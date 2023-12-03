Hugh Grosvenor won’t invite the Sussexes to his June 2024 wedding

Omid Scobie’s Endgame was published by HarperCollins, a subsidiary of News Corp, which is owned by the Murdoch family. The only print interview Scobie did in the British media (that I saw) was in the Times of London, which is one piece of the Murdochs’ print-media empire. While the Times ran several stories about Endgame and they even referred to Scobie as “Harry and Meghan’s cheerleader/biggest fan,” the outlet has not devoted any space to the Dutch-edition of Endgame “naming” the racist royals. It seems that this is being dealt with in-house, and until then, News Corp isn’t throwing Scobie under the bus. It’s fascinating to watch the Times go radio silent on that part of the story, especially given the howling in the Mail, Telegraph, Express and Mirror. I’m very curious to see how that part of the story plays out, honestly.
So, with corporate seemingly dictating that no royal reporter can dig around the Dutch mistranslation, what’s a royal reporter like Roya Nikkhah to do? It sounds like she just ran whatever dumbf–k story Kensington Palace handed her on a plate. Behold, Harry and Meghan are not invited to a fancy society wedding in the UK. Oh noes, you guys.
If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need any reminder of the fault lines caused by the royal rift, it will come next summer at the wedding of Prince Harry’s lifelong friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. The King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales are on the invitation list for what will be the society wedding of the year, when Grosvenor, 32, marries Olivia Henson, 30, at Chester Cathedral on June 7.
But Harry and Meghan will be notably absent. Grosvenor, one of Britain’s richest men and closest friends of the royal family, has decided to exclude the Sussexes to avoid a family clash in the House of Windsor. It is thought that Prince William is in the running to be best man for Grosvenor, a godfather to Prince George, ten, who is also expected to attend.
Harry and Meghan’s exclusion will [be] a particular blow to the couple because Grosvenor is so close to Harry that it can be revealed that he is also a godfather to the Sussexes’ son, Prince Archie. He is thought to be the only friend of William and Harry’s chosen as a godparent by both. The Sussexes have not publicly named Archie’s godparents, but they include Tiggy Pettifer, a former nanny to William and Harry, Mark Dyer, a former equerry to Charles, and Harry’s friend Charlie van Straubenzee.
Grosvenor, who inherited 140,000 acres of land in Oxfordshire, Cheshire, Lancashire and Scotland, as well as 300 acres in Mayfair and Belgravia in central London from his father, is the King’s godson and had an official role in Charles’s procession at the coronation in May.
It is understood that he had wanted the Sussexes to attend his wedding and originally planned to invite them, but has decided against it, conscious that the drama surrounding the couple risks overshadowing the day and causing tension for Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. A spokesman for Grosvenor said: “We are not in a position to comment on the guest list.”
A friend of William and Harry’s said: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”
Meghan may be less disappointed than her husband to miss out on Grosvenor’s wedding celebrations, expected to be held at Eaton Hall, at the heart of his 11,000-acre estate in Cheshire. Scobie has said the duchess is loath to return to England and refuses to “dive back into the soap opera”, a comment that has caused amusement behind palace walls, where the Sussexes’ interview with Winfrey was dubbed “Soap Oprah”.
But for Harry, who was keen to attend one of his oldest and closest friend’s nuptials, it will be a bitter reminder of the repercussions of his departure from the royal fold. Last month a friend of the couple said the Sussexes would “not decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty” over the Christmas or summer holidays at Sandringham or Balmoral, noting that “as of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays”. But with mutual friends of Charles and the Sussexes conceding that it is impossible for them to attend the same event, the likelihood of an invitation from the King looks more remote than ever.
There’s a subset of royal gossip these days which always amounts to “William threw a tantrum, demanded that someone snub Harry, then the person begrudgingly agrees to the snub and William leaks it to ‘punish’ Harry.” See also: President Biden, Dr. Biden, Tom Bradby, David Beckham and more. What happened here is that Hugh Grosvenor wanted to extend an invitation to the Sussexes, then William threw a massive hissy fit, one which threatened to overshadow the nuptials, so Hugh Grosvenor agreed to not invite the Sussexes. Who probably would not have even come in the first place. This was Kensington Palace desperate to announce some “punishment” for Harry and Meghan, and all they could get was “you can’t attend a June wedding or William’s head will explode.” Not really the winning narrative the royal clownshow thinks it is.
Impossible for them to attend the same event? Didn’t PH and PW both attend the coronation and the Queen’s funeral? This guy doesn’t sound like much of a “friend”.
Roya also just revealed that he is apparently one of Archie’s godparents🙄. If it’s true, the Sussexes sure did not tell her that.
Roya Nikka is making that up. She already revealed who the godparents were in 2020. It was Harry’s former Nanny, his mentor Mark Dwyer, and his best friend Charlie. Today, she came up with a Fourth person to put the Sussex in the news as a favorite to Kate. At the same time, she shows off her invite to Kate’s Christmas special, which no one watches. In other words, she’s trying any and everything to get the heat off of racist Kate.
Have the Sussexes ever named any of Archie’s godparents themselves? Harry didn’t mention it in spare did he? Roya must be pretty comfortable in thinking that the Sussexes aren’t going to issue a statement about this.
Sad that Hugh is such a wuss & suck-up to Willy. I’m sure that there will be enough attendees that the Brothers could stay many yards apart. It would then behoove Willy & Kate to behave with some restraint & dignity, if they’re capable of such.
Maybe Hugh is hoping for some prestigious appointive role from future king Will? Maybe the monarchy won’t last past King Chuck the Chinless?
He is caught between the tree and the bark. As they say, he wanted to invite both but can’t due to the immaturity of willie. This country’s press is so sick, its quite understandable that the couple want their wedding focused on them. He seem to be a nice guy and probably have more common view on life with Harry. The ‘snub’ interpretation was provided by the wales.
I don’t believe that people who are supposedly friends of both Harry and tob would say something like this: “A friend of William and Harry’s said: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this.”
If Hugh is still close with Harry, then they probably discussed him coming before the invitations were sent. H&M aren’t exactly in the UK very often these days, and the security issues play a huge role in that as well.
100% this. If Hugh Grosvenor still talks to Harry, then he already knows they would not cross the Atlantic just for one wedding.
H & M should still receive an invitation, which they’d be free to decline.
Agree, ML. There are a dozen reasons why H & M might not attend. Too much speculation from this story, reminding us to not believe everything we read.
I’m so glad I’m poor so I’ll never have to choose between members of the Royal Family to come to my wedding.
Bad father? Check.
Bitch of a wife? Check.
Rageaholic son? Check.
Mean girl wife wearing 9000 buttons and a bad wig? Check.
Normal, loving husband and wife? Sorry, no can do.
Right?! It really shows the character of all the folks lining up to support all the royal racists over the Sussexes. Plus, this guy is already a duke, FFS! Other than royalty, you can’t get any higher in the British class kiss-ass list than that. Was he raw-dogging it with Pegs? Is there blackmail involved? Or is this Duke just as racist as the left-behind Windsors and it’s a case of birds of a feather flocking together?
If it were me, I’d be making a point to show I’m NOT like the royal racists. I’d be making it clear what my values are.
Why would harry and Meghan want to go with so called friends acting like backstabbers
Roya also posted a photo of an invite to the kristmas kate Karol PR fest. She’s earning her invite by writing this nonsense story coming from Kate. Only a pathetic twit like Kate who is desperate for acceptance would care about being invited to a . Society wedding or not.
Harry does not give a shit about a wedding, not when it would a gathering of the worst people there can be.
Kate is doing what Cowmilla did, feeding the tabloids to get good press.
It will be interesting to see if Mumbles actually attends this event – she hasn’t gone to past society weddings, Peggy has been going to them on his own. She has previous for going to those types of weddings and then mugging for the tipped off paps. If anyone is going to take attention away from the bride it’s Mumbles. Look at the Jordanian royal wedding – her mother and sister/BIL were also there mugging away.
I suspect that Harry and Hugh had already discussed it in an adult way and came to an agreement on it.
This leak absolutely has come from KP.
This. Kate NEEDS to attend events like this because after all these years, she is still insecure around truly posh, old money types like Hugh Grosvenor and the people who will make up much of the guest list. She needs constant adulation and reassurance that she’s the most special pretty princess in all the land.
William NEEDS to attend because, well, it’ll be at least one thing he’ll have that his brother doesn’t (even if Harry may not particularly want this thing in the first place).
If Hugh is still as close to Harry as Nikah suggests, the two of them likely discussed the matter privately and Harry took the high road and politely declined the invitation — perhaps for security reasons, or just so as not to steal the spotlight of a couple on their wedding day — and offered his and Meghan’s best wishes. H & M know who their true friends are, and they have nothing to prove.
This is all they could come up with, not being invited to a wedding next year.
Harry and Cain never had the same friends, because Cain never wanted to be around Harry.
The friends Harry trust are still his friends, notice they are no leaks now, because the so called friends are shut out.
LMAO who? It’s cute that they think Harry and Meghan even care.
So interesting – lists of all the acreage this guy has inherited and no mention of the $14 million mansion with the 98 bathrooms in Montecito.
So like Africa, the UK according to FK is mine, all mine so no one can offer my brother hospitality? Not a good look for future Head of CE and a raging revenge seeking man at Christmas is just appalling. I just wish WK would concentrate on their own family and royal duties without looking for ways to get HM boycotted here. Fed up with their nasty vendetta which right wing press are using to distract us from Tory mistakes being exposed at Covid enquiry.
I noticed that Simon Case, who was William’s private secretary who arranged the Flybe stunt, is too ill to attend the Covid inquiry this year. There was some very scathing commentary on social media
This was all over the DM last night. Thing is, Hugh probably spoke to Harry first; Harry might have declined for reasons of press intrusion and concerns for his/their safety in the UK; and then Hugh invited William. I knew this racism issue would fall into the laps of W&K; they are LOVING the fall out and the renewed warmth towards them.
If this guy really is a friend, he can certainly speak up and refute this story. Unless, of course, friendship with PH takes a backseat to sucking up to the rest.
It will be interesting to see what he does – the Duke of Westminster reportedly owns “half of London”, so it’s not like he depends on William for notoriety. He could let it be known that both brothers were invited, but that Harry was unable to come (which totally makes sense).
Or, he can let William use this wedding as his own personal revenge vehicle.
I doubt he will say anything (but he should) but I would be so annoyed if I was him and his fiancee. I doubt they gave the approval for this story. I don’t know that much about him but I believe he is incredibly private. How annoying that your wedding is on every front page six months out because you are snubbing someone?
Kate isn’t commenting on the wedding as she’s busy looking at new outfits to wear. In white, I mean primrose, of course. And she’s hunting down the biggest shoulder pads produced. This does mean she won’t be available for the school run as along with her hectic day she also has to track down the gopher who has run off with her new favourite wig.
LOL!
Nikkhah tweeted yesterday that she was rushing to the Times office to file this royal scoop. Is she not embarrassed? And it’s hard to tell what is the scoop here? The noninvitation or the fact that someone is saying Grosvenor is Archie’s godfather? Neither are qualified to be called a scoop. The rota is composed of absolute weirdos.
Kate likely called her directly for this mess, which is why she called it a scoop. After Kate spoke to Camilla tominey too.
This isn’t KP scrambling, it’s just Kate. William does not give a shit about a wedding in 2024. This is petty shit that she obsesses over.
DOES Hugh Grosvenor KNEW HE IS Prince Harry’s lifelong friend？
I know it won’t happen but Hugh Grosvenor should uninvite or make sure the Wales are not invited after using his upcoming wedding in their lets snub Harry game. Seriously, who wants their special day to be overshadowed by that one-sided grudge. The Windsors sure love making everything about them and their one-sided drama.
Wouldn’t that be delicious?!! Hugh has the money and pedigree that would make it impossible for WandK to push him around, like K tried with Rose. But, who knows Hugh might truly be on Willy’s side, those aristocrats have a messed up sense of ethics and decency.
Not another Wails imposing on and making demands about someone else’s wedding and totally making it about themselves instead! Willy Nilly sure likes throwing his weight around. This nonsense would cause most people to be uninvited. W’s “friendship” must be exhausting and I’m surprised there isn’t a shortage of headache medicine in the UK. I’m already feeling sorry for the bride. Maybe Special K will recycle the dress she wore to the Sussex wedding…
When I saw her tweeting that she had a royal scoop I honestly thought she had a briefing from Kate’s team about the racism story. I wasn’t expecting this non-story. I agree with Kaiser William told Westminster that he couldn’t invite Harry and Meghan and KP leaked this story to Roya Nikkhah. I doubt Harry and Meghan would have gone anyway. Plus it was always touted that Westminster was William’s friend not Harry’s. So I’m not sure they’re that close. He wasn’t acknowledged in Harry’s book.
I remember reading that Diana and Hugh’s mother Tally were good friends so I guess all of the kids played together. But you’re right Hugh wasn’t mentioned in the book. Maybe he was part of that group of Harry’s friends who sat around telling homophobic and misogynistic jokes in front of Meghan. The ones she had to put in check, allegedly?
This has William written all over it, he always assumes the things that matter the most to him (i.e. being invited to rich and influential people’s parties) matter to Harry as well. William basically bullying a friend to not only disinvite his brother, but leak about it the tabloids doesn’t speak well of him at all.
It could be that Hugh is still close with Harry – or it could be that being Archie’s godfather was more of a “family friend” courtesy, or he’s one of that circle of friends who have dropped Harry. If so, I hope this leaked story makes it clear that he backed the wrong horse! If it were my wedding, I’d be hugely annoyed that William is leaking details about the guest list to the tabloids and using me to get petty revenge.
It’s also entirely possible that the Sussexes have been contacted already and given their regrets, which is why this story is going ahead. Harry and Meghan rarely confirm invitations unless it’s for a royal event.
Or, Hugh isn’t Archie’s godfather. The press have no idea who is and are latching on to someone who “might” have been friends with both Willy and Harry, at one point in their lives.
I recall reading in a number of articles, that Willy frequently uses Hugh’s private jet for his vacations and what not. Hugh is probably a typical aristo, who is only too happy to suck up to and capitulate to the Incandescent Future King. I was just thinking that being Willy’s friend must be exhausting, very one sided and frankly, not a lot of fun.
Plus he’s probably gonna sleep with your wife. 🙄
Welp, if the bride shows up to her wedding wearing anything that remotely looks like what she wore for the official engagement photos, the Sussexes won’t be missing out on much. That’s my two cents…
At least they won’t have to buy a gift. 🤔
I would hope that the groom do the honorable thing and not invite either brother but make a personal call to both to explain why. This day belongs to the bride and groom only.
These aristo marriages don’t usually last esp if the wife is from a different class as Olivia is, so I guess we’ll see
Can’t they just have their two babies and go about their affairs? Does it never work if the wife is from a hopelessly middle class background with monogamous parents?
How is this a good look for Westminster? By choosing Team Wales, he is siding with Team Racist. Perhaps he doesn’t care and wants to stay on Jeffrey Baratheon’s circle. Also it’s Kate who wants that invite. The aristocracy still think she and the Middletons are trash and Uncle Gary and the Party Pieces grift kind of cements that image. That crowd respects the title of queen consort but not the woman who’ll one day hold it, if that.
I’m sort of fascinated by Logan Huntsberger here. Not much info on his fiance. Does that mean she isn’t an aristo? The one pic I found supports the comment someone here made that London at lunchtime is packed with Kate lookalikes. Does every titled man seek a slender brunette?
This Hugh guy is only 32 years old. Very unlikely he was even in school at the same time as Harry since Harry is 39, and Will is 41.
Doubtful beyond aristocratic connections that Hugh/Harry/Will are lifelong friends in my mind.
They continue to follow the same outline even though it has become glaringly apparent to anyone paying attention, and in the last few years the audience of those paying attention has grown greatly. The ship is sinking and they are still operating like clueless fools.