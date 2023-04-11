Duchess Meghan rejected QEII’s offer for princess lessons from Sophie

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) has always had a chip on her shoulder about the Duchess of Sussex. I don’t think Sophie likes younger women, pretty women or women with the kind of natural, attention-grabbing charisma she lacks. In any case, Sophie has been leaking crap about Meghan from the word go. Sophie is – I believe – behind many of the early stories about how she was appointed to show Meghan the ropes as a royal (which I doubt happened), and Sophie has leaked variations of a story about “Sophie tried to teach Meghan how to be royal but Meghan SNUBBED poor delicate Sophie.” The latest addendum to the story is that poor Sophie simply needed to be made into a duchess because she simply could NOT curtsey to a Black woman. Well, Robert Jobson’s new book has new versions of those stories:
The Duchess of Sussex dismissed the Queen’s advice before her marriage to Prince Harry, according to a bombshell new book serialised in the Daily Mail. Her late Majesty had recommended that Meghan, then the fiancee of her grandson, ask her daughter-in-law, Sophie, now the Duchess of Edinburgh, for help before her wedding day.
Sophie Rhys-Jones, 58, married Prince Edward in a lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel in 1999 and has weathered her own share of scandals – but became a ‘second daughter’ to Queen Elizabeth II and is now a trusted senior royal. But Meghan offered only a curt reply to the monarch, saying: ‘I’ve got Harry.’
The revelation comes in Robert Jobson’s new book Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed – with part two being published in this weekend’s Mail on Sunday.
The Queen had been determined that Harry and Meghan’s marriage would be off to a good start and offered the Duchess the help of one of her most trusted aides in Sophie. She had undoubtedly expected her kind offer to be met with gratitude and was surprised to be rejected by the American actress, who believed that the help of her husband would be enough.
Queen Elizabeth II believed strongly that Meghan – a divorced, mixed-race American actress – would be a a breath of fresh air and a great asset to the monarchy. And while things started positively, after the royal couple stepped back from duties at the beginning of 2020, their relationship with the rest of the family began to disintegrate.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who was recently elevated, became a mainstay of the Queen’s household after the death of Prince Philip. It was said after she was granted her new rank, alongside her husband, Prince Edward, who inherited his fathers’s title, that the new Duchess was ‘relieved’ she would no longer have to curtsey to Meghan.
[From The Daily Mail]
So, Sophie was never sent to give princess lessons to Meghan only to be rebuffed by Meghan personally? Sophie was never actually tasked with helping Meghan? Because that was what Sophie said happened for years. Anyway, I doubt that this latest version of events is what actually happened – the royal establishment hasn’t ever been able to keep their stories straight about who was sent to help Meghan or who said what to whom. For a while, we were supposed to believe that QEII only sent Baroness Susan Hussey, remember? They never said that Kate was sent to help Meghan, probably because Kate is such a terrible royal figure.
I also don’t believe that Meghan would have rejected any offer from QEII. If QEII had said, “The Marchioness of Diggleybiscuitshire would be a wonderful resource for you,” Meghan would have immediately jotted down the marchioness’s number and set up a lunch. Meghan was super-eager to please, especially in the early days. It’s far more likely that QEII and everyone else believed they were setting Meghan up to fail and they always had a “sink or swim” attitude about her and they were shocked by how well she did so quickly.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort and Sophie Countess of Wessex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex.
Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Countess of Wessex At the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The Duchess of Edinburgh departs the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023.
London, UK, 13th Mar 2023. Edward and Sophy, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Politicians, Royals and guests arrive and depart form today's Commonwealth Service held at Westminster Abbey in central London
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20191110- Royals attend the 2019 Armistice Day Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall.
-PICTURED: Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-48231183.jpg
Featuring: Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Nov 2019
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Featuring: Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Nov 2019
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Featuring: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
The Queen, accompanied by other members of the Royal Family, attends the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2019
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and HRH The Countess of Wessex attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday 10 November 2019 at Whitehall, London.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and HRH The Countess of Wessex attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday 10 November 2019 at Whitehall, London.
The girls are getting desperate. What is the meaning of this lie? Is ole Sophie trying to get her son that Duke of Edinburgh title so she kissing Charles and Cammie’s ass’? Loser.
That must be it…But it’s not going to work. Charlotte is going to get the title.
lol yikes. everyone’s coming out with a book now. sigh. there’s probably a smidge of truth in this. i can see how Meghan didn’t want to deal with a condescending white woman and probably politely declined and said, “oh Harry will show me some of the formalities, but I’ll be sure to reach out if I have any questions” and that turned into she snubbed her and rejected any help. Meghan and Harry walked into this blind and Harry unfortunately just didn’t know how to guide Meghan and put too much trust in his family.
The Queen is dead.
This story can’t be confirmed.
This. We’ve now reached the queen said or thought this stage in which she can be used to revision history. Agree with Kaiser in that Meghan wouldn’t have rebuffed a request from the queen at that time period.
I truly hope there is a perpetual rumble in St. George’s due to Betty spinning in her grave at the lies her family makes up about her and the words they are shoving into her mouth.
Agreed. Google Translate needs a “BRF button” so we can better see through the obfuscation. I translate this to: “Ambitious, mixed-race American upstart didn’t lavish sufficient praise and gratitude for a tangential offer by a pedigreed white woman.” Ew.
“Google Translate needs a BRF button.” 😆🤣😉
Does it ever! Also why does every one of these stories refer to Jobson’s musings as “a bombshell new book?” 🤔 A book supposedly about “Our King” is apparently full of “bombshells”.
Yeah. It was most likely posed as, “Would you like any additional guidance from another daughter-in-law? Perhaps Sophie?” And Meghan thought she had enough of a coach in Harry. Nope. He didn’t know the half of it.
Why do naive but welll-meaning folks ALWAYS swallow the bait from gaslighters?
They count on u saying: “I believe there’s truth in this, but…”
They don’t care about your ‘but’. They’re just triumphant that they’ve caught another sucker.
And they count on well-meaning, decent folks to be “tolerant” and “kind” while they tear down our society.
We need to confront lies and bullies when they rear their ugly heads.
Meghan unequivocally said in the Netflix special that there were zero princess lessons offered, using The Princess Diaries as a reference. I believe her.
I don’t believe this story. And the so called princess lessons are fiction. Diana for example was left to her own devices at buckingham palace as she reported to morton.i doubt kate had.princess lessons
Diana who was barely a teenager when she met Charles, was left alone.
She told that she learned during the Australian visit, she came back as another person.
I don’t buy this either. Meg has more class then the lot of them.
I do not believe the Meghan story regarding QEII suggesting Sophie as a tutor mentor nor do I believe the story regarding that the new Duchess was ‘relieved’ she would no longer have to curtsey to Meghan.
All this nonsense regarding to whom to curtsey and how to curtsey is pure nonsense. However, nonsensical as it is, there is a protocol: female married-in commoners take their rank, title and precedence from their royal husbands.
If Meghan is with Harry the Sophie has to curtsey as Harry outranks Sophie’s husband and Sophie herself. If Meghan would meet Edward without her husband present then Meghan would have to curtsey. If Meghan and Sophie both meet, without their husbands present, probably neither would need to curtesy but Meghan would outrank Sophie as Meghan’s husband is higher up in the line of succession.
Footnote: Meghan, Kate and Sophie would all be required, if not in the presence of their husbands, to curtsey to The Princess Royal as she is the second highest ranking female in the UK only behind Camilla.
Exactly! They left Diana to twist in the wind. The only instructions she got were from her grandmother and it still wasn’t enough. That family’s attitude towards all married ins was “sink or swim”.
They did the same to Fergie. Left her in an apartment in Buckingham Palace to fend for herself while Andrew was away in the military. No guidance, no training, no direction.
I can well imagine Sophie thinking she can be the boss of Meghan and having already experienced it with Kate Meghan decided to politely decline.
No helpful direction for Fergie, but they gave her plenty of orders about keeping the windows and curtains shut so she wouldn’t ‘ruin’ tourist photos of Buck House.
I believe there was also a story of Sophie offering princess lessons to Kate early on in the marriage as well. This was just repurposed to include Meghan now.
Years ago Sophie herself admitted there is never any training to be a working royal. You learn by doing; she learned by doing and watching QEII.
@TESSA, exactly, this is just more bullsht from the Palace of bullsht. Look at how many people were instructed by the Queen to help teach Megan how to behave. What a complete and utter crock. Meghan and the Queen got on really well, and THAT is the problem. Jealousy, jealousy and more jealousy. Soppy Sophie has ideas above her station in this showers hierarchy, and very soon she is going to be cut down to size. I saw the look Khate gave her when they were all attending a thanksgiving service earlier in the year, Sophie stepped forward to speak to Charlie and Charlie stopped to talk to her. The look on khates face could have curdled milk. So step carefully Sophie, there are a lot of chickens waiting to roost, and I wonder how long it will be before the fake Sheik story appears in print again. By the way, I thought the Queen was a lot closer to fergie than you, fergie even got the corgis didn’t she?
Sounds like something made up after the fact to claim they were welcoming. Why would it make sense for Sophie to be Meghan’s mentor? Sophie worked out of BP and Meghan was to work out of KP with W&K and PH. KP had a staff that was supposed to know what they were doing and 3 other “senior” royals. If QE wanted Sophie to help out why were they never at any event together?
Agreed. Many, many people have pointed out Sophie’s nasty public attitude and behavior towards Meghan. Sophie the failed PR person wants a different story out there, thinking we cannot see the photos and videos of her behavior for ourselves.
Sophie’s advice would probably have centered around how to kiss up to W&K so if I were Meghan I would have said “no thanks” too.
But, I don’t believe such a recommendation by the queen was ever made. Even look at how this story is worded – it was recommended that Meghan ask Sophie for help. It wasn’t that Sophie would help, it wasn’t that sophie was given the “task” of helping Meghan, it wasn’t that the Queen asked Sophie if she would help Meghan. It was “recommended” that Meghan ask Sophie. that’s a very weak story, you know? It doesn’t sound like the Queen just said “oh ask sophie if you have any questions, she’ll help you.” Had she done so, of course M would have called up Sophie. (and maybe she did ask Sophie and Sophie ignored her requests, which is also likely.)
I always thought Sophie was behind the “degree wife” comment.
finally – this story is enraging because of the comment about how their relationship with the royal family disintegrated after they stepped back in 2020. No, they stepped back of how their relationships had disintegrated. Yes, it was the press intrusion – but if they had a close family support system and strong family ties, that family would have at least stepped into help when a pregnant Meghan was suicidal. Instead, they ramped up the attacks.
Sophie trash-talked PM Blair, his wife, other political figures, plus Chuck & Camela to the fake sheikh. Sophie’s advice, if it was ever truly offered, would probably have made Meghan a little circumspect.
This offer of Sophie to teach the new girl is similar to stories where Sophie was supposedly offered by the queen to reach Kate princess lessons. This sounds like a rehash of that story.
I feel like this Jobson guy WANTS Meghan to sue him for libel. Tom Bowers without a DOUBT was trying to provoke a lawsuit with his ratchet little book of bullshit. The tabloids are DESPERATE for content, and a lawsuit would provide months’ worth.
All I know is it gives me ENORMOUS pleasure, knowing that Spare has sold more copies than probably all the royal 1=1÷6÷,,`~
Derp! I’m at work and I dropped my phone before I finished my last comment, and then got called to a patient, totally unaware that it finished itself for me!
What it should have said was that it gives me enormous pleasure knowing that Spare has probably sold more copies than the last decade of royal biographies put together, and that it probably drives people like Jobson CRAZY.
This isn’t surprising that the Fail is highlighting Jabba’s lies. Remember that the Daily Fail wants to destroy H&M because of the lawsuits Harry and the others filed. So expect the Fail to go full throttle attacking Harry and especially Meghan going forward.
I said this in a previous post but this is Jobson trying to rewrite history with his own spin. Problem is that there a million versions of these stories and only 1 of Harry’s.
Tina Brown was EVERYWHERE in US media doing promo for her book and only sold 21k hardcover copies the first week. It went downhill from there. Harry’s sold over 4 million.
Jobson will be lucky if he sells 1% of that.
Harry also garnered headline beyond just the tabloids. Jonson is stuck with Murdoch media and their like.
Ultimately Harry’s book and words will stand over the others.
Thank you for those last two photos, Kaiser. Sophie is just as jealous as the rest of them. Probably more so now that her place in the family is forever that of “not quite.” She’s not quite a duchess like the rest. She’s not quite Diana. She’s not quite young and not quite old. She’s not quite charismatic, but not quite ready to suck it up and get on with it like Anne.
I imagine this is why we have more leaks about why Harry’s titles should be demoted. That way Sofiesta can feel a bit more special.
So jobson is telling us Meghan, who said throughout Netflix docu-series how much she wanted the big family experience, went counter to her big family desire, and by way of proof he cites the Queen who cannot confirm or deny the report.
LOL exactly.
Sophie made disparaging comments about c and c to the fake sheik and had to work to get into their good graces
I can believe someone like the Queen or others suggested asking Sophie for help. Sophie was never nice to Meghan that we ever saw. She always seemed to ignore her. I’m sure Sophie was plenty nasty to Meghan in private too. So, if it was suggested, I can easily see Meghan ignoring it because why would you ask someone who isn’t friendly or nice to you?
Meghan was popular for a bit at the beginning: are we to believe that Sophie was supposedly tasked with helping Harry’s bride, whom the queen singled out favorably, who was garnering positive stories in the press (before Oceania) and Sophie did not let that be known? She did not want any of Meghan’s shine reflecting positively on her and kept quiet about this for 5 years? Hah!
I don’t agree Meghan was popular at the beginning the tabs were slamming her early on. She was not made welcome and Charles and the queen did nothing to stop it. Only Harry issued a statement.
Meghan was definitely popular early on (I would argue that she still is the most popular royal, along with Harry.) that’s why she was such a threat and why there were so many attacks on her. Yes, there was also a lot of racist coverage, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t popular.
I agree but mostly her popularity was in the USA imo. I was horrified reading the dm early on with some posters wanting to stop the wedding. And everything she did or wore was slammed
Not based on the crowds at her wedding, the responses to her at walkabouts, and so on. The DM comments are not really the best metric of her popularity.
If she had been universally hated in the UK from the get go then the smear campaign would not have been necessary.
Massive crowds showed up to every event Harry and Meghan attended in the UK, so she was popular with the regular people from the outset and not just in the US.
The tabloids did their racist and misogynist stories but things ramped up once the Oceania tour was a huge success and the family started to give them stories, starting with the tiara story.
“and the family started to give them stories”
@Nic919 – You are so correct as your post is exactly what happened. BP & KP went in full-throttle working with the tabloids to try and “put the Sussexes in their place” and securely under their thumb.
Sophie was jealous about a lot of things, including the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust roles for Harry and Meghan. Sophie was the one who was often sent out quietly to the Commonwealth for tours. I’m sure she thought she (and Edward) should have gotten the QCT roles. Just as William thought HE should have been handed the QCT.
@notasugarhere – You are correct. When Anne was made “The Princess Royal”, A.N. Wilson, an English writer and newspaper columnist known for his critical biographies whom I trust as he write so even handedly, stated that Anne was the third highest ranking women, IN HER OWN RIGHT, in the UK behind QEII and the Queen Mother. Now that the Elizabeths have gone to the big jewelry box in the sky, Anne is the second highest ranking woman in the UK directly behind Camilla. No female other than Camilla outranks The Princess Royal in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The Princess Royal does not have to curtsey anyone except her three brothers. Like you, my good friend notasugarhere, I believe this is why Anne seems to be dodging “family” engagements involving her brothers & Camilla. KFCIII must have put the hammer down and told Anne straight-out she had to surtsey to the new Queen.
Pretty obvious this profane toad Jobson was sent out to soften the blows of Prince Harry’s book. Unfortunately for him more people have read Harry’s book, seen the docuseries and heard this couple speaking with their whole chest re their experiences, most especially Meghan in the docuseries then will read his book. Harry’s book went global for a reason, marketing and interest from a global audience because of the footprint Harry has left around the globe. Jobson’s book May soothe the egos in the palace but the damage is done and for any thinking person it is obvious what he is trying to do. His book like many of the other’s who try to rewrite this couples history will fail. A racist woman like Sophie could not and would not be tasked to advise Meghan. As Meghan stated in the docuseries, most of what she learned re this family was from Google.
And the hunt to weaponize white women tears against Meghan continues….it didn’t work for Kate, it’s not going to work for old fiesta. She needs to sit her ass down. Meghan has more class in her one finger than all of them combined.
Kaiser, I absolutely love the way you say something using pictures only and no words. For instance, using the photo of Sophie in the white coat dress with “sailor” style hat, followed by Meghan in the same style hat worn previously. I see what you did there. 🙂
A Jobson book based on anecdotes from unknown sources cannot be trusted.
Black women have to work twice as hard to be seen even half as good.
Of course they were shocked Meghan was on it, she didn’t have a choice in the matter.
More propaganda. This Jobson book is a full throttle propaganda engine. Wow!!!
I don’t believe Meghan would ever say no to QEII. Plus Harry did not mention in Spare that the Queen offered anyone as a guide to help Meghan so Jobson can carry his propaganda and feed it to the royal sycophants as red meat for their insatiable appetite to consume royal propaganda. Those who’ve read Spare will likely not buy his book nor believe the propaganda serialized in the DM.
The monarchy is so dysfunctional that these propagandist bottom feeders are financed to rewrite history to clean up the royal excrement with absurd lies. Well, I’m glad Harry wrote Spare and pulled back the curtains on the entire cesspool.
For a book about KC3 it’s remarkably sparse on any info about its subject. The man’s been on the planet for over 70 years and spent most of his life just waiting to get his hands on the crown, but somehow the most interesting thing about him, according to the tabloids, are the lies they made up about his biracial daughter in law.
That has to sting.
I thought the black equerry was sent to help Meghan, and now it’s Sophie? Which is it, BaRF? Keep your stories straight for once FGS.
I was just going to say this! So which is the lie? My guess is it’s probably both. I believe Meghan probably got more “help” Fergie and Eugenie than from Ford Fiesta and certainly from Keen.
IMO if Queen thought someone should help Meghan, i would have thought the York sisters and mother would have been a better option. as she would have seen how they interacted when she paid a surpise visit to them when Harry brought her over. So i dont see any reason why Sohpie would have been tasked with the Job. to me this is a nonsense story more lies from the BM.
Meghan said she got no help from the Palace. If Sophie had offered to help her Meghan would not have refused it she would have seen it as Sophie welcoming her into the family. The objective from the beginning was for Meghan to fail and for her to leave so no one would have helped her.
Jobson and the Palace still don’t get that saying Meghan was ungrateful is racist.
It’s weird but I remember this exact story but about Kate not Meghan. Sophie was to be dispatched to help Kate but Kate said no I have William. I think he’s repurposed that story.
Back in 2018 I used to listen to Jobson’s podcast he was evenhanded. And his was the first story post marriage that made me think in 2018 that the knives were out for Meghan after the Oceania trip. Because by then I saw him as Charles’ conduit.
Now I think of him as the scourge who offered up dangling Archie over the edge of the balcony. That story sure disappeared quickly.
There was definitely this same story but with Sophie there to help Kate instead of Meghan. They are rehashing old things because they have run out of new things to say.
They really have run out of anything new to say!
I actually think Meghan has had a break from the negative stories compared to last year..they’ve for sure been attacking Harry more pointedly!
There’s been more stories about them being supposedly “snubbed” from events they were never going to or what other people are saying about them but nothing pointedly attacking Meghan like last spring into summer!!
And let’s be real considering all the awards she’s winning clearly their plans didn’t work.
As much as I miss seeing Meghan I’m glad they have nothing new on her and she’s able to a mom, wife, and boss in peace. None of their projects have leaked. It’s been silence since the Netflix doc..
But let’s be honest what they want is Meghan! She’s what really brings them engagement. Piers, Richard, Bower and some of these trolls don’t actually care about Harry or stories about him they want to know what’s going on with Meghan. The royal industry gets boring without her coming outisde.
About the curtsy bs. Not long ago, it was explained that between the members of the BRF, the only royal who gets a curtsy is the petty king and his wife. There are also some rules about blood princesses and non blood princesses but only when husbands are not present which never happen (since they hate each other!).
They bow and curtsy in private life all the time. That’s why QEII kept rewriting the Order of Precedence, starting with when Diana married in. Anne and Alexandra refused to curtsy to Diana because she wasn’t in the line of succession while they were. Rewritten with Fergie, Sophie, Kate, Meghan.
It was QEII’s way of keeping peace and order at massive family gatherings. Having it in writing as to who bowed to whom so there were no arguments.
Those in the line of succession have rank, those who are not in the line have no rank. A married-in has no rank on their own. They only borrow their spouse’s rank when the spouse is present. QEII made that clear, repeatedly, starting with Diana.
This all would have been more complicated had William married Madeleine of Sweden (one of the many set-ups he wanted through the years). Madeleine has her own rank as 1) a royal princess of Sweden and 2) because the Swedish royals are also in the BRF line of succession (as are the Norse and Dutch royals and one of Caroline of Monaco’s children).
IMO this may be why Anne has been absent a few times. I’ll bet Charles has rewritten the OoP to make Anne curtsey to Camilla *even when Charles isn’t present* and Anne is mad as hell.
Of course Anne is mad. I would be too. Anne may be a workhorse but she is not going to be treated like a horse’s a$$.
See my comment above to your excellent post regarding Anne that the computer put in the wrong place.
Meghan exemplified what she thought a modern princess is- a princess is one who serves. I don’t think anyone in the royal family, except Harry, actually exemplifies that. Someone should ask the courtiers what their idea of “service” is, since they think that only by being in the royal family can one “serve.”
The British Royal Family serves only the British Royal Family. They do not serve the public. They only pay lip service to the public.
Let’s be fair, would anyone want lessons on anything from Sophie? My, they all hate, hate, hate.
Also, kinda funny that fiesta has been simmering over this for years and I don’t think Meghan even remembers her name.
What exactly would Sophie teach Meghan? How to appear racist & tone deaf on a Caribbean tour? How to trade on royal connections for your PR firm? How to get caught out by the media in a “fake Sheikh” sting? How to be stoic by granting a media interview and pleading “my Edward is not gay”? Sophie was never great at the job, but she was good at groveling and later forging a close relationship with the Queen. She pushed this narrative of offering to help Meghan even when Meghan was a working royal. Nothing this family says is true.
Credit where credit is due; Sophie is much better at the job than Pegginton and/or Wiggington of Wails.
And there I was, thinking that your: 1+1÷6÷,, etc was some profound crypticism. Lol
@Kingston – you’re not alone as I also sat here trying to make it work! 😆
Diggleybiscuitshire Kaiser? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😄😄😄well now I wish that Meghan had been sent to her . Bet good old digglebiscuit would have been far better and more gracious that duchess ford explorer or whatever Cinderella step mom reincarnated is called these days.
That doesn’t even sound like Meghan’s character. These people will lie about anything.
I would like to think that somewhere in Montecito a duchess is peaceful writing her memoir while sitting under a tree. We’ll wake up one morning to a publishing co. announcing the release of her book.
There is nothing – absolutely less than nothing – that the classless, grasping skank Sophie could teach Meghan. That’s akin to asserting all the wonderful and useful information a Ford Fiesta could impart to a Lamborghini.
#WhiteSupremacyIsOneHellOfADrug
#CoronationSoWhite
They can teach how to teach people that are dim and nothing like you, how to long to be you
They really don’t understand Meghan’s relationship with Harry — her conviction (even if at times a bit naive) that Harry would help her through the process because they’re true partners. It’s such an oddity and mystery to the royals and their fawning stenographers.
They also don’t understand the message they’re sending when they keep telling us that the white lady didn’t want to have to curtsy to the biracial woman.
They are just begging for another “set the record straight” interview.
Queen sounds like she didn’t know much about her family
She knew them, but being of a different generation, she kept most of it to herself.
They are using her reluctance to snitch and amicability against her, by assigning their pettiness and vindictiveness towards their son, brother and his 👪 on her, now that she is dead.
This is an untrue statement.
Like most of the bad decisions made out of spite and meant to be punitive towards the Sussexes, it is untrue.
N.B.The Queen’s likability will not be affected, nor the senior royals, no matter how may ‘porkpies’/lies this medicore book states.
What a nasty description of anybody: “Queen Elizabeth II believed strongly that Meghan – a divorced, mixed-race American actress”
That’s all Meghan ever was to them. She was never viewed as HRH the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry’s wife, the King’s daughter-in-law. They never truly treated her as member of the royal family, or as an asset to the Crown, but they sure as hell love building themselves up by tearing down her name. I find these people so loathsome.
This shows the level of accuracy in this book -“after the royal couple stepped back from duties at the beginning of 2020, their relationship with the rest of the family began to disintegrate”. This right here is fiction considering these same royal reporters were bragging back in 2019 that no one was supporting the Sussexes and have been dropped like hot stones or something. The disintegration happened long before that and went downhill after the jealousy of the Australian tour. The fact of the matter is no one mentioned Sophie Wessex in regards to Meghan until Meghan and Harry left the UK. All of a sudden she was using Meghan’s name to clout chase and frame herself as the secret weapon (/so stealthy we all forgot to notice her). I don’t think she offered to help Meghan any more than Susan Hussy was purported to. This is as accurate as them saying Meghan had kidnapping training ,which never happened. Can’t recall one instance where it was reported the Sussexes got together with the Wessexes outside of official functions because it definitely would have been leaked. I think Sophie resented Meghan, she was basically kept on the back burner from her sheik scandal until the Sussexes left, and based on their recent tours, she’s still bland, unstylish, unremarkable and sometimes rude. She should take her temporary loaner Duchess title and focus on making that work.
These so-called experts who are part of this ‘royal propaganda industry’, can make up sh=t and contribute any of their own hatefulness, their denigrating remarks, made up fan fixation and bias opinions, to any sources; be it palaces sources, senior members of the royal family, friend of xxx, a source close to xxx, former senior staff’, etc.
Their sources are not verifiable and almost always nameless. And they never present a counter source to their ‘findings’/statements’, something a real journalist would take pride to do, as it is standard journalism practise. That’s why these people have zero credibility.
This daily diaria of propaganda is a disgrace to real journalism (still some of them have the audacity to call themselves journalists – eye roll).