Felicity Huffman: FBI raids are ‘nothing new to the Black and brown community’

True story: while I included the video of Felicity Huffman’s interview with a local ABC affiliate, I only watched about a minute of it, and I just went with People Magazine’s quotes when I covered the story on Friday. To be fair, the quotes I covered were already pretty bad! Explaining why she paid thousands of dollars to pay an SAT proctor to change her daughter’s answers (and ensure a higher SAT score), Felicity said: “It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was sort of like my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law.” I was blown away by the sh-tty parenting more than anything else, as I said – to claim that you had to “do crime” because you think your kid is an idiot who can’t be allowed to fail. Anyway, it’s even worse than that.
“It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future,” Huffman said in an interview with ABC7. “And so it was sort of like my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law.”
Huffman said Singer’s name came to her highly recommended and it was a slow process for her to realize his plans involved any illegal activity.
“After a year, he started to say, ‘Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to,’” Huffman said. “And I believed him. And so when he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seems like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — but that was my only option to give my daughter a future. And I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do it. So I did it.”
Once the FBI investigated the operation, they brought federal charges against 33 parents who participated in the plot, including Huffman.
“They came into my home,” she said. “They woke my daughters up at gunpoint. Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community. Then they put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me and I asked if I could get dressed. I thought it was a hoax. I literally turned to one of the FBI people, in a flak jacket and a gun, and I went, ‘Is this a joke?’”
“They woke my daughters up at gunpoint. Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community.” I just– how to even unpack this? Does she think that only people of color get raided by the FBI? SWAT teams and FBI raids come for people of every race. It’s like she’s mad that she got treated like a Black or brown person. Lady, you committed federal crimes!! The only reason you’re not sitting in prison right now is because you’re white and rich!
What a complete glassbowl. And right now I’m giving serious side-eye to WH Macy, who chooses to be married to her.
I don’t get why we’re giving him a pass. Wasn’t he equally involved in this scheme? For whatever reason they didn’t have anything on him but why do we think he isn’t exactly like her? Reveling in white privilege and imaging himself so woke as to acknowledge “black and brown” people.
Exactly. The only reason he doesn’t have a criminal record for this is because they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him. So he gladly let his wife take the fall.
Sit down and shut up lady because everytime you open your mouth your are further exposing your own stupidity and racism.
Whatever person told her that the interview was a good idea was in error.
It just reeks of burn rich, white woman entitlement.
She just made her “comeback” attempt so much more painful.
GOOD. I hope she becomes radioactive to the industry.
the whole “as a parent” “bad mother” defense is such a publicist move. She’s trying to make herself relatable to other parents (moms) who feel guilt.
and her daughter ended up at Carnegie Mellon! WTAF. So, so, so bad
It’s totally misguided. It doesn’t across as relatable. It sounds entitled and “my kid deserves more than your kid.” Who TF are these publicists? Have they never workshopped a strategy for public reaction?
The idea that a truly good mother is one who should/will hurt others so her kid can succeed really needs to die. Parents like that cause most of the misery they are trying to keep their kids “safe” from. And I would bet her daughter heartily wishes Mom would can it already…
“Does she think that only people of color get raided by the FBI?”
The answer to this is obviously yes.🙄
I think she meant it as in “Black and brown people are racially profiled and cops are racist so they get raided more than others unfairly”, she was trying to win some points from the community but it backfired cause she worded it so wrong.
(Just my 2cents, obviously could be wrong)
Yes, I think she was trying to say something like that and she just failed completely
I agree that’s probably what she was trying to say but messed up with the wording. Bottom line though is why bring black and brown people into your mess. Keep us out of your mouth. We had nothing to do with what you did or what happened to you with the FBI.
I am in awe of how stupid she is. Usually actors have a team of people who are supposed to wrangle them. Someone needs to tell her to stfu.
Years ago, when she was on Sports Night, I was a fan of hers because I was a fan of that show. And even back then she’d sometimes come across as … not the deepest or clearest thinker, and really wrapped up in her own little bubble.
(That show itself has its own issues, primarily because of Sorkin’s soapboxing and inability to write women as people, plus his go-to plots depicting men stalking, harassing women as “romantic” or as he writes about Huffman’s character’s behavior at one point “psychotic behavior all wrapped up as cute”. But it still holds a place in my heart)
North of Boston—out of curiosity, has Sorkin ever gotten any better about writing women? Thanks!
I thought the women in West Wing were great, but Sorkin wasn’t the only writer
This is my take. I think part of it was her attempt to acknowledge that this does not happen to white people often. It was clumsy and not well worded, and when, taking in the context of everything she did, I doubt she truly understands her role in this.
Agree with this, I’ll add that I think she was trying for pity and it came across as “how dare this happen to me”. Also agree that she really does not understand or accept that her behavior caused (entirely foreseeable) consequences. It’s pretty clear she isn’t sorry for her actions, she’s sorry she got caught.
That’s exactly what I think; she’s trying to come across like she acknowledges her own privilege, but she’s an idiot who can’t articulate. When this happened in the first place everyone pointed out how much more severe the penalties are for black people and POC who get arrested for literally anything, so I’m sure her team was advising her to bring that up to try and sound self-aware!
I love it when people show their true racist colors. And Felicity, no one in my immediate family has ever been raided by the FBI nor the local police. And I was the first person in my family to graduate from college and I got into the first school of my choice without cheating. And I didn’t have rich parents. But most parents do know their children and what they’re capable of so for them to resort to cheating to get their daughter into college is just embarrassing and beyond stupid. Now anything her daughter does successfully will be questioned bc of her own parents’ criminal actions. And Felicity needs to stop talking about this…
She’s a terrible person.
When did she turn black or brown? What an idiot. If said daughter is anything like her mother than no wonder she couldn’t get in.
Normally things sound better when you hear it in person rather than read it in print, but the statement about the FBI raid sounds even weirder when I hear it spoken out loud. It was so abrupt.
There are a number of colleges in the USA. I’m sure the daughter could have gotten in somewhere and it wouldn’t have looked bad on her resume. People who don’t go to Harvard or Princeton still survive in life.
Shut up and go away.
What the complete _hell_? Really!?! Man, yet more proof that entitled, spoiled, and insultingly unempathetic is no way to go through life. Why doesn’t she contribute money to scholarships or HBCUs and quit this tiresome tale-of-woe tour?
Is it that she thinks the FBI was engaging in police brutality by having guns drawn and using handcuffs?