“George & Amal Clooney stepped out for dinner last night in NYC” links

George & Amal Clooney stepped out in New York last night. [Just Jared]
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front. [Dlisted]
Yeah, this part of Brad Pitt’s Vogue interview was stupid too. [LaineyGossip]
Apple Music replaces Pepsi as the sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime show. [Seriously OMG]
A woman was denied pain medication because she’s of child-bearing age. [Jezebel]
Roberto Cavalli wants everyone to wear pineapples. [Go Fug Yourself]
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was suspended for cheating on Nia Long. [Gawker]
Did you know Eva Mendes has a sponge line? [Pajiba]
Rich people spend money in some really bonkers ways. [Buzzfeed]
Billy Eichner looked cute on Late Night with Seth Meyers. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Nikki Haley thinks it’s racist for people to question why she’s actively trying to bury and cover up her Indian heritage. [Towleroad]
Gigi Hadid designed a “workwear” collection. [Egotastic]
Re: Eva Mendes – absolutely thought you meant, like, Beauty Blenders but no. Those are just sponges.
As much as I love George Clooney, I see him with Amal and think how much younger she is. At times it’s jarring. They are so good looking together but wow…
Eva Mendes is always hustling and doing what it takes to take care of her family. I really respect her for that.
Nikki Haley always seemed to be one of those who tried to pass for white. She’s is an enabler and promoter of racist ideas and ideology and I hope her political career never recovers. Horrible person.
I’ve seen her yearbook photo and it would not surprise me at all if she had lightened her skin.
Also, both of Clooney’s wives have been women of substance, but they both look a lot like him!
I wouldn’t be surprised one bit.
I had such a laugh at a (now corrected) typo on Brad Pitt’s skin care range website
Copied & pasted from source:
“But Le Domaine’s new website has suffered an awkward blunder as the website boasted that the products contain ‘no conservatives’.
The amusing gaffe has since been corrected to read the correct statement that the products contain ‘no preservatives’.”
I appreciate the update. TBH, I prefer to maintain my youthful skin without the blood of conservatives.
It get even better Caudlie’s Co founder is accused Brad of ripping off their brand. Lol Pitt is such a fraud and no wonder he couldn’t answer any questions about the products or brad. 🤣🤣🤣
I suspect may be another lawsuit coming his way🤣😂
I meant brand
That was my first thought when I read about it!
The fuck is he wearing jeans for when she got dolled up? I guess if she doesn’t mind, but still.
They definitely look like they’re going to two different events.
Beat me to it! This bugs the hell out of me. I live in a college town and every weekend you see girls who spent hours getting ready, in nice dresses and tottering on high heels, and the guys are wearing ratty jeans and haven’t even brushed their hair. I want to take the girls and shake some sense into them. And there are so many boys wondering why they don’t get laid.
I know my middle aged self butting in would just horrify these girls. But the fantasy of zapping them with wisdom remains.
Totally thought the same thing – their outfits don’t match it all. Is she running off to a very fancy girls night after dinner with hubby? What are we missing from this story? And we all know she can do low key more casual glam. We’ve seen her do before. Sometimes I do think her outfit choices are a bit much but if i had a tall and very slim figure like hers with legs for days – and the budget to boot – I’d probably be rocking the same stuff she wears without shame or irony whatsoever.
I’m so glad I went to college in the 90s! We lived in flannels, jeans, and high tops. I would never have put on a sexy dress for anything less than a formal occasion. From the ages of about 25-40 I enjoyed dressing up much more.
This would be my hub and I and I’m a year older. His only concession would be a high end Hawaiian shirt.
Udoka wasn’t suspended for cheating on Nia Long. He was suspended for violating team policy and having an affair with a Celtics employee. If he’d cheated with somebody outside of the Celtics organization it would have been different.
I was going to say the same thing. Apparently there is a pretty hard and fast rule against any kind of relations with an employee (not sure if its an NBA rule or Celtics rule.)
Affair was with a subordinate. Celtics rules, contract violation. Team is definitely working to comply with state laws on sex discrimination (sex discrimination includes sexual harassment) And Wyc’s statement sounds like there was a prior offense for which he received a warning that he ignored and violated.
Were Brett Favre Black, we’d be talking about nothing else. RIP Hilary Mantel.
Thanks , I was about to make the same comment. Poor Nia though! I hope she has a lot of support around her.
I thought that was a joke because Nia Long has such a striking face.
RIP Hilary Mantel and her devastatingly accurate observations of the British monarchy.
Oh no. I’m truly gutted by this news.
Oh noooo!! I love her books! RIP Hilary….
Love her shoes.
So, so much.
Did Amal just come from, or is she going to a party after dinner? Otherwise why is she SO overdressed? I mean she looks amazing but all that just for dinner? And he looks like he just popped out to pick up take out.
She’s a mum of twins. Us multiple mummies don’t get out much – so we go a bit OTT when we do!
The pain med story is crazy. Especially for NY state. That doctor needs to move!
That’s what I came to comment on. That was appalling! I feel so bad for that young woman. Then it seems they’ve also tried to brand her as some opioid seeker or something, anything to dismiss her as a woman with personhood. I hope she’s able to get an attorney & sue the heck out of everybody. This is NOT right.
Maybe those idiot doctors should re-read the Hippocratic Oath again.
I swear to fulfill, to the best of my ability and judgment, this covenant:
I will respect the hard-won scientific gains of those physicians in whose steps I walk, and gladly share such knowledge as is mine with those who are to follow.
I will apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures [that] are required, avoiding those twin traps of overtreatment and therapeutic nihilism.
I will remember that there is art to medicine as well as science, and that warmth, sympathy, and understanding may outweigh the surgeon’s knife or the chemist’s drug.
I will not be ashamed to say “I know not,” nor will I fail to call in my colleagues when the skills of another are needed for a patient’s recovery.
I will respect the privacy of my patients, for their problems are not disclosed to me that the world may know. Most especially must I tread with care in matters of life and death. If it is given me to save a life, all thanks. But it may also be within my power to take a life; this awesome responsibility must be faced with great humbleness and awareness of my own frailty. ABOVE ALL, I MUST NOT PLAY AT GOD.
I will remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person’s family and economic stability. My responsibility includes these related problems, if I am to care adequately for the sick.
I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure.
I will remember that I remain a member of society, with special obligations to all my fellow human beings, those sound of mind and body as well as the infirm.
If I do not violate this oath, may I enjoy life and art, respected while I live and remembered with affection thereafter. May I always act so as to preserve the finest traditions of my calling and may I long experience the joy of healing those who seek my help.
Yes, that is so infuriating. Those doctors should be charged with negligence.
Anyone hear about Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith breaking up?
Yup…too bad if the rumours are true. They seemed like the perfect couple.
💔
ugh, that is such a bummer.
I think they look great together as a couple, definitely visually well-matched (obviously not their garments today). I also have no issue with people when they are involved with someone and there’s an age difference. They are 2 consenting adults who each bring something valuable to their relationship, so what’s the big deal? It wouldn’t matter if their genders were reversed either, they’re adults and their relationship is their own business.
Could Amal look any more gorgeous?
Sparkle beads seem ott for a simple weeknight dinner out. The girl does love to show her legs. At least this mini is long enough to hopefully preserve any modesty she might have. Some of her skirts are so short that she displays more than is attractive when she sits, or worse, is on stairs when people a few steps lower can see parts most of us don’t publicly expose. I know – I’ve seen her on an escalator.
Creepy…