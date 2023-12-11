‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #165: Will the aristos retaliate against Prince William?



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:00

We should have an episode out next week and will be off three weeks for the holidays. I watched a cult documentary I paid $4 for on Amazon called The Deep End. Chandra is watching The Gilded Age and still loves it. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 6:00 to 24:00

As we mentioned last week, the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame named the racist royals who had concerns about the baby’s skin color. Harry and Meghan first mentioned that in their Oprah interview and did not name the royal racists. To recap, Meghan named the two royal racists in her correspondence with Charles, but those names were not in any of the editions of Endgames except the Dutch one. Scobie claimed he never submitted a book that had their names in it. He said that most of the Fleet Street reporters know who they are, however. Scobie’s publisher, HarperCollins, is going to conduct an inquiry as to how the names got into the Dutch translation. We know Meghan has the receipts.

Meanwhile the royals are doing the most to show they’re not racist except own up to it. Kate’s dodgy uncle Gary did a column for The Daily Mail where he defended Kate by saying she can’t be racist because he and Kate’s mom grew up in West London. Sir Kenneth Olisa, the first black Lord-Lieutenant of London, also defended the royals.

The Daily Mail has said that the royals are taking a “charm offensive” approach to the racism allegations. Kate opened a new Children’s Day Surgery at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London this week where she was photographed with people of color. Charles, William and Kate also had crisis talks. These seem to have worked somewhat in that coverage is no longer focused on Endgame.

The Telegraph claimed a royal source is urging the Sussexes to defend the Windsors against the racism claims. This is ridiculous considering the Windsor’s “recollections may vary” response to the Oprah interview. Meanwhile Omid Scobie was asked in a BBC interview if he would apologize to the Windsors.

Harry’s old friend Hugh Grosevenor, the Duke of Westminster, is getting married this June. Hugh is close to Harry and William and is Louis’s godfather. An initial report from Roya Nikkhah in The Times claimed that Hugh didn’t invite Harry and Meghan to his wedding to “avoid a family clash in the House of Windsor.” Then the Daily Mail and The Telegraph did follow ups claiming that Hugh was sad about having to snub the Sussexes but that it’s all Harry’s fault. Page Six blew the lid off all that when they said that Harry got a “save the date” card for Hugh’s wedding a few months ago and then called Hugh to tell him it was best that he didn’t go. This was very tacky of William to use the Duke of Westminster to bash his brother. We wonder how the aristos will get get back at William. We also wonder if William will ever be king.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 24:00 to end

