Gifts including aroma balms, a maple syrup set and a family card game



From CB: I bought these mouthwash dispensers so that my bathroom countertops would look more elegant. They are easy to fill and use and they even came with mouthwash labels and blank labels if you want to use them for vinegar or rosewater. They come with a funnel and two shot glasses for dispensing the perfect amount of mouthwash. The dispenser is plastic, but it doesn’t look cheap to me and it works fine. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon that would make great gifts!

Toothbrush protectors make a great inexpensive gift



These toothbrush protectors by MSpan would make a great gift for just about anyone. They’re priced at $6.99 for four protectors in multiple colors and they fit most manual and electric toothbrushes. These have over 8,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they do the job and let your toothbrush breathe enough to stay dry too. “I usually get the long tube looking ones that are sold at Walmart & my toothbrush remains wet. However this product not only protects the toothbrush but keeps it dry.” “Does what it supposed to do, easy to clean, and can use on any toothbrush and stick in your purse. Highly recommend it.”

A maple syrup gift set you can give individually or as a set



From CB: I was reviewing Oprah’s favorite things to see if there were any gift ideas I missed and I found her Laurel & Ash Maple Syrup Gift Box which is a generous 25 ounces but it’s $65! If you’d like a more affordable giant maple syrup alternative, Crown Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged organic maple syrup is $36 for 25 ounces. Tree Juice has maple syrup gift boxes at lower price points (not per ounce) with a $24 option of three types of two-ounce maple syrups or $35 for six two-ounce bottles. These have 216 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Tree Juice is a family-owned business in upstate New York. People say these syrups are delicious and make great gifts. “I bought this as a Christmas gift for someone who enjoys the pancake + maple syrup breakfast experience. Followed it up by making pancakes for them, of course. They loved it. Packaging was cute and effective with no damage. All the flavors we’ve tried so far have been great, but my favorite is the bourbon barrel maple.”

Hand cream you’ll want to keep in every room



From CB: I have to wash my hands so frequently now that I have a dog that they’re dry and cracked. I bought a travel size Gold Bond hand cream out of desperation and it worked almost immediately! It is scented, but the smell is light and pleasant. It was so good I got the full size along with a bunch more to give in gift bags for little Christmas gifts. You can now get the full 5.5 ounce size for under $4.50! This listing has over 12,700 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it heals their hands like nothing else. “I love this cream! My hands get dry from being in and out of the weather so often! The moisturizing happens overnight!!” “Best I’ve found for those really dry areas such as toes and feet. Actually it helped my dry back too.”

Inspirational cards to give with gifts or on their own



From CB: These inspirational cards from Mr. Pen are just $7.79 for 100, making them the cost of a single greeting card! They’re the size of business cards and have cute illustrations and sayings like “You are sunshine,” “You’re a total badass” and “You already have everything it takes.” They’re blank on the back so you can add your own message. These would be great to add to gifts or to give alone, especially at work or school. These have over 1,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People love them. “Great inspirational quotes and sturdy cards- exceptional value for the money. I insert them in Birthday, Get Well, etc Cards. Also perfect for inserting in lunchboxes.” “Used these cards for work with my clients. They found them to be both cute and encouraging.”

A classic jean jacket for your fashionable friend



From Hecate: I feel very strongly that you can’t go wrong with a good jean jacket. I wear mine with everything. I don’t even know how long I’ve had it. About three years ago I added a second one in army green and now I alternate the two. I promise you can give a jean jacket to anyone and they will be happy. This luvamia on Amazon comes with many options, both in colors and trim. And the fabric has stretch to it, so it will adapt to any outfit. They have a few options with the cut edge that’s fashionable right now and some with embroidery on the sleeves. The sizes range from XS to 3XL Plus and the prices range from $26-$44, depending on which color/size and trim you pick. The jacket has over 2,500 reviews and 4.4 stars from ReviewMeta. Customers say it’s great for layering, “I love a Jean jacket with stretch and this one fits the bill! It does not feel confining. I’ve been wearing over flannel shirts this Fall and the light denim is great for that.” Bonus: double pockets! “I have been looking for a jean jacket with pockets forever. Not only does this one have exterior hand pockets, there are 2 interior ones as well.”

A set of four carafes for your fancy brunch friends



From Hecate: This gift was inspired by Dan Levy’s The Big Brunch’s competition show. If you have a bruncher in your life, these would be perfect for them. It’s four one-liter carafes with acrylic lids and fancy name plates included. The write-up suggests them for a mimosa bar, which, again, fancy. But you can use them for different milks and creamers for a coffee bar or fill them with granolas or waters flavored with fruits. The point is, they are pretty and make a standout presentation. But they’re also something people probably don’t get themselves. They have almost 1,400 reviews and 4.8 stars from ReviewMeta. They sell for $27 for all four. With the lid the jugs go from table to fridge, “These carafes worked great for a wedding shower mimosa bar. I then re-used them at the wedding for water for the tables. The lids fit well for refrigerating the carafes.” Customers said they were thrilled with what they got, “They were the perfect size. Sometimes when buying things on here you never really know their size, but these were perfect!” A few tips: keep the box they come in for storage and wash the carafes in the dishwasher but the lids by hand.

Mini aroma balms for your mindful friends



From Hecate: This is a sweet little bread and butter gift or stocking stuffer that only costs $20. It’s five travel sized essential oil blends in travel sized balms. And they come in a cute little metal tin, too. The blends are De-Stress, Happy, Focus, Sleep Well and Escape. The collection is paraben free, 100% natural, vegetarian and the pagaking is sustainable. With over 1,500 reviews, these balms got 4.5 stars on ReviewMeta. Customers liked the so much they went for every last drop, “I realized how much I liked them when I found myself scrapping out the remainder of the balm when they were running out.” A lot of people talked about the size, but as customers said, these are samplers, “Ok yes the the tester sized sticks are small but that’s the whole point. It’s a little sample of each smell and was an ideal way for me to get to know each one.” Plus, the size makes it an even better gift.

A fun card game for your social friends



From Hecate: As you know, we are big game players. I love a good, sprawling board game but sometimes you just want a quick card game. Strawberry Sunset claims to be just that: “A Sweet & Simple Card Game.” That applies to the price, too, at only $14. It’s a strategy card game for 2-4 players that only takes about 20 minutes for ages 7+. And the makers are a small business, too. Over 600 people gave the game 4.5 stars and Fakespot rated it an A. People who played it said it’s fun and flexible, “ I also enjoyed that while there’s one winner (unless you adapt to play collaboratively, which was also fun and worked well) it’s not COMPETITIVE; the pace is fairly slow (although it’s a short game) and there isn’t really a feeling that you’re “stealing” cards from other players.” And it’s a good gift because it’s fun but also pretty, “I ordered this game specifically to play in down-time for a vacation. It is a very compact game which is a big plus. The package is very aesthetically pleasing as well as the actual cards themselves.” Perfect stocking stuffer too.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.