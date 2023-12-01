Princess Kate wore a Disney-villainess Safiyaa gown to the Royal Variety

Why does Princess Kate set herself up this way? Here are photos of Prince William and Kate at last night’s Royal Variety show. Kate’s fans predicted she would wear a “revenge look,” causing one amazing person on my timeline to ask if Kate is seeking revenge from good taste. You would think, given the past week full of mild criticism of Kate’s laziness, her lack of personality and her Meghan copykeening, Kate would have done something other than “wear a designer worn by Meghan at several notable events.” Kate wore this Safiyaa gown, in what I can only imagine is their Disney Villainess style. The pointed shoulders are cartoonish. The color is nice, but yeah… Meghan wore it better. Kate’s hairpieces are so bad and obvious as well.
Meanwhile, as William and Kate slow-walked down the red carpet (posing is gauche, remember), someone shouted out questions about Omid Scobie’s book and Piers Morgan “naming” Kate and Charles as the royal racists. Will and Kate ignored the questions. Recollections didn’t vary after all – at the very least, we know Charles acknowledged exactly who said racist sh-t to Meghan and Harry. We also know that the identities of the racists have been common knowledge among journalists for a long time.
Also: Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were along for the ride at the Royal Variety. I kind of love Vicky’s dress, she looks like she skinned a goth Muppet.
Nothing but respect for Victoria’s leg muscles. Seriously.
She looked good last night. More glamorous than kate in my opinion. I just wish she would do something different with her hair
I think there is a medical reason she has her hair always like that…I’ve read it somewhere but I don’t remember the case 🙁
I read last night that she suffers from face blindness and cant have hair touching her face at all.
She did look glamorous ❤ very old Hollywood, I liked it ❤
Kate’s dress looks like something I would have made if I was learning to sew 🤣🤣🤣 minus the shoulder pads 😵i would have never done that 🤣🤣🤣
I have read that Victoria likes to keep her hair in a sleak ponytail so that she can do her hair herself, at least for everyday work, and she does her makeup by herself to, so she will not be dependent on having hair and makeup people everyday. To minimise the fuss.
Could also have a lot to do with faceblindness ofc.
Now, I’ve gone down a rabbit hole about Victoria. She’s gorgeous! Her fashion is fabulous and I love how candid she’s been with her struggles (anorexia, face blindness, etc.). There are so many blueprints available to the Windsors, and yet…
I guess her sycophants must be disappointed cos this isn’t a revenge dress ..And her wig looks ridiculous. And the desperate woman is copying her role model Meghan, and she failed as usual. She can copy but she doesnt have Meghan’s presence , confidence etc to pull it off . She is just a Pathetic knock off
Also why is she griping his fingers as if she is afraid he will run away from her ?. And those sharp shoulders can take someone’s eyes out
Yes, this is a pretty boring revenge dress. It’s pretty but not eye catching.
Kate and her team dont have enough vision for revenge dress, and have no clue what to do with a revenge dress idea. This dress isnt revenge, isnt glamour, isnt royal at all? It’s an evening dress cut in a suit fabric. All wrong. The hair is hiding the jewelry details and the earrings, the length is weird, shoe game is nada zero.
They say they had a standing ovation at the hall, lol it’s just that people are required to stand up for their entrance and clapped at the announcement for a long 3 secs. lol awkward
An enforced standing ovation? That is funny.
Yes – the fabric… is not for this kind of dress. Or maybe it’s the cut and fit? Her hair is terrible.
re: the fabric. It’s polyester & elastane (ick). I think it just doesn’t fit well. The dress has been altered, presumably to fit her better although it didn’t work, by adding those two vertical seams in the front. It’s supposed to be body-con.
Haven’t you heard? That grip was a loving touch of support from a husband hurt on her behalf!
“Festive grip.”
She wore saafiya and Jcrew earrings. She’s trolling.
you should see the video. he takes her hand to help her up the steps and then drops it like a hot potato.
wow, the fit is bad on this dress! I’m embarrassed on behalf of Safiyaa. is she wearing the fake butt again?
you can also see her shaking her head like a horse to get the hair out of her face – when she’s not hiding behind it.
The original dress is pretty good but had to alter it and…voila…
In a photo from another angle you can tell he’s mostly got her by the wrist. Also people who are usually Kate fans are referring to this as Kate’s annoying shampoo commercial hair
Again, Kate tries for the Sussex hand hold of support but Willy did his patented brush and drop move. Close enough to look like they touched in the photo but defensible to Willy’s eagle-eyed watching mistress. That entrance was the moment to signal to the public that their union is strong and surprise surprise, Willy wiffed. I think we are safe concluding that he is okay with Kate being thrown under the bus.
Safiyaa did good with that teal color, but the unfortunate bunching of her gown is giving me the heebee jeebees by reminding me of the ruching on the interior of coffin lids.
Ye gods. Total meh, on this whole Keen look. She looked better in last year’s Earthsh*t rented dress. At least it fit her properly.
The dress and the hair pieces make her haid appear giant à la Earthshot ceremony for last year. I think her idea of revenge look is (badly) cosplaying Meghan and abusing the eyeliner.
But didn’t Meghan also wear the same ‘red’ designer brand dress in blue? I have a visual memory of seeing her in a blue dress (worn with dangling earrings) just like the red dress Kaiser linked, from one of the Sussex tours–perhaps the Pacific Tour?
@Yvette I thought this, too!
ETA: I just checked and yes, she wore a blue Safiyaa cape dress in Fiji. A different shade of blue, and the “cape” part (are they called sleeves? Idk) was shorter, but obviously very similar.
@Yvette: if you click on the word ‘better’, you’ll see Meghan in the blue version. She looks great in both.
God, this woman is such a disgusting monster… I can’t say it any other way.
Shortly after it comes out that she is racist about Meghan’s unborn baby, she appears in a dress that is clearly connected to Meghan and especially to her farewell tour.
This is gaslighting at its finest. she uses Meghan’s imagery to uplift herself, while she and peg abused and still abuses her in the most disgusting way
And then they leak this sh*t that Meghan leaked the names. Can you believe that??!?! It’s OUTRAGEOUS!!!
Meghan and Harry both know exactly what would happen if they ever tried to “out” the names in a way like this, they know it would turn into a shitshow blaming them and dragging everything out in the press all over again, so they would NEVER. Why would they want to be part of a mess like this for a few news cycles? They’re too smart for any stunt like that. Hopefully most sane people realize this.
Too bad she didn’t wear a revenge wig as well, unfortunately she seems to like this Karen Carpenter one too much.
A revenge wig!! ☠️
Hahaha that was funny. But yes, the hair is too much and does not go with the high neck, covered up dress style. She needed to show her face!
On another note, What I find the most interesting about the whole conversation around the ‘racist royal’ is that everyone is up in arms about WHO said it, but not about the fact that something was even said. THAT is the point, people! It drives me nuts how the focus ends up being on the thing that is not even the most important fact. And it is a fact, no one has denied it at all.. they are just deflecting to the WHO instead of the WHY. They do this all the time.
I am astonished and yet not at the applause they received. This will go down, for her, as the moment Meghan and Harry were applauded at the military do on their farewell tour. The colour of her dress suits most people, so it’s lovely in that regard. The sleeves make me want to scream, because I hate anything that plays with the skin at my elbows, which is where these slits make contact most of the time. She always reminds me of a girl who has aged and become haggard, rather than a woman who has grown into a vital beauty, and I wonder whether some people react to her like this: poor little Kate. She will be flying on this reverse praise: you’ve been called a racist, poor you. It’s always back to front and she always lands butter side up because she is an eternal child of no accomplishment other than having stalked someone. (She loves flash lighting and heaving editing; red carpet is her home. We know what she really looks like.)
That audience may have applauded (probably coached to do it) but I bet some were talking behind their backs.
Royal Variety always starts with a “standing ovation”: The royals are always the last to arrive, the national hymn is played, audience stands up and claps like demented seals. Hilarious the spin to sell this as WanK receiving a standing ovation.
On youtube there’s various r variety shows, where this is very evident. Liz qm had a bday edition, she wore a tiara, Margaret and Liz did not. But also: entrance, hymn, “standing ovation”.
This. It’s just part of the Royal Variety performance-it has ZERO to do with William and Kate personally.
The dress is way too big in the midsection and she keeps her hand in front of her (which she hasn’t done for a while?). What’s going on with all that?
Probably the “I could be pregnant, you know, because we still have sex” bollocks deflection rumour she intentionally starts and enjoys at points when the pressure’s on.
She did the hand-on-stomach pose yesterday, too, in a photo with the Swedish royals.
I also thought yesterday that Will could definitely use the leak as the last straw, but clearly, divorce is not on his mind. He’s fully supporting her in these photos (even though he’s simply holding her hand, for him, that’s a lot. I can’t remember the last time he did it).
Right? In that first picture she looks like an unmade bed.
Poor Kate. She tries so hard, but she just can never pull it off. The dress was weird, and the hair I won’t even talk about.
The dress looked better on the model than on kate. Hard (maybe even mean) but it’s true. The top part looks fine but because she has such narrow hips the dress doesn’t fit properly and it starts looking messy and too big. I will say that the color of the dress is pretty. But yeah, overall this was not her revenge moment lol
I can’t tell if she is pulling on the excess fabric, or simply providing grist to the press that fuels “baby number four!” talk. I feel like at least one rota will jump on it, like “How dare people say terrible things about this woman in her delicate condition!”
This is the body language of a person who’s always self-conscious about her weight–hand on abdomen, yep, still flat.
I put nothing past this conniving witch — she’s probably “posing” to add fuel to the fire that there COULD be a 4th kid, but we all know there’s no way. She’s a toothpick in it and someone said those shoulders look like she kept the damn hanger inside the dress — 100% concur. I can’t imagine that she felt comfortable in this outfit and was probably fussing with it all night.
I disagree with the headline. Except for the very pointy shoulders, this is too boring to be Disney villainess. I actually love when Kate goes full-on crackerjacks Merry Widow or Civil War ghost. This is drab, boring, moves weirdly, photographs cheaply, and seems annoying to wear. It also might be itchy around the neck with the encrusted beadwork. This would be lovely for an 85 year old dowager who wants to hide her arms.
The best disney villainess cosplay she ever had was on phillip funeral.
Nothing special with this gown. Nice dress but her hair ruined it. Why her hairstyle so bad lately??
Thank you. Disney villains have more style and are actually kind of fun. Kate is not at that level. She’s just a mean person, a basic villain at best.
Yes, it does move weirdly. I had to look twice to see that it wasn’t pants.
It seems like she’s given up. She looks like she rolled out of bed, ran a comb through her hair and threw the dress on. No effort.
OMG the wig is so obvious that even I, who can never see these things, can. See. It. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Me too! I am totally not into fashion and couldn’t spot a wig if it were sitting on my own head, but I actually gasped when I saw this mess from Kate last night. Maaaaaaan.
She needs a tailor. This dress looks like a sack on her with shoulder pads due to the poor fit. She needs to stop copying Meg and copy Vicki, who knows how to dress.
Meghan knows how to dress. It’s why KKKate copies her. It’s not Meghan’s fault everything KKKate puts on looks like a klan robe.
I meant kkkate should copy Vicki, the princess bc copykeening Meg is beyond SWF and into she should seek help Lane. This is legit scary.
I think her ‘stylist’ aka the former PA (who is also married to her fave pap) is the one who ‘tailors’ her clothes for her. Most of the time she tailors them to fit her better / to hide her long torso / hide who thin she is and it ruins the dress etc..
For this dress and not sure the darts down the front are part of the original design – they are what is giving it that pinched look.
I checked out the dress on WhatKateWore–those vertical seams are later additions. The dress is polyester-elastane & is supposed to be body-con. The seaming would have added to that except for the skeletal frame underneath. They seriously just needed to start with a smaller dress or something else entirely. This doesn’t work on her.
The dress is just terrible tailoring. My mom was an awesome dressmaker and I can tell the seams going down the front of the dress is the problem creating that wrinkled, puffy look infront. The problem is she’s also to skinny. The dress was probably too big for her and they tried to correct it with seams but it created a mess.
She was trying to go minimalist like Meghan but those cape-like sleeves blowing in the wind looks ridiculous.
@BelizeEmpower I agree with you! No good tailor would do something like this! I have an excellent tailor I go to (I suffer from being short) and the way they have been able to alter clothing, you can’t tell it has been altered. This one, the alterations are ridiculously obvious. The bunching and seams are the dead giveaways.
Victoria has had her awful fashion moments too, but I don’t think she’d be a good fashion role model for Kate. Victoria is curvy and embraces that in her dressing. Most of Victoria’s style would look awful on Kate.
Victoria looks fabulous, very Kim Novak (if Kim had had dark hair).
I love villainesses, so I’m loving those sleeves… for someone else. But what’s wrong with the front of the dress? It seems all bunched up around her stomach area. Is it just badly fitted?
Maybe because she’s slouching, teetering on 8 in heels.
I don’t hate this look but I don’t love it either – as always that mop on her head ruins what could have been a good look. That dress with the sleeves and embellishment on the top calls for hair UP to show it off.
Her hair often ruins a good look. If she doesn’t know what to do with it – cut it.
As for CP Victoria – she understood the assignment.
So I love the teal color. The pointy shoulders are a miss for me. They take away from the simple elegance. Prefer Meghan’s saafiya dresses without the pointy shoulders. The shoulders and the rhinestone embellishment just feel fussy, like the wearer really.
Kate and William look like McDonald’s characters. His face reminds me of what Grimace’s face should actually be.
Also, anyone questioning if Kate was actually one of the RRs, remember that Kate and William were never going to forgive Meghan for what she said about Kate in the Oprah interview. We all assumed William and Kate were overreacting because all Meghan did was refute the crying story and mention Waity Katy. Nope, they were mad because she brought up the skin color thing and they felt called out, so they told on themselves. Such idiots.
It looks like she stuffed those little mini cereal boxes into the shoulder area. And they couldn’t get a tailor for that polyester-looking drab bit of material? But none of that is as awful as that hair – it’s like a weird animal (sloth?) clinging to her head for dear life.
That is hilarious! Yes, it’s that material than can look so so cheap.
It’s a pretty color and I love the jewelry, but it is basically the same dress that Meghan wore, but in a different color and longer/slightly different cape. You would think that someone would have realized to change the dress after all the press yesterday. Also, her hair is soooooo bad right now. And I don’t usually have an issue with her hair.
She’s literally hiding behind those hideous bangs!
Yikes!! Looks like a hair hat. Are the rhinestones sewn to the neckline her new royal jewels? And oh look some more forced finger holding. Well I have been put in my place with this revenge dress lol. The other couple there looked really nice.
Kate looked like she raided the costume department from Dynasty to make it look like she did not copy Meghan. This is down to the same designer. She’s practically proving Scobie’s point. The crisis managers at KP need to be fired. I feel bad for the Swedish royals; they are caught in the middle of this mess of the Windsors’ making. Side note: a reporter was shouting questions at the Waleses about Endgame and Piers Morgan’s show. If anything William and Kate need to sit down with their kids and explain this because this kind of mess will get back to their schoolmates.
Yeah, I feel sorry for the swedish royal…in the video from the event, Kate seemed quite rude towards Victoria…she completely ignored her…
She look bad. Plain and simple. The gown is gathering around the abdomen/crotch area in a weird way. The shoulders are in fact pointy cartoonish. Maybe cosplaying her biggest fan Joan Collins aka Alexis Carrington of Dynasty fame.
And the hair…that hair is gross, just a reflection of her spirit.
She looks like she’s wearing a curtain rod .
LOL, like Carol Burnett in that Scarlett O’Hara skit years ago!
Yes! Even one of her fans on RD said so! This is bad! So bad!
She looks ridiculous as usual. So much money spent on her to look like that.😂
I seriously think she cut her staff to keep the money for herself and let her mother dress her like a doll or maybe what she’s wearing was a gift, a joke…
We think kate looks a mess
Dress is gathered around her middle and doesnt fit correctly..material looks very cheap fabric and it will have cost thousands.
Her hair is simply mess and she hides in it..wigs do not look good on her
The truth about this outfit …it doesn’t fit as she is just so darn thin and has got thinner…..
Not a good look
Kate always wanted to be centre stage and has jealousy eating away inside her about Meghan.
It is very obvious that Meghan is a good speaker and with all the elocution that Kate has had …it has made her incoherent.. We cannot understand what she says in public speaking… A lot of bobbing of head and manic grinning is all she seems to do..
In the past she always wanted to be only woman between Harry and William..
Kate will always be out of her depth in the Royal Family…
Dressy up doesn’t cut it..
Imagine wearing a ‘revenge dress’ after being publicly exposed as a horrid racist? Her fans hate her. The press hates her. Her husband hates her. And that wiglet definitely hates her.
It’s hilarious that these people don’t see the key difference here— Diana didn’t wear it because SHE was accused of wrongdoing. Ffs
So much for a ” revenge dress’ that her ” fans” were hoping for . And when will she find a wig that isn’t hideous. And I’m not surprised she copied her role model Meghan but unfortunately for he rshe doesn’t have the confidence, presence and charisma to pull it off like Meghan did , so she always comes off looking like a cheap knock off. As for those sharp shoulders, William better be careful cos it can take his eyes out
Look at William trying to be a gentleman. He is so hot and cold with her,he is just trying to give the press a shot so they keep protecting his ass.
I was reading along your sentence, got to “he is so hot” and thought, bloody hell, someone finds him attractive! Then I picked up at “cold” and felt a huge sense of relief!
Kate looks a mess, but William actually looks worse. He’s the worst possible accessory to this madness. He’s so pale and unhappy and grimacing and mean-spirited.
Big Willy looking like a bulldog chewing nettles because Endgame has pushed back any cherished plans for DIVORCE IMO. Any official announcement will enable tabs to print a lot of articles that have previously been spiked. Piss Morgan is crikey, right, about one thing we Brits aren’t being told the truth about the Monarchy. Tabs wanted OS to write about THAT separation but he didn’t. Can you imagine the headlines, Wales marriage NOT WORKING!!
I prefer Penny Mordaunt’s version from the coronation 😀
Ha ha! Yes, exactly. I also think Penny has better skin. The flash helps Kate so so so much. But there is a photo in the above series that shows her sunken face. She’s outside by the car, I think, with William. That’s Kate.
I have so many thoughts when looking at this.
First – how does she make something look so boring? The color looks boring, the jewelry is boring, her hair is boring. A dress like this is meant make a statement and instead its just….boring.
Second – obvious Meghan cosplay. We all know that. Its disturbing at this point but its clear she isn’t going to stop.
Third – is that a new wig?
Fourth – LOVE that the rota shouted at them. They rarely do that so it tells you how excited the rota is that the names are finally out there.
I was shocked when they did that. It is such a rarity to see them get called out, literally. And it happened with other royals present…I so love that for the Wails.
I love that she’s being put on the spot by the press but feel soooo bad for Victoria and Daniel. They must feel sooo awkward and embarrassed for their hosts.
I was wondering if this wig is new. It took me a while to see the dress because all I could see in the photos was the wig. So much wig.
Then I did see the dress and it just looks really badly fitted and bulky on her. Sometimes we questions dresses/outfits and someone pipes up that it looked better in motion. This definitely does not.
I don’t mind the colour. That’s the best I have.
Yes, it’s not just boring, but anti-charisma – like a smudge that absorbs light. And it doesn’t help that the only brightness, the sparkly neckline, has been obscured by that hair curtain.
I like the dress except the pointy shoulders and sleeves that go to the floor. Her bangs are not right, they are a big clump, maybe they need layers.
Keen should be hanging her racist head in shame, but here she is in another ill-fitting dress.
I like the color and the style of the dress doesn’t bother me but it’s far too big on her. Is she even thinner than normal?
What a horrible thing if this is all true and she and Charles were the ones questioning a child’s skin color. And not just any child – your own grandson and nephew. It’s horrible whoever the culprits are.
Piers Morgan releasing the names is going to backfire on him I think. I also think Queen Camilla is somehow behind him doing so. She’s chummy with him after all. 🤷🏼♀️
The timing of Piers release of the names is interesting. Maximum embarrassment for Kate by releasing it right before a big public event.
I agree that this sounds like something Camilla would have masterminded.
The knives are out.
Btw the dress fits terribly and the alterations destroyed it. The original looks very sleek and quite elegant with no shoulder pads or darts. The dress is way too big and would have required substantial alterations to fit Kate properly. The shoulder pads and especially the darts do not work with the fabric and make the dress look cheap.
Oh, yes…the DARTS! It would look much better without them for sure. The shoulder pads are kind of ‘meh’ with me. Don’t love them, don’t hate them. Probably would look better overall without them. The whole thing just swallows her. She’s so thin.
Yes, Camilla is garbage. She’s been playing the media game for a long, long time and knows how to do it and when she has people like Piers in her back pocket, she for sure uses that to her advantage. But I still believe this will backfire on Piers Morgan. Time will tell.
The fact that Piers still has any career at all when everyone knows he engaged in tons of egregious phone hacking just proves he’s freaking Teflon. He should have gotten The Wootton Treatment decades ago, but here he is, still running his mouth.
I saw the dress last night on Instagram on a model in its original look. It looked so much better without those ridiculous 1984 shoulder pads. Every time Kate adds her own personal touches to a look, it turns to absolute poo. And her hair looks like she was wearing a muppet on her head. As for those sleeves, the only thing missing is her staff with skull head attached. This look is so severe.
I didn’t realise she’d added the shoulder pads. That explains a lot. Clicking through those links to the dresses Meghan wore by this designer these did seem like a weird pivot. If you’re going to pay £££££ for a dress maybe trust the designer and how they decided to execute it?
Yeah but at this point we can all see that she’s very thin and she uses all kind of pads to create the illusion of a normal body form..
Omg. Meghan wore this look while pregnant and this insane woman seems to be hearkening to that with her ill-fitting midsection and obvious hand-to-stomach posture. I would like to think that she was playing some higher-level game of PR but I think she is basically Buffalo Bill-ing Meghan here. She’d probably pull a silence of the lambs if left to her own devices. So sick
Said above. Kate loves to get the pregnancy speculation going. It’s “we’re a couple still having sex, so there” and “start talking about another child because I love the drama”.
Apparently her stylist was the one getting revenge, on her.
🤣🤣🤣
Finally I get the whole ‘revenge dress’ thing in this context. Thank you!
😂😂😂
The Racist Princess
The way this stepford Barbie wife style-stalks Meghan is truly sick and disturbed.
I mean, they look fine. Dress is fine. Nothing notable, just appropriate black tie attire for seeing a show with a visiting royal couple. I still don’t know what Kate is supposed to have been seeking revenge for that calls for a “revenge dress”, which has a very specific connotation.
William looks sloppy. imo the most interesting look is Daniel. love his blue tux. I feel bad for Victoria because she looks uncomfortable with the wall of flashing lights. but she looks lovely.
The way Victoria’s arm is over her abdomen in that photo, it almost looked like she was wearing a two-piece dress with a bare midriff, and I was like, “damn, that’s pretty daring for a future queen!”.
Kate’s wig is f–king AWFUL. Like, it’s just sitting on top of her head! Bitch needs to make some drag queen friends or something to help her sort that shit out.
That’s what I thought at first glance, it took me a minute to figure out what appendage was where.
Also hard agree on your wig comment.
Kate needs to lose the bad wigs and get a shorter hairstyle. That gown looks so bad on her.
I’ve been saying this for years. Kate’s hairstyle, with those massive bangs falling in her face, is just not flattering. She needs to have it lopped off to chin length in an up-to-date bob.
About the dress – I’ll go against popular opinion and say I do not like that colour on her. It’s just so…bland. When Meghan wore the gown in that gorgeous scarlet, it was absolutely sensational and totally flattered her beautiful skin tone. Kate looks like she’s wearing her Grandma’s polyester evening dress from 1970. Whoever is doing her alterations, is doing a terrible job (or else Kate is losing so much weight that nothing ever fits right or hangs properly).
And why was Kate so rude to Crown Princess Victoria? She virtually ignored her. Not a good look for a “future queen”, IMO.
There are times I look at Kate’s outfit s and think “ damn girl, close but no bueno”
I looked at the original on the Saafiya website
2 things stuck out:
– those crazy asf inserted pointy alien Comic Con shoulder pads 😳
– the 2 darts custom sewed on the front of the dress (giving her pointy boobs)
Also, much like Chanel once said “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off.”
She should have taken off that stupid bracelet and earrings and just let the silver tinsel around the neck of the dress do the heavy lifting
* an observation on the silver. Kate is a warm, she should have had the silver tinsel done in gold
Not going to comment on the hair. I know clothing, tailoring and dressmaking
@Hannah…Thanks for pinpointing for me what makes this dress off-putting. I too went to the website, and if this is indeed Safiyaa’s Talina Poseidon, I can’t fathom what Can’t was thinking with the fussy darts and the ferocious shoulder pads. If I were the designer, I’d be weeping. Also, as others have said, her hair is atrocious. A Laurie Partridge look that hides her face, making her look like an awkward teen rather than a princess. She should have pulled it up to do the embellished collar justice.
First glance at the top photo, I thought she was wearing a blue trash bag, which would be appropos considering she is trash.
She can try and copy the Duchess of Sussex all she wants but will always fail. Not only is the dress too big and not properly tailored, her wig is raggedy AF. When my girl Meg walks into a room, she lights it up with her black self. Kinda funny that this chick with her white supremacist self, darkens the atmosphere wherever she goes.
Last time I saw a forty year old this haggard looking, she was coming out of rehab clinic for a meth.
That wig is probably the worst one yet. It looks like someone just plonked it on top of her head, from a height. I’m underwhelmed by the dress – the colour is a bit dull for the occasion IMO.
Revenge dress my arse.
Teal, the color of gangrene. Somehow very fitting.
💀
I like it, I think she looks fantastic. That colour looks really good on her.
OMG – “she looks like she skinned a goth Muppet”. I can’t stop laughing. I even scared my dog, I was laughing so hard. You have such a real gift for words. That’s hilarious.
Her hair looks shinier and brushed, which is good, but it’s still off. Tiny little sausage curls with heavy bangs that don’t sit like curtain bangs, so she almost looks like she’s doing a royal mullet.
These people are so boring, I can’t imagine how they’re going to carry the monarchy, which allegedly exists for the tourism now.
She honestly looks like she could be near Camilla’s age, between the awful wig, the hunched posture, and the terribly altered dress. Seriously…she looks even dowdier than ever and she usually likes to glam it up for these kinds of events. If she was aiming for a ‘revenge’ look, she failed miserably.
Oh, and from the clips I’ve seen of the event, she definitely didn’t want to be there. Those fake smiles kept dropping (especially whenever she looked at Victoria, whose look stole the show). She looked mad when Will dropped her hand three seconds after holding it. Also, she looked a little zoned out, ahem. Don’t think she expected to be outed as one of the racists.
CP Victoria also wore a great dress from H&M to another event the previous evening. The first thing I saw when I saw the POW in this dress was “Didn’t Meghan wear a similar dress in red?” Kate isn’t even trying to hide anymore how much she copies her SIL.
I imagine Vicky and Daniel going home and texting all the other European royals in their group chat going: Guuuurl you are not going to believe the tacky Windsors and their shenanigans!
😂😂
The Swedes have their own problems. Philandering king, unhappy queen, trumped-up adult spare and p0rn wife refusing to get off the royal dole. Said shady wife repeatedly leaking to tabloids to keep them attacking her popular SIL (Madeleine). When Maddie and Chris return to Sweden next year, tabloid hell will break loose on them again thanks entirely to Hellqvist.
Although this is one of her better looks (that’s not saying much) the shoulder pads! It’s so Captain Crunch’s mother in law at the wedding reception. It’s also ill fitting. I’ll leave the wig out of it because I think she is losing her hair or it’s thinning out from malnutrition, the stress of being married to this one, and hatred/jealousy. I sympathize with the malnutrition but my sympathy ends there.
The only positive thing I can say is that the dress was a nice colour. It was poorly fitted and the shoulder pads made it look like she had left the hanger inside. As for the wig, the less said, the better.
I felt a bit sorry for Victoria and Daniel. Their visit has been overshadowed by the furore around Kate.
Totally agree, Cerys. The colour is lovely. I can’t think of anyone who doesn’t suit that colour, so it’s always a safe bet. The shoulder pads and arms are horrible.
Indeed it must gave been a bit awkward for them to drop down in the middle of this.
Kate’s dress was terrible. It doesn’t suit her body type, the shoulder pads were too big, it seemed like she couldn’t walk in the dress and her hair should have been up so that the embellished neckline could show. She needs a proper stylist.
ROFLMAO. The bracelet and earrings Kate wore last night. I thought were from the royal vault, specifically the bracelet which I just assumed was the late queen’s wedding bracelet
Turns out the earrings are “J.Crew crystal and pearl earrings” yours for US$68, and the bracelet (no ID on jeweller) described as “The Princess’ wide cuff bracelet incorporated crystals and gemstones of varying sizes …” Oi 😶
Looks like someone has a limited budget and next to no access to the stolen hoards of the Windsors. How sad for her!
William just gets uglier
Oy, what a sorry looking emaciated figure in a tragic gown drowned out by her curtain hair.
Her hair! My eyes hurt looking at it
It’s a good colour on her, and she got her make-up professionally down, so there’s that. The design of the shoulder pad is not working for her body type, and up close I’m sorry I’m sure this cost a fortune but it looks like cheap polyester.
From what I read on the design specs, it’s 98% polyester and 2% Lycra.
Christ almighty, if this is a revenge dress, was it revenge against fashion?? The colour looks great on Megan, but NOT on inaction barbie. And the shoulders were specifically designed for keen, because it accommodates the fact that she has a chip on both shoulders the vain, stupid little racist show pony. I think the hand on the stomach is Kate saying” oooo look, I could be pregnant “, but I don’t believe it, and I won’t believe it if in a few days a statement is put out that the stress of the accusations has led to an unfortunate medical event!! But they WON’T SAY what it was, just leave it to the derangers to grasp at their opinions and rage against Megan even more!
Nope William looked spaced out and keen, the cocker spanial wants his coat back?!
Considering this is a ready-to-wear designer…I just don’t think Kate has the body to pull off these clothes. The ridiculous alterations to an otherwise sleek and gorgeous dress are so off-putting. Kate has no style, and unfortunately, thinness is not helping her glow in the clothes she does decide to put on.
Meghan did it better.
The looks like a cross between those things that blow in the wind outside of a car dealership and the evil Queen of Snow White. Those sharp eyebrows and shoulder pads are a huge NO.
This is not a revenge dress unless the intended recipient of the revenge was herself. You can’t do revenge by doing the same thing you always do which is copy this look over and over again in different colors and wear it worse than the person you are copying. Several people have said that she makes expensive clothes look cheap and this is a perfect example of that. I can guarantee that if Meghan were to wear this she would slay and be on front pages all over the world. Her first move would be to remove those KISS era shoulder pads.
As mother would say, she looks as if she is wearing a potato sack! This dress is gorgeous in their lookbook. too bad Hate had to ruin it.
I think this is Kate’s version of trolling since Meghan wore Safiyaa to two significant engagements (in fact it was the same dress worn in two different colors): an engagement in Fiji where she wore the blue version and the red version at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, one of her last engagements as a senior royal. Meghan made both dresses memorable. If Kate was hoping for some of Meghan’s shine in her usual copycatting, it didn’t work. Kate made this version look budget and cheap with that awful hair. I don’t usually have an issue with her hair but whatever is going on–bad extensions, bad weave, bad wig, it’s pretty bad and she needs to fix it. She also doesn’t have the presence to pull off that dress. Someone like Maxima, Rihanna, or Lady Gaga sure would probably have pulled the look off. But Kate is not a fashionista and the dress is wearing her.
As for Victoria, she looked pretty great last night. A feathered dress can be hard to pull off but she wore it in black. I actually loved both her outfits and think she outshined Kate in both (the official arrival where she wore the pants and the chic blazer and this black feathered dress).
This has to be one of her WORST evening looks EVER. Between that hair (wig? extensions run amuk?) hanging down into face, the dress DOESN’T FIT HER. It is way too big-there’s too much material bunching up everywhere. For the love-get a stylist!
Kate’s face is lumpy and sunken . She’s only 41.
I liked the darker hair color Kate had. I don’t know ANYTHING about hairpieces so I can’t comment on that. I don’t think the weird 1970s hairstyle is very flattering on her. I wonder if she had some sort of procedure done and that is why she acquired this new style. The wonky eyebrow situation has definitely resolved.