Levin: Queen Camilla must go to America to counteract the Sussexes’ popularity

That hateful old bag Angela Levin has written an authorized biography of Queen Consort Camilla. Levin started writing the book months ago, but the whole thing is being revised in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. There’s a cover change too, to reflect the fact that everyone is supposed to call her Queen Camilla now. I’m calling this book “authorized,” because it’s clear that it was written with Camilla’s permission, and it’s told with an abundance of generosity towards Camilla and all of her motives within the family. Bye-bye homewrecking rottweiler and hello Queen Consort, and all of that. Levin is completely unhinged, so I think it speaks volumes about Camilla that she would agree to this and cosign all of these stupid narratives, but here we are. Levin’s book was excerpted in the Telegraph and, as I said, the sh-t is bonkers. Some highlights:
Prince Andrew’s scheme: Queen Elizabeth asked several people for advice on the matter of Prince Charles marrying Camilla, including Prince Andrew. She had always had a soft spot for Andrew, who seems to have had a way of persuading her to do what he wanted. This time, a senior insider told me, he had a treacherous request. “He tried to persuade the Queen to block Charles marrying Camilla by being quite poisonous, mean, unhelpful and very nasty about Camilla.” His claims included that she was insufficiently aristocratic and that she was not to be trusted. The same individual went on to say that “when Diana was alive, through her friendship with Andrew’s wife Sarah, [Duchess of York] she plotted with Andrew to try to push Prince Charles aside so Prince Andrew could become Regent to Prince William, who was then a teenager.
Camilla had always been suspicious of Prince Harry: One insider felt that being Prince Harry’s stepmother in particular wasn’t easy. “The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well.”
Camilla’s relationships with William & Kate: Today, the Queen Consort gets on well with the new Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. An insider might call it “a very grown-up rapport”, which basically means their relationship works, but they are not in each other’s pockets. Her relationship with Prince Harry, however, developed somewhat differently.
Camilla was keen to help Meghan: They had lunches together and Camilla spent a lot of time offering advice on how to handle the pressure. She tried to be supportive, was happy to be her mentor and took her out for private lunches. A source at the time told me: “She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan.” Meghan, however, seemed bored, was unresponsive and preferred to go her own way, with the result that the Queen Consort’s advice landed on stony ground.
Supporting Meghan’s Together cookbook: The Queen Consort and King Charles wanted to show their support and invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plus their friend Lucia Santa Cruz, to lunch at Highgrove. Lucia recalls: “As a surprise, Camilla went out of her way to make sure the lunch consisted only of recipes from Meghan’s cookbook, and that included a very hot salsa. It was a really nice gesture.” One that made no impact.
Harry & Meghan have been “horrible” to Camilla: A reliable source has told me that Prince Harry has recently been very negative about Camilla, but believes it, “could be part of his therapy process to relive certain things and he may want to blame someone else for his own mistakes. As I understand it his father and stepmother have become hateful in his mind. I’ve also been told that Meghan has been horrible about her too.” Another source added: “What has happened and how [Prince Harry] has behaved has been very upsetting for her. There have been a lot of hurt feelings all round, but like all families you have to embrace it all and hope it will improve.”
The future with the Sussexes: I was told that there are several options. One is to hope that “interest in what the couple say fades away”. My source said, “Indeed, it already looks as if they have written themselves out of the script.” Other options suggested were to “shrug off” any harmful comments Prince Harry might make or “try to privately negotiate some kind of ceasefire. But that is unlikely to work if Meghan just wants to win.” An important alternative is to keep America close. My source added, “The Sussexes are more liked in America than in the UK, which can damage not only Charles and Camilla but the whole monarchy. The American issue has to be dealt with. The Cambridges have to go to the US to show who the real stars are. As will the Queen Consort and King Charles.”
Yeah… my take is that Harry always made an effort to get along with Camilla, and then something shifted in 2017-18, during his courtship with Meghan and after their marriage. I strongly suspect that Camilla was saying sh-t about both Harry and Meghan and it came back to Harry. And I’m sorry, the whole idea that Meghan would go to lunch with Camilla and be bored and not listen to her? That doesn’t seem in character with Meghan at all. There’s a real eagerness from Camilla, Sophie and Kate to put it out there that they “gave Meghan a chance” and they were all super-nice to her at the beginning, and then Meghan ruined things by “not listening to them” or what have you.
But really, this is the most important part: “The Sussexes are more liked in America than in the UK, which can damage not only Charles and Camilla but the whole monarchy. The American issue has to be dealt with. The Cambridges have to go to the US to show who the real stars are. As will the Queen Consort and King Charles.” Why is America so important? Because of American media, American charitable contributions, American tourism to the UK and American interest in the British monarchy in general. It’s weird that the Windsors didn’t figure that out before they ripped an American woman to shreds for her “American work ethic” and “American mindset.” Can’t wait to watch Camilla’s haggard charm offensive in America.
As an American, let me just say to “Queen Camilla must go to America to counteract the Sussexes’ popularity:” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Good luck with that Cams, if most Americans know her, it’s probably through the Crown lol
American here too and once a side chick/mistress, that’s always going to follow you. The press here are not going to kiss her behind like they do in the BM. She’s not popular anywhere and they know that.
Can we Americans leave the British empire a second time? Sending the Side Chick Queen over here is not going to help that popularity problem. Also, as an American, I find it quite offensive that the BRF act like Americans are trash but then somehow they expect us to like them? Nah, get out of here. This crew is the absolute definition of shambolic.
I know, right? LOL what an idiot. (Also American btw.)
Americans loved Diana- growing up it was all about Diana all the time! There is no way we are going to give a flying f-ck about the Rottweiler.
@Leanne, they really do love Diana still. Even older white conservative women. I’m in a FB hobby group that attracts a lot of them. In general, politics aren’t discussed, but when TQ died, there were a lot of comments from them about how much they dislike King Snarles and especially Camilla for being cheaters and how they treated Diana back in the day. It was eye opening. These are women who adored TQ, but they have no love for her son and daughter-in-law.
My mom has always hated Camilla (not a royal follower or a Diana fan per se, she just hates cheaters and adultery etc) and the only reason she is starting to like her now is because of that wink she gave after walking out of the meeting with Trump.
Basically my mom hates Trump more than she hates adultery so that wink made her “like” Camilla. And when I say like, I mean my mom talks about that wink but that’s it, that’s the line. she’s still trash, she just winked, LOL. Its not like she’s lining up to see her at an event or anything.
The same America where Princess Diana is still loved? Please, do come you old w—- and see how we Yanks feel about you and what you did to Princess Diana.
When most Americans think of Camilla, they remember Tampon Gate. Frankly there is not enough bleach in the world to remove that image from our collective consciousness. So good luck with that, Cams.
The BRF seem to think everyone in America reads People magazine. Good luck getting anyone here to care about a visit from Camilla.
Yeah, and I hope she meets a bunch of Gen Zers who only know her from the Crown! She will be on the first flight home after that.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane in case any of us have forgotten or never heard the infamous telephone conversation, recorded while Chuck was still married to Diana. Cringe warning! http://www.textfiles.com/phreak/camilla.txt
“ Can’t wait to watch Camilla’s haggard charm offensive in America.” This has me in stitches. Nothing Chuck and Cam do here in the US is going to make a bit of difference. They are both monarch caricatures.
Same, FhMom! “haggard charm offensive” is just too perfect a description. 😂
One day, the nanny told me the kids had been rumbunctious all day, so I printed this Camilla photograph from a previous article on Celebitchy, showed it to the children and very calmly told them this is who would be coming to babysit them if they kept acting out. The nanny’s feedback has since been very positive, but I won’t tell her about the Queen Con magic.
How exactly is Camilla planning to work her spellbinding aura during her American Meghan-Wipe-out mission with a broken raggedy toe and Diana’s ghost looming over her?
ROFL SugarHere!! Thats a solid parenting technique to scare the bejeezus out of your kids to get them to behave… just show em a pic of ol’ Camil and her upside half smile-snarl of doom. 😳😂
So my take away is
1- Harry – as a child – used to look at Camilla
2- they don’t know how therapy works
3- they don’t know how families work
4- they REALLY don’t get how America works
Lol, yes, you’ve got it.
What? You mean Americans aren’t going to be impressed by a new coatdress?!?!
She’s not exactly a great choice. 🤣🤣
🇨🇦Here. I wheezed laughing. Please don’t send her here to us.
Now there’s an idea. As fellow North Americans, Canada and the US should flip a coin — the looser gets Camilla.
Hahahah +1, Debbie & Jenny!
Yeah, right, Camilla, bring your raggedy ass to America after the way you and Chucky treated Diana and Meghan. This I gotta see.
Shocker. Angela Levin lying again. I cannot STAND that evil, lying, jealous old woman. Camilla and her rictus grin is barely popular in England and the U.K. never mind her coming stateside to woo Americans. She is deluded.
Real stars don’t have to tell people they’re stars. And kant, won’t, tampon, and mistress are not stars. They are vapid, disgusting, racist trash. Like seriously, no one likes Camilla!
These people are delusional. People barely care for the monarchy here and they definitely won’t care for Camilla and Charles or the Wales’. Focus on the Commonwealth, where there are calls for removing you and your family. That is something you all need to work on and leave us Americans alone. The more you attack the Sussexes and keep harassing them, the more popular and sympathetic they become. What is going on that palace? No wonder they were flipping out about the coverage in the states during the funeral. They live in a land of delusion.
It about greed. They already bled out the Commonwealth, at least the brown countries.
I’m in the US and recently started noticing the existence of “friends of (something British)” organizations. There are TONS of them here, in unexpected but very deep pocketed places, like oil money areas of the south, coal money areas of the south east, etc. Basically old money (by US standards but globally nouveau) wanting to feel connected to that steeped in history prestige thing the Brits do so well.
But coffers dry up when there’s no excitement, nothing new or interesting. Because it’s sure as sh-t not the library that the “friends of Buckingham library” or the river that “the friends of river Thames” care about. (Made those up to stay anonymous)
Camilla has to be born again to ever have at least an ounce of the charisma and stat power the Sussexes do. All of them, tbh! However, I do think these lunches happened, and that Meghan was happy they did and enjoyed them too. She seems like a warm, embracing person who wouldn’t go out her way to shun someone in the first place.
And *possibly* the lunches happened, yes, but Camilla acted the conniving, manipulative old toad so Meghan ghosted her. I can’t even imagine Camilla being anything but – it’s kind of written all over her.
” The Cambridges have to go to the US to show who the real stars are. As will the Queen Consort and King Charles.”
Literally cannot stop laughing at this.
Yeah, come on over and show us your boring POW’s and your craven king and queen. Super fascinating.
No one is going to care about Earthshot because the coverage is going to be about whether Harry and Meghan attend? Will they go to California and visit them? If the Sussexes were still the main story when the Queen died, what makes them think their coverage here in the states won’t be centered around the Sussexes? Hey, it’s not the Sussexes fault the rest of those bores aren’t interesting enough.
It’s delusional, the whole ‘real stars’ but I think Chuck and Will and their wives absolutely believe it. They’re the K and FK, so in their minds, they automatically are supposed to outshine everyone else. The entitlement is real with them.
That’s why H&M’s popularity makes them so unhinged. Reality is pushing against their bubble, and they don’t know how to deal with it.
Anyway, I hope the DO come to the US, all of them. Any attention, any press they get will revolve around H&M. Outside of that, no one will care and the flop will be glorious.
None of these people come across as remotely intelligent, articulate or engaged. Every one of them comes across as a stuffy, gin-soaked, pampered idiot, utterly lacking any real intellectual heft, life experience or empathy.
That’s the thing that has set Harry apart from the rest of them. He has done the work. His authenticity and empathic manner, plus his military bona fides give him credibility that the rest of them desire, but will never attain.
People loved the Queen. I don’t think that is transferable. Not to Charles, not to Camilla, and not to the rest of the bunch.
Except the monarchy is not as important to the US. Seriously. We had a whole tea party over it and everything. But trying to destroy one of our own publicly using the media isn’t going to help your case, and the media here don’t have a contract, invisible or otherwise. They’ll ask tough questions at some point.
Yep!
I get that they covet American glamour and money, but we don’t have monarchs here, especially British ones. You’d think they have bigger Commonwealth fish to fry. Priorities, people!
The arrogance of thinking they are entitled to our respect. I used to visit Britain often, but it’s officially off my travel list now.
There’s also been a rehab effort by a few commenters who only show up to defend the monarchy. Allow me to say to them: it’s not worth it, minds are made up. Watching monarchy hatred for Meghan now attributed to her being American as some kind of save from racism accusations isn’t helping.
They hate us so much and treat our president like dirt gossiping about him, they obviously don’t need our tourism money or our allieship. Have fun with Brexit and the coming trade wars as Liz isolates the country even more, Charles.
The second I saw this title I thought HAHA and reading the article certainly didn’t change that. The royal family is such a joke sometimes.
The Windsors will always be popular with the Maga-hat wearing crowd but they have to be careful and not appear too “woke” or in-touch with the “common” folk cuz the Maga-hat crowd isn’t going to tolerate that. Yes, the House of Windsor is in for some interesting times and based on past events, they’ll handle it poorly and then blame everyone else.
They aren’t even particularly popular with MAGA. They’re move of a non-entity. MAGA already has its king and queen: Trump and Trump.
America isn’t part of the commonwealth. Camila has no business in the US. Plus, she’s wildly unpopular.
I dislike how Levin blames therapy for poisoning Harry against his family. It’s more likely therapy has helped him see how incredibly dysfunctional his family is, see his worth and break cycles. When someone is the first in a family to break cycles, they’re often labelled a black sheep to justify their ongoing issues.
Levin should be ashamed. That’s horrible of her.
I see levin forgot to take her meds again.
LOL, LOL, LOL!! Oh yeah, we will fall for Camilla. She is so charismatic. These people are delusional. We see through your systemic classism, bigotry and need to be elevated. Go ahead and come to America. We won’t be bothered.
Can you imagine? Diana came to a state dinner and John Travolta couldn’t wait to get her on the dance floor. When the Rottweiler comes this way, all the men will avert their eyes. Biden MIGHT ask her to dance to be polite, but seriously Chuck thinks the US sees his ex-mistress through the same lens we saw the People’s Princess? Dream on, sausage fingers.
Oh! The new PPoW is gonna show us who the REAL STARS are? Cannot wait to get my popcorn and watch. Will KKKate try to make a speech? Will she and Willie give a Jazz Hands demonstration? Oh the humanity!
No biden won’t. The sidechick said biden farted beside her and said other bs about him. Kant wasted Dr. Biden’s time with her photo-op and Chuck is just dumb.
Seriously people, wake up ..
Even when you combine all of BRF member, they wont win again sussex popularity. Not a chance
Seriously, I don’t think Dr. Jill would let Joe dance with her after she talked shit about him.
We’re still in love with Diana here, end of story. The Rottweiler will not get any attention here. Harry is Diana’s son through and through and that’s why we love him.
These people are REALLY asking for their Waterloo, aren’t they? All wishes will be granted soon enough. This dog-faced slattern will be the downfa of her wretched tampon and his genetically damaged son
Nobody even cared that “the real stars” had to cancel their last trip, what the hell is Camilla supposed to do?
“The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well.”
🤣🤣🤣 Yeah, he’s always hated her ass, but was able to be civil towards her.
As for the whole “We tried but Meghan just wouldn’t listen” tact.
Yeah, their idea of helping consisted of them telling her to just suck it up and put up with the abuse because it might get better someday. Completely dismissing Meghan’s deteriorating mental health. Telling her to dim her light and be less than her hire ranking in laws. And talking mad shit about her behind her back.
“But we were nice to her face!” 🙄
And America ain’t interested in history’s most notorious side Hoe.
ETA: We know what that family really is
https://twitter.com/ritaag/status/1572902528806981634?s=20&t=73wJ1mCpM5U4rIkCuel5cQ
Mum (Diana), right place, right time wise, wouldn’t have been with Dody/in Paris/unprotected had it not been for Camilla.
What a King Charles will be! Unlike his mother, he did not put the monarchy, or country before his desire to be Camilla’s tampon.
How the heck is he supposed to gaze adoringly at that?
That line is actually hilarious. I bet she got a lot of cold looks from PH and PW, and apparently even from PA.
Yeah, Prince andrew who was apparently attempting some sort of overthrow? WTF was that part? Diana and Sarah and Andrew were plotting some sort of coup in terms of succession so Andrew would be regent for William? Like WTF?
Omg Snuffles, thank you for the bottom of my heart for sharing that trailer park breakdown of the windsors, it made my week!!
OMG that is the FUNNIEST thing (and SO on point!!)!! I couldn’t stop laughing!
Yes, Harry was side-eyeing you Camilla, you tart and philanderer because everyone man, woman, person, and child knew you were screwing around with his married father in every nook and cranny of England.
Can someone, anyone buy Camilla THEE Side Hoe some shame? It really doesn’t cost very much. Like at most two buttons.
That trailer park video is perfect. He needs to add: cousins marrying (QEll), a lot of day drinking, shooting guns at funerals, Grandpa making a special truck to haul his coffin around, I’m sure there’s more.
Yaaaas!!! To everything! Especially the cousin-lovin’! 😂🤣😂🤣
Linda What Lives Two Trailers Down needs to be added to Camilla’s list of nicknames. Brilliant. No amount of money can buy this trash any class.
“… to show who the real stars are”
????
I’m actually… I can’t….
I think I’m crying. Like actual real life tears of…. mirth? Chaos? Just… what IS this? oh my god.
The “real stars” were all on display the past ten days and it wasn’t pretty. Once again they show their contempt for America by thinking we will be bamboozled by the jewels and the ribbons and embrace them without question just because. If even members of their own Commonwealth want to get rid of them, why should Americans feel differently? They will find a welcome with the racist, snobby horsey crowd but that’s about it.
“The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well.”
So we’re not judging Harry’s breathing now– we’ve moved on to judging the way he looks at people when they aren’t even interacting?
“‘As a surprise, Camilla went out of her way to make sure the lunch consisted only of recipes from Meghan’s cookbook, and that included a very hot salsa. It was a really nice gesture.’ One that made no impact.
Lol at a “very hot salsa.” I doubt that this even happened and if it did, Camilla probably insulted the salsa. But notice Lucia’s words are cut off after saying it was a really nice gesture. She probably next said, “and the Sussexes loved it” but Levin ignored that part.
“As I understand it his father and stepmother have become hateful in his mind. I’ve also been told that Meghan has been horrible about her too.”
Just stop. Really, just stop.
This reads like a book report from someone who didn’t read the book. Who told you this? How would they know Harry’s thoughts and motivations? How has Meghan been horrible to/about Camilla? You would have gotten a failing grade in 5th grade turning something like this in, how is this an actual published book? Between this and Tom Bowers’ easily debunked book I’m starting to wonder if these publishing houses aren’t running money laundering schemes.
How does a private dinner provide support for a public charity initiative? Does she realize how goofy that sounds. If you want to support something, you post on SM, make announcements, something actually public.
Right? Even if they couldn’t/wouldn’t make a public announcement, buy a thousand books, and give them to others!
You know what would have been lovely? taking a picture of said meal and sharing it on Clarence House’s social media with a tagline like “lovely meal courtesy of recipes from Together, watch out for that spicy salsa!” or something. Thats it.
Meghan made it SO EASY for these people to support her. Kate wearing an item from the Smart Set. Camilla showing up carrying that bag from the Smart Set. Issuing a statement how proud they were that Meghan’s Vogue issue was the best selling, much the same way the Queen issued a statement promoting Kate’s hold still.
And yet they did nothing.
Maybe someone who has the cookbook can tell me – does it have a recipe for salsa? Or are they calling something salsa when it’s actually a dip or a sauce of some kind?
What do YOU think?
It has a recipe for a “green chile and tomato” dip – if I put it on a table at a party, my friends would definitely call it a salsa, and it is pretty spicy. I prefer the green chile and avocado dip.
And thanks to this post I’m looking at the cookbook again and thinking what I’ll make next lol.
@Becks1 – Thanks. For some unaccountable reason, I never bought the cookbook – I’m ordering it now.
I don’t know what to make of this book. Camilla sounds delusional.
For woman like my mom it’s on sight for Camilla. First for Diana and then Megan, ma’am please 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I do think Camilla is the one who told Meghan to “get over the bad press” or “we all have to deal with it, just don’t leave your house for a year” since that’s what Camilla did, and that was probably where the relationship soured, when the “support” Meghan got from Camilla (who maybe she thought would understand what it was like to be attacked on a daily basis in the papers, albeit for a very different reason) was basically “meh suck it up.” Going out to lunch once and then inviting your stepson and step daughter in law over to your house (where said stepson grew up) for lunch isn’t really being supportive. Showing support in public is what was needed and all the royals failed at that.
But if that was Camilla’s advice, and maybe she was the one who shot down the idea of Meghan getting help for her suicidal ideations, that would be bad enough, and that could be something they’re worried about coming out in the memoir, because it shows really how unsupportive and unhelpful ALL the royals were.
That said, LOL at the idea that W&K and Charles and Camilla are going to show Americans who the “real stars” are. This is the land of Beyonce and Taylor Swift and Angelina Jolie. We have real stars. We know them when we see them. We don’t need Camilla to show us that the Sussexes aren’t real stars.
I mean, LOL for days.
Im gagging. Girl, Kim Kardashian is more of a star in the states and has more influence than Kate or Camilla, lol. What are these people on?
I imagine Meghan’s thought was ‘Yeah, I’m not taking instructions from this old w—-.’
Yeah, advice on how to deal with racism from a racist is, I’m sure, exceedingly useful.
Does Angela Levin work for the Prince of Wales? Yes, I’m sure she’s trying to flatter her way into Cam’s good graces, but it’s so over the top as to be unbelievable. No one looking at C the t’ird or his wife truly believes they will be able to counteract the Sussex’ popularity. (Actually, neither will William and spouse.)
Lol forever. This is an absurd fantasy, and everyone knows it–anyone in the U.S. who knows who Charles is knows the part Camilla played in the destruction of Diana, just as everyone knows the part Kate played in the attempted destruction of Meghan.
And they all keep saying, they’re not racist, they’re just anti-American. Sure, come on over! Make your first stop at American Revolution City.
It’s like they still live in the Edwardian times when news of their treatment of Meghan would take months to arrive in the colonies.
Americans interested in the monarchy have all taught their kids and youth about Diana and how Charles and Camilla treated her. So yeah…no. Don’t come here. We don’t have to bow and scrape or feign fealty, and we boo liberally and (so far) cannot be arrested for it.
I’ve asked this before and we pretty much agreed that repeating oneself in columns is bc the “writers” get paid by word count. What’s the excuse for this in a book?
“Camilla was keen to help Meghan: They had lunches together and Camilla spent a lot of time offering advice on how to handle the pressure. She tried to be supportive, was happy to be her mentor and took her out for private lunches.”
How the f did these people get jobs to begin with?!
It’s interesting that all of a sudden every royal & their footman was having Meghan around for meals. I feel that’s added because the press know she was a foodie.
I mean I don’t doubt that when it was clear a marriage was going to happen & in immediate period after the wedding, some did make effort. However, Meghan talked about Charles berating Harry about Thomas Markle when they visited castle mey shortly after the wedding. And reports from 2019 after they dropped the lawsuits suggested William & Charles had distanced themselves & only the queen was visiting & trying to settle them at Frogmore. So my guess is the larger family outreach cooled down after oceana tour in line with when smear campaign started. I also think people like Camilla, Sophie were telling Meghan just ignore the press, we all went through it but couldn’t relate to what she was saying about the racism.
I also can’t see Harry being nasty with Camilla the way Levin describes. He was the only one that stuck up for Camilla in public comments so I think that’s just revisionism in line with the current Harry/Meghan hate campaign.
My dad had lovely words for ladies like Camilla. “She’s been rode hard and put up wet.”
Yep!
Oohh this is so misogynistic
It’s perfect, Sophie. It fits.
This just makes me wonder even more exactly what Camilla did and said to Harry and Meghan that has her team so scared. She must have been completely horrible. Americans love(d) Diana. There is no way that snobby, biggoted Camilla will come here and “win hearts and minds”. They should all focus on the commonwealth and the UK. By the time Prince George ascends to the throne he’ll only be king of whatever street corner he happens to be standing on at any given moment.
The Brits seem to forget we had a whole war for independence here in America (that they lost). We don’t bow to any king.
Kinsey Schofield also said that Kate and William would get the Beatles welcome as if they didn’t come over here before and that didn’t happen. Then someone said on CNN that Meghan’s podcast flopped, when it didn’t and is still extremely successful, lol. It’s the desperation and fear for me.
That picture of Waity (still me fave nickname) and Cam talking to each other really highlights the fact that they share wiglet makers. Maybe Brittney Aldean and her line of husband-stealing Insurrection Hairpieces can lend a hand when Cam comes stateside to “wow” the masses. Yeah, we’re really going to LOVE that nasty sea hag over here. PPPFFFFTTTTTT.
Nooooo, Camilla is so unpopular! What in the world are they thinking? She has NO fans. Even Anne has more supporters in the USA than Cams does–and most people don’t even know Anne exists. Even the oldest and most MAGA royal watchers in America were most likely big Diana fans in the 80s and 90s, which means that even they are not receptive to anything having to do with CPB. Right wingers might be neutral/positive about W&K, but nobody is going to give Camilla a chance.
Any idea what her last name now, SueBarbri? I wonder if they just drop them once they reach top spot?
They all need to just STOP. No one here is going to be all excited to see either Queen Camilla or the Wales people. They’re already plenty excited about Harry & Meaghan, who have been doing meaningful things here. We might be mildly amused to see King Charles and Queen Camilla, just to see whether or not they’ve sorted out which pens to use, but that’s about it.
*sigh* – I think I’m reaching my monthly limit for letting stupidity into my life. “A reliable source has told me that Prince Harry has recently been very negative about Camilla…” How would the “reliable source” know this?
No thank you. No need for C or any of them to travel to USA.
I keep remembering the Biden “fart” story that was credited to Camilla and how she supposedly insisted on the former Daily Fail editor to be their communications person. I think Camilla is a leaky sieve and if she did have “private lunches” with Meghan, I bet Meg saw things were ending up in the press. That would definitely create bad blood. But its funny how Angela Levin-Troll doesn’t write about how Camilla’s other step-daughter-in-law basically tried to skip over Camilla and annoint herself as the future queen(consort). I guess Cam is cool with being erased.
That Biden/Fart story was so lowly and classless, I couldn’t believe it at the time. My mother doesn’t follow any RF stuff, and she was enraged by the idea of CBP gossiping about such a thing. Horrible. Unfunny. Mean.
But you guys, she even endured a VERY HOT SALSA. You don’t know how Queen Saltine suffers! *sob*
Camilla I hate to break it to you but us Americans have not forgiven what you and Charles did to our honorary Princess Diana!
On top of that they mistreated our Duchess of Sussex, and talked about little Archie.We have adopted Harry as well whom the BRF bullied and smeared his family. Please stay over there where the press freely reports your lies, because it won’t happen here.
Said this yesterday but Camila’s bashing was DESERVED! She had an affair with Charles during his entire marriage to Diana, cheating on her husband as well. Too bad the media bashing has turned to whitewashing. Sorry, not sorry.
This is all so dumb. She had to know that neither of those boys would like her, EVER. They’re polite to her. Camilla has no star appeal, let her come, they will embarrass themselves yet again.
When I was little, if my brother tattled to my parents about some bad thing that I had done then I would get mad at him for making my misdeeds public. It didn’t mean that I hadn’t done something wrong, it only meant that I didn’t want it known because sunshine brings the heat.
Same thing here.
Thoughts on the “American issue:”
The world is hurting right now, but due to Brexit, this is exacerbated in the UK. American tourists spend lots of money, and no one is worried about foreigners with North American accents wanting to flood in. Next, America has a huge media market and it’s blocking the RR from doing its job (pro royal pr).
Camilla? Mentoring Megan? Camilla???? Mentoring!! Megan!!!!!
What the h*ll would she even have knowledge about that she could teach people? “Ok so this is how you cheat on your spouse with a prince and MAKE SURE to talk badly about the prince’s actual wife while you’re doing it! After she gets killed act like nothing ever happened and off you go”
Honestly!! Mentoring Megan! If anything, it should be the other way around. As well as being a good person with ethics, Megan knows much better how to be in the limelight, give interviews, be well dressed and, most importantly, do actual WORK etc etc
I cannot believe there’s gonna be people who actually buy that sh*t. Smh
Sure, Kati, she was trying to “mentor” Meghan. Remember how Camilla also took Diana to lunch (while she was cheating with Charles?). I’m sure that an invitation to lunch with Camilla is always benign.
So “when Diana was alive” she and Fergie were conspiring against PC? Why was it necessary to stress this was when she “was alive”? Her writing could use some serious editing.
I remember that I was watching the news with my Dad when they covered Charles and Camilla’s wedding. My Dad just casually said “she looks as nervous as a whore in church.” I DIED laughing.
My father was a gentleman for the most part. He almost never cursed, had lovely manners but was easy-going, very charming. But once in a while he would say something “naughty” and it would take us by surprise. I mean, I don’t approve of the use of the word “whore” but it’s an old saying, actually. And, I mean. OK. That was funny.
Anyway, Levin is just so detached from reality it’s sad. Sure, Camilla is going to come over here and charm the pants off of everyone! Whoops, sorry. I guess I take after my father.
Life keeps imitating art. There was an episode of “The Crown” where Diana goes to New York and visits AIDS patients (and hugs them) and Americans just LOVE her. They’re gushing about her on TV and Charles literally gets mad at her and yells at her because her being so loved and popular and warm and charming hurt Camilla’s feelings and THAT is all that matters to him. He literally said that to his wife, on the show anyway.
We liked Diana. We still do. No one wants Camilla here.
Also, we are not a “problem” to be “dealt with.” We’re not your child anymore, England, is that not clear to you yet? I mean, it’s only been 250 years or something. But I guess that seems like a blip to you and you think we’ll come “running back” like you think Harry will. It’s not happening.
Man, between this book and various articles that have come out about what Harry could say about Camilla, the family (specifically Charles) are very scared about what Harry might spill. I’m dying to know why they’re so afraid. It’s like they feel he’s going to target her directly and they’re putting this book out to get ahead of it. Camilla, what have you been up to?
Here comes Camilla with her helpful lunches. I bet she lunched with Meghan the way she did with Diana as in let me pump you for information so I can screw you and your husband more effectively.
How is inviting someone for lunch offering support for the cookbook launch?? Did Cammy send a tweet, give a donation, or give an interview talking about the book? Man! Whether its their causes or Meghan they make sure royal support comes with no tangible results.
Welp this excerpt confirms that Cammy did something behind the scenes. Why else would she be so worried about Harry’s book and trying to pretend like these vague interactions were support for the Sussexes? I doubt this will happen but if Cammy does get some bad press from Harry’s book she can just stay indoors and maintain that stiff upper lip until it all blows over. I hear that works.
Right? We all know what a Cam lunch looks like. A big old knife in the back.
This was exactly my thought.
Look, if there was a Queen in America, you bet your ass it would be Dolly Parton. Everyone loves her and she’s done more for children and vulnerable adults than anyone else, and certainly more than anyone in the RF.
Camilla will not be their solution to the “American problem.” I think the RF and RR may be in for a rude wake-up call when the coronation is televised. I doubt that as many Americans will watch it as they did the funeral.
Perfect! Who doesn’t love Dolly? I adore her. So does my Gen Z daughter.
I second making Dolly Parton the Queen of America. She’s a national treasure! And I don’t even like country music (but she does have some bangers). Dolly is just good people.
The best part about Dolly is that she would refuse the crown, because we live in a republic. I adore her.
No monarch needed. Run her for President.
Maybe Queens Cams can think into being being – like Trump did about declassifying the documents.
That second pic of Cams and Wills is GOLD! And QCC looks the opposite of charm .
American here. Camilla’s sidechick past will not be forgotten. She basically got where she is by sleeping with another woman’s husband. This plot to overthrow Charles as king? Levin implicated Diana & Fergie along with Andrew. Levin just accused them of treason. She just gave grounds for Harry to go after Camilla. As for the US charm offensive, tin foil tiara: UK Foreign Office and PM told the Windsors they are potentially wrecking diplomatic relations with the US because of their treatment of the American member of the family.
Aquarius, did the Foreign Office really tell them that? Do we know when and to whom?
No, its her tinfoil tiara theory. She’s saying she thinks the UK foreign office told the windsors they need to clean up their mess and that explains all these different stories about how M was treated.
Did they have a word with Camilla, telling her to be more circumspect when being ignorant about one of the most powerful men in the world? Methinks she has forgotten her place.
They better hope so. President Biden has no time for tacky tampon chasers.
Oh my god, this is like some unhinged fever dream. Diana and Fergie plotting to depose Charles, with Andrew becoming regent for William? What? What was supposed to happen to the Queen in this scenario?
But yes, please do send Camilla on a goodwill tour of the USA! We could all use the laugh.
Coming to America 3- the White Royals. This, after the 5th season of The Crown and likely Harry’s memoir have both dropped?? Lmao! Yes please (but I’ll always like Eddie Murphy’s versions better).
We’re not a Commonwealth country. I don’t want us to even pay for their security. They had better set up a GoFundMe for everything else they are too cheap to pay for themselves. Oh right, they already have one – its called the Sovereign Grant. Anyway, the jokes really do write themselves! And the Windsors thought they had it rough after Season 4…
All I can say is bravo on the header pic :):)
I thought Camilla was savvy to Megan’s “faults” fron the get-go and labeled her “that minx”. So rich coming from the key player in the destruction of Diana’s marriage and sneaky attacker of the true Princess’ character, before and after her death.
But, she served hot salsa, so the Sussexes should gaze iat her adoringly? Ridiculous creature!
I would like to volunteer to pack Camilla’s bags for her. I cannot wait for the Americans to give her a piece of their mind! 🤣
“I joked about their babies having ginger Afros and ordering the cook make a spicy salsa wasn’t enough to make up for that!”
The American issue must be “dealt with”? How? What are they going to do, summon popularity and sympathy out of their a*ses? What exactly is Angela actually suggesting here?
The funny thing is by claiming to banish the Sussexes to the US they’ve set themselves up. Guess who has access to a plethora of media voices, shows, tv, celebrities just sitting in their backyard? The Sussexes do and they have tons of support especially since Meghan was on Suits for years.
Meanwhile the rest of the royals trying to “win” America have to travel here which they won’t be able to do often if they want to keep support in their own country and any news about them that doesn’t involve the US isn’t reported on here. Out of sight out of mind…
I expect a few morning show appearances when they visit in December and for Charles whenever he comes but beyond something major happening (death, baby) Christmas photos I don’t think we’ll hear much from them.
That picture of Cams : doesn’t look like a rotwiller.
Its giving me Cassowary vibes.
Has she finally lost her damned mind altogether? “Queen Camilla”?? I will never stop laughing. The Crypt-Keeper, nothing more.
I don’t like Camilla. She’s lazy, has blackamoor “art”, is nasty toward world leaders… While I do think that Camilla is going to remain forever unpopular due to her treatment of Diana and the fact that she willingly had an affair with Charles, I believe that Charles (the guy who actually cheated on Diana) and Queen Elizabeth (delayed that divorce) are far more guilty in how Diana was treated. I’d love to see those two get a lot more discredit for the affair.
To be fair Charles is like the first royal husband ever who actually went to the press, and encouraged his mistresses to do the same, to discredit his wife as much as he could. Most of them were unfaithful but they never would have allowed their mistresses to disrespect their wives (like Edward VII). I’m sure Elizabeth had very little real idea of how to deal with that, and she buried her head in the sand anyway.
Camilla did her fair share. She definitely manipulated both Charles and Diana every way she could. She would call Diana “that ridiculous creature” and encourage Charles to be cruel. She also threw her weight around with his other mistresses.
Oh, I absolutely agree that Camilla is not a sweet person @C. I do not like her either, however, looking at how the RF operates today, Charles and Elizabeth could have quashed Camilla being publicly nasty. They had a lot more power than Camilla, but they chose not to use it. My issue is that the mistress is getting a lot more of the blame (think of Angelina Jolie) than the husband or the person who had the power to allow a divorce.
Ha! Seriously. What Camilla needs to do is share a house with her husband so she doesn’t offend people who can’t afford to live separately in glorious mansions or even pay their heating bills on the one home. More important, she should pay the cost of any separate security that no doubt covers her separate housing and separate travel.
This source seems more looney than usual. Hot salsa, corner eye cold stares, therapy process. I’d like to meet this one.
Well this American isn’t spending a dime on tourism in London even though one of my parents was born there. We got rerouted on a trip to Scotland this summer and had to choose between long layovers in either Paris or London. I told the airline rep I wanted to avoid London because of what they did to Meghan Markle, and no explanation needed, she said “I get that. Smart” and booked me for Paris instead plus waived the tiny bit more it would have cost to go through Paris because she and her co-workers all hate the Royals now too.
This tickles me! And I’m sure you enjoyed your Paris layover!
That headline 😂
Rest of the piece is a bit annoying, probably because Angela Levin is annoying with dumb takes, but the headline is gold.
If anyone in the rf’s wife is dragging them down it is this old w—-, not Meghan.
I had to laugh at the lunacy of this article. To begin, very few people gives a rat’s ass about the dusty king and queen consort. They’re in crisis mode as Youtube and Instagram have now revived the disgusting way Charles and Camilla treated the true queen…Princess Diana.
Harry and Meghan can relax and welcome King Sausage fingers and Queen Dogface to America. Their presence alone will be their own undoing.
Levin is no friend of Camilla if she’s telling old girl to come to the States. Diana is immensely popular here. Still. To this day. Camilla will not be greeted warmly by massive amounts of crowds. I mean…come on. Ridiculous.
If there is one name that is known and disliked by everyone here, royal watchers and people who know little to nothing about it, it’s Camilla’s.
I mean I’ll talk to people who are like “I don’t follow anything those people do” but if Camilla’s name comes up it’s “oh yeah, she’s horrible!”
Tread carefully.
I think they gave Meghan very little, if any, advice and it was along the lines of why are you everywhere and can’t you be 50% of yourself. The fact is all the focus was on Meghan, and worked in her projects which were successful because what else was she supposed to do when they were freezing her out. Camilla and even Kate stateside will only be available for soft photo ops because they aren’t really prepared to answer real questions. Is the US really the goal of the new king, especially with the U.K. in recession and bigger problems at home. This Sussex obsession is not a good look.
They don’t seem to realize, Americans love the underdog. The more they attack Meghan and Harry the more we care for them.
“Horseface Homewrecking What Color Will Your Baby Be” Camilla thinks she’s gonna unpopular the Sussexes?! BAHAHAHAHHAAHH
I am still 1000000% convinced Camilla is the “royal racist” Harry referred to.
Working with known and proud racist Angela Levin is further proof of this.
I know ya’ll think it is William, but it just makes so much more sense that it is Tampon. If it were William, I truly do not think Harry would ever have spoken to him again (or at the very least not have been as kind about him in the Oprah interview). It also just utterly fits Camilla’s personality AND generation/social class – to be so openly and carelessly racist. All of it lines up.
And finally, let’s not forget all of the out of the blue headlines about how scared Camilla is about Harry’s upcoming book. One has to wonder why…..
But I suppose we’ll never truly know who it was.
They’re all racist. But Harry said it was in a personal conversation. I very much doubt Camilla ever has one-on-ones with Harry or that he would care much what she said. But his brother? Yeah, that would help create the kind of chasm we have seen. And Harry said if he revealed who it was it would be very damaging to them (almost in the same breath as saying his relationship with William was space which to me is almost a marked map pointing to who it was). What could damage Camilla more than what she’s already done?
That said, I’m sure she has a long track record of racist comments and shitty behavior. I’m sure they all did that around Meghan. But the one who repeatedly expressed concerns was clearly William.
So I absolutely think that Camilla said racist things to Meghan or to Harry, wasn’t the “ginger afros” comment attributed to her? And I think probably the whole family is pretty racist to varying degrees, meaning Camilla probably uses some derogatory terms that Zara might not use but Zara probably doesn’t have any black friends and probably uses a lot of dog whistles in her everyday conversations, you know? And of course none of them think they are racist.
The reason I don’t think Camilla was THE racist mentioned in the interview is actually exactly the reason you said – it utterly fits her personality and her generation/social class. It adds up that she would make racist comments. Would anyone be surprised if the 75 year old British aristocrat is racist?
Meghan said that it would be very damaging to this person, and I don’t think it would be damaging to Camilla for those reasons. I think people would, for the most part, sort of shrug and say “yeah that fits.”
These people cannot read a room. Their mistake is believing we Americans will respond to the rank and title rather than the actual human being. Cam can come, people will probably be polite, but nothing will have changed once she’s gone. H&M will still be the charismatic stars in the spotlight.
Camilla would be so not popular in the USA if she did this
Hello, I’m Canadian and we don’t want that witch here either.
The American importance is about trade, instead of being head of state and representing their government and various realms , they are now working exclusively for the tory the government and their benefactors.
All these women are freely talking about what they’ve supposedly did for Meghan for no apparent reason. Why?
Twenty five years ago we were duly informed that Queen Camilla’s status would not be encumbant upon us, so I as a Canadian chose wisely to have no opinion of her role, and still does to this day.
My only question is why discuss Meghan? nor Harry?? her husband will take care of her children and grandchildren?? Whilst he tries to destroy his son and his family.
I am openly rooting for him to fail in is quest to destroy his son, I have no interest in his wife’s opinion about the matter.
The new king and his wife had 25 years to confront and decode their emotions, to become self aware of their actions towards his exwife.
They have so many tools available, but chose to do nothing.
Now they continue to be burdensome to the son, he nor his wife is not responsible for their guilt and feelings of entitlement.
Refresh my memory: wasn’t it in the last 18 months that Carole, Countess of Buckleberry’s brother — Kitty’s very own Uncle HookerzNBlow — was scheming this very same scheme? And in the pages of a tabloid? That Chuckles should be passed over? Interesting that it’s attributed here to Diana, who isn’t here to defend herself.