
Lopez — who rekindled her romance with 50-year-old Affleck 17 years after they first split — announced Friday that she will be releasing a new album called “This Is Me … Now,” an updated play on her 2002 release, “This Is Me… Then.”
“We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer explained. “The whole message of the album is, ‘This love exists. This is a real love.’”
The “Gigli” co-stars got engaged for the first time in November 2002, the same month Lopez’s album “This Is Me … Then” was released, but called it quits two years later.
“Now I think what the message of [the album] is — if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t,” Lopez told Lowe. “True love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real. I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability.”
[From Page Six]
“It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.” She spiraled right into Marc Anthony’s arms! Marc was waiting in the wings and he got her in a moment of extreme vulnerability, let’s say that. But I do think J.Lo is looking back on those two decades with her rose-tinted, loved-up eyes – surely there were happy times without Ben, for goodness sake? It wasn’t all chaos and shambles. Anyway, I’m just remembering how rough their first breakup was and how much people will absolutely loathe Ben if he breaks her heart again. He better not ruin it for us.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instagram.
-
-
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive to the set of Jen’s new music video “Jenny from the Block”.
Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2002
BYLINE MUST READ: Ramey Photos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
July 27, 2003; Westwood, CA. USA; Actress and singer JENNIFER LOPEZ with fiance actor BEN AFFLECK at the premiere of ‘Gigli’ held at the Mann National theatre. Ref: B103_083609_0005. Date: 27.07.2003. COMPULSORY CREDIT: BAND /Starstock/Photoshot,Image: 506620359, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: For queries call UPPA + 44 (0)20 7421 6000, Model Release: yes, Credit line: © Band Photo / uppa.co.uk / Avalon
-
-
July 27, 2003; Westwood, CA. USA; Actress and singer JENNIFER LOPEZ with fiance actor BEN AFFLECK at the premiere of ‘Gigli’ held at the Mann National theatre. Ref: B103_083609_0002. Date: 27.07.2003. COMPULSORY CREDIT: BAND /Starstock/Photoshot,Image: 506620366, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: For queries call UPPA + 44 (0)20 7421 6000, Model Release: yes, Credit line: © Band Photo / uppa.co.uk / Avalon
-
-
What’s wrong with Ben? Jennifer Lopez arrives with her miserable-looking fiancÅ½ Ben Affleck at the premiere February 9 2003 of his new movie “Daredevil” at the Mann Village Theater, Westwood, California. Photograph: Bruce Murphy, BWP Media.,Image: 520135636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Bruce Murphy, BWP Media / Avalon
-
-
REF ZU/D.VanStory-Keystone USA
(FILE PHOTO) Hollywood’s hottest couple reportedly called it quits. According to People Magazine, Celebrity couple BEN AFFLECK and JENNIFER LOPEZ have split up, at least temporarily. The couple was originally to wed today, September 14, 2003, in Santa Barbara but postponed the event due to a media frenzy. Neither of the stars reps would confirm the breakup. Pictured: Actor/couple JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK at the ‘Daredevil’ LA Premiere held at the Mann Village Theater.
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go to workout together in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2003
BYLINE MUST READ: FameFlynet / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Ben Affleck looks happy and tired after spending the whole night at girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s house in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Capri, ITALY – “Bennifer” is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Lopez spends her 53rd birthday shopping at La Samaritaine with hubby Ben Affleck during their honeymoon trip in Paris, France. JLO stunned in a vibrant red maxi dress in celebration of her special day.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk hand in hand as they leave the Hôtel de Crillon with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
It’s really interesting that she says she was spiraling for 18 years. I’m sure during that time if someone had asked her if she was over Ben she would have said yes.
I read a few interviews where she was gushing over A. Rod and their love and rightness for each other so…
Right??
I think this is really not a good move for her to put THIS out there…She really is making an ass out of herself…And when she revealed what Ben had engraved in her ring??
IS NOTHING SACRED OR TOO PERSONAL??
She would sell her own excrement to the highest bidder
She is so in love with Ben and he’s all she ever wanted. I believe that for him too. He was a damn mess easily influenced by his buddies and all she wanted was to hold onto him. As much as they both annoy me I also love them together and root for them.
I really hope so! …But I also believe she desperately WANTS to be so in love with Ben and she WANTS him to be all she ever wanted.
I’m not even a cynic, I swear! Just, like, functioning in the confines of reality. I wonder what’ll happen when the magic starts wearing off for her. Will she like what she sees?
One of the things I find interesting about their past photos is how often Ben was looking past Jennifer. I hope he’s got the capacity to be present with her in this new era.
Right, Ben reeks of dissatisfaction.
Photos capture one millisecond, in that photo at the Gigli premiere maybe someone shouted his name and he looked up.
Even after seeing all the different relationships she had after Ben, I knew she loved him more than all the rest. She just glows and is so publicly affectionate towards him. However, I feel like its all on his terms, and she’s just trotting along. He knows she loves him unconditionally.
She did say in her book ‘True love’ released in 2014 that Ben was her first real heartbreak and she felt like her ‘heart had been torn out of her chest’ when they broke up and Marc was clearly a rebound she was open about it in that book too
@Karisma … Yep. Jennifer Garner was a rebound for Ben as well. At least they all got beautiful children out of the rebounds. 🙂
I do wonder how all the kids are dealing with this.
Ben was the one who suffered the most after the split 20 years ago. He gained weight and became an alcoholic. He even replaced Jennifer with another Jennifer. Don’t get me wrong, Garner was no downgrade from Lopez but his true soul mate was always JLo.
He didn’t become an alcoholic because of their split. He was an alcoholic way before that.
LOLO 86 you are skipping over ten years. When he got with garner they both were determined to not speak about each other and not go to red carpets and in general become much more private as a couple. That was in direct reaction to the tabloid exposed life of both of them but especially Ben. They loosened up a bit later but not until Argo. He lost weight, became focused and did the best work of his career (as a director). He fell apart after he split with garner in 2015 with the alcoholism rehab etc. which he had gone through before in 2001. I did watch her interview because I didn’t want to react to just the hot takes but it was full of hyperbole which -well she’s selling an album about her love life so that’s okay but I agree she was over Ben after January 2004 after 18 months and wasn’t spiraling. Regrets that she didn’t stay with him longer and work it out -probably.
Lol, no that is not what happened. He was an alcoholic and a cheating gambling mess when he was with Jennifer the first time. Why do people rewrite history like this.
I’m sure he loved her then and loves her now, but he was not good to her back then.
@Jessica … There ‘does’ seem to be a bit of rewriting history here with Ben Affleck. He was ‘always’ like this. There was no event that ‘made’ him this way. What you see is who he is. Don’t understand why so many want to give him the ‘poor lamb, went off the rails from a broken heart’ narrative. Don’t know why he gets such a huge pass.
Yes, Ben has been struggling with substance abuse issues, gambling, and cheating for pretty much the entire time he has been famous. He repeatedly goes through periods where he gets his stuff together and is sober, but then he crashes and burns and hurts the people around him. I don’t have the faith in him that she does, because we’ve seen him publicly intoxicated so many times after periods where he was sober. He’s yet to keep it together long term. It’s flattering to her ego to think that she is the thing that will fix him, but that isn’t how addiction works.
He has problems way before JLo. Didn’t Goop, who dated him from ’97 to 2000 say that his ideal woman was “a stripper with a bottle of beer in each hand”?
Marc clearly was a rebound..but he was also abusive towards her.Not only she has to deal with her heartbreak with Ben but she has to endure Marc who abused her verbally and emotionally(I am not sure physically..).She will never talk openly because of the twins but yeah that relationship with Marc was something.
Jlo has endured her mother being abusive to her,being throw out of the house because she wanted to be an entertainer ,the relationship with Diddy and those gun charges,heartbreak with Ben then Marc also abusing her…but she also cheated on Chris Judd who was a good guy.
I am just happy she did the work with therapy and she seems to be in a good place with Ben.
Yes, it’s good SHE had therapy.
He, however, has not. His very recent past behaviours, he’s the same guy he always was.
And she doesn’t actually know him all that well, does she?
Their first go was a few years, a whirlwind of romantic love story.
Same patter here. They don’t really know each other.
She’s love bombing him, again, & she’s also love bombing herself into believing he is some love of her life.
He’s not. He can’t possibly be because he doesn’t love her back the way she needs/wants. He’s incapable of it. She simply cannot love enough for them both, long term. She can’t keep up this pace of “this is true love always “. It’s unsustainable.
& it’s worrying that people buy this notion of THIS relationship is what love is. It’s not. This is infatuation to the extreme, playing out in public.
This isn’t real life or real long term marriage love. She’s in for a fall, b/c he’s still exactly who he’s always been.
This idea that she alone can change or has changed him is false. Jen1 tried for years to help him. Didn’t work b/c he doesn’t want it to.
I hope she protected her money, if not her heart.
You clearly think that because it didn’t work out with Jennifer Garner,it won’t work out with her neither…but Jennifer Garner has also a failed marriage before Ben but nobody talks about that.Wht can’t it be that they outgrew each other like many marriages and it’s no one fault?
I choose to believe that they can make it work and maybe I’m wrong,no one knows.
That’s absolutely not clearly what I think.
I assure you, I clearly think what I clearly wrote.
Read again.
You said “Jen1 tried for years to help him. Didn’t work b/c he doesn’t want it to.”
Ben said he also had therapy and is trying to be better so I choose to believe him and maybe I’m wrong.
Ben is an alcoholic,it’s a life disease, who suffers from depression and he has always been transparent about it.He said he has taken anti depressants since his twenties.He also has a family history of depression,suicide and alcoholism.
I hope all the important women in his life know that.Jennifer Garner was married 15 years to him and had 3 children with him,if he was so toxic like you are implying..why did ,the level headed Garner, do that?
Ugh, I just don’t like Ben Affleck. He’s always seemed like a grumpy jerk who expects women to take care of his needs, but also not ask anything of him. It’s so clear in these photos!
I sincerely hope he’s way sweeter in private than he is in public.
This. I don’t get the obsession with him or them together. I think JLO can do soooo much better. He ruins lives left and right with his toxic behavior. I’ll never forget the image of Jennifer Garner hauling his ass to rehab and they stopped for food, she looked beyond done with him as she handed him his bag and he was clearly still wasted and had been crying.
Exactly, and people victimizing and babying him is just maddening.
Listen, I love Jen, I do. For all her cheese, her over the top, posing, wedding singing etc., like I love her. I enjoy her. But when she talks about Ben like this…maybe it’s because I love her….ooof I just hurt. And not because I don’t believe in their relationship but I feel like he is bad news. For any woman he gets involved with, it’s not about her. I am sure this is 10000 percent projection on the way I live MY life but I wish…she’d be a little lower key this time around with him. Because I just can’t help but think he’s…going to break some kind of bad again.
Susan, I am like you..I also love her:she is just herself.It also bothers me that she is so open with her declarations of love for Ben..but she was like that the first time and that doesn’t surprise me that she once again like that again now…and he married her this time so you know she will give it 10000% of herself.
When I heard her declare her love for Ben almost choking,I felt a litlle sorry for her but like you said,it’s projection on my part cause I would never do that….and would never do that for a man who cancelled our wedding 3 days before and went on to marry the girl he was cheating with when he was with me…but I am also much less forgiving than Jlo so….
At first I didn’t want her to go back to Ben,but Ben proved me wrong(I didn’t think he would propose let alone marry so..) so I am just happy that she is happy,their family with the kids seems also happy so I wish them to continue.
My sister and I were talking about this interview. Bc she said Ben was the love of her life. So ofc she struggled connecting in other relationships. She was hurt deeply.
We also giggled bc we were Damn how those SOs in between might feel hearing that from her. We came to the conclusion That Marc Anthony was a rebound and he wouldn’t care. The Dancer (don’t remember his name) was a placeholder. He knew his position. Someone to keep the relationship questions at bay. So he wouldn’t care. And Alex. He would care. Bc he’s conceited and most likely thought he was that for her.
She’s happy and in love. Ben better not mess it up this time.
I think your analysis is spot on. Still can’t understand why she wasted so many years with casper (the dancer) though
That’s his name!!! We couldn’t remember it! And neither one of us cared enough to Google it.
I’ve said before: she’s in love with being in love.
The long term of marrying this man hasn’t occurred to her, I fear.
He’s an addict, & is not sober in the least.
The fact they married in Vegas (??!) just shows she’s no clue who he really is.
or maybe she knows him better than you?
Exactly, Calissandre! It’s not like they went on a bender in Vegas FFS!
Exactly my thought Calissandre, I’ve read it all. Jen doesn’t know her husband but kokiri a perfect stranger does lol
Lol
We can see patterns of behaviour, and we don’t need to know personally someone who is an addict to know that being anywhere NEAR their addiction is absolutely not healthy for anyone.
But go one with your love story, guys.
Exactly, harping on you for using his past behavior as a marker for how he will treat her in the future. Drinking, cheating, gambling, ruining her life, but sure let’s keep calling them soulmates, lol I can’t.
Jessica I think you’re my soulmate LOL! Like you I see red flags waving from both. All this ‘twin soul’ stuff ( or was that Alex?) . It’s not sustainable, but you all go in with you all’s fairy tale because that’s what she’s believing in- a fairy tale. She’s never gotten over that knight on a white horse coming to save her and living happily ever after. She says she has (even wrote a book) but she hasn’t.
@LENS lol, there are so damaged people in this thread, or maybe we’re just jaded?!? I’ll go with we’re being smart lol
Good grief, this relationship is her whole personality. We’ll never hear the end of it if they break up 🙄
Sorry that some people really think people can change and others think they’re inmutable and stuck in the past.
I’d rather spread positivity but that’s just me!
They really are soulmates, in the emails he would send her when they reconnected she said he’d sign “Not. going. Anywhere.”
I honestly feel his screwing up their relationship the first time around was the biggest mistake of his life.
Was she spiraling before her Afflecktion, too? Because she has at least 2 marriages before that relationship. 🙄
I predict they will be divorced in 5 years. I am not optimistic about this relationship at all.
Women fall hard for this man. I suspect he’s very charming and amazing in bed. Jennifer Garner said that when his attention is turned to you, it’s like the sun is shining on you, and when he turns away, it is very dark. I get the impression that Jennifer Lopez’s view of romantic love is very immature, like it’s about feeling amazing and in love all the time. Even with all their money, reality will come for them, the initial spell of infatuation wears off. Love is also just being there in the long run when things are boring, annoying, repetitive, little conflicts, big conflicts etc. I can’t see them making through that. Most Hollywood couples don’t.
I know Ben and he is very charming, sweet, flirty, attentive & funny. He is also a hot mess. I say that with love as a friend. You flirt with Ben, you don’t get involved with him. You be his friend, you don’t sleep with him. Ben can get into some dark places. I have known him way before JLO did. I think she was bad for him then. She enabled him & babied him back then. I think she really believes that is what she is supposed to do in a relationship. I do like JLO. I think she is sweet. This is a woman who said she wanted to be married as many times as Elizabeth Taylor. She wanted a Richard Burton. She did say that in an old interview before social media. I remember it well. I really hope this doesn’t explode but I don’t see how it’s not going too.
Not too worried when/if this relationship crashes. She doesn’t seem to be the type to stay alone long, so I’m pretty sure she’ll find someone else really fast. She’s dated more men than most people change their underwear.
To me, she is coming off as so desperate.
so people change their underwear 7 times in a span of 25 years? This analogy is not it.7 dudes in 25 years is nothing.I had at least 10 guys in 10 years between hookups and serious relationships.Why does the count matter? This is just slut shaming.
Yeah, shanay you nasty if you’ve only changed your underwear 7 times in 20 years! Maybe change it more often sweetie!
Honestly the yearning to be with someone you’re “supposed” to be with is really like no other.
It says nothing against any other relationships or people– just that that certain ‘ache’ is a really loud one for sure.
+1 I agree totally.Ben is IT for her,that’s just her truth.
I get the whole “one that got away” concept but I think it’s sad that a highly accomplished 53 year old woman is acting like her fourth marriage is the capstone achievement of her life….
Not to mention I wonder how her kids feel about her saying she was lost for 18 years. She sounds like she was miserable until Ben came back to her. Your life should never revolve around a man. Your happiness should never be connected to a man solely. I don’t see him saying things like this about her? I heard she did a full on dance routine (with back up dancers) for Ben at their wedding. I have a strong feeling it’s for a music video that will be out shortly.
I don’t doubt her love for him or that she believes they were meant to be together. Happy for them that they found their way back to each other if they always felt the other was the one who got away and regretted splitting.
However, I find this narrative she’s pushing now to be wildly disrespectful to the other people she’s married/been engaged to. I mean, her kids can read this stuff lol. They were merely the result of her 18-year spiral? Cmon now. This just feels very childish.
Agree. And I hope she doesn’t sing a lot about their sex life on the new album. All for sex positivity but their kids do NOT need that at their respective ages.
Yes, it’s incredibly disrespectful. It’s also a bit much. Most of us were around during version 1 of this relationship, and she always seemed more into him than he was into her. History seems to be repeating itself, except this time, she managed to get him to the altar. Twice! I don’t doubt she loved him and regretted how things ended, but they ended because he was a cheating douchebag, who couldn’t end things properly once he felt overwhelmed. I hope for her sake this marriage lasts forever because people are going to clown her when it ends.
There is absolutely no way they stay together. She may be J.Lo, but she’s still 53 and Ben is always going to have the option of some hot young 20- or 30-something. It’s just a matter of time before he takes it.
This relationship falls into uncanny valley territory for me. Two hot, mature, wealthy, charismatic people find one another after 18 years? It’s like a Nancy Meyers movie- I would watch it over and over again.
But the reality is I feel nothing but anxiety watching this whole thing unfold. JLo has said some lovely things about blending families but Ben is Ben. If JLo had actually learned from therapy, this relationship would be slower and measured.
He’s still a prick to me. I don’t want to say ‘waiting until he messes this up too’ because I wish them the best, genuinely, but yeah..
Good grief, I adore JLo, but girl. Keep it in the drafts!
And here’s the thing, I think Ben just like Jennifer Garner said, when he loves you, it’s like the sun is shining on you, when he doesn’t, you feel adrift. I think the guy is a great love bomber. But he’s selfish, wants what he wants, and he really wanted Garner to take a backseat to his career. Garner agreed to it. Most of the first years of their marriage was her helping him rehab his image.
And then the drinking, rehab, cheating, nannies, etc. happened and it just fell apart. I mean I love that JLo isn’t bringing up Lindsay Snookus. Cause based on everything going on, she was Ben’s true soulmate before she even dipped out of that mess.
I wish her well.
I also have to say though that yes Marc was a rebound and based on the fact she has full time custody of their kids and i think he only sees them what? Like twice a month or something, something went down there. Too many hints about that marriage.
And then she just wanted to be with someone who adored her, which is why she got rid of Casper and ARod when the dudes embarrassed her.
He’s looking past her in all of these photos. Not a good look. If these two make five years, I’ll be surprised.
You know what? I think they’re a beautiful mess and I love them. It’s very easy to be pessimistic about their relationship given the past, but I choose to live in the present and want to root for them. JLo is who she is and Ben knew that when he reached out to her last year. She knows who he is and isn’t afraid to take the risk. You only have one life and clearly they both felt like there was unfinished business and loved each other enough to take the leap. They seem to be doing well. Their kids are well. They’re not hurting anyone although some of you might be annoyed by their constant presence in the news. I find no joy in wishing them doom or laughing about them should this marriage fail.
@Shelly 👏👏👏 I love and agree with everything about this comment.
I don’t understand all this constant negativity about them and why ppl want them to fail so badly. They are both in their 50s accomplished and in love, what there is to hate about it? Yeah they can seem a bit much at time but it’s not everyday people get a second chance at love 20 years later. Let them live
It’s as if nothing ever existed before Ben. Ben then, Ben now. Ben, Ben, Ben, Ben, Ben.
She’s really doing the most. It’s either to convince us or herself, either way I’m sick of both of them. Go live and love if it’s so great. None of us asked for an update about Bennifer daily Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Relax.