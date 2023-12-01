Princess Kate wore a Disney-villainess Safiyaa gown to the Royal Variety

Why does Princess Kate set herself up this way? Here are photos of Prince William and Kate at last night’s Royal Variety show. Kate’s fans predicted she would wear a “revenge look,” causing one amazing person on my timeline to ask if Kate is seeking revenge from good taste. You would think, given the past week full of mild criticism of Kate’s laziness, her lack of personality and her Meghan copykeening, Kate would have done something other than “wear a designer worn by Meghan at several notable events.” Kate wore this Safiyaa gown, in what I can only imagine is their Disney Villainess style. The pointed shoulders are cartoonish. The color is nice, but yeah… Meghan wore it better. Kate’s hairpieces are so bad and obvious as well.

Meanwhile, as William and Kate slow-walked down the red carpet (posing is gauche, remember), someone shouted out questions about Omid Scobie’s book and Piers Morgan “naming” Kate and Charles as the royal racists. Will and Kate ignored the questions. Recollections didn’t vary after all – at the very least, we know Charles acknowledged exactly who said racist sh-t to Meghan and Harry. We also know that the identities of the racists have been common knowledge among journalists for a long time.

Also: Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were along for the ride at the Royal Variety. I kind of love Vicky’s dress, she looks like she skinned a goth Muppet.