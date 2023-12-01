Omid Scobie’s publisher to conduct an inquiry into the Dutch racist-royal naming

While I’ve found the New York Times’ coverage of the British royals a bit too condescending and conservative in recent years, they did a pretty thorough summary of everything that’s gone down this week with the whole “Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame” situation. The first Dutch print included, seemingly out of nowhere, the names of the two “royal racists” who had “concerns” about what color skin Prince Archie would have. For a full day, the British media danced around who was accidentally named or misidentified or what have you. Then Piers Morgan blew it up by saying, on his TV show, that the Dutch edition named King Charles and Princess Kate. The Times notes – and this clarified one big question – that after the passage where Charles is named as one of the racists, there’s a “later reference to the Princess of Wales being involved in conversations about Archie” but it is “less specific.” The Times also notes:
The managing director of the publisher, Anke Roelen, said it would investigate how the names ended up in the book. “It was an extremely precise process that took months,” she said. “So, we are very careful with drawing any conclusions.”
Dutch publishing executives were skeptical that a translator would have added the names. “The only thing I can think of that could have happened is that the translator translated from an early pass” of the manuscript, said Willem Bisseling, a literary agent at Sebes & Bisseling. “But that’s just a guess.”
Some speculated that the libel laws had handcuffed Mr. Scobie as tightly as the press. Daniel Taylor, a media lawyer at the London firm Taylor Hampton, said the author and his publisher were at risk of a defamation suit if the people who made the comments “were deemed to be racist in posing the question” about the child’s skin color.
“If the names were included in the book by mistake without sufficient evidence to back up who made the allegation or the circumstances in which it was made,” Mr. Taylor added, “that may have led to a decision to pulp the copies.”
As Scobie said in his British TV interview on Thursday, “I have never submitted a book that had their names in it.” The inquiry referenced by the NYT and the Guardian is something in-house, within HarperCollins (Endgame’s publisher) and their foreign subsidiaries or what have you. I have no idea how it works for translations and international editions, but I do think that within the publishing world (especially for something as high-profile and delicate as a major book about the Windsors), there would be an extensive paper trail, both physical paperwork and digital records. I read my copy from HarperCollins just days before the book’s publication and I was impressed with the level of digital security around Endgame. I’m just saying, it seems like it should be pretty easy to suss out where and when the names were added.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail’s crack team of stalkers found one of the Dutch translators. Judging from the photos, they went to her home, knocked on her door, photographed her in her doorway and barraged her with questions. It’s absolutely a huge violation. According to the DM stalkers, she claims that she only translated what was in front of her and “The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.” She also said that another translator worked on Endgame. I’m sure the Mail is already looking for his or her home address. What a f–king mess.
Stalking the translator, photographing her at her home, and blowing up her life to the world without evidence she is to blame for this is a step too far.
^^ This is especially egregious.
I hope charges are filed and people go to prison.
But Omid would be in deep 💩 if he named the royal racists. The British legal system is so effed up.
On what basis, bc I am seriously trying to work out under what action ?
@Flower I think it would be defamation or libel – I’m not sure which under UK law.
The Kate’s out of the bag and this will not go away.
All part of the separation negotiations to put Kate on the back foot so that she settles quickly.
I think a separation will be announced in the new year, which will be PR’d as ‘amicable’ and that they ‘still have a great deal of affection for each other and wish to jointly parent their children’.
Kate will keep the Windsor home and Bill will keep Kensington apartment and an apartment at Windsor and Anmer Hall.
The courtiers will then will slowly ease Kate into the divorce phase in a year or two after they have sabotaged her repeatedly like they did with Diana. Kate will be endlessly vilified and the cost of her outfits and beauty treatments etc totted up.
There after Bill will step out with his new partner.
If Kate has been a decent human being to Meghan this all could have been avoided. No need for Carole to have her brother Gary go to the media. Kate avoided going near Archie in front of cameras.
I think this could actually save their marriage, which has been tottering for a while now, or at least give it a temporary boost. Criticism has been increasing for quite a few months now, reverting back to focusing on their laziness. This couldn’t have happened at a better moment for W&K – the English Rose being attacked by a nasty Meghan defender blah blah. It’s fallen into their lap. The tabloiders don’t care about accusation of racism, they care about the accused being upset.
@Sparrow, ITA. We know they bond over their hatred of the Sussexes, and I’m sure that’s who they blame here, not Piers Morgan.
they…..stalked the translator. Good lord. These people have no shame.
I have no idea how the names got in there. It’s super weird to me. But I dont think the translator was part of an international conspiracy to put the names in there (someone yesterday suggested CP Mary got the names in there?? Ummmmm I don’t think that’s what happened.)
And I absolutely believe that Omid never submitted a copy with the names in it. He would have known that was never going to get past legal.
so what exactly happened??
I’m intrigued by this and hope we hear from the investigation. At this point, scobie is being smeared in the press for purposely doing this to garner more attention for his book. Which makes no sense. It was always going to get attention from the BM. And why would he want that legal hassle after working so closely with lawyers. So yeah what happened?
1.somehow an earlier draft was sent that had the names and scobie is saying his final copy did not contain the names but is being careful how he says this
2. The manuscript was licensed out to other publishers as he said and someone added the names before going into translation, not the translator but someone working in the publishing house
Idk, these are my best guesses right now. If I was omid, I’d want my name cleared.
Third option, maybe an editor who knew the names suggested adding that paragraph in an edit which was not adopted, but that version was sent for translation for whatever reason? We’ve heard that the names were commonly known by the press which very well could include people employed as editors of this type of book.
One thing that I find super frustrating about this is now there’s all this focus on “how” the names got in there and THAT seems to be becoming the story.
Whether Omid put them in an earlier draft, whether a proofreader or editor suggested adding them in and that got sent to the Dutch publisher, whether Queen Maxima called in a favor, or whether this is part of a vast international conspiracy (and yes I know the latter two options are the least likely, lol), the fact remains that the names are now out there and I dont think we’ve heard any specific denials from royal “insiders.”
Agree @becks1. It’s awfully convenient that this has become the story. The how rather then the what as you say.
Seriously, it’s turned the BM into one big circlejerk of trashing Omid 24/7 and trying to discredit and smear him. Instead of asking what accountability Kate will face (we already know, but still).
And they were already trying to discredit Omid by constantly calling him “Meghan’s Mouthpiece,” but now they can claim that this *proves* he’s a liar and nothing in his book should be believed. It’s all so gross.
I feel so bad for those poor translators!
Whatever the hell happened, they have no reason at all to randomly add names and ruin their professional career forever more. A lie on their end would be so easy to prove anyway.
My view is that Scobie tried to be clever (didn’t he mention in an interview that he was puzzled everyone seemed to forget about Meghan’s comments?) and maybe brought the names up in a previous version of the book, then changed his mind but the publishers screwed up and sent that version to the translators.
There is no way the names didn’t come from the author, surely? Then of course Morgan was his detestable self and blew up the story.
But I can’t see a scenario where Scobie is blameless in this whole affair.
Scobie said that none of the drafts he ever submitted had the names. No reason to doubt him.
Piers Morgan has been caught in lies before. I wouldn’t put it past him to leak names to the Dutch publisher just so he could report on it to get a temporary bump in his ratings.
He had said it many times that all his versions did not contain the two names. He have no reason to lie about that. From what I understand on his interview (This morning), once his book his finalized, it goes under license in many countries. I doubt, he is the one sending the manuscript to the translator ie there are intermediaries. Also, if names were presents in a previous version, wouldn’t those names not be present in others countries?
I don’t know, he seemed to be coming up with a lot of… words. He’s saying he wanted to bring the issue back on the table, that the names had been out in the open for ages… there are a lot of justifications. If the publishers had gone rogue, he could prove it in a flash.
And I doubt Morgan (however awful he is) would have the power to call a foreign publisher and convince them to amend a manuscript (pre-translation)!
Why would a publisher put themselves at risk of legal repercussions- they had to pulp the Dutch copies of the book, anmmd it’s caused mess and confusion all over the place.
Like @julie says, he is not the one sending out his final draft. That’s the publishing house. They license it out. It makes no sense.
Yes, but he is responsible for that draft. No way would a publishing house randomly edit something that would cause them to then withdraw a book from publication?
To me, I would think it more plausible that the wrong draft was sent by mistake, which means the names were mentioned in one of the versions intially sent to the publishers.
“No way would a publishing house randomly edit something that would cause them to withdraw a book from publication”? Not even a company owned by Murdoch? Note it’s in a version for the Dutch market, which I assume is relatively small, especially as many Dutch might be thought likely to read the English version. If HC had to withdraw it, not a big deal. Not likely to be sued by pulling it immediately. And what’s happening here? People are saying Omid must be lying, must have put it in a previous draft, etc. when we know most of the principles at the palace, and most of the rota, already know these names, it’s not a secret behind the scenes that any number of people couldn’t have passed on. And just in case no one was paying attention to what was going on with the Dutch version, here’s helpful PM explicitly pointing it out.
Raising questions about Omid’s veracity raises the possibility for accusations he’s lying in other parts of the book. The whole focus on this incident diverts attention from other things Omid talk about. Is this really the most important or damaging thing talked about in this book? This incident also gives the BM lots of stories, not the least of which is to blame all of it on Meghan. Who benefits? How many times have we seen this scenario?
Realistically, unless Omid personally gave the document to the Dutch translators, it likely passed through several hands. Too many other possibilities for me to be ready to drop the blame on Omid.
It’s not about Scobie “changing his mind” and deciding to delete the names in the final draft. There’s no way that legal would have approved those names being in the published book and Scobie is smart enough to know that. Why bother putting in something that would be taken out?
I am trying to play catch up. So Celebitchies WHAT do you think really happened!?? Who went rogue? And where would they even get the names to go rogue with? Do you think someone from the BM infiltrated the dutch publishers,picked a random translated language to drop this in. This is so fascinating!!! I dont think Omid would do this himself!
The Dutch-speaking area is relatively small and sales of books are declining. Publishing is a cut throat industry and the publishers here compete for English language books that they can translate and sell. They are also hampered by the fact that many Dutch people will read the book in its original English.
For this reason, I 100% believe that
there was an English language manuscript which contained KC’s and Kate’s names. According to the Dutch, the manuscripts are often sent as early as possible so the translated version can appear at the same time as the original version. That limits competition between the two versions.
This quote: “ Some speculated that the libel laws had handcuffed Mr. Scobie as tightly as the press. Daniel Taylor, a media lawyer at the London firm Taylor Hampton, said the author and his publisher were at risk of a defamation suit if the people who made the comments “were deemed to be racist in posing the question” about the child’s skin color.” Kind of pisses me off a bit since Scobie is swearing up a storm no version of anything he has ever written contains those names. The Dutch publisher is at risk of losing future work from the English language market and people are therefore at risk of losing jobs.
I don’t know where the mistake was made (presuming that the less likely/ more sensational sabotage explanation is false). Either the Dutch weren’t informed: Harper Collins is then at fault, or Xander Uitgevers didn’t pass vital info on to their translators, editors, copy editors, proofreaders, whoever. If the latter is true, that is a huge eff up. That’s why I really don’t believe that it is tbh. And I think Omid Scobie is lying to save himself a law suit at other people’s costs.
In that scenario, who is at fault? Omid or the publishers?
If Omid is lying, that’s going to be very very easy to prove because there will be some kind of paper or electronic trail. And because of that, I don’t think he is.
Hi ML, I tend to agree and am increasingly falling into this camp. Part of me thinks it wasn’t Omid and his publisher – I can’t believe either would be so ignorant of the potential fallout. But then I can’t come up with anything else. It has to have been him. It was monumentally stupid.
@ML, as much as I appreciate Scobie’s work, your take rings truer than any other explanation based on everything we know so far. Only scrutiny of the paper trail through litigation will tell us.
Omid said yesterday that the names are correct and have been known to the BM from the get go. I’ve always wondered how the names got out, given that M&H stayed quiet. There’s someone in that family who hates whoever did this and leaked it, IMO. Or, and this is a reach, perhaps it was overheard by a member of staff. That is a really long shot, I know. I don’t think this was put into the book by anyone other than Scobie or more likely his publisher; the whole thing has kicked up so much interest and deflected from the huge lack of scoops people were expecting. However, that theory means he and his publisher weren’t aware how much the BRF goes in hard and heavy with legal threats, which, given how much he purports to know about them, means it probably wasn’t Omid/the publisher. Going round in circles!
I can’t imagine a scenario in which omid and the publishers were not aware of the legalities. It had to have gone through rounds of lawyers.
there is no way either Omid or his publisher weren’t aware of the BRF and legal threats/potential legal action.
Has he literally said the names are correct? I haven’t seen that. He’s talked around it and said “those names” and used other ways to refer to the situation which is smart because he’d be in legal trouble if he said the names in that are correct.
@Sparrow, anything is possible, but I believe Omid knew that this would *never* get past legal and I don’t think he’d risk his career on it.
Omid might not have added those names, but a copy editor could have, or whomever was in charge of transmitting the book to the Dutch arm for translation. Someone had the scoop and wanted it known, I guess. Any number of people could have inserted those names into the text. But the manuscript and its transmission will have a digital footprint. They can get to the bottom of it, if they want to.
If they want to. And what an interesting coincidence this involves a situation centered almost solely around Meghan. And that the other participant is PM, a man with an obvious vendetta against her for years. And – I’m sure the translators had nothing to do with any of this, but questions about their role are generating stories for the media as well. Anyone paying attention to the details around the Lord Chamberlain’s letter to Harry, how he and his family had their money and security yanked, and everything that went on with Christian Jones?
Both translators are women with tons of experience. People all over publishing are supporting them, saying that they would never just add names. Poor SP, the stalked translator, has had her reputation questioned.
I agree. I saw her picture yesterday and felt so sorry. This was done by Omid or more likely his publisher, I’m sure. I can’t see how else. People could speculate someone infiltrated it, but how and why? Someone hoping to see the BRF collapse? Someone hoping to see the BRF raised high because UK tabloiders will arise to protect the English Rose?
@Sparrow: your last sentence 🎯
ETA I was horrified at the photos of the poor translator. Showing up at her house is crossing so many lines; that poor woman.
I hope that this investigation is real, as opposed to the RF’s “investigation” about the bullying claims hurled at Meghan.
I find Omid very childish. His writing is appalling and hits at about college magazine level. However, I feel for him on this issue in particular: Charles was, I believe, asked yesterday what he felt about Omid, and he chuckled and said something like “he’s safe.. for now”. Yuck. Really nasty.
Charles has a nerve with all of his scandals.
Meghan was attacked by the RR, she wasn’t supported by the BRF, and that same family also attacked her. One of the reasons was her race. In most European countries that would be illegaal. Unfortunately, all these people also targeted Meghan and Harry’s children. All of yhis is pretty easy to prove. And yet absolutely no one in the UK can or is willing to do anything about it. Instead we’re now talking about if KC and family are going sue because of their own nasty behavior and possibly be considered the victims. That is just so effed up!
I agree. What happened to the never complain, never explain. William said that, after Harry, the family would not tolerate “lies” and would go in hard, threatening legal action and fighting to correct the public record. There is a calculated nastiness in this: the BRF knows that by changing its attitude, by going in to protect itself rather than maintaining dignified silence, the UK tabloiders will rally round. They tested the water with Meghan, and have become sure of where their support lies and the nature of it. It’s also all stacked in their favour: who really has the finances, the energy, and the confidence to face them down? Oh, Meghan and Harry with the Daily Mail and its BRF links. You’ve got to admire their rightful determination to not give in.
I have a theory. I’ve noticed that nasty coverage of Harry and Meghan has been minimized to a degree especially since Rupert left. It’s still there but it’s not dominating the way it used too. His son took over and it seems he’s trying a different method mainly due to Harry’s lawsuits. I’m wondering if the son pulled some strings to get the names out there to get back at the royals for not stopping Harry in the first place. You can tell the rota are angry, bitter and desperate because it’s been downhill for them since the Sussexes left. They’ve willingly done the bidding of the royals but in this scenario this feel like chain yanking and being fed up with the royals. What do you guys think? It’s clear those names were leaked intentionally as a way to control or get back at someone. I do not think the royals are that bright to allow all this to get ahead of a narrative. Piers naming the names basically confirmed everything Harry and Meghan said was true. Why would they do that? Especially since they went to great lengths to ignore this and the Sussexes issues with the monarchy.
I feel like the New York fiasco was a desperate move by the press to scare Harry into dropping the suit but when that failed, they turned on the family.
I like this theory, essentially that the RRs are yanking the royals’ chain. At least beginning with Piers Morgan blowing this whole thing up.
Here’s a theory I’ve been thinking about: PM would not have started this by saying the names on-air without the go ahead from someone high up in the BRF. Based on early reporting from the Daily Beast, the original conversation with KC happened between him and Camilla, and was later told to HM by courtiers in an effort to torment them. Later, this was addressed in the letter(s) between M and KC directly. After that, HM softened their language around this incident to “unconscious bias”. This was never handled directly by Kate and William.
So basically my theory is that KC and Camilla condoned PM naming the names, (like they did with dumping KC’s financial scandals) because they can ride out the scandal. If they ever see the light of day, the contents of the letters will show that KC addressed this with H&M. Kate did not, and Kate is ultimately the real target here.
So harsh towards Scobie. But thank god he is a very smart person. The interviewer is trash
Totally agree on all counts. I am not a Brit so I don’t know who that smarmy jerk is, but he seems to be on the BARF payroll, constantly interrupting Omid and try to push the BARF POV. I would have been tempted to slap him. The woman host was marginally fairer.
I am punting that this was the publisher or an agent of the publisher that did this for the notoriety. Stupid because they gave no thought to those caught in the cross hairs.
I hope Omid has round the clock protection, because his life is about to become that little bit harder…
Legally I do not see where the RF can go with this as either way they’re flucked.
I mean what will they sue for – being revealed as racists?
We already know that there were concerns about Archie’s skin colour and that Meghan was subject to other micro-aggressions by the family.
This is after all a family built on the notions of pure blood lines to the extremes that only certain members of the European RF could marry into the UK branch well into the 1900’s.
The Royals are cooked and they know it.
This was the Murdoch family’s doing. They own Harper Collins. Someone wanted those names out there and I don’t believe for one second it was the family. Piers Morgan who works for the Murdochs somehow decided he was going to name them out of the blue. Why? We know he’s thirsty and desperate for ratings. We also know parts of the press have been angry and annoyed about how things turned out especially with the lawsuits, Losing access etc. This was intentional and was done to hurt someone and it wasn’t Scobie or the Sussexes.
Was just about to mention this. I’m not much of one for conspiracy theories, but that News Corp. owns Harper Collins is a connection that raises valid questions.
This fact that this blew up less than 48 hours from publication makes me think it was all planned and calculated by the Murdoch villains. I do not think it was Scobie or the United States editorial team at Harper Collins who had anything to do with it. Remember that the Dutch versions of the books were in physical form well before the release date. How convenient that the mistake was quickly found and publicized only after they were put on sale but no one at the Dutch company, either legal or editorial, flagged it before it got that far? Instead, we get dramatic headlines about pulping the books and Morgan blurting out the names that have been kept secret for two plus years.
I don’t understand foreign rights, but wouldn’t either Harper Collins or the purchasing publisher have systems in place to make sure incendiary changes aren’t inserted during the translation process, especially with fact-based nonfiction? This hardly seems like a new problem.
It’s like the fox guarding the henhouse and, again, the malicious influence of a business entity that is in legal dispute with Prince Harry.
It makes the most sense that the book was sabotaged higher up the food chain. Harry recalls Charles and William asking after the court cases as if he was suing their friends and Frogmore Cottage was removed from him as a spanner in the works before some of those cases got underway.
Yes, I’m leaning towards something like this too. It sounds very conspiracy theory but it’s obvious that the BM was dying to talk about it and I think Scobie is smart enough to want to avoid the possible legal issues to be involved.
Other people have said the Dutch market is small, so it’s probably not as expensive to get rid of a first edition which means less losses than if it was in a French edition for example.
Anyone remember the early episode of Suits where a young woman at a securities firm is blamed and prosecuted for a trading violation? Turned out she was the fall guy for someone higher up who was illegally trading on inside information. She unknowingly did his dirty work because the tip sheet she was given was different than those of the other traders. Reminds me of that situation. Send the Dutch publisher a very slightly altered version of the original 400 page English text, to then be translated. How would the translators and Dutch publishers know if there were any trivial alterations? I could point out there’s people in the RF very well acquainted with Suits, but that’s a little too conspiracy for me…
I will mention again though, how convenient that this is all about something involving Meghan, that Omid was dismissed/castigated (yet again) prior to Endgame’s publication for being Meghan’s “pal” and the Sussexes mouthpiece, so another blame it on Meghan (not the RF) opportunity.
An organic mistake would take a little more time to roll out than how it actually happened. It would most likely lead with a Dutch reviewer or reporter reading the embargoed book then scooping the world with the headline that New Scobie Book Names Royal Racists. That news would be quickly spread worldwide via social media and other platforms. At the same time, the Dutch publishing company would start scrambling, crisis-solving and then announce they were pulping. All of this could happen quickly, but in stages.
Instead, we get the Murdoch owned company telling on themselves so fast that heads spin, despite having the physical book with the names in it in their possession for weeks ahead of time. And to make sure the names are released loud and clear, Murdoch’s stooge Piers Morgan is ready to go with his faux outrage, declaring that the public need to know and blurts out the names. All this accidentally happens rapid-fire in less than 48 hours post release? Nope.
I have great respect for Omid and his integrity. I don’t for a minute believe he had anything to do with this. I mean, why would he expose himself to a possible huge lawsuit? So either someone evil managed to infiltrate the Dutch copy and added it, or an older copy of Omid’s manuscript had the names which were legally taken out, and the older copy landed in the Dutch translators’ orbit. I feel sad that Omid has to deal with all of this, on top of everything else.
Out of curiosity, who would have written Omid Scobie’s manuscript for him first?! If it’s in an older copy, Omid himself must have written it. Either he n eds to out his ghostwriter or he lied.
The Harper Collins connection to the Murdochs mentioned in the comments above causes some doubt, though. The lawsuits should be able to confirm if Scobie wrote them in an early draft or if the murky, cutthroat royal watcher industry paid someone at the publisher to insert the names. There is a lot of money at stake, and it is plausible that someone who stands to gain lots of money is willing to pay for somebody at the publishing house to sabotage Scobie’s book by making it vulnerable to the libel laws in the UK.
I hope that Scobie did not insert them. The RR is so desperate, and the Murdochs have a history of allowing this type of thing, that is is plausible that they have a plant at Harper Collins.
Yes, I’m heading this way more and more, ML. If there is another writer involved, tell us. It seems like a moment of passion in the defence of someone wronged, throwing all care to the wind in the pursuit of the truth on their behalf. This kind of behaviour is admirable and yet dangerous, and is indicative of someone younger and more oblivious to fall out, all of which I can see in Omid. But then again writer’s mistakes and potential law suit invitations are weeded out by rounds of editing, legal advice, and publisher control. This is not the translator IMO.
Oh, I believe Omid could have inserted the names in one of his original manuscripts, since apparently the royal family and reporters all knew anyway. Then legal could have told him to remove the names, which he did. Manuscripts go through tons and tons of revisions and editing and so on, so Omid’s final manuscript did not have the names. So maybe an older version got wrongly sent to the Dutch translators – or – someone stirring up trouble added the names secretly for the Dutch version. I don’t for a second believe Omid had anything to do with it.
Those poor translators. I think Omid is lying.
I’m beginning to believe this, too. It’s a worry for this chap. Charles has already said “he’s safe, for now”. I hope someone is looking after him. I make him sound like an infant, but heavens someone from his publishing house or someone legal needs to be reaching out.
Yeah no. I’m not going to assume omid is lying without evidence. He’s being smeared in the press as a liar which isn’t fair for him either. There’s an investigation.
Who stands to gain here? The BRF and the BM both do if this causes people to believe that Omid is a liar and that none of his reporting can be trusted.
i agree, @jais. why would scobie do this deliberately? now the veracity of his entire work is being called into question. also, as someone who works in publishing, i cannot see anyone agreeing to this plan. leave this passage out of all copies and translations except this one case which we will immediately pulp. and why? for what? the book had a ton of press already. he gains absolutely nothing from this play, and loses so much (and now charles is actually threatening him to the press?). say what you want about scobie, but one thing he is not is stupid. he was so very meticulous and careful through the rest of the book, and then he does this on purpose? now he has to spend all his time defending himself against this, answering questions about this, instead of actually talking about his work? i just don’t believe it. it’s honestly disheartening to see how quickly people here are falling for the smear campaign.
@Jais and @Mables, ITA. Why would Omid risk his reputation and possibly his career? He had a press tour planned and as you said, it’s all turned into him having to defend himself. And casting doubt on the entirety of his work. It’s not worth it, imo.
I mean, I doubt this book sold many more copies than it would have just because of this? He didn’t need more publicity, and certainly not the negative mess like this has devolved into (and that he would have known before he did it that it would cause a shitstorm).
It’ll be a simple fuck-up.
It’s always a simple fuck-up when something like this happens.
I would not bet against a simple translation error. I don’t care how good you are, everyone makes mistakes. Particularly when Scobie is dancing around the names in a convoluted way in the English version anyway.
Yes, this is what I think. My guess is that in the draft the Dutch translators were working from, Omid tried to hint as strongly as he could, and (1) it was close enough that a reasonable translation became naming the names, and (2) Omid and his editors decided it was too close to be legally safe and revised the English version but the Dutch translators didn’t get that revision.
I don’t think it’s that. The Dutch versions I saw were different that the English version, specially the part that names Kate. The translator would have needed to write a few completely different sentences to add her name (and Charles’swho is also mentioned there).
With the Charles part it’s would be easier to imagine because it’s much closer, but it still changes the structure of the sentence enough that it seems like too big of a leap to insert his name in the way it was done.
But… how could it be a simple translation mistake when now everyone says it’s the truth? That would be a pretty big coincidence.
Again….you never know who or where Derangers are; media is incestuous; the contents of the letter Charles’ leaked has been known within some parts of media. Some UK or US Deranger in publishing did this translator dirty. One interesting point, Piers Morgan had been silent on the Sussex’s for sometime……perhaps he knew this was coming.
“media is incestuous”
And many UK media people have been effectively silenced and controlled by Wooton blackmailing them. There may many be compromised people in various professional places who could be compelled to do the dirty deeds done dirt cheap that Murdoch and Co want done.
The original manuscript was sent in error. It would have been read by legal, legal said remove the names, he did. The problem was that the original manuscript was sent, while Omid was sorting the one that WAS to be sent to the interpretor out. That’s one option, but, with the names Murdoch and Morgan a big part of this, all bets are of.! Morgans ratings were dropping, murdoch is losing a lot of money with his rank TV shows and with one fell swoop, Morgans ratings go through the roof and profits rise for Satan and his family. But the MAIN thing the BEST thing about it all, is that the Royals are holed below the water line, and I don’t believe they can bail fast enough to fix it. Not unless something happens to make people feel sorry for them all over again, becausr for the first 6 months after the Queen died, the Royal family were Back in favour!! Stay safe Harry and Megan, and a couple of people closer to home need to be very, very careful
Totally agree.
I really like that the situation probably wouldn’t have blown up so bad if Morgan had just shut up. Also that poor translator, I hope she gets the police involved because that’s messed up.
I think It is an inside job at Harperscollins. Isn’t a Murdoch company? Someone in there add the names to create chaos for Sussexes and Omid. I for one hope that the Sussexes will make some charity appearance on world Aids Day.
This continues the RF and British media playbook of going after those who expose racism, not those who perpetrated it. We need look no further than the Ngozi Furlani v Susan Hussey debacle last year – all of the emphasis was on punishing Furlani for speaking the truth.
First of all, I hope the poor translator can get the police invoved because it’s disgusting what the BM does.
Those parts of the Ducht version are different enough from the English version that they can’t be a simple translation error. Specially the part with Kate’s name is very different.
You’d think it was from a previous draft, but Scobie is saying those names were never in his book which I think it’s not illogical, becasue why would he put them there when it was obvious never going to pass legal? So either he’s lying and all this is a complicated way to get the names out there, which has become such a huge story that is covering all the other more important stuff in Endgame, or he’s not lying and those sentences got there some other way. Which is where we get a bit into a conspiracy theory.
The BM is loving it of course, they’ve been dying to talk about it since H&M mentioned it on Oprah. They already knew it before that but they weren’t going to say it themselves, only now PM can cover his ass by reporting on the Dutch edition. They’re the only ones who win on this. Oh, and Egg does too. It makes him look better than his father and, if he needs it, he’s got a new reason to sideline his wife.
It’s not hard to check back through the drafts and figure out where the extra sentences first appeared. Scobie would be found out so quickly if he was lying, what would be the point?!
I still lean towards fuck up. Maybe it was written and then deleted before Scobie submitted, but someone rolled back the version history of the submitted file for some reason and went a version too far.
That’s the tell, as far as I’m concerned. PM sticking his opportunistic, phone hacking snoot into this story after hoping aloud the BRF ‘bumps Harry off’ some days earlier. Think of what we and the New York Times and the rest of the media aren’t discussing in this gleeful, flashy media frenzy at the moment:
William’s private secretary, Christian Jones, that perv Dan Wooton and the fact that the palace threatened Prince Harry and closed ranks against a blood prince over William’s staff.
Omid is expendable to News Corp and they had a score to settle. The ‘scandal’ of those names ending up in a foreign edition gives the book more notoriety, more sales. The publisher gets their money either way and it doesn’t matter to them if Scobie, who did testify in court explaining what he witnessed in the newsroom about the phone hacking, has his reputation injured after the book is released. This could well be pay back by Murdoch.
Yeah, I didn’t know until this morning that the publisher was owned by Murdoch, but that plus the fact that Piers Morgan jumped on it makes the “conspiracy” theories look a lot more plausible.
Omg that poor translator! I had read some articles yesterday with her quote but didn’t realize the Daily Mail had gone to her house and besieged the poor woman. I thought that was a statement she had provided through a spokesperson or lawyer. I believe her, I don’t think she would risk her entire career by including things that were not in the original translation. This must be so upsetting for her. Whatever version she got had the names in it. I know Omid insists he did not send the manuscript to the publisher with any references to any names but given that books go through so many revisions, somewhere along the line a version with the names may have accidentally ended up with his publisher. And… well he probably accidentally included it and it got circulated. I can’t think of any other way the Dutch translators would have gotten a copy of the English manuscript with the names in it.
I do hope they make the results of the inquiry public. Either Omid or his publisher messed up. It was definitely not the Dutch translators.