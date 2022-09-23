King Charles plans to ensure that Prince Harry faces a life of permanent exile

The Windsors are just vile people, and they surround themselves with dumb sycophants, and the right-wing British media just eats it up and hypes them endlessly. It’s all a toxic cycle, an ecosystem built on stupidity, cruelty, racism, short-sightedness and buttons. Even though royal commentators are giving the royal institution a hint that, actually, y’all are in trouble without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the institution is going to barrel ahead with their unhinged revenge plot. Nevermind the fact that, as I’ve said many times, there’s a fundamental miscalculation being made by both the British media and the Windsors. The miscalculation is that Harry and Meghan give a sh-t or that they would come back in any way, under any circumstance. Following the cruel shenanigans of QEII’s funeral, Harry was shown exactly how small and ridiculous his family really is. But please allow King Charles’s aides to brief the media about how Harry is absolutely being permanently “exiled.”

Prince Harry faces a life of permanent “exile,” with King Charles plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals as they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K., The Daily Beast understands. A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast: “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation in the service of which the Queen Mother, in particular, worked tirelessly. The same thing is already happening with Harry and Meghan, and will only gather pace over the next few years under the rule of King Charles. And of course a wayward second son is far less of an existential threat to the fabric of the monarchy than a wayward king.” Another source, a former Buckingham Palace staffer, told The Daily Beast that King Charles’ accession statement, in which he encouraged his son and Meghan to “continue to build their lives overseas” was an undisguised message to them to not disrupt his reign by making frequent trips to the U.K. “Harry and Meghan will get an invite to the coronation but they will be firmly seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie, as they were at the funeral. That will be it. Charles will be ruthless when it comes to protecting the Crown, and that means keeping Harry and Meghan as far from the center of gravity as possible,” the former staffer told The Daily Beast. One reasonable interpretation of Harry’s treatment in the days after the queen’s death and at her funeral is that it was part of a strategy of chipping away at Harry’s importance, of reframing him in the public eye from being, “Prince Harry, sixth in line to the throne” to “Prince Harry, minor, non-working royal who lives overseas.” If Harry and Meghan had sought to blur the lines, via charitable commitments, between their present identity as private citizens and their former identity as royals, the last two weeks offered the palace an unprecedented opportunity to render them again in sharp relief. The most explicit illustration of this was in the seating arrangements at the queen’s funeral which, humiliatingly, denied Harry a front-row seat in favor of his cousins Peter and Zara Philips. Palace sources have insisted that the seating was decided purely in order of age and that there was “no snub” involved.

[From The Daily Beast]

Over the past two weeks, I’ve thought a lot about how sad Harry must be, how much he loved his grandmother, how he was determined to show respect, dignity and class throughout this ordeal, all while his family made asses out of themselves, briefed against him, plotted to destroy him, smeared his wife and kept bringing the focus to Harry and not QEII. I don’t doubt that Charles is making ruthless plans to shun, embarrass, snub and smear Harry and Meghan even more than he already is. I also have no doubt that the media simply cannot play along. Harry and Meghan are where they make their money. The Sussexes’ charitable visit – which got hijacked by QEII’s death – was getting wall-to-wall coverage in the British media. The Sussexes will continue to get wall-to-wall coverage in the UK and everywhere else, even if Charles plots to (somehow) delegitimize Harry as “unimportant.” It actually seems like Harry & Meghan’s importance has only grown and magnified in the past two weeks, as none of these f–king people can keep their names out of their g–damn mouths.