“George & Amal Clooney stepped out for dinner last night in NYC” links

George & Amal Clooney stepped out in New York last night. [Just Jared]

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front. [Dlisted]

Yeah, this part of Brad Pitt’s Vogue interview was stupid too. [LaineyGossip]

Apple Music replaces Pepsi as the sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime show. [Seriously OMG]

A woman was denied pain medication because she’s of child-bearing age. [Jezebel]

Roberto Cavalli wants everyone to wear pineapples. [Go Fug Yourself]

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was suspended for cheating on Nia Long. [Gawker]

Did you know Eva Mendes has a sponge line? [Pajiba]

Rich people spend money in some really bonkers ways. [Buzzfeed]

Billy Eichner looked cute on Late Night with Seth Meyers. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Nikki Haley thinks it’s racist for people to question why she’s actively trying to bury and cover up her Indian heritage. [Towleroad]

Gigi Hadid designed a “workwear” collection. [Egotastic]