The Mail: The Waleses released a ‘trailer’ to compete with the Sussexes!

I often call the Waleses’ social media videos “fancams.” That’s because they are – they’re videos taken by staff, edited together to create a cutesy, unserious vibe that is entirely superficial and never substantive. Most fancams are made by, you know, fans. William and Kate’s fancams are made by paid staffers trying to make the couple look modern and interesting (when they’re neither). Well, the Wacky Waleses are at it again during their Boston Flop Tour – so far, they’ve posted two fancams on social media. Hilariously, they dropped their second fancam shortly after Netflix posted the trailer for Harry & Meghan. The Daily Mail’s headline: “The great Royal PR battle continues! Now Kate and William drop THEIR OWN trailer just minutes before Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood-style Netflix promo – as Buckingham Palace race row threatens to overshadow Cambridge’s US tour.” LMAO. It’s not a trailer!! Here’s the fancam:
Meanwhile, the Waleses are flopping so hard that all of the American VIPs are backing away. While W&K did get face-time and photo-ops with the mayor of Boston (Michelle Wu) and various basketball players, Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry avoided the Keens at their first events. For Caroline, I think the weather was so crummy, she simply didn’t make it in time, although Kensington Palace claims that William and Kate did see her at the Celtics game. I seem to remember that Caroline Kennedy is scheduled to appear with Peggington on Friday at the Kennedy Center – I wonder if she’ll pull out of that too? There are still questions about whether President Biden will make time for William and Kate on Friday – yesterday, the White House press secretary said that Biden was looking to meet with them, but she said that before the Keens’ first events were such a huge, embarrassing flop.
Lord that wig/wiglet! I mean at least have some time pass before you go from lighter, shorter, thinner hair to a darker, longer more voluminous piece. Yikes! The tartan dress was cute though but my gosh the glaring differences within a couple of hours!!
it’s sooo obvious. she went to a different wig in a matter of hours. she changed costumes 3 times in the matter of 3 hours. she looked awful on top of it.
Caroline Kennedy wouldn’t agree to meet them and then back out at the last second unless it was legitimate. She’s not petty.
Don’t know what happened to Kerry other than travel and weather as well. December isn’t a great time to go to the northeast.
I still don’t care about this visit.
Agreed. I can’t stand the Waleses, but sometimes I think people here only see these kinds of events from a gossip perspective. If you’re a Kennedy, a Kerry, a Biden… you are so high up financially and diplomatically, you are generally above the royal gossip (and probably aren’t even that aware of it, or simply don’t care). If Biden doesn’t meet with them, it’s not because of a “flop tour”–it’s for serious reasons, logistical or diplomatic.
Maybe for Caroline Kennedy or John Kerry but for Biden? He’s still deciding on whether to run again so hanging around folks tainted with racism is a no go. Especially since it was an issue for him during the primary. This is not an official visit either.
@ Naomi: State dinner with Macron, for instance? No one at the White House is talking about the royals today.
Of course Kennedy and Kerry aren’t going to be petty. If they were scheduled to meet with them, they would meet with them.
But it LOOKS petty which is what we’re discussing here. The weather was awful yesterday so that’s a legitimate excuse, but the fact that both no-showed just rings of “sorry, nope” especially since this was supposed to be a big splashy welcome.
Sometimes appearances matter more than that what actually happened behind the scenes, and that’s something W&K know.
Yeah, if Biden doesn’t meet with them, it’s not because of their gaffes or anything related to gossip. It’s becasue they’re not actually high enough on the ‘people of diplomatic importance’ list for his staff to carve out time. They’re obviously on the list, which is why the WH is looking into a meeting, but they’re not ‘you must drop everything to meet these global statesmen’ types (that their press keeps trying to insist they are).
And in the end, it’s the optics that matter. Kennedy and Kerry not meeting with them yesterday was bad, no matter what the reason. It just reinforced the ‘very much a racist family’ narrative dominating the news cycle. Unfortunate timing. But given their behavior, I’m not crying for them.
I mean – even the linked Daily Mail article is pretty clear: Kerry has covid and has missed other events this week; Kennedy was delayed by a storm but went to see them later at the game. There is nothing snarky here.
The palace press release listed both Kennedy and John Kerry as being in attendance and it was given the day before. While Caroline Kennedy might have had issues with the weather, there has been silence on why John Kerry didn’t go. He didn’t get Covid that day so obviously someone from KP PR was told he was showing up. Unless they are truly that incompetent and just made it up.
@Nic919 – They ARE truly that incompetent and just made it up.
Rich people in high circles are very fond of gossip. Let’s not pretend that Caroline and Kerry moved heaven and earth to get there.
Many US reporters pointed out that most flights got through that day. The rewriting is hilarious.
She may have been down in Washington. The Kennedy Center honors are Sunday; reception first at the WH then the event that night. Maybe handling some last minute arrangements. The weather between DC and Boston was lousy yesterday.
Kerry had covid 2 weeks ago. Kennedy literally ran into the keens at the game, not a scheduled meet and if you see peggs face, you can tell he’s upset. The Kennedys are big on social justice and pro-woke, so being associated with bigoted, racist, colonizers who tormented the only BIPOC member of the family AND the godson of a now identified racist, isn’t the best look. Kerry gave no excuse said I’m not coming. Also, the award is too focused on peggs and jeggs, not the winners. Who are the nominees? Why aren’t they being highlighted. Biden has real issues and work to do, he doesn’t have time to babysit 2 daft racists.
I said before in an earlier story that I can genuinely buy bad weather kept Caroline grounded for a bit. And if she was at the Celtics game, that means she’s made it over and will probably be there for Earthshot tomorrow.
So they dropped it before according to the Fail. Anyways why are they calling it a trailer, it’s just a reel of their first day.
Because the Sussexes released an actual trailer for an actual documentary/production that would require months of actual work. These two can only do reels because they don’t put in any continuous work.
Does she practice holding her hand to constantly show off that cursed sapphire? (People believe some sapphires are bad lucy/ hold bad energy… ie Diana wasn’t happy wearing it so….)
I chuckled because there’s no graceful way to sit on courtside folding chairs set up that close together. Especially two tall people. Kate was desperately trying to maintain the Duchess Slant with demurely crossed ankles the whole time, but that manspread eventually comes for us all.
So this article is from the Mail? That’s the same tabloid that is not only encouraging its readers to verbally attack the Sussexes for releasing the trailer to “steal the limelight” ( never mind that it’s Netflix who make these decisions) but they’re also trying to spin the Susan Hussey debacle as Meghan’s fault. They’re vague on details, can’t really explain how Meghan somehow got Lady S to say what she said so they’re concentrating on “snowflakes who take offence where none was intended”. And, predictably, their readers are posting just exactly what the Mail wants them too.
So, you put in your ‘trailer’ a person who is clearly being lauded for something, but just generically mention ‘community members’, and not who they are or what special contributions they have made?!?! See, this is what we are talking about when we say you suck at your job, KP staffers!!!!!
Yeah I read the tweet like three times because the video didn’t seem to match it. Very strange. I think the comms team was told to put something, anything, on social media asap.
Having an ineffective comms team is fine if all you prioritize is fancam videos and Daily Mail info leaks. It gets much harder when you’re dealing with the most powerful people in the world and their real press shops.
They need to watch the videos made by the Biden WH. Those can be fun and informative and they make a fair bit of them during the week, which is more than the KP folks have to do.
If they are so excited about meeting locals making a difference, why not highlight them and their causes instead of doing a reel shaking hands without explaining who with? Embarrassing to be a reporter and not know what a trailer is. Thought they weren’t going to be “distracted” by H&M.
And again in the UK the royal headlines are still dominated by the reception racism and the Netflix trailer – the US visit is getting little to NO coverage by the MSM. Its beautiful.
Exactly. Let’s hope they learn that they aren’t a world power; that they aren’t a modern couple; and that the BRF has shrunk into insignificance abroad. If they don’t, they will lose even British support. At the moment they are still riding high on UK hatred of M&H. But as the years go by and M&H can’t be dragged into their narrative so much, that republic could be just round the corner. Hopefully.
Maybe the DF published this article so they could stir up trouble with the the firm? “Blah, Blah… as Buckingham Palace race row threatens to overshadow Cambridge’s US tour.”
As to W&C, they’re desperately trying to change the narrative of this disastrous tour, and this video is their latest attempt (by trying to link themselves to H&M).
What are the DM talking about? It’s just one of KP Twitter videos. This is embarrassing.
Their videos or fancams or whatever are always so….try-hard, I guess, is the way to describe it. Like such a desperate sense of “WE’RE COOL TOO!!!!”
Oh, please don’t. No more! William and Kate are making me feel unusually sympathetic, simply because everything they touch turns to nothing. Like I say, this marriage must be under huge strain if these disasters aren’t happening thru joint decision. If one of them is the sole lead on this tour, for example, I’d be worried. I’d want to walk if I felt I’d been dragged into this by someone else & I’d want to leave if I had to face what will no doubt be William’s ire.
sparrow, Why Fails chose last year to make this award ceremony in the US is the real question. Is it jealousy? That’s a pretty poor reason for an award location. When this award was announced to be in Boston, it seemed that Fails would be here alone. Then all of a sudden, OfWilliam was going to be with him. They have created the problems they are now dealing with. They keep thinking that their presence alone will give them fame. We saw that in their tour earlier this year and now we’re seeing it in Boston. I don’t know whether either one of them had a problem with coming to Boston. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they have both been told they would have to start working. I could see OfWilliam tagging along here, because I suspect that she thought she is beloved by all. The bm has really done her a disservice with their embiggening–it’s very possible that she has swallowed the kool-aid. The worse thing these two could do is cut and run. They need to continue on and do what they’re scheduled to do and change their expectations. I don’t feel sorry for them. They want to have global appeal and seem to think that all of the hate and vitriol thrown at H&M by the UK would either not be noticed globally or would be acceptable. They might want to rethink their strategy.
The White House is finalizing plans?? Shouldn’t that have been nailed down BEFORE the tour began, not while ON tour. Who is the advance man for this?
It looks like the Bidens and WH staffers are being diplomatic and trying to avoid embarrassing the Boston Peggington-Teabags. If a meet-up had been in tomorrow’s ‘busy’ schedule the RR donkeys would have brayed about it from the start.
I think the ONLY reason they’re finalizing anything is bc Biden wasn’t going out of his way for this. He has an event in Boston, so either his team or the Waleses team is trying to make this photo op happen (my guess is the latter.) I found the wording from the White House very deliberate though – something about how he “intends to greet them” or something. Not meet with them, not do an event with them. It sounds like the WH is literally just planning for a photo op, and picture of them shaking hands, and nothing more.
The security and traffic jams this meet and greet would entail is head spinning. And expensive for Boston. Maybe they can helicopter somewhere for a sec
who on earth planned this? Of course they were going to get booed at a sports event- Boston is a working class Irish catholic city with a ton of IRA sympathizers. Who thought this was a good idea? Why aren’t they visiting more labs and learning about the green economy and Boston’s green building initiatives so they could maybe have some talking points to justify this idiotic trip when Britain is facing such a dire economy.
But but but … JFK is WILL’S HERO, he’s emulating JFK’s moonshot and trying to connect with the president’s daughter. His head is too firmly up his own behind to make correct real life calculations about Irish loyalties and anti-monarchy beliefs in a US city.
This… this is just random clips from the basketball game? There is no community being highlighted, nothing at all about the purpose of the trip. There’s no message. It’s just an empty loop of clips that my phone could’ve generated. All performative and empty, as per usual.
Tinfoil hat moment: Hollywood insiders have seen/previewed the first episode(s) of the docuseries and there are credible and very damning allegations in it about the involvement of the RF and W+K in particular in the terror/hate campaign against Meghan and her children. These stories are starting to go around celeb circles and people are preemptively distancing themselves in anticipation of the fallout. I think this is why the Keens rushed this tour to America, to get ahead of the bombshell revelations that would make future overtures to the US painful or impossible. Really hoping I’m right
Wow. The preview does look like William and Kate will be going through sone things.
I always find it funny that the fancams they post are so focused on THEM. Just in case there was any doubt about who this tour is meant to promote.
It was always going to be a stretch to drum up interest in this trip. What I find irritating about these two is how they try to come across as light and entertaining, but expect to be treated seriously. They don’t offer much to the world stage, don’t seem interested in leaning into their official duties because it’s old fashioned and have to appeal to the genZs or something. At the seem time they are too old to get away with giggles and wide eyed discovery. You can’t have the sh*t that went down in the past few years, see some of the shady stuff they’ve done like the Flybe stunt and having Knauf help the Daily Fail, the incandescence and the lies about crying,then act like it’s all golden and you’re the good guys. You’d think they’d get it after the Caribbean flop tour, but then you saw how nasty they were at the funeral, how they still pander to the tabloid press, and how they bury their head in the sand. Honestly this trip is boring, don’t care and the news cycle has moved on.
The Sussexes’ trailer has a million views…and thousands of likes, retweets and I’m only talking about the US Netflix account, if you add the other accounts…it’s millions of views…
So I don’t know why they want to play competition here…it’s useless.
interesting that the white folks of salt island are fine with the Cambridges meeting with prominent members of Kennedy family when they were complaining about the Sussexes accepting an award given by a Kennedy
Petty bitches always do shit like this. Their delusional “We’re whiter and better” bullshit will come back to bite them in the ass since they are incompetent at most things, except hoovering up tax dollars from their Stepford wife-like constituency. Isn’t it enough for the Cambridges that the English will gladly starve and freeze for the royalty? Now they have ludicrously come to America to compete against Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. They are like the Trump manifesto, “You are going to get so sick of us winning!” Hell, I’m sick of them, period. You are not winning, you jackasses. You are proving to the world what charmless, arrogant parasites you truly are.
I can’t understand why William didn’t take this venture to a Commonwealth nation. Why does an award ceremony become a traveling venture? He’s using EarthShot to gain global exposure and an opportunity to travel. William wishes he could be in Harry’s position, but he’s too lazy to sustain himself.
The photos are painfully staged. Kate looks into the camera, and William tries hard not to, but they can’t touch one another.
President Macron goes to Louisiana on Friday, and President Biden attends a political event with Senator Warren in MA. He will likely give them that photo op.