The Sussexes’ Grosvenor wedding-snub is because they ‘bad-mouthed’ the Windsors

The vibe around this whole Hugh Grosvenor story is very strange. It’s possible that Hugh, the Duke of Westminster and the inheritor of a $10 billion fortune, would willingly involve himself in the Windsors’ increasingly clownish PR. It’s possible that Hugh decided, on his own, to exclude the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from an invitation to his June 2024 wedding and then chose to announce the snub to a royal reporter. But this whole thing absolutely has the feel of Prince William overstepping across the board – that William threw a tantrum to Hugh about snubbing the Sussexes, then William leaked the news to the Sunday Times as a way to box in the Grosvenor family and use their name for his own bullsh-t. If I was in Hugh’s place, I would find William’s actions and behavior really tacky, inappropriate and gauche. But that’s just me. According to the Telegraph, Hugh is very mad that Prince Harry would be so mean to the Windsors. Mmhm.
The wedding snub: Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, have allegedly been excluded from Hugh’s wedding guest list to avoid a family clash in the House of Windsor (after all, what bride wants a royal feud to upstage her big day?). But it is quite a snub and illustrates just how distant Harry now is from the world that he was brought up in. He and Hugh know each other very well – in 2015 the pair travelled together in South Africa with the aim of fighting rhino poaching – and this lack of an invitation is likely to be a nail in the coffin of an important friendship.
The consequences: But it seems that Harry is once again discovering how bad-mouthing the Royal family in public can have consequences on relationships beyond just those within his family. The Grosvenor ties to the royals are entrenched: while Hugh is King Charles’s godson; he in turn was made godfather to Prince George when he was born and later to Prince Archie.
Hugh and his fiance: The couple themselves are said to have met through friends and the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales are firmly on the invitation list for their June wedding – and there is a good chance all of them will attend (Charles is likely to be in the country as the following weekend is the Trooping the Colour).
Hugh’s loyalty: “You have to remember that people like this are very traditional – and while they wouldn’t be at all bothered by a drunken uncle or some overt snogging on the dance floor, they don’t like it when people criticise their way of life in public, which is exactly what Harry and Meghan have been doing for the last few years,” says a source who knows the Grosvenors. “And given who he is, Hugh’s loyalty would always have to be to the current King and the future King.”
Do these people think the Sussexes would have displayed a wedding invitation?? The absence of a stiff white invitation to prop up on a Montecito mantelpiece will sting even more when it becomes clear that the Waleses might play a major role in the day itself. William is apparently in the running to be best man (a role he last took on in public at Harry’s wedding) while Prince George, as one of Hugh’s godsons, is likely to be a pageboy. Given Hugh is thought to be the only friend of William and Harry’s chosen to be a godparent by both, this could fan even more flames over in California.
Hugh likes to keep it low-key?? As for the couple themselves – they are unusually low-key given their wealth and connections, as evidenced by the fact that only one engagement photograph of them was released in which they are wearing very casual clothes. “They are very, very private,” says a high-society contact. “Nobody has any good gossip on them.”
Meghan would have disapproved! …The day itself will probably follow the rhythms of a classic upper-crust English country wedding, rather than anything billionaire-like: men in morning suits and women in pretty florals with hats, children as bridesmaids rather than adults, and a service filled with hymns and carefully chosen readings. Speeches at dinner will likely be dominated by men (something Meghan would possibly disapprove of) while the rule of thumb when it comes to the music will probably be: the cheesier the better. When all is said and done, though, the fact that Harry and Meghan won’t be strutting their stuff to Sweet Caroline and Come on Eileen is incredibly sad. Given how deep the links are between the two families, it is an outcome neither side would have wanted.
The ghastly pattern is familiar to all of the royal-watchers – someone in the UK will make a big deal about snubbing Harry and Meghan from a hat party or biscuit tournament, then there are days of stories where sources insist that the snub must sting the Sussexes, that they must be beside themselves with misery, but that’s what they get for pointing out that the Windsors are racist and sadistic morons. Again, what’s fascinating about this particular cycle is that the royals have roped in one of the richest and most powerful men in the country. They’re using a billionaire’s name in their petty little drama. As I said, it’s possible that Hugh Grosvenor genuinely feels this way – but if he’s so humble, low-key and no-drama, why would he willingly take part in this despicable royal soap opera?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
It’s the desperation of this leak and of the reporters for me. These people are DESPERATE. Nobody cares about this wedding at all and the fact they’re using this as some kind of punishment is hysterical. If Meghan didn’t go to the coronation and Harry got out of England with his hanger in hand, why would they care about a stupid wedding? This is why no one takes the rota seriously. This is so unserious, lol. This is why Meghan living her life bothers them because they wanted her to miss this and that pap photo shows that she doesn’t.
I think plenty of people care about this wedding- the Royals, Royal adjacent, friends, business colleagues, the press, etc., right down to the diehard monarchist on a pension, living in a council flat.
I think HG weighed it oup: Who do I need to piss off the least? And now we know the answer. Let’s face it. These people stick together.
However it happened It’s been like an early Christmas for the British tabloids. In recent months there was nothing to be had from Harry and Meghan, and then this lands in their lap. Finally, another arrow that they can hurt H and M with. They don’t care what it is as long as it’s poison and wounds H & M. I fear that they will never have any peace.
William is a piece of garbage like his father, and will be a garbage king like his father. Let’s hope the monarchy is a thing of the past by then.., because they are all disgusting, privileged parasites.
Grosvenor and Prince Peg (or the Monarchy) are in a co-dependant toxic relationship. He is 32, inherited all his money and most of it started because he owns most of CENTRAL LONDON. Who gives a toss about what he thinks, what his motives are. I doubt that he cares and is more like PR weasels going at it. He makes his money out of leasholds. Leasholds: A feudal, antiquated system of not owning what you pay full price for because the land is owned by an aristocrat. The minister (Gove) in charge of housing this last week made a lot of noise about facing out leasehold (which is insane that it even exists past 1900’s) but in essence kept all of it intact. In a system so so so broken, that rees-Mogg (*barf*) said in an interview that Gove is not upper class (although a son of an upper class family) because *drumroll* he is ADOPTED… like you can’t make this stuff up.
Sorry.. I find all this so bloody aggravating.
But @Annakist, why do you think any of this ridiculous nonsense about not being invited to the wedding of Harry’s childhood friend, Hugh Grosvenor, somehow ‘hurts’ Harry & Meghan? I would bet that Meg doesn’t care, and that Harry is over the continual crap being pulled by his royal relatives in cahoots with the rotten rota. If H&M had been included in the wedding invite, would they have attended? I doubt it. Most likely, Harry would have begged off, citing an actual schedule conflict, and sent Hugh and his bride a lovely wedding gift. In fact, H&M, may yet still send these upperclass snots a nice wedding gift. LOL! 😆 🎁
C’mon, this wedding “snub” is “another arrow that they can hurt H and M with. They don’t care what it is as long as it’s poison and wounds H & M”? I’m not sure if H&M are WOUNDED in any way shape or form. Meghan has friends of her own; friends from long before she met Harry, and this guy is NOT one of those friends. Why would his not inviting her to his wedding wound her? As for Harry, the man stated in Spare that he lost a ton of “friends” when he met and married his lovely wife, and he is at peace with it. Those that didn’t base their friendship on who he married have stayed with him till today. Those that loved him conditionally moved on once he chose his wife over them. If this Grosvenor guy is a true friend, then him not inviting Harry to his wedding has already been discussed and both are good. If he is another of those “friends” then chances are there’s been zero communication in years and I doubt lack of invitation from such a “friend” would “wound” Harry in any way.
The UK media jackals tried to ruin Meghan’s wedding. Then they tried to ruin Eugenie’s wedding and blame Meghan. Because Meghan dared to be pregnant at the time of the wedding, and Meghan supposedly wanted the tiara Eugenie wore. They tried to ruin Eugenie’s wedding just to tear down Meghan.
Now they are already trying to ruin the Grovesner wedding by making up a lie about Harry & Meghan being snubbed. We know what they would do if Harry & Meghan came.
If Harry & Grovesner are friends, Harry already knew about the engagement and probably spoke to his friend about the reality of how the tabloids would destroy the wedding if Harry & Meghan came, and neither Harry or Meghan would want to do that to a friend. They will send congratulations and a gift.
Remember, we have only the word of lying tabloids that a snub happened at all – and if they say it happened, it probably didn’t
“the fact that Harry and Meghan won’t be strutting their stuff to Sweet Caroline and Come on Eileen is incredibly sad.”
I am actually dying here. If Meghan wanted a dance party, she could call up Beyoncé.
Forget Sweet Caroline- Remember that Meghan is going to be completely incensed that men are talking at a wedding. Good Lord.
There’s video evidence of Meghan singing along to sweet Caroline at the invictus games. So doubt she’d be above singing it at a wedding. She sang going to the chapel to herself on her wedding day. Meghan is not above cheese. They just make up stuff about her that doesn’t fit the very real evidence of who she is. Meghan can be cheesy!
Her dorkiness is one of my favorite things about her!
😭/☠️
Right? It’s almost as if they think…like they honestly think any of this matters and that H&M can’t just turn on Spotify and dance to these corny songs to their hearts content.
Not Spotify.
That’s what pisses them off the most. Acknowledgment by the Grovesnors, Cholmondeleys, Percy’s, and especially the Windsor’s,etc. is supposed to be the sort of thing that you would be willing to sell your first born for, and Meghan is just doing her best Shania Twain ( that don’t impress me much). That she isn’t living out their wet dreams of knocking crystal off the fireplace and stamping her feet is the worst insult for these class obsessed people. How DARE this black, American…… Actress, not care about impressing us!!!
This is it right here! These people (the rota, the aristos) really, really, really care about status. They are deeply invested in being “in” with the right people. Now that they are confronted with a woman doesn’t give a sh!t about that stuff, they are made to look like fools, and so now they are lashing out.
I just adore how irrelevant our Duchess makes these guys seem.
or Idris…
So “they don’t like it when people criticise their way of life in public”? They are racists who hang out with pedophiles also? Good to know. IF this guy were truly a FRIEND to PH, he would invite him and let the chips fall where they may. I would want my friends at my wedding and would expect them all to behave like adults. If he sees being more associated with the monarchy as a win, he is no loss as an associate.
I’d like to think that someone who was as close of a friend of Harry’s as Hugh is called him far in advance to discuss. I could believe that Harry knew that if he went, their wedding would be alllllllll about the Sussexes being there and in a way gave his “blessing” to Hugh. Hopefully, Harry knew way before this news was leaked before that tabloids started running with this story, and hopefully, if the bond is strong enough, Harry will understand the position and he and Hugh will remain friends. At least I hope so. Also, I highly doubt Meghan would be thrilled about going with him and Harry wouldn’t go without her.
The Windsors are such pathetic losers, feeding this story to the press. And by leaking it, they ALREADY made this wedding all about themselves.
The man isn’t very smart. He inherited billions. Which means he has to own companies. So those companies will want to do business around the world. What can William do to help with that. International companies know William isn’t a serious person. So William can’t help in business. Harry on the other hand has billionairs on speed dial.
^^ @Lorelei, sigh, Harry went to Chuck’s con-A-nation without Meghan. So, no! If they had been invited and Harry had wanted to go, he could have attended without Meghan. But honestly, I doubt either of H&M care about Harry’s prior childhood friends who feel the need to snub because they are worried about staying on good terms with Harry’s crap royal relatives. 🙄
Even if none of this nonsense was being bandied about, and the Sussexes had been invited, I do not see them desiring to attend. Honestly, the rota are always cluelessly whining about Meg never wanting to set foot in the U.K. again! At the same time, they blare on that Meg is feeling hurt about not receiving a U.K. wedding invite. 🤪😵💫
Give it up desperate carnival crew. You are the clout-chasing grifters! 🤡 💩
I can imagine the phone call. “Sorry old chum, but your brother’s being a right ass about these invites.” “LOL. The headlines will be a good laugh.”
This type of behavior would get anyone uninvited to their special day. Its supposed to be Grosvenor and his fiancee’s special day yet the Windsors have completely made it about themselves. And look – C-Rex made sure to wrangle himself onto the guest list! The Sussexes should send them a thank you note for not including them in what is turning out to be more disastrous PR for the Rotten Family.
The REAL story behind this goes back to when Hugh’s sister got married years ago, at Chester Cathedral. The Queen (real one) and Prince Philip were invited as was Charles and his Rottweiler. The Queen (real one) let it be known that the Rottweiler (then just a piece on the side) would not be permitted to sit with the royal family. She would be seated rows back with ordinary folk.
Well she wasn’t pleased about that, whinged to Charles who then threw a foot stamping tantrum and refused to go to the wedding.
It was the talk of the wedding and in all the newspapers and took the shine off Hugh’s sister’s special day. Hugh is trying to ensure this doesn’t happen again for his own wedding. He’s a lovely bloke (I’m from Chester) and despite what the rabid UK press are trying to make out he would have spoken to Harry about the situation in advance and agreed the current situation. Harry, being the the sympathetic and generous soul that he is wouldn’t want to spoil someone’s wedding so would agree to stay away. The UK press are just making all the rest up.
@Emme: “Harry … wouldn’t want to spoil someone’s wedding so would agree to stay away.”
Do you actually see what you’re saying, though? Okay, great. You’ve told us some history, based on your own knowledge and speculation, or else you’re giving us a message from Hugh himself. 🤔 Well, isn’t what you’ve explained the entire root of the problem in the first place! 😳 😫
Camzilla leads Charles by the short-hairs. He pitched a fit cuz his side-piece weren’t wanted at an earlier Grosvenor wedding. 🙄 What does Harry being a nice person and Hugh being his childhood friend, have to do with the Rottweiler homewrecker’s fit of pique years ago, and the original Prince of Wails’s childish temper tantrum? Oh, I get it. Gotta circle those wagons to protect the monarchy and enable the entitled numbskulls who hit the birth order jackpot.
Got news for you, Harry is not Camzilla. Harry has done nothing equivalent to the shizz Camzilla has pulled for decades in pursuit of her own self-interests. Camzilla is a huge part of the cancer that has eaten away at Chuck’s relationship with his sons. But he’s been willing to be led along by her, to the detriment of both the monarchy’s well-being and his own. 🤷🏽♀️
Bottom line: Why doesn’t this all just stop? Put an end to it right now. Have the courage to live by truth, and to not be swept into this complicit nightmare of ‘silent contract’ game-playing and classist nonsense. Harry & Meghan have the courage, and so does Omid Scobie.
You can’t tell me they genuinely believe the crap they write. This is why this story hasn’t gone anywhere because this is desperate. Only the likes of Richard Eden and deluded royalist would believe this nonsense.
I beileve it is called playing the game. If Hugh wants William and his mumbling, comoner wife to attend and excludes M & H, it’s his choice. He will have to make sure no one of any color, other than bleached white, is anywhere near W & K. The Toffs only tolerate her commonness and lack of social skills to please W. When he dumped her on his Singapore trip, was it because of her racist attitude, she is never seems to be around Asians..
I never heard of this Hugh Grosvenor dude until the British tabloids began flogging his wedding 24/7. Absolutely no one cares. Except the royals and their sycophants.
And I love that in the article they talk about the couple being super private which strongly indicates that none of this has anything to do with them and points the finger right back at William. Given that Hugh has clearly known the family all his life he knows the dynamics and how you placate William. It’s like having that awful coworker at a job/company you otherwise love, you’re not going anywhere so you manage them as best you can and deal with their sh!t when you have to.
You may know him by his other name, the Duke of Westminster.
He may have inherited billions but, he likes to keep a low profile for a reason. Only yesterday people were reminded on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he cleared his tenants out of one of his London properties so he could make them into luxury flats. They were also reminded (that like the king) he didn’t pay a penny of inheritance tax. The Duke of Westminster may well find that getting involved in the BRF drama may not be as good for his image as he thought it was.
I doubt it’s Hugh who leaked this; if he’s that private, he wouldn’t want stories about his wedding in trashy tabloids. I feel sorry for the bride.
Also, given the source, it’s possible that Harry *was* invited and already told Hugh that he would be unable to make it. But it’s sick that the Windsors are using something like this to try and end a friendship, since obviously Harry was close to Hugh.
I don’t believe for a second he’s behind any of this and the Windsors will owe him big if he starts getting negative publicity as a result.
He was also papped with a blow up sex doll at his 21st so not that low profile.
There’s no way the writer believes any of this. It’s too ridiculous
While I’m sure part of their goal is to ostracize the Sussex’s and force people to choose sides, I also believe this crazed public reaction is also a warning to everyone in their sphere to tow the line and to never question or challenge the heir. From other family members down to the UK citizens. That they will make your life a living hell if you do.
That’s exactly what it is, and it’s vile. Fine if the Windsors want to sever all ties with Harry, but involving his friend is really overstepping boundaries. Hugh is now in an awful position, but the Windsors don’t care; they think they “won,” but it may backfire on them if they try this bs again with another of Harry’s friends.
To score points in a supposed rivalry, these folks continuously make fools of themselves. In what world do these folks think the Sussexes would attend this event. Harry is now in court fighting for the right to have security for himself and his family while in the UK, so now they would jeopardize their safety to attend a wedding of someone who they are probably not in contact with . Please…….
So this – “You have to remember that people like this are very traditional – and while they wouldn’t be at all bothered by a drunken uncle or some overt snogging on the dance floor, they don’t like it when people criticise their way of life in public,” means “they dont like it when people call them out for their racism and classism and rudeness,” right?
Do I think the Duke of Westminster would choose the King and Prince of Wales over harry? Yes. But I also think the issue is that William is forcing that choice according to these stories. Like the worst thing in the world would be for H&M to attend along with W&K in the eyes of William – thats such a bad look for the future king. how petty and mean spirited.
This is it. Grosvenor knows that William is a petty bitch and so he avoided conflict by not including Harry and Meghan, who likely weren’t going to attend anyway. And since William is future king, he has to placate the baby.
He does not actually care about whatever Harry has said or not said.
Roya Nikkah got that Christmas Carol invite for a reason.
Exactly. And I’m sure Hugh and Olivia are none too pleased at having this splashed in the papers and gossiped about.
I remember reading years ago that even most of the toffs look down their noses at the royals and tolerate them merely because of their position. I’m guessing this tracks with that. William clearly an odious ass but he’s tolerated by these people purely because of his position. Tatler just showed how they all laugh at the royals behind their backs.
Also, Hugh is so much younger than both William and Harry, I doubt they were ever that close. Will just likes using the Grosvenor private jet.
“Will just likes using the Grosvenor private jet.”
YUP. If Hugh Grosvenor (and his father before him) weren’t so rich, do we think he would be “so close” to the Windsors, especially William?
OMG, they are still trying to make a news out of this? Nobody gives a f*ck if some random richie rich has a wedding. When did H&M go to a wedding since they left? They don’t care about you left-behinds.
I mean, Harry did say that he lost a lot of friends for doing what he did, I guess Grosvenor is one of them he lost. He was not mentioned in Harry’s book at all so I’m taking that to me that they’re no longer friends and Harry and Meghan were not expecting an invitation. Perhaps, the sadness really comes from the press who were hoping to get photos of Harry and Meghan being there.
The reference to a trip they took together in 2015 does not provide evidence for a currently close relationship.
I dislike the comment ” who cares” and would never use it, because if you are commenting then obviously you care. Every rule has an exception and this is mine. Who cares.
This is so desperate and pathetic for the royal family. This is the best they’ve got? Meghan turned down an invitation to their whole azz con-a-nation. Are they saying that this wedding (of a couple of nobodies) is more important? How embarrassing for the tool who had to do this clowning for the firm.
Well now we have just entered grade school childish behavior and that can only be contributed to Peg. I’m sure the Sussexes are more than happy not to set foot on salt isle so that their lives don’t have to be made miserable. This nah nah nah nah boo boo isn’t the snub they think it is. This just makes the whole thing so juvenile and of course that’s just who and what they are.
Once again, they’re showing the public that they’re all petty little bitches.
@ Lorlei – this is worse that being petty . It is quite honestly ridiculous.
But then again I suppose this is how world leaders behave and settle scores (using Daily fail’s speak, “the traditional way ” – by hack jacking & besmirching the wedding plans of a close family friend in order to spite / score points in a one sided battle with a younger brother.
the only real takeaway from this story is that Meg’s black and white poncho or cape or whatever is still living rent free in my mind
It really was such a good look.
Same, I’d managed to forget it and now I’m yearning again. Sigh.
Good grief. That’s all I got. 🤣👀
I’m certain that Meghan is sitting on her yoga mat, crying onto her avocado toast at the thought of being unable to spend time wearing silly hats and dancing the conga with a large group of racist, classist, misogynistic toffs. Poor girl.
So that’s all they got. Snubbing the Sussexes. These ratchets are worst than a 7th grade mean girl. All they can do is spead rumors, but what if the subjects don’s care?
It’s not like the Sussexes could attend the wedding even if they wanted to. The British media would be so breathless about it that the bride and groom would be forgotten. Besides, why would they want to go back and subject themselves, and all of the wedding guests, to that? Having every hair on their heads pored over and tittered about. The irony will be when everyone talks about the Sussexes being absent instead of the wedding anyway.
Ser Grosvenor probably doesn’t want the Sussexes there for the same reason. Him chosing to be on the side of the royals makes sense–he’s in the UK and so are they. He has to contend with them due to his position. The ratchets are trying to make it seem like the Sussexes are losing important friends in the UK, but I don’t think they can consider anyone in royal-adjacent in the Uk their true friend. Besides, the Sussexes have important friends in the US.
The royals have nothing to offer the Sussexes but shit sandwiches these days. They are literally saying, “Why won’t the Sussexes come back and eat our delicious shit sandwich we served up? I know, I’ll WITHDRAW the shit sandwich! That’ll show em!”
Um, no. And once again, the royal family is all about snubs and exclusion. It’s getting ridiculous. And once again it shows that the Sussexes are the only royal story worth telling. Not a good look for the British royal family. In fact, the British Royal Family needs to change its name to the “Not Sussexes.” That would be more honest.
I love this analogy! And yes, this is truly some middle-school-level crap.
In other news, local billionaire Hugh Grosvenor suffers major embarrassment, thanks to palace officials trying to distract from the royal racist scandal.
This is so desperate and pathetic for the royal family. This is the best they’ve got? Meghan turned down an invitation to their whole azz con-a-nation. Are they saying that this wedding (of a couple of nobodies) is more important? How embarrassing for the tool who had to do this clowning for the firm.
I feel for the ultra rich billionaire whose wedding has now been hijacked by the media. If it was me William and the media would pay for the whole wedding , and not some tacky hello spread. They need to pay actual costs , wine cake music venue whatever my fiancée desires
If it’s true that he didn’t have to pay inheritance tax and turned out his tenants to re-develop their homes for luxury flats I have limited sympathy. We do not need billionaires. He associates with these people and this is the cost of that.
@SarahCS – It’s true! However, I did get one thing wrong. He threatened to kick the people out of their homes but, they fought back.
Guardian Inheritance Tax – https://www.theguardian.com/money/2016/aug/11/inheritance-tax-why-the-new-duke-of-westminster-will-not-pay-billions
Sun Luxury Flats – https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9931079/billionaire-duke-of-westminster-loses-fight-to-kick-dozens-of-families-out-of-council-homes-to-build-luxury-flats/
Someone that rich and influential should have suitable solicitors and connections to make the press back off. He has not seemed to take any of that sort of action. Save your sympathy for the poor people the UK media attacks.
I can’t imagine the bride being happy that her wedding is being set as ground zero for the latest round of the Windsor family feud. The Fail’s take on Wedding Gate is Camilla is the reason for the non invite. In 2005 the BRF were invited to anothet Grosvenor wedding and then Camilla was not going to sit with Charles. Her status was unclear at the time. She:s Queen consort now and now the snub is payback. Cam runs that place.
And this is why William has no friends. If Hugh truly is his friend, he might not be much longer. William is now leaking and using his wedding to distract from the racism allegations. Is Hugh the new Harry?
I don’t think they would have attended just because Harry and Meghan know all the attention would have been on them instead of the couple! Besides I believe that Meghan won’t step foot in England ever again! Too dangerous!
Meghan and Harry know that the tabloid jackals tried to ruin their wedding, then tried to ruin Eugenie’s wedding by claiming Meghan got pregnant to distract from Eugenie’s big day, and Meghan tried to stop Eugenie from getting the tiara she wanted. All bullshit
Meghan and Harry wouldn’t do that to another bride. I’m betting they discussed the ugly reality with Harry’s friend and decided not to go – so an invitation was not sent. All of this ugliness is because they are not on the guest list
Well Meghan for one has got to be breathing a sigh of relief not to be trapped for several hours at a wedding with a bunch of racist snobs. As for Harry, he’s just getting more revelations on who his real friends are. He can cross this Hugh guy off the list. A friend is someone who is there when you need them, whether you are up, down or going sideways and they are few and far between.
Excluding people from weddings and calling it a win is Burger King’s brand. He kept Fergie away from his nuptials, his office made Meghan leave her cousin Ashleigh off the invite list for optics, now he’s messing with the Duke of Westminster’s guest list. William acts like an old bitty who keeps grudges and exacts her revenge via the guest list. Meghan and Harry are so above that. I will laugh and laugh when the newlywed Duke and his wife are pictured hiking or bike riding in Montecito next summer, post-wedding with H&M.
Even better, pre-wedding! Show the Windsors that they cannot control him.
Harry and Meghan are so far removed from that life. The only ones who can’t accept it are the BRF and royal rota. It’s just embarrassing at this point how much they want Harry and Meghan to care about them.
The real snub will be the Middletons if they don’t get an invite after the embarrassing year Carole had. I am sure they are the ones who care about getting an invite more than the Sussexes. I mean, that is the kind of aristocracy gossip I want.
Jfc. these people are definitely not alright. Meghan and Harry literally don’t give two flying f.Also , it seems that lili definitely has the better godfather .
Thank goodness Harry and Meghan choose real class, kindness and love the second time around. Maybe Tyler can also be Archie godfather.
When did the RF become so vulgar? Bragging that they have rich friends – and never mind Meghan’s mantelpiece, this article is the definition of showing off your wedding invitation.
The whole family is THAT petty, and William is petty to leak this. He is hijacking someone else’s wedding. Charles once refused to attend a wedding, I believe it was the Van Cutsems, because the family would not seat him and Camilla together since Camilla was still in her mistress days. So the aristos may sleep around and swap lovers with alacrity, but still there’s wedding etiquette! Hugh is Charles’s godson, and George is Hugh’s godson, but why is he also suddenly Archie’s god-father? Is that something the press made up? So, if George is in the running to be a page, so would Archie, also a godson. So, they’re now snubbing a four year-old? Gosh, and Archie would be so adorable! At any rate, it’s clear that the Windsors and Grosvenors are old family friends, and in normal circumstances the whole family would have been invited.
Is that trip on Rhino conversation with Harry and Hugh just a one of? There is an age difference so obviously they were family friends, not school friends. Maybe it was just a tag-along for Hugh?
Oh my, Huge family wont be happy about this as he said invitations are private !!!! If Harry isnt going its because l bet William said if he is going then lm not !! Suppose his Godson George is paige boy ‘ as l read he is going’ so these two.losers will have too go !! Harry doesnt want to.ruin.Huge big day with this BS so.will prob sray put !!!
@Tasmin- the said Van Cutsems, Edward Custem is married to Hugh Grovesnor’s older sister.
The Van Custems are close daily friends of the the Windsors ( KC3 ) Their late father , Hugh Van Custem was a close friend to KC3
Willian and Harry are god parents to some of their children. 2 of the Van Custems are also god parents to Williams’ sons.
It was at Hugh’s Sisters wedding in 2004 or thereabout that KC3 refused to attend because at that time Camilla will still considered an outcast and could not be seated alongside with KC3 ( then PoW) given that QE2 & Prince Phillip were also going to be in attendance. KC3 was said to kick up a fuss at this and it was this incident that led him to proposing &
@Tasmin- the said Van Cutsems, Edward Custem is married to Hugh Grovesnor’s older sister.
The Van Custems are close daily friends of the the Windsors ( KC3 ) Their late father , Hugh Van Custem was a close friend to KC3
Willian and Harry are god parents to some of their children. 2 of the Van Custems are also god parents to Williams’ sons.
Diana was also Hugh’s sister’s ( Mrs Edward Van Custem’s) godmother.
It was at Hugh’s Sisters ( Mrs Edward Van Custem ) wedding in 2004 or thereabout that KC3 refused to attend because at that time Camilla will still considered an outcast and could not be seated alongside with KC3 ( then PoW) given that QE2 & Prince Phillip were also going to be in attendance. KC3 was said to kick up a fuss at this and it was this incident that led him to proposing &
While we’re down this rabbit hole, isn’t Harry godfather to a van Cutsem or am I mistaken?
It’s van Cutsem, folks.
Do Harry and Meghan even know this guy’s bride? From the articles yesterday, Harry is at least seven years older than Hugh, so he seems more like an obligatory family friend than one of Harry’s longtime buddies. Now that Harry has his own wealth, he won’t need to remain fake friends with someone just to hitch rides on their plane or whatever, I doubt he’s crying in his Montecito soup bowl.
@Chaine
I believe it was William and Kate were the ones hitching rides. I have the impression that Harry is a loyal and stands by his friends. I don’t see Harry as someone to be friends with someone just to exploit them. I remember a story about one of William and Harry’s mutual friends, (I think it was Thomas van Strubenzee) who got mugged in London and he phoned Harry. Harry is the guy you want to be in the fox hole with. I believe that Hugh might fall into the “obligatory family friend” category, though. Sounds like the two families were close.
I loved the bit about ‘Criticizing their way of life’. Their way of life never bothered me until it was shoved in my face. The RF are exposing themselves and unravelling bit by bit. Riches don’t last. Primogeniture makes paupers of younger sons in a few generations.
I can’t imagine being a billionaire and still having to kiss the ring.
Harry and Meghan get to hang out with A-listers I’m sure they aren’t missing being around that set of people.
The Grosvenor family seem very discret and to be honest also seem to have more charitable affinities with the Sussexes. It was said last week that Harry is still in contact with them. I totally believe this is the typical stunt of the very immature willie. Been part of the aristocracy, I don’t think the Grosvenor have any choice.
They chose that as their engagement photo? The lady kind of looks like she’s wearing leisure loungewear lol. I guess you can release any kind of photos you want for engagement pictures but it really does show an average looking couple with very average looking clothes. Very deceiving photo, though maybe that’s the point. Telegraphing a “I own half of London but nothing to see here, move along everyone.”
Anyways they can’t be happy that their wedding has become about Harry and Meghan being disinvited. Wondering if there have been angry text messages between Hugh and William, I would love William to be disinvited.
I’m glad this story is out there. It adds proof that K&C and W&K are still pissed at Harry and Meghan. So much so that a family friend had to choose the safe bet when creating the guest list. What does “never complain, never explain” mean in a world where otherwise unknown news like this gets into the headlines? These headlines do all the explaining about the obvious complaining.
I’m getting so pssd of with the “Harry is bad mouthing the Royal family. NO YOU BLOODY MORONS, he is telling it how it is in HIS royal family. He lived through the sht his whole Life, he saw first hand the way they behaved towards”outsiders”, and that was before he even met Megan. Then her saw how HIS FAMILY treated her, so please stop this sht, none of you so called “Royal reporters or experts” were there, so your just purveyors of gossip from toads who work for HARRY’S FAMILY! Stop going on and on and on about Royal, it’s not important to anyone any more, it’s HIS family and he is better placed than any of you to know how they behave. And now, your useing another couples wedding day to try and score points. Listen if Megan wasn’t crushed not to come to the clowning, do you honestly believe a toffs wedding is going to bother her or Harry. You see Harry is grown up enough to know, that if you want to chose sides on something that doesn’t affect you , do it but both you, and the person who made you choose, just look like petty children
Billionaire or not.
How immature does FK sound? He will say and do anything to exile H permanently from the land of his birth. He wrongly believes that he owns H and the rest of the UK population. A man wrapped up in himself makes a small package. True friends and relatives will not desert H and those that do weren’t really solid friends in the first place.
@Lady Digby ” A man wrapped up in himself makes a small package. ” wow!! An apt word & serious food for thought
Whatever, I “heard” that Harry isn’t available that weekend anyhow …. he was just notified that he’s one of People magazines most intriguing people of the year and he’ll be busy INTRIGUING for all of 2024 and beyond. WillNot and KaNot are apparently available, their schedule is completely and totally open, no worries of it conflicting with anything intriguing.
If Grosvenor DID willingly jump into this game, it was a stupid move because now all anyone will be talking about is the Great Sussex Snub of 2023, Part 57. No one will be talking about the wedding.
This could just as likely be complete fiction. What wedding invitation goes out almost seven months before a wedding? And certainly not in posh circles! If there was a wedding invitation one of the tabloids would have run an image of it by now.
I’m genuinely unsure if the nobility outside the RF cares that much abou disrespecting the Windsors specifically. If forced to choose between Harry and William I can see him choosing the more advantageous one in his eyes but the reverence for the “Royal Family” as a concept seems to be largely a middle-class preoccupation.
It’s hilarious that they think anyone is sitting around WAITING to hear from them or get invites from them.
Is the guy getting married to show that he and Peg are very much not in a relationship?
Poor Harry & Meghan! CLEARLY they forgot to consider the stinging loss of (annoying, pretentious) society weddings, when weighing the pros and cons of freedom vs. a future of begging William for money for toothpaste & deoderant………
“The absence of a stiff white invitation to prop up on a Montecito mantelpiece will sting even more …”
LOL at H&M needing an invitation to some British toff’s wedding to display on their mantel (who displays wedding invites on the mantel anyway)?.
But now I want to see how Meghan has decorated the mantel for Christmas. I bet it’s beautiful.
I’m with you on seeing the mantel!
Did I miss the Biscuit Tournament??? Dang!!🍪🥅
Only a young couple with billions in the bank could choose such a sloppy engagement photo and feel good about it, SMH.
Dressing ‘casual’ is one thing, but literal pajamas are another. I grew up really poor, so dressing as nice as possible for an engagement photo would be a point of pride- even if for us it was just wearing your best ‘regular clothes’… or at least tucking in your shirt FFS.
Instead they look like the sloppy teens that used to walk my neighborhood in thin, low-slung pj pants, slippers/flip-flops, being loud, smoking, generally dirty & trashy.
But hey! For them its casual-chic… 🙄
So they expect us to believe that as jealous as William is with Harry, he was OK with Hugh being godfather to both George AND Archie? Yeah, right.