The Prince & Princess of Wales talked about rainbows with Windsor staff

Here are more photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s outing yesterday at Windsor Castle. I say “outing” like they actually went somewhere – they technically live at Adelaide Cottage in the Windsor estate, so they just had a brief drive over to the castle to greet castle workers and volunteers who worked on QEII’s funeral. There was some kind of meet-and-greet inside the castle, which is where these photos come from. Honestly, there’s a tone problem and there’s been a tone problem the whole time? Not to tone-police the Windsors, but can they actually look sad about QEII’s passing? Kate and William were yukking it up at this event, and they’ve had the same cat-that-ate-the-canary look for two solid weeks.
Meanwhile, I guess we have to talk about the rainbows? Ever since QEII passed, there have tons of rainbows all over Scotland and England. When the first one appeared, I argued that it was Princess Diana hollering “gay rights!” But Kate thinks differently:
Kate Middleton is sharing a personal moment following the death of Queen Elizabeth. While meeting with volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the committal service for the Queen on Monday, the Princess of Wales, 40, said the royal family felt the late monarch’s presence when five rainbows astonishingly appeared over Balmoral Castle the day after she died.
“In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up?” Prince William asked his wife at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday. “You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.”
“Her Majesty was looking down on us,” Princess Kate replied.
Rainbows similarly broke through the crowds at two other historic U.K. landmarks in recent days. Shortly before Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced on Sept. 8, a double rainbow broke through the clouds over Buckingham Palace. The day before her funeral, on Sept. 18, another rainbow ignited the sky over the Palace of Westminster, as the Queen’s coffin was lying in state.
Sure. People can believe what they want, I’m not the Rainbow Police. I do believe it was more about Diana though!
Additionally, William and Kate have made zero plans to visit Wales? I think that’s weird, especially for the new Prince and Princess of Wales. No one is expecting the palace to organize the investiture in a week, but surely William and Kate could stop by Wales?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Oh God the buttons. THE BUTTONS! I can’t.
Are her buttons getting bigger with each promotion?
“The rainbows you guys! Not to mention the Queen’s jewelry case I raided! Did you guys see me on the telly as I gave my more talented and more beautiful SIL the side eye?!?!?” Kate said and then threw her head back and laughed manically.
These two are clowns. I wonder when they are gonna get theirs?
Prince Will – I am from Scotland and can confirm that we do actually get rainbows up there often, thank you very much. It’s because light shines through raindrops in the same way they do in England.
I will not have you alleging that Scotland is crap at rainbows in order to satisfy your haunted Queen vibes!!
Omg so apparently only England gets rainbows? What a diss to Scotland. Who told them this? Yeah, if I was Scottish, I’d be like wtf dude. Justice for Scotland’s rainbows!
Finally a topic Mumbles can talk about! Good for you KKKate!
@ Lizzie, is it a win when you can barely understand her through her mumbling??
Though I could clearly hear Prince of Incandescent Wailing though….maybe they should offer CC when Mumbles speaks, otherwise I need to invest on lip reading.
After Charles’ reception a week ago, I wouldn’t be surprised if W&K put off going to Wales indefinitely. It was ugly in Cardiff.
I came on to post something similar. I would also add there were protests in Australia with banners “Abolish the Monarchy” and “Black Lives Matter”. Chatting about rainbows isn’t going to cut it on the world stage.
@Laura D, William wanted an anti-Diana who wouldn’t cause him trouble and here she is!
Diana was chastised by the RF for being involved with AIDs and landmines. In The Crown someone (the queen?) tells her to stick to activities that are “pleasant”…
So… Rainbows.
The news really sanitized his visit. On BBC news there was NO mention of the protesters.
Yeah, I think they’re trying to put some distance between Charles’ visit and their own as well. I still suspect that KC picked September 16 (Prince Owain Day) on purpose to make life difficult for William and to lessen support for skipping over Charles’ reign. Also, Charles and his son are supposedly multilingual according to the internet and they both supposedly speak Welsh. I can find that C the t’ird took a 10-week course (no one learns a language in a couple of months!), but I found nothing on PW’s Welsh abilities. I think PW will brush up on those before they visit as well.
@ ML, you actually believe that KCatastrophic would intentionally to cement his reign as well as making his potential upcoming visit just to make trouble for PoIW?
I personally think that KCatastrophic is utterly inept as well as unbothered by the date as he intended to make his presence known, let the peasants know that his was THEIR new king.
As for his chosen date, that was outright a sign of spitefulness and selfish. It’s an apparent sign that he doesn’t care regarding their important history, especially Prince Owain, who was a significant warrior for the country of Wales.
@BothSidesNow, Yes I do. The Prince of Wales title/ designation/ whatever is one of the most prestigious in the British monarchy. Charles held it for 60-something years, took a course in Welsh which he attended at university and studied up on Welsh history. His grades in history were not poor. I’m pretty darn sure he knew exactly which day September 16 was in Wales and he made an active decision to go there then. He took that decision just days after making his son the PoW, which he knew was unpopular. The instant QE passed away, the Welsh began advocating for the title to NOT go to William. KC is a snob, rancorous, petty, insensitive, etc, but I do think he knows his history and how unpopular his Welsh moves were. Plus, he had to contend with a sizable amount of the population venturing KC be skipped over in favor of his son, William.
The exaggerated laugh is back
As is the concerned look if I tilt my head this way, compassionate look if I turn it that way. The gurning has made a quick come back because it helps pull her face up. Again, photoshop is her best friend. I loved the DM comments yesterday about how rested she was looking and how it must be due to having a good sleep and fresh make up ideas. Or dear lord!
Hm, that’s a really good point about the stop in Wales–though I wonder if they are concerned that going might expose his lack of Welsh language knowledge. I have no idea what his proficiency is but I feel like if he spoke it well, we would know.
His French was pretty garbage when he tried to speak it in canada in a written speech so I doubt he can do much with Welsh, which is even harder to learn.
I hadn’t seen your comment—I agree on the learning Welsh.
When the first one appeared, I argued that it was Princess Diana hollering “gay rights!”
☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️
I love you
Omg that line brought me so much joy! Thank you Kaiser!
Me as well!!! Diana, the Peoples Princess!!
❤️ Your content Kaiser as well as your photo choices!! Chefs kiss 💋!!!
My theory is that there have always been rainbows, but people had stopped noticing them.
She needs hair help. The constant flipping to get it out of her eyes was giving me a twitch!
It’s like Kate has a twitch. It was driving me crazy, too.
Does anyone know where i can see a clip where Kate apparently rolled her eyes at Pegs from this event day?
Here is the video, it is incredible really https://twitter.com/QueenRMade1/status/1572985224577052678?s=20&t=U1u17jW54V8egNSXpbouRQ
Damn.
It’s also at the very beginning of the video embedded above. Admittedly, it doesn’t look quite as bad/noticeable there as it does when it’s edited down to the single clip, but it’s still astonishing how Kate really can’t fix her face these days. Girlfriend is cracking and it’s clear as day. William might be done with her, but the days of her making eyes and cackling in his face are long gone. As I said in another post…the wheels are coming off, y’all.
Right? She does not hold back. But it looks like William said something asinine to her about walking too slow? Like he prob fully deserved that look but that it was in full view of the cameras is the issue.
Oh please. If the Queen could be reincarnated as anything, it’s not gonna be a freaking rainbow – she would come back as a corgi or one of her beloved horsies, or a bottle of gin.
And check out these two with their totally real banter of people who absolutely live together and have conversations all the time:
In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up?” Prince William asked his wife at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday.
“Her Majesty was looking down on us,” Princess Kate replied.
It’s like watching a particularly awkward middle school play.
They have absolutely no chemistry. On the rare chance they do actually speak to each other on engagements, they speak like it’s the first time they’ve seen each other in weeks. Very bizarre.
BINGO! Probably because they’re most likely living separately and only seeing each other at engagements.
They have no chemistry with each other. There’s no cute back and forth, nothing to indicate they are anything more than strangers. And again, as we’ve been saying, other royal couples aren’t like this. Charles and Camilla don’t live together FT but they still interact like a relatively normal couple when out and about at events. So do Edward and Sophie. so did the queen and philip. Like you could tell there was some sort of relationship there besides SPACE.
@jay didn’t Charles go out of his way to say she wasn’t there and that’s why Meghan couldn’t go? So, how would she know better than William who was there? These stories are so asinine. They have no quotes about a sincere thank you for the staff and VOLUNTEERS?
There is a video clip of this event before they are at the tables and William is ahead, turns around to tells her something, she responds and then after he turns back and keeps walking, you can see Kate do a massive eye roll and say something.
It is arctic between them right now.
@Nic where can i see this vid ?
Liz in A posted a link to the Twitter account with the video in the comment above.
Early in the video there was a point where Kant turned to Wont to engage him in the conversation and he made the same face I make a work when someone I can’t stand starts talking. It’s something I didn’t even realize I did until I had another manager point it out to me, and seems to be some instinctive thing that fortunately no one else notices. But that nose crinkle and flinch when she turned to him… been there.
But @kaiser, going to Wales will mean more work. Poor souls are oVerTireD! Also, K needs some time to plan her outfits around Meghan’s latest appearances so you’ll need to wait a bit for that. It was okay the last time, she had Meghan’s Time Magazine shoot to look for inspo.
“Louis really likes rainbows”
Princess Kate (🤮) pauses for a moment then adds ” no, it’s George (fiddles with ear bub hidden in her hair) yes, it’s GEORGE, George really likes rainbows”
As I scrolled down this article to read the always hilarious comments, the trailer for the movie ‘Smile’ started up right underneath Kate’s smirking face. Perfect ad placement. Utterly, terrifyingly, perfect.
I think they’re putting off Wales bc they’re afraid of protests etc. It was one thing to go to wales when they were sort of the future prospective Wales’ (like in June for the Jubbly) but I think now they’re a little worried. Honestly they should have gone with Charles when he went to Cardiff.
We’ve been talking about Kate’s facial expressions over the past two weeks and I honestly can’t figure them out. She clearly has a prepared mourning/sad expression that looks very bitchy (see: Westminster Hall, funeral), but then we’ve seen her on the walkabouts and such looking very….well, Dark Kate like someone put it yesterday, lol. and then at times she looks happy and relaxed and like she’s enjoying her promotion and its perks (for now at least.)
I think the latter two are her real expressions but its hard to tell.
Her eye roll at William when they entered the room is her real expression. Kate isn’t bothering to hide it in public.
oh man I’m going to have to find this!!
I saw the clip and it was hilarious…I guess William receives from her the same treatment as Meghan (remember, “what else?”). She can’t stand neither of them for different reasons… so classy and dignified 🙄🙄🙄
@ Harper, I watched it and it looked more like KHate eyes became bigger and I didn’t see an eye roll. I could be wrong though as I happens often.
@ Becks1, here it is thanks to liz an A;
https://twitter.com/QueenRMade1/status/1572985224577052678?s=20&t=U1u17jW54V8egNSXpbouRQ
@BothSidesNow, that’s her eyeroll. That’s the one from the “what else” video with the kids. It’s what my husband does too instead of rolling his eyes and I HATE it lol.
That’s why Harry never looked at Kate in the eye when they met at the viewing of flowers at Windsor and at the funeral mass at St George’s Chapel when he and Meghan went past by her to go to their seats. She has the villain eyes and that the minute you engaged contact with her she’ll just eat you up like a vampire.
I saw really hard stares – like get on with it, you fool, and keep the pointless chat to a minimum. Can you imagine H&M like this? I think the BRF and negatively minded public were shocked by how loving they are, always have been. Not all over each other, but he opens the car door for her, he reassured her when they walked separately in the church etc.
Her expressions really have been something else. William looks smug and at peace (for him), the cat that got the cream. But Kate looks… the cat that got the canary. Everyone else at that funeral looked like they were aware that someone had died. Charles and Anne looked sad, like their mother had died (I didn’t care to notice Andrew or Edward). Camilla and Meghan looked like their MIL and GMIL had died, respectful and sad for their spouse. William and Kate looked like they could barely contain their glee.
Dark #KKKHate, indeed. More and more pics and gifs are coming out showing her looking absolutely **menacing**, at Meghan mainly, but she’s got some hate for W, as well. She’s never been good at schooling her expressions, but she seems to have totally thrown any effort to do so to the wayside. I hope M/H never have to be in her physical company ever again. She’s a threat, and now she’s got a tad more influence.
I think their best bet is to pull out the only strategy that worked on their terrible colonial Carribean tour – find a much more popular Welsh person to bring on their event that people will come out for, then pretend that the cheers are for the royals.
here is the video with them giving each other the evil eye https://twitter.com/QueenRMade1/status/1572985224577052678?s=20&t=U1u17jW54V8egNSXpbouRQ
Seriously all l saw was water bottles, don’t they get a lunch, morning tea or something ???
Has Kates face changed a bit , she looks different, anyway all l heard was car parking and amazzzzzzing, God they would bore you to tears !!!!!!
Can you image Kate speaking Welsh lol
@ Becks1, your interpretation of KHate is always well throughout and spot on!!! As for their “delay” of skipping off to Wales is a conundrum, for me. I think that neither is prepared for the visit to Wales along with the potential of being boo-ed, and rightly so. These articles of how “dear” Wales is for them as they spent a measly 2 years there is nothing but lies. I don’t recall them endearing themselves to the locals, or did they??
Given the avalanche of KHates various facial expressions for years, it isn’t a stretch to label her facial expressions as dark, as you so well pointed out.
Yet Dark KHate isn’t afraid to show it either, more so now than in the past, I think. Dark KHate is using it to weaponize her disdain publicly, to those that she deems as a threat of dislike, and yet no one bats an eye.
How she is able to cross the doors of any church boggles my mind, given her past aggressions in two church services. I would think KHate would melt or catch on fire.
I think there is an unhealthy undercurrent to their marriage – she won, he lost. Whichever way they cut it, and heavens the DM has tried but even their readership isn’t buying it, this was never about two people falling in love. William is a man who wanted to be with other women but was stalked and gave in. That dynamic is endlessly rippling. I suspect there is a lot of tension generated by William feeling he had other options but resigned himself to the pressure of Kate and her mother. He is angry and she is controlling it all the time.
So these staffers the Waleses regaled with a recount of rainbows … are they some of the people who received notice that they might be fired?
During QEII’s funereal pageantry?
“Yes, peasants, thank you for your service. Here’s a parting performative cackle and grimace for your trouble.”
I remember when Harry said that he felt that Diana has been guiding him the last 2 years the press implied that he was crazy. So how come the press is not saying the same thing about William and Kate with this rainbow stuff?
@ Amy Bee, that’s an excellent point as well as the usual with the deluded minds of the British RR’s, as well as the royal “experts” as well.
Always a different set of rules for Harry as opposed to his vile, history denier backstabbing son who is willingly trying to publicly destroy his mothers truths.
Time to face the music. The monarchy needs to give up the PoW title to the Welsh.
you would think someone would clue them in that they seem a bit jolly given that they’re still supposed to be officially in mourning.
Stimulant v non-stimulant attitudes…?
ETA: meant to be response to @Becks1
I’m SOOOO glad they had photographers for this “event.” Very important stuff, must make sure the public is made aware they, the Future King and Queen of England and possibly other countries that don’t defect in time, spoke to non royals upon a day.
So these poor volunteers and staff worked their butts off for TQ’s funeral and what’s their reward? Money? Gifts? Leisure time? Nope. It’s being forced to gather and bend the knee to a couple idiots prattling about rainbows.
I love your comment @Rapunzel. Exactly!
If Harry and Meghan were yucking it up like this during the official mourning period, all the tabloid reporters/columnists would have the vapors. They would be calling for fainting couches and Meghan’s head.
I saw a tweet blasting Meghan for “smirking” when her facial expression didn’t have a turned down mouth. She wasn’t smiling, she simply had a neutral mouth set that wasn’t tight or turned down.
I thought that, at times, Meghan was trying to process all the terrible treatment of her and her husband by mentally going to her “happy place.” She seemed stoic and as if she was telling herself to make it it the next minute, and then the next. I just wanted to give her big mom hugs, draw her a bath filled with lovely scents, and let her be alone for an hour or two.
Later they changed the story where Megan was blasted for staring straight ahead. These reporters of scum.
I’m glad CB posted about the Rainbows thing–and that Kate and William actually had the poor judgment to bring it up at this event. I still peek into hardcore RF forums and twitter threads occasionally (for a laugh!), and they’ve been pushing this rainbow angle since the first one appeared on the day she died (or after? or whenever it was?). At first they were pushing the old/obvious “That’s Her Majesty smiling down on us” line that Kate used on this engagement. Then I saw it mentioned that there were, in fact, four rainbows, which means that “We Four (George the 6th, the Queen Mother, Margaret, and QEII) had finally been reunited in heaven blah blah blah.” Then someone must have realized that this little metaphor left out Philip, so last night I saw a few RF supporters say, no no no, these rainbows were representing the “Rainbow Queen”. Because the queen was known for wearing so many different colors and….well, you get the idea. It was pretty hilarious to watch the palace PR team (which I always picture as an entire gaggle of Mister Belvedere’s) cycle through all these flops and dumb ideas in real time, and still come away with nary a nibble from the public. It was sort of pathetic, watching them try to make this rainbow thing “go viral.” And also hilarious. But mostly pathetic.
@ SueBarbri, if it looks like a clown and pulls shit out of their sleeves like a clown, it’s a clown!!
I don’t want to give the Daily Fail clicks, but they published a news article about how shortly after the Queen’s death someone spotted a cloud formation that looked like her, and the Fail of course posted numerous photos and quotes about this cloud, stuff like “we witnessed her entering heaven” or some such nonsense.
Both restrained themselves from happily confiding that GanGan would have been cockahoop at them grabbing more royal real estate with countless loos, big ass titles, loot, jewels galore and fawning press while us peasants get rainbows! Much gets more, twas ever thus!
These two are so lazy and pathetic. I realize some people struggle making small talk but this is a Future King and his Future Queen. They are supposed to be leaders. They were literally there to show gratitude and they couldn’t even do that effectively. How have they not learned how to talk to other people?
A simple “yes, the rainbows were lovely and a reminder that even in the darkest times there is beauty to be shared” which could have led to “which is why we’re here today, to thank all of you for the hard work you did to help send off our queen with the care and respect she deserved. Sharing this historic event with people who truly cared about her majesty has been a bright bit of beauty, like the rainbows, in this sad time.”
But “the queen is looking down on us” is all they could come up with.
I have a feeling that Kate practices certain lines for each engagement made by her team due to her inability to interact properly with the public (and that’s all the preparation she does before her engagements with the exception of dressing and make up).
I have no doubt this is correct. They give her phrases and slogans and she repeats them as best she can.
I have to agree. There’s no doubt in my mind that she’s given suggestions by her staff to strike up a conversation because she’s incapable of talking to anybody who isn’t a part of her immediate family. That’s how isolated she’s made herself.
Then when she strikes up the conversation line she’s been practicing in the mirror or in the car, it falls flat because it’s all artificial. I really don’t understand how she’s made it to 40 years of age with 3 children and she still can’t make small talk. It’s like her presence is enough for the plebs to eat up, but it’s not and it’s getting really embarrassing for her now.
@ Blue Nails Betty, though you are spot on, you can’t give out too much PR guidance as I am certain that Dark KHate has her staff, of some of the RR’s that actually read this website as one of them used the tagline of “escapism is smart”.
They should hire you to “guide” KHate but as she blatantly displayed that she has no desire nor intent to learn. KHate is unwilling and too lazy to step-up to her duties. Which was apparent from before their marriage. KHate thinks that providing heirs was all she needed to do, and it shows.
Imagine the headlines if Meghan was pictured laughing like this so soon after the funeral.
When Archie was born there was a rainbow over Windsor too. Just saying the difference…
I’m starting to think she farms buttons. She (well her staff) plants them in the fields of all 4 residences, then has staff water them, pick them when they are ripe, and bring them to her. She has a separate staff that sorts through them then sends the best one to dressmakers that create entire outfits around the buttons. It’s a good thing there was enough rain this season to water the soil to ensure the buttons grew – hence, the rainbows.
That video of Willy snapping at someone & then Katie snapping “yes” at Willy is purely awesome.
It’s from this event, their true colours were on full display. Willy really does have Charlie’s temperament.
They are so over it’s like they never were.
I can’t wait for more of this karma gossip!
@ Kokiri, I must have missed that. I will have to find it.
Does talking to staff count as work?
Rumor has it that W&K are set to move into Windsor Castle in the future. Perhaps this visit is meant to smooth the way with future staff. For anyone close to the queen, the rainbows message probably landed differently (I share your loss message).
ML, you could be onto something. My mum would’ve called that farce a pimple screen, they do a quick visual on which faces they want around for their move. And I can see them doing all of their moving by mid November, because Christmas is coming.
I wonder how many staff are worried for their job security?
They went to measure for the new curtains and figure out who gets what wing, if you ask me. Look, I’m a Royal reporter now/s. But for real, this feels more like getting to know future staff, than anything else. And I bet they are picking which wing they get to claim.
@ Lucy, do you think that PoIncandecent Wailing is wanting for KHate of Darkness to move in?? Though I know it’s enormous but he won’t be able to bring his many, many mistresses either.
Diana would have written personal thank you notes. But a 15 minute pr stunt with personal photographer is so much easier.
Dear ______________________,
Thank you for your service. Rainbows!
Sincerely,
William, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, Future King, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Future Queen Consort
@ Lizzie, not only would Diana have written personal notes, she would have arrived bearing gifts. Nothing too fancy but a show of appreciation as well as speaking with each of them independently as well. Diana would have hugged or shown empathy as well as spoken admiration for all of those that worked tremendously hard in executing the funeral.
Just saying…..
Hi Lizzie. For some reason I assumed these videos were done by news channels! Like my question below, who actually films and produces these things? Are they palace staff? Thanks in advance.
Did they simply go and talk at these folks, or did they arrange a catered breakfast or lunch, and gifts? Because I suspect they thought their presence was thanks enough? 🙄
And this is the thanks they get! Always been tight fisted. Do you remember that QE gave her staff something like a book token or pot plant for Christmas. And, like something from thousands of years ago, once the monarch dies so does his/her staff. Some of QE’s staff are done and dusted with, out on their ear (literally from accommodation, some of them), and with crap pensions.
Maybe the rainbows were sent by William Wallace to say, “Now! Now my Scots brethren! Freedom!”
@ CC, I have to give an enormous thanks to Michael Sheen for having the balls in calling out the hypocrisy of not only KCastrophy, but also his lack of compassion for choosing the date of his visit with Cowmilla! Had he never voiced his displeasure, I never would have know about the significance as well. It was a very poor judgment for them to not honor that day and the significance that it holds.
“Soft Diplomacy”
I am howling.
What was it that K claimed Louis oh-so-philosophically said upon hearing of the death of his great-grandmother? That she was now with Great-Grandpa? And she can only comment that “Her Majesty is with us” upon seeing a rainbow? How is a 4-year-old deeper than you? Lol.
Kate wasn’t even in balmoral to see any rainbows!!!! Funny the little things that slip through
I just got the school nurse a $20 Starbucks card and all she did was give my kid an ice pack.
You’d think those staff coulda gotten a cup of coffee and a macaroon…..
I can hardly understand what she is saying…can anyone let me know what she said? God the way she speaks is so incredibly meek. She has zero confidence and presence. Also did anyone else notice her crazy eyes – for lack of a better description. Her eyes have changed. I don’t remember them being this way when she was younger.
Something is definitely going on with her. She is not okay. I think the hatred inside of her heart is showing.
She is quiet. And bloody hell, the hair tossing. She was talking about car parking at one point.
I don’t normally watch videos of her because her public speaking is awful. She’s tossing her hair around like it’s uncomfortable. I think it must be because there’s a huge clipped in section right at the crown that makes the fall of her hair uneasy and like a burden. Probably why she wanted William to shut up and get on. It must be such a relief to take it out, like kicking off your heels at the end of the day.
Who does this filming and production? Is it done by their staff?
She probably read my comment about their upcoming trip to Australia.
Rainbows are a combination of a ray of sunshine and drop of rain.
Symbolism aside, it has gone over her head.
This is about nature, the only perfection.
Titles and money aside, eg. the rose does not care what humans think about it, what is important is pollination.
I thought the rainbows were lovely and it’s cool that they happened when they did. Lots of people take comfort from natural phenomena that occur around the loss of a loved one.