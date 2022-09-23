Prince Harry was ‘so furious,’ he refused to dine with King Charles in Scotland?

In the 48 hours following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III’s first acts were to brief against Prince Harry and Meghan. All of the British papers led with coverage on that Friday and Saturday about how Charles banned Harry from bringing Meghan to Balmoral. Charles instructed his aides to spread the news far and wide that he had personally called Harry on Thursday and told Harry “that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.” Charles also wanted it to be known that Harry was denied a seat on the RAF plane going to Balmoral, and that “many behind royal walls, frankly, were incredulous” that Harry would want his wife’s support as QEII passed away. King Charles emphasized that “this was a private, family moment,” meaning Harry’s wife of four years and mother of Charles’s two grandchildren is NOT “family.”
I bring this up because the cruelty of the Windsors and the new king was on full display. They were proud of their actions and they continue to be proud of the way they snubbed Harry and Meghan throughout the mourning and funeral week. But they’re also aware that they look like extremely sh-tty people, especially since there’s so much international attention on just how cruel and asinine their actions have been. So they’re trying a new tack – it’s all Harry’s fault!
Furious Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”.
It saw Harry miss an RAF flight to Scotland with brother William and uncles Andrew and Edward. He was told to make his own travel arrangements and eventually landed at Aberdeen without Meghan at 6.35pm — minutes after the Queen’s death was announced to the world.
When he was driven into Balmoral 90 minutes later he declined dinner at Birkhall, Charles’s home on the estate, with the new king, Queen Consort Camilla and William. Insiders say the sulking prince instead mourned with Edward and Sophie Wessex and Andrew, seven miles away at Balmoral Castle.
A source said: “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight. Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother. It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London.”
[From The Sun]
Note the subtle rewriting of the narrative. Two weeks ago, King Charles wanted everyone to know that he was treating Harry like sh-t and that he was going out of his way to punish Harry. Now it’s all on Harry – Harry “snubbed” Charles by not having dinner with him after Charles was a massive douche to him, I guess. Anyway, even Page Six had a denial for this story. Their sources say that Charles and William had already left for Birkhall before Harry arrived at Balmoral. Which was the original story anyway.
Aaaand this is how we know that most of these royal stories are nothing but fanfics. They just can’t stick to one story, they always have a 1000 versions of the same thing.
So your mother,the queen, is dead and you have time to score petty points. Chuck is really showing the world what he’s made of and why his own father disparaged him.
I hope Charles reign is a painful one and he is instrumental in bringing this whole monarchy down. Such a spiteful vindictive man is going to destroy what he so desperately craved because of his pettiness. Harry and Meghan were composed and dignified while moaning the last tie they had to this institution. The women of this institution were very unkind to Meghan based upon the photos shared and the body language they displayed The court of public opinion will not be kind to this man his family or this institution. What these folks are showing is everything the Sussexes shared on Oprah was true.
If I had the time and energy I would love to track all these articles to watch how the palace narrative changes. Same with the crying story.
Whatever. The Royal Family still looks bad in all this and it’s clear that Harry was treated differently.
“Their sources say that Charles and William had already left for Birkhall before Harry arrived at Balmoral”
This family, I swear to god. You would think they would have waited around to see Harry after the death of a beloved family member only a few hours before. That Charles would want both his sons to be there after losing his mother and becoming King. They are a cold, unfeeling family and it came from the Queen herself. They’re all empty vessels and that’s why they can’t stand Harry’s compassion and feelings, just like his mother.
The Royal Family tell the truth when they want the world to know that they are punishing Harry (Meghan is told not to come, not allowed to take the flight with everyone, having to scramble to find his own transportation). When that doesn’t play well, they come up with some bullshit story making it all his fault.
Considering Charles and fam didn’t waste a second briefing the press on how horrible they treated Harry during this, I hope and pray Harry’s memoir isn’t delayed. I want this ridiculous and awful family to suffer. The Queen wasn’t even cold yet and they went to the press to ‘other’ Harry.
I had half a book written but scrapped it as the tl:dr is that Charles is a petty, horrid little man. Diana was right he should never have been King. He going to be a disaster and we should all pre-order our popcorn.
Thankfully H&M are back in CA? They shouldn’t go back for any coronation. Let him sit and spin.
Considering Harry had to travel commercial to and from balmoral the first version of the story seems more believable.
What is wrong with these people? they continually show the world what complete a–holes they are time and time again. They keep proving that everything Harry and Meghan said in the Oprah interview was true. They are so used to marrying only for money and position, that they can’t process a normal marriage where spouses love each other and support one another. They don’t get that Meghan IS Harry’s family now. And they have their own family unit with their kids that means much more to him than any of the royal perks they could ever offer him.
The BRF and the BM are so locked into the British class system that they truly don’t want to understand that it is meaningless to so many people in so many places. They really believe Harry would give up his own happiness to use an HRH title and have front row seats at a funeral…..so clueless they are…
Well, after everything that Harry went through, is it THAT unbelievable that he refused to dine with Chuck? If Chuck wants to embrace his white side of the family, without any consideration to his second son, his wife and their children, then what can Harry do? They threw him (and Meghan) to the wolves time and time again and Harry should turn the other cheek? At every opportunity they show to the world how petty, small-minded, jealous and plain bad are! Harry and Meghan, live your best life with your babies and don’t mind his pettiness King Chuck III!