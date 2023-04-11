Duchess Meghan rejected QEII’s offer for princess lessons from Sophie

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) has always had a chip on her shoulder about the Duchess of Sussex. I don’t think Sophie likes younger women, pretty women or women with the kind of natural, attention-grabbing charisma she lacks. In any case, Sophie has been leaking crap about Meghan from the word go. Sophie is – I believe – behind many of the early stories about how she was appointed to show Meghan the ropes as a royal (which I doubt happened), and Sophie has leaked variations of a story about “Sophie tried to teach Meghan how to be royal but Meghan SNUBBED poor delicate Sophie.” The latest addendum to the story is that poor Sophie simply needed to be made into a duchess because she simply could NOT curtsey to a Black woman. Well, Robert Jobson’s new book has new versions of those stories:

The Duchess of Sussex dismissed the Queen’s advice before her marriage to Prince Harry, according to a bombshell new book serialised in the Daily Mail. Her late Majesty had recommended that Meghan, then the fiancee of her grandson, ask her daughter-in-law, Sophie, now the Duchess of Edinburgh, for help before her wedding day. Sophie Rhys-Jones, 58, married Prince Edward in a lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel in 1999 and has weathered her own share of scandals – but became a ‘second daughter’ to Queen Elizabeth II and is now a trusted senior royal. But Meghan offered only a curt reply to the monarch, saying: ‘I’ve got Harry.’ The revelation comes in Robert Jobson’s new book Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed – with part two being published in this weekend’s Mail on Sunday. The Queen had been determined that Harry and Meghan’s marriage would be off to a good start and offered the Duchess the help of one of her most trusted aides in Sophie. She had undoubtedly expected her kind offer to be met with gratitude and was surprised to be rejected by the American actress, who believed that the help of her husband would be enough. Queen Elizabeth II believed strongly that Meghan – a divorced, mixed-race American actress – would be a a breath of fresh air and a great asset to the monarchy. And while things started positively, after the royal couple stepped back from duties at the beginning of 2020, their relationship with the rest of the family began to disintegrate. The Duchess of Edinburgh, who was recently elevated, became a mainstay of the Queen’s household after the death of Prince Philip. It was said after she was granted her new rank, alongside her husband, Prince Edward, who inherited his fathers’s title, that the new Duchess was ‘relieved’ she would no longer have to curtsey to Meghan.

[From The Daily Mail]

So, Sophie was never sent to give princess lessons to Meghan only to be rebuffed by Meghan personally? Sophie was never actually tasked with helping Meghan? Because that was what Sophie said happened for years. Anyway, I doubt that this latest version of events is what actually happened – the royal establishment hasn’t ever been able to keep their stories straight about who was sent to help Meghan or who said what to whom. For a while, we were supposed to believe that QEII only sent Baroness Susan Hussey, remember? They never said that Kate was sent to help Meghan, probably because Kate is such a terrible royal figure.

I also don’t believe that Meghan would have rejected any offer from QEII. If QEII had said, “The Marchioness of Diggleybiscuitshire would be a wonderful resource for you,” Meghan would have immediately jotted down the marchioness’s number and set up a lunch. Meghan was super-eager to please, especially in the early days. It’s far more likely that QEII and everyone else believed they were setting Meghan up to fail and they always had a “sink or swim” attitude about her and they were shocked by how well she did so quickly.