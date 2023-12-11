Sophie Turner really is dating Peregrine Pearson, heir to the Viscount Cowdray

At the end of October, Sophie Turner magically appeared at the Rugby World Cup final in Paris – she was part of the trophy presentation as part of her brand-ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton. People were like “wow, I hope she enjoyed her weekend in Paris?” She did – that same weekend, photographers caught her snogging a British aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson, heir to the Viscount Cowdray. Pearson is considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the UK, and he split with “Princess” Maria-Olympia around the same time as Sophie and Joe Jonas were working out their divorce in mediation. Some people wondered if Sophie and Peregrine were just a hookup situation, a quick rebound for both of them. Looks like they’re really dating though.

Sophie Turner is enjoying her casual romance with Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson as a newly single woman. The “Game of Thrones” star, who split from estranged husband Joe Jonas in September, has been on the market and “casually dating a few people” since she and the singer split up, a source told Us Weekly.

Per the insider, Turner “really seems to like spending time with Perry” as the two have “become progressively closer.”

While the source told the outlet that it is “too soon to tell if there’s long term potential,” they speculated that “things might be headed that way.”

Turner was first linked to Pearson — heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex — in late October when the two were spotted locking lips in Paris.

The two have since gotten more bold about their romance and were spotted packing on the PDA on Friday. In the photos, the British aristocrat and Turner shared a kiss while wrapped in each other’s arms during a stroll in London. The casual couple kept close during their daytime walk, grinning from ear to ear and holding hands when they were embracing each other.

The photos are linked below – they definitely weren’t hiding, and they want people to know that they’re dating. Before all of this, I don’t think I realized that Sophie is posh? Like, she’s a royalist who is banging British nobility. It might turn out that Sophie’s whole “married to a Jonas brother” American adventure was just a blip and she’s gone back to her posh roots permanently now. I definitely can’t see her with another American.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

51 Responses to “Sophie Turner really is dating Peregrine Pearson, heir to the Viscount Cowdray”

  1. Nikomikaelx says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:04 am

    Peregrine Pearson .. its a name for sure.

  2. AlpineWitch says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Never heard of him before but I cannot stop laughing at his name 😂

    • Becks1 says:
      December 11, 2023 at 10:44 am

      I guess its one of those aristo names – I think the current duke of devonshire is also Peregrine.

    • bettyrose says:
      December 11, 2023 at 1:29 pm

      My only association with the name is Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, which I genuinely thought was a goofy made up name to suit the theme of the book.

  3. MoxyLady007 says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Perry the Platypus!!!
    Sorry my kids are on a Phineas and ferb kick. It’s so fun.
    Good for her! You do you boo. And keep your kids close.

    • og bella says:
      December 11, 2023 at 3:11 pm

      There’s a hundred and four days of summer vacation
      Then school comes along just to end it
      So the annual problem for our generation
      Is finding a good way to spend it

      Like maybe…

  4. Kirsten says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Good for her.

  5. GDubslady says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:07 am

    He looks dull as paint drying on multiple levels.

  6. MF says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Is it just me, or does it seem like most British actors who are successful are posh? Obviously, family money helps a great deal when it comes to making it in the industry. I imagine family connections are also useful for getting your foot in the door at a prestigious British acting school (not to mention roles in the theater).

    • AlpineWitch says:
      December 11, 2023 at 10:10 am

      It isn’t just you, it’s actually as it is. For a working class actor is almost impossible to feature in anything important in the film industry in the UK.

      ETA: Fees at important acting schools are out of reach for British low class kids.

      ETA2: Wikipedia doesn’t list any posh connections for Turner.

      • Penguin says:
        December 11, 2023 at 10:39 am

        To be fair, undergraduate learning in the UK is very cost-effective even in the arts. It costs just over £9000 for English students and is free for Scottish students in Scottish universities. Postgraduate degrees in the arts differ greatly, but at the Scottish Royal Conservatory, they’re about £12000-£13000, though they get an interest-free loan for some of that. Where you get into the inequality of it all is to have a decent shot at being an actor you need time and access to perfect your craft. You also must live in a city where loads of theatre and film stuff goes on so you can be seen. Cities have become incredibly expensive and even a part-time job won’t cut it to make ends meet. So unless you take out a loan, have really good connections or have your family supporting you I think it would be very hard to find the time to do workshops, rehearsals, auditions etc. Not to mention that average actors in Britain (much like everywhere else I imagine) are not very well paid at all, in comparison to the US or something. The top actors on Coronation Street (very long-running famous British soap) get about £100 000 a year.

      • Concern Fae says:
        December 11, 2023 at 10:41 am

        Yeah. Looking at Wikipedia, she’s I. Kate Middleton territory. Parents from a working class background who earn enough money to buy a nice house and get their kids into good schools. If the kids socialize into the right circles, they can move up to posh. My head canon here is that there were several truly posh kids working on GOT (Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie that I know of) and thus Sophie did move up into the posh world.

        According to Wikipedia, her father worked for a pallet manufacturing company. Very curious. Does seem like a more reliable source of income than Party Pieces. If it was a family business, then a lot of the money would have been available for the kids. So, not actually posh, but a respectable background for a very pretty girl who wants to move up a social class or two.

      • Emme says:
        December 11, 2023 at 12:16 pm

        @Penguin… just to clarify your statement, it’s £9,000 a YEAR for a 3 year degree course for English students!

    • sevenblue says:
      December 11, 2023 at 10:33 am

      I don’t know if I can share youtube link here, but here is James Mcavoy, talking about it on Colbert: (“James McAvoy Addresses The ‘Class Ceiling'”)
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDwRkzJPkSA

    • Amy Bee says:
      December 11, 2023 at 10:34 am

      People who want to be an actor or a musician in the UK these days have to have money or at least connections to the industry. That’s why most of the actors and musicians nowadays come from posh or aristo backgrounds.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      December 11, 2023 at 10:42 am

      The UK entertainment industry is notoriously classist, if you don’t have the right accent or went to drama school casting agents won’t look twice at you – its slowly changing with the younger agents coming up but its especially bad in theatre.

      Also family connections to the industry is everything regardless if you have talent or not.

      • AC says:
        December 11, 2023 at 12:30 pm

        That’s actually interesting.
        When Trump had called some of our famous US actors for being elitist, there’s a couple of actors that fired back on him saying that they actually came from very humble beginnings.
        Although, we do have nepobabies here in the US and they got in the industry easier because of their parent’s connections. But there is one artist that I can think of who is very talented even though her dad is a director.

    • Kïkkï says:
      December 11, 2023 at 6:50 pm

      Yes, at least in the past. Michaela Cowl wrote an essay about that subject

  7. Eowyn says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:12 am

    I’m really curious about posh as a label and what that means in England when you’re not aristocracy. It seems like a very intricate system. No sarcasm.

    Reply
      December 11, 2023 at 10:16 am

      Posh is someone who’s either aristocracy/landed gentry or someone with several million pounds in the bag… an average middle class person isn’t considered ‘posh’ unless they’ve aristocratic connections.

      Having said that, Wiki lists her parents as a nursery teacher and her father working for a pallet company. Maybe her relatives are posh.

      ETA: you can also act ‘posh’ as a means to belong to the upper classes but you aren’t in reality.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      December 11, 2023 at 10:45 am

      I wouldn’t label Sophie as posh – she’s def middle class. He is very def posh.

  8. Mavsmom31 says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:17 am

    Ugggh…say no to cigarettes Sophie. Going back to her peoples is definitely why moving to the UK was so imperative for her. Sorry…the pics look unwashed.

  9. JaneS says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:22 am

    Homesick. Wanted to live in UK.
    I can see it.
    And being Mrs. Jonas seemed to be taking over her life.

    SATC Samatha “I love you. But I love ME more”
    Hoping for all the best for Sophie.

  10. Amy Bee says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:32 am

    I don’t know it seems like she’s jumping from one strait jacket into another one. Maybe she’s just having some fun but being with someone who’s an aristo seems like hell to me.

    • terra says:
      December 11, 2023 at 11:49 am

      This. I mean, it’s okay to be single for a while, damn.

    • bettyrose says:
      December 11, 2023 at 1:17 pm

      I’m holding off judgement because serial monogamy was the game in my generation and if she’s just having some short-term fun with a man who towers over her, more power to her. But while I do wish for her a loving, respectful partner, girl needs to play the field. She did a lot of adulting very young.

  11. Libra says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Olympia of Greece would offer a huge dowry of Miller billionaire money and fame ( Her mother received 200 million when she married.) He passed up a big payday.

  12. stormyshay says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Good for her. I get the impression she was stifled in her marriage to Joffrey Jonas. He certainly tried to drag her through the mud when it ended. I saw a story that Joe is happy for her in dating this new fella. Nice try. He just realized every other media strategy he tried did not seem to work, so now he has pulled a 180.

    I do not foresee Sophie staying in America any more than she has to, so I do not see her dating an American. I certainly wouldn’t after an international custody situation.

  13. TikiChica says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:46 am

    You fool of a Took!
    I’ll see myself out.

  14. JMoney says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Sophie’s dad worked as a director for a pallet company and her mom was a nursery school teacher. That said Sophie attended Warwickshire Prep a private all girls school. I remember Joe Jonas saying her brothers and dad only watched rugby and rugby is considered a posh sport. I think they were middle class. However now that Sophie has made millions due to GoT/X-Men/LV ambassadorship, could she technically be considered posh? Not sure

  15. NotSoSocialB says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:53 am

    Bridge Troll Brother must be seething at the height difference. I mean, the photos chosen here illustrate the difference quite mightily. And such an unattractive little bridge troll at that.

  16. Jane says:
    December 11, 2023 at 10:56 am

    Hello! How quickly we forget Sophie voiced Princess Charlotte in the Max series, The Prince. I doubt a staunch royalist would have done that.

  17. K8erade says:
    December 11, 2023 at 12:01 pm

    I’m kind of curious what this means for Sophie’s daughters. Aristocrats aren’t always big on stepchildren and I can’t see Joe the Controller being happy either and I could see him fighting back. I doubt that Perry’s family would have any issue as I don’t see them starting if it were going to cause problems. I’m just not sure how it would that would work if it were to go all the way and I can see Joe insisting the girls be raised in America.

  18. pyritedigger says:
    December 11, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    Sophie isn’t posh, as many have said. Aside from this being a new relationship, their ages, rebound status etc., it’s highly unlikely Viscount Falcon will be serious about her. He is most definitely posh, and she’s a 20-something actress from a middle-class background who’s divorced, has two small children, and has had a lot of scandal attached to her name. She isn’t posh wife material to the actual aristocracy.

  19. AC says:
    December 11, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    “I definitely can’t see her with another American”

    @kaiser 100% agree with you. It also confirms my thoughts about her were spot on.

  20. bettyrose says:
    December 11, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    High waisted acid washed jeans were my life in junior high. I would have fought her for that pair on the sale rack. I couldn’t pull it off now, but I still love seeing it back in fashion.

  21. teecee says:
    December 11, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    When this chick goes mask off* and reveals herself as a Tory, I am going to laugh at all her “rah rah” fangirls who made her into a FEMINIST queen just because she married and left a sexist narcissist.

    *(Mask off again. Her Meghan comments already showed her true colors.)

  22. Lili says:
    December 11, 2023 at 4:28 pm

    At least his family is worth a few hundred mill so he is not dating her for her money

    • bettyrose says:
      December 11, 2023 at 5:52 pm

      ITA. She deserves better than someone who is using her, but I suspect they’re using each other. It’s great for his street cred to date a gorgeous actress, given that he already has a title and money. Actually, I’m not sure what she gets out of it other than fun, but that’s enough, isn’t it? Maybe also just a pause button. Can you imagine the offers rolling in to date her? From British aristos to a-list Hollywood stars to billionaire oil barons. And she’s like, I’m doing this right now, thanks.

  23. Plums says:
    December 11, 2023 at 5:10 pm

    Idk, I thought to be considered posh, you needed to come from old money and/or blue bloods, attend some sort of exclusive boarding/prep school, and RP is your natural accent. I don’t think Sophie qualifies.

  24. Haylie says:
    December 11, 2023 at 9:20 pm

    From the frying pan into the fire. Girl, I guess.

