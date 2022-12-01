Jennifer Lopez: ‘I felt like I was going to die’ after the 2004 Affleck split

Most heterosexual women have that guy in their past who just left us with a lot of regrets and unfinished business. Not necessarily “the one who got away,” although that might be the same guy for some of us. But maybe just the relationship we wish had gone differently, had ended up a different way, the one we wish we could revisit with a different perspective. For Jennifer Lopez, that guy was always Ben Affleck. He was the one who got away, for sure, but for J.Lo, you just got the sense that there was just so much unfinished business. Well, now that Ben and J.Lo have reunited and she finally got that man down the aisle, she’s releasing a new album, a follow-up or companion piece to her 2002 album This is Me… Then. The new album is called This is Me… Now. To promote the album, she spoke to Apple Music 1:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s road to marriage was not an easy one. In a new interview with Apple Music 1, the “Marry Me” singer reflected on her rekindled romance with the “Deep Water” actor and recalled the pain she felt after they ended their first engagement in 2004. “It was so painful after we broke up,” Lopez, 53, told host Zane Lowe. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending.” Lopez — who rekindled her romance with 50-year-old Affleck 17 years after they first split — announced Friday that she will be releasing a new album called “This Is Me … Now,” an updated play on her 2002 release, “This Is Me… Then.” “We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer explained. “The whole message of the album is, ‘This love exists. This is a real love.’” The “Gigli” co-stars got engaged for the first time in November 2002, the same month Lopez’s album “This Is Me … Then” was released, but called it quits two years later. “Now I think what the message of [the album] is — if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t,” Lopez told Lowe. “True love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real. I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability.”

“It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.” She spiraled right into Marc Anthony’s arms! Marc was waiting in the wings and he got her in a moment of extreme vulnerability, let’s say that. But I do think J.Lo is looking back on those two decades with her rose-tinted, loved-up eyes – surely there were happy times without Ben, for goodness sake? It wasn’t all chaos and shambles. Anyway, I’m just remembering how rough their first breakup was and how much people will absolutely loathe Ben if he breaks her heart again. He better not ruin it for us.