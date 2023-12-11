Sophie Turner really is dating Peregrine Pearson, heir to the Viscount Cowdray

At the end of October, Sophie Turner magically appeared at the Rugby World Cup final in Paris – she was part of the trophy presentation as part of her brand-ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton. People were like “wow, I hope she enjoyed her weekend in Paris?” She did – that same weekend, photographers caught her snogging a British aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson, heir to the Viscount Cowdray. Pearson is considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the UK, and he split with “Princess” Maria-Olympia around the same time as Sophie and Joe Jonas were working out their divorce in mediation. Some people wondered if Sophie and Peregrine were just a hookup situation, a quick rebound for both of them. Looks like they’re really dating though.

Sophie Turner is enjoying her casual romance with Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson as a newly single woman. The “Game of Thrones” star, who split from estranged husband Joe Jonas in September, has been on the market and “casually dating a few people” since she and the singer split up, a source told Us Weekly. Per the insider, Turner “really seems to like spending time with Perry” as the two have “become progressively closer.” While the source told the outlet that it is “too soon to tell if there’s long term potential,” they speculated that “things might be headed that way.” Turner was first linked to Pearson — heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex — in late October when the two were spotted locking lips in Paris. The two have since gotten more bold about their romance and were spotted packing on the PDA on Friday. In the photos, the British aristocrat and Turner shared a kiss while wrapped in each other’s arms during a stroll in London. The casual couple kept close during their daytime walk, grinning from ear to ear and holding hands when they were embracing each other.

[From Page Six]

The photos are linked below – they definitely weren’t hiding, and they want people to know that they’re dating. Before all of this, I don’t think I realized that Sophie is posh? Like, she’s a royalist who is banging British nobility. It might turn out that Sophie’s whole “married to a Jonas brother” American adventure was just a blip and she’s gone back to her posh roots permanently now. I definitely can’t see her with another American.

