‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #165: Will the aristos retaliate against Prince William?

I watched a cult documentary I paid $4 for on Amazon called The Deep End. Chandra is watching The Gilded Age and still loves it.
As we mentioned last week, the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame named the racist royals who had concerns about the baby’s skin color. Harry and Meghan first mentioned that in their Oprah interview and did not name the royal racists. To recap, Meghan named the two royal racists in her correspondence with Charles, but those names were not in any of the editions of Endgames except the Dutch one. Scobie claimed he never submitted a book that had their names in it. He said that most of the Fleet Street reporters know who they are, however. Scobie’s publisher, HarperCollins, is going to conduct an inquiry as to how the names got into the Dutch translation. We know Meghan has the receipts.
Meanwhile the royals are doing the most to show they’re not racist except own up to it. Kate’s dodgy uncle Gary did a column for The Daily Mail where he defended Kate by saying she can’t be racist because he and Kate’s mom grew up in West London. Sir Kenneth Olisa, the first black Lord-Lieutenant of London, also defended the royals.
The Daily Mail has said that the royals are taking a “charm offensive” approach to the racism allegations. Kate opened a new Children’s Day Surgery at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London this week where she was photographed with people of color. Charles, William and Kate also had crisis talks. These seem to have worked somewhat in that coverage is no longer focused on Endgame.
The Telegraph claimed a royal source is urging the Sussexes to defend the Windsors against the racism claims. This is ridiculous considering the Windsor’s “recollections may vary” response to the Oprah interview. Meanwhile Omid Scobie was asked in a BBC interview if he would apologize to the Windsors.
Harry’s old friend Hugh Grosevenor, the Duke of Westminster, is getting married this June. Hugh is close to Harry and William and is Louis’s godfather. An initial report from Roya Nikkhah in The Times claimed that Hugh didn’t invite Harry and Meghan to his wedding to “avoid a family clash in the House of Windsor.” Then the Daily Mail and The Telegraph did follow ups claiming that Hugh was sad about having to snub the Sussexes but that it’s all Harry’s fault. Page Six blew the lid off all that when they said that Harry got a “save the date” card for Hugh’s wedding a few months ago and then called Hugh to tell him it was best that he didn’t go. This was very tacky of William to use the Duke of Westminster to bash his brother. We wonder how the aristos will get get back at William. We also wonder if William will ever be king.
Comment from girl_ninja on Taylor Swift's Time Magazine person of the year article.
Comment from DaveW on the post where Angie Harmon said her daughters play Rizzoli and Isles for her dogs when she's away.
Thanks for listening!
Carol Middleton’s family lived in Southall, West London at a time when it was predominantly “white.” However when an Asian invasion occurred in the area, most of the white people shifted out of the area to get away from the Asian communities that started to dominate the locality. Today Southall is about 80% Asian but Carol’s family has not lived there in decades and Kate has probably never stepped foot in Southall so Uncle Gary is talking out of backside as per usual. By the way the white people who lived in that area were some of the racist people you would ever meet which is why they moved out once the Asians moved in.
There will always be the Aristos that suck up to William.
The old money UK is such a “class” society.
David Beckham is 1 in a million in the UK, a kid that came up from working people.
Oh, he’s wealthy all right. And they use him for their PR, but he knows it and we know it, the Aristos/BRF still think of him as “Less than” and those people with never change.