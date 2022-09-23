Countess Sophie always believed that ‘Meghan seemed to have her own agenda’

It was interesting to watch the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex arrive at various funeral/procession events for QEII. Clearly, the Windsors made a conscious choice to NOT put Meghan (in particular) with Prince William and Kate. Part of that was simply a reflection of Kate’s position now, as the Princess of Wales. Part of it was the very real fear that Kate would yet again go berserk on Meghan and/or be obviously evil towards Meghan in some way. So, Sophie was tasked with traveling with Meghan and standing next to her for the most part. It didn’t seem like there was much interaction between the women, and it definitely appeared as if the Windsors were trying very hard to freeze Meghan out. It’s not that they don’t care about the optics, it’s that they believe “the optics” of freezing out Meghan are what the British public wants. Meanwhile, Sophie is trying to get an extra boost from hating Meghan, because apparently she’s always hated her.
Not only did the Queen enjoy Sophie’s company but, remarkably, for someone who had got things so badly wrong when she was newly married to Edward, she came to be viewed by Her Majesty as the Royal Family’s safest pair of hands.
She also has a reputation as a peacemaker – visible last week when she leant in to exchange words with Meghan Markle while the Royal Family waited for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. The Duchess of Sussex seemed visibly more relaxed after the exchange of words as the pair shared in their grief.
Given Sophie’s seemingly unassailable position as the sovereign’s favourite, she was well-placed to offer lessons to the latest female member of The Firm.
A member of the Wessex circle informs me: “Sophie was one of the first to invite Meghan, on her own, to Bagshot for tea.”
However, they add: “They got on perfectly well, but Sophie could feel they were never going to become the best of friends. Let’s just say that Meghan seemed to have her own agenda and was not in the market for words of advice, however well-intentioned.”
[From The Sun]
This comes from a nation which insisted that they “gave Meghan a chance” but “there’s just something we don’t like about her.” It’s her race, you guys. It’s not a big secret. Sophie knew after having tea with Meghan that “they were never going to become the best of friends” because Meghan is Black. Oh, no, I mean “Meghan seemed to have her own agenda.” An agenda of being Black!! I would absolutely love to know what kind of “advice” Meghan was given in the beginning by all of these a–holes too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04335418. Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince and Princess of Wales, Earl and Countess of Wessex at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II,Image: 722705114, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
Sophie Countess of Wessex and Forfar wipes away a tear as she is driven away from the Queen’s funeral service this afternoon.,Image: 724177361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Bainbridge / Avalon
-
-
Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Countess of Wessex At the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,Image: 724230983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex visit Manchester ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
The royal couple visit the Council’s book of condolence at Manchester Central Library to add their signatures, before moving on to view the floral tributes left in St Ann’s Square by locals in mourning.
The pair will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle for her late Majesty and view their books of condolence and meet with volunteers involved with managing the tributes.
Pictured: Sophie Countess of Wessex
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex visit Manchester ahead of the Queen’s funeral.
The royal couple visit the Council’s book of condolence at Manchester Central Library to add their signatures, before moving on to view the floral tributes left in St Ann’s Square by locals in mourning.
The pair will also visit Manchester Cathedral to light a candle for her late Majesty and view their books of condolence and meet with volunteers involved with managing the tributes.
Pictured: Sophie Countess of Wessex
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Featuring: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Pssst. Sophie. These little articles aren’t going to help your case. KC isn’t giving your husband the Duke of Edinburgh title and he’s not going to give you more prestigious roles or more money. Nice try, though.
I’m sure Camilla recalls what Sophie said about them and how awkward it would be as long as the queen was alive.
Sophie: “They think I’m the next Diana.” Lol.
Sophie the expert on royal behavior: Describing Charles and Camilla as having been the nation’s least popular people. ‘People don’t want Camilla to be Queen’
They must have done something so heinous behind the scenes during the funeral week that they’re trying to get out in front of it to blame Harry and Meghan. There’s no other reason for a new hate offensive.
Of maybe they’re upset that they were frozen out first…..
Some of these stories came out during funeral week and they went under the radar because so much was going on. This is one of them I believe or a version of this already came out.
Aren’t these people supposed to be in official mourning? I doubt the queen would find endless briefings against Meghan respectful at this time.
They’ve certainly solidified the narrative: Meghan refused to listen to any of the other married-ins and had an agenda to change the monarchy (for the better<–my addition). She didn’t believe in sitting on her ass and waiting to be invited to make a difference every couple of years, or staying locked in her home and criticized for upstaging others by existing. But that’s what they all cautioned her to do, and she didn’t. That makes her a villain to the Royals. But a hero to everyone else.
I wonder if their piece of advice is stop being Black
I don’t think Meghan or Harry had any interest in speaking to any of them. I mean, why speak to people who just run back to their minions in the press and blab. I’d just get in the car, say good morning and look out the window and be involved in my own thoughts. Some people like to think they’re more important than they are and put themselves in the middle of things.
Meghan prob figured out that all these teas and lunches were just ways to get info on her that they could leak. When she didn’t share juicy details they could use, she was considered uninterested, bored, and having an agenda. Like Meghan would trust the Witches of Windsor (thanks to @aquarius64 for coining this below cuz I really want to see that movie)
Oh eff off, Sophie. I can’t stand any of these people. They’re just so awful.
💯 seconded. These people are universally awful.
Every time I see a picture of Meghan at the funeral I’m blown away at how fabulous she looked. I need a drag ball competition “And the category is….royal funeral chic!”
her posture!!! I need to start doing yoga LOL.
Her posture is amazing!! I am so jealous and want to know her secret.
She is the daughter of a yoga instructor.
Sophie’s agenda has been pretty plain since Philip died. She used to be kind of pretty, in a bland sort of way, but all that power-grasping, racism, and vindictiveness are giving her the face that she deserves.
Yes! Sophie has a reverse Dorian Gray thing happening for sure!
@merricat I love it and am here for it.
Our poor Meghan, surrounded by racist vipers. How she even endured what she did during that time is beyond me because it seems as though these people were worse than we even realized. I will say it every time, I am so, so, glad that Harry grabbed his wife and baby and left that island. Thank God for Tyler Perry and his love and generosity as well.
They don’t like Meghan because she’s showing them what it is to be Royal, not one of them in the entire bunch can outshine her. They are still copying everything Meghan did in the UK 4 years ago.
As I said it’s so funny how so many of the royals are promoting themselves whilst cloutchasing on Meghan or Harry.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Sophie’s concern about Meghan’s “agenda” is because of crossover in their work on women’s issues. Notice how Sophie called herself proudly a feminist after Meghan left but not before when Meghan was there & it was too ‘woke’ then.
All this proves is that Harry and Meghan were telling the truth that the family turned against them after the Australian tour.
Also I will never forget how Ingrid Seward said Meghan was upsetting the courtiers by doing secret charity visits because it wasn’t the done thing & how the press claimed Meghan shouldn’t be doing fundraising when the together cookbook came out. I bet approach to charity work & giving access to the press was the type of thing Meghan was being advised about by likes of Sophie & Camilla.
I also wonder how many noses were put out of joint when Meghan went on that early train trip with the queen seeing as other royals hadn’t really or when she got certain patronages from the queen like the national theatre. The times claimed that Camilla was disappointed when Meghan got it & was thrilled when it was handed to her eventually.
As Tom Bradby suggested back in January 2020 my guess is there was a lot of jealousy throughout the family
Oh no doubt. I suspect the other women had to work very hard to win over the Queen while Meghan didn’t and that’s why they hated her. I always remember the Queen walking over to talk to Meghan at Royal Ascot. I was always struck by that and felt that she had a fondness for Meghan.
Meghan was invited to Balmoral for Christmas before she married in and none of the others were.
Diana did secret charity work–do they really want to remind people about Diana and make connections between Meghan and Diana? Meghan’s community service is the only community service that has had tangible results (or the women)
@ A Brit Guest, I can assure you that KHate probably needed a nose job once Meghan came onto the scene. Not only was she invited to Balmoral, but the joint train trip as well. I remember the oohh’s and aahhhh’s when QEII suggested that Meghan enter the car first and she walked around. You probably could have heard the Windsor women, married-in ones, screaming endlessly during the personal travel by train, with just the two of them!!
I do think that QEII was quite taken by Meghan, as she had the experience, the education, the drive, the initiative as well as the “it” factor. Meghan was able to identify a program that was in need of uplifting as well as donations and she simply did it.
I think it’s called work ethic, Sophie dear.
It’s become clear that the attacks are just going to increase in number and escalate in insanity with every passing day, I don’t understand how the normal people working at these papers can feel good about themselves helping to relentlessly attack one person with such obvious bias all day every day like this. Is there a single other person covered in this way, this consistently?
H&M aren’t perfect but fuck, they’re just humans. It really does feel like they’re purposely trying to drive one or both of them to suicide by constantly dehumanizing them and pushing stories like this that try to gaslight us into rejecting what we see and hear of her, and know of her history from Suits and charitable work before any of this started. Not to mention the very loud statements Harry has made trying to get everyone to take him seriously.
I know she’s an adult but poor Meghan, I hope she doesn’t look at any of this shit and stays the course because reading this shit about oneself every day would drive anyone to a dark place.
If I were them I would be staying inside that gorgeous mansion with a giant jar of weed and zero internet connected devices for the next month lol.
Harry said Meghan was very good about not reading the tabloid crap but he did because he wanted to know what people were saying about him. It was disclosed last week that the palace office staff work from 9am to 12 noon. No wonder they felt bullied when Meghan expected them to show up after lunch. Sophie can teach Meghan nothing. She was a corporate failure.
I could not help but notice that neither Harry nor Meghan attempted to make any small talk with the others. They remained stoic and expressionless as if they had decided together to just endure until they could flee back to Montecito. Harry did not even talk to Kate once. Very telling but they both knew if they said noting, the vipers could twist nothing.
Kathleen Williams, I don’t think Harry ever made eye contact with Wails. He stayed close to Meghan and iced Wails out. He made a very powerful statement. I wonder why the bm haven’t pointed that out?
Remember when Sophie came to NYC last year for some events and had to bring her own photographer to capture some images, because literally no American photographers were interested in covering her events? Yeah, good times. She’s definitely the future of the monarchy.
Lol
LOLOLOLOL
Hahaha thanks for that little reminder. Good times huh Sophie
Sophie came to NYC?
Lol! Thank you for this!
Sophie and the other Witches of Windsor (Camilla and Kate) are not helping with the BRF image outside the UK. Those mean girls are showing the world they are jealous of Meghan.
Witches of Windsor haha perfect!
I don’t think anyone is really reading about or checking for Sophie.
I noticed people tend to be surprised at how crazy the coverage of Meghan is because these type of stories don’t make it beyond the pages of British media. If anything they stay on some tabloid pages but even then most Americans aren’t reading tabloids.
Hence why their attempts to sabotage Meghan’s work fails. Mainstream media coverage of H&M in the US has always been very positive.
We are reading this sht everyday so it’s different and to be honest I would not have known this was written had it not been posted on this page.
Witches of Windsor is such a perfect phrase. Accurate and alliterative at the same time. Also perfect for the Halloween season.
Sophie, you misspelled “work ethic”.
“Well we tried, we really did but you know there was just something… She had an agenda”. Coming from the person caught on tape ripping apart the family. I don’t know how Sophie thinks stuff like this will help make the case for Charles to give Edward the Dukedom. Why would the queen think Sophie would be the safest pair of hands when she’s below both Camilla and Kate? The most she and Edward can hope for is that they will take over Anne’s ribbon cutting duties once she retires. Anne’s profile will be elevated more than Sophie’s imo.
That’s what gets me the most. Did Sophie forget she was caught on tape calling the Queen the b word and bad mouthing the rest of the family. After her embarrassing stint she had to cooperate with the media for an interview just so they could leave her alone? Then after that her PR company went bankrupt and the Queen had to bail her out?
Are you talking about the State Champion Barrel Racer? Yes, her profile will be elevated.
Meghan’s agenda was to work. To be a working Duchess helping her working Duke husband. She planned for them to work together, make a difference, and leave a tangible mark on the world. That agenda is just not comprehensible to these lazy asses.
And is it just me, or do this story and the Camilla one prove that these white Karens of the BRF just wanted to boss Meghan around, under the guise of “help” and “advice”?
It seems like they just hate Meg cause she was not malleable and willing to do everything they recommended. They’re just mad Meg was a fully formed adult woman with her own ideas, who didn’t need, want, or use their advice. That advice probably consisted of nonsense like “don’t work too much” “be 50% of yourself” and “we all got bad press so nothing can or needs to be done about it”
These women were really hoping for Harry to marry a woman they could shape, mold, and manipulate for their gain. Meghan likely saw right through their phony asses.
I’m imagining that the “helpful “ advice was along the lines of “know your place”. And that yes, Meghan’s own agenda went way beyond the “place” that the royal harpies felt a biracial American deserved. I’ll consign Sophie and Camilla to the heap of those threatened by Meghan’s healthy confidence.
That was my thought, advice along the lines of ‘ be 50% less’ is no advice at all.
So what’s becoming clear is that to the royals, being “welcoming” to the new black royal meant “inviting her for lunch and then lecturing her on what she’s doing wrong and needs to change.”
Once, when I was….I can’t remember, I think in college but it might have been late high school, my mom’s best friend and her daughter (one of my oldest friends) invited me to brunch. I went, thinking we were just going to have ourselves a nice brunch, and the mom spent the entire time lecturing on me on how to be professional, how to dress for a job interview (literally one of her pieces of advice was “don’t show your midriff”), how to write a resume, etc.
You guys. this woman had had the same job for 25 years, I’m not sure she even had a resume saved on a computer, and lord knows when her last interview was.
My mom has a masters in nursing and at the time was working at one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country running international vaccine trials.
I remember being dropped off after the brunch and my mom was talking with her friend and I kept catching my mom’s eye with a “wtf” look and as soon as they left I was like OMG YOU ARE GOING TO DIE WHEN I TELL YOU. This was over 20 years ago and I still scratch my head at it. I did not need this woman to give me advice on not showing my midriff at an interview.
ANYWAY. all that to say that I bet a lot of the advice from someone like Sophie was like this. “Now Meghan, when you meet someone who is the head of a charity, these are the kinds of things you need to ask them.” And Meghan was probably like “uh yeah I know do you want to see my resume just when it comes to the UN and international charities?” I mean I’m sure she was nicer than that lol but I bet the reaction was the same. She probably went home and had a lot of “WTF” moments with Harry and her friends.
Ok why would she think you’d ever wear a midriff to an interview anyways? Lolz
It was so weird bc I didn’t wear midriff bearing tops at that point in general anyway! Like maybe if I was going out to a club in college (lol), but I was never one of the ones who wore crop tops on the regular (I just never had the self confidence.) So like I said it was just SO WEIRD and pretty insulting to both my mom and me.
So I kind of get the vibe that these insulting convos, in the guise of being “helpful” were happening a lot, because the undertone is that the black american actress just isn’t going to know what she’s doing.
And for the things that Meghan did need help with, they were clearly unwilling to help her bc they didn’t actually want her to succeed.
Oh, lord, I had to laugh at that. I guess she thought she was being helpful. I wonder if her daughter, your friend, was inwardly cringing the whole time, being the recipient of this kind of ‘advice’ herself. As for ‘no midriff tops’, I remember going to an interview once–this was decades ago, during the height of summer & I had to walk, so I wore a sleeveless top–where they told me they didn’t allow sleeveless tops in the office. I walked out thinking fine, I didn’t really want this job anyway. Just sets my hackles up when somebody starts talking dress codes.
Ok @Becks1 your story is hilarious! And you are spot on about the undertone of all of this, and that they were deliberately unhelpful in the areas where they actually could have helped.
Isn’t it amazing that we suddenly hear that both Cams and Sophie had Meghan round to tea or lunch before the wedding? And that Meghan didn’t listen to any of them? Compared to what Meghan said in The Cut interview, she said that she was constantly telling TPTB, ‘I’m an actress, just tell me what to say, what to do, where to stand, and I’ll do it.” And when pray tell, did Sophie allegedly lean in to give words of comfort to Meghan? I saw Cams, Kate, and Sophie acting like Mean Girls to Meghan. And I’m tired of hearing that Meghan had an agenda. Meghan was clear in her engagement interview that she wanted to hit the ground running and do a lot of charity work. I would have thought the Royals would have been happy about that, given how little work Kate was doing at the time.
Meghan also said in the Oprah interview that nobody was willing to help. So they invited her for tea or lunch and didn’t see it fit to give her support.
Nobody tried to comfort the one person who was crying at the funeral. That is so weird. My family is insane but we would never do it. Nor do we snub the family members we don’t like at a funeral.
I think Sophie’s words of comfort are entirely made up.
Sophie needs Harry and Meghan out of the picture, otherwise she and Edward are obviously not needed. Agenda= Sophie
Ding ding 🛎
Let’s not forget that when she got engaged to Edward everybody thought she was cosplaying Diana. Apparently Diana didn’t like Sophie.
“They got on perfectly well, but Sophie could feel they were never going to become the best of friends. Let’s just say that Meghan seemed to have her own agenda and was not in the market for words of advice, however well-intentioned.”
^^ The bi-racial Duchess didn’t know her place. The above tells me that Kate and Sophie tried to mould Meghan in their own dour images or wanted to control her as they felt she was outshining them.
Poor Meghan never had a chance. They never wanted her there. There’s absolutely nothing she could have done, or said, to be accepted by any of them. They didn’t have the guts to give Harry an ultimatum because they feared he’d take the out. They thought they could “drive her away”. There was never any plan to have her as a member of the royal family–that should be clear to all. I think that’s one of the many things that Harry could discuss in his book that has them freaking out. He can talk about how he honestly was blindsided at their lack of concern and support when they were showing Meghan support at least superficially. My guess is that one of Harry’s biggest regrets is not leaving the family when he married Meghan, and subjecting her to the hell that she went through. That must weigh on him so much–that his love for her practically destroyed her life. That’s a hard thing for a man of principle to accept. He also knows that he could have completely ditched her the way his family wanted him to, and get welcomed back into the firm while she had her life destroyed. How do you go back to your own family, knowing that?
The royals are trying to scratch over their transgressions like cats scratching over their dung in a litterbox. They think they can blunt Harry’s story by throwing up all kinds of slander against the both of them, but all their slander will do is prove the veracity of whatever Harry chooses to say.
Harry said in the Me You Can’t See that he wished they had left 4 years ago i.e. when they got married.
Sophie is trying to make a name for herself if you asked people who is Sophie married to in the royal family mostly people wouldn’t know the answer. Because Edward is the forgot one Sophia is so basic and bland that you couldn’t not even pick her out a crowd her ghoulish behavior after too major death in the royal family is so desperately and tacit. And her mean girl behavior at 50 plus is beyond pathetic her and Kate are both getting the faces they deserve their disgusting behavior and jealousy .
Lol, a friend of mine who was watching the funeral said,
“Wait a minute – who’s that other guy?”
“That’s Edward”
“Oh, I thought she only had 3 children.”
I would take this seriously if she hadn’t sided with kate in the childish behaviour at the commonwealth service in 2020.
Prior to then I would have believed that perhaps Meghan and Sophie could work together and be allies, as she was the only one outside of Meghan who has worked in a serious way prior to marriage. But she showed herself to be the catty jealous person that kate was.
And the irony of accusing Meghan of having an agenda when she was caught on tape with her own agenda years before.
Remember that Sophie and Edward are completely at the mercy of Charles. They have to pole dance for the royal family to maintain their lifestyle. They have a huge palace, but the likely don’t have the money to maintain it. They do what they are told in order keep what they have. There’s no reason at all for Sophie to feel threatened by Meghan. They were both go-getters, from the middle class. Their lives were on different trajectories. But if they need to act like mean girls to stay on the good side of the purse strings, than that’s what they will do.
Yes, Bagshot Park has 120 rooms. It needed massive renovations. But the Sussexes have that Monecito house that they paid for themselves.
As a fan of both Meghan and Harry I’m really pissed she subjected herself to this total humiliation and pissed Harry allowed it. She looked totally frightened especially during that walkabout and parts of the funeral and I’m wondering to who’s benefit that was and they’re about to repeat it all again during Charles coronation. It’s so sad I genuinely thought I could here her becoming more confident and all it took was a visit back to rotten island.
Who said they’re going to the coronation?
Why are you assuming Harry made her do anything she didn’t want to do? Meghan herself said she and Harry make decisions together. There was no reason she as his wife should not have been included – she was mourning the Queen too.
I doubt they’re going to the Coronation.
I thought, Meghan stayed for Harry, that any tears were because she knew he was mourning.
Sure, maybe she was sad because the queen was nice to her.
But she didn’t really know the queen, or interact much, given the time line of Meg entering the family to death.
I also think Harry viewed the queen through rose glasses: tii many times he’s been unprotected by the firm. Starting back to Diana’s death: he was used & the queen knew.
The queen knew everything & allowed it to happen, going way WAY back.
But people take the time they need to heal & recognize abuse so let’s hope this is an eye opener.
I think they miscalculated here, & hope they don’t repeat it for the coronation.
She stayed for Harry but Meghan has said she loved the Queen and she reminded her of her own lost grandmother. They did a lot of Zoom calls and the Queen sent Archie a waffle-maker.
We all have complicated families and ways to deal with them. But Harry genuinely mourned the Queen whether you agree with it or not and Meghan also did. They frequently said they never had any issue with her. So I don’t know why people are getting from their attendance here that that means they want anything to do with the family going forward.
I understand this. If it were me, with all that history being mine, I’d have sent my husband home to our kids, & done the funeral crap myself, as a way to honour my grandmother.
Or done my own thing away from that family.
The press coverage would be the same either way: they loathe her. But with no pictures to continually post & criticize, the only real thing they could say is “Meghan dishonours queen” which they say anyway.
She is/was abused by that family. That video of Kate advancing at her at the walk about, was so disturbing. And that was public behaviour!
Maybe M&H miscalculated just how bad things would be. I hope they learn from this & avoid the coronation & any other Royal events.
It would be just as bad imo with bots urging him to stay with william and Kate and Kate blatant in her wanting to play peacemaker I think the sussexes were right to go together
Okay so now you’ve become a body language expert and know all of Meghan’s inner thoughts and feelings that YOU know what’s best for Meghan?
Y’all chill out. Some people spend so much time reading negative press about Harry and Meghan that you start to believe it.
Meghan got more passionate support than I’ve seen since the Oprah interview. In fact most of the ire was directed at Harry instead of Meghan in the press minus the first day and a few idiots of social media.
They’ve literally come out of this with even greater status and support then they went into….it’s why the rota had to finally admit that they are in fact loved by Americans and that the royals do in fact have an American problem.
Before this they were claiming that Kate was more loved by Americans. That was completely blown up in their faces.
When even some of Harry and Meghan’s critics admit that they were dignified and did everything right pre/post funeral then you know the BM and royals have lost.
Also this idea that they should not be at the funeral/support Harry’s grandma is stupid. Do you see all the world leaders that attended this event?
Unfortunately she’s respected and popular amongst people in high places. Harry and Meghan still need to work with some of these people. Making an enemy of the Queen will never be a wise move and I’m glad they didn’t.
@Em — you’re reading far too much into this. Meghan clearly was upset by Khate’s very obvious cold shoulder, she barely engaged with any of them and may very well have said something rude to Meghan in the car on the way to the walkabout. The fact remains WE JUST DON’T KNOW. She didn’t *allow herself* to be pushed into anything by Harry or anyone else, so there’s nothing to be *pissed* at. She handled herself with her usual grace and aplomb with Harry supporting her lovingly despite Khate’s churlish behaviour. Nor did she *subject* herself to anything, she was there to support her husband in his time of grief — that’s what loving couples do. What was she supposed to do in your lofty opinion? Just totally bounce on the funeral?
I think both Meghan and Harry were under a lot of strain and pressure during the days of the funeral and they probably made a decision to cooperate with the family in whatever way they requested ( or didn’t) and not get involved in the press shenanigans. All these stories swirling around and apart from the statements about the Queen and the uniform, they have said nothing. I hope they had a well of support while they were there from either his mothers family or friends they still have over there. They both handled themselves extremely well under hostile circumstances, they are back home, while the tabloids are still talking about them, and Sophie is using them to jockey for position. I think they tried to humiliate Meghan but they did not succeed.
Sophie who? (the only comment I give this cow)
@Em how do you know she’s not confident? Are you now basing Meghan’s confidence on a few minutes of videos/pictures during an emotional time? Has she told you any of this personally for you to make such a judgment?
The way these salty pale folk try to convince us that giving unsolicited criticism to a successful Black woman they barely know is “advice” is almost as ambitious as them trying to convince us that briefly speaking to someone or waking next to them while leaving a funeral is “peacemaking.”
Like I can’t stop laughing that Sophie tried to advise Meghan about being a public figure when The Wessexes think *this* is what a good PR/image management campaign looks like. It’s Oscar Wilde-levels of absurdism.
I wonder if Sophie’s advice also included “be sure to pick clothes that look the came from a charity shop run by blind retired quilters.” Sophie who indeed! Oh right she is the one who wears bed ruffles to major state events.
@Houlihan thank you! The comment section is on fire this evening! @ Liz Version 700k I can’t stop laughing at your comment.
Meghan wasn’t receptive because it comes down to this intention: try to be less Black, Meghan.
I hate these people.
But why assume Meghan wasn’t receptive? That means we believe Angela levin and Camilla’s version of the story which is exactly what they want.
Why are you assuming Meghan wasn’t receptive? Meghan was calm, dignified, and there for Harry. This woman has more dignity, charm and compassion in her little finger than the rest of the entire BRF, who all came off looking like a bunch of spoiled, cranky toddlers. Kate’s kids behaved better than their mother. Meghan, in her usual beatific way, rose above the spiteful ignorance and racism.
They’re all falling in line behind Charles and better not deviate. Sophie has gone from a never was to a has been and no amount of slagging Meghan is gonna change that.
I do believe that the married-ins did attempt to give Meghan “advice” – which was pretty much to shut up, don’t overshadow the higher ups and take abuse silently- but Meghan married Harry. Harry has never been a typical royal. He started two projects outside of the royal umbrella, was loved by the people and always did things his own way. I’m 100% positive he told her to ignore them and follow his lead. She was never going to be like the rest of wives, not only because she was a grown independent woman with strong values, but because her husband isn’t like the rest of the men either.
No, no. I agree. Meghan could have taken advice from Sophie. For example: don’t get caught on camera disparaging Prime Minister Tony Blair, Chancellor Gordon Brown and Camilla Parker-Bowlers and Prince Charles. Don’t have your business partner admit to using hard drugs and questioning your husband’s sexuality on tape, too. So, yes, Meghan should have sat down and listened to the Peacemaker version 2.0 on what NOT to do as a royal bride. The Countess does, after all, have a lot of experience in that matter.
Thank you @Rawiya omg I had forgotten some of these scandals!
Meghan herself said the advice she received was to be seen less and to be less. She did that. She dressed down and she wasn’t seen for months and still was attacked. So much for advice. If that is what Sophie and Cam advised her to do, how are they saying now she ignored them? Let’s hear the specifics of what they say their valuable advice was.
I guess, QE paid enough buying E&S out of their failing businesses and embarrassment and supporting them in their expensive, large (who knows how many bathrooms) house to expect Sophie to learn to keep her mouth shut.
These people do tell on themselves without even realizing it. Imagine a woman marries your nephew, and you feel the need to give her “advice” when people are slamming her for existing. How about support? Friendship? Public displays of solidarity? I’m including the Queen, Charles, and William in this too, not just Kate, Camilla, and Sophie.
Someone should write a play titled “The Dreary Wives of Windsor.” I’m sure Shakespeare would have written it if he were alive.
That’s a very good one.
Oh, do shut up, Princess Ambien.
Once again, I see the sticky hands of Edward Young rallying the married-ins to join in the war against the Sussexes. He’s a master manipulator and loathes Meghan and Harry. Charles hired him to do his dirty work, something that Christopher Geidt wouldn’t do, as he had his own educated opinions on royal protocols that Chuck didn’t agree with. Young seems to be filling the shoes Michael Fawcett once occupied, only Young has much finer credentials including being the Queen’s Private Secretary, a member of Ravec, and tight with the Met and Home Office. A lethal combination.
The Queen is dead!!
Long live the King!!
King Charles 111 is committed to fail in his endeavour to destroy his second son, but is determined to make it a team effort.
The family will unify under the auspices of hating Harry’s insistence to not be a scapegoat, their b*t$h and most importantly to his commitment to his own family.
I hope he/they fail.
Now enters Sophie and Edward, their craving for their designated titles and continued allowance from the Duchy of Lancaster.
Who holds the strings to that purse? Who does he also hate?
The answer is King Charles 111 and his hatred for Meghan.
(One does not know what the British public thinks, an underfunded poll of usually 2,000 out of a population of 68 million indicate nothing.)
These comments indicate two things, she is willing to play ball especially against someone she envied.
Remember the Commonwealth service, her side eyed on Megan’s ensemble?
This is all there is.
Just thinking, didn’t Sophie try to sell access to the royal family via her PR company? Nice agenda.
It’s always these pointless hags getting salty because Meghan wasn’t submissively receptive to their ‘advice’.
So the educated, well-connected, intelligent and accomplished newcomer wasn’t amenable to being patronised by a bunch of out-of-touch biddies. Imagine.
Sophie was a PR Executive who is educated, intelligent and accomplished. She would have been a good example to follow.
Here’s your good example: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2001/apr/02/pressandpublishing.privacy
Yup like a chicken lecturing a lion how to hunt. Go Sophie “I had to bring my own photographer to NYC, cause no American org would pay attention to me”
Sophie was indiscreet and told all to a fake sheik. Not smart. Plus her company Lost Lots of Money.
@Sarah Sophie may be intelligent, but she is not accomplished or educated. Sophie like most toff girls of that era left school with a handful of O levels and CSE’s. She then attended Secretarial college (another rite of passage) and joined a PR agency where she could bag a well heeled husband. It was at the PR agency that she rose through the ranks via connections and eventually met Eddie.
Lol, sure Sarah.
In fact, the converse is true: Sophie should have followed Meghan’s example. Show actual human warmth and compassion. Do tangible good. Be discreet. Prepare for each engagement. Be self-sufficient.
I’m sure Sophie’s advice was super ground-breaking stuff like “ignore the press and it will go away” (it didn’t) or “we all went through the exact same thing at first” (no they didn’t.)
And what is Charles’ diabolical plan for the D of E anyway? Does he think that if he dangles it in front of Harry he’ll leave his wife and kids, cancel his memoir, make a public apology for marrying Meghan in the first place, and come running back? Is he saving it for George, who could honestly be Prince of Wales by the time he turns 18 anyway?
Sophie, Kate and Camilla is 3 peas in a pod. Three bitter, hard women with lousy husbands that didn’t fight for them. Their men had no problem watching them be dragged and harrassed for years on end before marrying them and they STILL didn’t get what they hoped and dreamed out of it. Adoration from the public (ala diana) or even respect.
The fact that Meghan did what they couldn’t do and aren’t capable of, along with having a husband that is willing to fight for her from the beginning, is too much for all 3 of them. Sophie especially doesn’t even get a good title out of this unlike the other too, hence her spree of puff piece articles. Including using Prince Archie for some clout.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have both done more for their names being associated with charities than the entire family bar their parents and Diana. The whole group are fools.
Kate possibly but not Camilla. Charles literally trashed his life and Camilla’s life ensuring she’d be Queen. Edward is Edward. But William of course as we’ve seen does not even know Kate exists.
And Sophie does not have her own agenda. LOL.
Sophie = Complicit Until Next Tuesday Little does she know she’s next.