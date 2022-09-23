Prince Harry was ‘so furious,’ he refused to dine with King Charles in Scotland?

In the 48 hours following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III’s first acts were to brief against Prince Harry and Meghan. All of the British papers led with coverage on that Friday and Saturday about how Charles banned Harry from bringing Meghan to Balmoral. Charles instructed his aides to spread the news far and wide that he had personally called Harry on Thursday and told Harry “that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.” Charles also wanted it to be known that Harry was denied a seat on the RAF plane going to Balmoral, and that “many behind royal walls, frankly, were incredulous” that Harry would want his wife’s support as QEII passed away. King Charles emphasized that “this was a private, family moment,” meaning Harry’s wife of four years and mother of Charles’s two grandchildren is NOT “family.”

I bring this up because the cruelty of the Windsors and the new king was on full display. They were proud of their actions and they continue to be proud of the way they snubbed Harry and Meghan throughout the mourning and funeral week. But they’re also aware that they look like extremely sh-tty people, especially since there’s so much international attention on just how cruel and asinine their actions have been. So they’re trying a new tack – it’s all Harry’s fault!

Furious Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry miss an RAF flight to Scotland with brother William and uncles Andrew and Edward. He was told to make his own travel arrangements and eventually landed at Aberdeen without Meghan at 6.35pm — minutes after the Queen’s death was announced to the world. When he was driven into Balmoral 90 minutes later he declined dinner at Birkhall, Charles’s home on the estate, with the new king, Queen Consort Camilla and William. Insiders say the sulking prince instead mourned with Edward and Sophie Wessex and Andrew, seven miles away at Balmoral Castle. A source said: “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight. Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother. It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London.”

Note the subtle rewriting of the narrative. Two weeks ago, King Charles wanted everyone to know that he was treating Harry like sh-t and that he was going out of his way to punish Harry. Now it’s all on Harry – Harry “snubbed” Charles by not having dinner with him after Charles was a massive douche to him, I guess. Anyway, even Page Six had a denial for this story. Their sources say that Charles and William had already left for Birkhall before Harry arrived at Balmoral. Which was the original story anyway.